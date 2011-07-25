Trending

Bennati prevails in Perwez

Time bonus moves Van Leijen into overall lead

Full Results
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek5:26:25
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
18Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
22Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
24Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
28Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
31Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
37Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
38Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
40Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
41Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
46Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
51Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
53Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
56Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
57Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
58Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
59Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
60Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
62Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
63David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling
66Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
68Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
69Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
72Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
73Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
74Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
76Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
77Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
79Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
82Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
84Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
85Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
86Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
88Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
89Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
90Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
92Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:23
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
95Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:36
96Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
99Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:03
100Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
101Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
102Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
103Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
104Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
105Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
106Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:06
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:26
108Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
109Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
110Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
112Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
114Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
115Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:55
117David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
118Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:27
119Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
120John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:51
DNFNicolas Vogondy (Fra) FDJ
DNFGuillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar

Points
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek25pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano20
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling14
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
9Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team7
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6
11Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
13Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ2
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - Donstiennes, 55.8km
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Froidchapelle, 100.2km
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Noville-sur-Mehaigne, 207.7km
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Beaumont, 73.7km
1Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent4pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 2 - Côte du Four, 144.2km
1Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent4pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Best young rider
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5:26:25
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
12Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
14Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
15Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:33
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:42
21Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:03
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:06
24Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:26
25Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:30
26Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:27

Most combative
1Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams
1Quickstep Cycling Team16:19:15
2Vacansoleil - DCM
3Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Katusha Team
5Skil-Shimano
6FDJ
7Sky Pro Cycling
8Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Team RadioShack
10Team Leopard Trek
11BMC Racing Team
12Landbouwkrediet
13Veranda's Willems Accent
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Team Europcar
16Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
17Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Acqua & Sapone

General classification after stage 3
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:08:19
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:12
4Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
5Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:18
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:22
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
12Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
14Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
20Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
21Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:36
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:37
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:39
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:40
27Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
29Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
32Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
34Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:44
35Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Procycling0:00:45
37Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
39Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
40Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
42Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
44Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
45Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
48Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:01:11
49Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:12
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:01:14
51Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:15
52Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:16
53Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:21
54Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:27
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:36
56Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
57Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
58Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
59Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Team Europcar
60Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:38
61Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:01:43
62Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:54
63Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:59
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
65Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:24
66Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:25
68Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
70Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:39
71Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:42
72Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
73Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:57
75Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
78Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:03
79Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
80Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
81Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
82Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
83Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:31
84Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:01
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:04:04
88Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:10
89David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:29
90Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:39
91Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:40
92Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:41
93Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
94Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:58
95Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:00
96Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:04
97Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
98Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
99Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:23
100Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:44
101Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:05:48
102Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:49
103Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:58
104Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:23
105Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:27
106Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:06:42
107Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
108Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:55
109Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
110Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:29
111Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:09:12
112Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano0:09:34
113Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:10:12
114Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:24
115Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:11:36
116Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:12:06
117Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:56
118Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:17:56
119John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:21
120Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:21:57

Points classification
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek34pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team34
3Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team31
4Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ25
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent20
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Skil - Shimano20
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team18
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling18
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack16
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team16
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
15Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent12
16Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
17Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
18Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling10
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
20Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
21Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
22Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole6
23Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
24Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team5
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
27Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3
28Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ2
29Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Sprint classification
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling10
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet8
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
7Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ5
9Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
10Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
12Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
13Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
14Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
15Feng Han (Chn) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole1

Mountains classification
1Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack18
3Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole18
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent8
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
11Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
12Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
13Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
14Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ2
16Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
17Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling2
18Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent2
19Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek2
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1

Best young rider classification
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet14:08:35
2Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
3Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:16
4Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:24
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:33
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:44
8Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:20
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:22
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
12Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:09
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:38
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:54
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:04:48
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:04:49
18Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:07
20Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:42
21Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:06:07
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:06:26
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:39
24Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:09:56
25Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:40
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Acqua & Sapone0:17:40

Most combative classification
1Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
4Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
5Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
6Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
7Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole3
8Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack1
9Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil - DCM42:25:53
2Katusha Team0:00:16
3Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
5Veranda's Willems Accent0:00:40
6Team RadioShack0:00:54
7Sky Pro Cycling0:00:56
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:06
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:32
11Team Europcar0:01:33
12Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:36
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:44
14FDJ0:01:48
15Acqua & Sapone0:01:50
16BMC Racing Team0:01:58
17Team Leopard Trek0:02:26
18Skil-Shimano0:02:36

