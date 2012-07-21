Image 1 of 29 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) turned on the speed to win the opening stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 29 FDJ-BigMat riders sign on for the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) claims his sixth victory of the season. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) has won stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 29 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) on the podium following his opening stage victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 29 Kisses for stage 1 winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 29 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) on the podium for his victory in stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) leads the Tour de Wallonie after stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 29 Mountains leader Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 29 Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) on stage to receive the sprint classification jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 29 Sprint classification leader Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) leads the points classification. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 29 The sprint to the finish in Lessines. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 29 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) awaits the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 29 Uzbekistan road champion Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 29 Jeremy Hunt (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 29 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 29 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 29 David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 29 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 29 The break of the day for stage 1 included Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 29 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 29 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) and Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 29 FDJ-BigMat sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 29 Benoît Vaugrenard (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 29 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) on stage after being awarded the most aggressive rider prize for stage 1. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) won the mass sprint of the first stage of the Tour de Wallonie.The French national road champion outsprinted Pim Ligthart of Vacansoleil-DCM and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) in Lessines for the stage victory which also put the Frenchman into the Tour's first leader's jersey.

A three-rider breakaway of Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Davy Commeyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) was the group of the day. They never had a lead of more than four minutes and were caught by the peloton with 10km to go on the 159.7km stage. That set up the mass sprint which went to the 21-year-old Bouhanni.

The race saw the return of Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), who had broken a rib in the Tour of Poland. The Belgian champion did not sprint, but helped lead the chase and set things up for his teammate Francesco Chicchi.

“I was satisfied with my test today, "Boonen told the Belga news agency. "Obviously the broken rib is not fully healed. That lad to a not-so-comfortable feeling during the stage, but the pain was tolerable."

Full Results 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:45:24 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 19 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 22 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 26 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 29 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 32 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 34 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 38 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 40 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 44 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 46 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 48 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 49 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 56 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 58 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 59 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 60 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 64 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 65 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 66 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 68 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 72 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 73 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 74 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 75 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 76 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 77 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 80 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 82 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 83 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 89 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 91 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 95 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 97 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 98 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 99 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 101 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 107 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 109 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 114 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 117 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 120 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 121 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 122 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:26 DNS Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling

Points 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 16 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 4 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 16 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone -5

Sprint 1 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Sprint 3 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Mont Alban (Cat. 3) 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 3 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de l'Escalette (Cat. 3) 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Mont Alban (Cat. 3) 1 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de l'Escalette (Cat. 3) 1 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:45:24 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 8 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 14 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 21 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 22 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 24 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 26 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 27 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 33 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 34 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 37 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 39 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 40 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team

Teams 1 FDJ-Big Mat 11:16:12 2 RadioShack-Nissan 3 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 8 Garmin - Barracuda 9 Acqua & Sapone 10 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Lotto Belisol Team 13 Idemasport - Biowanze 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Team Europcar 17 Sky Procycling 18 Katusha Team

General classification after stage 1 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:45:14 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:00:03 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 6 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:07 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:08 8 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:10 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 31 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 36 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 37 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 38 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 42 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 43 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 47 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 49 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 50 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 52 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 54 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 58 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 60 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 61 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 65 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 66 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 67 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 68 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 69 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 71 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 73 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 76 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 77 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 78 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 80 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 82 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 83 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 86 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 87 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 90 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 92 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 95 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 97 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 98 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 99 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 101 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 107 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 108 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 109 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 113 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 114 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 116 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 119 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 120 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 121 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:20 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:36

Points classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 16 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 4 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 16 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone -5

Sprint classification 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 11 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 4 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 8 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 4 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 4 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 7 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 9 Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Young riders classification 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:45:14 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:06 4 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:08 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 13 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 18 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 21 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 22 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 24 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 25 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 26 Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 27 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 33 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 34 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 35 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 37 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 39 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze 40 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team