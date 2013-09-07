Trending

Tour of Alberta: Evans claims Black Diamond stage

Dennis retains overall lead

Image 1 of 35

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes the win on stage 4 of the Tour of Alberta

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes the win on stage 4 of the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 35

Today's stage passed through green farmlands and rolling hills.

Today's stage passed through green farmlands and rolling hills.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 35

Riders get strung out early in the chase.

Riders get strung out early in the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 35

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was happy to have an easy day today.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was happy to have an easy day today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 35

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and race leader Rohan Dennis have a chat during today's stage.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and race leader Rohan Dennis have a chat during today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 35

Good crowds on today'’s climbs

Good crowds on today'’s climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 35

Rain and wet roads for the breakaway group.

Rain and wet roads for the breakaway group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 35

Ryan Roth (Champion System) takes a turn on the front of the break.

Ryan Roth (Champion System) takes a turn on the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 35

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the way to his win.

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the way to his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 35

Ryan Roth (Champion System) takes a turn before hitting the final KOM.

Ryan Roth (Champion System) takes a turn before hitting the final KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 35

Three chasers go after the leaders.

Three chasers go after the leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 35

The three chasers on the descent.

The three chasers on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 35

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) takes a strong pull to bring back the leaders.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) takes a strong pull to bring back the leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 35

Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line for the win.

Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line for the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 35

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) talks about his near-win.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) talks about his near-win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 35

Today'’s top three for the stage (L-R): Simon Geschke, Cadel Evans and Tom Jelte Slagter

Today'’s top three for the stage (L-R): Simon Geschke, Cadel Evans and Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 35

Garmin-Sharp control the pace on one of today’'s climbs.

Garmin-Sharp control the pace on one of today’'s climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 35

Dark clouds threatened throughout today’'s stage.

Dark clouds threatened throughout today’'s stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 35

Garmin-Sharp starts the day on the front of the field.

Garmin-Sharp starts the day on the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 35

Garmin-Sharp spent another day on the front of the field.

Garmin-Sharp spent another day on the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 35

The break worked well together to gain time on the field.

The break worked well together to gain time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 35

Tobias Ludvigsson (Agros-Shimano) stayed wet and covered with spray from the road during the chilly day.

Tobias Ludvigsson (Agros-Shimano) stayed wet and covered with spray from the road during the chilly day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 35

Ted King (Cannondale) squints as water splashes up from the wheels in front.

Ted King (Cannondale) squints as water splashes up from the wheels in front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 35

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) covered with dirt from the road.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) covered with dirt from the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 35

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) hands teammate Dave Zabriskie a water bottle.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) hands teammate Dave Zabriskie a water bottle.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 35

The peloton spreads out a little on one of today'’s rolling descents.

The peloton spreads out a little on one of today'’s rolling descents.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 35

Cadel Evans (BMC) comes to the front of the break for a pull.

Cadel Evans (BMC) comes to the front of the break for a pull.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 35

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 35

The break works together to keep an advantage on the field.

The break works together to keep an advantage on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 35

Three riders chase the front group.

Three riders chase the front group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 35

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) lead the break.

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) lead the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 35

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) spent a good part of the day pulling on the front.

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) spent a good part of the day pulling on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 35

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) and Antoine Duchesne (Canada) on the way into the finish.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) and Antoine Duchesne (Canada) on the way into the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 35

The break at 10K to go.

The break at 10K to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 35

The leader jerseys going into the final stage.

The leader jerseys going into the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Cadel Evans (BMC) won stage 4 of the Tour of Alberta Saturday from a five-man sprint after being off the front for more than 150km with the day's breakaway. Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke finished second ahead of Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter in third.

Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis finished with the field more than nine minutes back but kept his yellow jersey heading into Sunday's final stage. Evans said the team had two objectives before the day started, and he accomplished one of them.

"The first objective today was to try and go for the stage," Evans said. "The second objective after that was to try and do something against Rohan Dennis, which we thought was probably unlikely. Me in the breakaway doesn't happen often because I'm normally on general classification and nobody lets me go anywhere. So it's been a long time since I've been in a breakaway that's gone to the finish, honestly."

