Tour des Fjords: Kragh Andersen wins in Sandnes
Danish rider moves into race lead
Stage 4: Stavanger - Sandnes
Søren Kragh Andersen of Tre For-Blue Water claimed the first pro win of his career but probably not his last one as he's being courted by several World Tour teams. He rode away from a front group of thirteen riders including Marco Haller who was sent up the road by race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). He outsprinted Spain's Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) and his own teammate Michael Olsson, the Swedish champion who played a big role in his quest to power with one day to go in the Tour des Fjords.
"What a wonderful day for me and the team," Kragh said. "To have two men in the top three is incredible. I'm so happy. This is the biggest victory in my career so far. I'm hoping to go pro soon. This is my dream. My season has been wonderful up to now but if I win the Tour des Fjords overall, it would change my career a lot."
"It was a very tactical stage at the beginning," Kragh continued. "Four riders went away and they were all fifteen minutes down on Kristoff but other teams rode to close the gap." Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Jeroen Meijers (Rabobank Development) and Ronan van Zandbeek (De Rijke), the latter on the hunt for more King of the Mountains points, took off after 20km. They got a 7 minute advantage but they were brought back with 72km to go, notably because of the chase organized by Caja Rural-RGA. Another group went away in the main hill of the day just after the regrouping.
"We formed a big group and we realized we were going for the yellow jersey as we got three minutes lead," Kragh added. The 13-man breakaway included highest ranked rider Haller whose presence at the front gave a break to Katusha in the chase. Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka), Mads Pedersen and Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy), Angel Madrazo and Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) were the other new GC contenders. "The last three laps in Stavanger, it was just full gas," Kragh remembered.
Orica-GreenEdge fired up the bunch in the steep climb of Åsveien on the final circuit with Adam Yates the second last lap and Daryl Impey in the last one. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) also tried to ride away from arch-rival Kristoff but the victory belonged to the front runners. Three of them emerged: Txurruka who took the polka dot jersey, Olsson and Kragh.
"I was going well," Txurruka told Cyclingnews. "But we didn't understand each other in the team. Then I've realized that it would be difficult to beat two guys from the same team and I could see the eventual winner had the speed of a track rider. In the final straight line, I lost my pedal but I wouldn't have won anyway. He's too fast."
Kristoff said the finale was a bit too tough for Marco Haller, his leadout man..
"But he's quite strong and we have another shot to try and win the Tour des Fjords with him tomorrow," said Kristoff who didn't express a big disappointment. "
Kragh is only eight seconds ahead of the Austrian from Katusha on GC. "It's going to be hard to defend the jersey on the last day," the 20 year old Dane said. "We're a continental team, not as strong as some World Tour teams that are here but our director (Allan Johansen) has a plan."
And Kragh has a future…
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|4:03:27
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:04
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:35
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:39
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:51
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:00
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|19
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:08
|24
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|27
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:22
|30
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|31
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:01:39
|32
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:51
|33
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:02:00
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:02:13
|37
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:17
|40
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:25
|41
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|42
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:02:37
|43
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|44
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:41
|46
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:02:46
|47
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:08
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:12
|50
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:03:21
|51
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:03:44
|52
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:03:47
|53
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:25
|54
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:41
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|57
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|58
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|59
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:22
|60
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|63
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|64
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|65
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|66
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|68
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|69
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|71
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:06
|73
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:53
|75
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:11:32
|77
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:12:04
|79
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|80
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:24
|81
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|82
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|83
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|84
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|85
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|86
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|87
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:12:27
|88
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:14:44
|89
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|91
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|94
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|95
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|97
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|98
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|DNF
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|DNF
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|4
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|3
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|20
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|3
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|14
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|10
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|2
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|18:14:28
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:10
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:25
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:45
|9
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|11
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:57
|13
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:00:59
|14
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:02
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:08
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:11
|21
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|22
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:32
|24
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|25
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:01:45
|27
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:46
|28
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:50
|29
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:59
|30
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|31
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:15
|32
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:17
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:37
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:41
|35
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:01
|36
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:10
|37
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:03:38
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:34
|39
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:04:37
|40
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:05:14
|41
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:05:24
|42
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:07:46
|43
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:05
|44
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:40
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:20
|46
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:09:24
|47
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:54
|48
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:39
|49
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:02
|50
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:15:05
|51
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:27
|52
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:15:41
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:16:45
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:59
|55
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:04
|56
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:18:22
|57
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:18:33
|58
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:19:57
|59
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:22
|60
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:57
|61
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:21:21
|62
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:23
|63
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:21:42
|64
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:22:16
|65
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:57
|66
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:29
|67
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:24:33
|68
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:24:45
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:22
|70
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:32
|71
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:25:57
|72
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:26:16
|73
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:26:51
|74
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:27:05
|75
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:27:19
|76
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:28:09
|77
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:29:41
|78
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:29:44
|79
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:31
|80
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:31:14
|81
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:32:07
|82
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:32:25
|83
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:31
|84
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:39
|85
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:51
|86
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:35:06
|87
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:35:30
|88
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:11
|89
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:36:39
|90
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:29
|91
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:41:45
|92
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:44:38
|93
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:44:56
|94
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:47:13
|95
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:49:06
|96
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:49:47
|97
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:50:07
|98
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:51:02
|99
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:52:27
|100
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:52:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|60
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|28
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|6
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|27
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|26
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|10
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|18
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|12
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|14
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|14
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|15
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|14
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|12
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|19
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|6
|20
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|6
|21
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|22
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|6
|23
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|6
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|25
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|26
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|27
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|28
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|30
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|32
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|13
|3
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|10
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|6
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|5
|8
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|5
|9
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|5
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|4
|11
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|15
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|19
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|20
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|22
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
