Alexander Kristoff expressed his domination in his home race beyond expectation as his Katusha team was so strong that his lead-out man Marco Haller took second place during stage 1 of the Tour des Fjords in Norheimsund. Orica-GreenEdge’s Daryl Impey came third in his first race back after a post-classics break.

“Tour des Fjords is my home race even though I’m not yet in the county where I live," Kristoff told Cyclingnews. “It’s always nice to win but even nicer to win close to home. It’s hard to rate this 14th victory in my season so far. The Tour of Flanders is above them all of course but I also rate the Paris-Nice stage higher than today. I’m particularly happy with how the team protected me today.”

Katusha rode behind the six-man breakaway that took shape after 10 kilometers of racing. Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Ronan van Zandbeek (De Rijke), Jeroen Meijers (Rabobank development), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Andreas Erland (Sparebanken Sør) and Niklas Gustavsson (Tre Berg-Bianchi) didn’t get more than four minutes lead.

Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) bridged the gap by himself with 40km to go but the climb on the final circuit nearby Norheimsund put an end to the escapees’ ambitions. Van Hecke, Erland and Gjølberg were the last riders reeled in with 11km to go under the combined action of Katusha and Joker, the continental Norwegian team working for their sprinter Daniel Hoelgaard.

The question was how many riders would stay at the front after the second and last passage of the hill. Orica-GreenEdge tried to reduce the group, with Christian Meier and Adam Yates putting the hammer down but Kristoff was never in difficulty.

“This was my first race back since Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Impey explained. “We always knew Kristoff would be hard to beat on home soil but we wanted to eliminate as many riders as we could. We also wanted to put him under pressure. It’s a good start of the second part of the season. It’s gone better than expected. There’ll be a few more opportunities by the end of the week. Hopefully Magnus [Cort] will feel better, he’s been sick. All guys here in the team are in good condition leading up to the Tour de France.”

Kristoff got freight though when he got boxed in at the slippery last corner. “It was a bit stupid by some smaller teams to cut us in the inside of that corner," Haller described. “It was a little bit chaos but after we regrouped, I took the command with 500 metres to go and I continued. I just waited for Alex to pass, which obviously happened. We didn’t expect to make a one-two, but when you get the chance to do it, you take it. I felt so strong today that I had something left to keep sprinting. It’s brilliant. But the main thing is that Alex wins and takes the yellow jersey.”

Referring to a similar one-two finish by Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw on the Champs-Elysées at the 2009 Tour de France, Haller said: “We’re far from there but as the Tour de France is approaching, I’m glad to see the team working that well. I hope that today’s result brings my name to the public and that Alex will take me with him at the Tour de France. Nevertheless, I’m happy to achieve what we did today.”

Stage 2 of the Tour des Fjords is expected to suit the sprinters more than stage 1, so Kristoff’s campaign is far from over, even before he reaches his county in Stavanger on the weekend.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:31:55 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:14 28 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 29 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 30 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 32 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 33 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 35 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 36 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 37 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 40 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 44 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 46 Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 47 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 48 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 51 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 52 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 57 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 58 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 60 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 61 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:31 63 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:15 64 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 65 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 66 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 68 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:18 69 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 70 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 0:01:20 71 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 72 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 73 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 78 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis 79 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:04:20 80 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 82 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 83 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:05:28 87 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:05:30 88 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 89 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 90 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 91 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 95 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 96 Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team 97 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 98 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:34 99 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:05:51 101 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:07:00 102 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:08:24 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:49 105 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 107 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 108 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 109 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 110 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 111 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 112 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 113 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis 115 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 116 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 117 Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 118 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 119 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 120 Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:11 121 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:27 122 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 123 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:14:35

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 6 pts 2 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 4 3 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 6 pts 2 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 4 3 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 8 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 8 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 10 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 5 pts 2 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 3 3 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 2 4 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 3 3 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 2 4 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 5 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:35:45 2 Team Trefor-Blue Water 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:14 5 CULT Energy Pro Cycling 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:21 8 Team Joker 0:00:28 9 Activejet Team 10 Rabobank Development Team 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:42 13 Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:29 14 Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke 0:01:43 15 Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:46 16 Team Coop-Øster Hus 17 Madison Genesis 0:01:48 18 MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:30 19 Team Sparebanken Sør 0:10:04 20 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:16:32 21 Team FixIT.no 0:19:28

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:31:45 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:10 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:24 28 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 29 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 30 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 32 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 33 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 34 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 35 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 36 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 37 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 40 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 41 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 44 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 46 Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 47 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 48 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 51 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 52 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 57 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 58 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 60 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 61 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:40 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:41 63 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:25 64 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 65 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 66 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 68 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:28 69 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 70 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 0:01:30 71 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 72 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 73 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 78 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis 79 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:04:30 80 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 82 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 83 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:05:35 87 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:05:38 88 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:05:40 89 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 90 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 91 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 95 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 96 Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team 97 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 98 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:44 99 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:05:59 101 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:07:10 102 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:08:34 104 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:09:54 105 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:59 106 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 107 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 108 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 109 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 110 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 111 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 112 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 113 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis 115 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 116 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 117 Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 118 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 119 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 120 Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:11:21 121 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:37 122 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 123 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:14:45

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 10 6 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 10 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 8 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 10 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 11 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 12 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 13 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 13 pts 2 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 5 3 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 5 4 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 5 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 3 6 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 1 8 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4:31:49 2 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 4 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:13 12 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:20 13 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 17 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 18 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 19 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 22 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 23 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 26 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 27 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:21 28 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 29 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 30 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 31 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:24 32 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:26 33 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 34 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 35 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:04:26 36 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 38 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 39 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:05:31 40 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:05:36 41 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 42 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 43 Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team 44 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 45 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:05:55 46 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:06 47 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:55 48 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 49 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 50 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 51 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 53 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 54 Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 55 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 56 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 57 Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:33