Napolitano wins stage 4 in Tour de Wallonie
Nizzolo retains overall lead
Stage 4: Huy - Oreye
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5:15:48
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|26
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|29
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|35
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|36
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|45
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|51
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|53
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|55
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|62
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|74
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|75
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|77
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|79
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|87
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|89
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|90
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|91
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|92
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|94
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|95
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|101
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|103
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|104
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|105
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:18
|106
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:20
|107
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:22
|108
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:39
|109
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:38
|110
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:22
|111
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:04
|DNS
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|DNS
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNS
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|8
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|9
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|10
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|15
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|3
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5:15:48
|2
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|15
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|16
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|27
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|32
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|34
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|35
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|36
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:47:24
|2
|Acqua & Sapone
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Sky Procycling
|15
|RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|19:09:36
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|6
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:12
|7
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:13
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:15
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|24
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:25
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:35
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:43
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:49
|37
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:58
|38
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:00
|40
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:04
|41
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|44
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|47
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|48
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:03
|50
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:22
|51
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|53
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:07
|54
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:09:40
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:51
|56
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:53
|57
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:12:41
|59
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:12:45
|60
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|62
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|63
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|68
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|69
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:29
|71
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:13:59
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:07
|73
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:15
|74
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:24:33
|75
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:11
|77
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:16
|78
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:24
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:28
|80
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:31
|81
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:27:34
|82
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:35
|83
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:36
|85
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|86
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|88
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|90
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|91
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|92
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|93
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|94
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|96
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|97
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|98
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|99
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:27:51
|104
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:58
|105
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:13
|106
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:40
|107
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:44
|108
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|109
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:00
|110
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:04
|111
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|60
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|52
|3
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|40
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|6
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|8
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|9
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|13
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|15
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|17
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|18
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|19
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|21
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|22
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|8
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|25
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|26
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|29
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|30
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|31
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|32
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|34
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|35
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|36
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|37
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|38
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|30
|3
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|26
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|8
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|9
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|10
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|11
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|18
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|19
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|21
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|27
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|31
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|9
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|4
|10
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|13
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|3
|14
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|15
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|17
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|5
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|8
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|9
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|1
|12
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|19:09:36
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:13
|4
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:15
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:43
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:58
|13
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:02:04
|14
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:02:30
|15
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:52
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:22
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:53
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:12:41
|21
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:12:45
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|24
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|25
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:13:59
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:07
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:27:24
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:28
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:31
|30
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:27:34
|31
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:35
|32
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:27:36
|33
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|35
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|36
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|37
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|57:29:33
|2
|Acqua & Sapone
|3
|FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:02:37
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:07
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:30
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:12:36
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:02
|16
|Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:26:49
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:21
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:39:36
