Napolitano wins stage 4 in Tour de Wallonie

Nizzolo retains overall lead

Image 1 of 25

Marco Haller (Katusha Team)

Marco Haller (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 25

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling)

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 25

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) on the podium

Davide Appollonio (Sky Procycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 25

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 25

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 25

Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan)

Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 25

Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan)

Laurent Didier (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 25

Race leader Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan)

Race leader Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 25

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 25

Stage winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua

Stage winner Danilo Napolitano (Acqua
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 25

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 25

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 25

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 25

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 25

RadioShack works for its leader

RadioShack works for its leader
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton on the Cote d'Ouffet

The peloton on the Cote d'Ouffet
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 25

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 25

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 25

The break in Ouffet

The break in Ouffet
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 25

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) tries to join the break

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) tries to join the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 25

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 25

Five men comprised the day's main break

Five men comprised the day's main break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 25

Quentin Van Heuverswijn, Julien Stassen and Boris Vallee

Quentin Van Heuverswijn, Julien Stassen and Boris Vallee
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 25

Christophe Premont (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)

Christophe Premont (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 25

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5:15:48
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
10Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
15Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
18Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
20Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
26Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
29Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
31Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
35Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
36Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
45Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
47Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
51Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
53Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
54Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
55Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
58Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
59Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
62Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
66Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
70Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
71David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
72Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
74Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
75Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
77Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
79Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
80Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
81Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
83Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
87Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
88Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
89Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
90Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
91Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
92Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
93Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
94Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
95Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
99Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
101Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
102Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
103Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
104Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:16
105Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:18
106Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:20
107Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:22
108Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:39
109Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:38
110Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:22
111Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:04
DNSGreg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
DNSVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSAlexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNSMichael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone25pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling20
3Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team10
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
8Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole8
9Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
10Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze6
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Grevesse (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone6pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
3Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2

Mountain 2 - Ferme du Sart du Diable (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team4pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ouffet (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team6pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2

Mountain 4 - Côte de Vezin (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team4pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Sprint 1 - Ampsin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 2 - Havelange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint 3 - Forville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team5pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5:15:48
2Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
4Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
6Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
15Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
16Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
20Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
27Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
32Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
33Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
34Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
35Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
36Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
37Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:22

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:47:24
2Acqua & Sapone
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
5Idemasport - Biowanze
6Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
7Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Team Europcar
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Katusha Team
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13FDJ-Big Mat
14Sky Procycling
15RadioShack-Nissan
16Garmin - Sharp
17Lotto Belisol Team
18BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan19:09:36
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:02
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:08
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
6Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:12
7Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:13
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:15
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
13Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
24Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
29Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:25
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:35
34Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:43
36Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:49
37Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:58
38Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
39Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:00
40Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:04
41Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
44Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
47Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
48Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:03
50Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:22
51Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
52Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:57
53Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:07
54Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:09:40
55Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:51
56Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:53
57Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
58Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:12:41
59Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:12:45
60Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
63Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
65Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
67Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
68Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
69Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
70Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:29
71Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:13:59
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:07
73David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:15
74Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:24:33
75Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
76Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:11
77Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:27:16
78Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:24
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:28
80Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:31
81Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:27:34
82Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:35
83Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
84Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:36
85Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
86Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
87Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
88Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
89Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
90Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
91Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
92Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
93Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
94Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
96Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
97Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
98Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
99Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
102Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:27:51
104Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:27:58
105Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:28:13
106Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:40
107Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp0:32:44
108Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
109Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:00
110Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:33:04
111Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone60pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan52
3Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling40
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team30
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
6Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's22
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
8Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team20
9Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze18
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team17
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
13Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
15Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale11
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team10
17Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar10
18Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
21Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
22Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole8
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's8
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
25Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
26Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
27Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team6
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
29Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5
30Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
31Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
32Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
34Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2
35Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
36Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
37Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
38Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan38pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team30
3Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze26
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling24
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony20
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone20
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
9Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team16
10Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
11Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team9
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan8
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
16Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team6
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
18Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
19Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's4
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
21Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar4
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
27Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan2
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
31Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's21pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling13
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team11
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team6
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
9Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony4
10Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
12Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
13Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze3
14Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
15Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
17Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team5
4Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze5
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
6Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
8Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze1
12David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan19:09:36
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:13
4Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:15
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:43
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:58
13Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:02:04
14Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:02:30
15Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:52
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:22
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:53
20Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:12:41
21Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:12:45
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
24Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
25Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:13:59
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:07
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:27:24
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:28
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:31
30Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:27:34
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:35
32Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:27:36
33Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
36Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
37Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:33:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's57:29:33
2Acqua & Sapone
3FDJ-Big Mat
4RadioShack-Nissan
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
7BMC Racing Team
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Katusha Team0:02:37
12Lotto Belisol Team0:06:07
13Garmin - Sharp0:12:30
14Team Europcar0:12:36
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:02
16Idemasport - Biowanze0:26:49
17Sky Procycling0:27:21
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:39:36

