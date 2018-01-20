Image 1 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the attack on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 42 Impey follows Diego Ulissi before kicking away to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Nuno Bico (Movistar) crashed hard while in the break but raced on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) pulled on the leader's ochre jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC) won the stage but missed out on the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) pulled on the best young rider white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 UCI president David Lappartient gives Peter Sagan the thumbs up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 The break pushes on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 UCI president David Lappartient faced questions from the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 The riders head away from the beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 The racing was fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Peter Sagan wore the ochre leader's jersey but lost it at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 The riders had little time to enjoy the view (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Peter Sagan keeps the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC) in the early moments of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Nic Dlamini sealed the KOM jersey via his ride in the breakway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC) riding solo to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Daryl Impey after the confirmation of his status as race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Another second place for Daryl Impey but the South African took the leader's jersey at Willunga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC) rounding the final corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Jay McCarthy digging deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) pushing to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Jasha Sütterlin and Peter Sagan enjoy the final (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Alex Edmondson takes a beer for the final climb up Willunga (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Sky's Egan Bernal remains the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) riding into second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Egan Bernal (Sky) riding hard in the final (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) riding Willunga Hill in the ochre leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Team Sky in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Jay McCarthy before he 'exploded' in the final 600 metres (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Egan Bernal (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) opens a gap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Rohan Dennis (BMC) setting up the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the attack on Willunga Hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 38 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 39 of 42 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 40 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 41 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Tour Down Under with one stage remaining (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 42 of 42 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the leader's jersey on stage 5 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) won the Willunga Hill stage of the Tour Down Under for the fifth year in succession but narrowly missed out on the leader's jersey after a late fightback from Daryl Impey (Mitchelton Scott).

Porte distanced his rivals with two searing attacks and secured the stage win but Impey paced himself up the final climb, coming past a number of challengers – to take second on the stage. He finished eight seconds back and did enough to take the leader's jersey on countback from Porte. Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) finished third on the stage and now sits third overall with one stage remaining. Overnight leader, Peter Sagan, cracked on the lower slopes of the climb and dropped down the GC.

""I tell you what that was the hardest one to win so far," Porte said.





The stage came alive just before the climb when EF-Education First accelerated in the crosswinds just before the final climb. The move split the peloton and BMC Racing briefly looked in disarray with Porte scrambling at the back of the reduced peloton as his team failed to manage the situation at first. They regained control before the road kicked up and Rohan Dennis was put to work on the lower slopes of Willunga as the riders faced a stiff headwind.

Dennis' work strung the lead group out and stopped any genuine attacks. The wearing down process looked to have worked when Porte attacked for the first time with 1.8km to go.

By that time Sagan was long gone but Bora-Hansgrohe's Jay McCarthy was able to follow Porte's initial move. If the Bora rider could hold Porte until the top he could have taken the leader's jersey but the Porte’s second acceleration - just as Team Sky's Egan Bernal was coming back - was too much and last year's champion rose out of the saddle for the rest of the climb.

Behind Porte, a number of attacks were made with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) among those to make moves. However, it was Impey who raced the most intelligent race. First, he chased down the fading McCarthy before setting his sights on the riders still in front of him. As Porte lifted his arms in victory it was Impey who came around the final corner next, with the South African taking vital seconds on the line from Slagter. Finishing second put Impey into the leader's jersey on countback and he will be expected to seal the overall win tomorrow with the stage set to end in another sprint stage.

Impey came into the event as a relative darkhorse with Mitchelton proclaiming that they were coming into the race chasing stage wins with Caleb Ewan. Throughout the Australian season they have played their chances down and heaped the pressure on BMC while racing better and smarter. On Willunga their plan came together perfectly, and although the margin of Impey's lead is based on countback, he is just one stage away from become the first South African to win the race.





“I’ve gone pretty well up Willunga before, maybe not this well, but also I have come here as a bit of a protected rider this year so I think it pays dividends at the end of a race like this. That being said it is always a question mark so when you surprise yourself like today it is special.”

“When Richie attacked I just used everyone there and I knew the guys where still racing for the podium so I just rode my own race. I always knew in the back of my mind I had to do a big sprint to the top and I didn’t actually know where Richie was at the finish, so when I saw the time I knew maybe I could be in the jersey.”

How it unfolded

The early stages of the race were made when a seven-man group formed just after the flag dropped. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) - who was in the break on the same stage last year - was joined by mountains jersey leader, Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data), Scott Bowden (UniSA-Australia), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin), Zakkari Dempster (UniSA-Australia), Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) and Nuno Bico (Movistar Team).

The Movistar rider had an early crash but battled back to the rest of the group as Bora set about controlling affairs for the first hour. The break of seven established a lead of almost five minutes before BMC Racing injected some pace into proceedings, with a number of teams eventually lending their support as the first ascent of Willunga Hill came into view. Bahrain Merida, LottoNL Jumbo and UAE all looked impressive at that point as Mitchelton sat back and protected Impey.

