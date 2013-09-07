Image 1 of 35 Cadel Evans (BMC) takes the win on stage 4 of the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 Today's stage passed through green farmlands and rolling hills. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Riders get strung out early in the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was happy to have an easy day today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and race leader Rohan Dennis have a chat during today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Good crowds on today'’s climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Rain and wet roads for the breakaway group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 Ryan Roth (Champion System) takes a turn on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Cadel Evans (BMC) on the way to his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 Ryan Roth (Champion System) takes a turn before hitting the final KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Three chasers go after the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 The three chasers on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) takes a strong pull to bring back the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) talks about his near-win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Today'’s top three for the stage (L-R): Simon Geschke, Cadel Evans and Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Garmin-Sharp control the pace on one of today’'s climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 Dark clouds threatened throughout today’'s stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Garmin-Sharp starts the day on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Garmin-Sharp spent another day on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 The break worked well together to gain time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Agros-Shimano) stayed wet and covered with spray from the road during the chilly day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Ted King (Cannondale) squints as water splashes up from the wheels in front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) covered with dirt from the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) hands teammate Dave Zabriskie a water bottle. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 The peloton spreads out a little on one of today'’s rolling descents. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 Cadel Evans (BMC) comes to the front of the break for a pull. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 The break works together to keep an advantage on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Three riders chase the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) lead the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) spent a good part of the day pulling on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) and Antoine Duchesne (Canada) on the way into the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 The break at 10K to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 The leader jerseys going into the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Cadel Evans (BMC) won stage 4 of the Tour of Alberta Saturday from a five-man sprint after being off the front for more than 150km with the day's breakaway. Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke finished second ahead of Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter in third.

Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis finished with the field more than nine minutes back but kept his yellow jersey heading into Sunday's final stage. Evans said the team had two objectives before the day started, and he accomplished one of them.

"The first objective today was to try and go for the stage," Evans said. "The second objective after that was to try and do something against Rohan Dennis, which we thought was probably unlikely. Me in the breakaway doesn't happen often because I'm normally on general classification and nobody lets me go anywhere. So it's been a long time since I've been in a breakaway that's gone to the finish, honestly."

The day's top three were part of a nine-rider break that formed just 18km into the 170km stage. That group whittled itself down to five riders with 35km remaining. Included in the smaller group with the top three were United Healthcare's Ben Day and the Canadian National Team's Antoine Duchesne.

Day attacked the group with 2km remaining and got a gap of five seconds, but Geschke worked hard to bring him back just 100 meters from the line. Evans played his cards perfectly, forcing Geschke to do the work to bring Day back and then jumping the Argos rider at the finish to take the win.

"I didn't know how fast Simon [Geschke] and Slagter were because I'd never been to a finish with them and wasn't sure how fast they were, but they're both Dutch so I knew they were a little bit suspect," Evans said. "I was playing a few games there and trying to put the pressure on them. Of course we want to win, but the first step toward winning is not losing, and sometimes you have to try and put that pressure on the others. And so in the end it came together, and yeah, I was a little bit lucky today."

Slagter had to settle for third in the sprint but earned back the polka dot mountains jersey for his efforts in the breakaway. Duchesne took the jersey for most aggressive rider, while Ryan Anderson kept the jersey for the best-placed Canadian. Cannondale's Peter Sagan finished with the field and kept the green sprinter's jersey.

How it happened:

The 170km stage that started and finished in Black Diamond along the foothills of the Rocky Mountains began under cloudy skies and hit riders with intermittent rain throughout. But that didn't slow down the attacking, which started at kilometer zero.

Sixteen kilometers into the day a group of five peeled off the front and quickly grew into the group of nine riders that would animate most of the stage. Included in the group were Evans, Geschke, Slagter, Day, Duchesne, Ryan Roth (Champion System), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Scott Zwizanksi (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Clay Murfet (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis).

With Evans being the best-placed overall rider at more than 17 minutes down, Dennis' Garmin team had a perfect scenario to protect his jersey and let the breakaway roll away without resistance.

"Our plan was to get someone up the road with nobody who was on the general classification or no one even close," Dennis said. "I think we were lucky with that. And then we just controlled it from there. We knew the best-placed rider was 17 minutes, and we thought there was no need to bring it back and there was no need to try and waste any energy for a stage win or any stress with the overall. It was a perfect position for us, and that scenario was everything we asked for."

The group worked well together and built an ultimate gap of more than 11 minutes before Garmin clamped down and held the escapees' advantage near that mark for the rest of the day. The breakaway riders cooperated well with each other until the first KOM of the day 82km into the race.

That's when Slagter, who lost the KOM jersey the previous day to teammate Robert Gesink, jumped away from the group and set off to take maximum points on the climb. He was briefly brought back into the fold before he jumped away again on a rolling hill and was joined by Geschke. The seven riders behind held their cards close to their chests at the suggestion of Evans.

