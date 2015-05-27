Trending

Kristoff wins Tour des Fjords opener

Impey, third, back in action after Ardennes classics

Image 1 of 12

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 of Tour des Fjords

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 1 of Tour des Fjords
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)
Image 2 of 12

Alex Kristoff celebrates his stage win

Alex Kristoff celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey

Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 12

Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey waves from the podium

Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 12

Alex Kristoff in the blue points jersey

Alex Kristoff in the blue points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 12

Katusha go one-two with Alex Kristoff and Marco Haller on stage 1

Katusha go one-two with Alex Kristoff and Marco Haller on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 12

Alex Kristoff celebrates his 14th victory of the season

Alex Kristoff celebrates his 14th victory of the season
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Marco Haller in the only jersey Alex Kristoff didn't claim after stage 1, the best young rider jersey

Marco Haller in the only jersey Alex Kristoff didn't claim after stage 1, the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 12

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)
Image 10 of 12

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)
Image 11 of 12

Stage 1 of Tour des Fjords

Stage 1 of Tour des Fjords
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)
Image 12 of 12

Stage 1 of Tour des Fjords

Stage 1 of Tour des Fjords
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)

Alexander Kristoff expressed his domination in his home race beyond expectation as his Katusha team was so strong that his lead-out man Marco Haller took second place during stage 1 of the Tour des Fjords in Norheimsund. Orica-GreenEdge’s Daryl Impey came third in his first race back after a post-classics break.

“Tour des Fjords is my home race even though I’m not yet in the county where I live," Kristoff told Cyclingnews. “It’s always nice to win but even nicer to win close to home. It’s hard to rate this 14th victory in my season so far. The Tour of Flanders is above them all of course but I also rate the Paris-Nice stage higher than today. I’m particularly happy with how the team protected me today.”

Katusha rode behind the six-man breakaway that took shape after 10 kilometers of racing. Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Ronan van Zandbeek (De Rijke), Jeroen Meijers (Rabobank development), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Andreas Erland (Sparebanken Sør) and Niklas Gustavsson (Tre Berg-Bianchi) didn’t get more than four minutes lead.

Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) bridged the gap by himself with 40km to go but the climb on the final circuit nearby Norheimsund put an end to the escapees’ ambitions. Van Hecke, Erland and Gjølberg were the last riders reeled in with 11km to go under the combined action of Katusha and Joker, the continental Norwegian team working for their sprinter Daniel Hoelgaard.

The question was how many riders would stay at the front after the second and last passage of the hill. Orica-GreenEdge tried to reduce the group, with Christian Meier and Adam Yates putting the hammer down but Kristoff was never in difficulty.

“This was my first race back since Liège-Bastogne-Liège," Impey explained. “We always knew Kristoff would be hard to beat on home soil but we wanted to eliminate as many riders as we could. We also wanted to put him under pressure. It’s a good start of the second part of the season. It’s gone better than expected. There’ll be a few more opportunities by the end of the week. Hopefully Magnus [Cort] will feel better, he’s been sick. All guys here in the team are in good condition leading up to the Tour de France.”

Kristoff got freight though when he got boxed in at the slippery last corner. “It was a bit stupid by some smaller teams to cut us in the inside of that corner," Haller described. “It was a little bit chaos but after we regrouped, I took the command with 500 metres to go and I continued. I just waited for Alex to pass, which obviously happened. We didn’t expect to make a one-two, but when you get the chance to do it, you take it. I felt so strong today that I had something left to keep sprinting. It’s brilliant. But the main thing is that Alex wins and takes the yellow jersey.”

Referring to a similar one-two finish by Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw on the Champs-Elysées at the 2009 Tour de France, Haller said: “We’re far from there but as the Tour de France is approaching, I’m glad to see the team working that well. I hope that today’s result brings my name to the public and that Alex will take me with him at the Tour de France. Nevertheless, I’m happy to achieve what we did today.”

Stage 2 of the Tour des Fjords is expected to suit the sprinters more than stage 1, so Kristoff’s campaign is far from over, even before he reaches his county in Stavanger on the weekend. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:31:55
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
26Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
28Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
29Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
31August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
32Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
33Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
35Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
36Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
37Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
40Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
44Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
47Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
48Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
51Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
52Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
57Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
58Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
60James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
61Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:31
63Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:15
64Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
65Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
66André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
68Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:18
69Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
70Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team0:01:20
71Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
72Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
73Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
75Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
78Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
79Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:04:20
80Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
82Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
86Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:05:28
87Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:30
88Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
89Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
90Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
91Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
95Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
96Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
97Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
98Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:34
99Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
100Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:05:51
101Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:07:00
102Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
103Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:08:24
104Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:49
105Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
106Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
107Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
108Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
109Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
110Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
111Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
112Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
113Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
115Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
116Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
117Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
118Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
119Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
120Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:11
121Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:27
122Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
123Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:14:35

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi6pts
2Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team4
3Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team6pts
2Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi4
3Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water8
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
8Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
10Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke5pts
2Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor3
3Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi2
4Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke3
3Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2
4Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke5pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton3
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:35:45
2Team Trefor-Blue Water
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Orica GreenEdge0:00:14
5CULT Energy Pro Cycling
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:21
8Team Joker0:00:28
9Activejet Team
10Rabobank Development Team
11Trek Factory Racing
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
13Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:29
14Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:43
15Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:46
16Team Coop-Øster Hus
17Madison Genesis0:01:48
18MTN-Qhubeka0:05:30
19Team Sparebanken Sør0:10:04
20Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:16:32
21Team FixIT.no0:19:28

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:31:45
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
13Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
26Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:24
28Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
29Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
31August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
32Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
33Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
34Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
35Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
36Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
37Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
40Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
41Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
44Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
47Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
48Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
51Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
52Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
57Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
58Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
60James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
61Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:40
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:41
63Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:25
64Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
65Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
66André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
68Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:28
69Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
70Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team0:01:30
71Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
72Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
73Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
75Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
78Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
79Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:04:30
80Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
82Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
86Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:35
87Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:05:38
88Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:40
89Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
90Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
91Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
94Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
95Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
96Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
97Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
98Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:44
99Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
100Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:05:59
101Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:07:10
102Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
103Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:08:34
104Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:09:54
105Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:59
106Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
107Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
108Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
109Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
110Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
111Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
112Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
113Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
115Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
116Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
117Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
118Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
119Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
120Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:11:21
121Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:37
122Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
123Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:14:45

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team10
6Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi10
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo10
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water8
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
10Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
11Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
12Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
13Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke13pts
2Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no5
3Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor5
4Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton3
5Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi3
6Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha4:31:49
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
4Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:13
12Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:00:20
13August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
17Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
18Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
19Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
22Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
23Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
26Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
27Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:21
28Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
29Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
30André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
31Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:24
32Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:26
33Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
34Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
35Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:04:26
36Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
38Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
39Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:31
40Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:36
41Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
42Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
43Thomasz Mickiewicz (Pol) Activejet Team
44Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
45Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:05:55
46Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:06
47Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:55
48Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
49Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
50Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
51Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
53Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
54Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
55Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
56Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
57Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:35:45
2Team Trefor-Blue Water
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Orica GreenEdge0:00:14
5CULT Energy Pro Cycling
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:21
8Team Joker0:00:28
9Activejet Team
10Rabobank Development Team
11Trek Factory Racing
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
13Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:29
14Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:43
15Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:46
16Team Coop-Øster Hus
17Madison Genesis0:01:48
18MTN-Qhubeka0:05:30
19Team Sparebanken Sør0:10:04
20Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:16:32
21Team FixIT.no0:19:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews