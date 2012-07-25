Nizzolo wins 2012 Tour de Wallonie
Napolitano sprints to third stage victory
Stage 5: Welkenraedt - Perwez
Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) sprinted to victory in the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie, the Italian's third win of the Tour, while Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) hung on to win the general classification by the slimmest of margins in a battle for the yellow jersey which was undecided until the very end.
Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol), who photo finish cameras confirmed crossed the line a narrow second to Napolitano, actually raised his hands in victory thinking he'd won both the stage plus general classification on time bonuses, but the Belgian would be forced to accept second place on both accounts. Davide Appollonio (Sky) rounded out the top three on the stage.
Nizzolo finished sixth in the sprint to the finish, missing the bonus seconds for the top three finishers, but nonetheless claimed overall victory by one second ahead of Meersman. Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), who started the stage in second place just one second behind Nizzolo, failed to earn any time bonuses on the day resulting in a third place overall finish at two seconds.
"I'm very happy with the win," said Nizzolo. "It shows that all the training has paid of. When Daniele [Bennati] had to pull out of the race, I was allowed to sprint for myself and I'm happy I can pay back the trust that the team has given me.
"It wasn't easy to defend the jersey with such a short lead. We had three intermediate sprints with bonification seconds and it was to be expected that the fight for the overall win would be on until the finish line.
"Jakob [Fuglsang] brought me up to the 1km mark, while Ben [Hermans] and Matthew [Busche] kept on keeping the pace very high. I managed to position myself well, behind Napolitano, but probably I went a bit too early for the legs that I had. Too bad, but the overall victory was the most important thing today."
Nizzolo had moved into the yellow jersey after the Tour de Wallonie's queen stage on Monday, but entering today's 179.2km finale from Welkenraedt to Perwez the next five riders on general classification were all within 12 seconds of the RadioShack-Nissan rider. Second-placed Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) trailed by only one second while Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) held third at two seconds back. Fourth place overall was held by Gianni Meersman at eight seconds.
Time bonuses would prove critical as five, three and one-second bonuses were offered at each of the stage's intermediate sprints, while 10, six and four-second bonuses would be earned by the top-three stage finishers.
While attacks were launched from the start of the stage, the teams of the general classification contenders kept the peloton together through the first intermediate sprint in Theux at 33.8km. Katusha's Alexander Porsev crossed the line first, followed by Meersman and Nizzolo.
Factoring in the time bonuses, Nizzolo now led Ligthart and Ignatyev by two and three seconds respectively on general classification, but Meersman, who started the day fourth overall at eight seconds, narrowed his deficit by one second to a seven-second margin.
None of the overall contenders earned time bonuses at the stage's second sprint at 71.3km and riders continued to launch attacks in hope of forming a breakaway. It wasn't until 83km had been covered on the rolling terrain that a successful move finally escaped the peloton's clutches, containing Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale), Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).
While Berard and Anciaux were well down on general classification and not overall threats, Jacobs started the stage just 15 seconds behind Nizzolo and could potentially be a general classification threat if the break wasn't eventually neutralised.
As the peloton backed off the throttle after a briskly-paced opening two hours of racing, the break's lead steadily increased and ultimately grew to 4:30 with 75km to go.
After the momentary lull in the peloton, their chase efforts quickly cut into the break's lead and inside of 50km remaining the trio's advantage now stood at 1:20.
Jacobs, the GC danger man in the break, was soon dropped from the lead group after the trio swept up all the time bonuses at the third intermediate sprint. Inside of 35km remaining Berard dispatched of Anciaux and soon only the AG2R rider remained off the front.
Berard received some help as Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole teammates Boris Dron and Laurent Evrard attacked the peloton and bridged to the AG2R rider, but their bid for stage glory came to a conclusion with 10 kilometres remaining as the peloton ramped up the pace in anticipation of a field sprint finale.
RadioShack-Nissan, Vacansoleil-DCM and Lotto Belisol all were prominent at the front of the peloton trying to position their respective GC contenders for crucial bonus seconds at the finish line, but Danilo Napolitano proved too fast once again and claimed his third stage victory in four days of racing at the Tour de Wallonie.
Gianni Meersman finished a narrow second, but actually thought he had won and raised his hands in delight. The winner's 10-second time bonus would have given the GC victory to the Belgian as well, but instead the second place stage finish gave Meersman a six-second bonus leaving him one second shy of Nizzolo's overall time.
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4:19:08
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|13
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|23
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|28
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|34
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|39
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|52
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|56
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|59
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|60
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|63
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|65
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|68
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:31
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|70
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:37
|71
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:41
|72
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:49
|73
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:18
|77
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|79
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:20
|80
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:00
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:02:08
|83
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|86
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|87
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|88
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|89
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|90
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|92
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:35
|93
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|94
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:41
|96
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|98
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:05:31
|99
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:42
|101
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNS
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|7
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|15
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|3
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|4
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|pts
|2
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|2
|1
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|pts
|2
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|3
|3
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|5
|pts
|2
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|3
|3
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|4:19:08
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|17
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|20
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|22
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:37
|25
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:20
|26
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:00
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:02:08
|29
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|30
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|31
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:35
|32
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:05:31
|1
|Acqua & Sapone
|12:57:24
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|17
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:37
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:20
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|23:28:43
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:13
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:14
|9
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:16
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|28
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:44
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:59
|34
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:01
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:07
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:08
|37
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|38
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:42
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|41
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|43
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:04:39
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|46
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:23
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:06:29
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:38
|50
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|51
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:26
|52
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:54
|53
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:54
|54
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:46
|55
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|60
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:33
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:14:50
|63
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:14:54
|64
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:15:23
|65
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:16
|66
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:16:35
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:08
|68
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:11
|69
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:18:15
|70
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:34
|71
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:26:42
|72
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:07
|73
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:21
|74
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:29
|75
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:32
|76
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:27:33
|77
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:36
|78
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:37
|79
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|81
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|82
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|84
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:40
|87
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:48
|88
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:55
|89
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:28:57
|90
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:29:45
|91
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|92
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|93
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|94
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:00
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:36
|96
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:31:18
|97
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|98
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:01
|99
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:03
|100
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|101
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:05:46
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|56
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|5
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|29
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|8
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|9
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|12
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|13
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|19
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|21
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|22
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|23
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|24
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|28
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|29
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|30
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|31
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|32
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|33
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|34
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|35
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|36
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|37
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|38
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|-5
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|48
|pts
|2
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|32
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|30
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|8
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|10
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|15
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|16
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|23
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|27
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|29
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|30
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|2
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|33
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|6
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|10
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|11
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|12
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|13
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|14
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|15
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|17
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|3
|18
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|20
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|22
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|4
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|10
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|12
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|23:28:43
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:14
|4
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:16
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:44
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:59
|13
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:42
|14
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:53
|15
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:04:39
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:23
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:54
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:46
|21
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:14:50
|23
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:14:54
|24
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:16:35
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:08
|26
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:18:15
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:21
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:29
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:32
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:36
|31
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:27:37
|32
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:28:57
|1
|Acqua & Sapone
|70:26:57
|2
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:02:37
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:07
|13
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:12:30
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:12:36
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:02
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:21
|17
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:27:26
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:42:56
