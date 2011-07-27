Van Avermaet wins overall
BMC rider takes takes final sprint finish
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) secured overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie on Wednesday by sprinting to victory at the end of the final stage.
Related Articles
Van Avermaet started the final 154km stage tied on time with Joost Van Leijenn (Vacansoleil) but he out sprinted Van Leijenn to take the win and the overall title by four seconds. Belgium’s Ben Hermans (RadioShack) finished third on the stage and finished third overall at 22 seconds.
The final stage was fast and furious with a break of seven riders caught just 17km from the finish. Van Avermaet’s BMC team then took over and lead him to the foot of the Mur de Thuin climb. The finish was at the top and Van Avermaet had the power and speed to make it to the top first to secure victory.
"The finish suited me well and it was great work by my teammates," Van Avermaet said. "Every day they were there to help me. This is definitely a highlight of my career."
Van Avermaet's win in Wallonie is the first stage race victory of Van Avermaet's career and follows second place overall at the Tour of Belgium in May. He also won a stage of the Tour of Austria earlier this month. He will now target the Clasica San Sebastien on Saturday, possibly the Eneco Tour stage race and the Vuelta Espana.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:53
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|10
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|20
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|25
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:16
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|29
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:26
|30
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|33
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|34
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|35
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:49
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:21
|39
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:31
|40
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|41
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:39
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:37
|45
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:38
|46
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:02:41
|47
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|48
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|49
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|50
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|51
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|52
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:13
|54
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|55
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|56
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:38
|57
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:28
|58
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:21
|59
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:22
|60
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:11
|64
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|66
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|69
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|70
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|72
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|78
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|80
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|82
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|83
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|84
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|89
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|90
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|91
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|93
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|95
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|96
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|101
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|104
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|108
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|110
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:28
|112
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|5
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|10
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|9
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|5
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3:21:53
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:37
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:03:13
|10
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:21
|11
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:22
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:11
|14
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10:05:45
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:10
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:29
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:56
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:44
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:02:35
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:02:54
|10
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:01
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:32
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:58
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|14
|Team RadioShack
|0:06:45
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:15
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:08:54
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:23
|18
|Skil - Shimano
|0:16:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20:51:51
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:41
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:42
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|14
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:49
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|17
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|18
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:59
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|20
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:16
|22
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:25
|24
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|25
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:46
|26
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:52
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:01:54
|28
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:18
|30
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:29
|31
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:37
|32
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:05
|33
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:03:36
|34
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:41
|35
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:42
|36
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:44
|37
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:00
|38
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:04:05
|39
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:11
|40
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:04:27
|41
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:42
|42
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|43
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:48
|44
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:03
|45
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:43
|46
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|47
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|48
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|49
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:13
|50
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:26
|51
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|52
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:07:16
|53
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:36
|54
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:44
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|56
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:08:53
|57
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:57
|59
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:05
|60
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:09
|61
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:09:14
|63
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|64
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|65
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:25
|66
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|67
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:26
|68
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:34
|69
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:09:39
|70
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:09:52
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:58
|72
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:10:08
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:13
|74
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:22
|76
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:40
|77
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:48
|78
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:50
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:01
|82
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:19
|83
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:11:34
|85
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:40
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:42
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:45
|88
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:48
|89
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|90
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:03
|91
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:13:11
|92
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:13:25
|93
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:35
|94
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:13:42
|95
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:53
|96
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|97
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:14:01
|98
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:14:14
|99
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|100
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:23
|101
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:14:57
|102
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:10
|103
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:15:25
|104
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:17:33
|105
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:13
|106
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:20:53
|107
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:33
|108
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:37
|109
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:10
|110
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|111
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:06
|112
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|15
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|10
|5
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|7
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|15
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|2
|17
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|18
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|19
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|6
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|11
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|10
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|13
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|17
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|4
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|4
|20
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|23
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|25
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|28
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|29
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20:52:21
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:22
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:46
|4
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:07
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:03:35
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:14
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|9
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:39
|10
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:55
|11
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:56
|13
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:28
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:43
