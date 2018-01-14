Trending

Peter Sagan wins People's Choice Classic

World champion beats Greipel and Ewan in sprint finish

Image 1 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Peter Sagan on the People's Choice Classic podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Peter Sagan kicks for the line at the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) began his season in Australia.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

The final dash to the line at the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Kristoffer Halvorsen was a faller in the sprint.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Peter Sagan wins the 2018 People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates People's Choice Classic victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin) on the attack.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Damien Howson (Mitchelton Scott) was prominent in support of Caleb Ewan.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

The People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Team Sky take up the reins at the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

The crowds came out for the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Elia Viviani surrounded by Quick-Step Floors teammates.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beats Andre Greipel and Caleb Ewan to the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets off the mark for 2018 at the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in action at the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) before the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) reports for duty at the People's Choice Classic.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Richie Porte (BMC).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Pavel Kochetov (Katusha-Alpecin).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his first win of the season with victory in the People's Choice Classics in Adelaide. The world champion beat Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) to win the race and get off the mark for 2018.

"I am very happy," said Sagan. "I was ok but after some guys came from the back they closed me a little bit but in the end it went very well. I am very happy for that and I didn’t expect I could win today."

There was a heavy fall for Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky) with the rider crashing in the sprint. He was taken to hospital for checks on his right side and suffered numerous cuts.

The 22-lap race, which totalled 50.6km in distance, saw the WorldTour teams assemble for the first time this season with the Tour Down Under proper starting in two days’ time.

It didn’t take long for the attacks to start, with Bahrain-Merida the first squad to fire a rider up the road. EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale chased the move down but by the start of the third lap a group of three had move clear.

At the front of the , Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Segafredo), Tom Bohli (BMC Racing) and Zak Dempster (Uni-S-Ausrtralia) slipped clear, and they were soon joined by Timothy Roe ((Uni-S-Ausrtralia), Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha-Alpecin), Lachlan Morton (Dimension Data) and Manuele Boara (Bahrain-Merida). This group steadily built up a lead of around 45 seconds in the opening half of the race as Quick-Step Floors, Mitcheton Scott, Sunweb and Lotto Soudal monitored the front of the main field.

Although the break made an instant impression, their lack of cohesion soon cost them. They fought over the intermediate sprints and Restrepo’s eagerness to push on and split the group caused instant problems. With 16 laps remaining, the Katusha Alpecin rider broke the group, skipping clear with veteran Boara and BMC Racing’s Bohli, but even that level of cooperation was short-lived. Restrepo soon sat up and when Quick-Step intensified their chase with around 6 laps to go, the two remaining leaders were slowly pulled back.

On lap 18, with the race back together, the sprinters’ teams began to vie for position. This caused the briefest of lulls and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed off the front. The move proved to be as futile as the host broadcaster’s attempts of streaming the event live – it cut out with two laps to go – but Bora showed their dominance to draw first blood. Sagan, who came into the race calling for calm and stating that he was racing without pressure, has hit the ground running. It’s only January and the rest of the peloton have been put on notice.


#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:25
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
5Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
7Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
11Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
12Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:03
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
18Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
20Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
23Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
29Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
31Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
36Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
37Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
38Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
39Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
40Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
41Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
44Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
46Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
47Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
48Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
49Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
54Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
55Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
56Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
59Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
61Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:24
63Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
65Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
66Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
68Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
69Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
70Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
72Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
73José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
76Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
78Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
79Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
81Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
83Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
85Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
87Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
90William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
91Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
92Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
93Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
94Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
95Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
96Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
97Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
99Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
100Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
102Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
103Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
105Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:47
106Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:55
107Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:59
108George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
109Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:02
110Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
111Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:09
112Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
113Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
114Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
115Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:12
116Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:13
117Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:22
118Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
119Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:27
120Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
121Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
122Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
123Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:36
124Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
125Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
126Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:42
128Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:45
129Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:58
130Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:51
132Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:31

 

