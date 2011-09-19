Image 1 of 13 Men's podium at the 2011 Tour de Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 2 of 13 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) nears the finish (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 3 of 13 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) wins the final stage. (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 4 of 13 Overall winner Luke Fetch crosses the line (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 5 of 13 Spectators at the Tour de Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 6 of 13 More racers finish up (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 7 of 13 Overall winner Luke Fetch (Search 2 Retain) talks to the media (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 8 of 13 Riders chill out after the finish (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 9 of 13 Women's overall winner Peta Mullens (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 10 of 13 Bikes, bikes everywhere (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 11 of 13 Racers, including Tinker Juarez, chat after the finish (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 12 of 13 Some riders had some road rash to clean up (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 13 of 13 Women's podium at the 2011 Tour de Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor)

The President of the Republic, HE José Ramos-Horta congratulated Australian Luke Fetch, after he won the 2011 Tour de Timor, crossing the finish line on the final day as part of the main peloton. Retaining the yellow jersey, Fetch from Search 2 Retain held off the strong competition to take home the $10,000 USD prize money. Peta Mullens was the top woman after another strong finish in the final stage.

Dr José Ramos-Horta saw riders descending a challenging section of the day's route, which stretched over some 8km of dry riverbed from a bridge overlooking the race. Making his way back to the finish line in his trademark mini-moke, he greeted the crowds and riders, "Today has been spectacular, despite the challenges experienced this race has become a great success. Next year I want the Tour de Timor to visit the final district that the race has not passed through: Oekussi. If it is possible perhaps we will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Timor-Leste's Restoration of Independence with a race that will visit Kupang, Atambua and and Ambeno in Oekussi."

Today's stage was won by Malaysia's Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi who finished with a time of 2:37:34, followed by Neil van der Ploeg and Ashley Hayat in 2:29:42.

"I was trying hard to take the stage win, however it was a bit too hard to take the overall," Fauzan said. "I broke away at KOM #1, and then there were three of us. I broke away again at KOM #2 and at that point, I knew I could win the stage." Fauzan also took out yesterday's fifth stage.

But it wasn't enough. As Fetch said, "We played a defensive game today, covered the early moves and had Scotty and Neil up front to keep an eye on AJ. It was definitely interesting going through all the different parts of Dili; the atmosphere was incredible, there were just people everywhere".

As Fetch explains, the Search 2 Retain team will divide the prize money equally. "I couldn't have done it myself, it's just awesome to have the support from the team around me. I'll definitely have to come back next year to defend my title."

Neil van der Ploeg took second for the stage win today with a time of 2:39: 42. "Our priority was to make sure Luke and Paul held onto their leads," he said. "The main guys have been climbing more strongly than myself so I was thinking if I could get out in a small move then I'd be able to help them at the end."

Hayat, of Fitzroy Revolution who came in third, said: "Neil and I drove it across the riverbed, dropped the other guys and then raced to the finish. We're good friends so when we came up to the line we stayed side by side and sprinted; Neil just beat me across the line". Asked about the finish in Dili, Hayat said, "It's pretty cool; you really don't get to experience that very often unless you're a professional rider. It's a great way to finish as it gives you a boost coming into the last day. I love it. I've competed in the Tour de Timor every year and always have a fantastic time."

The winner of the women's open title, Peta Mullens, explained that more than anything, she was happy for her team: Nothing Good Can Come of This. "We were still holding first, second and third and wanted to retain that which I think we did."

"The terrain here is so gorgeous, and the Timorese people were amazing supporting us up the hills. The ride into town today was just incredible with so many people who came out to support Timor-Leste. I think we're going to team up again and come back in 2012, hopefully bringing even more people to tour the country."

Anche Cabral has finished her clean sweep of the National Women's team. "I found this last stage easy, we had good roads and a big group to ride in." Cabral was characteristically excited about the development of women's riding in Timor-Leste. Offering advice to young Timorese women looking to get into sport she said, "When I fall, I look towards the finish line, there is always water, always medical support, so no matter how much you hurt you can come out fine in the end!"

Tinker Juarez finished the event with a strong ride in the main group. "Today the main priority was keeping out of trouble, keeping the road side up and ensuring not get any flats," he said.

"It was quite exciting to see all the supporters and the roads closed. Every corner and every block was just full of people which was incredible. To me the event was first class and I'd love to get a couple of team riders out here next year."

