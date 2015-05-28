Image 1 of 16 Alex Kristoff in the leader's jersey waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 The caravan crosses a bridge at Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Alexander Kristoff on the stage 2 podium at Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Alexander Kristoff in the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Alexander Kristoff in the blue points jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Sven-Erik Bystrom (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Alexander Kristoff at sign in before the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 Alexander Kristoff at sign in before the race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Fans go all out for the Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 The bucnh at Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 Alaxander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 Katusha drive the chase for Kristoff. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Alexander Kristoff makes it two-for-two in Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Alexander Kristoff makes it two-for-two in Tour des Fjords. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff scored an expected second straight stage win at the Tour des Fjords ending up in Haugesund, the hometown of his teammate Sven-Erik Bystrøm, who again played a key role in Katusha’s strategy. The Norwegian claimed his 15th victory of the season ahead of up-and-coming Jasper Stuyven, 23, from Trek Factory Racing.

“It was hard to wait for the sprint because it was very cold”, Kristoff told Cyclingnews. “But we had the sprint under control. I was never scared in the last three kilometers. But of course, you never know. There are many fast guys here. My advantage is to have the best lead out.”

Stage 2 was planned as a standard sprinters’ affair at the difference of the first one that Kristoff still won. The scenario suited the Tour of Flanders winner at perfection with three riders going up the road in the first hill, right after the start in Jondal. Michal Podlaski (Activejet), Antwan Tolhoek (Rabobank Development) and Ole Andre Austevoll (FixIT.no) were the courageous attackers of the day. They went clear while the road was still dry but only ten per cent of the race wasn’t rain soaked.

“Everybody in the bunch was a bit demoralized today because of the cold and the rain”, Kristoff stated, as the riders unfortunately got no chance to admire the fjords and the Låtefossen waterfalls. “It was freezing, we were shaking on our bikes, we just wanted to finish. That’s why we caught the break quite early. There was still one guy from FixIT in the front but he was just keeping a good speed to stay warm.”

The leading trio reached a nine minutes advantage at km 35, after which Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo maintained the distance around five minutes. With 25km to go, Austevoll insisted by himself and received the help of Haavard Blikra (Coop-Øster Hus).

They weren’t the only ones eager to ride away from the peloton to avoid freezing. Thomas Larsen (Sparebanken Sør) took some advantage with 18km to go, so did his team-mate Andreas Erland and Pawel Bernas (Activejet) with 7km to go, but without any illusion since the Joker team was also busy covering all the moves for their sprinter Daniel Hoelgaard.

Trek Factory Racing also showed some intentions to challenge Kristoff but it was unclear for which one of their sprinters while at the same time their team-mate Giacomo Nizzolo leads the points competition at the Giro d’Italia. In Norway, a choice had to be made between Danny van Poppel and Stuyven. The latter emerged to claim the white jersey of best young rider.

“Yesterday I was the only one in the front group, since the GC might be determined by seconds, we decided to go for me”, Stuyven . That’s why we played my cards. Van Poppel put me in a very good position going into the last kilometer. I thought why not going a little bit earlier, 270 or 250 metres to go, and force Kristoff to come around. He’s the only one who passed me so I got the second place, he was pretty fast. He’s world class in this kind of sprints, also in the classics. He’s unbeatable at the moment. I hope to get some more results and do a good GC at Tour des Fjords. With three more days to come, we have to stay focused and safe.”

Is Kristoff able to win five stages out of five? It looks like it… “I’m on the run now, so let’s see if I can do it”, he answer confidently, “but if there’s a non-dangerous breakaway we’ll maybe let it go because we want to protect the yellow jersey.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5:42:11 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 9 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 11 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 18 Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 19 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 22 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 30 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 32 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 34 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 35 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 39 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 40 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 41 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 44 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 47 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 48 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 50 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 51 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 53 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 57 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 58 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 59 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 60 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 61 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 62 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 63 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 64 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 66 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 67 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 68 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:13 69 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 71 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 72 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:16 73 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:00:19 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 76 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 77 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 78 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:44 80 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 81 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 83 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:47 84 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 86 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 87 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 88 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:20 89 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:02:45 90 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:04:00 91 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 92 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:05:16 93 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:27 94 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 95 Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 96 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 97 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 99 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 100 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 102 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 103 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 104 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 105 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 106 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 107 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 108 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 109 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 110 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 112 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 113 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 114 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:13:34 115 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:25:13 116 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:21

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 6 pts 2 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 4 3 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 6 pts 2 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 4 3 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 3 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 14 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 8 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 9 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 10 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 2 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 5 pts 2 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 3 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 2 4 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 5 pts 2 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 3 3 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 2 4 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN-Qhubeka 17:06:33 2 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 Team Katusha 4 Team Trefor-Blue Water 5 Tinkoff - Saxo 6 Team Coop-Øster Hus 7 Team Sparebanken Sør 8 Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 9 Team Joker 10 CULT Energy Pro Cycling 11 Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Roompot Oranje Peloton 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Activejet Team 16 Rabobank Development Team 0:00:13 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:44 18 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:03 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:06 20 Team FixIT.no 0:17:27 21 Madison Genesis 0:27:37

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10:13:46 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:14 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:00:16 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 7 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 11 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 12 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 19 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 20 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 22 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 23 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 24 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:34 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 28 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 29 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 30 Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 31 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 32 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 34 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 37 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 38 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 41 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 43 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40 47 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:47 48 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 50 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:51 51 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:00:53 52 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:11 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 55 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 56 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 57 Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 58 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:37 59 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:38 60 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 61 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:40 62 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 63 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 64 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:48 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 67 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:03 68 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:04:40 69 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:56 71 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:24 72 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:05:32 73 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:50 74 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 75 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 77 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 78 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:54 79 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:00 80 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:06:09 81 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:06:32 82 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:06:34 83 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:35 84 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:10:09 85 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 86 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:28 87 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:46 88 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:53 89 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:56 90 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 91 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:13:55 92 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:01 93 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 95 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:14:09 96 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:15:07 97 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:15:14 98 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:18:07 99 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 100 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:19:15 101 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:19:17 102 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:21 103 Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:20:11 104 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:47 105 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 106 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:22:11 107 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:36 108 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 109 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 111 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 112 Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 113 Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:24:58 114 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:25:44 115 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:27:14 116 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 40 pts 2 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 20 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 16 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 6 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 15 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 12 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 12 10 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 10 11 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 8 13 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 15 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 6 16 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 6 17 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 18 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 19 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 20 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 13 pts 2 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 10 3 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 4 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 5 5 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 5 6 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 5 7 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 5 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 9 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 10 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 2 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 1 13 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1 14 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10:14:00 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:00:02 4 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 5 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 11 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:20 12 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 13 Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 15 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 16 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 17 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 18 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:33 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:00:39 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:57 23 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:07 24 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:21 25 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 26 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:24 27 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:01:26 28 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 29 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:34 30 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:04:26 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:42 33 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:05:18 34 Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:05:36 35 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 36 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:05:55 37 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:06:18 38 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:06:20 39 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:08:21 40 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:14 41 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:32 42 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:10:39 43 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:13:41 44 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:47 45 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 46 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:13:55 47 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:14:53 48 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:17:53 49 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:33 50 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:22 51 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 52 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 54 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 55 Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor