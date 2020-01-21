Trending

Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage

Irishman claims first win for Deceuninck-QuickStep

Sam Bennett and Deceuninck-QuickStep delivered victory on their first WorldTour opportunity Tuesday at the Tour Down Under, with the Irish champion winning the stage 1 sprint in Taununda ahead of Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Bennett's new Belgian team took over in the final kilometre after a chaotic run-in to the line that saw no team able establish control on the front of the peloton. Deceuninck-QuickStep waited as other teams came forward and were swamped or faded, then pounced in the final 1,000 metres as Iljo Keisse guided Bennett and crew toward the line.

Bennet launched first of the sprinters and gained an immediate advantage over his rivals, as Sunday's Schwalbe Classic winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) started from too far back in the bunch, and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) could only manage fourth behind Baska. Israel Start-up Nation's Andre Greipel was fifth.

Philipsen was the only rider to nearly got back on terms with Bennett, as the young Belgian fought to regain his footing and nearly pulled off the win at the line. But it was Bennett by half a wheel at the end of the first WorldTour race of 2020.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:28:54
2Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
3Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis Credit Solutions
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Kristofer Halvorsen (Now) EF Pro Cycling
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) (Lotto Soudal
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Cofidis Credit Solutions
9Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA
10Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

GC After Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:28:44
2Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
3Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07
5Jarrad Drizners (Aus) UniSA
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:08
7Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis Credit Solutions 0:00:09
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis Credit Solutions 0:00:10

