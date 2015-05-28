Kristoff makes it two for two at Tour des Fjords
Long and wet day on the saddle in between fjords
Stage 2: Ulvik - Haugesund
Alexander Kristoff scored an expected second straight stage win at the Tour des Fjords ending up in Haugesund, the hometown of his teammate Sven-Erik Bystrøm, who again played a key role in Katusha’s strategy. The Norwegian claimed his 15th victory of the season ahead of up-and-coming Jasper Stuyven, 23, from Trek Factory Racing.
“It was hard to wait for the sprint because it was very cold”, Kristoff told Cyclingnews. “But we had the sprint under control. I was never scared in the last three kilometers. But of course, you never know. There are many fast guys here. My advantage is to have the best lead out.”
Stage 2 was planned as a standard sprinters’ affair at the difference of the first one that Kristoff still won. The scenario suited the Tour of Flanders winner at perfection with three riders going up the road in the first hill, right after the start in Jondal. Michal Podlaski (Activejet), Antwan Tolhoek (Rabobank Development) and Ole Andre Austevoll (FixIT.no) were the courageous attackers of the day. They went clear while the road was still dry but only ten per cent of the race wasn’t rain soaked.
“Everybody in the bunch was a bit demoralized today because of the cold and the rain”, Kristoff stated, as the riders unfortunately got no chance to admire the fjords and the Låtefossen waterfalls. “It was freezing, we were shaking on our bikes, we just wanted to finish. That’s why we caught the break quite early. There was still one guy from FixIT in the front but he was just keeping a good speed to stay warm.”
The leading trio reached a nine minutes advantage at km 35, after which Katusha and Tinkoff-Saxo maintained the distance around five minutes. With 25km to go, Austevoll insisted by himself and received the help of Haavard Blikra (Coop-Øster Hus).
They weren’t the only ones eager to ride away from the peloton to avoid freezing. Thomas Larsen (Sparebanken Sør) took some advantage with 18km to go, so did his team-mate Andreas Erland and Pawel Bernas (Activejet) with 7km to go, but without any illusion since the Joker team was also busy covering all the moves for their sprinter Daniel Hoelgaard.
Trek Factory Racing also showed some intentions to challenge Kristoff but it was unclear for which one of their sprinters while at the same time their team-mate Giacomo Nizzolo leads the points competition at the Giro d’Italia. In Norway, a choice had to be made between Danny van Poppel and Stuyven. The latter emerged to claim the white jersey of best young rider.
“Yesterday I was the only one in the front group, since the GC might be determined by seconds, we decided to go for me”, Stuyven . That’s why we played my cards. Van Poppel put me in a very good position going into the last kilometer. I thought why not going a little bit earlier, 270 or 250 metres to go, and force Kristoff to come around. He’s the only one who passed me so I got the second place, he was pretty fast. He’s world class in this kind of sprints, also in the classics. He’s unbeatable at the moment. I hope to get some more results and do a good GC at Tour des Fjords. With three more days to come, we have to stay focused and safe.”
Is Kristoff able to win five stages out of five? It looks like it… “I’m on the run now, so let’s see if I can do it”, he answer confidently, “but if there’s a non-dangerous breakaway we’ll maybe let it go because we want to protect the yellow jersey.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:42:11
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|9
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|11
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|18
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|19
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|22
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|30
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|32
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|34
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|35
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|39
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|40
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|41
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|44
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|47
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|48
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|50
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|51
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|57
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|58
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|59
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|60
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|61
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|62
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|63
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|64
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|66
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|67
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|68
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:13
|69
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|71
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|72
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:16
|73
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:00:19
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|76
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|77
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|78
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|80
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|81
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|83
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:47
|84
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|86
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:20
|89
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:02:45
|90
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:04:00
|91
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|92
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:05:16
|93
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:27
|94
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|95
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|96
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|97
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|99
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|100
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|102
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|103
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|104
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|105
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|108
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|109
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|110
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|112
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|113
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|114
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:13:34
|115
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:25:13
|116
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|4
|3
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|4
|3
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|3
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|14
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|8
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|9
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|3
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|pts
|2
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|3
|3
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|2
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN-Qhubeka
|17:06:33
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Team Trefor-Blue Water
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|6
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|7
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|9
|Team Joker
|10
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Activejet Team
|16
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|18
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:03
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|20
|Team FixIT.no
|0:17:27
|21
|Madison Genesis
|0:27:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10:13:46
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:14
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:16
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|7
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|12
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|19
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|20
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|23
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:34
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|28
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|29
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|30
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|31
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|32
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|34
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|37
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|38
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|43
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|47
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:47
|48
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|50
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|51
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:00:53
|52
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|53
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|55
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|56
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|58
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:37
|59
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:38
|60
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|61
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:40
|62
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|63
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|64
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:48
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|67
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:03
|68
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:04:40
|69
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:56
|71
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:24
|72
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:05:32
|73
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:50
|74
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|75
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|77
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|78
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:54
|79
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:00
|80
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:06:09
|81
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:06:32
|82
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:06:34
|83
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:35
|84
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:10:09
|85
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|86
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:28
|87
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:46
|88
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:53
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:56
|90
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|91
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:13:55
|92
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:01
|93
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:14:09
|96
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:15:07
|97
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:15:14
|98
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:18:07
|99
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:19:15
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:19:17
|102
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:21
|103
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:20:11
|104
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:47
|105
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|106
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:22:11
|107
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:36
|108
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|109
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|111
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|112
|Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|113
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:24:58
|114
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:25:44
|115
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:27:14
|116
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|40
|pts
|2
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|6
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|15
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|12
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|10
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|10
|11
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|8
|13
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|15
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|6
|16
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|6
|17
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|18
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|19
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|20
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|13
|pts
|2
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|10
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|4
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|5
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|5
|6
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|5
|7
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|5
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|9
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|10
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1
|13
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10:14:00
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|5
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|11
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:20
|12
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|13
|Ludvig Bengtsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|15
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|16
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|17
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|18
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:33
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:00:39
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|23
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:07
|24
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:21
|25
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|26
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:24
|27
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:26
|28
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|29
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:34
|30
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:04:26
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:42
|33
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:05:18
|34
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:05:36
|35
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|36
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:05:55
|37
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:06:18
|38
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:06:20
|39
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:08:21
|40
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:14
|41
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:32
|42
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:10:39
|43
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:13:41
|44
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:47
|45
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:13:55
|47
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:14:53
|48
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:17:53
|49
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:33
|50
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:22
|51
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|52
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|54
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|55
|Christian Kaggestad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|30:42:18
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Team Trefor-Blue Water
|4
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:21
|7
|Team Joker
|0:00:28
|8
|Activejet Team
|9
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:41
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:58
|12
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:29
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:34
|14
|Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:01:43
|15
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|0:01:46
|16
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:30
|18
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:10:04
|19
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:17:35
|20
|Madison Genesis
|0:29:25
|21
|Team FixIT.no
|0:36:55
