Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica: Mattias Skjelmose fastest in climbers' sprint atop Coll de la Botella

Cristián Rodríguez second, Enric Mas third in mountainous one-day race

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) showed he is back on track for the Tour de France by winning the mountainous Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica race, a new event held in Andorra where so many riders reside during the season.

Skjelmose was supposed to ride the Critérium du Dauphiné but opted to miss the French race and then the Tour de Suisse after a stomach infection hit him after an altitude training camp.

