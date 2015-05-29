Three in a row for Kristoff at Tour des Fjords
Norwegian increases overall race lead
Stage 3: Stord - Sauda
Alexander Kristoff scored his third stage victory in a row on another rain-soaked stage from Stord to Sauda but it was probably the hardest one so far as he had to face attacks involving the likes of Daryl Impey, Adam Yates, Michael Valgren and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the 166.8km-long race.
“I felt quite good in the tunnel but it was a bit too long for me,” Kristoff said of the 8km-long Bømlafjordtunnel that preceded a King of the Mountain at 13.7km. “I was struggling and 17 guys went away. I was lucky that [runner-up Jasper] Stuyven was with me, so Trek had the same interest as us to bring the breakaway group back. Katusha and Trek worked well together but it was a really hard start. For a while, I thought the jersey was gone but now I remain in yellow and I feel really happy.”
The 17 escapees were Damien Howson, Impey, Christian Meier and Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Valgren, Pavel Brutt and Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Laurent Didier (Trek), Angel Madrazo, Eduard Prades and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), Francis De Greef and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pawel Bernas (Activejet), Sam Oomen (Rabobank Development) and Michael Olsson (Tre For-Blue Water). They got a minute lead and stayed at the front for 30km.
Despite the continuous rain alongside the beautiful fjords, Danish champion Valgren was extremely motivated. He rode away again passed 50km at Haugesund, the hometown of U23 world champion Sven-Erik Bystrøm, with three other riders: Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge), Nic Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka) and Wouter Mol (De Rijke). Valgren continued solo with 44km to go and eventually got reeled in 19km before the finishing line. Boasson Hagen counter attacked to put some pressure on Kristoff.
“Edvald tried in the last climb, also Orica,” the race leader noted, “but I felt I was always going to be stronger in the end of the race than at the start so I was confident that I’d be able to follow them. I don’t know what’s wrong with me at the beginning of the race, but the finale is more important, isn’t it?”
Boasson Hagen was relayed at the front by up and coming Frederik Galta, from Coop-Øster Hus, who finished fourth overall at the Tour of Norway last week. The 22-year-old was rejoined by Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) and Txurruka. The trio surrendered with 5km to go.
“I rode that uphill finish in Sauda before but I didn’t remember it was that hard,” Kristoff said. “When I saw the finish, I was pretty sure I’d win. I was confident in myself but you never know, there are other fast guys here. I think I won by a good margin.” He did.
He reached the total number of 16 victories for the 2015 season ahead of the closing week-end of the Tour des Fjords in his hometown of Stavanger where he is expected to be supported by huge crowds under better weather conditions. Saturday’s stage to Sandnes is supposedly the queen stage.
“Sixteen is already a good number, but I hope I have more to come”, Kristoff added. “Tomorrow I’m afraid to not be able to follow in the climb but this climb suits me better than the one in the tunnel today. It’s more like a classic-type so normally I’ll overcome the difficulty. I’ll try to make it five wins out of five stages but for sure it’ll be tough.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:57:05
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|14
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|15
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|17
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|21
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|22
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|26
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|27
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|36
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|37
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|44
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|45
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|46
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|47
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|48
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:00:35
|49
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:47
|50
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|51
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:24
|52
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:27
|53
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:04:49
|54
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|55
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|57
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:07:18
|59
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|60
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|61
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:21
|64
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|72
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:14:17
|73
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|74
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|75
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|76
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|77
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|78
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|79
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|80
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|81
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|82
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|83
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|84
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|85
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|86
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|87
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|88
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|89
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|90
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|93
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|94
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|96
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|98
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|99
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|100
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|101
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|102
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|103
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|104
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|105
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:18:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|4
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|pts
|2
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|3
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|12
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|7
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|6
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Trefor-Blue Water
|11:51:15
|2
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Rabobank Development Team
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|9
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|11
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:00:35
|12
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|13
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:08:21
|14
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|0:14:17
|15
|Activejet Team
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:39
|17
|Madison Genesis
|0:21:35
|18
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:28:34
|19
|Team Joker
|0:33:23
|20
|Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|21
|Team FixIT.no
|0:35:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|14:10:41
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|4
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:26
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:30
|9
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|18
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|20
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|23
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|24
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|25
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|26
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|28
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|29
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|32
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|33
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|35
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:57
|36
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:21
|38
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|39
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:45
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:46
|41
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:50
|42
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:18
|43
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:23
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:35
|45
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:37
|46
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:19
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:05:30
|48
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|49
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|50
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:00
|51
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|52
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:19
|53
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:05
|54
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:18
|55
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:13:00
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:28
|57
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:55
|58
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:21
|59
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:47
|60
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|61
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:14:52
|62
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:15:01
|63
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|64
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|66
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:15:14
|67
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:15:17
|68
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:15:20
|69
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:55
|70
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:16:02
|71
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:16:05
|72
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:16:07
|73
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|74
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:38
|76
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:19:07
|77
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:15
|79
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:19:23
|80
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:19:24
|81
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:19:25
|82
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:20:17
|83
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:20:36
|84
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:20:59
|85
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:21:01
|86
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:32
|87
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:23:02
|88
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:24:36
|89
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:24:55
|90
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:25:23
|91
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:38
|92
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:49
|93
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:28:28
|94
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:17
|95
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:29:41
|96
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:32:34
|97
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:33:44
|98
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:34:42
|99
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:35:23
|100
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:36:38
|101
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:38:03
|102
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|103
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|104
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:40:11
|106
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:42:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|60
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|27
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|12
|10
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|10
|11
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|8
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|15
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|6
|16
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|6
|17
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|6
|18
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|19
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|6
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|21
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|22
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|23
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|4
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|25
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|26
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|27
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|13
|pts
|2
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|10
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|6
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|5
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|5
|8
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|5
|9
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|5
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|12
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|2
|15
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|2
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|19
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|14:11:05
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:02
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|8
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:00:20
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|10
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|11
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:33
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:07
|14
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:01:21
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|16
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:26
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:55
|18
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:05:36
|19
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:12:36
|20
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:23
|21
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:14:28
|23
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:14:37
|24
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|25
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|26
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:14:50
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:14:53
|28
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:14:56
|29
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:15:38
|30
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:15:41
|31
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:15:43
|32
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:14
|33
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:18:43
|34
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:51
|36
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:59
|37
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:19:00
|38
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:20:12
|39
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:20:35
|40
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:20:37
|41
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:22:38
|42
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:24:31
|43
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:28:04
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:53
|45
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:32:10
|46
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:39
|47
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|48
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|49
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:42:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Trefor-Blue Water
|42:33:33
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:14
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:21
|6
|Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|8
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:29
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:43
|10
|Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:21
|11
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|12
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:45
|13
|Activejet Team
|0:14:45
|14
|Team Coop-Øster Hus
|0:16:03
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:21
|16
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:25:56
|17
|Team Joker
|0:33:51
|18
|Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
|0:35:06
|19
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:38:38
|20
|Madison Genesis
|0:51:00
|21
|Team FixIT.no
|1:12:47