Nelson Silva came in fourth, riding by himself away from the group with a time of 2:42:08. The Portuguese coach of the Timorese National Team has ridden well across the race and has been a crowd favourite in each town.

The 2011 Tour de Timor has been an overwhelming success for the riders and for Timor-Leste. The event has pushed Timor further into the spotlight as a new destination for adventure tourism and intrepid travel. This year, close to 1000 participants including riders, support, media and VIPs made the trip through Laclubar, Beacu, Iliomar, Com, Manatuto and back to Dili.

As Mark Barrends, Race Director for this year's Tour de Timor said, "It's been an awesome six days, I've had the best time of my life. We've had a lot of young up and coming riders who have proved their worth. I loved the scenery, I loved the people, I loved everything about this country. It is the first time I've been to Timor-Leste and I will definitely be back."

Full Results

Men stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 2:37:34 2 Neil van der Ploeg 0:02:08 3 Ashley Hayat 0:02:09 4 Nelson Silva 0:04:34 5 John Groves 0:07:14 6 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 0:09:01 7 Paul van der Ploeg 0:15:15 8 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 0:15:16 9 Luke Fetch 0:15:17 10 Scott Liston 0:15:18 11 Christopher Hanson 0:15:19 12 Alex Denham 0:15:20 13 Tinker Juarez 0:15:21 14 Rohin Adams 0:15:22 15 Kel Boers 0:15:25 16 Shahrin Amir 0:15:27 17 Adrian Jackson 0:15:29 18 Ben Mather 0:15:34 19 Samuel McGregor 0:15:40 20 Sean Hurley 0:17:35 21 Mark Mcinnes 0:17:37 22 Phillip Orr 0:17:38 23 Tim Retchford 0:17:39 24 Ahmad Yani 0:17:40 25 Andrew Bell 0:17:43 26 Craig Peacock 0:17:54 27 Jeremy Soawyer 0:17:56 28 Sugianto Binjai 0:18:01 29 Phil Mawbey 0:18:02 30 Brett Kellett 0:18:03 31 Orlando Da Costa 0:18:06 32 Greg Murison 0:18:10 33 Duncan Murray 0:19:08 34 Phillip Brownscombe 0:20:25 35 Andrew Barcroft 0:20:26 36 Silas Everett 0:20:35 37 Jeremy Doolan 0:20:36 38 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 0:20:38 39 Bill Murphy 0:20:39 40 Antonio Martins 0:20:40 41 Mark Norden 0:20:41 42 Amir Mahmud 0:20:42 43 Andrew Packer 0:20:44 44 Jason Finlay 0:21:19 45 Ivan Kallaur 0:21:41 46 Carl Maroney 0:23:05 47 Abe Yoga 0:23:54 48 Stuart Gee 0:23:56 49 Alberto Da Costa 0:24:40 50 Jacinto Da Costa 0:25:24 51 Christopher Loynes 0:25:25 52 Nuno Cardoso 0:25:36 53 Johny Dobe 0:26:08 54 Pedro Lopes 0:27:41 55 Joel Hossack 0:27:42 56 Angelo Barros 0:28:26 57 Evan Acheson 0:28:27 58 Hideyuki Takeuchi 0:28:40 59 Guy Falla 0:28:47 60 Shane Cody 0:28:52 61 Matt King 0:29:05 62 Stephen Harries 0:29:42 63 Arthur Gatt 0:29:44 64 Kersten Jauer 65 Jorge Silva 0:29:45 66 Matthew Turner 0:29:51 67 David Dennis 0:32:34 68 Sirko Schroeder 0:32:56 69 Aaron Caden 0:32:57 70 Phil Blum 0:32:58 71 Greg Newton 0:35:47 72 Nick Westwood 0:35:48 73 James Sloan 74 Ben Psaila 75 Murray Thornton 0:35:49 76 Simao Fernandes 0:35:53 77 Ryan Hawson 0:36:04 78 Carlos Godinho 0:38:33 79 Martinho Pinto 0:38:48 80 Adam Humphryson 0:38:51 81 Peter Talbot 0:38:58 82 Gene Till 0:38:59 83 Abel Martins 0:39:18 84 Craig Junor 0:39:45 85 Kim Kwee Ng 0:40:03 86 Agustinho Guterres 0:40:43 87 Paulo Pereira 0:41:16 88 Mark Lackenby 0:42:08 89 John Oliveri 0:42:09 90 Tome Soares 0:42:14 91 John Parncutt 0:42:17 92 Leandro Soares 0:42:55 93 Karri Golding 0:43:43 94 Hugh Williams 0:43:44 95 Laurence Guttmann 96 Nick Cooke 0:43:47 97 Cameron McDougall 0:45:12 98 Joao Matos 0:45:17 99 Mark Jensen 0:45:19 100 Mark Mathews 0:45:56 101 Tito Carvalho 0:45:57 102 Kurt Proctor-Parker 0:45:58 103 Afriano Lopo 0:46:00 104 Januari Fernandes 0:46:01 105 Cameron Dalton 0:46:03 106 Brenton Jenke 0:46:05 107 Michael Smith 0:48:07 108 Charlie Stephenson 0:48:08 109 Tim Ferres 0:48:22 110 Jeremy Winfield 0:48:24 111 Januari M. Da Costa 0:49:05 112 Joe Young 0:49:14 113 Toby Lanzer 0:50:24 114 Joao Pereira 0:51:20 115 Dylan Reilly 0:52:12 116 Ray Giddins 0:52:14 117 Kieran Laughton 0:52:15 118 Paulo Grilo 0:52:16 119 David Lyons 0:52:17 120 Evaristo Varela 0:52:19 121 Gareth Scott 0:52:23 122 Nathan Dalton 0:53:07 123 Domingos Pereira 0:53:15 124 Christian Patouraux 0:53:18 125 Scott Davis 0:53:59 126 Daniel Walker 0:54:00 127 Evan Armstrong 0:54:01 128 Carlos Lopes 0:54:08 129 Bonifacio Martins 0:54:15 130 Patrick Giddings 0:54:17 131 Januario Mota 0:54:24 132 Carlos Silva 0:55:28 133 John Roy 0:55:39 134 Stephen Draper 0:55:40 135 Michael Stone 0:55:41 136 Adam Fletcher 0:55:42 137 Daniel Gilfillan 0:55:43 138 Manuel Guterres 0:55:49 139 Henrique Santos 0:55:51 140 Jacinto Soares 141 Warren Matulick 0:55:54 142 Shane McCarthy 143 Jon Stagg 144 Jean Francois Bijoux 145 Fernando Pereira 0:56:00 146 Xavier Caximoro 0:59:07 147 Charlie Van Der Lit 0:59:53 148 Antonio Magno 1:00:34 149 Daniel Moriarty 1:00:52 150 James Hardman 1:03:32 151 Jeff Prime 1:03:33 152 Carlos Pereira 1:03:56 153 Alcino Baptista 1:04:36 154 Camilio Colo 1:05:18 155 Carlos Colo 1:05:54 156 Feliciano Mendonca 1:06:20 157 Gary Perkins 1:07:00 158 Julito Marques 1:07:58 159 Steven Peterson 1:08:05 160 Gregorio B. Correia 161 Cristian Da Costa 1:08:29 162 Julian Edwards 1:10:31 163 Bruno Samuel Efido 1:12:24 164 Richard Vernon 1:12:44 165 Colin Smith 1:13:30 166 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 1:13:45 167 Remy Christian Izendooren 1:14:25 168 James Scott 1:14:27 169 Ivan Lay 1:14:34 170 Marcelino Fernandes 1:14:38 171 Mario Belo 1:14:45 172 Zitu Baptista da Costa 1:15:16 173 Agusto Soares 1:15:31 174 Roger Decurtins 1:16:43 175 Peter Svara 1:18:26 176 Jan Hiemstra 1:20:17 177 Tony Marker 1:20:26 178 Zeferino Belo 1:21:24 179 Andrew Carter 1:21:33 180 Andrew Duff 1:22:00 181 David Sheley 1:23:01 182 Darren Francis 1:23:03 183 Rob Rutherford 1:23:04 184 Colin MacInnes 1:26:29 185 Marco Bottari 1:26:55 186 Ian Kruger 1:27:30 187 Domingos Bras 1:28:01 188 Domingos Oliveira 1:28:03 189 Florindo Moreira 1:28:24 190 Ezaquiel Paulino 1:29:02 191 Phil Wilson 1:30:02 192 Austin O’Hearn 1:30:03 193 Andrew Thompson 1:30:26 194 Hiroshi Yoshimura 1:30:30 195 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 1:31:55 196 Greg Hinds 1:32:10 197 Matthew Perrett 1:32:16 198 Rosito Jesus 1:33:21 199 Chris Clarke 1:33:24 200 Matthew Fitzgerald 1:33:26 201 Sean Tisdale 1:33:27 202 Bryan Baker 1:33:29 203 Guilhermino Orleans 1:33:52 204 Orlando Gomes 1:33:55 205 Ananias De Araujo 1:34:49 206 Jason Honrado 1:35:23 207 Carlos Savio 1:36:44 208 Helge Suhr 1:38:11 209 Victor Borges 1:38:34 210 Ramang Kristian 1:40:08 211 Manuel Barreto 1:40:15 212 Marcus Peters 1:42:50 213 Ian Donnelly 1:43:21 214 Marcelino Manu 1:43:51 215 Marcos Martins Cachola 1:43:59 216 Nick Corrie 1:45:31 217 Mark Korsten 1:45:43 218 Jaquel Da Silva 1:45:46 219 Feliciano Araujo 1:46:09 220 Joanico Lopes 1:46:22 221 Julio Da Costa 1:46:36 222 Antonio Soares 1:47:22 223 Daniel O’Brien 1:48:46 224 Jun Hao Foo 1:50:33 225 David Craven 1:53:09 226 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 1:54:31 227 Kiang Chen Tan 1:56:07 228 Torben Sko 1:58:20 229 Liam Sibly 1:58:21 230 David Natoli 1:58:28 231 Chris Bray 2:00:51 232 Barry Collins 2:00:55 233 Peter Wallace 2:01:23 234 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 2:02:06 235 Mukhtar Assis 2:03:05 236 Pat Jonklaas 2:04:40 237 Will Strong 2:04:57 238 Keith Reynolds 2:04:58 239 Joao da Conceicao 2:05:15 240 Brenden Koh 2:05:28 241 Jack Fisher 2:05:44 242 Constantino Noronha 2:05:59 243 Andrew James 2:08:58 244 Pete Wallis 2:09:02 245 Grant Knisely 2:10:28 246 Dan Gosling 2:10:36 247 Mike Sweeney 2:11:21 248 Tim Greenwell 2:11:25 249 Brendan Gibson 2:14:11 250 Peter Pearse 2:14:13 251 Martin Hanssen 2:14:46 252 Jimmy Lim 2:14:52 253 Derek Chua 2:14:53 254 Mervin Jumawan 2:14:56 255 Timothy Stats 2:15:59 256 Michael Laing 2:16:00 257 Alfred Lay 2:20:39 258 Rob Williams 2:20:53 259 Jason Pyne 2:21:49 260 Timothy Wallace 2:23:18 261 Tim Ogden 2:24:51 262 Peter Murphy 2:25:48 263 Manfred Greitschus 2:25:49 264 Daniel Spasojevic 2:26:54 265 Jarrick Lay 266 Matt Schmidt 2:29:23 267 Robert Spittle 2:34:21 268 Michael Loufman 2:35:11 269 Michael O’Dea 2:37:20 270 John Gosling 2:39:08 271 Lin Fong Neu 2:39:32 272 George Paterson 2:39:52 273 Bryce Stuart Paterson 2:39:53 274 Roy Mackay 2:42:55 275 Brian Mathew 2:43:46 276 Stephen Malloch 3:56:34 277 Kevin Soh

