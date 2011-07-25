Bennati prevails in Perwez
Time bonus moves Van Leijen into overall lead
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5:26:25
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|18
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|24
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|28
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|31
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|40
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|41
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|46
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|51
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|56
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|57
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|60
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|63
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|66
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|68
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|70
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|72
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|76
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|79
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|82
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|84
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|88
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|89
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:23
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|94
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|95
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:36
|96
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:42
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|99
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:03
|100
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|101
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|102
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|103
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|105
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|106
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|107
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:26
|108
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|109
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|110
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|112
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|114
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|115
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|116
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:55
|117
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|118
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|119
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
|DNF
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|25
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|20
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|9
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|11
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|2
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5:26:25
|2
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|12
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|14
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|15
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:33
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:42
|21
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:03
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:06
|24
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:26
|25
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:30
|26
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|1
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|16:19:15
|2
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Skil-Shimano
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Sky Pro Cycling
|8
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Team Leopard Trek
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:08:19
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|12
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|20
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|21
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:36
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:37
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|30
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|32
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|34
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:44
|35
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|37
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|39
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|44
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|48
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:01:11
|49
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:12
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:01:14
|51
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:15
|52
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:16
|53
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:21
|54
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:27
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:36
|56
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|57
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|61
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:01:43
|62
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:54
|63
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|65
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:24
|66
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:25
|68
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:39
|71
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:42
|72
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|73
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:57
|75
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|78
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|79
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|80
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|81
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|82
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|83
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:31
|84
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:01
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:04:04
|88
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:10
|89
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:29
|90
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:39
|91
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:40
|92
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:41
|93
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|94
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:58
|95
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:05:00
|96
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:04
|97
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|98
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|99
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|100
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|101
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:48
|102
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:49
|103
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:58
|104
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:23
|105
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:27
|106
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:42
|107
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|108
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:55
|109
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|110
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:29
|111
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:09:12
|112
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:34
|113
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:10:12
|114
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:24
|115
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:36
|116
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:12:06
|117
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:56
|118
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:56
|119
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:21
|120
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:57
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|34
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|3
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|4
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|25
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|20
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
|20
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|18
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|15
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|16
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|17
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|18
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|10
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|21
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|22
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|23
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|24
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|27
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|28
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|2
|29
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|10
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|5
|9
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|13
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|15
|Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|1
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|18
|3
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|12
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|13
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|2
|16
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|17
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|2
|18
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|2
|19
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|2
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14:08:35
|2
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|3
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:16
|4
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:33
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:44
|8
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:20
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|12
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:09
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:38
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:54
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:04:48
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|18
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|20
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:42
|21
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:06:07
|22
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:26
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:39
|24
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:09:56
|25
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:40
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:40
|1
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|4
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|5
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|6
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|7
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|3
|8
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|1
|9
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|42:25:53
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|5
|Veranda's Willems Accent
|0:00:40
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|7
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:06
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:32
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|12
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:36
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|14
|FDJ
|0:01:48
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:50
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|17
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|18
|Skil-Shimano
|0:02:36
