Tour Down Under: Porte wins on Willunga as Impey takes lead
2017 champion sits second on countback, Sagan cracks
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Willunga Hill
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) won the Willunga Hill stage of the Tour Down Under for the fifth year in succession but narrowly missed out on the leader's jersey after a late fightback from Daryl Impey (Mitchelton Scott).
Porte distanced his rivals with two searing attacks and secured the stage win but Impey paced himself up the final climb, coming past a number of challengers – to take second on the stage. He finished eight seconds back and did enough to take the leader's jersey on countback from Porte. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) finished third on the stage and now sits third overall with one stage remaining. Overnight leader, Peter Sagan, cracked on the lower slopes of the climb and dropped down the GC.
""I tell you what that was the hardest one to win so far," Porte said.
The stage came alive just before the climb when EF-Education First accelerated in the crosswinds just before the final climb. The move split the peloton and BMC Racing briefly looked in disarray with Porte scrambling at the back of the reduced peloton as his team failed to manage the situation at first. They regained control before the road kicked up and Rohan Dennis was put to work on the lower slopes of Willunga as the riders faced a stiff headwind.
Dennis' work strung the lead group out and stopped any genuine attacks. The wearing down process looked to have worked when Porte attacked for the first time with 1.8km to go.
By that time Sagan was long gone but Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy was able to follow Porte's initial move. If the Bora rider could hold Porte until the top he could have taken the leader's jersey but the Porte’s second acceleration - just as Team Sky's Egan Bernal was coming back - was too much and last year's champion rose out of the saddle for the rest of the climb.
Behind Porte, a number of attacks were made with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) among those to make moves. However, it was Impey who raced the most intelligent race. First, he chased down the fading McCarthy before setting his sights on the riders still in front of him. As Porte lifted his arms in victory it was Impey who came around the final corner next, with the South African taking vital seconds on the line from Slagter. Finishing second put Impey into the leader's jersey on countback and he will be expected to seal the overall win tomorrow with the stage set to end in another sprint stage.
Impey came into the event as a relative darkhorse with Mitchelton proclaiming that they were coming into the race chasing stage wins with Caleb Ewan. Throughout the Australian season they have played their chances down and heaped the pressure on BMC while racing better and smarter. On Willunga their plan came together perfectly, and although the margin of Impey's lead is based on countback, he is just one stage away from become the first South African to win the race.
“I’ve gone pretty well up Willunga before, maybe not this well, but also I have come here as a bit of a protected rider this year so I think it pays dividends at the end of a race like this. That being said it is always a question mark so when you surprise yourself like today it is special.”
“When Richie attacked I just used everyone there and I knew the guys where still racing for the podium so I just rode my own race. I always knew in the back of my mind I had to do a big sprint to the top and I didn’t actually know where Richie was at the finish, so when I saw the time I knew maybe I could be in the jersey.”
How it unfolded
The early stages of the race were made when a seven-man group formed just after the flag dropped. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) - who was in the break on the same stage last year - was joined by mountains jersey leader, Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data), Scott Bowden (UniSA-Australia), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Zakkari Dempster (UniSA-Australia), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) and Nuno Bico (Movistar Team).
The Movistar rider had an early crash but battled back to the rest of the group as Bora set about controlling affairs for the first hour. The break of seven established a lead of almost five minutes before BMC Racing injected some pace into proceedings, with a number of teams eventually lending their support as the first ascent of Willunga Hill came into view. Bahrain Merida, LottoNL Jumbo and UAE all looked impressive at that point as Mitchelton sat back and protected Impey.
The climb split the break with De Gendt and Dlamini soon the only two riders at the front of the bunch. The Lotto Soudal rider kicked on over the top and briefly held a minute's advantage over the chasing pack.