The day's top three were part of a nine-rider break that formed just 18km into the 170km stage. That group whittled itself down to five riders with 35km remaining. Included in the smaller group with the top three were United Healthcare's Ben Day and the Canadian National Team's Antoine Duchesne.

Day attacked the group with 2km remaining and got a gap of five seconds, but Geschke worked hard to bring him back just 100 meters from the line. Evans played his cards perfectly, forcing Geschke to do the work to bring Day back and then jumping the Argos rider at the finish to take the win.

"I didn't know how fast Simon [Geschke] and Slagter were because I'd never been to a finish with them and wasn't sure how fast they were, but they're both Dutch so I knew they were a little bit suspect," Evans said. "I was playing a few games there and trying to put the pressure on them. Of course we want to win, but the first step toward winning is not losing, and sometimes you have to try and put that pressure on the others. And so in the end it came together, and yeah, I was a little bit lucky today."

Slagter had to settle for third in the sprint but earned back the polka dot mountains jersey for his efforts in the breakaway. Duchesne took the jersey for most aggressive rider, while Ryan Anderson kept the jersey for the best-placed Canadian. Cannondale's Peter Sagan finished with the field and kept the green sprinter's jersey.

How it happened:

The 170km stage that started and finished in Black Diamond along the foothills of the Rocky Mountains began under cloudy skies and hit riders with intermittent rain throughout. But that didn't slow down the attacking, which started at kilometer zero.

Sixteen kilometers into the day a group of five peeled off the front and quickly grew into the group of nine riders that would animate most of the stage. Included in the group were Evans, Geschke, Slagter, Day, Duchesne, Ryan Roth (Champion System), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Scott Zwizanksi (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Clay Murfet (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis).

With Evans being the best-placed overall rider at more than 17 minutes down, Dennis' Garmin team had a perfect scenario to protect his jersey and let the breakaway roll away without resistance.

"Our plan was to get someone up the road with nobody who was on the general classification or no one even close," Dennis said. "I think we were lucky with that. And then we just controlled it from there. We knew the best-placed rider was 17 minutes, and we thought there was no need to bring it back and there was no need to try and waste any energy for a stage win or any stress with the overall. It was a perfect position for us, and that scenario was everything we asked for."

The group worked well together and built an ultimate gap of more than 11 minutes before Garmin clamped down and held the escapees' advantage near that mark for the rest of the day. The breakaway riders cooperated well with each other until the first KOM of the day 82km into the race.

That's when Slagter, who lost the KOM jersey the previous day to teammate Robert Gesink, jumped away from the group and set off to take maximum points on the climb. He was briefly brought back into the fold before he jumped away again on a rolling hill and was joined by Geschke. The seven riders behind held their cards close to their chests at the suggestion of Evans.

"Cadel just said keep them close and wait," Duchesne said. "And when we hit those rollers I saw a lot of guys seemed to be tired, so I knew those two guys were pretty strong and didn't want to let them go away, so I attacked on one those rollers."

The next loop on the route took riders over the same terrain they had covered before the first KOM, and Duchesne attacked the first chase group on another of the rolling hills after the second KOM of the day at 120km. Evans and Day soon tagged along as the other four riders fell further and further behind the leaders. The chasing trio made contact with the leaders at 135km to form the lead group of five that would ride to the finish.

Cooperation in the new lead group was good until Day made his move with 2km remaining. The 34-year-old Australian got a good gap and looked like he might hold on for the win as tactics among the four riders behind slowed the chase, but Geschke eventually took control and reeled a disappointed Day back in before the line. But the extra effort cost Geschke power for the final kick, where Evans sailed in for his first win in more than a year.

"It kind of sucks getting caught with 100 meters to go," Day said. "But I had to play my cards, and that was my card to play. But at least another Aussie won it.

"I'm a little bit pissed off that he was stealing all my Aussie support out there," Day joked in reference to Evans, the former World champion and 2011 Tour de France winner. "Nobody seems to remember who I am, but they know who Cadel is. But I saw a few Australian flags out there so it was kind of cool."

