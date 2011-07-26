McEwen wins Wallonie's penultimate stage
Van Avermaet reclaims leader's jersey
Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) earned his first victory of the season today in stage four of the Tour de Wallonie. The 39-year-old Australian outsprinted Alexander Kristoff (BMC) and Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) in the bunch gallop to the finish line in Mouscron.
"The guys did a really good job staying in the front and keeping myself and Manuel Cardoso out of the wind and up where we needed to be," said McEwen. "Towards the end and in the final, Bjørn Selander did a good job for me, keeping me in position and out of the wind and following my instructions right until the last 1.5 kilometre where I took [Daniele] Bennati's wheel on the lead-out of Leopard-Trek.
"I was originally going to pull the sprint for Cardoso since the team worked for me yesterday and it didn't work out. But I was in the perfect position and Manuel lost some positions at the crucial moment, so we had to cut to plan B. That plan was pretty good."
The general classification has been a two-man battle between Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Joost Van Leijen (Vacansoleil-DCM) with time bonuses shifting the jersey back-and-forth. Van Leijen started the day with a one-second lead over Van Avermaet, but the BMC rider utilized today's intermediate sprints to draw even with the Dutchman on time. Van Avermaet then crossed the finish line in Mouscron ahead of Van Leijen and reclaimed the leader's jersey.
"It's going to be hard to defend, but we have a strong team here," Van Avermaet said. "The guys rode on the front for the first 25 kilometres to keep it together and help me get back the time I needed in the intermediate sprints."
The Tour de Wallonie concludes on Wednesday with a 163.3km stage from Charleroi to Thuin which features three climbs of the Mur de Thuin, a steep, half-kilometre cobblestone climb.
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|3:21:53
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|29
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|30
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|40
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|43
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|49
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|54
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|57
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|60
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:12
|64
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|65
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|66
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|68
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|70
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|72
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|79
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|80
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|86
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|89
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:22
|90
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|91
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:32
|92
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|93
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:49
|94
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:59
|95
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|96
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|97
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|98
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:24
|101
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:35
|102
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|103
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|108
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|111
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:29
|112
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:52
|113
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|114
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|116
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:17
|117
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|118
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|16
|4
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|10
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|15
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:53
|2
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|8
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:32
|21
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:49
|22
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:59
|23
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:05:39
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:12
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17:30:08
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|11
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|14
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|19
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|20
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|21
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:40
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:41
|23
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|24
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|27
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:48
|28
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:49
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|31
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|34
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|35
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|38
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|40
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:15
|42
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:16
|43
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:18
|45
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:19
|46
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:20
|47
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:25
|48
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:31
|49
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:40
|50
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:43
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:47
|52
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:52
|53
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:58
|57
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:19
|58
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:29
|59
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|62
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|64
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:40
|65
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:46
|66
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|67
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|69
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|70
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|71
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:03:06
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:03:13
|73
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:15
|74
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:19
|75
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:21
|76
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|77
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:27
|78
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:28
|79
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:35
|80
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:27
|82
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:33
|83
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:42
|84
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:43
|85
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:44
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|88
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:04
|89
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:13
|91
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:14
|92
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:21
|93
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:05:32
|94
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|95
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:40
|96
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:53
|97
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|98
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|99
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:02
|100
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:10
|101
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:36
|102
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:39
|103
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:49
|104
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:04
|105
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:11
|106
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:14
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:33
|108
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:09:12
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:38
|110
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:15
|111
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:52
|112
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|113
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:16
|114
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|115
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:49
|116
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:45
|117
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:20:27
|118
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:42
|119
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:17
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|41
|3
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|36
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|25
|8
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|25
|9
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|11
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|20
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|13
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|18
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|18
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|16
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|17
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|15
|19
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|21
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|22
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|23
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|10
|26
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|27
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|28
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|29
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|32
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|33
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|34
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|35
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-4
|36
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|10
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|6
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|11
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|14
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|15
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|17
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|18
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|18
|3
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|10
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|4
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|14
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|15
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|17
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|19
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|20
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|21
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17:30:28
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|4
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:28
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:36
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|7
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:45
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:32
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|12
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:09
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:53
|17
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:01
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:20
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|20
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:42
|21
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:19
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:44
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:51
|24
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel)
|0:10:55
|25
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:29
|1
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|52:31:32
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|5
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|0:00:40
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:06
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:32
|10
|Sky Pro Cycling
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|12
|FDJ
|0:01:48
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:00
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:02
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|17
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|0:02:48
