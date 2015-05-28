Trending

Kristoff makes it two for two at Tour des Fjords

Long and wet day on the saddle in between fjords

Image 1 of 16

Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey waves from the podium

Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

The caravan crosses a bridge at Tour des Fjords.

The caravan crosses a bridge at Tour des Fjords.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

Alexander Kristoff on the stage 2 podium at Tour des Fjords.

Alexander Kristoff on the stage 2 podium at Tour des Fjords.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Alexander Kristoff in the yellow leader's jersey.

Alexander Kristoff in the yellow leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Alexander Kristoff in the blue points jersey.

Alexander Kristoff in the blue points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Sven-Erik Bystrom (Katusha)

Sven-Erik Bystrom (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Alexander Kristoff at sign in before the race.

Alexander Kristoff at sign in before the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Alexander Kristoff at sign in before the race.

Alexander Kristoff at sign in before the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

Fans go all out for the Tour des Fjords.

Fans go all out for the Tour des Fjords.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

The bucnh at Tour des Fjords.

The bucnh at Tour des Fjords.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

Alaxander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alaxander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

Katusha drive the chase for Kristoff.

Katusha drive the chase for Kristoff.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Alexander Kristoff makes it two-for-two in Tour des Fjords.

Alexander Kristoff makes it two-for-two in Tour des Fjords.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Alexander Kristoff makes it two-for-two in Tour des Fjords.

Alexander Kristoff makes it two-for-two in Tour des Fjords.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff scored an expected second straight stage win at the Tour des Fjords ending up in Haugesund, the hometown of his teammate Sven-Erik Bystrøm, who again played a key role in Katusha’s strategy. The Norwegian claimed his 15th victory of the season ahead of up-and-coming Jasper Stuyven, 23, from Trek Factory Racing.

“It was hard to wait for the sprint because it was very cold”, Kristoff told Cyclingnews. “But we had the sprint under control. I was never scared in the last three kilometers. But of course, you never know. There are many fast guys here. My advantage is to have the best lead out.”

Stage 2 was planned as a standard sprinters’ affair at the difference of the first one that Kristoff still won. The scenario suited the Tour of Flanders winner at perfection with three riders going up the road in the first hill, right after the start in Jondal. Michal Podlaski (Activejet), Antwan Tolhoek (Rabobank Development) and Ole Andre Austevoll (FixIT.no) were the courageous attackers of the day. They went clear while the road was still dry but only ten per cent of the race wasn’t rain soaked.

“Everybody in the bunch was a bit demoralized today because of the cold and the rain”, Kristoff stated, as the riders unfortunately got no chance to admire the fjords and the Låtefossen waterfalls. “It was freezing, we were shaking on our bikes, we just wanted to finish. That’s why we caught the break quite early. There was still one guy from FixIT in the front but he was just keeping a good speed to stay warm.”

The leading trio reached a nine minutes advantage at km 35, after which Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo maintained the distance around five minutes. With 25km to go, Austevoll insisted by himself and received the help of Haavard Blikra (Coop-Øster Hus).

They weren’t the only ones eager to ride away from the peloton to avoid freezing. Thomas Larsen (Sparebanken Sør) took some advantage with 18km to go, so did his team-mate Andreas Erland and Pawel Bernas (Activejet) with 7km to go, but without any illusion since the Joker team was also busy covering all the moves for their sprinter Daniel Hoelgaard.

Trek Factory Racing also showed some intentions to challenge Kristoff but it was unclear for which one of their sprinters while at the same time their team-mate Giacomo Nizzolo leads the points competition at the Giro d’Italia. In Norway, a choice had to be made between Danny van Poppel and Stuyven. The latter emerged to claim the white jersey of best young rider.

“Yesterday I was the only one in the front group, since the GC might be determined by seconds, we decided to go for me”, Stuyven . That’s why we played my cards. Van Poppel put me in a very good position going into the last kilometer. I thought why not going a little bit earlier, 270 or 250 metres to go, and force Kristoff to come around. He’s the only one who passed me so I got the second place, he was pretty fast. He’s world class in this kind of sprints, also in the classics. He’s unbeatable at the moment. I hope to get some more results and do a good GC at Tour des Fjords. With three more days to come, we have to stay focused and safe.”

Is Kristoff able to win five stages out of five? It looks like it… “I’m on the run now, so let’s see if I can do it”, he answer confidently, “but if there’s a non-dangerous breakaway we’ll maybe let it go because we want to protect the yellow jersey.” 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:42:11
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
3Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
5André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
9Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
11Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
15Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
18Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
19Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
22Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
24Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
30Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
32Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
33Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
34Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
35Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
39Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
40Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
41Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
44Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
47Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
48Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
50Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
51Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
57Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
58August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
59Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
60Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
61Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
62Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
63Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
64Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
66Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
67Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
68Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:00:13
69Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
71Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
72Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:16
73Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:00:19
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
75Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
76Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
77Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
78Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
79Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:44
80Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
81Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
82Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
83Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:47
84Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
85Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
86Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
87Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
88Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:20
89Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:02:45
90Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:04:00
91Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
92Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:05:16
93Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:27
94Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
95Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
96Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
97Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
98Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
99Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
100Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
102Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
103Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
104Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
105Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
106Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
107Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
108Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
109Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
110Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
112Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
113Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
114Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:34
115Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:25:13
116James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:27:21

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team6pts
2Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team4
3Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team6pts
2Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no4
3Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing16
3Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water14
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka12
5André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton10
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka8
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6
8Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
9Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
10Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no5pts
2Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team3
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team2
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no5pts
2Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3
3Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team2
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN-Qhubeka17:06:33
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Team Katusha
4Team Trefor-Blue Water
5Tinkoff - Saxo
6Team Coop-Øster Hus
7Team Sparebanken Sør
8Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
9Team Joker
10CULT Energy Pro Cycling
11Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Roompot Oranje Peloton
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Activejet Team
16Rabobank Development Team0:00:13
17Orica GreenEdge0:00:44
18Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:03
19Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
20Team FixIT.no0:17:27
21Madison Genesis0:27:37

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10:13:46
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:14
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:16
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
7Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
9Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
11Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
12Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
19Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
22Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
23Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
24Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
25Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:00:34
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
28Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
29Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
30Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
31Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
32Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
34Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
37Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
38Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
43Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
47Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:00:47
48Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
50Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:51
51Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:00:53
52Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:11
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
55André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:35
56Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
58Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:37
59Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:38
60Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
61Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:40
62Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
63Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
64Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:48
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
67Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:03
68Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:04:40
69Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:56
71Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:24
72Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:05:32
73Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:50
74Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
75Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
77Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
78Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:54
79Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:00
80Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:06:09
81Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:06:32
82Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:06:34
83Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:35
84Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:10:09
85Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
86Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:28
87Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:46
88Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:53
89Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:56
90Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:13:55
92Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:01
93Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
95Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:14:09
96Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:15:07
97Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:15:14
98Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:18:07
99Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
100Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:19:15
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:19:17
102Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:21
103Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:20:11
104Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:47
105Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
106Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:22:11
107Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:23:36
108Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
109Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
111Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
112Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
113Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:24:58
114Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:25:44
115Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:27:14
116James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:27:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha40pts
2Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka20
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing16
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo16
6Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water15
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team12
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka12
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team10
11André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton10
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water8
13Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
15Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no6
16Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team6
17Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
18Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
19Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
20Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke13pts
2Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no10
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
4Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no5
5Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor5
6Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team5
7Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team5
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
9Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton3
10Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1
13Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1
14Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing10:14:00
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
3Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:02
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
5Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
11Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:00:20
12Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
13Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
15August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
16Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
17Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
18Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:00:33
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:00:39
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:57
23Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:07
24André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:21
25Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
26Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:24
27Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:26
28Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
29Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:34
30Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:04:26
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:42
33Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:05:18
34Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:05:36
35Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
36Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:05:55
37Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:06:18
38Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:06:20
39Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:08:21
40Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:14
41Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:32
42Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:10:39
43Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:13:41
44Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:47
45Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:13:55
47Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:14:53
48Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:17:53
49Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:33
50Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:23:22
51Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
52Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
54Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
55Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha30:42:18
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Team Trefor-Blue Water
4CULT Energy Pro Cycling0:00:14
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:21
7Team Joker0:00:28
8Activejet Team
9Rabobank Development Team0:00:41
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
11Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
12Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:29
13Trek Factory Racing0:01:34
14Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:01:43
15Team Coop-Øster Hus0:01:46
16Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
17MTN-Qhubeka0:05:30
18Team Sparebanken Sør0:10:04
19Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:17:35
20Madison Genesis0:29:25
21Team FixIT.no0:36:55

 