Women stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine O’Shea 2:58:09 2 Naomi Hansen 0:00:08 3 Peta Mullens 0:00:58 4 Melinda Jackson 0:01:16 5 Kelly Bartlett 0:03:53 6 Meg Carrigan 0:08:13 7 Eleanor Patterson 0:09:15 8 Kea Mumford 0:15:14 9 Amity McSwan 0:20:49 10 Turi Berg 0:23:10 11 Francelina Cabral 0:24:40 12 Toni Spinks 0:25:24 13 Jessica Huston 0:25:33 14 Karen Wilson 0:26:12 15 Philippa Featherston 0:31:42 16 Gill Fowler 0:31:46 17 Jo Williams 0:35:19 18 Lauretta Howarth 19 Jade Forsyth 0:35:20 20 Lesley Sutton 0:35:21 21 Bathsheba Turton 0:36:12 22 Annette Outtrim 0:39:04 23 Meredith Hiemstra 0:59:43 24 Filomena Araujo 1:00:02 25 Libby Reardon 1:18:08 26 Rose Donnelly 1:22:47 27 Anne Tosky 1:25:38 28 Freya Bennett 1:35:24 29 Lisa Perrett 1:39:02 30 Maria Esmeralda 1:42:28 31 Ana Patricia Ferreira 1:45:56 32 Liz Drummond 1:48:24 33 Amanda Wallis 1:48:25 34 Merle Weber 1:48:26 35 Kate Gibson 1:56:32 36 Catharina Williams-Van Klinken 2:00:15 37 Barbara Maria Rohmann 2:01:15 38 Imaculada Remedios 2:02:23 39 Penny Davis 2:04:15 40 Stephanie Sleen 2:06:18 41 Christine Quigley 2:12:30 42 Helen Spittle 2:13:47 43 Kylie Gaffel 2:16:44 44 Nicola Wunderlich 45 Julie Souness 2:17:28 46 Juvita da Silva 2:24:35 47 Marcelina Barreto 2:25:02 48 Vera Lucia Mendonca 2:35:35 49 Robyn Fried 2:35:42 50 Tami Oginuma 3:35:42

