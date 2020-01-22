Trending

Tour Down Under: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Lotto Soudal rider wins uphill sprint ahead of 2019 champion Daryl Impey and takes race lead

Image 1 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 45

Caleb Ewan on the podium after his stage 2 win

Caleb Ewan on the podium after his stage 2 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 45

Caleb Ewan in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey after stage 2

Caleb Ewan in the Tour Down Under leader's jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 45

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 45

Laurens De Vreese was the most aggressive rider on the stage

Laurens De Vreese was the most aggressive rider on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 45

Elia Viviani after his stage 2 crash

Elia Viviani after his stage 2 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Elia Viviani after his stage 2 crash

Elia Viviani after his stage 2 crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Jasper Philipsen in the sprint jersey

Jasper Philipsen in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Joey Rosskopf in the mountains jersey

Joey Rosskopf in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

The Tour Down Under peloton

The Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 45

Jens Keukeleire, Neilson Powless

Jens Keukeleire, Neilson Powless (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 45

Bushfire damage along the route at theTour Down Under

Bushfire damage along the route at theTour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 45

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 45

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 45

Laurens De Vreese leads the break at the Tour Down Under

Laurens De Vreese leads the break at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 45

Sam Jenner in the breakaway at the Tour Down Under

Sam Jenner in the breakaway at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 45

Joey Rosskopf leads the breakaway

Joey Rosskopf leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 45

Omer Goldstein in the breakaway

Omer Goldstein in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 45

Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo

Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 45

Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey

Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 45

Kiel Reijnen and Mads Pedersen

Kiel Reijnen and Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 45

Mads Pedersen

Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 45

Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo

Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 45

George Bennett, Jack Bauer and Geoffrey Bouchard

George Bennett, Jack Bauer and Geoffrey Bouchard (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez

Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 45

George Bennett grabs a bite before the stage

George Bennett grabs a bite before the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 45

Laurens De Vreese was relaxed before the stage

Laurens De Vreese was relaxed before the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 45

Jasper Philipsen, Sam Bennett and Eric Baska

Jasper Philipsen, Sam Bennett and Eric Baska (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 45

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 2

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 45

Caleb Ewan and Matthew Holmes

Caleb Ewan and Matthew Holmes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 45

Team Ineos debrief after the stage

Team Ineos debrief after the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 45

Ryan Gibbons

Ryan Gibbons (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 45

Lachlan Morton

Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 45

Tour Down Under

Ian Stannard and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Jasper Philipsen

Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Caleb Ewan puts on the leader's jersey

Caleb Ewan puts on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) conquered the climbs in Stirling to win stage 2 at the Tour Down Under Wednesday, coming past 2019 champion Daryl Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott lead out to seize the stage victory and overall race lead.

Impey hung on for second and a six-second time bonus toward his GC effort, while Cofidis' Nathan Haas was third. Race leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was near the front when the sprint started but faded out of the top 10. 

More to come!

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:27:31
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumnbo-Visma
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 6:56:15
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:01
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions 0:00:05
6Jarrad Drizners (Aus) UniSA 0:00:07
7Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:08
8Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
10George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:09

Latest on Cyclingnews