Nizzolo wins 2012 Tour de Wallonie

Napolitano sprints to third stage victory

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) in the day's main breakaway.

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) in the day's main breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
In addition to winning overall, Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) won the young riders classification.

In addition to winning overall, Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) won the young riders classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) won the sprint classification.

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) won the sprint classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Mountains classification winner Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan)

Mountains classification winner Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
2012 Tour de Wallonie winner Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan)

2012 Tour de Wallonie winner Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) on stage to receive the final leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie.

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) on stage to receive the final leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stage five winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium.

Stage five winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), right, won the final stage, his third stage victory in four days.

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), right, won the final stage, his third stage victory in four days.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
With only a few meters remaining, Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), far right, inches ahead of his sprint rivals.

With only a few meters remaining, Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), far right, inches ahead of his sprint rivals.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The finish to the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie was fiercely contested with the final general classification at stake.

The finish to the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie was fiercely contested with the final general classification at stake.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
It's a drag race to the finish line inside the final 100m of stage 5.

It's a drag race to the finish line inside the final 100m of stage 5.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's sets the pace in the peloton in pursuit of the three-man break.

Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's sets the pace in the peloton in pursuit of the three-man break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
ulien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) in the break.

Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) in the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Most combative rider Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport - Biowanze)

Most combative rider Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport - Biowanze)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) sprinted to victory in the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie, the Italian's third win of the Tour, while Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) hung on to win the general classification by the slimmest of margins in a battle for the yellow jersey which was undecided until the very end.

Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol), who photo finish cameras confirmed crossed the line a narrow second to Napolitano, actually raised his hands in victory thinking he'd won both the stage plus general classification on time bonuses, but the Belgian would be forced to accept second place on both accounts. Davide Appollonio (Sky) rounded out the top three on the stage.

Nizzolo finished sixth in the sprint to the finish, missing the bonus seconds for the top three finishers, but nonetheless claimed overall victory by one second ahead of Meersman. Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), who started the stage in second place just one second behind Nizzolo, failed to earn any time bonuses on the day resulting in a third place overall finish at two seconds.

"I'm very happy with the win," said Nizzolo. "It shows that all the training has paid of. When Daniele [Bennati] had to pull out of the race, I was allowed to sprint for myself and I'm happy I can pay back the trust that the team has given me.

"It wasn't easy to defend the jersey with such a short lead. We had three intermediate sprints with bonification seconds and it was to be expected that the fight for the overall win would be on until the finish line.

"Jakob [Fuglsang] brought me up to the 1km mark, while Ben [Hermans] and Matthew [Busche] kept on keeping the pace very high. I managed to position myself well, behind Napolitano, but probably I went a bit too early for the legs that I had. Too bad, but the overall victory was the most important thing today."

Nizzolo had moved into the yellow jersey after the Tour de Wallonie's queen stage on Monday, but entering today's 179.2km finale from Welkenraedt to Perwez the next five riders on general classification were all within 12 seconds of the RadioShack-Nissan rider. Second-placed Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) trailed by only one second while Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) held third at two seconds back. Fourth place overall was held by Gianni Meersman at eight seconds.

Time bonuses would prove critical as five, three and one-second bonuses were offered at each of the stage's intermediate sprints, while 10, six and four-second bonuses would be earned by the top-three stage finishers.

While attacks were launched from the start of the stage, the teams of the general classification contenders kept the peloton together through the first intermediate sprint in Theux at 33.8km. Katusha's Alexander Porsev crossed the line first, followed by Meersman and Nizzolo.

Factoring in the time bonuses, Nizzolo now led Ligthart and Ignatyev by two and three seconds respectively on general classification, but Meersman, who started the day fourth overall at eight seconds, narrowed his deficit by one second to a seven-second margin.

None of the overall contenders earned time bonuses at the stage's second sprint at 71.3km and riders continued to launch attacks in hope of forming a breakaway. It wasn't until 83km had been covered on the rolling terrain that a successful move finally escaped the peloton's clutches, containing Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale), Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

While Berard and Anciaux were well down on general classification and not overall threats, Jacobs started the stage just 15 seconds behind Nizzolo and could potentially be a general classification threat if the break wasn't eventually neutralised.

As the peloton backed off the throttle after a briskly-paced opening two hours of racing, the break's lead steadily increased and ultimately grew to 4:30 with 75km to go.

After the momentary lull in the peloton, their chase efforts quickly cut into the break's lead and inside of 50km remaining the trio's advantage now stood at 1:20.

Jacobs, the GC danger man in the break, was soon dropped from the lead group after the trio swept up all the time bonuses at the third intermediate sprint. Inside of 35km remaining Berard dispatched of Anciaux and soon only the AG2R rider remained off the front.