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch 20:49:56 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:04:43 3 Adrian Jackson 0:09:37 4 Tinker Juarez 0:15:48 5 Scott Liston 0:33:48 6 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 0:41:23 7 Rohin Adams 0:42:39 8 Alex Denham 0:45:01 9 Ben Mather 0:55:01 10 Nelson Silva 0:59:24 11 Christopher Hanson 1:06:10 12 Ashley Hayat 1:08:16 13 Shahrin Amir 1:20:50 14 Kel Boers 1:23:13 15 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 1:31:03 16 Phillip Orr 1:37:18 17 Andrew Bell 1:42:24 18 Duncan Murray 1:44:38 19 Matt King 2:00:35 20 Sean Hurley 2:12:40 21 Samuel McGregor 2:21:44 22 Brett Kellett 2:33:33 23 Mark Mcinnes 2:35:41 24 Orlando Da Costa 2:42:23 25 Jeremy Doolan 2:43:57 26 Craig Peacock 2:45:15 27 Neil van der Ploeg 2:53:28 28 Sugianto Binjai 2:56:57 29 John Groves 2:57:30 30 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 3:00:23 31 Jacinto Da Costa 3:28:01 32 Silas Everett 3:32:09 33 Antonio Martins 3:32:51 34 Ahmad Yani 3:34:30 35 Greg Murison 3:44:41 36 Tim Retchford 3:53:07 37 Jeremy Soawyer 3:53:31 38 Christopher Loynes 4:11:37 39 Ivan Kallaur 4:18:26 40 Phillip Brownscombe 4:22:28 41 Phil Mawbey 4:24:28 42 Carl Maroney 4:28:21 43 Bill Murphy 4:33:04 44 Jason Finlay 4:42:15 45 Andrew Barcroft 4:50:45 46 Stuart Gee 4:52:34 47 Mark Norden 5:00:27 48 Ray Giddins 5:06:18 49 Nuno Cardoso 5:10:37 50 Matthew Turner 5:19:24 51 Evan Acheson 5:31:40 52 Greg Newton 5:35:44 53 Shane Cody 5:42:27 54 Guy Falla 5:47:21 55 Ryan Hawson 5:49:50 56 Nick Westwood 5:58:07 57 Jeremy Winfield 6:02:20 58 Stephen Harries 6:04:45 59 Abe Yoga 6:06:25 60 Arthur Gatt 6:12:07 61 Peter Talbot 6:22:54 62 Hideyuki Takeuchi 6:27:56 63 David Dennis 6:28:45 64 Tim Ferres 6:32:57 65 James Sloan 6:39:16 66 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 6:47:22 67 Alberto Da Costa 6:54:34 68 Adam Humphryson 6:55:41 69 Aaron Caden 7:04:37 70 Murray Thornton 7:06:05 71 Toby Lanzer 7:06:38 72 Charlie Stephenson 7:12:21 73 Johny Dobe 7:17:12 74 Amir Mahmud 7:21:27 75 Pedro Lopes 7:23:53 76 Phil Blum 7:25:53 77 John Oliveri 7:27:57 78 Joao Matos 7:31:56 79 Nick Cooke 7:44:45 80 Roger Decurtins 7:46:53 81 Karri Golding 7:54:56 82 Mark Lackenby 7:55:16 83 Kersten Jauer 8:06:55 84 Tome Soares 8:07:14 85 Michael Smith 8:09:02 86 Hugh Williams 8:11:30 87 Sirko Schroeder 8:16:59 88 Laurence Guttmann 8:20:58 89 Cameron McDougall 8:24:02 90 Simao Fernandes 8:35:28 91 Paulo Pereira 8:41:58 92 Joel Hossack 8:46:34 93 Bonifacio Martins 8:59:19 94 Carlos Godinho 9:01:23 95 Kim Kwee Ng 9:09:03 96 John Roy 9:15:13 97 Craig Junor 9:19:47 98 Dylan Reilly 9:22:21 99 David Lyons 9:22:45 100 Ben Psaila 9:46:57 101 Christian Patouraux 9:47:11 102 Cameron Dalton 9:51:57 103 Martinho Pinto 10:03:09 104 Andrew Packer 10:03:23 105 Daniel Gilfillan 10:08:15 106 Kieran Laughton 10:16:54 107 Nathan Dalton 10:23:47 108 Januari Fernandes 10:28:36 109 Afriano Lopo 10:29:17 110 Warren Matulick 10:29:38 111 John Parncutt 10:38:47 112 Januari M. Da Costa 10:41:41 113 Abel Martins 10:42:44 114 Gene Till 11:09:41 115 Mark Jensen 11:13:41 116 Domingos Pereira 11:17:30 117 Jorge Silva 11:20:21 118 Scott Davis 11:21:19 119 Evaristo Varela 11:23:12 120 Patrick Giddings 11:28:59 121 Kurt Proctor-Parker 11:48:37 122 Leandro Soares 11:51:51 123 Mark Mathews 11:56:44 124 Gareth Scott 11:56:59 125 Carlos Lopes 11:57:44 126 Rob Rutherford 12:00:50 127 Andrew Duff 12:09:04 128 Fernando Pereira 12:17:06 129 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 12:23:18 130 Chris Clarke 12:25:09 131 Tony Marker 12:33:03 132 Feliciano Mendonca 12:34:01 133 Tito Carvalho 12:37:10 134 Angelo Barros 12:37:56 135 Shane McCarthy 12:40:28 136 Joao Pereira 12:42:05 137 Antonio Magno 12:44:30 138 Marco Bottari 12:49:13 139 Adam Fletcher 12:49:18 140 Marcelino Fernandes 12:53:28 141 Michael