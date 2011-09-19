Fetch and Mullens win Tour de Timor
Fauzan and O'Shea win final stages
Stage 6: Manatuto - Dili
The President of the Republic, HE José Ramos-Horta congratulated Australian Luke Fetch, after he won the 2011 Tour de Timor, crossing the finish line on the final day as part of the main peloton. Retaining the yellow jersey, Fetch from Search 2 Retain held off the strong competition to take home the $10,000 USD prize money. Peta Mullens was the top woman after another strong finish in the final stage.
Dr José Ramos-Horta saw riders descending a challenging section of the day's route, which stretched over some 8km of dry riverbed from a bridge overlooking the race. Making his way back to the finish line in his trademark mini-moke, he greeted the crowds and riders, "Today has been spectacular, despite the challenges experienced this race has become a great success. Next year I want the Tour de Timor to visit the final district that the race has not passed through: Oekussi. If it is possible perhaps we will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Timor-Leste's Restoration of Independence with a race that will visit Kupang, Atambua and and Ambeno in Oekussi."
Today's stage was won by Malaysia's Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi who finished with a time of 2:37:34, followed by Neil van der Ploeg and Ashley Hayat in 2:29:42.
"I was trying hard to take the stage win, however it was a bit too hard to take the overall," Fauzan said. "I broke away at KOM #1, and then there were three of us. I broke away again at KOM #2 and at that point, I knew I could win the stage." Fauzan also took out yesterday's fifth stage.
But it wasn't enough. As Fetch said, "We played a defensive game today, covered the early moves and had Scotty and Neil up front to keep an eye on AJ. It was definitely interesting going through all the different parts of Dili; the atmosphere was incredible, there were just people everywhere".
As Fetch explains, the Search 2 Retain team will divide the prize money equally. "I couldn't have done it myself, it's just awesome to have the support from the team around me. I'll definitely have to come back next year to defend my title."
Neil van der Ploeg took second for the stage win today with a time of 2:39: 42. "Our priority was to make sure Luke and Paul held onto their leads," he said. "The main guys have been climbing more strongly than myself so I was thinking if I could get out in a small move then I'd be able to help them at the end."
Hayat, of Fitzroy Revolution who came in third, said: "Neil and I drove it across the riverbed, dropped the other guys and then raced to the finish. We're good friends so when we came up to the line we stayed side by side and sprinted; Neil just beat me across the line". Asked about the finish in Dili, Hayat said, "It's pretty cool; you really don't get to experience that very often unless you're a professional rider. It's a great way to finish as it gives you a boost coming into the last day. I love it. I've competed in the Tour de Timor every year and always have a fantastic time."
The winner of the women's open title, Peta Mullens, explained that more than anything, she was happy for her team: Nothing Good Can Come of This. "We were still holding first, second and third and wanted to retain that which I think we did."
"The terrain here is so gorgeous, and the Timorese people were amazing supporting us up the hills. The ride into town today was just incredible with so many people who came out to support Timor-Leste. I think we're going to team up again and come back in 2012, hopefully bringing even more people to tour the country."
Anche Cabral has finished her clean sweep of the National Women's team. "I found this last stage easy, we had good roads and a big group to ride in." Cabral was characteristically excited about the development of women's riding in Timor-Leste. Offering advice to young Timorese women looking to get into sport she said, "When I fall, I look towards the finish line, there is always water, always medical support, so no matter how much you hurt you can come out fine in the end!"
Tinker Juarez finished the event with a strong ride in the main group. "Today the main priority was keeping out of trouble, keeping the road side up and ensuring not get any flats," he said.
"It was quite exciting to see all the supporters and the roads closed. Every corner and every block was just full of people which was incredible. To me the event was first class and I'd love to get a couple of team riders out here next year."
Nelson Silva came in fourth, riding by himself away from the group with a time of 2:42:08. The Portuguese coach of the Timorese National Team has ridden well across the race and has been a crowd favourite in each town.
The 2011 Tour de Timor has been an overwhelming success for the riders and for Timor-Leste. The event has pushed Timor further into the spotlight as a new destination for adventure tourism and intrepid travel. This year, close to 1000 participants including riders, support, media and VIPs made the trip through Laclubar, Beacu, Iliomar, Com, Manatuto and back to Dili.
As Mark Barrends, Race Director for this year's Tour de Timor said, "It's been an awesome six days, I've had the best time of my life. We've had a lot of young up and coming riders who have proved their worth. I loved the scenery, I loved the people, I loved everything about this country. It is the first time I've been to Timor-Leste and I will definitely be back."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|2:37:34
|2
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:02:08
|3
|Ashley Hayat
|0:02:09
|4
|Nelson Silva
|0:04:34
|5
|John Groves
|0:07:14
|6
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|0:09:01
|7
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:15:15
|8
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|0:15:16
|9
|Luke Fetch
|0:15:17
|10
|Scott Liston
|0:15:18
|11
|Christopher Hanson
|0:15:19
|12
|Alex Denham
|0:15:20
|13
|Tinker Juarez
|0:15:21
|14
|Rohin Adams
|0:15:22
|15
|Kel Boers
|0:15:25
|16
|Shahrin Amir
|0:15:27
|17
|Adrian Jackson
|0:15:29
|18
|Ben Mather
|0:15:34
|19
|Samuel McGregor
|0:15:40
|20
|Sean Hurley
|0:17:35
|21
|Mark Mcinnes
|0:17:37
|22
|Phillip Orr
|0:17:38
|23
|Tim Retchford
|0:17:39
|24
|Ahmad Yani
|0:17:40
|25
|Andrew Bell
|0:17:43
|26
|Craig Peacock
|0:17:54
|27
|Jeremy Soawyer
|0:17:56
|28
|Sugianto Binjai
|0:18:01
|29
|Phil Mawbey
|0:18:02
|30
|Brett Kellett
|0:18:03
|31
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:18:06
|32
|Greg Murison
|0:18:10
|33
|Duncan Murray
|0:19:08
|34
|Phillip Brownscombe
|0:20:25
|35
|Andrew Barcroft
|0:20:26
|36
|Silas Everett
|0:20:35
|37
|Jeremy Doolan
|0:20:36
|38
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|0:20:38
|39
|Bill Murphy
|0:20:39
|40
|Antonio Martins
|0:20:40
|41
|Mark Norden
|0:20:41
|42
|Amir Mahmud
|0:20:42
|43
|Andrew Packer
|0:20:44
|44
|Jason Finlay
|0:21:19
|45
|Ivan Kallaur
|0:21:41
|46
|Carl Maroney
|0:23:05
|47
|Abe Yoga
|0:23:54
|48
|Stuart Gee
|0:23:56
|49
|Alberto Da Costa
|0:24:40
|50
|Jacinto Da Costa
|0:25:24
|51
|Christopher Loynes
|0:25:25
|52
|Nuno Cardoso
|0:25:36
|53
|Johny Dobe
|0:26:08
|54
|Pedro Lopes
|0:27:41
|55
|Joel Hossack
|0:27:42
|56
|Angelo Barros
|0:28:26
|57
|Evan Acheson
|0:28:27
|58
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|0:28:40
|59
|Guy Falla
|0:28:47
|60
|Shane Cody
|0:28:52
|61
|Matt King
|0:29:05
|62
|Stephen Harries
|0:29:42
|63
|Arthur Gatt
|0:29:44
|64
|Kersten Jauer
|65
|Jorge Silva
|0:29:45
|66
|Matthew Turner
|0:29:51
|67
|David Dennis
|0:32:34
|68
|Sirko Schroeder
|0:32:56
|69
|Aaron Caden
|0:32:57
|70
|Phil Blum
|0:32:58
|71
|Greg Newton
|0:35:47
|72
|Nick Westwood
|0:35:48
|73
|James Sloan
|74
|Ben Psaila
|75
|Murray Thornton
|0:35:49
|76
|Simao Fernandes
|0:35:53
|77
|Ryan Hawson
|0:36:04
|78
|Carlos Godinho
|0:38:33
|79
|Martinho Pinto
|0:38:48
|80
|Adam Humphryson
|0:38:51
|81
|Peter Talbot
|0:38:58
|82
|Gene Till
|0:38:59
|83
|Abel Martins
|0:39:18
|84
|Craig Junor
|0:39:45
|85
|Kim Kwee Ng
|0:40:03
|86
|Agustinho Guterres
|0:40:43
|87
|Paulo Pereira
|0:41:16
|88
