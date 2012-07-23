Image 1 of 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) celebrates victory in stage 3 at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 36 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 36 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) started the day in the yellow jersey, but was not able to defend it on the hilly route. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 36 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 36 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 36 Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 36 Michel Kreder (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 36 David Boucher (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 36 Sébastien Rosseler (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 36 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 36 The 15-rider strong early breakaway. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 36 Sky leads the chase in the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 36 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 36 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 36 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 36 Lunch time for Johann Tschopp (BMC) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) also leads the young rider classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) leads the sprint to the finish line with 100m remaining. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 36 A battered Michel Kreder (Garmin - Sharp) walks to the finish line following a crash 100m from the end. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 36 A beaming Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) heads to the podium after winning stage 3. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 36 Stage 3 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 36 PIm Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 36 In addition to winning the day's stage, Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) earned the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 36 New Tour de Wallonie leader Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 36 Stage 3 winner Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) is the Tour de Wallonie's new leader. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 36 Mountains classification leader Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 36 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) makes his way to the finish line after being involved in a crash in the sprint finale. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 36 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) walks across the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 36 The sprint to the finish line was marred by a crash at 100m to go. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 36 Several riders crash heavily in the sprint to the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 36 Riders swerve to miss a crash in the lead group 100m from the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) is about to win his first race of the 2012 season. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 36 Riders pick themselves off the tarmac after crashing 100m from the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) make their way to the finish line after crashing in the finale. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale) was one of the riders who crashed in the sprint finale. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 36 Mountains classification leader Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) won stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie today at the conclusion of a hard day of racing in the Belgian Ardennes. The 23-year-old Italian sprinted to his first victory of the season which also earned him the leader's jersey.

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) followed Nizzolo across the line in second place while Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol) finished third.

The kick to the finish was marred by a crash inside the final 100 meters with several riders hitting the tarmac, including Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Barry (Sky), Michel Kreder (Garmin-Sharp), Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Steve Morabito (BMC) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM). All managed to get up and cross the finish line but the extent of their injuries have yet to be confirmed.

"I'm very, very happy with this win," said Nizzolo. "I was a bit angry yesterday, because I was positioned badly in the sprint. The sensation in the legs was good, so I knew I had the shape to do something. The team was amazing today. Jakob [Fuglsang] kept on telling me I had to go as hard as I could on the last climbs, because it could end up in a sprint.

"Once the last climb was done, I asked the guys to keep the speed high, so that no one would attack us. Matthew [Busche] did a great pace making in the last kilometers. Then Ben [Hermans] pulled really hard and finally Jakob gave me the perfect lead-out. I sprinted out of his wheel and nobody came close to catching me again."

The general classification still remains tight with two stage to go. Nizzolo moves into the leader's jersey, but is tied on time with Pigthart. Ignatyev holds third overall at one second while Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) lies in fourth at nine seconds. Overnight race leader Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) did not find the hilly parcours to his liking and finished in a group more than 27 minutes behind Nizzolo, surrendering the leader's jersey to his compatriot.

Covering 186km from Marche en Famenne to Beaufays, the stage featured nine categorised climbs including several which are part of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège spring classic's route: the Côte de Wanne, Col de Stockeu, Côte de la Vecquée and Mont Theux.

Attacks came fast and furious from the start of racing culminating in an early break comprised of 15 riders: David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp), Marco Haller (Katusha Team), Kenny De Haes (Lotto Belisol Team), Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team), Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone), Maxime Anciaux, Antoine Demoitie, Loic Pestiaux, Boris Vallee (all Idemasport-Biowanze), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Sébastien Chavanel (Team Europcar) and Tom Dernies (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole).

Their advantage grew to more than three minutes with 101km remaining, but the arduous parcours coupled with chasing from BMC and Sky in the peloton worked to reduce the break's lead.

The escape group began to shatter on the 1-2 punch of the Côte de Wanne and Col de Stockeu ascents resulting in just Didier and Ligthart remaining at the head of affairs with a lead of less than one minute.

Joost Van Leijen (Lotto Belisol) tried to bridge from the peloton to the leaders, but with 37 kilometres remaining all of the attackers had been caught.

Several more riders attempted to escape in the ensuing kilometres, but nothing stuck until Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) attacked with 25 kilometres to the finish. The duo were joined by Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), but with Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) taking strong pulls at the head of the field this escape, too, came to a conclusion at 15km to go.

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) struck out on his own and was soon joined by Hermans, Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone). The Russian couldn't handle the pace on the hilly terrain and was dropped and the remaining trio were brought back with 8km to the finish.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) launched an immediate counter-attack and drew out Acqua & Sapone's Danilo Di Luca and Carlos Betancur plus Steve Morabito (BMC). Under the impetus of a RadioShack-Nissan led field, reduced to approximately 30 riders at this point, the break was caught with five kilometres remaining.

One last attack was launched by Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat), but the three RadioShack-Nissan riders working for Nizzolo brought back the Frenchman and delivered their Italian teammate to the front where he claimed the stage win with a bike length to spare.

Results 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4:47:07 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 7 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 15 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 16 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 20 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 23 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 25 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 30 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:23 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:00 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:32 33 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:34 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:00 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:43 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:45 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:00 39 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:00 40 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:00 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 42 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:00 43 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:01:49 44 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:00 45 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:37 51 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:42 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:48 55 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:07 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:42 58 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:09:38 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 61 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:30 64 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 66 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 67 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 68 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 69 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 70 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 72 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 76 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:24:18 81 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:21 84 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 85 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 86 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 87 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 90 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 93 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 95 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 96 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 97 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 98 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 99 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 100 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 104 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 105 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 107 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 108 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 110 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 112 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:29 113 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 114 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 115 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 116 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team DNF Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar