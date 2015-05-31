Tour des Fjords: Boasson Hagen wins final stage
Haller wins overall classification
stage 5: Hinna Park - Stavanger
Two years after he claimed stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Norwegian time trial championship, Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) made his comeback as a winner as he snatched the conclusive stage of the Tour des Fjords in a thrilling finale that saw Marco Haller making it for Katusha’s tactical mistake the previous day.
The Austrian took over from Søren Kragh Andersen (Tre For-Blue Water) to clinch the first stage race overall win of his career in the home of his teammate Alexander Kristoff, whose three initial stage victories have ensured the success of the event.
“I’m very happy to finally win a race after two years,” Boasson Hagen said. “I was feeling very good at the Tour of Norway last week and during the Tour des Fjords but I had to convert that into a victory. I’m glad it happens here in Norway before I’ll go to France to ride the Dauphiné.
“I had a perfect position before the last climb where I was able to accelerate and go away. Then, our group of four riders worked very well together. They let me sit back and save some energy for the sprint. I’m also happy with the way we changed my training. The transition [from Team Sky to MTN-Qhubeka] has worked well.”
In the steep and narrow climb officially named Sømarkbakken but commonly known by cyclists as Grisebakken – which means the pig’s hill – Boasson Hagen strongly attacked with 9km to go. Only Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Haller and his teammate, Sven-Erik Bystrøm, managed to follow him.
“I was near the front of the peloton but some guys next to me didn’t ride fast enough,” Kragh explained. “At the same time, the breakaway was caught as we rode into the hill. I was feeling that I could go after Haller but it didn’t happen and the chase wasn’t strong enough as several teams came to the front but not for a long time.”
The escapees of the day were Rasmus Christian Quaade (Cult Energy), Etienne van Empel (Roompot), Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Wouter Mol (De Rijke) and Audun Brekke Fløtten (Ringeriks-Kraft). They got up to six minutes lead but were brought back in the third and final lap of the finishing circuit around Stavanger where Boasson Hagen outsprinted Impey while Haller was full of praise for Bystrøm’s dedication.
“You hardly see neo pros who can pick the level so fast and have such a huge impact on the races,” Haller said. “He’s one of the most talented riders I’ve ever seen. With a bit of experience, he’s going to be world champion as a pro as well as a U23. Today I’m so happy that everything worked out. I owe my win to Team Katusha since we worked hard the whole week.
“I’m proud and happy to make it in front of the amazing crowd,” Haller said. “Actually, our plan was to try and make it in the sprint after collecting bonus seconds [Haller won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Kragh], but I had so strong legs today that I took the momentum on the steep hill and went for it with Impey, Hagen and Bystrøm. This was a hard race with some big names competing so it’s a great feeling to be the overall winner.”
The other name that’ll remain from the third edition of the Tour des Fjords is Kragh who ended up second on GC after taking the lead in the queen stage. “I’m very disappointed but also satisfied with my performance in the race”, the 20-year-old Dane said. “It’s frustrating to be so close to winning the overall. I had bad luck today but a lot of luck yesterday, so I’ll bring good memories home.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:04:18
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|4
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:15
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|10
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|14
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|16
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|22
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|24
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|35
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|37
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|39
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|43
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|46
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:00:24
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:47
|49
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:35
|50
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|51
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:40
|52
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:01:54
|53
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:01:55
|54
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|55
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|56
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:15
|58
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:21
|59
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:02:30
|60
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:17
|61
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|62
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|63
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|64
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:56
|65
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:38
|66
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|67
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|68
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|69
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|70
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|71
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:07:02
|72
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|73
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|75
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|77
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:10:50
|79
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|82
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|83
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|85
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|DNF
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Activejet Team
|DNF
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|DNF
|Mitchell Cornelisse (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Torstein Stokkenes (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|DNF
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|DNF
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|DNF
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|22:18:47
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:12
|3
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:00:24
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|5
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:39
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:53
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:59
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:06
|13
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:01:13
|14
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:01:22
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:24
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|21
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|22
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Activejet Team
|23
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:01:46
|24
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:01:59
|27
|Frederik Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:02:00
|28
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:13
|29
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|30
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:02:29
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:31
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:55
|33
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:15
|34
|Petter Theodorsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:05:12
|35
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:20
|36
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:07:18
|37
|Jan Maas (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:08:19
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:09:29
|39
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:11
|40
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:00
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:11:14
|42
|Marcus Faglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:11:51
|43
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:16
|44
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:41
|45
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
|0:15:55
|46
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:34
|47
|Ole Andre Austevoll (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:16:58
|48
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:31
|49
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:13
|50
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:18
|51
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:18:36
|52
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:18:39
|53
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Activejet Team
|0:18:47
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:09
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:33
|56
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:22:57
|57
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:24:58
|58
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:43
|59
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:46
|60
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:58
|61
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:26:58
|62
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:27:51
|63
|Torstein Traaen (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:28:01
|64
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:24
|65
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:34
|66
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:29:58
|67
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|0:30:46
|68
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:31:18
|69
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:46
|70
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|0:33:05
|71
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:34:20
|72
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:34:46
|73
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:35:38
|74
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:37:05
|75
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:07
|76
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:40
|77
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|0:42:03
|78
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:42:07
|79
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:42:48
|80
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|0:43:40
|81
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:46:19
|82
|James Mc Laughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:46:50
|83
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Activejet Team
|0:47:36
|84
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:52:34
|85
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|0:58:03