|Mark Lackenby
|0:42:08
|89
|John Oliveri
|0:42:09
|90
|Tome Soares
|0:42:14
|91
|John Parncutt
|0:42:17
|92
|Leandro Soares
|0:42:55
|93
|Karri Golding
|0:43:43
|94
|Hugh Williams
|0:43:44
|95
|Laurence Guttmann
|96
|Nick Cooke
|0:43:47
|97
|Cameron McDougall
|0:45:12
|98
|Joao Matos
|0:45:17
|99
|Mark Jensen
|0:45:19
|100
|Mark Mathews
|0:45:56
|101
|Tito Carvalho
|0:45:57
|102
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|0:45:58
|103
|Afriano Lopo
|0:46:00
|104
|Januari Fernandes
|0:46:01
|105
|Cameron Dalton
|0:46:03
|106
|Brenton Jenke
|0:46:05
|107
|Michael Smith
|0:48:07
|108
|Charlie Stephenson
|0:48:08
|109
|Tim Ferres
|0:48:22
|110
|Jeremy Winfield
|0:48:24
|111
|Januari M. Da Costa
|0:49:05
|112
|Joe Young
|0:49:14
|113
|Toby Lanzer
|0:50:24
|114
|Joao Pereira
|0:51:20
|115
|Dylan Reilly
|0:52:12
|116
|Ray Giddins
|0:52:14
|117
|Kieran Laughton
|0:52:15
|118
|Paulo Grilo
|0:52:16
|119
|David Lyons
|0:52:17
|120
|Evaristo Varela
|0:52:19
|121
|Gareth Scott
|0:52:23
|122
|Nathan Dalton
|0:53:07
|123
|Domingos Pereira
|0:53:15
|124
|Christian Patouraux
|0:53:18
|125
|Scott Davis
|0:53:59
|126
|Daniel Walker
|0:54:00
|127
|Evan Armstrong
|0:54:01
|128
|Carlos Lopes
|0:54:08
|129
|Bonifacio Martins
|0:54:15
|130
|Patrick Giddings
|0:54:17
|131
|Januario Mota
|0:54:24
|132
|Carlos Silva
|0:55:28
|133
|John Roy
|0:55:39
|134
|Stephen Draper
|0:55:40
|135
|Michael Stone
|0:55:41
|136
|Adam Fletcher
|0:55:42
|137
|Daniel Gilfillan
|0:55:43
|138
|Manuel Guterres
|0:55:49
|139
|Henrique Santos
|0:55:51
|140
|Jacinto Soares
|141
|Warren Matulick
|0:55:54
|142
|Shane McCarthy
|143
|Jon Stagg
|144
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|145
|Fernando Pereira
|0:56:00
|146
|Xavier Caximoro
|0:59:07
|147
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|0:59:53
|148
|Antonio Magno
|1:00:34
|149
|Daniel Moriarty
|1:00:52
|150
|James Hardman
|1:03:32
|151
|Jeff Prime
|1:03:33
|152
|Carlos Pereira
|1:03:56
|153
|Alcino Baptista
|1:04:36
|154
|Camilio Colo
|1:05:18
|155
|Carlos Colo
|1:05:54
|156
|Feliciano Mendonca
|1:06:20
|157
|Gary Perkins
|1:07:00
|158
|Julito Marques
|1:07:58
|159
|Steven Peterson
|1:08:05
|160
|Gregorio B. Correia
|161
|Cristian Da Costa
|1:08:29
|162
|Julian Edwards
|1:10:31
|163
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|1:12:24
|164
|Richard Vernon
|1:12:44
|165
|Colin Smith
|1:13:30
|166
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|1:13:45
|167
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|1:14:25
|168
|James Scott
|1:14:27
|169
|Ivan Lay
|1:14:34
|170
|Marcelino Fernandes
|1:14:38
|171
|Mario Belo
|1:14:45
|172
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|1:15:16
|173
|Agusto Soares
|1:15:31
|174
|Roger Decurtins
|1:16:43
|175
|Peter Svara
|1:18:26
|176
|Jan Hiemstra
|1:20:17
|177
|Tony Marker
|1:20:26
|178
|Zeferino Belo
|1:21:24
|179
|Andrew Carter
|1:21:33
|180
|Andrew Duff
|1:22:00
|181
|David Sheley
|1:23:01
|182
|Darren Francis
|1:23:03
|183
|Rob Rutherford
|1:23:04
|184
