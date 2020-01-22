Tour Down Under: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling
Lotto Soudal rider wins uphill sprint ahead of 2019 champion Daryl Impey and takes race lead
Stage 2: Woodside - Stirling
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) conquered the climbs in Stirling to win stage 2 at the Tour Down Under Wednesday, coming past 2019 champion Daryl Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott lead out to seize the stage victory and overall race lead.
Impey hung on for second and a six-second time bonus toward his GC effort, while Cofidis' Nathan Haas was third. Race leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was near the front when the sprint started but faded out of the top 10.
More to come!
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:27:31
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumnbo-Visma
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|6:56:15
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:01
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|0:00:05
|6
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) UniSA
|0:00:07
|7
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|8
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|9
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:09
