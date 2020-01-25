Tour Down Under: Nizzolo wins stage 5 sprint in Victor Harbor
Daryl Impey takes race lead with time bonuses at intermediate sprints
Stage 5: Glenelg - Victor Harbor
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) took out the bunch sprint victory during stage 5 Saturday at the Tour Down Under, but it was Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) who grabbed the top prize by way of the ochre leader's jersey after the 2019 champion finished second and first at two intermediate sprints and collected enough time bonuses to jump ahead of overnight race leader Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) by two seconds.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|3:32:45
|2
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Decenuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|17:12:15
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:09
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:16
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:17
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|10
|Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour Down Under: Nizzolo wins stage 5 sprint in Victor HarborDaryl Impey takes race lead with time bonuses at intermediate sprints
-
Tour Down Under Stage 5 – Live CoverageComplete coverage from the penultimate day of the WorldTour opener in Australia
-
Tour Down Under: Another mega tech galleryCustom shoes, new bikes, gargantuan stems and... koalas! We walked the pits to find even more tech from the WorldTour opener
-
Best cycling sunglassesThe best cycling sunglasses do a lot more than just shield your eyes from the sun. Here is our round-up of the best cycling sunglasses available to buy this year
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy