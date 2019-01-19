Controversy at the Tour Down Under - Podcast

The peloton makes its way along the coast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

We're at the Tour Down Under and we've seen one of the most dramatic stages in the race's history, with a relegated winner and a crash and major scare for the overall leader on stage 5.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) crossed the line first, but was relegated by the race jury for a headbutt on Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates), who was promoted to victory.

In the GC, Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) crashed inside the final 10km but was paced back to the bunch to retain his lead. He's back in the team hotel after a trip to hospital and, subject to a concussion test tomorrow morning, will start the final stage to Willunga Hill on Sunday. He currently leads Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) by seven seconds. It's still all to play for.

In this podcast we hear from Ewan's DS Mario Aerts and eventual stage winner Philipsen, along with Robbie McEwen and Richie Porte.

The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Sponsor message

Sportful has a rich and successful racing history; optimising performance for athletes who have gone onto win Grand Tours, one-day classics, and the World Championships.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.

For more details visit Sportful.com and follow the ride on Instagram @sportful