|Colin MacInnes
|1:26:29
|185
|Marco Bottari
|1:26:55
|186
|Ian Kruger
|1:27:30
|187
|Domingos Bras
|1:28:01
|188
|Domingos Oliveira
|1:28:03
|189
|Florindo Moreira
|1:28:24
|190
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|1:29:02
|191
|Phil Wilson
|1:30:02
|192
|Austin O’Hearn
|1:30:03
|193
|Andrew Thompson
|1:30:26
|194
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|1:30:30
|195
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|1:31:55
|196
|Greg Hinds
|1:32:10
|197
|Matthew Perrett
|1:32:16
|198
|Rosito Jesus
|1:33:21
|199
|Chris Clarke
|1:33:24
|200
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|1:33:26
|201
|Sean Tisdale
|1:33:27
|202
|Bryan Baker
|1:33:29
|203
|Guilhermino Orleans
|1:33:52
|204
|Orlando Gomes
|1:33:55
|205
|Ananias De Araujo
|1:34:49
|206
|Jason Honrado
|1:35:23
|207
|Carlos Savio
|1:36:44
|208
|Helge Suhr
|1:38:11
|209
|Victor Borges
|1:38:34
|210
|Ramang Kristian
|1:40:08
|211
|Manuel Barreto
|1:40:15
|212
|Marcus Peters
|1:42:50
|213
|Ian Donnelly
|1:43:21
|214
|Marcelino Manu
|1:43:51
|215
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|1:43:59
|216
|Nick Corrie
|1:45:31
|217
|Mark Korsten
|1:45:43
|218
|Jaquel Da Silva
|1:45:46
|219
|Feliciano Araujo
|1:46:09
|220
|Joanico Lopes
|1:46:22
|221
|Julio Da Costa
|1:46:36
|222
|Antonio Soares
|1:47:22
|223
|Daniel O’Brien
|1:48:46
|224
|Jun Hao Foo
|1:50:33
|225
|David Craven
|1:53:09
|226
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|1:54:31
|227
|Kiang Chen Tan
|1:56:07
|228
|Torben Sko
|1:58:20
|229
|Liam Sibly
|1:58:21
|230
|David Natoli
|1:58:28
|231
|Chris Bray
|2:00:51
|232
|Barry Collins
|2:00:55
|233
|Peter Wallace
|2:01:23
|234
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|2:02:06
|235
|Mukhtar Assis
|2:03:05
|236
|Pat Jonklaas
|2:04:40
|237
|Will Strong
|2:04:57
|238
|Keith Reynolds
|2:04:58
|239
|Joao da Conceicao
|2:05:15
|240
|Brenden Koh
|2:05:28
|241
|Jack Fisher
|2:05:44
|242
|Constantino Noronha
|2:05:59
|243
|Andrew James
|2:08:58
|244
|Pete Wallis
|2:09:02
|245
|Grant Knisely
|2:10:28
|246
|Dan Gosling
|2:10:36
|247
|Mike Sweeney
|2:11:21
|248
|Tim Greenwell
|2:11:25
|249
|Brendan Gibson
|2:14:11
|250
|Peter Pearse
|2:14:13
|251
|Martin Hanssen
|2:14:46
|252
|Jimmy Lim
|2:14:52
|253
|Derek Chua
|2:14:53
|254
|Mervin Jumawan
|2:14:56
|255
|Timothy Stats
|2:15:59
|256
|Michael Laing
|2:16:00
|257
|Alfred Lay
|2:20:39
|258
|Rob Williams
|2:20:53
|259
|Jason Pyne
|2:21:49
|260
|Timothy Wallace
|2:23:18
|261
|Tim Ogden
|2:24:51
|262
|Peter Murphy
|2:25:48
|263
|Manfred Greitschus
|2:25:49
|264
|Daniel Spasojevic
|2:26:54
|265
|Jarrick Lay
|266
|Matt Schmidt
|2:29:23
|267
|Robert Spittle
|2:34:21
|268
|Michael Loufman
|2:35:11
|269
|Michael O’Dea
|2:37:20
|270
|John Gosling
|2:39:08
|271
|Lin Fong Neu
|2:39:32
|272
|George Paterson
|2:39:52
|273
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|2:39:53
|274
|Roy Mackay
|2:42:55
|275
|Brian Mathew
|2:43:46
|276
|Stephen Malloch
|3:56:34
|277