He was eventually caught inside the final 10 kilometers as EF Education put the hammer down. That action almost cost Porte any chance of defending his title as he was forced into the gutter, and it certainly cost him some energy. Porte was certainly the strongest climb on Willunga but as the line approached he didn't appear to be turning the pedals with the same cadence as twelve months ago - understandable given the strong headwind. His two attacks were vicious enough to win the stage but not finish Impey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:42:22
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:10
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|22
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|24
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|25
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:47
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|29
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|31
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:16
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|35
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|39
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|41
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:56
|43
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:01
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:08
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|49
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:45
|51
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:24
|53
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:42
|55
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:55
|56
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:04
|57
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:26
|59
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:39
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:41
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|66
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:56
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|69
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:18
|70
|Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:05:53
|71
|Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:15
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:42
|74
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:28
|76
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:29
|78
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:08
|79
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|80
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:26
|83
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:08:45
|84
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:46
|86
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:56
|89
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:10:52
|90
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|91
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:47
|93
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|103
|Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|104
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|108
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:44
|111
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|116
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:00
|124
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:13
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3
|3
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|13
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|5
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|9
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|3
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|8
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|5
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|4
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|3:42:32
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|9
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:31
|14
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:19
|15
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:58
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:16
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:36
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:37
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|25
|Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|26
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:34
|29
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|35
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain - Merida
|11:07:44
|2
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|3
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:04
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:41
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:02:46
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:08
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:29
|11
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:03:32
|12
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:05:02
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:09
|14
|EF Education First - Drapac
|0:05:24
|15
|Team Sky
|0:05:31
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:43
|17
|UniSA Australia
|0:08:19
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:03
|19
|FDJ
|0:17:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:02:15
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|00:00:16
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|19
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|21
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|23
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|25
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|26
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|27
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:26
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:06
|33
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:29
|34
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:04
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|36
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:24
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:10
|38
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:16
|39
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:34
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|42
|Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:24
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:00
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:57
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:16
|46
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:30
|47
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:43
|48
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:44
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:20
|50
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:24
|51
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:43
|52
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:00
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:23
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:12:31
|55
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:06
|56
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:45
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:50
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:30
|61
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:36
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:43
|63
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:51
|64
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:16
|65
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:20
|66
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:22
|67
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:32
|68
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:16:57
|69
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:19
|70
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:26
|71
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:18:32
|72
|Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:41
|73
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:19:55
|74
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:20
|75
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:05
|76
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:43
|77
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:07
|78
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:27
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:34
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:46
|81
|Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:01
|82
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:12
|83
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:22
|84
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:45
|85
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:25:27
|87
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:26:03
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:30
|89
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:39
|90
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:13
|91
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:20
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:06
|93
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:24
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:01
|95
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:30:17
|96
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:30:48
|97
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:18
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:01
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:02
|100
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:40
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:33:55
|102
|Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:34:27
|103
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:53
|104
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:10
|105
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:41
|106
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:46
|107
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:58
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:12
|109
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:26
|110
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:37:25
|111
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:38:02
|112
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:14
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:31
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:05
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:07
|116
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:24
|117
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:33
|118
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:49
|119
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:41:53
|120
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:21
|121
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:29
|122
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:50:50
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:19
|124
|Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:55:03
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|5
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20
|12
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|13
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|19
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|17
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|18
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|15
|19
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|13
|21
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|23
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|24
|Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|29
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|31
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|33
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|34
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|37
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|39
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|48
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|3
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|26
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|4
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|18
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|18:02:35
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:09
|8
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:04
|11
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:10
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:24
|13
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:31
|14
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:00
|15
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|0:16:37
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:00
|17
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:23
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:47
|19
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|20
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:00
|21
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:20
|22
|Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:34:07
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:50
|24
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:21
|25
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:26
|26
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:38
|27
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:06
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:37:05
|29
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:42
|30
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:04
|31
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:13
|32
|Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:41:33
|33
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:45:01
|34
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:09
|35
|Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:54:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain - Merida
|54:07:53
|2
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|3
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:01:04
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|6
|EF Education First - Drapac
|0:05:37
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:37
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:20
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:36
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:10:37
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:00
|12
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:13:03
|13
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:17:28
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:18:23
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:19:37
|16
|UniSA Australia
|0:22:13
|17
|Team Sky
|0:02:14
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:14
|19
|FDJ
|0:40:06
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29:14
|19
|FDJ
|0:40:06