The climb split the break with De Gendt and Dlamini soon the only two riders at the front of the bunch. The Lotto Soudal rider kicked on over the top and briefly held a minute's advantage over the chasing pack.

He was eventually caught inside the final 10 kilometers as EF Education put the hammer down. That action almost cost Porte any chance of defending his title as he was forced into the gutter, and it certainly cost him some energy. Porte was certainly the strongest climb on Willunga but as the line approached he didn't appear to be turning the pedals with the same cadence as twelve months ago - understandable given the strong headwind. His two attacks were vicious enough to win the stage but not finish Impey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:42:22 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:10 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:14 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 22 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 24 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 25 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 26 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:44 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:47 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 29 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 31 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:16 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 34 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:18 35 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 39 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 41 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 42 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 43 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:06 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:08 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:02:33 49 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:45 51 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:24 53 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:42 55 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:03:55 56 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:04 57 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 59 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:39 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:41 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 66 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 67 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:56 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:18 70 Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:05:53 71 Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:15 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:42 74 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:28 76 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:29 78 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:08 79 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 80 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:26 83 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:08:45 84 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:46 86 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 89 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:10:52 90 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 91 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:47 93 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 94 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 96 Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 97 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 99 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 102 Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 103 Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia 104 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 108 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 109 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:44 111 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 113 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 115 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia 116 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 117 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 118 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 121 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 123 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:13:00 124 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:13 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNS Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Snapper Point, km. 63.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3 3 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 2

Sprint 2 - Snapper Point, km. 103.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 14 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 13 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 9 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6

Mountain 1 - (Cat 1) Willunga Hill, km. 129.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 pts 2 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 12 3 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 1) Willunga Hill, km. 151.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 12 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 8 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 4 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 3:42:32 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 9 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:25 10 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:31 14 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:19 15 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:58 16 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:16 18 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:36 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:37 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 22 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 25 Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia 26 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 28 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:34 29 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 31 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 33 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 34 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 35 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:03

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain - Merida 11:07:44 2 Team Dimension Data 0:00:26 3 Quick - Step Floors 0:01:04 4 Team Sunweb 0:01:06 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 6 Movistar Team 0:02:22 7 Trek - Segafredo 0:02:41 8 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:02:46 9 BMC Racing Team 0:03:08 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29 11 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:03:32 12 Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:02 13 Astana Pro Team 0:05:09 14 EF Education First - Drapac 0:05:24 15 Team Sky 0:05:31 16 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:43 17 UniSA Australia 0:08:19 18 Lotto Soudal 0:09:03 19 FDJ 0:17:06

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 18:02:15 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 00:00:16 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 7 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 9 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 17 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 19 Mickael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 21 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 23 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:45 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:57 25 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:01 26 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 27 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:26 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 32 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 33 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:29 34 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:04 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:09 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:24 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:10 38 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:16 39 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 40 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:34 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 42 Timothy Roe (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:24 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:00 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:57 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:16 46 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:30 47 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:43 48 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:44 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:20 50 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:24 51 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:43 52 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:00 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:12:23 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:12:31 55 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:06 56 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:45 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:47 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:50 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:18 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:30 61 Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:36 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:43 63 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:51 64 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:16 65 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:20 66 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:22 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:32 68 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:57 69 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:19 70 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:26 71 Steele von Hoff (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:18:32 72 Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:41 73 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:55 74 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:20 75 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:05 76 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:43 77 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:07 78 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:27 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:34 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:46 81 Thomas Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:01 82 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:12 83 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:22 84 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:45 85 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:27 87 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:26:03 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:30 89 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:39 90 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 0:27:13 91 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:20 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:06 93 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:24 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:01 95 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:30:17 96 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:30:48 97 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:31:18 98 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:01 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:02 100 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:40 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:33:55 102 Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:34:27 103 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:34:53 104 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:10 105 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:41 106 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:46 107 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:58 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:36:12 109 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:36:26 110 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:25 111 Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:38:02 112 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:14 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:31 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:05 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:39:07 116 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:24 117 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:33 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:49 119 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:41:53 120 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:21 121 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:29 122 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:50:50 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:19 124 Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:55:03 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 42 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 5 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 6 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 25 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 11 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20 12 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 13 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UniSA-Australia 19 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 16 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 17 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 18 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 15 19 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 13 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 13 21 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 23 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 24 Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 26 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 8 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 29 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 7 31 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 6 33 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 6 34 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 37 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 5 38 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 39 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountains classificatin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 48 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 3 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 26 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 12 7 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 8 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 10 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 15 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 4 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 18 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky 18:02:35 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:09 8 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:25 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:04 11 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:10 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:24 13 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:31 14 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:00 15 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 0:16:37 16 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:00 17 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:23 18 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:47 19 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 20 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:00 21 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:20 22 Alex Porter (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:34:07 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:50 24 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:21 25 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:26 26 Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:35:38 27 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:36:06 28 Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:05 29 Chris Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:42 30 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:04 31 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:13 32 Scott Bowden (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:41:33 33 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:45:01 34 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:09 35 Sam Welsford (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:54:43