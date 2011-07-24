Trending

Van Leijen wins stage 2

Van Avermaet leads overall

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:57:00
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:04
4Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
6Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:10
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
12Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
19Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:20
20Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
21Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:25
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:28
24Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
31Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
32David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
34Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:33
35Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
37Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:37
40Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
42Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
44Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
46Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:42
48Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:48
49Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
55Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
56Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
57Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
58Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
60Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:02
61Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
62Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
63Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:09
64Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
66Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
67Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
69Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
70Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
74Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
75Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
76Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
77Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:24
78Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
79Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
80Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
82Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
84Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
85Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
86Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
87Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
89Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
92Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
94Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:36
95Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:42
96Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
97Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
98Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:54
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
101Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
105Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
106Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:02:17
107David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:28
108Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
109Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano0:02:52
110Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:47
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:17
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:25
113Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:27
114Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:28
115Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:08
116Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:05:11
117Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
118Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:19
119Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:06
120John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
121Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:16:41
122Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack16
4Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
5Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
6Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
12Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling4
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 1 - Amay, 2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ5pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
3Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Sprint 2 - Ouffet, 42.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Sprint 3 - Saint Hubert, 155.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Mountain 1 - Côte de France, 11.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Arville, 153.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2

Mountain 3 - Mur Saint-Roch, 194.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack4
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4:57:04
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:16
4Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:24
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
7Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:20
15Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:51:20
2Katusha Team0:00:16
3Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
5Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:40
6Team RadioShack0:00:54
7Sky Procycling0:00:56
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
9Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:06
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Skil - Shimano0:01:15
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:32
13Team Europcar0:01:33
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:36
15FDJ0:01:48
16Acqua & Sapone0:01:50
17BMC Racing Team0:01:58
18Leopard Trek0:02:26

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8:41:56
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:10
4Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:16
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:20
10Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
14Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
20Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:30
21Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:35
24Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:37
25Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
27Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
28Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
31David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
33Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
35Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
36Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:43
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
39Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:47
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
42Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
43Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
46Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:52
47Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
48Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
49Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
52Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:12
53Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:13
54Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:14
55Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:19
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
60Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:25
61Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:34
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
63Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
64Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
66Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
67Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
69Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:36
70Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
71Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:57
72Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:23
73Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:40
76Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
77Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
81Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
82Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:59
83Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
84Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:03:01
86Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
87Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:17
88Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
89Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
90Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:29
91Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:03:56
93Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:04:16
94David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:27
95Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:37
96Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:38
97Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:39
98Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:56
99Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:58
100Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:03
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
102Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:11
103Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:05:18
104Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ0:05:21
105Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:47
106Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:56
107Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:11
108Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:25
109Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:40
110Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
111Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:10
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:27
113Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:40
114Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:09:10
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano0:09:38
116Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:34
117Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:22
118John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:28
119Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:11:34
120Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:27
121Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:16:51
122Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:20:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team34pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ25
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team24
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent20
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack16
8Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
11Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
12Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling10
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
14Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek9
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
17Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling4
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
20Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
21Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar2
22Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
23Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling10pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ5
7Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
9Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
10Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
11Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack18
3Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole18
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
10Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
11Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
12Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
13Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
15Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
16Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek2
17Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8:42:10
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:16
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
5Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
6Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
7Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:44
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:05
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:20
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:22
12Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:09
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
14Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil - DCM26:06:38
2Katusha Team0:00:16
3Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
5Veranda's Willems Accent0:00:40
6Team Radioshack0:00:54
7Sky Pro Cycling0:00:56
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:01
9TS Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:06
10Omega Pharma Lotto0:01:32
11Team Europcar0:01:33
12Wal.-Bxl * Credit Agricole0:01:36
13Quickstep C.T.0:01:44
14FDJ0:01:48
15Acqua & Sapone0:01:50
16BMC Racing Team0:01:58
17Team Leopard Trek0:02:26
18Skil Shimano0:02:36

