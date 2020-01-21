Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage
Irishman claims first win for Deceuninck-QuickStep
Stage 1: Tanunda - Tanunda
Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep delivered victory on their first WorldTour opportunity Tuesday at the Tour Down Under, with the Irish champion winning the stage 1 sprint in Taununda ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Bennett's new Belgian team took over in the final kilometre after a chaotic run-in to the line that saw no team able establish control on the front of the peloton. Deceuninck-QuickStep waited as other teams came forward and were swamped or faded, then pounced in the final 1,000 metres as Iljo Keisse guided Bennett and crew toward the line.
Bennet launched first of the sprinters and gained an immediate advantage over his rivals, as Sunday's Schwalbe Classic winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) started from too far back in the bunch, and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) could only manage fourth behind Baska. Israel Start-up Nation's Andre Greipel was fifth.
Philipsen was the only rider to nearly got back on terms with Bennett, as the young Belgian fought to regain his footing and nearly pulled off the win at the line. But it was Bennett by half a wheel at the end of the first WorldTour race of 2020.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:28:54
|2
|Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Kristofer Halvorsen (Now) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) (Lotto Soudal
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|9
|Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA
|10
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:28:44
|2
|Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|5
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) UniSA
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:08
|7
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|0:00:09
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis Credit Solutions
|0:00:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stageIrishman claims first win for Deceuninck-QuickStep
-
Bjarne Riis joins up with NTT Pro Cycling at Tour Down Under'I still have the same philosophy and still have the same values' say controversial manager
-
Rohan Dennis: Exiting the Tour de France was for the benefit of my familyAustralian speaks openly and emotionally about his divorce from Bahrain-Merida
-
Tour Down Under news and interviews – PodcastSoutham, Viviani, Ewan and White all feature
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy