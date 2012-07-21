Trending

Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Tour de Wallonie

Frenchman earns leader's jersey

Image 1 of 29

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) turned on the speed to win the opening stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) turned on the speed to win the opening stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 29

FDJ-BigMat riders sign on for the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

FDJ-BigMat riders sign on for the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) claims his sixth victory of the season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) claims his sixth victory of the season.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) has won stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) has won stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 29

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) on the podium following his opening stage victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) on the podium following his opening stage victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 29

Kisses for stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)

Kisses for stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 29

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) on the podium for his victory in stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) on the podium for his victory in stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) leads the Tour de Wallonie after stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) leads the Tour de Wallonie after stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 29

Mountains leader Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)

Mountains leader Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 29

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) on stage to receive the sprint classification jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) on stage to receive the sprint classification jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 29

Sprint classification leader Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Sprint classification leader Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) leads the points classification.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 29

The sprint to the finish in Lessines.

The sprint to the finish in Lessines.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 29

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) awaits the start of stage 1.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) awaits the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 29

Uzbekistan road champion Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Uzbekistan road champion Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 29

Jeremy Hunt (Sky)

Jeremy Hunt (Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 29

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 29

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 29

David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat)

David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 29

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 29

The break of the day for stage 1 included Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The break of the day for stage 1 included Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 29

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack.

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 29

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) and Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) and Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 29

FDJ-BigMat sets tempo in the peloton.

FDJ-BigMat sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 29

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ-Big Mat)

Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 29

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) on stage after being awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) on stage after being awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) won the mass sprint of the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie.The French national road champion outsprinted Pim Ligthart of Vacansoleil-DCM and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) in Lessines for the stage victory which also put the Frenchman into the Tour's first leader's jersey. 

A three-rider breakaway of Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) was the group of the day. They never had a lead of more than four minutes and were caught by the peloton with 10km to go on the 159.7km stage. That set up the mass sprint which went to the 21-year-old Bouhanni.

The race saw the return of Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), who had broken a rib in the Tour of Poland. The Belgian champion did not sprint, but helped lead the chase and set things up for his teammate Francesco Chicchi.

“I was satisfied with my test today, "Boonen told the Belga news agency. "Obviously the broken rib is not fully healed. That lad to a not-so-comfortable feeling during the stage, but the pain was tolerable."

Full Results
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:45:24
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
22Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
25Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
26Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
31Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
32Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
34Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
38David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
40Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
46Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
49Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
50Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
56Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
58Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
59Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
60Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
62Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
63Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
64Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
65Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
68Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
71Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
72Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
74Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
75Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
76Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
77Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
80Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
82Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
83Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
85Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
87Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
89Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
91Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
95Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
97Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
98Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
99Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
101Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
102Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
103Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
105Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
106Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
107Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
108Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
109Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
114Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
115Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
117Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
120Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
121Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
122Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:26
DNSMathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling

Points
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan16
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team6
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze4
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-5

Sprint 1
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Sprint 3
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mont Alban (Cat. 3)
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team4pts
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
3Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountain 2 - Côte de l'Escalette (Cat. 3)
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Mont Alban (Cat. 3)
1Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 4 - Côte de l'Escalette (Cat. 3)
1Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:45:24
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
8Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
14Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
21Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
26Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
27Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
33Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
34Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
36Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
37Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
39Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
40Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Teams
1FDJ-Big Mat11:16:12
2RadioShack-Nissan
3Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Garmin - Barracuda
9Acqua & Sapone
10Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Lotto Belisol Team
13Idemasport - Biowanze
14AG2R La Mondiale
15BMC Racing Team
16Team Europcar
17Sky Procycling
18Katusha Team

General classification after stage 1
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:45:14
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:03
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:07
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:10
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
15Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
16Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
17Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
26Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
29Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
30Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
31Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
35Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
36Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
38Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
41David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
42Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
43Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
49Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
50Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
52Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
54Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
58Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
60Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
61Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
63Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
64Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
65Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
67Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
69Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
72Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
73Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
76Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
77Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
80Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
82Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
83Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
86Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
90Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
92Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
95Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
97Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
98Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
99Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
101Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
102Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
103Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
105Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
106Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
107Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
108Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
109Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
113Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
114Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
115Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
116Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
119Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
120Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
121Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
122Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:20
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:36

Points classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat25pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan16
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team6
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze4
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-5

Sprint classification
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's11pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
1Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony8pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team4
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
4Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
7Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
9Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Young riders classification
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:45:14
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:06
4Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:08
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
10Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
21Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
26Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
27Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
33Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
34Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
35Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
36Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
37Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
39Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
40Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Teams classification
1FDJ-Big Mat11:16:12
2RadioShack-Nissan
3Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Garmin - Barracuda
9Acqua & Sapone
10Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Lotto Belisol Team
13Idemasport - Biowanze
14AG2R La Mondiale
15BMC Racing Team
16Team Europcar
17Sky Procycling
18Katusha Team

