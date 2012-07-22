Napolitano wins stage 2 at Tour de Wallonie
Acqua e Sapone Italian takes over leader's jersey from Bouhanni
Stage 2: Binche - Mettet
Danilo Napolitano of Acqua & Sapone won the mass sprint in the second stage of the Tour de Wallonie. Davide Appollonio of Sky was second and Romain Feillu of Vacansoleil-DCM third.
Napolitano also took the overall lead on bonus seconds, replacing FDJ-Big Mat's Nacer Bouhanni, who finished ninth on the 205.5km from Binche to Mettet.
A two-rider break group lead for much of the stage. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Luke Rowe (Sky) attacked the peloton five kilometers into the day and built up a gap of nearly six minutes. The duo were caught, however, with 27km to go.
In the finale, Vladimir Isaychev of Katusha tried to get away, but the peloton immediately hunted him down to set up the mass sprint finale.
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5:21:32
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|21
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|31
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|34
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|37
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|38
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|39
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|43
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|47
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|55
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|59
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|64
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|66
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|67
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|68
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|75
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|81
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|83
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|86
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|87
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|93
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|94
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|96
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|101
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|103
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|104
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|106
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|107
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|110
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|111
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|113
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|114
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|115
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|116
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|117
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:18
|119
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:14
|120
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:30
|121
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:26
|122
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|5
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|8
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|8
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|11
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|3
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5:21:32
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|10
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|26
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|28
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|29
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|30
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|33
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|38
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|39
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:14
|1
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16:04:36
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9:06:46
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:03
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:07
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:08
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:09
|14
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:10
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|26
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|28
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|40
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|43
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|44
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|49
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|50
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|51
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|53
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|58
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|59
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|61
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|63
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|66
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|69
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|70
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|72
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|75
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|76
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|78
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|81
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|93
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|94
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|98
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|99
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|102
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|103
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|105
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|108
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|111
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|112
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|113
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|114
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|115
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:20
|116
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|117
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|118
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:54
|119
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:24
|120
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:40
|121
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:36
|122
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|10
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|12
|11
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|12
|12
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|16
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|19
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|21
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|23
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|24
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|25
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|-5
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|3
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|5
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|4
|8
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|13
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|15
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|8
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|10
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|3
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9:06:46
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:08
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:09
|8
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:10
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|29
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|31
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|34
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|35
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|37
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|38
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|39
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:01:24
|1
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27:20:48
|2
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|17
|Sky Procycling
|18
|BMC Racing Team
