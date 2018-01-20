Trending

Tour Down Under: Porte wins on Willunga as Impey takes lead

2017 champion sits second on countback, Sagan cracks



Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the attack on Willunga Hill





Impey follows Diego Ulissi before kicking away to the finish





Nuno Bico (Movistar) crashed hard while in the break but raced on





Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) pulled on the leader's ochre jersey





Richie Porte (BMC) won the stage but missed out on the race lead





Egan Bernal (Team Sky) pulled on the best young rider white jersey





UCI president David Lappartient gives Peter Sagan the thumbs up





The break pushes on





UCI president David Lappartient faced questions from the media





The riders head away from the beach





The racing was fast





Peter Sagan wore the ochre leader's jersey but lost it at the finish





The riders had little time to enjoy the view





Peter Sagan keeps the points jersey





Richie Porte (BMC) in the early moments of the stage





Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway





Nic Dlamini sealed the KOM jersey via his ride in the breakway





Richie Porte (BMC) riding solo to the win





Daryl Impey after the confirmation of his status as race leader





Another second place for Daryl Impey but the South African took the leader's jersey at Willunga





Richie Porte (BMC) rounding the final corner





Jay McCarthy digging deep





Egan Bernal (Team Sky)





Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) pushing to the line





Jasha Sütterlin and Peter Sagan enjoy the final





Alex Edmondson takes a beer for the final climb up Willunga





Sky's Egan Bernal remains the best young rider





Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) riding into second place





Egan Bernal (Sky) riding hard in the final





Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) riding Willunga Hill in the ochre leader's jersey





Team Sky in the peloton





Jay McCarthy before he 'exploded' in the final 600 metres





Egan Bernal (Sky)





Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) opens a gap





Rohan Dennis (BMC) setting up the win





Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)





Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the attack on Willunga Hill





Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the podium





Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the podium





Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium





Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Tour Down Under with one stage remaining





Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the leader's jersey on stage 5 of the Tour Down Under




Richie Porte (BMC Racing) won the Willunga Hill stage of the Tour Down Under for the fifth year in succession but narrowly missed out on the leader's jersey after a late fightback from Daryl Impey (Mitchelton Scott).

Porte distanced his rivals with two searing attacks and secured the stage win but Impey paced himself up the final climb, coming past a number of challengers – to take second on the stage. He finished eight seconds back and did enough to take the leader's jersey on countback from Porte. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) finished third on the stage and now sits third overall with one stage remaining. Overnight leader, Peter Sagan, cracked on the lower slopes of the climb and dropped down the GC.

""I tell you what that was the hardest one to win so far," Porte said.

The stage came alive just before the climb when EF-Education First accelerated in the crosswinds just before the final climb. The move split the peloton and BMC Racing briefly looked in disarray with Porte scrambling at the back of the reduced peloton as his team failed to manage the situation at first. They regained control before the road kicked up and Rohan Dennis was put to work on the lower slopes of Willunga as the riders faced a stiff headwind.

Dennis' work strung the lead group out and stopped any genuine attacks. The wearing down process looked to have worked when Porte attacked for the first time with 1.8km to go.

By that time Sagan was long gone but Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy was able to follow Porte's initial move. If the Bora rider could hold Porte until the top he could have taken the leader's jersey but the Porte’s second acceleration - just as Team Sky's Egan Bernal was coming back - was too much and last year's champion rose out of the saddle for the rest of the climb.

Behind Porte, a number of attacks were made with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) among those to make moves. However, it was Impey who raced the most intelligent race. First, he chased down the fading McCarthy before setting his sights on the riders still in front of him. As Porte lifted his arms in victory it was Impey who came around the final corner next, with the South African taking vital seconds on the line from Slagter. Finishing second put Impey into the leader's jersey on countback and he will be expected to seal the overall win tomorrow with the stage set to end in another sprint stage.

Impey came into the event as a relative darkhorse with Mitchelton proclaiming that they were coming into the race chasing stage wins with Caleb Ewan. Throughout the Australian season they have played their chances down and heaped the pressure on BMC while racing better and smarter. On Willunga their plan came together perfectly, and although the margin of Impey's lead is based on countback, he is just one stage away from become the first South African to win the race.

“I’ve gone pretty well up Willunga before, maybe not this well, but also I have come here as a bit of a protected rider this year so I think it pays dividends at the end of a race like this. That being said it is always a question mark so when you surprise yourself like today it is special.”

“When Richie attacked I just used everyone there and I knew the guys where still racing for the podium so I just rode my own race. I always knew in the back of my mind I had to do a big sprint to the top and I didn’t actually know where Richie was at the finish, so when I saw the time I knew maybe I could be in the jersey.”

How it unfolded

The early stages of the race were made when a seven-man group formed just after the flag dropped. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) - who was in the break on the same stage last year - was joined by mountains jersey leader, Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data), Scott Bowden (UniSA-Australia), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Zakkari Dempster (UniSA-Australia), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) and Nuno Bico (Movistar Team).

The Movistar rider had an early crash but battled back to the rest of the group as Bora set about controlling affairs for the first hour. The break of seven established a lead of almost five minutes before BMC Racing injected some pace into proceedings, with a number of teams eventually lending their support as the first ascent of Willunga Hill came into view. Bahrain Merida, LottoNL Jumbo and UAE all looked impressive at that point as Mitchelton sat back and protected Impey.

The climb split the break with De Gendt and Dlamini soon the only two riders at the front of the bunch. The Lotto Soudal rider kicked on over the top and briefly held a minute's advantage over the chasing pack.

