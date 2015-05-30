Trending

Tour des Fjords: Kragh Andersen wins in Sandnes

Danish rider moves into race lead

Image 1 of 3

Søren Kragh Andersen of Tre For-Blue Water wins stage 4 of Tour des Fjords

Søren Kragh Andersen of Tre For-Blue Water wins stage 4 of Tour des Fjords
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)
Image 2 of 3

Søren Andersen (Trefor-Blue Water)

Søren Andersen (Trefor-Blue Water)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Image 3 of 3

Søren Kragh Andersen (Tre For-Blue Water)

Søren Kragh Andersen (Tre For-Blue Water)
(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)

Søren Kragh Andersen of Tre For-Blue Water claimed the first pro win of his career but probably not his last one as he's being courted by several World Tour teams. He rode away from a front group of thirteen riders including Marco Haller who was sent up the road by race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). He outsprinted Spain's Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) and his own teammate Michael Olsson, the Swedish champion who played a big role in his quest to power with one day to go in the Tour des Fjords.

"What a wonderful day for me and the team," Kragh said. "To have two men in the top three is incredible. I'm so happy. This is the biggest victory in my career so far. I'm hoping to go pro soon. This is my dream. My season has been wonderful up to now but if I win the Tour des Fjords overall, it would change my career a lot."

"It was a very tactical stage at the beginning," Kragh continued. "Four riders went away and they were all fifteen minutes down on Kristoff but other teams rode to close the gap." Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing), Jeroen Meijers (Rabobank Development) and Ronan van Zandbeek (De Rijke), the latter on the hunt for more King of the Mountains points, took off after 20km. They got a 7 minute advantage but they were brought back with 72km to go, notably because of the chase organized by Caja Rural-RGA. Another group went away in the main hill of the day just after the regrouping.

"We formed a big group and we realized we were going for the yellow jersey as we got three minutes lead," Kragh added. The 13-man breakaway included highest ranked rider Haller whose presence at the front gave a break to Katusha in the chase. Kristian Sbaragli (MTN-Qhubeka), Mads Pedersen and Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy), Angel Madrazo and Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) were the other new GC contenders. "The last three laps in Stavanger, it was just full gas," Kragh remembered.

Orica-GreenEdge fired up the bunch in the steep climb of Åsveien on the final circuit with Adam Yates the second last lap and Daryl Impey in the last one. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) also tried to ride away from arch-rival Kristoff but the victory belonged to the front runners. Three of them emerged: Txurruka who took the polka dot jersey, Olsson and Kragh.

"I was going well," Txurruka told Cyclingnews. "But we didn't understand each other in the team. Then I've realized that it would be difficult to beat two guys from the same team and I could see the eventual winner had the speed of a track rider. In the final straight line, I lost my pedal but I wouldn't have won anyway. He's too fast."

Kristoff said the finale was a bit too tough for Marco Haller, his leadout man..

"But he's quite strong and we have another shot to try and win the Tour des Fjords with him tomorrow," said Kristoff who didn't express a big disappointment. "

Kragh is only eight seconds ahead of the Austrian from Katusha on GC. "It's going to be hard to defend the jersey on the last day," the 20 year old Dane said. "We're a continental team, not as strong as some World Tour teams that are here but our director (Allan Johansen) has a plan."

And Kragh has a future…

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water4:03:27
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:01
3Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:04
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:23
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
11Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
12Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:39
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:51
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
16Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:01:00
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
19Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
21Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:08
24Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
27Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
29Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:22
30Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
31Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:01:39
32Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:51
33Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:02:00
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:02:13
37Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:17
40Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:25
41Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
42Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:02:37
43Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
44Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:41
46Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team0:02:46
47Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:08
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:12
50Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:03:21
51Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:03:44
52Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:03:47
53Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:25
54André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:41
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
57Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
58Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
59Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:22
60Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
62Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
63Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
64Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
65Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
66Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
68Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
69Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
71Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
72Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:06
73Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
74James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:53
75Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
76Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:11:32
77Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
78Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:12:04
79Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
80Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:24
81Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
82Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
83Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
84Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
85Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
86Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
87Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:12:27
88Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:14:44
89Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
90Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
91Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
92Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
94Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
95Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
97Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
98Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSOscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFRobbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
DNFSindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
DNFPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker

Sprint 1 - km 13.7 - Sandnes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton4
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2

Sprint 2 - km 30.6 - Bryne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team6pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Sprint 3 - km 77.4 - Ålgård
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
3Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water20pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
3Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water14
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling12
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha10
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo8
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka4
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
10August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1

Mountain 1 - km 95.2 - Seldal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - km 143.5 - Åsveien
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water2
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water18:14:28
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:08
3Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:10
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:14
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:25
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:33
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:40
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:45
9Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
11Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:57
13August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:00:59
14Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:02
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:08
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:11
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
22Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:32
24Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
25Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:01:45
27Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:46
28Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:50
29Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:59
30Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:01
31Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:15
32Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:17
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:37
34Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:41
35Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:01
36Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:10
37Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:03:38
38Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:34
39Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:04:37
40Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:05:14
41Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:05:24
42Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team0:07:46
43Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:05
44Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:40
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:20
46Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:09:24
47Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:54
48Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:39
49Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:02
50Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:15:05
51Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:27
52Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:15:41
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:16:45
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:59
55Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:04
56Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:18:22
57Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team0:18:33
58Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:19:57
59Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:22
60Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:57
61André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:21:21
62Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:23
63Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:21:42
64Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:22:16
65Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:57
66Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:29
67Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:24:33
68Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:24:45
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:25:22
70Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:32
71Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:25:57
72Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:26:16
73Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker0:26:51
74Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:27:05
75Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:27:19
76Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:28:09
77Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:29:41
78Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:29:44
79Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:31
80Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:31:14
81Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:32:07
82Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:32:25
83Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:31
84Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:39
85Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:51
86Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:35:06
87Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:35:30
88Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:36:11
89Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:36:39
90Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:40:29
91Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:41:45
92Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:44:38
93James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:44:56
94Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:47:13
95Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:49:06
96Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:49:47
97Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:50:07
98Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:51:02
99Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:52:27
100Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:52:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha60pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge36
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo32
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water28
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing28
6Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water27
7Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha26
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka26
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka26
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team18
11Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
12Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water14
13Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling14
14Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling14
15André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton14
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team12
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
19Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi6
20Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no6
21Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
22Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke6
23Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team6
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
25Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
26Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
27Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
28Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge2
31August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1
32Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA20pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke13
3Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no10
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
6Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no5
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team5
8Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor5
9Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team5
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water4
11Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
12Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
15Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton3
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2
19Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
20Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
22Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews