'I think the form is there' – Mattias Skjelmose bounces back from illness to win before Tour de France

Dane's Tour preparation had been disrupted after missing the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse with a stomach infection

CINEY, BELGIUM - APRIL 23: Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 89th La Fleche Wallonne 2025 a 205.1km one day race from Ciney to Huy / #UCIWT / on April 23, 2025 in Ciney, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mattias Skjelmose won the Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica on Sunday, his final race before the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose bounced back from illness at the weekend to round off his preparations to lead Lidl-Trek at the Tour de France with a second victory of the season at the inaugural edition of the Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica.

The Dane, who will take on the Tour for the second time in his career, saw his preparation for July badly disrupted after he suffered a stomach infection earlier this month.