The 2013 Tour of Alberta concludes Sunday with a 130km stage from Okotoks to Calgary.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:57:18
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
6Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:49
7Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
9Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:44
11Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
16Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
19Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
20Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
25Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
28Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
31Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
33Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
34Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
36Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
38Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
40Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
42Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
44Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
45Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
46Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
49Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
50Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
51Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
54Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
56Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
57Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
58Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
61John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
63Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
64Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
65David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
66Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
67Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
68Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
69Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
70Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
71Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
72Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
74Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
75David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
76Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
79Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
80Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
81Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
84Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
85Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
86Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
89Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
90Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
92Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
94Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
95Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
97Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
98Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
99Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
100Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
101Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
102Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
103Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
104Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
105Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
106Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
108Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
111Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
112Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:10:33
113David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:43
DNSClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSMichael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor

Sprints - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano12
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team6
6Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
8Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
9Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
10Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis9
3Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team5
6Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
7Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano9
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team7
4Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
6Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
7Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:57:18
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
3Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:49
4Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:44
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
9Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
10Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
11Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
12Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
13Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
14Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
19Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
20Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
22Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
27Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
30Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
31Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
32Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
33Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:11:22
2BMC Racing Team
3Canadian National Team
4Team Argos-Shimano
5Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:49
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:09:44
11Equipe Garneau-Québecor
12Team Garmin-Sharp
135-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team
14Orica Greenedge
15Cannondale Pro Cycling

Best Canadian
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team3:57:18
2Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:49
3Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:44
5Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
6Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
9Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
10Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
11Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
12Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
13Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
14Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
15Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
16Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
17Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
18Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
19Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
20Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp15:06:20
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
6Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:54
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:55
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
9Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
11Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:13
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:06
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:33
19Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:49
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:57
21Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:16
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:19
23Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:50
24James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:09:51
25Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:10:05
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:19
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:35
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:03
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:18
30Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:21
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
32Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:24
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:26
34John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:30
36Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
37Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:34
38Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:36
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:17:38
41Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
42Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:41
43Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:42
44Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
45Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:17:46
46Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:47
47Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
48Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:17:48
49Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
50Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:17:50
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
52Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
54Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:54
55Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:57
56Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
57Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:03
58Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
59Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
60Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:05
61Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:11
62Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:14
63Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
64Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:17
65Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:18
66Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
67Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:19
68Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:23
69Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
70Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
71Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
72Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
73Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:37
74Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:46
76Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
77Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:52
78Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:56
80Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:18:57
81Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
82Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:19:01
83Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:05
84Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:12
85Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:21
86Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:23
87Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:27
88David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:19:32
89Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:37
90Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:48
91Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
92Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:53
93Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:54
94Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:15
95Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:20:18
96Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:24
97Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:44
98Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:50
99David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:20:51
100Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:59
101Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:13
102David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:21:16
103Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:21:45
104Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:48
105Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:55
106Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:00
107Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:10
108Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:33
109Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:47
110William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:21
111Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:21
112Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:27:20
113Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp25
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies21
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano17
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team17
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
9Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
10Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano9
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge7
16Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team6
19William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano5
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
21Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
23Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling5
24Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
26Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
27Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
29Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
31Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
32Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
33Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
34Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
35Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
36John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
38Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team37pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp16
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
5Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team12
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano11
8Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda11
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp10
11Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
13Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis9
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
16Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
18Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
19Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
22Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
23Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
24Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
25Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
26Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp15:06:20
2Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:57
4Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:16
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:19
6Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:10:05
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:35
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:03
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:26
10Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
11Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:41
12Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:17:46
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
14Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:03
16Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:11
17Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:14
18Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
19Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:17
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:19
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:23
22Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
23Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:57
24Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:21
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:23
26Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:48
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
28Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:53
29Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:20:18
30Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:50
31Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:59
32Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:55
33Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team45:10:36
25-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team0:12:13
3Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
4Team Argos-Shimano0:33:44
5Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:13
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:01
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:36:54
8Team Garmin-Sharp0:43:22
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:46
10Orica Greenedge0:44:21
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:44:49
12Canadian National Team0:51:53
13Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:52:12
14Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:53:46
15Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis0:53:49

Canadian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15:07:16
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:07:20
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:23
4Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:16:25
6Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:16:40
7Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:16:46
8Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:17:01
9Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:07
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:17:21
11Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:41
12Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:56
13Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
14Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:01
15Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:52
16Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:57
17Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:58
18Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:19:22
19Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:51
20Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:29:26

 