|Kevin Soh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine O’Shea
|2:58:09
|2
|Naomi Hansen
|0:00:08
|3
|Peta Mullens
|0:00:58
|4
|Melinda Jackson
|0:01:16
|5
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:03:53
|6
|Meg Carrigan
|0:08:13
|7
|Eleanor Patterson
|0:09:15
|8
|Kea Mumford
|0:15:14
|9
|Amity McSwan
|0:20:49
|10
|Turi Berg
|0:23:10
|11
|Francelina Cabral
|0:24:40
|12
|Toni Spinks
|0:25:24
|13
|Jessica Huston
|0:25:33
|14
|Karen Wilson
|0:26:12
|15
|Philippa Featherston
|0:31:42
|16
|Gill Fowler
|0:31:46
|17
|Jo Williams
|0:35:19
|18
|Lauretta Howarth
|19
|Jade Forsyth
|0:35:20
|20
|Lesley Sutton
|0:35:21
|21
|Bathsheba Turton
|0:36:12
|22
|Annette Outtrim
|0:39:04
|23
|Meredith Hiemstra
|0:59:43
|24
|Filomena Araujo
|1:00:02
|25
|Libby Reardon
|1:18:08
|26
|Rose Donnelly
|1:22:47
|27
|Anne Tosky
|1:25:38
|28
|Freya Bennett
|1:35:24
|29
|Lisa Perrett
|1:39:02
|30
|Maria Esmeralda
|1:42:28
|31
|Ana Patricia Ferreira
|1:45:56
|32
|Liz Drummond
|1:48:24
|33
|Amanda Wallis
|1:48:25
|34
|Merle Weber
|1:48:26
|35
|Kate Gibson
|1:56:32
|36
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken
|2:00:15
|37
|Barbara Maria Rohmann
|2:01:15
|38
|Imaculada Remedios
|2:02:23
|39
|Penny Davis
|2:04:15
|40
|Stephanie Sleen
|2:06:18
|41
|Christine Quigley
|2:12:30
|42
|Helen Spittle
|2:13:47
|43
|Kylie Gaffel
|2:16:44
|44
|Nicola Wunderlich
|45
|Julie Souness
|2:17:28
|46
|Juvita da Silva
|2:24:35
|47
|Marcelina Barreto
|2:25:02
|48
|Vera Lucia Mendonca
|2:35:35
|49
|Robyn Fried
|2:35:42
|50
|Tami Oginuma
|3:35:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch
|20:49:56
|2
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:04:43
|3
|Adrian Jackson
|0:09:37
|4
|Tinker Juarez
|0:15:48
|5
|Scott Liston
|0:33:48
|6
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|0:41:23
|7
|Rohin Adams
|0:42:39
|8
|Alex Denham
|0:45:01
|9
|Ben Mather
|0:55:01
|10
|Nelson Silva
|0:59:24
|11
|Christopher Hanson
|1:06:10
|12
|Ashley Hayat
|1:08:16
|13
|Shahrin Amir
|1:20:50
|14
|Kel Boers
|1:23:13
|15
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|1:31:03
|16
|Phillip Orr
|1:37:18
|17
|Andrew Bell
|1:42:24
|18
|Duncan Murray
|1:44:38
|19
|Matt King
|2:00:35
|20
|Sean Hurley
|2:12:40
|21
|Samuel McGregor
|2:21:44
|22
|Brett Kellett
|2:33:33
|23
|Mark Mcinnes
|2:35:41
|24
|Orlando Da Costa
|2:42:23
|25
|Jeremy Doolan
|2:43:57
|26
|Craig Peacock
|2:45:15
|27
|Neil van der Ploeg
|2:53:28
|28
|Sugianto Binjai
|2:56:57
|29
|John Groves
|2:57:30
|30
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|3:00:23
|31
|Jacinto Da Costa
|3:28:01
|32
|Silas Everett
|3:32:09
|33
|Antonio Martins
|3:32:51
|34
|Ahmad Yani
|3:34:30
|35
|Greg Murison
|3:44:41
|36
|Tim Retchford
|3:53:07
|37
|Jeremy Soawyer
|3:53:31
|38
|Christopher Loynes
|4:11:37
|39
|Ivan Kallaur
|4:18:26
|40
|Phillip Brownscombe
|4:22:28
|41
|Phil Mawbey
|4:24:28
|42
|Carl Maroney
|4:28:21
|43
|Bill Murphy
|4:33:04
|44
|Jason Finlay
|4:42:15
|45
|Andrew Barcroft
|4:50:45
|46
|Stuart Gee
|4:52:34
|47
|Mark Norden
|5:00:27
|48
|Ray Giddins
|5:06:18
|49
|Nuno Cardoso
|5:10:37
|50
|Matthew Turner
|5:19:24
|51
|Evan Acheson
|5:31:40
|52
|Greg Newton
|5:35:44
|53
|Shane Cody
|5:42:27
|54
|Guy Falla
|5:47:21
|55
|Ryan Hawson
|5:49:50
|56
|Nick Westwood
|5:58:07
|57
|Jeremy Winfield
|6:02:20
|58
|Stephen Harries
|6:04:45
|59
|Abe Yoga
|6:06:25
|60
|Arthur Gatt
|6:12:07
|61
|Peter Talbot
|6:22:54
|62
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|6:27:56
|63
|David Dennis
|6:28:45
|64
|Tim Ferres
|6:32:57
|65
|James Sloan
|6:39:16
|66
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|6:47:22
|67
|Alberto Da Costa
|6:54:34
|68
|Adam Humphryson
|6:55:41
|69
|Aaron Caden
|7:04:37
|70
|Murray Thornton
|7:06:05
|71
|Toby Lanzer
|7:06:38
|72
|Charlie Stephenson
|7:12:21
|73
|Johny Dobe
|7:17:12
|74
|Amir Mahmud
|7:21:27
|75
|Pedro Lopes
|7:23:53
|76
|Phil Blum
|7:25:53
|77
|John Oliveri
|7:27:57
|78
|Joao Matos
|7:31:56
|79
|Nick Cooke
|7:44:45
|80
|Roger Decurtins
|7:46:53
|81
|Karri Golding
|7:54:56
|82
|Mark Lackenby
|7:55:16
|83
|Kersten Jauer
|8:06:55
|84
|Tome Soares
|8:07:14
|85
|Michael Smith
|8:09:02
|86
|Hugh Williams
|8:11:30
|87
|Sirko Schroeder
|8:16:59
|88
|Laurence Guttmann
|8:20:58
|89
|Cameron McDougall
|8:24:02
|90
|Simao Fernandes
|8:35:28
|91
|Paulo Pereira
|8:41:58
|92
|Joel Hossack
|8:46:34
|93
|Bonifacio Martins
|8:59:19
|94
|Carlos Godinho
|9:01:23
|95
|Kim Kwee Ng
|9:09:03
|96
|John Roy
|9:15:13
|97
|Craig Junor
|9:19:47
|98
|Dylan Reilly
|9:22:21
|99
|David Lyons
|9:22:45
|100
|Ben Psaila
|9:46:57
|101
|Christian Patouraux
|9:47:11
|102
|Cameron Dalton
|9:51:57
|103
|Martinho Pinto
|10:03:09
|104
|Andrew Packer
|10:03:23
|105
|Daniel Gilfillan
|10:08:15
|106
|Kieran Laughton
|10:16:54
|107
|Nathan Dalton
|10:23:47
|108
|Januari Fernandes
|10:28:36
|109
|Afriano Lopo
|10:29:17
|110
|Warren Matulick
|10:29:38
|111
|John Parncutt
|10:38:47
|112
|Januari M. Da Costa
|10:41:41
|113
|Abel Martins
|10:42:44
|114
|Gene Till
|11:09:41
|115
|Mark Jensen
|11:13:41
|116
|Domingos Pereira
|11:17:30
|117
|Jorge Silva
|11:20:21
|118
|Scott Davis
|11:21:19
|119
|Evaristo Varela
|11:23:12
|120
|Patrick Giddings
|11:28:59
|121
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|11:48:37
|122
|Leandro Soares
|11:51:51
|123
|Mark Mathews
|11:56:44
|124
|Gareth Scott
|11:56:59
|125
|Carlos Lopes
|11:57:44
|126
|Rob Rutherford
|12:00:50
|127
|Andrew Duff
|12:09:04
|128
|Fernando Pereira
|12:17:06
|129
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|12:23:18
|130
|Chris Clarke
|12:25:09
|131
|Tony Marker
|12:33:03
|132
|Feliciano Mendonca
|12:34:01
|133
|Tito Carvalho
|12:37:10
|134
|Angelo Barros
|12:37:56
|135
|Shane McCarthy
|12:40:28
|136
|Joao Pereira
|12:42:05
|137
|Antonio Magno
|12:44:30
|138
|Marco Bottari
|12:49:13
|139
|Adam Fletcher
|12:49:18
|140
|Marcelino Fernandes
|12:53:28
|141
|Michael Stone
|13:17:33
|142
|Stephen Draper
|13:17:41
|143
|Phil Wilson
|13:27:09
|144
|Camilio Colo
|13:27:38
|145
|Steven Peterson
|13:28:25
|146
|Julian Edwards
|13:29:33
|147
|Richard Vernon
|13:38:18
|148
|Jason Honrado
|13:39:04
|149
|Carlos Silva
|13:40:46
|150
|Colin MacInnes
|13:46:58
|151
|James Hardman
|13:50:00
|152
|Henrique Santos
|13:53:21
|153
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|13:54:04
|154
|Xavier Caximoro
|13:58:17
|155
|Paulo Grilo
|14:02:11
|156
|Jeff Prime
|14:13:16
|157
|Timothy Stats
|14:18:27
|158
|Gregorio B. Correia
|14:19:02
|159
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|14:31:38
|160
|Peter Svara
|14:37:06
|161
|Jacinto Soares
|14:37:26
|162
|Agustinho Guterres
|14:40:08
|163
|Julito Marques
|14:41:16
|164
|Feliciano Araujo
|14:43:07
|165
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|14:46:44
|166
|Mario Belo
|14:53:06
|167
|Stephen Malloch
|14:54:04
|168
|Gary Perkins
|14:58:21
|169
|David Sheley
|15:03:40
|170
|Helge Suhr
|15:12:23
|171
|Andrew Carter
|15:17:35
|172
|Jan Hiemstra
|15:20:29
|173
|Evan Armstrong
|15:21:34
|174
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|15:31:00
|175
|Daniel Moriarty
|15:32:15
|176
|Ian Kruger
|15:33:53
|177
|Chris Bray
|15:34:26
|178
|Alcino Baptista
|15:43:01
|179
|Marcus Peters
|15:48:00
|180
|Joe Young
|15:50:52
|181
|Brenden Koh
|15:53:49
|182
|James Scott
|15:55:21
|183
|Jon Stagg
|15:58:21
|184
|Cristian Da Costa
|16:00:08
|185
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|16:18:01
|186
|Daniel Walker
|16:20:15
|187
|Colin Smith
|16:25:36
|188
|Florindo Moreira
|16:26:15
|189
|Zeferino Belo
|16:35:25
|190
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|16:47:28
|191
|Timothy Wallace
|16:53:53
|192
|Nick Corrie
|16:59:14
|193
|Ivan Lay
|17:04:28
|194
|Jack Fisher
|17:04:42
|195
|Pete Wallis
|17:11:49
|196
|Ramang Kristian
|17:13:17
|197
|Daniel O’Brien
|17:14:49
|198
|Manuel Guterres
|17:27:41
|199
|Carlos Colo
|17:30:26
|200
|Brendan Gibson
|17:33:09
|201
|Carlos Savio
|17:34:21
|202
|Sean Tisdale
|17:34:40
|203
|Brenton Jenke
|17:35:12
|204
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|17:38:09
|205
|Liam Sibly
|17:48:01
|206
|Darren Francis
|17:48:24
|207
|Januario Mota
|18:01:44
|208
|Joanico Lopes
|18:04:38
|209
|David Craven
|18:05:53
|210
|Ananias De Araujo
|18:10:54
|211
|Andrew James
|18:12:37
|212
|Marcelino Manu
|18:13:39
|213
|Agusto Soares
|18:26:29
|214
|Michael Laing
|18:27:38
|215
|Bryan Baker
|18:28:47
|216
|Ian Donnelly
|18:39:02
|217
|Peter Pearse
|18:43:22
|218
|Torben Sko
|18:51:12
|219
|Guilhermino Orleans
|18:51:43
|220
|Mike Sweeney
|19:05:11
|221
|Victor Borges
|19:05:34
|222
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|19:06:59
|223
|Kiang Chen Tan
|19:07:12
|224
|Peter Murphy
|19:09:08
|225
|Carlos Pereira
|19:18:54
|226
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|19:22:12
|227
|Rosito Jesus
|19:24:12
|228
|Matthew Perrett
|19:32:45
|229
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|19:38:41
|230
|Barry Collins
|19:42:43
|231
|David Natoli
|19:52:02
|232
|Mukhtar Assis
|20:08:09
|233
|Manuel Barreto
|20:10:48
|234
|Manfred Greitschus
|20:19:47
|235
|Mark Korsten
