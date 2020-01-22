Tour Down Under: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Image 1 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 45 Caleb Ewan on the podium after his stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 45 Caleb Ewan in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 45 Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 45 Laurens De Vreese was the most aggressive rider on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 45 Elia Viviani after his stage 2 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Elia Viviani after his stage 2 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 Jasper Philipsen in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 45 Joey Rosskopf in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 The Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 45 Jens Keukeleire, Neilson Powless (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 45 Bushfire damage along the route at theTour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 45 The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 45 The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 45 Laurens De Vreese leads the break at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 45 Sam Jenner in the breakaway at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 45 Joey Rosskopf leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 45 Omer Goldstein in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 45 Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 45 Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 45 Kiel Reijnen and Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 45 Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 45 Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 45 George Bennett, Jack Bauer and Geoffrey Bouchard (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 45 George Bennett grabs a bite before the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 45 Laurens De Vreese was relaxed before the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 45 Jasper Philipsen, Sam Bennett and Eric Baska (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 45 Caleb Ewan after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 45 Caleb Ewan and Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 45 Team Ineos debrief after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 45 Ryan Gibbons (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 45 Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 45 Ian Stannard and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 Caleb Ewan puts on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) conquered the climbs in Stirling to win stage 2 at the Tour Down Under Wednesday, coming past 2019 champion Daryl Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott lead out to seize the stage victory and overall race lead.

Impey hung on for second and a six-second time bonus toward his GC effort, while Cofidis' Nathan Haas was third. Race leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was near the front when the sprint started but faded out of the top 10.

More to come!

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:27:31 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumnbo-Visma 8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma