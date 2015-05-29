Image 1 of 2 Alexander Kristoff in the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Tour des Fjords)

Alexander Kristoff scored his third stage victory in a row on another rain-soaked stage from Stord to Sauda but it was probably the hardest one so far as he had to face attacks involving the likes of Daryl Impey, Adam Yates, Michael Valgren and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the 166.8km-long race.

“I felt quite good in the tunnel but it was a bit too long for me,” Kristoff said of the 8km-long Bømlafjordtunnel that preceded a King of the Mountain at 13.7km. “I was struggling and 17 guys went away. I was lucky that [runner-up Jasper] Stuyven was with me, so Trek had the same interest as us to bring the breakaway group back. Katusha and Trek worked well together but it was a really hard start. For a while, I thought the jersey was gone but now I remain in yellow and I feel really happy.”

The 17 escapees were Damien Howson, Impey, Christian Meier and Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Valgren, Pavel Brutt and Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Laurent Didier (Trek), Angel Madrazo, Eduard Prades and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), Francis De Greef and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pawel Bernas (Activejet), Sam Oomen (Rabobank Development) and Michael Olsson (Tre For-Blue Water). They got a minute lead and stayed at the front for 30km.

Despite the continuous rain alongside the beautiful fjords, Danish champion Valgren was extremely motivated. He rode away again passed 50km at Haugesund, the hometown of U23 world champion Sven-Erik Bystrøm, with three other riders: Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge), Nic Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka) and Wouter Mol (De Rijke). Valgren continued solo with 44km to go and eventually got reeled in 19km before the finishing line. Boasson Hagen counter attacked to put some pressure on Kristoff.

“Edvald tried in the last climb, also Orica,” the race leader noted, “but I felt I was always going to be stronger in the end of the race than at the start so I was confident that I’d be able to follow them. I don’t know what’s wrong with me at the beginning of the race, but the finale is more important, isn’t it?”

Boasson Hagen was relayed at the front by up and coming Frederik Galta, from Coop-Øster Hus, who finished fourth overall at the Tour of Norway last week. The 22-year-old was rejoined by Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) and Txurruka. The trio surrendered with 5km to go.

“I rode that uphill finish in Sauda before but I didn’t remember it was that hard,” Kristoff said. “When I saw the finish, I was pretty sure I’d win. I was confident in myself but you never know, there are other fast guys here. I think I won by a good margin.” He did.

He reached the total number of 16 victories for the 2015 season ahead of the closing week-end of the Tour des Fjords in his hometown of Stavanger where he is expected to be supported by huge crowds under better weather conditions. Saturday’s stage to Sandnes is supposedly the queen stage.

“Sixteen is already a good number, but I hope I have more to come”, Kristoff added. “Tomorrow I’m afraid to not be able to follow in the climb but this climb suits me better than the one in the tunnel today. It’s more like a classic-type so normally I’ll overcome the difficulty. I’ll try to make it five wins out of five stages but for sure it’ll be tough.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:57:05 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 14 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 15 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 16 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 17 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 18 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 19 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 21 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 22 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 27 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 36 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 37 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 41 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 44 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 45 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 46 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:15 47 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 48 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:35 49 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:47 50 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 51 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:24 52 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:27 53 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:04:49 54 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 55 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 57 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:07:18 59 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 60 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 61 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:21 64 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 67 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 68 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 72 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:14:17 73 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 74 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 75 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 76 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 77 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 78 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 79 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 80 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 81 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 82 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 83 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 84 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 85 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 86 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 87 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 88 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 89 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 90 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 91 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 93 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 94 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 96 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 98 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 99 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 100 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 101 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 102 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 103 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 104 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 105 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:18:57

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 4 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 pts 2 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 3 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 16 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 14 4 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 12 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 7 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 6 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 2 10 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 4 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Trefor-Blue Water 11:51:15 2 Tinkoff - Saxo 3 Team Katusha 4 Roompot Oranje Peloton 5 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Rabobank Development Team 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 9 MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:15 10 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:25 11 Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:00:35 12 CULT Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:49 13 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:08:21 14 Team Coop-Øster Hus 0:14:17 15 Activejet Team 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:39 17 Madison Genesis 0:21:35 18 Team Sparebanken Sør 0:28:34 19 Team Joker 0:33:23 20 Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke 21 Team FixIT.no 0:35:52

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 14:10:41 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 4 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:00:26 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:30 9 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 18 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 20 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 21 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:44 23 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 24 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team 25 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 26 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 28 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 32 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 33 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:50 35 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:57 36 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:10 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:21 38 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 39 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:45 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:46 41 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:50 42 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:18 43 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:02:23 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:35 45 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:37 46 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:05:19 47 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:05:30 48 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:33 49 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 50 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:00 51 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 52 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:19 53 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:05 54 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:18 55 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:13:00 56 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:28 57 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:55 58 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:21 59 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:47 60 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 61 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:14:52 62 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:15:01 63 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 64 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 66 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 0:15:14 67 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:15:17 68 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:15:20 69 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:55 70 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:16:02 71 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:16:05 72 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:16:07 73 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 74 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:38 76 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:19:07 77 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:15 79 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:19:23 80 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:19:24 81 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:19:25 82 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:20:17 83 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:20:36 84 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:20:59 85 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:21:01 86 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:32 87 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:23:02 88 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:24:36 89 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:24:55 90 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:25:23 91 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:38 92 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:49 93 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:28:28 94 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:17 95 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:29:41 96 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:32:34 97 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:33:44 98 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:34:42 99 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:35:23 100 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:36:38 101 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:38:03 102 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 103 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 104 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:40:11 106 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:42:43

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 60 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 30 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 4 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 27 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 26 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 26 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 22 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 16 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 12 10 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 10 11 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 10 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 8 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 15 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 6 16 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 6 17 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 6 18 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 19 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 6 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 21 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 22 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 23 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 4 24 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 25 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 2 26 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 27 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 13 pts 2 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 10 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 4 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 6 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 5 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 5 8 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 5 9 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 5 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 3 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 3 12 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 14 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 2 15 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 2 16 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 19 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14:11:05 2 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:00:02 5 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:06 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 8 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:00:20 9 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 10 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 11 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:00:33 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:07 14 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:01:21 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 16 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:26 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:55 18 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:05:36 19 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:12:36 20 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:23 21 Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:14:28 23 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 0:14:37 24 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 25 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 26 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 0:14:50 27 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:14:53 28 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 0:14:56 29 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:15:38 30 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:15:41 31 Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 0:15:43 32 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:14 33 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:18:43 34 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:51 36 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:59 37 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:19:00 38 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 0:20:12 39 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:20:35 40 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:20:37 41 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:22:38 42 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:24:31 43 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:28:04 44 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:53 45 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:32:10 46 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:37:39 47 Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no 48 Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 49 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:42:19