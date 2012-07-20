Trending

Tour de Wallonie past winners

1995-2011

2011Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2010Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
2009Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
2008Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Astana
2007Borut Bozic (Slo) Team LPR
2006Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Phonak Hearing Systems
2005Luca Celli (Ita) Team Barloworld-Valsir
2004Gerben Löwik (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
2003Julian Dean (NZl) Team CSC
2002Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Axel Merckx (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
1999Mikael-Holst Kyneb (Den) Team Home-Jack&Jones
1998Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Thierry Marichal (Bel) Cédico
1996Thomas Fleischer (Ger) Lotto
1995Paolo Valoti (Ita) Elite

Latest on Cyclingnews