Trending

Van Avermaet wins overall

BMC rider takes takes final sprint finish

BMC's Greg Van Avemaet is happy to accept the winner's kisses

BMC's Greg Van Avemaet is happy to accept the winner's kisses
(Image credit: www.derfotograf.at)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) secured overall victory at the Tour de Wallonie on Wednesday by sprinting to victory at the end of the final stage.

Related Articles

Van Leijen wins stage 2

Bennati prevails in Perwez

McEwen wins Wallonie's penultimate stage

Van Avermaet started the final 154km stage tied on time with Joost Van Leijenn (Vacansoleil) but he out sprinted Van Leijenn to take the win and the overall title by four seconds. Belgium’s Ben Hermans (RadioShack) finished third on the stage and finished third overall at 22 seconds.

The final stage was fast and furious with a break of seven riders caught just 17km from the finish. Van Avermaet’s BMC team then took over and lead him to the foot of the Mur de Thuin climb. The finish was at the top and Van Avermaet had the power and speed to make it to the top first to secure victory.

"The finish suited me well and it was great work by my teammates," Van Avermaet said. "Every day they were there to help me. This is definitely a highlight of my career."

Van Avermaet's win in Wallonie is the first stage race victory of Van Avermaet's career and follows second place overall at the Tour of Belgium in May. He also won a stage of the Tour of Austria earlier this month. He will now target the Clasica San Sebastien on Saturday, possibly the Eneco Tour stage race and the Vuelta Espana.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:21:53
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
10Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
12Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
18Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
20Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
25Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
26Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:16
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
28Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:19
29Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:26
30Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
33Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
35Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:49
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:21
39Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:31
40Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:39
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:37
45Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:02:38
46Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:02:41
47Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
48Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
49Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
50Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:51
51David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
52Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:13
54Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
55Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
56Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:38
57Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:04:28
58Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
59Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:22
60Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:11
64Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
68Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
69Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
70Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
72Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
76Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
77Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
78Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
79Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
80Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
82Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
83Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
84Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
87Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
89Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
91David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
93Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
94Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
95Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
96Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
100Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
101Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
102Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
103Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
104Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
106Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
107Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
108Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
110Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:28
112Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
DNFFeng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFRudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack16
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
5Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent10
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
8Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
9Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling7
10Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek5
12Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Walcourt, km. 76.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

Sprint 2 - Beaumont, km. 92.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Erquelinnes, km. 113.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 1 - Le M de Bomerée, km. 53.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling4
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2

Mountain 2 - Mur de Thuin, km. 130.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack10pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ4
5Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 3 - Mur de Thuin, km. 146.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 4 - Mur de Thuin, km. 162.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek6
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack4
5Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3:21:53
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:13
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:37
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:03:13
10Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
11Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:22
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:11
14Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
15Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10:05:45
2Landbouwkrediet0:00:10
3FDJ0:00:29
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:56
5Leopard Trek0:01:44
6BMC Racing Team0:02:15
7Team Europcar0:02:35
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
9Katusha Team0:02:54
10Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:01
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:32
12Acqua & Sapone0:05:58
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:29
14Team RadioShack0:06:45
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:15
16Sky Procycling0:08:54
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:23
18Skil - Shimano0:16:16

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20:51:51
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:22
4Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
5Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:33
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:36
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:41
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:42
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
14Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:49
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
18Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:59
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
20Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:07
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:16
22Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:25
24Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
25Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:46
26Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:52
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:01:54
28Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:17
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:18
30Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:02:29
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:37
32Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:05
33Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:03:36
34Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:03:41
35Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:42
36Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:44
37Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:00
38Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:04:05
39Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:11
40Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:04:27
41Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:42
42Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
43Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:48
44Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:03
45Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:43
46Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
47Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
48Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
49Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:13
50Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:26
51Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:49
52Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:07:16
53David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:36
54Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:44
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
56Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:08:53
57Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
58Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:57
59David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:05
60Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:09
61Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:09:14
63Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:17
64Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
65Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:25
66Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
67Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:09:26
68Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
69Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:09:39
70Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:09:52
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:58
72Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:10:08
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:13
74Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:22
76Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:40
77Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:10:48
78Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:50
79Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:01
82Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:11:19
83Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:23
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:11:34
85Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:40
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:42
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:45
88Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:48
89Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:31
90Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:03
91Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:13:11
92Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:13:25
93Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:35
94Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:13:42
95Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:53
96Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
97Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:14:01
98Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:14:14
99Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:17
100Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:23
101Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:14:57
102Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:10
103Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:15:25
104Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:17:33
105Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:13
106Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:20:53
107Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:33
108Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:37
109Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:27:10
110Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:19
111Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:06
112Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:32:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator21pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ15
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling10
5Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
6Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team8
7Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ5
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
16Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack2
17Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
18Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
19Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
6Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack11
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
10Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
13Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling6
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek6
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
16Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6
17Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team4
18Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ4
20Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
21Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
23Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
25Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
28Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
29Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20:52:21
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:22
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:46
4Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:47
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:07
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:03:35
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:14
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:19
9Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:39
10Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:55
11Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:56
13Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:28
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:43

 

Latest on Cyclingnews