He was eventually caught inside the final 10 kilometers as EF Education put the hammer down. That action almost cost Porte any chance of defending his title as he was forced into the gutter, and it certainly cost him some energy. Porte was certainly the strongest climb on Willunga but as the line approached he didn't appear to be turning the pedals with the same cadence as twelve months ago - understandable given the strong headwind. His two attacks were vicious enough to win the stage but not finish Impey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:42:22
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:10
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:14
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
16George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
19Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
20Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
22Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
24Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
25Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
26Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:47
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
29Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
31Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:16
32Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ
34Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:18
35Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
38José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
39Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
41Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
42Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:56
43Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:01
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:06
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:02:08
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:02:33
49Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:45
51Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:24
53Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:42
55Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:55
56Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:04
57Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
59Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:39
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:41
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
64Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
65Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
66Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
67William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:56
68Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:18
70Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:05:53
71Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:15
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:42
74Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:28
76Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
77Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:29
78Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:08
79Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia
80Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
82Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:26
83Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:08:45
84Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:46
86Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
89Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:10:52
90Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
91Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:47
93Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
94Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
96Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
97Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
99Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
100Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
101Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
102Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
103Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
104Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
108Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
109Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:44
111Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
113Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
115Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia
116Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
117Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
118Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
119Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
121Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
123Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:13:00
124Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:13
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNSAnthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSJack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Snapper Point, km. 63.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia3
3Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data2

Sprint 2 - Snapper Point, km. 103.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott14
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data13
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors12
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky11
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida10
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
8Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
9Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo6

Mountain 1 - (Cat 1) Willunga Hill, km. 129.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16pts
2Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data12
3Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb6
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 1) Willunga Hill, km. 151.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott12
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data8
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky4
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky3:42:32
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:04
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:09
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
9Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:25
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:06
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:31
14Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:19
15Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:58
16Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:16
18Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:36
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:37
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
22Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
24Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia
25Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia
26Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
27Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
28Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:34
29Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
31Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
32Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
33Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
34Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
35Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:03

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain - Merida11:07:44
2Team Dimension Data0:00:26
3Quick - Step Floors0:01:04
4Team Sunweb0:01:06
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
6Movistar Team0:02:22
7Trek - Segafredo0:02:41
8Team Katusha Alpecin0:02:46
9BMC Racing Team0:03:08
10UAE Team Emirates0:03:29
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:03:32
12Mitchelton - Scott0:05:02
13Astana Pro Team0:05:09
14EF Education First - Drapac0:05:24
15Team Sky0:05:31
16Bora - Hansgrohe0:05:43
17UniSA Australia0:08:19
18Lotto Soudal0:09:03
19FDJ0:17:06

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott18:02:15
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data00:00:16
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
6Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky
7Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
8Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
9George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
17Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
19Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
21Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
23Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:45
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
25Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:01
26Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
27Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ0:01:26
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
32Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:06
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:29
34Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:04
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:09
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:24
37Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:10
38Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:16
39Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
40Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:34
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
42Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:24
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:09:00
44Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:57
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:16
46Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:30
47Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:43
48Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:44
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:20
50Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:24
51Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:43
52Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:00
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:12:23
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:12:31
55Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:06
56Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:45
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:47
58Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:50
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:14:18
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:30
61Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:36
62Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:43
63Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:51
64William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:16
65Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:20
66Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:16:22
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:16:32
68Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:16:57
69Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:19
70Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:26
71Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:18:32
72Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:41
73Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:55
74Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:20
75Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:21:05
76Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:43
77Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:07
78Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:27
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:34
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:46
81Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:01
82Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:12
83Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:22
84Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:45
85José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
86Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:27
87Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:26:03
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:30
89Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:39
90Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team0:27:13
91Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:28:20
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:06
93Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:24
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:01
95Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:30:17
96Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:30:48
97Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:31:18
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:33:01
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:02
100Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:40
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:33:55
102Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:34:27
103Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:53
104Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:10
105Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:41
106Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:46
107Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:35:58
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:36:12
109Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:36:26
110Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:25
111Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:38:02
112Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:14
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:31
114Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:05
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:39:07
116Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:24
117Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:41:33
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:49
119Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:41:53
120Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:21
121Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:47:29
122Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:50:50
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:54:19
124Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:55:03
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:58:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe51pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott42
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott42
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors41
5Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe32
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors29
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin25
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb24
9Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates23
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates21
11William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20
12Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
13Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia19
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida19
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
17Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
18Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia15
19Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data13
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data13
21Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky11
22Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
23Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott9
24Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
25Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo8
26Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates8
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
29Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida7
31Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo6
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo6
33Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team6
34Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
37Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team5
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
39Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountains classificatin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data48pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team36
3Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia26
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott12
7William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data8
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
10Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
11Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team6
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb6
15Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky4
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
18Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team4
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky18:02:35
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:09
8Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:25
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:04
11Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:10:10
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:24
13Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:31
14Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:00
15Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team0:16:37
16Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:00
17Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:23
18Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:47
19Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
20Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:00
21Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:20
22Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:34:07
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:50
24Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:21
25Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:26
26Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:35:38
27Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:36:06
28Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:05
29Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:37:42
30Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:04
31Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:41:13
32Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:41:33
33Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:45:01
34Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:47:09
35Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:54:43

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain - Merida54:07:53
2Team Dimension Data0:00:26
3Quick - Step Floors0:01:04
4Team Sunweb0:01:06
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
6EF Education First - Drapac0:05:37
7Trek - Segafredo0:06:37
8UAE Team Emirates0:07:20
9BMC Racing Team0:07:36
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:10:37
11Astana Pro Team0:12:00
12Mitchelton - Scott0:13:03
13Bora - Hansgrohe0:17:28
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:18:23
15Movistar Team0:19:37
16UniSA Australia0:22:13
17Team Sky0:02:14
18Lotto Soudal0:05:14
19FDJ0:40:06
18Lotto Soudal0:29:14
19FDJ0:40:06

 

