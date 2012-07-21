Bouhanni wins stage 1 at Tour de Wallonie
Frenchman earns leader's jersey
Stage 1: Tournai - Lessines
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) won the mass sprint of the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie.The French national road champion outsprinted Pim Ligthart of Vacansoleil-DCM and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) in Lessines for the stage victory which also put the Frenchman into the Tour's first leader's jersey.
A three-rider breakaway of Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) was the group of the day. They never had a lead of more than four minutes and were caught by the peloton with 10km to go on the 159.7km stage. That set up the mass sprint which went to the 21-year-old Bouhanni.
The race saw the return of Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), who had broken a rib in the Tour of Poland. The Belgian champion did not sprint, but helped lead the chase and set things up for his teammate Francesco Chicchi.
“I was satisfied with my test today, "Boonen told the Belga news agency. "Obviously the broken rib is not fully healed. That lad to a not-so-comfortable feeling during the stage, but the pain was tolerable."
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:45:24
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|20
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|22
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|26
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|38
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|40
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|46
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|49
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|56
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|59
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|60
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|64
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|65
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|68
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|72
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|73
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|74
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|75
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|77
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|80
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|82
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|83
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|87
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|89
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|91
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|93
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|95
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|97
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|98
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|101
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|102
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|107
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|108
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|109
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|114
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|116
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|117
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|121
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:26
|DNS
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
