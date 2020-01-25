Tour Down Under: Nizzolo wins stage 5 sprint in Victor Harbor

Image 1 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) took out the bunch sprint victory during stage 5 Saturday at the Tour Down Under, but it was Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) who grabbed the top prize by way of the ochre leader's jersey after the 2019 champion finished second and first at two intermediate sprints and collected enough time bonuses to jump ahead of overnight race leader Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) by two seconds.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:32:45 2 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Decenuninck-QuickStep 5 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott