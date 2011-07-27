BMC's Greg Van Avemaet is happy to accept the winner's kisses (Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) secured overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie on Wednesday by sprinting to victory at the end of the final stage.

Van Avermaet started the final 154km stage tied on time with Joost Van Leijenn (Vacansoleil) but he out sprinted Van Leijenn to take the win and the overall title by four seconds. Belgium’s Ben Hermans (RadioShack) finished third on the stage and finished third overall at 22 seconds.

The final stage was fast and furious with a break of seven riders caught just 17km from the finish. Van Avermaet’s BMC team then took over and lead him to the foot of the Mur de Thuin climb. The finish was at the top and Van Avermaet had the power and speed to make it to the top first to secure victory.

"The finish suited me well and it was great work by my teammates," Van Avermaet said. "Every day they were there to help me. This is definitely a highlight of my career."

Van Avermaet's win in Wallonie is the first stage race victory of Van Avermaet's career and follows second place overall at the Tour of Belgium in May. He also won a stage of the Tour of Austria earlier this month. He will now target the Clasica San Sebastien on Saturday, possibly the Eneco Tour stage race and the Vuelta Espana.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:21:53 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 10 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 18 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 25 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:16 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 28 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 29 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:26 30 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 32 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 33 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 34 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 35 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:49 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 37 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:21 39 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:31 40 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 41 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 43 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:39 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:37 45 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:38 46 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:02:41 47 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 48 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 49 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 50 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:51 51 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:53 52 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:13 54 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 55 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 56 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:38 57 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:28 58 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 59 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:22 60 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 61 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:11 64 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 65 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 68 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 69 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 70 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 72 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 73 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 74 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 76 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 80 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 82 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 83 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 84 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 89 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 91 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 93 Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone 94 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 95 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 96 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 101 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 104 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 108 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:28 112 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano DNF Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 16 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 5 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 10 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 9 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 7 10 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Walcourt, km. 76.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 1

Sprint 2 - Beaumont, km. 92.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Erquelinnes, km. 113.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 1 - Le M de Bomerée, km. 53.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 4 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2

Mountain 2 - Mur de Thuin, km. 130.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 3 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 6 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 3 - Mur de Thuin, km. 146.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 4 - Mur de Thuin, km. 162.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 4 5 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3:21:53 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:13 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:37 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:03:13 10 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 11 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:22 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:11 14 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10:05:45 2 Landbouwkrediet 0:00:10 3 FDJ 0:00:29 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:56 5 Leopard Trek 0:01:44 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:15 7 Team Europcar 0:02:35 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 9 Katusha Team 0:02:54 10 Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:01 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:32 12 Acqua & Sapone 0:05:58 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:29 14 Team RadioShack 0:06:45 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:15 16 Sky Procycling 0:08:54 17 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:23 18 Skil - Shimano 0:16:16

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20:51:51 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 5 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:33 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:36 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:41 12 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:42 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 14 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:49 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 17 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 18 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:59 19 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 20 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:07 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:16 22 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:25 24 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 25 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:46 26 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:01:52 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 28 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:17 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:18 30 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:02:29 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:37 32 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:05 33 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:03:36 34 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:41 35 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:42 36 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:44 37 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:00 38 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:04:05 39 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:11 40 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:04:27 41 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:42 42 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 43 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:48 44 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:03 45 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:43 46 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 47 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 48 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 49 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:13 50 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:26 51 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:49 52 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:07:16 53 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:36 54 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:44 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 56 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:08:53 57 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:57 59 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:05 60 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:09:09 61 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:09:14 63 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:17 64 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 65 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:25 66 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 67 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:09:26 68 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 69 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:09:39 70 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:09:52 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:58 72 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:10:08 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:13 74 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:22 76 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:40 77 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:48 78 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:50 79 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 80 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:01 82 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:11:19 83 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:23 84 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:11:34 85 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:40 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:42 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:45 88 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:48 89 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:31 90 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:03 91 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:13:11 92 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:13:25 93 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:35 94 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:13:42 95 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:53 96 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 97 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:14:01 98 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:14:14 99 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:17 100 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:23 101 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:14:57 102 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:10 103 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:15:25 104 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:17:33 105 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:13 106 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:20:53 107 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:33 108 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:37 109 Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone 0:27:10 110 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:19 111 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:06 112 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:32:03

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 15 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 10 5 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 7 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 5 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 16 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 2 17 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 18 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 19 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 4 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 6 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 11 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 10 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 9 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 13 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 6 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 6 17 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 4 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 4 20 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 23 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 24 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 25 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 2 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 28 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 29 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 2