McEwen wins Wallonie's penultimate stage

Van Avermaet reclaims leader's jersey

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) wins stage four at the Tour de Wallonie.
(Image credit: AFP)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) earned his first victory of the season today in stage four of the Tour de Wallonie. The 39-year-old Australian outsprinted Alexander Kristoff (BMC) and Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) in the bunch gallop to the finish line in Mouscron.

"The guys did a really good job staying in the front and keeping myself and Manuel Cardoso out of the wind and up where we needed to be," said McEwen. "Towards the end and in the final, Bjørn Selander did a good job for me, keeping me in position and out of the wind and following my instructions right until the last 1.5 kilometre where I took [Daniele] Bennati's wheel on the lead-out of Leopard-Trek.

"I was originally going to pull the sprint for Cardoso since the team worked for me yesterday and it didn't work out. But I was in the perfect position and Manuel lost some positions at the crucial moment, so we had to cut to plan B. That plan was pretty good."

The general classification has been a two-man battle between Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil-DCM) with time bonuses shifting the jersey back-and-forth. Van Leijen started the day with a one-second lead over Van Avermaet, but the BMC rider utilized today's intermediate sprints to draw even with the Dutchman on time. Van Avermaet then crossed the finish line in Mouscron ahead of Van Leijen and reclaimed the leader's jersey.

"It's going to be hard to defend, but we have a strong team here," Van Avermaet said. "The guys rode on the front for the first 25 kilometres to keep it together and help me get back the time I needed in the intermediate sprints."

The Tour de Wallonie concludes on Wednesday with a 163.3km stage from Charleroi to Thuin which features three climbs of the Mur de Thuin, a steep, half-kilometre cobblestone climb.

Full Results
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack3:21:53
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
10Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
17Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
22Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
29Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
34Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
39Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
40Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
43Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
45Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
47Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
49Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
52Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
54Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
55Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
59Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
60Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:12
64Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
65Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
66Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
68Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
70Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
72Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
75Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
79Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
80Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
83Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
84Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:18
86Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
87Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
88Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
89Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:22
90Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:29
91Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:32
92Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
93Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:00:49
94Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:59
95Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
96Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
97Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
98Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:24
101Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:35
102Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:01:41
103Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
105Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
106Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
108Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
111Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:29
112Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
113Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
114John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
116Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:17
117Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
118Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSBert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano

Points
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack25pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team20
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ16
4Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek7
10Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team5
12Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack3
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
15Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Lessines, 19.7km
1Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Flobecq, 24.8km
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Sprint 3 - Frasnes-lez-Buissenal, 43.6km
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team5pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de l'Escalette, 36.6km
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team4pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Best young rider
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:21:53
2Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
8Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:12
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:18
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:29
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:32
21Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:00:49
22Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:59
23Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:41
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Most combative
1Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack3
3Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Teams
1BMC Racing Team10:05:39
2Team RadioShack
3Landbouwkrediet
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5FDJ
6Veranda's Willems - Accent
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Katusha Team
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Leopard Trek
13Team Europcar
14Acqua & Sapone0:00:12
15Skil - Shimano
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:24
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
18Sky Procycling0:00:36

General classification after stage 4
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17:30:08
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:16
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:17
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
6Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
8Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:26
11Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
14Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
19Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
20Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:38
21Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:40
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:41
23Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
24Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
25David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
27Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:48
28Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:49
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
31Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:55
34Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:56
35Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
38Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
39Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
40Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
41Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:15
42Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:16
43Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:18
45Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:19
46Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:20
47Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:25
48Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:31
49Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:01:40
50Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:43
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:47
52Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:52
53Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
54Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:54
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:58
57Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:19
58Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
59Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
62Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:02:30
64Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:40
65Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:46
66Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
67Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
68Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
69Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:02
70Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:03:06
72Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:03:13
73Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:15
74Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:19
75Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:21
76Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
77Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:27
78Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:28
79Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:35
80Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:27
82David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:33
83Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:42
84Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:43
85Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:44
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:56
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
88Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:04
89Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:13
91Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:14
92Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:21
93Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:05:32
94Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:40
96Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:53
97Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:56
98Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:00
99Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:02
100Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:06:10
101Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:06:36
102Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:39
103Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:49
104Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:04
105Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:11
106Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:14
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:33
108Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:09:12
109Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano0:09:38
110Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:15
111Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:52
112Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:12
113Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:16
114Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:41
115Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:18:49
116Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:45
117Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:20:27
118Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:23:42
119John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:17

Points classification
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team42pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek41
3Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team36
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team36
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team36
6Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ25
8Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack25
9Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale20
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent20
11Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano20
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19
13Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling18
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ18
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack16
16Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
17Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole15
19Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator14
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
21Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
22Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
23Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
25Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling10
26Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
27Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
28Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
29Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
30Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
32Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack3
33Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
35Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team-4
36Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team-5

Sprint classification
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling10
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team8
6Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
9Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ5
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
13Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
14Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
15Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
16Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
17Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
18Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountains classification
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack18
3Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole18
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent9
10Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team4
11Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
12Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
14Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
15Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
16Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
17Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
19Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
20Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek2
21Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

Best young rider classification
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17:30:28
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:24
4Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:28
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:36
6Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
7Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:45
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:32
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:34
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
12Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:09
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:04:43
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:53
17Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:01
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:20
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:36
20Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:42
21Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:19
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:44
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:51
24Jonathan Dewitte (Bel)0:10:55
25Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:21
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:18:29

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil - DCM52:31:32
2Katusha Team0:00:16
3Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
5Veranda's Willems Accent0:00:40
6Team RadioShack0:00:54
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:06
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:32
10Sky Pro Cycling
11Team Europcar0:01:33
12FDJ0:01:48
13BMC Racing Team0:01:58
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:00
15Acqua & Sapone0:02:02
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:08
17Team Leopard Trek0:02:26
18Skil-Shimano0:02:48

