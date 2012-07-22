Danilo Napolitano of Acqua & Sapone won the mass sprint in the second stage of the Tour de Wallonie. Davide Appollonio of Sky was second and Romain Feillu of Vacansoleil-DCM third.

Napolitano also took the overall lead on bonus seconds, replacing FDJ-Big Mat's Nacer Bouhanni, who finished ninth on the 205.5km from Binche to Mettet.

A two-rider break group lead for much of the stage. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Luke Rowe (Sky) attacked the peloton five kilometers into the day and built up a gap of nearly six minutes. The duo were caught, however, with 27km to go.

In the finale, Vladimir Isaychev of Katusha tried to get away, but the peloton immediately hunted him down to set up the mass sprint finale.

Full Results 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5:21:32 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 16 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 21 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 27 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 31 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 34 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 37 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 38 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 39 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 43 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 47 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 48 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 55 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 59 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 64 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 67 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 68 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 70 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 75 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 78 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 81 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 82 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 83 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 86 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 87 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 89 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 93 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 94 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 96 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 98 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 101 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 103 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 104 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 105 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 106 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 107 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 109 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 110 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 111 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 114 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 115 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 116 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 117 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:18 119 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:01:14 120 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:30 121 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:26 122 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 3 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 5 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 9 8 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 8 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 11 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Peu d'Eau (Cat. 2) 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 3 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2

Mountain 2 - Côte de Foy (Cat. 3) 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ermeton (Cat. 3) 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Lustin (Cat. 1) 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 5 - Tienne Hinrault (Cat. 2) 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 1 - Sombreeffe 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Yvoir 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 3 - Anhée 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Most combative rider 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts

Young riders 1 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5:21:32 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 3 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 10 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 12 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 13 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 22 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 25 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 28 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 29 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 30 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 33 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 34 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 38 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 39 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:01:14

Teams 1 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 16:04:36 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 RadioShack-Nissan 6 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 7 Team Europcar 8 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 Katusha Team 10 Lotto Belisol Team 11 Garmin - Barracuda 12 Acqua & Sapone 13 Sky Procycling 14 BMC Racing Team 15 FDJ-Big Mat 16 Idemasport - Biowanze 17 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 2 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9:06:46 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:02 4 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:03 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:07 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:08 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:09 14 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:10 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 26 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 28 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 29 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 33 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 40 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 43 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 44 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 47 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 49 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 50 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 53 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 58 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 59 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 60 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 61 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 63 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 65 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 66 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 69 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 70 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 71 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 72 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 74 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 75 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 76 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 78 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 79 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 81 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 89 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 93 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 94 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 95 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 96 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 98 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 99 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 102 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 103 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 105 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 108 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 111 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 112 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 113 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 114 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 115 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:20 116 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 118 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:54 119 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:01:24 120 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:40 121 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:36 122 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points classification 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 25 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 10 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 12 11 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 12 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 16 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 19 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 21 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 22 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 23 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 24 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 25 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone -5

Mountains classification 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 16 3 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 5 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 4 8 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 13 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 15 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Sprint classification 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 11 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 8 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 10 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Most combative rider classification 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 3 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Young riders classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9:06:46 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:02 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:08 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:09 8 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:00:10 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 13 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 17 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 24 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 29 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 31 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 34 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 37 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 38 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 39 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 0:01:24