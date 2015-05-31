Image 1 of 13 Marco Haller (Katusha) giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Boasson Hagen attacks. (Image credit: Tour des Fjords) Image 3 of 13 Marco Haller (Katusha) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Simon Špilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 Marco Haller (Katusha) also took home the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Trefor-Blue Water), Marco Haller (Katusha) and Michael Olsson (Team Trefor-Blue Water) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 The overall podium: Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Trefor-Blue Water), Marco Haller (Katusha) and Michael Olsson (Team Trefor-Blue Water) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen finished second on stage 3 at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Marco Haller (Team Katusha), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Trefor-Blue Water) and Michael Olsson (Team Trefor-Blue Water) (Image credit: Tour des Fjords) Image 12 of 13 Alexandre Kristoff won the blue points jersey. (Image credit: Tour des Fjords) Image 13 of 13 Boassan Hagen out-sprints Daryl Impey. (Image credit: Tour des Fjords)

Two years after he claimed stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Norwegian time trial championship, Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) made his comeback as a winner as he snatched the conclusive stage of the Tour des Fjords in a thrilling finale that saw Marco Haller making it for Katusha’s tactical mistake the previous day.

The Austrian took over from Søren Kragh Andersen (Tre For-Blue Water) to clinch the first stage race overall win of his career in the home of his teammate Alexander Kristoff, whose three initial stage victories have ensured the success of the event.

“I’m very happy to finally win a race after two years,” Boasson Hagen said. “I was feeling very good at the Tour of Norway last week and during the Tour des Fjords but I had to convert that into a victory. I’m glad it happens here in Norway before I’ll go to France to ride the Dauphiné.

“I had a perfect position before the last climb where I was able to accelerate and go away. Then, our group of four riders worked very well together. They let me sit back and save some energy for the sprint. I’m also happy with the way we changed my training. The transition [from Team Sky to MTN-Qhubeka] has worked well.”

In the steep and narrow climb officially named Sømarkbakken but commonly known by cyclists as Grisebakken – which means the pig’s hill – Boasson Hagen strongly attacked with 9km to go. Only Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Haller and his teammate, Sven-Erik Bystrøm, managed to follow him.

“I was near the front of the peloton but some guys next to me didn’t ride fast enough,” Kragh explained. “At the same time, the breakaway was caught as we rode into the hill. I was feeling that I could go after Haller but it didn’t happen and the chase wasn’t strong enough as several teams came to the front but not for a long time.”

The escapees of the day were Rasmus Christian Quaade (Cult Energy), Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Wouter Mol (De Rijke) and Audun Brekke Fløtten (Ringeriks-Kraft). They got up to six minutes lead but were brought back in the third and final lap of the finishing circuit around Stavanger where Boasson Hagen outsprinted Impey while Haller was full of praise for Bystrøm’s dedication.

“You hardly see neo pros who can pick the level so fast and have such a huge impact on the races,” Haller said. “He’s one of the most talented riders I’ve ever seen. With a bit of experience, he’s going to be world champion as a pro as well as a U23. Today I’m so happy that everything worked out. I owe my win to Team Katusha since we worked hard the whole week.

“I’m proud and happy to make it in front of the amazing crowd,” Haller said. “Actually, our plan was to try and make it in the sprint after collecting bonus seconds [Haller won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Kragh], but I had so strong legs today that I took the momentum on the steep hill and went for it with Impey, Hagen and Bystrøm. This was a hard race with some big names competing so it’s a great feeling to be the overall winner.”

The other name that’ll remain from the third edition of the Tour des Fjords is Kragh who ended up second on GC after taking the lead in the queen stage. “I’m very disappointed but also satisfied with my performance in the race”, the 20-year-old Dane said. “It’s frustrating to be so close to winning the overall. I had bad luck today but a lot of luck yesterday, so I’ll bring good memories home.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4:04:18 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 4 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:06 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:15 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker 10 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 11 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 13 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team 14 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 16 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team 22 Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 24 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water 31 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 35 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus 37 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team 39 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 43 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 44 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 46 Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team 0:00:24 47 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:47 49 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:35 50 Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 51 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:01:40 52 Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no 0:01:54 53 Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 0:01:55 54 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 55 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 56 James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 57 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:15 58 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:21 59 Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 0:02:30 60 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:17 61 Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 62 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 63 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 64 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:56 65 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:38 66 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 67 Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi 68 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 69 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 70 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 71 Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft 0:07:02 72 Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke 73 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no 75 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 77 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker 0:10:50 79 Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 81 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 82 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 83 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker 85 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no DNF Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team DNF Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke DNF Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team DNF Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team DNF Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no DNF Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker DNF Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water DNF Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water