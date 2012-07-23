Nizzolo sprints to victory in Beaufays
RadioShack-Nissan rider takes over leader's jersey from Napolitano
Stage 3: Marche en Famenne - Beaufays
Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) won stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie today at the conclusion of a hard day of racing in the Belgian Ardennes. The 23-year-old Italian sprinted to his first victory of the season which also earned him the leader's jersey.
Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) followed Nizzolo across the line in second place while Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) finished third.
The kick to the finish was marred by a crash inside the final 100 meters with several riders hitting the tarmac, including Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Barry (Sky), Michel Kreder (Garmin-Sharp), Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Steve Morabito (BMC) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM). All managed to get up and cross the finish line but the extent of their injuries have yet to be confirmed.
"I'm very, very happy with this win," said Nizzolo. "I was a bit angry yesterday, because I was positioned badly in the sprint. The sensation in the legs was good, so I knew I had the shape to do something. The team was amazing today. Jakob [Fuglsang] kept on telling me I had to go as hard as I could on the last climbs, because it could end up in a sprint.
"Once the last climb was done, I asked the guys to keep the speed high, so that no one would attack us. Matthew [Busche] did a great pace making in the last kilometers. Then Ben [Hermans] pulled really hard and finally Jakob gave me the perfect lead-out. I sprinted out of his wheel and nobody came close to catching me again."
The general classification still remains tight with two stage to go. Nizzolo moves into the leader's jersey, but is tied on time with Pigthart. Ignatyev holds third overall at one second while Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) lies in fourth at nine seconds. Overnight race leader Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) did not find the hilly parcours to his liking and finished in a group more than 27 minutes behind Nizzolo, surrendering the leader's jersey to his compatriot.
Covering 186km from Marche en Famenne to Beaufays, the stage featured nine categorised climbs including several which are part of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège spring classic's route: the Côte de Wanne, Col de Stockeu, Côte de la Vecquée and Mont Theux.
Attacks came fast and furious from the start of racing culminating in an early break comprised of 15 riders: David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp), Marco Haller (Katusha Team), Kenny De Haes (Lotto Belisol Team), Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone), Maxime Anciaux, Antoine Demoitie, Loic Pestiaux, Boris Vallee (all Idemasport-Biowanze), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar) and Tom Dernies (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole).
Their advantage grew to more than three minutes with 101km remaining, but the arduous parcours coupled with chasing from BMC and Sky in the peloton worked to reduce the break's lead.
The escape group began to shatter on the 1-2 punch of the Côte de Wanne and Col de Stockeu ascents resulting in just Didier and Ligthart remaining at the head of affairs with a lead of less than one minute.
Joost Van Leijen (Lotto Belisol) tried to bridge from the peloton to the leaders, but with 37 kilometres remaining all of the attackers had been caught.
Several more riders attempted to escape in the ensuing kilometres, but nothing stuck until Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) attacked with 25 kilometres to the finish. The duo were joined by Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), but with Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) taking strong pulls at the head of the field this escape, too, came to a conclusion at 15km to go.
Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) struck out on his own and was soon joined by Hermans, Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone). The Russian couldn't handle the pace on the hilly terrain and was dropped and the remaining trio were brought back with 8km to the finish.
Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) launched an immediate counter-attack and drew out Acqua & Sapone's Danilo Di Luca and Carlos Betancur plus Steve Morabito (BMC). Under the impetus of a RadioShack-Nissan led field, reduced to approximately 30 riders at this point, the break was caught with five kilometres remaining.
One last attack was launched by Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat), but the three RadioShack-Nissan riders working for Nizzolo brought back the Frenchman and delivered their Italian teammate to the front where he claimed the stage win with a bike length to spare.
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:47:07
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|7
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|20
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|22
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|23
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|25
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:23
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:00
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:32
|33
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:34
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:00
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:45
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:00
|39
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:00
|40
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:00
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|42
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:00
|43
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:49
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:00
|45
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:37
|51
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|55
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:07
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:42
|58
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:09:38
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|61
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:30
|64
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|66
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|67
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|68
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|69
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|70
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|72
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|74
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:24:18
|81
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:21
|84
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|85
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|86
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|90
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|95
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|96
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|97
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|98
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|99
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|100
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|104
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|105
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|107
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|108
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|110
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|112
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:29
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|115
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|116
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|13:53:49
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:11
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:12
|8
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:14
|9
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|14
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|18
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|36
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|38
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:37
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:46
|40
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:48
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:57
|42
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:59
|44
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:03
|45
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|48
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|51
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|53
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:02
|55
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:21
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|58
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:06
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:09:45
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:50
|61
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:52
|62
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:12:40
|64
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:12:44
|65
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|69
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|74
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|76
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:28
|78
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:13:58
|79
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:14
|80
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:24:32
|81
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:25
|84
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:27
|85
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:29
|86
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:33
|87
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|88
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:34
|89
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:27:35
|93
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|95
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|96
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|97
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|99
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|100
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|101
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|102
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|103
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|106
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|108
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|109
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|110
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:39
|113
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:43
|114
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|115
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:03
|117
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:56:09
