Kristoff wins Tour des Fjords opener
Impey, third, back in action after Ardennes classics
Stage 1: Bergen - Norheimsund
Alexander Kristoff expressed his domination in his home race beyond expectation as his Katusha team was so strong that his lead-out man Marco Haller took second place during stage 1 of the Tour des Fjords in Norheimsund. Orica-GreenEdge’s Daryl Impey came third in his first race back after a post-classics break.
“Tour des Fjords is my home race even though I’m not yet in the county where I live," Kristoff told Cyclingnews. “It’s always nice to win but even nicer to win close to home. It’s hard to rate this 14th victory in my season so far. The Tour of Flanders is above them all of course but I also rate the Paris-Nice stage higher than today. I’m particularly happy with how the team protected me today.”
Katusha rode behind the six-man breakaway that took shape after 10 kilometers of racing. Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Ronan van Zandbeek (De Rijke), Jeroen Meijers (Rabobank development), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Andreas Erland (Sparebanken Sør) and Niklas Gustavsson (Tre Berg-Bianchi) didn’t get more than four minutes lead.
Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) bridged the gap by himself with 40km to go but the climb on the final circuit nearby Norheimsund put an end to the escapees’ ambitions. Van Hecke, Erland and Gjølberg were the last riders reeled in with 11km to go under the combined action of Katusha and Joker, the continental Norwegian team working for their sprinter Daniel Hoelgaard.
The question was how many riders would stay at the front after the second and last passage of the hill. Orica-GreenEdge tried to reduce the group, with Christian Meier and Adam Yates putting the hammer down but Kristoff was never in difficulty.
“This was my first race back since Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Impey explained. “We always knew Kristoff would be hard to beat on home soil but we wanted to eliminate as many riders as we could. We also wanted to put him under pressure. It’s a good start of the second part of the season. It’s gone better than expected. There’ll be a few more opportunities by the end of the week. Hopefully Magnus [Cort] will feel better, he’s been sick. All guys here in the team are in good condition leading up to the Tour de France.”
Kristoff got freight though when he got boxed in at the slippery last corner. “It was a bit stupid by some smaller teams to cut us in the inside of that corner," Haller described. “It was a little bit chaos but after we regrouped, I took the command with 500 metres to go and I continued. I just waited for Alex to pass, which obviously happened. We didn’t expect to make a one-two, but when you get the chance to do it, you take it. I felt so strong today that I had something left to keep sprinting. It’s brilliant. But the main thing is that Alex wins and takes the yellow jersey.”
Referring to a similar one-two finish by Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw on the Champs-Elysées at the 2009 Tour de France, Haller said: “We’re far from there but as the Tour de France is approaching, I’m glad to see the team working that well. I hope that today’s result brings my name to the public and that Alex will take me with him at the Tour de France. Nevertheless, I’m happy to achieve what we did today.”
Stage 2 of the Tour des Fjords is expected to suit the sprinters more than stage 1, so Kristoff’s campaign is far from over, even before he reaches his county in Stavanger on the weekend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:31:55
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|28
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|29
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|32
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|33
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|35
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|36
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|37
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|40
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|44
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|47
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|51
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|52
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|57
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|58
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|61
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|63
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:15
|64
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|65
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|66
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|68
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:18
|69
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|70
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:01:20
|71
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|72
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|73
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|78
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|79
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:04:20
|80
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|82
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:05:28
|87
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:30
|88
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|89
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|90
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|91
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|95
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|96
|Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
|97
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|98
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:34
|99
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:05:51
|101
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:07:00
|102
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:08:24
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:49
|105
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|107
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|108
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|109
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|110
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|111
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|112
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|113
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|115
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|116
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|117
|Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|118
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|119
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|120
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:11
|121
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:27
|122
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|123
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:14:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|6
|pts
|2
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|4
|3
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|4
|3
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|8
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|8
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|5
|pts
|2
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|3
|3
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|2
|4
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|3
|3
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|4
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|5
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:35:45
|2
|Team Trefor-Blue Water
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|5
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:21
|8
|Team Joker
|0:00:28
|9
|Activejet Team
|10
|Rabobank Development Team
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|13
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:29
|14
|Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:01:43
|15
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:46
|16
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|17
|Madison Genesis
|0:01:48
|18
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:30
|19
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:10:04
|20
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:16:32
|21
|Team FixIT.no
|0:19:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:31:45
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:24
|28
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|29
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|32
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|33
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|34
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|35
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|36
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|37
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|40
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|41
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|44
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|47
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|51
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|52
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|57
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|58
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|61
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:40
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|63
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:25
|64
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|65
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|66
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|68
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:28
|69
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|70
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:01:30
|71
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|72
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|73
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|78
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|79
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:04:30
|80
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|82
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:35
|87
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:05:38
|88
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:40
|89
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|90
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|91
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|95
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|96
|Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
|97
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|98
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:44
|99
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:05:59
|101
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:07:10
|102
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:08:34
|104
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:09:54
|105
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:59
|106
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|107
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|108
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|109
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|110
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|111
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|112
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|113
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|115
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|116
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|117
|Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|118
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|119
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|120
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:11:21
|121
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:37
|122
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|123
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:14:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|10
|6
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|10
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|8
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|10
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|11
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|12
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|13
|pts
|2
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|3
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|5
|4
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|5
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|3
|6
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4:31:49
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|4
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:20
|13
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|17
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|18
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|19
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|23
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|26
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|27
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:21
|28
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|29
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|30
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|31
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:24
|32
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:26
|33
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|34
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|35
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:04:26
|36
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|38
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|39
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:31
|40
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:36
|41
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|42
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|43
|Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
|44
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|45
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:05:55
|46
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:06
|47
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:55
|48
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|49
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|50
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|51
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|53
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|54
|Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|55
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|56
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|57
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:35:45
|2
|Team Trefor-Blue Water
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|5
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:21
|8
|Team Joker
|0:00:28
|9
|Activejet Team
|10
|Rabobank Development Team
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|13
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:29
|14
|Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:01:43
|15
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:46
|16
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|17
|Madison Genesis
|0:01:48
|18
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:30
|19
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:10:04
|20
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:16:32
|21
|Team FixIT.no
|0:19:28
