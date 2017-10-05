Tour Down Under past winners
Champions 1999-2017
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2016
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2015
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
|2011
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin–Cervélo
|2010
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC–Columbia
|2009
|Allan Davis (Aus) Quick-Step
|2008
|André Greipel (Ger) Team High Road
|2007
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance
|2006
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth
|2004
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2003
|Mikel Astarloza (Esp) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|2001
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
|2000
|Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|1999
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy