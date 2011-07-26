Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) wins stage four at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: AFP)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) earned his first victory of the season today in stage four of the Tour de Wallonie. The 39-year-old Australian outsprinted Alexander Kristoff (BMC) and Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) in the bunch gallop to the finish line in Mouscron.

"The guys did a really good job staying in the front and keeping myself and Manuel Cardoso out of the wind and up where we needed to be," said McEwen. "Towards the end and in the final, Bjørn Selander did a good job for me, keeping me in position and out of the wind and following my instructions right until the last 1.5 kilometre where I took [Daniele] Bennati's wheel on the lead-out of Leopard-Trek.

"I was originally going to pull the sprint for Cardoso since the team worked for me yesterday and it didn't work out. But I was in the perfect position and Manuel lost some positions at the crucial moment, so we had to cut to plan B. That plan was pretty good."

The general classification has been a two-man battle between Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil-DCM) with time bonuses shifting the jersey back-and-forth. Van Leijen started the day with a one-second lead over Van Avermaet, but the BMC rider utilized today's intermediate sprints to draw even with the Dutchman on time. Van Avermaet then crossed the finish line in Mouscron ahead of Van Leijen and reclaimed the leader's jersey.

"It's going to be hard to defend, but we have a strong team here," Van Avermaet said. "The guys rode on the front for the first 25 kilometres to keep it together and help me get back the time I needed in the intermediate sprints."

The Tour de Wallonie concludes on Wednesday with a 163.3km stage from Charleroi to Thuin which features three climbs of the Mur de Thuin, a steep, half-kilometre cobblestone climb.

Full Results 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 3:21:53 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 14 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano 17 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 22 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 29 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 30 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 39 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 40 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 43 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 44 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 45 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 46 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 49 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 53 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 54 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 57 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 59 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 60 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:12 64 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 65 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 66 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 68 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 70 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 72 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 73 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 75 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 79 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 80 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 83 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 84 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 85 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 86 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 87 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 89 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:22 90 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:29 91 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:32 92 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 93 Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:49 94 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:59 95 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 96 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 97 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 98 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:24 101 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:35 102 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 103 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 106 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 108 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 111 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:29 112 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 113 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 114 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56 116 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:08:17 117 Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 118 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano

Points 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 25 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 16 4 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 5 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 6 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 9 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 10 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 12 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 3 14 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 15 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - Lessines, 19.7km 1 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Flobecq, 24.8km 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 3 - Frasnes-lez-Buissenal, 43.6km 1 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de l'Escalette, 36.6km 1 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Best young rider 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:21:53 2 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 8 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:12 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 13 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 15 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:29 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:32 21 Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:49 22 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:59 23 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:41 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Most combative 1 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 3 3 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 10:05:39 2 Team RadioShack 3 Landbouwkrediet 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 FDJ 6 Veranda's Willems - Accent 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Katusha Team 11 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Leopard Trek 13 Team Europcar 14 Acqua & Sapone 0:00:12 15 Skil - Shimano 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:24 17 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 18 Sky Procycling 0:00:36

General classification after stage 4 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17:30:08 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:16 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:17 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 6 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:23 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:26 11 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 14 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 19 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:36 20 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 21 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:40 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:41 23 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:44 24 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar 25 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 27 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:48 28 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:49 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 31 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 32 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:55 34 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:56 35 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 38 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 40 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 41 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:01:15 42 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:16 43 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:01:18 45 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:19 46 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:20 47 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:25 48 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:31 49 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:40 50 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:43 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:01:47 52 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:52 53 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 54 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:54 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:58 57 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:19 58 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:29 59 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 61 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 62 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling 0:02:30 64 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:40 65 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:46 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 67 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 68 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 69 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:02 70 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:03:06 72 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:03:13 73 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:15 74 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:19 75 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:21 76 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 77 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:27 78 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:28 79 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:35 80 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 81 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:27 82 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:33 83 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:42 84 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:43 85 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:44 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:56 87 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 88 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:05:04 89 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:13 91 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:14 92 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:21 93 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:05:32 94 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:40 96 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:53 97 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:56 98 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:00 99 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:02 100 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:10 101 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:06:36 102 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:39 103 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:49 104 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:07:04 105 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:11 106 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:08:14 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:33 108 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:09:12 109 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano 0:09:38 110 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:15 111 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:52 112 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:12 113 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:16 114 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:41 115 Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:49 116 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:45 117 Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:20:27 118 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:23:42 119 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:17

Points classification 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 41 3 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 36 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 25 8 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 25 9 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 20 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 20 11 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano 20 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 18 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 18 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 16 16 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 17 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 18 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 15 19 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 20 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 21 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 22 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 23 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 10 26 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 27 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 28 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 29 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 30 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 32 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 3 33 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 34 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 35 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team -4 36 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team -5

Sprint classification 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 10 4 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 5 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 6 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 8 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 5 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 3 14 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 15 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 16 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 17 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 18 Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 1

Mountains classification 1 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 18 3 Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 18 4 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 14 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 8 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 9 10 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 4 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 14 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 15 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 16 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 2 17 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 18 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 2 19 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 2 20 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 2 21 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 1

Best young rider classification 1 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 17:30:28 2 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 4 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:00:28 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:36 6 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:44 7 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:45 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:32 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:34 11 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:38 12 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:09 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:38 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:53 17 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:01 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:20 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:36 20 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:42 21 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:06:19 22 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:06:44 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:51 24 Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) 0:10:55 25 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:21 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:29