Berard received some help as Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole teammates Boris Dron and Laurent Evrard attacked the peloton and bridged to the AG2R rider, but their bid for stage glory came to a conclusion with 10 kilometres remaining as the peloton ramped up the pace in anticipation of a field sprint finale.

RadioShack-Nissan, Vacansoleil-DCM and Lotto Belisol all were prominent at the front of the peloton trying to position their respective GC contenders for crucial bonus seconds at the finish line, but Danilo Napolitano proved too fast once again and claimed his third stage victory in four days of racing at the Tour de Wallonie.

Gianni Meersman finished a narrow second, but actually thought he had won and raised his hands in delight. The winner's 10-second time bonus would have given the GC victory to the Belgian as well, but instead the second place stage finish gave Meersman a six-second bonus leaving him one second shy of Nizzolo's overall time.

Full Results
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4:19:08
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
4Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
13Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
18Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
23Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
28Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
34Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
37Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
39Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
40Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
44Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
46Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
47Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
49Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
50Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
52Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
58Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
59Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
60Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
62Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
63Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
64Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
65Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
66Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
67Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
68Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:31
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
70Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:37
71Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:41
72Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:49
73Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
74Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:01:18
77Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
78Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
79Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:20
80Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:00
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
82Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:02:08
83Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
86Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
87Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
88Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
89Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
92Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:35
93Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
94Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:41
96Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
98Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:05:31
99Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:42
101Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFNikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDanilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNSJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Points
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling16
4Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp14
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's7
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team4
13Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
15Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Col du Maquisard (Cat. 1) 39.9km
1Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan10pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
3Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
4Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
5Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Ouffet (Cat. 2) 71.3km
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6pts
2Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's4
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Cherave (Cat. 2) 93.8km
1Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze6pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Sprint 1 - Theux, 33.8km
1Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 2 - Ouffet, 72.8km
1Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 3 - Taviers, 135.1km
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze3
3Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative
1Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze5pts
2Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze3
3Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Young riders
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling4:19:08
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
17Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
22Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:37
25Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:20
26Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:00
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:02:08
29Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
30Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
31Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:35
32Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:05:31

Teams
1Acqua & Sapone12:57:24
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Sky Procycling
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
7Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Garmin - Barracuda
10BMC Racing Team
11Katusha Team
12Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Team Europcar
14Lotto Belisol Team
15FDJ-Big Mat
16RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
17Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:37
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:20

Final general classification
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan23:28:43
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:01
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:03
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:13
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:14
9Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:16
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
23Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
28Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
31Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:44
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:58
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:59
34Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:01
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:07
36Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:08
37Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
38Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:42
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
41Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
43Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:04:39
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
46Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:23
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:29
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:38
50Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
51Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:26
52Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:54
53Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:54
54Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:46
55Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
60Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
61Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:33
62Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:14:50
63Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:14:54
64Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:15:23
65David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:16
66Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:16:35
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:08
68Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:11
69Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:18:15
70Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:24:34
71Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:26:42
72Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:27:07
73Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:21
74Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:29
75Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:32
76Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:27:33
77Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:36
78Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:27:37
79Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
80Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
81Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
82Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
83Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
84Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
85Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:40
87Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:28:48
88Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:28:55
89Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:28:57
90Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:29:45
91Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
92Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
93Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
94Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:00
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:36
96Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:31:18
97Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:41
98Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:01
99Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:34:03
100Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
101Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:05:46

Points classification
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone85pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan62
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling56
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team50
5Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's29
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
9Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp21
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
11Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team20
12Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale20
13Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze18
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team17
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team14
19Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling12
21Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
23Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole8
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
28Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
29Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
30Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
31Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
32Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
33Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3
34Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
35Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
36Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
37Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
38Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team-5

Mountains classification
1Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan48pts
2Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze32
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team30
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling24
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony20
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone20
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
8Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team16
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
10Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan8
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
15Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
16Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
17Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
18Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
23Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar4
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
27Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
29Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
30Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole2
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan2
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
33Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Sprint classification
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's21pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling13
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team11
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team6
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team6
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
10Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
11Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
12Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
13Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
14Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
15Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
16Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
17Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze3
18Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2
20Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative classification
1Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze10pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team5
5Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze4
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
7Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
10Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1
11Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1
12David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Young riders classification
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan23:28:43
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:14
4Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:16
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
9Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:44
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:59
13Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:42
14Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:53
15Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:04:39
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:23
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:54
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:46
21Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
22Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:14:50
23Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:14:54
24Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:16:35
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:08
26Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:18:15
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:21
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:29
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:32
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:36
31Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:27:37
32Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:28:57

Teams classification
1Acqua & Sapone70:26:57
2Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
3FDJ-Big Mat
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
6BMC Racing Team
7RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Katusha Team0:02:37
12Lotto Belisol Team0:06:07
13Garmin - Barracuda0:12:30
14Team Europcar0:12:36
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:02
16Sky Procycling0:27:21
17Idemasport - Biowanze0:27:26
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:42:56