Stone 13:17:33 142 Stephen Draper 13:17:41 143 Phil Wilson 13:27:09 144 Camilio Colo 13:27:38 145 Steven Peterson 13:28:25 146 Julian Edwards 13:29:33 147 Richard Vernon 13:38:18 148 Jason Honrado 13:39:04 149 Carlos Silva 13:40:46 150 Colin MacInnes 13:46:58 151 James Hardman 13:50:00 152 Henrique Santos 13:53:21 153 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 13:54:04 154 Xavier Caximoro 13:58:17 155 Paulo Grilo 14:02:11 156 Jeff Prime 14:13:16 157 Timothy Stats 14:18:27 158 Gregorio B. Correia 14:19:02 159 Remy Christian Izendooren 14:31:38 160 Peter Svara 14:37:06 161 Jacinto Soares 14:37:26 162 Agustinho Guterres 14:40:08 163 Julito Marques 14:41:16 164 Feliciano Araujo 14:43:07 165 Charlie Van Der Lit 14:46:44 166 Mario Belo 14:53:06 167 Stephen Malloch 14:54:04 168 Gary Perkins 14:58:21 169 David Sheley 15:03:40 170 Helge Suhr 15:12:23 171 Andrew Carter 15:17:35 172 Jan Hiemstra 15:20:29 173 Evan Armstrong 15:21:34 174 Hiroshi Yoshimura 15:31:00 175 Daniel Moriarty 15:32:15 176 Ian Kruger 15:33:53 177 Chris Bray 15:34:26 178 Alcino Baptista 15:43:01 179 Marcus Peters 15:48:00 180 Joe Young 15:50:52 181 Brenden Koh 15:53:49 182 James Scott 15:55:21 183 Jon Stagg 15:58:21 184 Cristian Da Costa 16:00:08 185 Jean Francois Bijoux 16:18:01 186 Daniel Walker 16:20:15 187 Colin Smith 16:25:36 188 Florindo Moreira 16:26:15 189 Zeferino Belo 16:35:25 190 Matthew Fitzgerald 16:47:28 191 Timothy Wallace 16:53:53 192 Nick Corrie 16:59:14 193 Ivan Lay 17:04:28 194 Jack Fisher 17:04:42 195 Pete Wallis 17:11:49 196 Ramang Kristian 17:13:17 197 Daniel O’Brien 17:14:49 198 Manuel Guterres 17:27:41 199 Carlos Colo 17:30:26 200 Brendan Gibson 17:33:09 201 Carlos Savio 17:34:21 202 Sean Tisdale 17:34:40 203 Brenton Jenke 17:35:12 204 Bruno Samuel Efido 17:38:09 205 Liam Sibly 17:48:01 206 Darren Francis 17:48:24 207 Januario Mota 18:01:44 208 Joanico Lopes 18:04:38 209 David Craven 18:05:53 210 Ananias De Araujo 18:10:54 211 Andrew James 18:12:37 212 Marcelino Manu 18:13:39 213 Agusto Soares 18:26:29 214 Michael Laing 18:27:38 215 Bryan Baker 18:28:47 216 Ian Donnelly 18:39:02 217 Peter Pearse 18:43:22 218 Torben Sko 18:51:12 219 Guilhermino Orleans 18:51:43 220 Mike Sweeney 19:05:11 221 Victor Borges 19:05:34 222 Zitu Baptista da Costa 19:06:59 223 Kiang Chen Tan 19:07:12 224 Peter Murphy 19:09:08 225 Carlos Pereira 19:18:54 226 Marcos Martins Cachola 19:22:12 227 Rosito Jesus 19:24:12 228 Matthew Perrett 19:32:45 229 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 19:38:41 230 Barry Collins 19:42:43 231 David Natoli 19:52:02 232 Mukhtar Assis 20:08:09 233 Manuel Barreto 20:10:48 234 Manfred Greitschus 20:19:47 235 Mark Korsten 20:21:31 236 Derek Chua 20:21:45 237 Greg Hinds 20:35:46 238 Austin O’Hearn 20:50:28 239 Andrew Thompson 20:51:37 240 Bryce Stuart Paterson 20:55:44 241 Michael O’Dea 21:03:52 242 Tim Greenwell 21:16:12 243 Domingos Bras 21:27:08 244 Domingos Oliveira 21:27:49 245 Will Strong 21:34:52 246 Jason Pyne 21:35:12 247 Dan Gosling 21:49:19 248 Matt Schmidt 21:55:01 249 Keith Reynolds 22:04:50 250 Julio Da Costa 22:05:05 251 Pat Jonklaas 22:08:48 252 Martin Hanssen 22:12:36 253 Jaquel Da Silva 22:21:31 254 Ezaquiel Paulino 22:44:40 255 Robert Spittle 22:52:34 256 Jimmy Lim 22:55:58 257 Tim Ogden 23:17:42 258 Orlando Gomes 23:33:39 259 Rob Williams 23:50:04 260 Jun Hao Foo 23:56:44 261 Michael Loufman 24:10:14 262 Antonio Soares 24:10:57 263 Mervin Jumawan 24:48:20 264 Grant Knisely 24:55:43 265 George Paterson 25:31:38 266 Daniel Spasojevic 25:31:52 267 John Gosling 26:01:54 268 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 26:19:02 269 Constantino Noronha 27:13:27 270 Alfred Lay 27:21:21 271 Jarrick Lay 27:51:26 272 Roy Mackay 28:00:41 273 Joao da Conceicao 28:26:15 274 Brian Mathew 29:00:19 275 Peter Wallace 29:03:51 276 Lin Fong Neu 29:23:27 277 Kevin Soh 31:46:08