"Cadel just said keep them close and wait," Duchesne said. "And when we hit those rollers I saw a lot of guys seemed to be tired, so I knew those two guys were pretty strong and didn't want to let them go away, so I attacked on one those rollers."

The next loop on the route took riders over the same terrain they had covered before the first KOM, and Duchesne attacked the first chase group on another of the rolling hills after the second KOM of the day at 120km. Evans and Day soon tagged along as the other four riders fell further and further behind the leaders. The chasing trio made contact with the leaders at 135km to form the lead group of five that would ride to the finish.

Cooperation in the new lead group was good until Day made his move with 2km remaining. The 34-year-old Australian got a good gap and looked like he might hold on for the win as tactics among the four riders behind slowed the chase, but Geschke eventually took control and reeled a disappointed Day back in before the line. But the extra effort cost Geschke power for the final kick, where Evans sailed in for his first win in more than a year.

"It kind of sucks getting caught with 100 meters to go," Day said. "But I had to play my cards, and that was my card to play. But at least another Aussie won it.

"I'm a little bit pissed off that he was stealing all my Aussie support out there," Day joked in reference to Evans, the former World champion and 2011 Tour de France winner. "Nobody seems to remember who I am, but they know who Cadel is. But I saw a few Australian flags out there so it was kind of cool."

The 2013 Tour of Alberta concludes Sunday with a 130km stage from Okotoks to Calgary.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:57:18 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 6 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:49 7 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:44 11 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 19 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 25 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 28 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 31 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 33 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 36 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 40 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 42 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 45 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 50 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 51 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 54 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 56 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 57 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 63 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 64 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 65 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 66 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 67 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 68 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 69 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 70 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 71 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 72 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 73 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 74 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 75 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 76 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 79 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 80 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 81 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 84 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 85 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 89 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 90 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 92 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 98 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 100 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 101 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 102 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 103 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 104 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 105 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 106 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 108 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 109 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 112 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:33 113 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:43 DNS Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor

Sprints - Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 12 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 6 6 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 8 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 9 3 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 5 6 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 7 4 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:57:18 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 3 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:49 4 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:44 5 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 9 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 10 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 11 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 12 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 20 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 22 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 27 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 30 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 32 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:11:22 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Canadian National Team 4 Team Argos-Shimano 5 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:49 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:09:44 11 Equipe Garneau-Québecor 12 Team Garmin-Sharp 13 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team 14 Orica Greenedge 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling

Best Canadian # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 3:57:18 2 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:49 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:44 5 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 9 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 11 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 14 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 17 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 18 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 19 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 20 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15:06:20 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 6 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:54 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:55 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 9 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 11 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:13 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:06 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:33 19 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:49 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:57 21 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:16 22 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:19 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:50 24 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:09:51 25 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:10:05 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:19 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:35 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:03 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:18 30 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:21 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 32 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:24 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:26 34 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:30 36 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:34 38 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:36 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:17:38 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 42 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:41 43 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:42 44 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:17:46 46 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:47 47 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:48 49 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:17:50 51 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 52 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 53 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 54 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:54 55 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:57 56 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 57 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:03 58 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 59 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 60 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:05 61 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:11 62 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:14 63 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 64 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:17 65 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:18 66 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 67 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:19 68 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:23 69 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 71 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 72 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 73 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:37 74 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:46 76 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:50 77 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:52 78 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:56 80 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:18:57 81 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 82 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:19:01 83 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:05 84 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:12 85 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:21 86 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:23 87 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:27 88 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:32 89 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:37 90 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:48 91 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 92 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:53 93 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:54 94 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:15 95 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:20:18 96 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:24 97 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:44 98 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:50 99 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:20:51 100 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:59 101 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:13 102 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:16 103 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:21:45 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:48 105 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:55 106 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:00 107 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:10 108 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:33 109 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:47 110 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:21 111 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:21 112 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:27:20 113 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:22

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 25 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 17 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 9 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 7 16 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 6 19 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 5 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 21 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 23 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 24 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 25 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 26 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 27 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 31 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 32 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 35 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 36 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 12 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 11 8 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 10 11 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 9 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 18 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 22 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 25 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15:06:20 2 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:57 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:16 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:19 6 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:10:05 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:35 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:03 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:26 10 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 11 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:41 12 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:17:46 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 14 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:03 16 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:11 17 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:14 18 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 19 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:17 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:19 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:23 22 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 23 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:57 24 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:21 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:23 26 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:48 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 28 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:53 29 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:20:18 30 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:50 31 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:59 32 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:55 33 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:22

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 45:10:36 2 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team 0:12:13 3 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:18:03 4 Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:44 5 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:35:13 6 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:36:01 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:36:54 8 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:43:22 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:46 10 Orica Greenedge 0:44:21 11 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:44:49 12 Canadian National Team 0:51:53 13 Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:52:12 14 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:53:46 15 Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:53:49