Tour of Alberta: Evans claims Black Diamond stage
Dennis retains overall lead
Stage 4: Black Diamond -
Cadel Evans (BMC) won stage 4 of the Tour of Alberta Saturday from a five-man sprint after being off the front for more than 150km with the day's breakaway. Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke finished second ahead of Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter in third.
Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis finished with the field more than nine minutes back but kept his yellow jersey heading into Sunday's final stage. Evans said the team had two objectives before the day started, and he accomplished one of them.
"The first objective today was to try and go for the stage," Evans said. "The second objective after that was to try and do something against Rohan Dennis, which we thought was probably unlikely. Me in the breakaway doesn't happen often because I'm normally on general classification and nobody lets me go anywhere. So it's been a long time since I've been in a breakaway that's gone to the finish, honestly."
The day's top three were part of a nine-rider break that formed just 18km into the 170km stage. That group whittled itself down to five riders with 35km remaining. Included in the smaller group with the top three were United Healthcare's Ben Day and the Canadian National Team's Antoine Duchesne.
Day attacked the group with 2km remaining and got a gap of five seconds, but Geschke worked hard to bring him back just 100 meters from the line. Evans played his cards perfectly, forcing Geschke to do the work to bring Day back and then jumping the Argos rider at the finish to take the win.
"I didn't know how fast Simon [Geschke] and Slagter were because I'd never been to a finish with them and wasn't sure how fast they were, but they're both Dutch so I knew they were a little bit suspect," Evans said. "I was playing a few games there and trying to put the pressure on them. Of course we want to win, but the first step toward winning is not losing, and sometimes you have to try and put that pressure on the others. And so in the end it came together, and yeah, I was a little bit lucky today."
Slagter had to settle for third in the sprint but earned back the polka dot mountains jersey for his efforts in the breakaway. Duchesne took the jersey for most aggressive rider, while Ryan Anderson kept the jersey for the best-placed Canadian. Cannondale's Peter Sagan finished with the field and kept the green sprinter's jersey.
How it happened:
The 170km stage that started and finished in Black Diamond along the foothills of the Rocky Mountains began under cloudy skies and hit riders with intermittent rain throughout. But that didn't slow down the attacking, which started at kilometer zero.
Sixteen kilometers into the day a group of five peeled off the front and quickly grew into the group of nine riders that would animate most of the stage. Included in the group were Evans, Geschke, Slagter, Day, Duchesne, Ryan Roth (Champion System), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Scott Zwizanksi (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Clay Murfet (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis).
With Evans being the best-placed overall rider at more than 17 minutes down, Dennis' Garmin team had a perfect scenario to protect his jersey and let the breakaway roll away without resistance.
"Our plan was to get someone up the road with nobody who was on the general classification or no one even close," Dennis said. "I think we were lucky with that. And then we just controlled it from there. We knew the best-placed rider was 17 minutes, and we thought there was no need to bring it back and there was no need to try and waste any energy for a stage win or any stress with the overall. It was a perfect position for us, and that scenario was everything we asked for."
The group worked well together and built an ultimate gap of more than 11 minutes before Garmin clamped down and held the escapees' advantage near that mark for the rest of the day. The breakaway riders cooperated well with each other until the first KOM of the day 82km into the race.
That's when Slagter, who lost the KOM jersey the previous day to teammate Robert Gesink, jumped away from the group and set off to take maximum points on the climb. He was briefly brought back into the fold before he jumped away again on a rolling hill and was joined by Geschke. The seven riders behind held their cards close to their chests at the suggestion of Evans.
"Cadel just said keep them close and wait," Duchesne said. "And when we hit those rollers I saw a lot of guys seemed to be tired, so I knew those two guys were pretty strong and didn't want to let them go away, so I attacked on one those rollers."
The next loop on the route took riders over the same terrain they had covered before the first KOM, and Duchesne attacked the first chase group on another of the rolling hills after the second KOM of the day at 120km. Evans and Day soon tagged along as the other four riders fell further and further behind the leaders. The chasing trio made contact with the leaders at 135km to form the lead group of five that would ride to the finish.
