Tour des Fjords: Boasson Hagen wins final stage

Haller wins overall classification

Two years after he claimed stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Norwegian time trial championship, Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) made his comeback as a winner as he snatched the conclusive stage of the Tour des Fjords in a thrilling finale that saw Marco Haller making it for Katusha’s tactical mistake the previous day.

The Austrian took over from Søren Kragh Andersen (Tre For-Blue Water) to clinch the first stage race overall win of his career in the home of his teammate Alexander Kristoff, whose three initial stage victories have ensured the success of the event.

“I’m very happy to finally win a race after two years,” Boasson Hagen said. “I was feeling very good at the Tour of Norway last week and during the Tour des Fjords but I had to convert that into a victory. I’m glad it happens here in Norway before I’ll go to France to ride the Dauphiné.

“I had a perfect position before the last climb where I was able to accelerate and go away. Then, our group of four riders worked very well together. They let me sit back and save some energy for the sprint. I’m also happy with the way we changed my training. The transition [from Team Sky to MTN-Qhubeka] has worked well.”

In the steep and narrow climb officially named Sømarkbakken but commonly known by cyclists as Grisebakken – which means the pig’s hill – Boasson Hagen strongly attacked with 9km to go. Only Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Haller and his teammate, Sven-Erik Bystrøm, managed to follow him.

“I was near the front of the peloton but some guys next to me didn’t ride fast enough,” Kragh explained. “At the same time, the breakaway was caught as we rode into the hill. I was feeling that I could go after Haller but it didn’t happen and the chase wasn’t strong enough as several teams came to the front but not for a long time.”

The escapees of the day were Rasmus Christian Quaade (Cult Energy), Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Wouter Mol (De Rijke) and Audun Brekke Fløtten (Ringeriks-Kraft). They got up to six minutes lead but were brought back in the third and final lap of the finishing circuit around Stavanger where Boasson Hagen outsprinted Impey while Haller was full of praise for Bystrøm’s dedication.

“You hardly see neo pros who can pick the level so fast and have such a huge impact on the races,” Haller said. “He’s one of the most talented riders I’ve ever seen. With a bit of experience, he’s going to be world champion as a pro as well as a U23. Today I’m so happy that everything worked out. I owe my win to Team Katusha since we worked hard the whole week.

“I’m proud and happy to make it in front of the amazing crowd,” Haller said. “Actually, our plan was to try and make it in the sprint after collecting bonus seconds [Haller won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Kragh], but I had so strong legs today that I took the momentum on the steep hill and went for it with Impey, Hagen and Bystrøm. This was a hard race with some big names competing so it’s a great feeling to be the overall winner.”

The other name that’ll remain from the third edition of the Tour des Fjords is Kragh who ended up second on GC after taking the lead in the queen stage. “I’m very disappointed but also satisfied with my performance in the race”, the 20-year-old Dane said. “It’s frustrating to be so close to winning the overall. I had bad luck today but a lot of luck yesterday, so I’ll bring good memories home.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka4:04:18
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
4Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:06
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:15
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
10Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
11Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
13Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
14Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
16Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
21Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
22Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
24Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
31Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
32Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
34Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
35Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
37Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
39Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
43Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
44Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
46Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:00:24
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:47
49André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:35
50Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
51Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:40
52Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:01:54
53Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:01:55
54Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
55Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
56James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:15
58Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:21
59Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:02:30
60Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:17
61Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
62Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
63Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
64Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:56
65Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:38
66Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
67Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
68Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
69Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
70Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
71Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:07:02
72Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
73Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
74Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
75Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
77Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:10:50
79Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
81Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
82Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
83Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
84Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
85Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
DNFMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
DNFTaco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
DNFMitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFJeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFTorstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
DNFTruls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
DNFDaniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
DNFThomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha22:18:47
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:12
3Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:00:24
4Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:28
5Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:39
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:41
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:47
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:53
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:59
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:06
13August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:01:13
14Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:01:22
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:24
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
22Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:01:46
24Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
25Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:01:59
27Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:02:00
28Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:13
29Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:15
30Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:02:29
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:31
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:55
33Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:15
34Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:05:12
35Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:20
36Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:07:18
37Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:08:19
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:09:29
39Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:11
40Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:00
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:11:14
42Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:11:51
43Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:16
44Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:41
45Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker0:15:55
46Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:34
47Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:16:58
48Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:17:31
49Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:18:13
50Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:18
51Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:18:36
52Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:18:39
53Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team0:18:47
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:20:09
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:33
56André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:22:57
57Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:24:58
58Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:43
59Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:46
60Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:25:58
61Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:26:58
62Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:27:51
63Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:28:01
64Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:24
65Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:34
66Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team0:29:58
67Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker0:30:46
68Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:31:18
69Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:46
70Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker0:33:05
71Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:34:20
72Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:34:46
73Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:35:38
74Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:37:05
75Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:07
76Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:40
77Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor0:42:03
78Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:42:07
79Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:42:48
80Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft0:43:40
81Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:46:19
82James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis0:46:50
83Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team0:47:36
84Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:52:34
85Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no0:58:03

 