|20:21:31
|236
|Derek Chua
|20:21:45
|237
|Greg Hinds
|20:35:46
|238
|Austin O’Hearn
|20:50:28
|239
|Andrew Thompson
|20:51:37
|240
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|20:55:44
|241
|Michael O’Dea
|21:03:52
|242
|Tim Greenwell
|21:16:12
|243
|Domingos Bras
|21:27:08
|244
|Domingos Oliveira
|21:27:49
|245
|Will Strong
|21:34:52
|246
|Jason Pyne
|21:35:12
|247
|Dan Gosling
|21:49:19
|248
|Matt Schmidt
|21:55:01
|249
|Keith Reynolds
|22:04:50
|250
|Julio Da Costa
|22:05:05
|251
|Pat Jonklaas
|22:08:48
|252
|Martin Hanssen
|22:12:36
|253
|Jaquel Da Silva
|22:21:31
|254
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|22:44:40
|255
|Robert Spittle
|22:52:34
|256
|Jimmy Lim
|22:55:58
|257
|Tim Ogden
|23:17:42
|258
|Orlando Gomes
|23:33:39
|259
|Rob Williams
|23:50:04
|260
|Jun Hao Foo
|23:56:44
|261
|Michael Loufman
|24:10:14
|262
|Antonio Soares
|24:10:57
|263
|Mervin Jumawan
|24:48:20
|264
|Grant Knisely
|24:55:43
|265
|George Paterson
|25:31:38
|266
|Daniel Spasojevic
|25:31:52
|267
|John Gosling
|26:01:54
|268
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|26:19:02
|269
|Constantino Noronha
|27:13:27
|270
|Alfred Lay
|27:21:21
|271
|Jarrick Lay
|27:51:26
|272
|Roy Mackay
|28:00:41
|273
|Joao da Conceicao
|28:26:15
|274
|Brian Mathew
|29:00:19
|275
|Peter Wallace
|29:03:51
|276
|Lin Fong Neu
|29:23:27
|277
|Kevin Soh
|31:46:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens
|23:53:13
|2
|Katherine O’Shea
|0:02:40
|3
|Naomi Hansen
|0:17:51
|4
|Melinda Jackson
|0:22:08
|5
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:55:58
|6
|Amity McSwan
|2:09:26
|7
|Meg Carrigan
|2:18:35
|8
|Eleanor Patterson
|2:24:01
|9
|Kea Mumford
|3:28:40
|10
|Jo Williams
|3:53:09
|11
|Turi Berg
|4:53:15
|12
|Bathsheba Turton
|5:54:50
|13
|Francelina Cabral
|6:32:20
|14
|Lauretta Howarth
|6:50:40
|15
|Lesley Sutton
|6:50:51
|16
|Gill Fowler
|7:46:24
|17
|Annette Outtrim
|8:37:17
|18
|Jade Forsyth
|9:51:42
|19
|Karen Wilson
|9:52:46
|20
|Toni Spinks
|9:52:52
|21
|Philippa Featherston
|9:56:12
|22
|Filomena Araujo
|11:15:01
|23
|Jessica Huston
|11:34:46
|24
|Meredith Hiemstra
|12:32:03
|25
|Freya Bennett
|14:01:20
|26
|Ana Patricia Ferreira
|14:04:59
|27
|Merle Weber
|14:22:10
|28
|Rose Donnelly
|15:35:47
|29
|Amanda Wallis
|15:43:17
|30
|Liz Drummond
|15:44:54
|31
|Maria Esmeralda
|17:04:47
|32
|Anne Tosky
|17:17:40
|33
|Kylie Gaffel
|17:54:35
|34
|Libby Reardon
|18:35:00
|35
|Helen Spittle
|19:48:49
|36
|Barbara Maria Rohmann
|20:11:34
|37
|Lisa Perrett
|21:20:49
|38
|Penny Davis
|22:20:36
|39
|Kate Gibson
|22:32:27
|40
|Julie Souness
|22:40:57
|41
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken
|22:48:14
|42
|Christine Quigley
|22:55:19
|43
|Nicola Wunderlich
|23:12:36
|44
|Stephanie Sleen
|23:15:47
|45
|Imaculada Remedios
|23:45:26
|46
|Robyn Fried
|25:16:42
|47
|Juvita da Silva
|26:13:04
|48
|Tami Oginuma
|26:37:05
|49
|Marcelina Barreto
|26:45:17
|50
|Vera Lucia Mendonca
|26:54:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy