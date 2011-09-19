Trending

Fetch and Mullens win Tour de Timor

Fauzan and O'Shea win final stages

Image 1 of 13

Men's podium at the 2011 Tour de Timor

Men's podium at the 2011 Tour de Timor
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 2 of 13

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) nears the finish

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) nears the finish
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 3 of 13

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) wins the final stage.

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) wins the final stage.
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 4 of 13

Overall winner Luke Fetch crosses the line

Overall winner Luke Fetch crosses the line
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 5 of 13

Spectators at the Tour de Timor

Spectators at the Tour de Timor
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 6 of 13

More racers finish up

More racers finish up
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 7 of 13

Overall winner Luke Fetch (Search 2 Retain) talks to the media

Overall winner Luke Fetch (Search 2 Retain) talks to the media
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 8 of 13

Riders chill out after the finish

Riders chill out after the finish
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 9 of 13

Women's overall winner Peta Mullens

Women's overall winner Peta Mullens
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 10 of 13

Bikes, bikes everywhere

Bikes, bikes everywhere
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 11 of 13

Racers, including Tinker Juarez, chat after the finish

Racers, including Tinker Juarez, chat after the finish
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 12 of 13

Some riders had some road rash to clean up

Some riders had some road rash to clean up
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 13 of 13

Women's podium at the 2011 Tour de Timor

Women's podium at the 2011 Tour de Timor
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)

The President of the Republic, HE José Ramos-Horta congratulated Australian Luke Fetch, after he won the 2011 Tour de Timor, crossing the finish line on the final day as part of the main peloton. Retaining the yellow jersey, Fetch from Search 2 Retain held off the strong competition to take home the $10,000 USD prize money. Peta Mullens was the top woman after another strong finish in the final stage.

Dr José Ramos-Horta saw riders descending a challenging section of the day's route, which stretched over some 8km of dry riverbed from a bridge overlooking the race. Making his way back to the finish line in his trademark mini-moke, he greeted the crowds and riders, "Today has been spectacular, despite the challenges experienced this race has become a great success. Next year I want the Tour de Timor to visit the final district that the race has not passed through: Oekussi. If it is possible perhaps we will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Timor-Leste's Restoration of Independence with a race that will visit Kupang, Atambua and and Ambeno in Oekussi."

Today's stage was won by Malaysia's Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi who finished with a time of 2:37:34, followed by Neil van der Ploeg and Ashley Hayat in 2:29:42.

"I was trying hard to take the stage win, however it was a bit too hard to take the overall," Fauzan said. "I broke away at KOM #1, and then there were three of us. I broke away again at KOM #2 and at that point, I knew I could win the stage." Fauzan also took out yesterday's fifth stage.

But it wasn't enough. As Fetch said, "We played a defensive game today, covered the early moves and had Scotty and Neil up front to keep an eye on AJ. It was definitely interesting going through all the different parts of Dili; the atmosphere was incredible, there were just people everywhere".

As Fetch explains, the Search 2 Retain team will divide the prize money equally. "I couldn't have done it myself, it's just awesome to have the support from the team around me. I'll definitely have to come back next year to defend my title."

Neil van der Ploeg took second for the stage win today with a time of 2:39: 42. "Our priority was to make sure Luke and Paul held onto their leads," he said. "The main guys have been climbing more strongly than myself so I was thinking if I could get out in a small move then I'd be able to help them at the end."

Hayat, of Fitzroy Revolution who came in third, said: "Neil and I drove it across the riverbed, dropped the other guys and then raced to the finish. We're good friends so when we came up to the line we stayed side by side and sprinted; Neil just beat me across the line". Asked about the finish in Dili, Hayat said, "It's pretty cool; you really don't get to experience that very often unless you're a professional rider. It's a great way to finish as it gives you a boost coming into the last day. I love it. I've competed in the Tour de Timor every year and always have a fantastic time."

The winner of the women's open title, Peta Mullens, explained that more than anything, she was happy for her team: Nothing Good Can Come of This. "We were still holding first, second and third and wanted to retain that which I think we did."

"The terrain here is so gorgeous, and the Timorese people were amazing supporting us up the hills. The ride into town today was just incredible with so many people who came out to support Timor-Leste. I think we're going to team up again and come back in 2012, hopefully bringing even more people to tour the country."

Anche Cabral has finished her clean sweep of the National Women's team. "I found this last stage easy, we had good roads and a big group to ride in." Cabral was characteristically excited about the development of women's riding in Timor-Leste. Offering advice to young Timorese women looking to get into sport she said, "When I fall, I look towards the finish line, there is always water, always medical support, so no matter how much you hurt you can come out fine in the end!"

Tinker Juarez finished the event with a strong ride in the main group. "Today the main priority was keeping out of trouble, keeping the road side up and ensuring not get any flats," he said.

"It was quite exciting to see all the supporters and the roads closed. Every corner and every block was just full of people which was incredible. To me the event was first class and I'd love to get a couple of team riders out here next year."

Nelson Silva came in fourth, riding by himself away from the group with a time of 2:42:08. The Portuguese coach of the Timorese National Team has ridden well across the race and has been a crowd favourite in each town.

The 2011 Tour de Timor has been an overwhelming success for the riders and for Timor-Leste. The event has pushed Timor further into the spotlight as a new destination for adventure tourism and intrepid travel. This year, close to 1000 participants including riders, support, media and VIPs made the trip through Laclubar, Beacu, Iliomar, Com, Manatuto and back to Dili.

As Mark Barrends, Race Director for this year's Tour de Timor said, "It's been an awesome six days, I've had the best time of my life. We've had a lot of young up and coming riders who have proved their worth. I loved the scenery, I loved the people, I loved everything about this country. It is the first time I've been to Timor-Leste and I will definitely be back."

Full Results

Men stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi2:37:34
2Neil van der Ploeg0:02:08
3Ashley Hayat0:02:09
4Nelson Silva0:04:34
5John Groves0:07:14
6Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed0:09:01
7Paul van der Ploeg0:15:15
8Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh0:15:16
9Luke Fetch0:15:17
10Scott Liston0:15:18
11Christopher Hanson0:15:19
12Alex Denham0:15:20
13Tinker Juarez0:15:21
14Rohin Adams0:15:22
15Kel Boers0:15:25
16Shahrin Amir0:15:27
17Adrian Jackson0:15:29
18Ben Mather0:15:34
19Samuel McGregor0:15:40
20Sean Hurley0:17:35
21Mark Mcinnes0:17:37
22Phillip Orr0:17:38
23Tim Retchford0:17:39
24Ahmad Yani0:17:40
25Andrew Bell0:17:43
26Craig Peacock0:17:54
27Jeremy Soawyer0:17:56
28Sugianto Binjai0:18:01
29Phil Mawbey0:18:02
30Brett Kellett0:18:03
31Orlando Da Costa0:18:06
32Greg Murison0:18:10
33Duncan Murray0:19:08
34Phillip Brownscombe0:20:25
35Andrew Barcroft0:20:26
36Silas Everett0:20:35
37Jeremy Doolan0:20:36
38Azhari Yusuf Lubis0:20:38
39Bill Murphy0:20:39
40Antonio Martins0:20:40
41Mark Norden0:20:41
42Amir Mahmud0:20:42
43Andrew Packer0:20:44
44Jason Finlay0:21:19
45Ivan Kallaur0:21:41
46Carl Maroney0:23:05
47Abe Yoga0:23:54
48Stuart Gee0:23:56
49Alberto Da Costa0:24:40
50Jacinto Da Costa0:25:24
51Christopher Loynes0:25:25
52Nuno Cardoso0:25:36
53Johny Dobe0:26:08
54Pedro Lopes0:27:41
55Joel Hossack0:27:42
56Angelo Barros0:28:26
57Evan Acheson0:28:27
58Hideyuki Takeuchi0:28:40
59Guy Falla0:28:47
60Shane Cody0:28:52
61Matt King0:29:05
62Stephen Harries0:29:42
63Arthur Gatt0:29:44
64Kersten Jauer
65Jorge Silva0:29:45
66Matthew Turner0:29:51
67David Dennis0:32:34
68Sirko Schroeder0:32:56
69Aaron Caden0:32:57
70Phil Blum0:32:58
71Greg Newton0:35:47
72Nick Westwood0:35:48
73James Sloan
74Ben Psaila
75Murray Thornton0:35:49
76Simao Fernandes0:35:53
77Ryan Hawson0:36:04
78Carlos Godinho0:38:33
79Martinho Pinto0:38:48
80Adam Humphryson0:38:51
81Peter Talbot0:38:58
82Gene Till0:38:59
83Abel Martins0:39:18
84Craig Junor0:39:45
85Kim Kwee Ng0:40:03
86Agustinho Guterres0:40:43
87Paulo Pereira0:41:16
88Mark Lackenby0:42:08
89John Oliveri0:42:09
90Tome Soares0:42:14
91John Parncutt0:42:17
92Leandro Soares0:42:55
93Karri Golding0:43:43
94Hugh Williams0:43:44
95Laurence Guttmann
96Nick Cooke0:43:47
97Cameron McDougall0:45:12
98Joao Matos0:45:17
99Mark Jensen0:45:19
100Mark Mathews0:45:56
101Tito Carvalho0:45:57
102Kurt Proctor-Parker0:45:58
103Afriano Lopo0:46:00
104Januari Fernandes0:46:01
105Cameron Dalton0:46:03
106Brenton Jenke0:46:05
107Michael Smith0:48:07
108Charlie Stephenson0:48:08
109Tim Ferres0:48:22
110Jeremy Winfield0:48:24
111Januari M. Da Costa0:49:05
112Joe Young0:49:14
113Toby Lanzer0:50:24
114Joao Pereira0:51:20
115Dylan Reilly0:52:12
116Ray Giddins0:52:14
117Kieran Laughton0:52:15
118Paulo Grilo0:52:16
119David Lyons0:52:17
120Evaristo Varela0:52:19
121Gareth Scott0:52:23
122Nathan Dalton0:53:07
123Domingos Pereira0:53:15
124Christian Patouraux0:53:18
125Scott Davis0:53:59
126Daniel Walker0:54:00
127Evan Armstrong0:54:01
128Carlos Lopes0:54:08
129Bonifacio Martins0:54:15
130Patrick Giddings0:54:17
131Januario Mota0:54:24
132Carlos Silva0:55:28
133John Roy0:55:39
134Stephen Draper0:55:40
135Michael Stone0:55:41
136Adam Fletcher0:55:42
137Daniel Gilfillan0:55:43
138Manuel Guterres0:55:49
139Henrique Santos0:55:51
140Jacinto Soares
141Warren Matulick0:55:54
142Shane McCarthy
143Jon Stagg
144Jean Francois Bijoux
145Fernando Pereira0:56:00
146Xavier Caximoro0:59:07
147Charlie Van Der Lit0:59:53
148Antonio Magno1:00:34
149Daniel Moriarty1:00:52
150James Hardman1:03:32
151Jeff Prime1:03:33
152Carlos Pereira1:03:56
153Alcino Baptista1:04:36
154Camilio Colo1:05:18
155Carlos Colo1:05:54
156Feliciano Mendonca1:06:20
157Gary Perkins1:07:00
158Julito Marques1:07:58
159Steven Peterson1:08:05
160Gregorio B. Correia
161Cristian Da Costa1:08:29
162Julian Edwards1:10:31
163Bruno Samuel Efido1:12:24
164Richard Vernon1:12:44
165Colin Smith1:13:30
166Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura1:13:45
167Remy Christian Izendooren1:14:25
168James Scott1:14:27
169Ivan Lay1:14:34
170Marcelino Fernandes1:14:38
171Mario Belo1:14:45
172Zitu Baptista da Costa1:15:16
173Agusto Soares1:15:31
174Roger Decurtins1:16:43
175Peter Svara1:18:26
176Jan Hiemstra1:20:17
177Tony Marker1:20:26
178Zeferino Belo1:21:24
179Andrew Carter1:21:33
180Andrew Duff1:22:00
181David Sheley1:23:01
182Darren Francis1:23:03
183Rob Rutherford1:23:04
184Colin MacInnes1:26:29
185Marco Bottari1:26:55
186Ian Kruger1:27:30
187Domingos Bras1:28:01
188Domingos Oliveira1:28:03
189Florindo Moreira1:28:24
190Ezaquiel Paulino1:29:02
191Phil Wilson1:30:02
192Austin O’Hearn1:30:03
193Andrew Thompson1:30:26
194Hiroshi Yoshimura1:30:30
195Franscisco Marques da Conceicao1:31:55
196Greg Hinds1:32:10
197Matthew Perrett1:32:16
198Rosito Jesus1:33:21
199Chris Clarke1:33:24
200Matthew Fitzgerald1:33:26
201Sean Tisdale1:33:27
202Bryan Baker1:33:29
203Guilhermino Orleans1:33:52
204Orlando Gomes1:33:55
205Ananias De Araujo1:34:49
206Jason Honrado1:35:23
207Carlos Savio1:36:44
208Helge Suhr1:38:11
209Victor Borges1:38:34
210Ramang Kristian1:40:08
211Manuel Barreto1:40:15
212Marcus Peters1:42:50
213Ian Donnelly1:43:21
214Marcelino Manu1:43:51
215Marcos Martins Cachola1:43:59
216Nick Corrie1:45:31
217Mark Korsten1:45:43
218Jaquel Da Silva1:45:46
219Feliciano Araujo1:46:09
220Joanico Lopes1:46:22
221Julio Da Costa1:46:36
222Antonio Soares1:47:22
223Daniel O’Brien1:48:46
224Jun Hao Foo1:50:33
225David Craven1:53:09
226Pheng Khoon Benny Goh1:54:31
227Kiang Chen Tan1:56:07
228Torben Sko1:58:20
229Liam Sibly1:58:21
230David Natoli1:58:28
231Chris Bray2:00:51
232Barry Collins2:00:55
233Peter Wallace2:01:23
234Sze Hiong Terrence Tan2:02:06
235Mukhtar Assis2:03:05
236Pat Jonklaas2:04:40
237Will Strong2:04:57
238Keith Reynolds2:04:58
239Joao da Conceicao2:05:15
240Brenden Koh2:05:28
241Jack Fisher2:05:44
242Constantino Noronha2:05:59
243Andrew James2:08:58
244Pete Wallis2:09:02
245Grant Knisely2:10:28
246Dan Gosling2:10:36
247Mike Sweeney2:11:21
248Tim Greenwell2:11:25
249Brendan Gibson2:14:11
250Peter Pearse2:14:13
251Martin Hanssen2:14:46
252Jimmy Lim2:14:52
253Derek Chua2:14:53
254Mervin Jumawan2:14:56
255Timothy Stats2:15:59
256Michael Laing2:16:00
257Alfred Lay2:20:39
258Rob Williams2:20:53
259Jason Pyne2:21:49
260Timothy Wallace2:23:18
261Tim Ogden2:24:51
262Peter Murphy2:25:48
263Manfred Greitschus2:25:49
264Daniel Spasojevic2:26:54
265Jarrick Lay
266Matt Schmidt2:29:23
267Robert Spittle2:34:21
268Michael Loufman2:35:11
269Michael O’Dea2:37:20
270John Gosling2:39:08
271Lin Fong Neu2:39:32
272George Paterson2:39:52
273Bryce Stuart Paterson2:39:53
274Roy Mackay2:42:55
275Brian Mathew2:43:46
276Stephen Malloch3:56:34
277Kevin Soh

Women stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine O’Shea2:58:09
2Naomi Hansen0:00:08
3Peta Mullens0:00:58
4Melinda Jackson0:01:16
5Kelly Bartlett0:03:53
6Meg Carrigan0:08:13
7Eleanor Patterson0:09:15
8Kea Mumford0:15:14
9Amity McSwan0:20:49
10Turi Berg0:23:10
11Francelina Cabral0:24:40
12Toni Spinks0:25:24
13Jessica Huston0:25:33
14Karen Wilson0:26:12
15Philippa Featherston0:31:42
16Gill Fowler0:31:46
17Jo Williams0:35:19
18Lauretta Howarth
19Jade Forsyth0:35:20
20Lesley Sutton0:35:21
21Bathsheba Turton0:36:12
22Annette Outtrim0:39:04
23Meredith Hiemstra0:59:43
24Filomena Araujo1:00:02
25Libby Reardon1:18:08
26Rose Donnelly1:22:47
27Anne Tosky1:25:38
28Freya Bennett1:35:24
29Lisa Perrett1:39:02
30Maria Esmeralda1:42:28
31Ana Patricia Ferreira1:45:56
32Liz Drummond1:48:24
33Amanda Wallis1:48:25
34Merle Weber1:48:26
35Kate Gibson1:56:32
36Catharina Williams-Van Klinken2:00:15
37Barbara Maria Rohmann2:01:15
38Imaculada Remedios2:02:23
39Penny Davis2:04:15
40Stephanie Sleen2:06:18
41Christine Quigley2:12:30
42Helen Spittle2:13:47
43Kylie Gaffel2:16:44
44Nicola Wunderlich
45Julie Souness2:17:28
46Juvita da Silva2:24:35
47Marcelina Barreto2:25:02
48Vera Lucia Mendonca2:35:35
49Robyn Fried2:35:42
50Tami Oginuma3:35:42

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch20:49:56
2Paul van der Ploeg0:04:43
3Adrian Jackson0:09:37
4Tinker Juarez0:15:48
5Scott Liston0:33:48
6Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi0:41:23
7Rohin Adams0:42:39
8Alex Denham0:45:01
9Ben Mather0:55:01
10Nelson Silva0:59:24
11Christopher Hanson1:06:10
12Ashley Hayat1:08:16
13Shahrin Amir1:20:50
14Kel Boers1:23:13
15Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh1:31:03
16Phillip Orr1:37:18
17Andrew Bell1:42:24
18Duncan Murray1:44:38
19Matt King2:00:35
20Sean Hurley2:12:40
21Samuel McGregor2:21:44
22Brett Kellett2:33:33
23Mark Mcinnes2:35:41
24Orlando Da Costa2:42:23
25Jeremy Doolan2:43:57
26Craig Peacock2:45:15
27Neil van der Ploeg2:53:28
28Sugianto Binjai2:56:57
29John Groves2:57:30
30Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed3:00:23
31Jacinto Da Costa3:28:01
32Silas Everett3:32:09
33Antonio Martins3:32:51
34Ahmad Yani3:34:30
35Greg Murison3:44:41
36Tim Retchford3:53:07
37Jeremy Soawyer3:53:31
38Christopher Loynes4:11:37
39Ivan Kallaur4:18:26
40Phillip Brownscombe4:22:28
41Phil Mawbey4:24:28
42Carl Maroney4:28:21
43Bill Murphy4:33:04
44Jason Finlay4:42:15
45Andrew Barcroft4:50:45
46Stuart Gee4:52:34
47Mark Norden5:00:27
48Ray Giddins5:06:18
49Nuno Cardoso5:10:37
50Matthew Turner5:19:24
51Evan Acheson5:31:40
52Greg Newton5:35:44
53Shane Cody5:42:27
54Guy Falla5:47:21
55Ryan Hawson5:49:50
56Nick Westwood5:58:07
57Jeremy Winfield6:02:20
58Stephen Harries6:04:45
59Abe Yoga6:06:25
60Arthur Gatt6:12:07
61Peter Talbot6:22:54
62Hideyuki Takeuchi6:27:56
63David Dennis6:28:45
64Tim Ferres6:32:57
65James Sloan6:39:16
66Azhari Yusuf Lubis6:47:22
67Alberto Da Costa6:54:34
68Adam Humphryson6:55:41
69Aaron Caden7:04:37
70Murray Thornton7:06:05
71Toby Lanzer7:06:38
72Charlie Stephenson7:12:21
73Johny Dobe7:17:12
74Amir Mahmud7:21:27
75Pedro Lopes7:23:53
76Phil Blum7:25:53
77John Oliveri7:27:57
78Joao Matos7:31:56
79Nick Cooke7:44:45
80Roger Decurtins7:46:53
81Karri Golding7:54:56
82Mark Lackenby7:55:16
83Kersten Jauer8:06:55
84Tome Soares8:07:14
85Michael Smith8:09:02
86Hugh Williams8:11:30
87Sirko Schroeder8:16:59
88Laurence Guttmann8:20:58
89Cameron McDougall8:24:02
90Simao Fernandes8:35:28
91Paulo Pereira8:41:58
92Joel Hossack8:46:34
93Bonifacio Martins8:59:19
94Carlos Godinho9:01:23
95Kim Kwee Ng9:09:03
96John Roy9:15:13
97Craig Junor9:19:47
98Dylan Reilly9:22:21
99David Lyons9:22:45
100Ben Psaila9:46:57
101Christian Patouraux9:47:11
102Cameron Dalton9:51:57
103Martinho Pinto10:03:09
104Andrew Packer10:03:23
105Daniel Gilfillan10:08:15
106Kieran Laughton10:16:54
107Nathan Dalton10:23:47
108Januari Fernandes10:28:36
109Afriano Lopo10:29:17
110Warren Matulick10:29:38
111John Parncutt10:38:47
112Januari M. Da Costa10:41:41
113Abel Martins10:42:44
114Gene Till11:09:41
115Mark Jensen11:13:41
116Domingos Pereira11:17:30
117Jorge Silva11:20:21
118Scott Davis11:21:19
119Evaristo Varela11:23:12
120Patrick Giddings11:28:59
121Kurt Proctor-Parker11:48:37
122Leandro Soares11:51:51
123Mark Mathews11:56:44
124Gareth Scott11:56:59
125Carlos Lopes11:57:44
126Rob Rutherford12:00:50
127Andrew Duff12:09:04
128Fernando Pereira12:17:06
129Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura12:23:18
130Chris Clarke12:25:09
131Tony Marker12:33:03
132Feliciano Mendonca12:34:01
133Tito Carvalho12:37:10
134Angelo Barros12:37:56
135Shane McCarthy12:40:28
136Joao Pereira12:42:05
137Antonio Magno12:44:30
138Marco Bottari12:49:13
139Adam Fletcher12:49:18
140Marcelino Fernandes12:53:28
141Michael Stone13:17:33
142Stephen Draper13:17:41
143Phil Wilson13:27:09
144Camilio Colo13:27:38
145Steven Peterson13:28:25
146Julian Edwards13:29:33
147Richard Vernon13:38:18
148Jason Honrado13:39:04
149Carlos Silva13:40:46
150Colin MacInnes13:46:58
151James Hardman13:50:00
152Henrique Santos13:53:21
153Pheng Khoon Benny Goh13:54:04
154Xavier Caximoro13:58:17
155Paulo Grilo14:02:11
156Jeff Prime14:13:16
157Timothy Stats14:18:27
158Gregorio B. Correia14:19:02
159Remy Christian Izendooren14:31:38
160Peter Svara14:37:06
161Jacinto Soares14:37:26
162Agustinho Guterres14:40:08
163Julito Marques14:41:16
164Feliciano Araujo14:43:07
165Charlie Van Der Lit14:46:44
166Mario Belo14:53:06
167Stephen Malloch14:54:04
168Gary Perkins14:58:21
169David Sheley15:03:40
170Helge Suhr15:12:23
171Andrew Carter15:17:35
172Jan Hiemstra15:20:29
173Evan Armstrong15:21:34
174Hiroshi Yoshimura15:31:00
175Daniel Moriarty15:32:15
176Ian Kruger15:33:53
177Chris Bray15:34:26
178Alcino Baptista15:43:01
179Marcus Peters15:48:00
180Joe Young15:50:52
181Brenden Koh15:53:49
182James Scott15:55:21
183Jon Stagg15:58:21
184Cristian Da Costa16:00:08
185Jean Francois Bijoux16:18:01
186Daniel Walker16:20:15
187Colin Smith16:25:36
188Florindo Moreira16:26:15
189Zeferino Belo16:35:25
190Matthew Fitzgerald16:47:28
191Timothy Wallace16:53:53
192Nick Corrie16:59:14
193Ivan Lay17:04:28
194Jack Fisher17:04:42
195Pete Wallis17:11:49
196Ramang Kristian17:13:17
197Daniel O’Brien17:14:49
198Manuel Guterres17:27:41
199Carlos Colo17:30:26
200Brendan Gibson17:33:09
201Carlos Savio17:34:21
202Sean Tisdale17:34:40
203Brenton Jenke17:35:12
204Bruno Samuel Efido17:38:09
205Liam Sibly17:48:01
206Darren Francis17:48:24
207Januario Mota18:01:44
208Joanico Lopes18:04:38
209David Craven18:05:53
210Ananias De Araujo18:10:54
211Andrew James18:12:37
212Marcelino Manu18:13:39
213Agusto Soares18:26:29
214Michael Laing18:27:38
215Bryan Baker18:28:47
216Ian Donnelly18:39:02
217Peter Pearse18:43:22
218Torben Sko18:51:12
219Guilhermino Orleans18:51:43
220Mike Sweeney19:05:11
221Victor Borges19:05:34
222Zitu Baptista da Costa19:06:59
223Kiang Chen Tan19:07:12
224Peter Murphy19:09:08
225Carlos Pereira19:18:54
226Marcos Martins Cachola19:22:12
227Rosito Jesus19:24:12
228Matthew Perrett19:32:45
229Franscisco Marques da Conceicao19:38:41
230Barry Collins19:42:43
231David Natoli19:52:02
232Mukhtar Assis20:08:09
233Manuel Barreto20:10:48
234Manfred Greitschus20:19:47
235Mark Korsten20:21:31
236Derek Chua20:21:45
237Greg Hinds20:35:46
238Austin O’Hearn20:50:28
239Andrew Thompson20:51:37
240Bryce Stuart Paterson20:55:44
241Michael O’Dea21:03:52
242Tim Greenwell21:16:12
243Domingos Bras21:27:08
244Domingos Oliveira21:27:49
245Will Strong21:34:52
246Jason Pyne21:35:12
247Dan Gosling21:49:19
248Matt Schmidt21:55:01
249Keith Reynolds22:04:50
250Julio Da Costa22:05:05
251Pat Jonklaas22:08:48
252Martin Hanssen22:12:36
253Jaquel Da Silva22:21:31
254Ezaquiel Paulino22:44:40
255Robert Spittle22:52:34
256Jimmy Lim22:55:58
257Tim Ogden23:17:42
258Orlando Gomes23:33:39
259Rob Williams23:50:04
260Jun Hao Foo23:56:44
261Michael Loufman24:10:14
262Antonio Soares24:10:57
263Mervin Jumawan24:48:20
264Grant Knisely24:55:43
265George Paterson25:31:38
266Daniel Spasojevic25:31:52
267John Gosling26:01:54
268Sze Hiong Terrence Tan26:19:02
269Constantino Noronha27:13:27
270Alfred Lay27:21:21
271Jarrick Lay27:51:26
272Roy Mackay28:00:41
273Joao da Conceicao28:26:15
274Brian Mathew29:00:19
275Peter Wallace29:03:51
276Lin Fong Neu29:23:27
277Kevin Soh31:46:08

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens23:53:13
2Katherine O’Shea0:02:40
3Naomi Hansen0:17:51
4Melinda Jackson0:22:08
5Kelly Bartlett0:55:58
6Amity McSwan2:09:26
7Meg Carrigan2:18:35
8Eleanor Patterson2:24:01
9Kea Mumford3:28:40
10Jo Williams3:53:09
11Turi Berg4:53:15
12Bathsheba Turton5:54:50
13Francelina Cabral6:32:20
14Lauretta Howarth6:50:40
15Lesley Sutton6:50:51
16Gill Fowler7:46:24
17Annette Outtrim8:37:17
18Jade Forsyth9:51:42
19Karen Wilson9:52:46
20Toni Spinks9:52:52
21Philippa Featherston9:56:12
22Filomena Araujo11:15:01
23Jessica Huston11:34:46
24Meredith Hiemstra12:32:03
25Freya Bennett14:01:20
26Ana Patricia Ferreira14:04:59
27Merle Weber14:22:10
28Rose Donnelly15:35:47
29Amanda Wallis15:43:17
30Liz Drummond15:44:54
31Maria Esmeralda17:04:47
32Anne Tosky17:17:40
33Kylie Gaffel17:54:35
34Libby Reardon18:35:00
35Helen Spittle19:48:49
36Barbara Maria Rohmann20:11:34
37Lisa Perrett21:20:49
38Penny Davis22:20:36
39Kate Gibson22:32:27
40Julie Souness22:40:57
41Catharina Williams-Van Klinken22:48:14
42Christine Quigley22:55:19
43Nicola Wunderlich23:12:36
44Stephanie Sleen23:15:47
45Imaculada Remedios23:45:26
46Robyn Fried25:16:42
47Juvita da Silva26:13:04
48Tami Oginuma26:37:05
49Marcelina Barreto26:45:17
50Vera Lucia Mendonca26:54:09

