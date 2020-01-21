Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage

Image 1 of 19 Sam Bennett wins stage 1 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Sam Bennett wins stage 1 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Sam Bennett wins stage 1 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Sam Bennett wins stage 1 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Mikkel Bjerg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Simon Yates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 George Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Martin Laas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 World champion Mads Pedersen collects some bottles at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Omer Goldtsein at the Israel Start-Up Nation car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep delivered victory on their first WorldTour opportunity Tuesday at the Tour Down Under, with the Irish champion winning the stage 1 sprint in Taununda ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Bennett's new Belgian team took over in the final kilometre after a chaotic run-in to the line that saw no team able establish control on the front of the peloton. Deceuninck-QuickStep waited as other teams came forward and were swamped or faded, then pounced in the final 1,000 metres as Iljo Keisse guided Bennett and crew toward the line.

Bennet launched first of the sprinters and gained an immediate advantage over his rivals, as Sunday's Schwalbe Classic winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) started from too far back in the bunch, and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) could only manage fourth behind Baska. Israel Start-up Nation's Andre Greipel was fifth.

Philipsen was the only rider to nearly got back on terms with Bennett, as the young Belgian fought to regain his footing and nearly pulled off the win at the line. But it was Bennett by half a wheel at the end of the first WorldTour race of 2020.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:28:54 2 Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 3 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis Credit Solutions 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Kristofer Halvorsen (Now) EF Pro Cycling 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) (Lotto Soudal 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Cofidis Credit Solutions 9 Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA 10 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb