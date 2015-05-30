Image 1 of 3 Søren Kragh Andersen of Tre For-Blue Water wins stage 4 of Tour des Fjords (Image credit: Tour des Fjords) Image 2 of 3 Søren Andersen (Trefor-Blue Water) (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 3 of 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Tre For-Blue Water) (Image credit: Tour des Fjords)

Søren Kragh Andersen of Tre For-Blue Water claimed the first pro win of his career but probably not his last one as he's being courted by several World Tour teams. He rode away from a front group of thirteen riders including Marco Haller who was sent up the road by race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). He outsprinted Spain's Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) and his own teammate Michael Olsson, the Swedish champion who played a big role in his quest to power with one day to go in the Tour des Fjords.

"What a wonderful day for me and the team," Kragh said. "To have two men in the top three is incredible. I'm so happy. This is the biggest victory in my career so far. I'm hoping to go pro soon. This is my dream. My season has been wonderful up to now but if I win the Tour des Fjords overall, it would change my career a lot."

"It was a very tactical stage at the beginning," Kragh continued. "Four riders went away and they were all fifteen minutes down on Kristoff but other teams rode to close the gap." Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Jeroen Meijers (Rabobank Development) and Ronan van Zandbeek (De Rijke), the latter on the hunt for more King of the Mountains points, took off after 20km. They got a 7 minute advantage but they were brought back with 72km to go, notably because of the chase organized by Caja Rural-RGA. Another group went away in the main hill of the day just after the regrouping.

"We formed a big group and we realized we were going for the yellow jersey as we got three minutes lead," Kragh added. The 13-man breakaway included highest ranked rider Haller whose presence at the front gave a break to Katusha in the chase. Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka), Mads Pedersen and Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy), Angel Madrazo and Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) were the other new GC contenders. "The last three laps in Stavanger, it was just full gas," Kragh remembered.

Orica-GreenEdge fired up the bunch in the steep climb of Åsveien on the final circuit with Adam Yates the second last lap and Daryl Impey in the last one. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) also tried to ride away from arch-rival Kristoff but the victory belonged to the front runners. Three of them emerged: Txurruka who took the polka dot jersey, Olsson and Kragh.

"I was going well," Txurruka told Cyclingnews. "But we didn't understand each other in the team. Then I've realized that it would be difficult to beat two guys from the same team and I could see the eventual winner had the speed of a track rider. In the final straight line, I lost my pedal but I wouldn't have won anyway. He's too fast."

Kristoff said the finale was a bit too tough for Marco Haller, his leadout man..

"But he's quite strong and we have another shot to try and win the Tour des Fjords with him tomorrow," said Kristoff who didn't express a big disappointment. "

Kragh is only eight seconds ahead of the Austrian from Katusha on GC. "It's going to be hard to defend the jersey on the last day," the 20 year old Dane said. "We're a continental team, not as strong as some World Tour teams that are here but our director (Allan Johansen) has a plan."

And Kragh has a future…

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 4:03:27 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:01 3 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:00:04 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:23 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:35 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 11 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:39 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:51 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:00 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 19 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:08 24 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 27 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:01:22 30 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 31 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:01:39 32 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:51 33 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:02:00 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:02:13 37 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:17 40 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:25 41 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 42 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:02:37 43 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 44 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:41 46 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 0:02:46 47 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:08 49 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:12 50 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:03:21 51 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:03:44 52 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:03:47 53 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:25 54 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:05:41 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 57 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 58 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 59 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:22 60 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 62 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 63 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 64 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 65 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 66 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 68 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 69 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 71 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:06 73 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:09:53 75 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 76 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:11:32 77 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:12:04 79 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 80 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:24 81 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 82 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 83 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 84 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 85 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 86 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 87 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:12:27 88 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 0:14:44 89 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 91 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 92 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 94 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 95 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 97 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 98 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke DNF Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no DNF Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker

Sprint 1 - km 13.7 - Sandnes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 pts 2 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 4 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2

Sprint 2 - km 30.6 - Bryne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 6 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Sprint 3 - km 77.4 - Ålgård # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 pts 2 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 3 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 20 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 3 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 14 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 10 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 4 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 10 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1

Mountain 1 - km 95.2 - Seldal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - km 143.5 - Åsveien # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 2 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 18:14:28 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:08 3 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:00:10 4 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:14 5 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:25 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:33 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:40 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:45 9 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 11 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:57 13 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:00:59 14 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:02 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:08 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:11 21 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:18 22 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:32 24 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 25 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:01:45 27 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:46 28 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:50 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:01:59 30 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:01 31 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:02:15 32 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:17 33 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:37 34 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:41 35 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:01 36 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:10 37 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:03:38 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:34 39 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:04:37 40 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:05:14 41 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:05:24 42 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 0:07:46 43 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:08:05 44 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:40 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:20 46 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:09:24 47 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:54 48 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:39 49 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:02 50 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:15:05 51 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:27 52 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:15:41 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:16:45 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:59 55 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:04 56 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:18:22 57 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 0:18:33 58 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 0:19:57 59 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:22 60 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:57 61 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:21:21 62 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:23 63 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:21:42 64 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 0:22:16 65 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:57 66 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:29 67 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:24:33 68 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:24:45 69 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:22 70 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:32 71 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:25:57 72 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:26:16 73 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 0:26:51 74 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:27:05 75 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:27:19 76 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:28:09 77 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:29:41 78 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:29:44 79 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:30:31 80 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:31:14 81 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:32:07 82 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:32:25 83 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:33:31 84 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:39 85 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:51 86 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:35:06 87 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:35:30 88 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:11 89 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:36:39 90 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:40:29 91 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:41:45 92 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:44:38 93 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:44:56 94 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:47:13 95 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:49:06 96 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:49:47 97 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:50:07 98 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:51:02 99 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:52:27 100 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:52:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 60 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 36 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 28 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 28 6 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 27 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 26 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 26 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 26 10 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 18 11 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 12 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 14 13 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 14 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 15 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 14 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 12 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 19 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 6 20 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 6 21 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 22 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 6 23 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 6 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 25 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 26 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 27 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 28 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 30 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 2 31 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1 32 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1