Image 1 of 14 Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) in the day's main breakaway. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 14 In addition to winning overall, Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) won the young riders classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 14 Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) won the sprint classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 14 Mountains classification winner Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 14 2012 Tour de Wallonie winner Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) on stage to receive the final leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 14 Stage five winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 14 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), right, won the final stage, his third stage victory in four days. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 14 With only a few meters remaining, Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone), far right, inches ahead of his sprint rivals. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 14 The finish to the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie was fiercely contested with the final general classification at stake. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 14 It's a drag race to the finish line inside the final 100m of stage 5. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 14 Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's sets the pace in the peloton in pursuit of the three-man break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 14 ulien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) in the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 14 Most combative rider Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport - Biowanze) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) sprinted to victory in the final stage of the Tour de Wallonie, the Italian's third win of the Tour, while Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) hung on to win the general classification by the slimmest of margins in a battle for the yellow jersey which was undecided until the very end.

Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol), who photo finish cameras confirmed crossed the line a narrow second to Napolitano, actually raised his hands in victory thinking he'd won both the stage plus general classification on time bonuses, but the Belgian would be forced to accept second place on both accounts. Davide Appollonio (Sky) rounded out the top three on the stage.

Nizzolo finished sixth in the sprint to the finish, missing the bonus seconds for the top three finishers, but nonetheless claimed overall victory by one second ahead of Meersman. Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), who started the stage in second place just one second behind Nizzolo, failed to earn any time bonuses on the day resulting in a third place overall finish at two seconds.

"I'm very happy with the win," said Nizzolo. "It shows that all the training has paid of. When Daniele [Bennati] had to pull out of the race, I was allowed to sprint for myself and I'm happy I can pay back the trust that the team has given me.

"It wasn't easy to defend the jersey with such a short lead. We had three intermediate sprints with bonification seconds and it was to be expected that the fight for the overall win would be on until the finish line.

"Jakob [Fuglsang] brought me up to the 1km mark, while Ben [Hermans] and Matthew [Busche] kept on keeping the pace very high. I managed to position myself well, behind Napolitano, but probably I went a bit too early for the legs that I had. Too bad, but the overall victory was the most important thing today."

Nizzolo had moved into the yellow jersey after the Tour de Wallonie's queen stage on Monday, but entering today's 179.2km finale from Welkenraedt to Perwez the next five riders on general classification were all within 12 seconds of the RadioShack-Nissan rider. Second-placed Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) trailed by only one second while Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) held third at two seconds back. Fourth place overall was held by Gianni Meersman at eight seconds.

Time bonuses would prove critical as five, three and one-second bonuses were offered at each of the stage's intermediate sprints, while 10, six and four-second bonuses would be earned by the top-three stage finishers.

While attacks were launched from the start of the stage, the teams of the general classification contenders kept the peloton together through the first intermediate sprint in Theux at 33.8km. Katusha's Alexander Porsev crossed the line first, followed by Meersman and Nizzolo.

Factoring in the time bonuses, Nizzolo now led Ligthart and Ignatyev by two and three seconds respectively on general classification, but Meersman, who started the day fourth overall at eight seconds, narrowed his deficit by one second to a seven-second margin.

None of the overall contenders earned time bonuses at the stage's second sprint at 71.3km and riders continued to launch attacks in hope of forming a breakaway. It wasn't until 83km had been covered on the rolling terrain that a successful move finally escaped the peloton's clutches, containing Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale), Maxime Anciaux (Idemasport-Biowanze) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

While Berard and Anciaux were well down on general classification and not overall threats, Jacobs started the stage just 15 seconds behind Nizzolo and could potentially be a general classification threat if the break wasn't eventually neutralised.

As the peloton backed off the throttle after a briskly-paced opening two hours of racing, the break's lead steadily increased and ultimately grew to 4:30 with 75km to go.

After the momentary lull in the peloton, their chase efforts quickly cut into the break's lead and inside of 50km remaining the trio's advantage now stood at 1:20.

Jacobs, the GC danger man in the break, was soon dropped from the lead group after the trio swept up all the time bonuses at the third intermediate sprint. Inside of 35km remaining Berard dispatched of Anciaux and soon only the AG2R rider remained off the front.

Berard received some help as Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole teammates Boris Dron and Laurent Evrard attacked the peloton and bridged to the AG2R rider, but their bid for stage glory came to a conclusion with 10 kilometres remaining as the peloton ramped up the pace in anticipation of a field sprint finale.

RadioShack-Nissan, Vacansoleil-DCM and Lotto Belisol all were prominent at the front of the peloton trying to position their respective GC contenders for crucial bonus seconds at the finish line, but Danilo Napolitano proved too fast once again and claimed his third stage victory in four days of racing at the Tour de Wallonie.

Gianni Meersman finished a narrow second, but actually thought he had won and raised his hands in delight. The winner's 10-second time bonus would have given the GC victory to the Belgian as well, but instead the second place stage finish gave Meersman a six-second bonus leaving him one second shy of Nizzolo's overall time.

Full Results 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4:19:08 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 13 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 23 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 28 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 31 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 34 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 36 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 52 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 56 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 58 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 59 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 60 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 63 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 64 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 65 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 68 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:31 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:34 70 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:37 71 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:41 72 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:49 73 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 74 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:18 77 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 79 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:01:20 80 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:00 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:02:08 83 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 86 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 87 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 88 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 89 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 90 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 92 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:02:35 93 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 94 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:41 96 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 98 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:05:31 99 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:05:42 101 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze DNF Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNS Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Points 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 16 4 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 14 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 9 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 7 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 15 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Maquisard (Cat. 1) 39.9km 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 10 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 3 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 4 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Ouffet (Cat. 2) 71.3km 1 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 pts 2 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 4 3 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 2

Mountain 3 - Côte de Cherave (Cat. 2) 93.8km 1 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 6 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 3 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Sprint 1 - Theux, 33.8km 1 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint 2 - Ouffet, 72.8km 1 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 pts 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 3 - Taviers, 135.1km 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 3 3 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative 1 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 5 pts 2 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 3 3 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Young riders 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 4:19:08 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 17 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 22 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:37 25 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:01:20 26 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:00 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:02:08 29 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 30 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 31 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:02:35 32 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:05:31

Teams 1 Acqua & Sapone 12:57:24 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Sky Procycling 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Garmin - Barracuda 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Katusha Team 12 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Team Europcar 14 Lotto Belisol Team 15 FDJ-Big Mat 16 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 17 Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:37 18 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:20

Final general classification 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 23:28:43 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:01 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:03 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 6 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:13 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:14 9 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:16 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 23 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 24 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 28 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 31 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:44 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:58 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:59 34 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:01 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:07 36 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:08 37 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 38 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:02:42 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 41 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 43 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:04:39 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 46 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:23 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 48 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:29 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:38 50 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 51 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:26 52 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:54 53 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:54 54 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:46 55 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 56 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 60 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:33 62 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:14:50 63 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:14:54 64 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:15:23 65 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:16 66 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:16:35 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:08 68 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:11 69 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:18:15 70 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:24:34 71 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:26:42 72 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:27:07 73 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:21 74 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:29 75 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:27:32 76 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:27:33 77 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:36 78 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:37 79 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 81 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 82 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 84 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:40 87 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:48 88 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:55 89 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:28:57 90 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:29:45 91 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 92 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 93 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 94 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:00 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:36 96 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:31:18 97 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:41 98 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:01 99 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:03 100 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 101 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:05:46

Points classification 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 62 3 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 56 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 5 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 29 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 8 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 9 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 21 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 11 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 20 12 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 20 13 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 18 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 17 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 19 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 21 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 22 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 23 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 8 24 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 28 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 29 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 30 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 31 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 32 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 33 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 34 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 35 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 36 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 37 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 38 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 48 pts 2 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 32 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 30 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 5 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 20 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 8 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 10 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 8 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 15 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 16 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 19 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 23 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 4 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 27 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 29 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 30 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 2 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 2 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 33 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Sprint classification 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 21 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 6 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 9 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 10 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 11 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 12 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 13 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 14 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 15 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 17 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 3 18 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 2 20 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1 22 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative classification 1 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 10 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 5 5 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 4 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 10 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1 11 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1 12 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Young riders classification 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 23:28:43 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:14 4 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:16 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 9 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 11 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:44 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:59 13 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:02:42 14 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:53 15 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:04:39 16 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:23 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:54 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:46 21 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 0:14:50 23 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:14:54 24 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:16:35 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:08 26 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:18:15 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:27:21 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:29 29 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:27:32 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:36 31 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:27:37 32 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:28:57