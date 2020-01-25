Trending

Tour Down Under: Nizzolo wins stage 5 sprint in Victor Harbor

Daryl Impey takes race lead with time bonuses at intermediate sprints

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) took out the bunch sprint victory during stage 5 Saturday at the Tour Down Under, but it was Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) who grabbed the top prize by way of the ochre leader's jersey after the 2019 champion finished second and first at two intermediate sprints and collected enough time  bonuses to jump ahead of overnight race leader Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) by two seconds.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:32:45
2Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Michael Morkov (Den) Decenuninck-QuickStep
5Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 17:12:15
2Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:02
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:09
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13
5George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:16
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:17
7Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
10Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25