Cooperation in the new lead group was good until Day made his move with 2km remaining. The 34-year-old Australian got a good gap and looked like he might hold on for the win as tactics among the four riders behind slowed the chase, but Geschke eventually took control and reeled a disappointed Day back in before the line. But the extra effort cost Geschke power for the final kick, where Evans sailed in for his first win in more than a year.
"It kind of sucks getting caught with 100 meters to go," Day said. "But I had to play my cards, and that was my card to play. But at least another Aussie won it.
"I'm a little bit pissed off that he was stealing all my Aussie support out there," Day joked in reference to Evans, the former World champion and 2011 Tour de France winner. "Nobody seems to remember who I am, but they know who Cadel is. But I saw a few Australian flags out there so it was kind of cool."
The 2013 Tour of Alberta concludes Sunday with a 130km stage from Okotoks to Calgary.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:57:18
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:49
|7
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|11
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|17
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|18
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|19
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|25
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|28
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|40
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|42
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|45
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|50
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|51
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|54
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|56
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|57
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|63
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|64
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|65
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|66
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|67
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|68
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|70
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|71
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|72
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|74
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|75
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|76
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|79
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|80
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|84
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|85
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|89
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|90
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|92
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|98
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|100
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|101
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|102
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|103
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|104
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|105
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|106
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|112
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:33
|113
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:43
|DNS
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|7
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|8
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|9
|3
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|5
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|4
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:57:18
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:49
|4
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:44
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|10
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|11
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|20
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|22
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|27
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|29
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|30
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|32
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12:11:22
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Canadian National Team
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:49
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:09:44
|11
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|12
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|13
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|3:57:18
|2
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:49
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:44
|5
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|11
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|14
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|17
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|18
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|19
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|20
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15:06:20
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:54
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:55
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|9
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|11
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|14
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:06
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:33
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:49
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|21
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:16
|22
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:19
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|24
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:09:51
|25
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:10:05
|26
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:19
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:03
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:18
|30
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:21
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:24
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:26
|34
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:30
|36
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|37
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:34
|38
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:36
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:38
|41
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|42
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:41
|43
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:42
|44
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:17:46
|46
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:47
|47
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:48
|49
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:17:50
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|52
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|53
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|54
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:54
|55
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:57
|56
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|57
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:03
|58
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|59
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|60
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:05
|61
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:11
|62
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:14
|63
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|64
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:17
|65
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:18
|66
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|67
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:19
|68
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:23
|69
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|73
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:37
|74
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:46
|76
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|77
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:52
|78
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|80
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:18:57
|81
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:19:01
|83
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:05
|84
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:12
|85
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:21
|86
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|87
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|88
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:32
|89
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|90
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:48
|91
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:52
|92
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:53
|93
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:54
|94
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:15
|95
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:20:18
|96
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:24
|97
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:44
|98
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:50
|99
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:20:51
|100
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|101
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:13
|102
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:16
|103
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:45
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:48
|105
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:55
|106
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:00
|107
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:10
|108
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:33
|109
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:47
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:21
|111
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|112
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:27:20
|113
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|9
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|16
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|19
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|21
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|23
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|25
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|26
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|27
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|31
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|32
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|35
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|8
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|11
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|9
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|18
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|22
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|25
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15:06:20
|2
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|4
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:16
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:19
|6
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:10:05
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:03
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:26
|10
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|11
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:41
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:17:46
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|14
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:03
|16
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:11
|17
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:14
|18
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|19
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:17
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:19
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:23
|22
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|23
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:57
|24
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:21
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|26
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:48
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:52
|28
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:53
|29
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:20:18
|30
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:50
|31
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|32
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:55
|33
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|45:10:36
|2
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team
|0:12:13
|3
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:44
|5
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:13
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:01
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|8
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:22
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:46
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:44:21
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:44:49
|12
|Canadian National Team
|0:51:53
|13
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:52:12
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:53:46
|15
|Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:53:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15:07:16
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:07:20
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:23
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:25
|6
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:16:40
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:16:46
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:17:01
|9
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:07
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:17:21
|11
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:41
|12
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:56
|13
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|14
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:01
|15
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:52
|16
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:57
|17
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:58
|18
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:19:22
|19
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|20
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:29:26
