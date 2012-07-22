Trending

Napolitano wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie

Acqua e Sapone Italian takes over leader's jersey from Bouhanni

Danilo Napolitano of Acqua & Sapone won the mass sprint in the second stage of the Tour de Wallonie. Davide Appollonio of Sky was second and Romain Feillu of Vacansoleil-DCM third.

Napolitano also took the overall lead on bonus seconds, replacing FDJ-Big Mat's Nacer Bouhanni, who finished ninth on the 205.5km from Binche to Mettet.

A two-rider break group lead for much of the stage. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Luke Rowe (Sky) attacked the peloton five kilometers into the day and built up a gap of nearly six minutes. The duo were caught, however, with 27km to go.

In the finale, Vladimir Isaychev of Katusha tried to get away, but the peloton immediately hunted him down to set up the mass sprint finale.

Full Results
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5:21:32
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
8Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
21Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
31Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
33Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
34Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
37Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
39Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
43Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
45Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
47Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
52Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
54Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
55Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
57Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
58Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
64Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
66Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
67Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
68Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
72Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
75Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
81Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
82Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
83Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
86Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
87Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
88Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
89Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
90Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
93Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
94Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
95Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
96Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
98Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
99Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
101Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
103Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
104Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
105Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
106Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
107Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
108Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
109Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
110Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
111Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
112Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
116Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
117Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:18
119Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:01:14
120David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:30
121Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:26
122Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFThimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFMickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling20
3Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
5Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's12
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan9
8Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze8
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
11Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Peu d'Eau (Cat. 2)
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling6pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2

Mountain 2 - Côte de Foy (Cat. 3)
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ermeton (Cat. 3)
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Lustin (Cat. 1)
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling10pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 5 - Tienne Hinrault (Cat. 2)
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 1 - Sombreeffe
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Yvoir
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 3 - Anhée
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling5pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Most combative rider
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts

Young riders
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5:21:32
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
3Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
10Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
22Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
25Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
28Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
29Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
30Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
33Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
34Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
35Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
39Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:01:14

Teams
1Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's16:04:36
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4AG2R La Mondiale
5RadioShack-Nissan
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
7Team Europcar
8Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Katusha Team
10Lotto Belisol Team
11Garmin - Barracuda
12Acqua & Sapone
13Sky Procycling
14BMC Racing Team
15FDJ-Big Mat
16Idemasport - Biowanze
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

General classification after stage 2
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9:06:46
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:02
4Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:03
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:07
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:09
14Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:10
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
20Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
25Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
26Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
28Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
29Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
40Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
41Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
42Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
43Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
44Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
49Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
50Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
53Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
54Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
55Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
58Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
61Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
63Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
66Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
68Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
69Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
70Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
72Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
74Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
75Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
76Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
77Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
78Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
79Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
80Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
81Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
82Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
89Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
90Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
93Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
94Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
95Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
98Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
99Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
102Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
103Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
104Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
105Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
106Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
107Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
108Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
111Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
112Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
113Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:20
116Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
118Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:54
119Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:01:24
120David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:40
121Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:36
122Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points classification
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone35pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan25
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling20
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
10Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze12
11Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's12
12Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
17Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team6
18Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
19Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar5
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
21Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
23Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
24Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
25Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-5

Mountains classification
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling24pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team16
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
5Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team4
8Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
13Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
15Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Sprint classification
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling13pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's11
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team11
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1
10Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Most combative rider classification
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Young riders classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9:06:46
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:09
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:10
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
15Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
29Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
31Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
34Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
36Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
37Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
38Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
39Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:01:24

Teams classification
1Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's27:20:48
2FDJ-Big Mat
3RadioShack-Nissan
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Team Europcar
11Garmin - Barracuda
12Acqua & Sapone
13Katusha Team
14Lotto Belisol Team
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Idemasport - Biowanze
17Sky Procycling
18BMC Racing Team

Latest on Cyclingnews