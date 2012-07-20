Tour de Wallonie past winners
1995-2011
|2011
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2009
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|2008
|Sergei Ivanov (Rus) Astana
|2007
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Team LPR
|2006
|Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Phonak Hearing Systems
|2005
|Luca Celli (Ita) Team Barloworld-Valsir
|2004
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Chocolade Jacques-Wincor Nixdorf
|2003
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team CSC
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
|1999
|Mikael-Holst Kyneb (Den) Team Home-Jack&Jones
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Thierry Marichal (Bel) Cédico
|1996
|Thomas Fleischer (Ger) Lotto
|1995
|Paolo Valoti (Ita) Elite
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy