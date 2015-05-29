Trending

Three in a row for Kristoff at Tour des Fjords

Norwegian increases overall race lead

Alexander Kristoff in the yellow leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tour des Fjords)

Alexander Kristoff scored his third stage victory in a row on another rain-soaked stage from Stord to Sauda but it was probably the hardest one so far as he had to face attacks involving the likes of Daryl Impey, Adam Yates, Michael Valgren and Edvald Boasson Hagen in the 166.8km-long race.

“I felt quite good in the tunnel but it was a bit too long for me,” Kristoff said of the 8km-long Bømlafjordtunnel that preceded a King of the Mountain at 13.7km. “I was struggling and 17 guys went away. I was lucky that [runner-up Jasper] Stuyven was with me, so Trek had the same interest as us to bring the breakaway group back. Katusha and Trek worked well together but it was a really hard start. For a while, I thought the jersey was gone but now I remain in yellow and I feel really happy.”

The 17 escapees were Damien Howson, Impey, Christian Meier and Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Valgren, Pavel Brutt and Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Laurent Didier (Trek), Angel Madrazo, Eduard Prades and Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA), Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), Francis De Greef and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Pawel Bernas (Activejet), Sam Oomen (Rabobank Development) and Michael Olsson (Tre For-Blue Water). They got a minute lead and stayed at the front for 30km.

Despite the continuous rain alongside the beautiful fjords, Danish champion Valgren was extremely motivated. He rode away again passed 50km at Haugesund, the hometown of U23 world champion Sven-Erik Bystrøm, with three other riders: Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-GreenEdge), Nic Dougall (MTN-Qhubeka) and Wouter Mol (De Rijke). Valgren continued solo with 44km to go and eventually got reeled in 19km before the finishing line. Boasson Hagen counter attacked to put some pressure on Kristoff.

“Edvald tried in the last climb, also Orica,” the race leader noted, “but I felt I was always going to be stronger in the end of the race than at the start so I was confident that I’d be able to follow them. I don’t know what’s wrong with me at the beginning of the race, but the finale is more important, isn’t it?”

Boasson Hagen was relayed at the front by up and coming Frederik Galta, from Coop-Øster Hus, who finished fourth overall at the Tour of Norway last week. The 22-year-old was rejoined by Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) and Txurruka. The trio surrendered with 5km to go.

“I rode that uphill finish in Sauda before but I didn’t remember it was that hard,” Kristoff said. “When I saw the finish, I was pretty sure I’d win. I was confident in myself but you never know, there are other fast guys here. I think I won by a good margin.” He did.

He reached the total number of 16 victories for the 2015 season ahead of the closing week-end of the Tour des Fjords in his hometown of Stavanger where he is expected to be supported by huge crowds under better weather conditions. Saturday’s stage to Sandnes is supposedly the queen stage.

“Sixteen is already a good number, but I hope I have more to come”, Kristoff added. “Tomorrow I’m afraid to not be able to follow in the climb but this climb suits me better than the one in the tunnel today. It’s more like a classic-type so normally I’ll overcome the difficulty. I’ll try to make it five wins out of five stages but for sure it’ll be tough.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:57:05
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
10Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
14Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
15Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
17Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
18Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
19Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
21Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
22Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
24Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
26Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
27August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
36Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
37Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
40Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
41Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
44Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
45Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
46Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:15
47Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
48Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:35
49Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:47
50Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
51Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:24
52Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:27
53Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:04:49
54Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
55Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
57Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:07:18
59Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
60James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
61Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:21
64Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
65Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
67Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
68Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
69Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
72Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:14:17
73Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
74André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
75Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
76Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
77Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
78Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
79Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
80Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
81Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
82Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
83Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
84Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
85Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
86Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
87Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
88Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
89Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
90Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
93Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
94Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
96Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
98Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
99Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
100Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
101Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
102Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
103Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
104Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
105Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:18:57

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke4
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo6pts
2Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
3Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge16
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka14
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water12
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing10
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling8
7Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi6
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka2
10Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
4Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Trefor-Blue Water11:51:15
2Tinkoff - Saxo
3Team Katusha
4Roompot Oranje Peloton
5Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Rabobank Development Team
8Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
9MTN-Qhubeka0:00:15
10Orica GreenEdge0:00:25
11Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:00:35
12CULT Energy Pro Cycling0:04:49
13Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:08:21
14Team Coop-Øster Hus0:14:17
15Activejet Team
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:39
17Madison Genesis0:21:35
18Team Sparebanken Sør0:28:34
19Team Joker0:33:23
20Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke
21Team FixIT.no0:35:52

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha14:10:41
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
4Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
6Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:26
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:30
9Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
18Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
20Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
21Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:44
23Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
24Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
25Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
26Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
28August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
32Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
33Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:50
35Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:57
36Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:10
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:21
38Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
39Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:45
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:46
41Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:50
42Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:18
43Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:23
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:35
45Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:37
46Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:19
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:05:30
48Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:33
49Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
50Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:00
51Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
52Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:19
53Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:05
54Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:18
55Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:13:00
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:28
57Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:55
58Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:21
59Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:47
60Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
61Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:14:52
62Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:15:01
63Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
64Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
66Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:15:14
67Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:15:17
68Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:15:20
69Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:55
70André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:16:02
71Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:16:05
72Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:16:07
73Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
74Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:38
76Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:19:07
77Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:15
79Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:19:23
80Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:19:24
81Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:19:25
82Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:20:17
83Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:20:36
84Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:20:59
85Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:21:01
86Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:32
87Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:23:02
88Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:24:36
89Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:24:55
90Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:25:23
91Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:26:38
92Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:49
93Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:28:28
94Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:17
95Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:29:41
96Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:32:34
97Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:33:44
98Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:34:42
99James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:35:23
100Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:36:38
101Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:38:03
102Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
103Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
104Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:40:11
106Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:42:43

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha60pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge30
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo28
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water27
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing26
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka26
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka22
8Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team12
10Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team10
11André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton10
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling8
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water8
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
15Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi6
16Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke6
17Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no6
18Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
19Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team6
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
21Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
22Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
23Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor4
24Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
25Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge2
26Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
27Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke13pts
2Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no10
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo5
6Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no5
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team5
8Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor5
9Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team5
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha3
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge3
12Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton3
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
14Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water2
15Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor2
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
19Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing14:11:05
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
4Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:02
5Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:06
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
8Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:00:20
9August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
10Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
11Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:33
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:07
14Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:01:21
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
16Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:26
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:55
18Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:05:36
19Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:12:36
20Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:23
21Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:14:28
23Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:14:37
24Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
25Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
26Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:14:50
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:14:53
28Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:14:56
29André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:15:38
30Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:15:41
31Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:15:43
32Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:14
33Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:18:43
34Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:51
36Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:59
37Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:19:00
38Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:20:12
39Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:20:35
40Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:20:37
41Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:22:38
42Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:24:31
43Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:28:04
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:53
45Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:32:10
46Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:37:39
47Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
48Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
49Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:42:19

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Trefor-Blue Water42:33:33
2Team Katusha
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:14
5Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:21
6Rabobank Development Team0:00:41
7Orica GreenEdge0:01:23
8Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:29
9Trek Factory Racing0:01:43
10Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:21
11CULT Energy Pro Cycling0:05:03
12MTN-Qhubeka0:05:45
13Activejet Team0:14:45
14Team Coop-Øster Hus0:16:03
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:21
16Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:25:56
17Team Joker0:33:51
18Cyclingteam Join`s - De Rijke0:35:06
19Team Sparebanken Sør0:38:38
20Madison Genesis0:51:00
21Team FixIT.no1:12:47

 

