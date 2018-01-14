Team Sky and Kask launch new aero helmet at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 A lengthy side on profile is a common design feature for several aero specific helmets on the market (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 3 Six narrow vents at the fronts of the helmet improve air circulation and reduce the risk of overheating (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 3 Three large vents are located at the low rear of the helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Kask has added a new aero model, the Utopia, to their helmet lineup, with Team Sky debuting the lid at the season openers in Australia.

The Italian helmet company state the Utopia is their most aerodynamic helmet to date and developed the lid in a wind tunnel versus ten of the leading aero helmets on the market.

Following the tests and using computational fluid dynamics simulation, Kask claims the Utopia will save the rider 6 watts when riding at 50km/h versus the next best competitor.

While aerodynamic advantages were the key goal, ventilation on the helmet has not been compromised. Six vents on the front of the helmet and three at the rear allow the helmet to be used 'year-round in all climates'.

Combined with the ventilation design is Resistex Carbon padding, designed to wick moisture away from the head the liner is also claimed to be antistatic and bacteriostatic.

Aesthetically, the Kask Utopia sits between a Specialized S-Works Evade and a Giro Vanquish. Two tall and narrow vents sit at the sides on the front of the helmet, echoing the Giro Vanquish, while the long side on profile shares characteristics with many of the aero specific helmets on the market.

Spotted for the first time at the People’s Choice Classic, the precursor to the Tour Down Under, the majority of Team Sky’s young team wore the new helmet during the 50.6km criterium. The British team’s neo-pro Chris Lawless finished in sixth place wearing the helmet during a bunch sprint.

Kask claims the helmet weighs a competitive 235g in a size medium, pitting it against the likes of a MET Trenta 3K Carbon or POC Octal, and around 40g lighter than a Specialized S-Works Evade.

Team Sky's Head of Technical Operations and Commercial Carsten Jeppesen said on the announcement, ‘When it comes to aerodynamics there is little that is more important than the helmet, but it’s not just about aerodynamics – the safety of our riders is our first priority, and Kask share this philosophy. In addition to this our riders need comfort, breathability, temperature management and style, all of which to contribute towards optimizing performance. Working with Kask on the development of the Utopia has enabled us to hone in on many of these areas to produce a fully tested, well-rounded helmet, which proves to be a great addition to the versatile Kask range.’

Kask Brand Manager Ylenia Battistello added, ‘We are excited to extend our road helmet range and continue to push the boundaries even further with Utopia. We are really grateful to have such talented athletes on hand to test our products at the highest level, and have access to such hi-tech facilities in order to ensure design perfection.’

The helmet will be available to consumers later in 2018.