Van Leijen wins stage 2
Van Avermaet leads overall
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:57:00
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:04
|4
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|19
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:20
|20
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|21
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:25
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|24
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|30
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|31
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|32
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:33
|35
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|37
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:37
|40
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:42
|48
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:48
|49
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|56
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|57
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|58
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|60
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|61
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|63
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:09
|64
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|66
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|67
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|74
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|75
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|77
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:24
|78
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|79
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|80
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|82
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|86
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|87
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|89
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|92
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|94
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:36
|95
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:42
|96
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|97
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|98
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:54
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|105
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|106
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:17
|107
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:28
|108
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:52
|110
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:17
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:25
|113
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:27
|114
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:28
|115
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:08
|116
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:05:11
|117
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:19
|119
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:06
|120
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|121
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:41
|122
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|4
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|5
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|6
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4:57:04
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:16
|4
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|7
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:44
|8
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:20
|15
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:51:20
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|5
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:40
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:15
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:32
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:36
|15
|FDJ
|0:01:48
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:50
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|18
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8:41:56
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:10
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|10
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|20
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:30
|21
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:35
|24
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|25
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|28
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|33
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|35
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:42
|36
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:43
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|39
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:52
|47
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|48
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|49
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:12
|53
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:13
|54
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:14
|55
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:19
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|60
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:25
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:34
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|64
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|66
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|70
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|71
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|72
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:23
|73
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:40
|76
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|81
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|82
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:59
|83
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|84
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:03:01
|86
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|88
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|89
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|90
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:29
|91
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|92
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:03:56
|93
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:16
|94
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:27
|95
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:37
|96
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:38
|97
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:39
|98
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:56
|99
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:58
|100
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:03
|101
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|102
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|103
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:05:18
|104
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:21
|105
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:47
|106
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:56
|107
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:11
|108
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:25
|109
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:40
|110
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|111
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:27
|113
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:40
|114
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:09:10
|115
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:38
|116
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:34
|117
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:22
|118
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:28
|119
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:34
|120
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|121
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:51
|122
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|25
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|8
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|11
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|12
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|10
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|9
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|17
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|4
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|20
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|21
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|22
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|23
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|4
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|7
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|10
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|11
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|18
|3
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|13
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|16
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|17
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8:42:10
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:16
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|5
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|6
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|7
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:44
|8
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:05
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:20
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|12
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:09
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|14
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|26:06:38
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|5
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|0:00:40
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:54
|7
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|9
|TS Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:06
|10
|Omega Pharma Lotto
|0:01:32
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|12
|Wal.-Bxl * Credit Agricole
|0:01:36
|13
|Quickstep C.T.
|0:01:44
|14
|FDJ
|0:01:48
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:50
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|17
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|18
|Skil Shimano
|0:02:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy