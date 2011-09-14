Trending

Paul Van der Ploeg takes stage ahead of Fetch

Jackson in third place

Image 1 of 13

Two teammates round a bend

Two teammates round a bend
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 2 of 13

Racers go through a small village

Racers go through a small village
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 3 of 13

Many came out to cheer

Many came out to cheer
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 4 of 13

Two teammates on a climb

Two teammates on a climb
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 5 of 13

The race went along the beach

The race went along the beach
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 6 of 13

Two teammates by the ocean

Two teammates by the ocean
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 7 of 13

Round the bend and time for another climb

Round the bend and time for another climb
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 8 of 13

This rider tries to get away from the rest

This rider tries to get away from the rest
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 9 of 13

Sometimes it is just easier to walk.

Sometimes it is just easier to walk.
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 10 of 13

Many racers had to walk this climb

Many racers had to walk this climb
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 11 of 13

Fans en route

Fans en route
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 12 of 13

A rider climbs during stage 3 of the Tour de Timor

A rider climbs during stage 3 of the Tour de Timor
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 13 of 13

Two riders walk up a big climb

Two riders walk up a big climb
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)

Luke Fetch and Paul van der Ploeg extended their lead during the third stage of the Tour de Timor. Van der Ploeg took out the stage in 2:33:34 alongside teammate Fetch. Adrian Jackson, Tinker Juarez and Ben Mather were third to fifth respectively, with Jackson 2:27 behind van der Ploeg.

"It was a pretty good stage for us. The Search 2 Retain team was just controlling the bunch for the first 45km along the flat roads," said yellow jersey holder van der Ploeg. "The hard packed section along the beach was awesome. Then when we got into the hills, it was loose and rocky and it was every man for himself."

Jackson was again just off the top position and now is further behind on the yellow jersey "Luke and Paul broke away at the bottom of the last steep climb, I was struggling in the rough stuff. My light frame bounces off all of the rocks, the other bigger guys just power through them."

"At the moment they're looking pretty strong, I'm third place overall so definitely will try to hold that, but you never know what happens still three days to go," said Jackson.

Juarez again showed his strength with another solid ride bringing him into fourth place. "Scenery was awesome, it definitely made me want to just pull over to the side, it was amazing to see so much beach with no one there," he said. "This stage is so far my favourite one".

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of Malaysia came in 13th in 2:45:41, after going down on the first decent. "I fell down because there were just too many loose rocks on the way down. From my team's point of view, we're still targeting the top three, we're going to go for second place because I think first place is just too far for our team to catch. There are three more stages, I'll at least try to win one stage if I can." Shahrin came in five minutes later in 16th.

Nelson da Silva was amongst the top again. The Portuguese trainer of the Timorese national team arrived in 15th with a time of 2:47:56.

Orlando da Costa again came in as the first Timorese rider in 25th, with a time of 2:56:55 "It was good because the uphill was the difficult part," said the climbing specialist. "I tried to keep up with the Australian riders. At the uphill I was able to break away. I am happy with today's result as it is an improvement on the past two stages." Jacinto da Costa came in 33rd with a time of 3:04:05 and Antonio martins was 38th with 3:10:13.

Amongst the women, team "Nothing Good Can Come of This" came out on top with Naomi Hansen, Katherine O'Shea and Peta Mullens arriving in the top three positions. Hansen came in 2:58:34. "Our team tactic today was pretty much hang with the front bunch as long as we could. We were kinda fortunate that all three of us were there at the bottom of the first climb," said Hansen, "I consider myself to be quite a good technical rider, but I think a lot of people will find it hard because it is loose."

Ahmed Yani was the first Indonesian in, coming in at 31st with a time of 3:00:11. "Today was really hard, the route was very rocky and it was hard for me to ride because my hands were hurting from just trying to hold onto the bike. I'm feeling pain all over actually. Yesterday I fell down and injured my left knee, so I just wanted to finish today."

"Timor-Leste is really beautiful to ride in and the people are beautiful too, just like in Indonesia, I'm definitely going to come back next year if I can get sponsors." Yani's teammate Sugianto Binjai was not too far behind with a time of 3:11:39 in 43rd position. The 69km stage was a largely coastal route winding inland at time to pass by crops of rice and corn. Riders were treated to a near constant supply of villages and inhabitants cheering them on for the first 45km before the route took an inland turn onto a rough, loose road winding its way through forest, over river and eventually up an ascent into Iliomar."

Iliomar is the capital of the sub-district, also named Iliomar, in the district of Lautem. Iliomar's population at the 2004 census was approximately 7000. There has been some level of development since 2004, but the town has retained its charming village atmosphere. Word from riders is that Iliomar's children have given the loudest welcome to finishers yet.

The videos below show post-race interviews with the top riders, the start and some action during the race.

Full Results (* indicates female riders)

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul van der Ploeg2:33:34
2Luke Fetch0:00:01
3Adrian Jackson0:01:28
4Tinker Juarez0:02:54
5Ben Mather0:03:10
6Rohin Adams0:06:46
7Scott Liston0:07:43
8Christopher Hanson0:09:25
9Alex Denham0:09:28
10Matt King0:09:34
11Kel Boers0:09:47
12Ashley Hayat0:09:57
13Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi0:12:07
14Andrew Bell0:13:51
15Nelson Silva0:14:22
16Shahrin Amir0:17:01
17Craig Peacock0:17:15
18Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed0:17:17
19Brett Kellett0:17:24
20Phillip Orr0:17:36
21Samuel McGregor0:20:01
22Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh0:20:17
23Carl Maroney0:21:07
24Duncan Murray0:22:02
25Orlando Da Costa0:23:21
26Jeremy Doolan0:23:40
27Silas Everett0:24:18
28Naomi Hansen*0:25:00
29Katherine O’Shea*0:25:28
30Peta Mullens*0:25:34
31Ahmad Yani0:26:37
32Mark Mcinnes0:29:16
33Jacinto Da Costa0:30:31
34Sean Hurley0:33:52
35Tim Retchford0:33:53
36Jeremy Soawyer0:36:17
37Greg Murison0:36:35
38Antonio Martins0:36:39
39Phil Mawbey0:36:51
40Kelly Bartlett*0:36:57
41Neil van der Ploeg0:37:03
42Mark Norden0:37:32
43Sugianto Binjai0:38:05
44Phillip Brownscombe0:39:06
45Stuart Gee0:39:43
46Ray Giddins0:39:48
47Bill Murphy0:40:02
48Melinda Jackson*0:40:26
49Austin O’Hearn0:40:27
50Andrew Packer0:41:20
51Shane Cody0:41:29
52Meg Carrigan*0:41:53
53Jason Finlay0:42:33
54Matthew Turner0:43:05
55Eleanor Patterson*0:43:28
56Amity McSwan*0:44:42
57Evan Acheson0:45:25
58Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo0:45:42
59Jeremy Winfield0:45:48
60Adam Taylor0:47:31
61Johny Dobe0:48:30
62Nick Westwood0:49:36
63Christopher Loynes0:50:12
64Greg Newton0:53:38
65Guy Falla0:54:50
66Stephen Harries0:55:38
67David Dennis0:55:39
68Ryan Hawson0:57:28
69Ivan Kallaur0:57:45
70Andrew Barcroft0:58:31
71Pedro Lopes0:59:44
72Nick Cooke0:59:58
73Toby Lanzer1:00:40
74Arthur Gatt1:01:04
75Abe Yoga1:01:08
76Tome Soares1:01:36
77Hideyuki Takeuchi1:01:53
78Roger Decurtins1:02:20
79Ben Psaila1:02:23
80Craig Junor1:02:35
81James Sloan1:02:37
82Amir Mahmud1:03:56
83Jo Williams*1:04:18
84Adam Humphryson1:06:01
85John Oliveri1:06:03
86Jason Honrado1:06:06
87Simao Fernandes1:06:09
88Azhari Yusuf Lubis1:06:57
89Joel Hossack1:07:57
90Kim Kwee Ng1:08:18
91Tim Ferres1:08:30
92Michael Smith1:08:51
93Mark Lackenby1:10:02
94Karri Golding1:10:04
95Turi Berg*1:10:06
96Bonifacio Martins1:10:19
97Jorge Silva1:10:38
98Kea Mumford*1:10:43
99Murray Thornton1:13:11
100Charlie Stephenson1:13:23
101Afriano Lopo1:13:55
102Peter Jeffery1:14:05
103David Lyons1:14:57
104Peter Talbot1:17:53
105Abel Martins1:18:03
106Cameron McDougall1:18:17
107Hugh Williams1:18:31
108Dylan Reilly1:18:33
109Laurence Guttmann1:18:34
110John Parncutt1:19:03
111Mark Jensen1:19:15
112Kieran Laughton1:20:26
113Bathsheba Turton*1:20:36
114Daniel Gilfillan1:21:52
115Gareth Scott1:22:14
116Carlos Godinho1:22:17
117Joao Matos1:23:25
118Phil Blum1:24:17
119Aaron Caden1:24:19
120Sirko Schroeder1:24:23
121Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo1:26:29
122Lauretta Howarth*1:26:32
123Lesley Sutton*1:26:35
124Christian Patouraux1:27:28
125Carlos Lopes1:28:40
126Scott Davis1:29:15
127Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura1:29:20
128John Roy1:29:43
129Remy Christian Izendooren1:29:46
130Colin MacInnes1:29:50
131Julito Marques1:29:58
132Gene Till1:29:59
133Januari Fernandes1:30:03
134Pheng Khoon Benny Goh1:32:09
135Andrew Duff1:32:47
136Chris Clarke1:33:07
137Jessica Huston*1:33:28
138Brenton Jenke1:33:29
139Kurt Proctor-Parker1:33:42
140Paulo Pereira1:33:53
141Rob Rutherford1:34:16
142Timothy Stats1:34:49
143Shane McCarthy1:34:52
144Kersten Jauer1:35:32
145Patrick Giddings1:35:51
146Tito Carvalho1:35:53
147Francelina Cabral*1:36:10
148Antonio Magno1:36:22
149Domingos Pereira1:36:41
150Paulo Grilo1:38:03
151Richard Vernon1:38:45
152Gill Fowler*1:38:47
153Marcelino Fernandes1:39:31
154Nathan Dalton1:41:46
155Cameron Dalton1:43:08
156Adam Fletcher1:43:28
157David Sheley1:44:05
158Martinho Pinto1:44:14
159Nuno Cardoso1:44:26
160Agustinho Guterres1:46:43
161Januari M. Da Costa1:47:10
162Jean Francois Bijoux1:47:19
163Xavier Caximoro1:47:35
164Warren Matulick1:47:40
165Marco Bottari1:48:23
166Karen Wilson*1:48:35
167Chris Bray1:49:15
168Jade Forsyth*1:49:31
169Philippa Featherston*1:49:47
170Mark Mathews1:50:06
171Stephen Malloch1:50:35
172Joanico Lopes1:50:46
173Toni Spinks*1:51:08
174Michael Stone1:52:50
175Stephen Draper1:52:52
176Tony Marker1:53:33
177Julian Edwards1:53:41
178Charlie Van Der Lit1:53:48
179Evan Armstrong1:54:14
180Manuel Guterres1:54:56
181Annette Outtrim*1:54:59
182Phil Wilson1:55:30
183Ramang Kristian1:56:07
184Camilio Colo1:56:44
185Steven Peterson1:57:14
186Feliciano Araujo1:58:31
187Jaquel Da Silva1:58:45
188Delfin De Orlaens1:58:47
189Filomena Araujo*1:58:49
190Fernando Pereira1:59:16
191Angelo Barros1:59:46
192Daniel Moriarty2:02:16
193Freya Bennett*2:02:17
194Mario Belo2:05:56
195Jacinto Soares2:06:17
196Colin Smith2:07:12
197Alice Leppitt*2:08:30
198Jack Fisher2:08:46
199Andrew Carter2:09:53
200Cristian Da Costa2:10:54
201Henrique Santos2:13:11
202Feliciano Mendonca2:13:42
203Marcelino Manu2:15:45
204James Scott2:15:49
205Ana Patricia Ferreira*2:16:05
206Bryce Stuart Paterson2:16:30
207Timothy Wallace2:16:57
208Daniel Walker2:17:25
209Alcino Baptista2:18:20
210Agusto Soares2:18:27
211Florindo Moreira2:18:51
212Carlos Silva2:18:55
213Greg Hinds2:19:15
214Marcus Peters2:19:34
215Helge Suhr2:19:35
216Ivan Lay2:21:12
217Peter Pearse2:21:47
218Brenden Koh2:22:24
219Ian Kruger2:24:05
220Peter Svara2:25:42
221Gary Perkins2:25:43
222Robert Schmucker2:26:11
223Michael Laing2:26:13
224Sean Tisdale2:26:30
225Andrew Thompson2:30:02
226Carlos Savio2:30:06
227Daniel O’Brien2:30:57
228James Hardman2:31:01
229Jeff Prime2:31:05
230Carlos Colo2:31:12
231Hiroshi Yoshimura2:31:25
232Grant Knisely2:32:34
233Michael O’Dea2:33:33
234Meredith Hiemstra*2:33:51
235Jan Hiemstra2:33:52
236Adelino Nolasco2:35:29
237Brendan Gibson2:37:41
238Bryan Baker2:38:44
239Mark Korsten2:39:34
240Liam Sibly2:39:42
241David Craven2:40:37
242Maria Esmeralda*2:40:40
243Mukhtar Assis2:40:44
244Andrew James2:40:49
245Jon Stagg2:41:33
246Ian Donnelly2:41:34
247Rose Donnelly*2:41:36
248Merle Weber*2:42:41
249Anne Tosky*2:42:47
250John Gosling2:43:12
251Dan Gosling2:45:42
252Manuel Barreto2:45:49
253Kiang Chen Tan2:46:47
254Barry Collins2:47:09
255Januario Mota2:48:52
256Mike Sweeney2:50:33
257Tim Greenwell2:51:14
258Ananias De Araujo2:51:40
259Keith Reynolds2:51:56
260Nick Corrie2:52:05
261Zitu Baptista da Costa2:52:55
262Manuel Teixeira2:53:14
263Amanda Wallis*2:53:59
264Liz Drummond*
265Pete Wallis2:54:00
266Zeferino Belo2:54:38
267David Natoli2:54:46
268George Paterson2:56:22
269Constantino Noronha2:56:30
270Peter Murphy2:57:03
271Matt Schmidt2:57:23
272Torben Sko2:57:33
273Imaculada Remedios*2:58:04
274Joe Young2:58:06
275Geoff Rowe2:58:08
276Darren Francis2:58:11
277Sam Buchanan2:58:41
278Will Strong2:59:49
279Julio Da Costa2:59:54
280Scott Campbell3:00:36
281Matthew Fitzgerald3:00:54
282Marcos Martins Cachola3:05:25
283Bruno Samuel Efido3:05:52
284Pat Jonklaas3:07:29
285Libby Reardon*3:07:50
286Domingos Oliveira3:11:05
287Rosito Jesus3:11:07
288Domingos Bras3:11:08
289Victor Borges3:12:08
290Justin Heath3:12:39
291Manfred Greitschus3:15:14
292Roy Mackay3:16:21
293Carlos Pereira3:20:15
294Kylie Gaffel*3:22:49
295Franscisco Marques da Conceicao3:22:51
296Stephanie Sleen*3:23:15
297Jimmy Lim3:23:22
298Orlando Gomes3:23:27
299Christine Quigley*3:26:15
300Lisa Perrett*3:26:25
301Daniel Spasojevic3:26:30
302Jason Pyne3:31:03
303Barbara Maria Rohmann*3:31:04
304Martin Hanssen3:31:07
305Helen Spittle*3:31:11
306Robert Spittle3:31:22
307Ezaquiel Paulino3:32:32
308Derek Chua3:32:43
309Juvita da Silva*3:35:40
310Mervin Jumawan3:35:54
311Sze Hiong Terrence Tan3:40:25
312Matthew Perrett3:45:32
313Tim Ogden3:47:15
314Penny Davis*3:47:16
315Tami Oginuma*3:48:34
316Julie Souness*3:49:16
317Joao da Conceicao3:53:07
318Michael Loufman3:53:24
319Brian Mathew3:53:34
320Alfred Lay4:04:12
321Vera Lucia Mendonca*4:05:45
322Robyn Fried*4:06:14
323Rob Williams4:07:46
324Catharina Williams-Van Klinken*4:07:47
325Jun Hao Foo4:07:56
326Lin Fong Neu4:08:09
327Jarrick Lay4:09:18
328Kevin Soh4:12:06
DNFDomingas Guterres*
DNFNicola Wunderlich*
DNFKate Gibson*
DNFMarcelina Barreto*
DNFJoao Pereira
DNFLeandro Soares
DNFGregorio B. Correia
DNFGuilhermino Orleans
DNFAntonio Soares
DNFPeter Wallace
DNFGary Stone

General classification after stage 3 (* indicates female riders)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul van der Ploeg11:03:10
2Luke Fetch0:01:12
3Adrian Jackson0:10:36
4Tinker Juarez0:16:29
5Scott Liston0:28:16
6Rohin Adams0:41:26
7Alex Denham0:46:12
8Christopher Hanson0:56:54
9Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi1:01:03
10Ben Mather1:03:57
11Nelson Silva1:04:08
12Shahrin Amir1:05:52
13Matt King1:07:41
14Kel Boers1:08:21
15Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh1:09:07
16Phillip Orr1:09:29
17Andrew Bell1:14:13
18Ashley Hayat1:18:04
19Duncan Murray1:26:10
20Samuel McGregor1:38:29
21Sean Hurley1:44:01
22Peta Mullens*1:47:53
23Craig Peacock1:57:01
24Brett Kellett1:58:48
25Mark Mcinnes1:59:19
26Silas Everett1:59:49
27Jeremy Doolan2:01:51
28Orlando Da Costa2:05:03
29Katherine O’Shea*2:06:01
30Naomi Hansen*2:06:52
31Sugianto Binjai2:18:12
32Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed2:20:53
33Melinda Jackson*2:24:13
34Tim Retchford2:25:59
35Neil van der Ploeg2:26:12
36Jacinto Da Costa2:26:21
37Greg Murison2:33:11
38Carl Maroney2:33:25
39Antonio Martins2:37:46
40Jeremy Soawyer2:46:06
41Kelly Bartlett*2:46:23
42Christopher Loynes2:49:18
43Ray Giddins2:49:37
44Ahmad Yani2:51:58
45Mark Norden3:02:30
46Phillip Brownscombe3:05:28
47Ivan Kallaur3:11:52
48Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo3:12:36
49Phil Mawbey3:13:31
50Bill Murphy3:15:08
51Amity McSwan*3:18:17
52Jason Finlay3:20:31
53Eleanor Patterson*3:26:00
54Stuart Gee3:28:59
55Andrew Barcroft3:29:18
56Jeremy Winfield3:35:10
57Meg Carrigan*3:36:23
58Shane Cody3:39:42
59Matthew Turner3:47:18
60Nuno Cardoso3:48:05
61Greg Newton3:51:33
62David Dennis3:55:49
63Evan Acheson3:56:53
64Guy Falla4:09:22
65Tim Ferres4:09:26
66Simao Fernandes4:10:51
67Nick Westwood4:12:29
68Peter Talbot4:16:45
69Jo Williams*4:17:15
70Toby Lanzer4:21:43
71Stephen Harries4:24:03
72Ryan Hawson4:24:51
73Adam Humphryson4:25:25
74Abe Yoga4:29:00
75Roger Decurtins4:29:13
76Arthur Gatt4:30:15
77Murray Thornton4:30:36
78Kea Mumford*4:32:13
79James Sloan4:35:38
80Azhari Yusuf Lubis4:37:31
81John Oliveri4:45:12
82Hideyuki Takeuchi4:48:14
83Charlie Stephenson4:49:25
84Nick Cooke4:52:08
85Joao Matos4:55:41
86Karri Golding5:02:12
87Mark Lackenby5:03:27
88Turi Berg*5:03:50
89Ben Psaila5:04:40
90Michael Smith5:05:59
91Johny Dobe5:12:34
92Hugh Williams5:18:54
93Phil Blum5:25:05
94Aaron Caden5:25:09
95Sirko Schroeder5:25:15
96Cameron McDougall5:27:46
97Amir Mahmud5:35:47
98John Roy5:38:09
99Dylan Reilly5:40:42
100Tome Soares5:41:45
101Kim Kwee Ng5:44:58
102Paulo Pereira5:47:00
103Pedro Lopes5:50:08
104Laurence Guttmann5:51:34
105Peter Jeffery5:55:31
106Bathsheba Turton*5:55:42
107David Lyons5:58:02
108Bonifacio Martins6:11:31
109Christian Patouraux6:12:46
110Lauretta Howarth*6:15:54
111Lesley Sutton*6:16:00
112Warren Matulick6:17:20
113Joel Hossack6:18:19
114Chris Clarke6:20:43
115Kersten Jauer6:21:55
116Julito Marques6:25:20
117Francelina Cabral*6:33:02
118Carlos Godinho6:34:19
119Paulo Grilo6:35:05
120Kieran Laughton6:36:10
121Daniel Gilfillan6:39:47
122Craig Junor7:06:52
123Gill Fowler*7:09:03
124Cameron Dalton7:09:31
125John Parncutt7:12:01
126Afriano Lopo7:13:20
127Nathan Dalton7:13:27
128Martinho Pinto7:24:34
129Timothy Stats7:24:47
130Rob Rutherford7:27:52
131Abel Martins7:28:45
132Alice Leppitt*7:32:57
133Annette Outtrim*7:33:26
134Andrew Duff7:34:17
135Januari M. Da Costa7:35:03
136Patrick Giddings7:35:44
137Jade Forsyth*7:36:46
138Gareth Scott7:42:03
139Stephen Malloch7:42:21
140Januari Fernandes7:42:35
141Angelo Barros7:44:09
142Antonio Magno7:44:18
143Gene Till7:48:04
144Mark Mathews7:48:38
145Kurt Proctor-Parker7:50:00
146Marco Bottari7:52:54
147Scott Davis7:53:55
148Mark Jensen7:55:24
149Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura7:56:26
150Tito Carvalho8:01:20
151Carlos Lopes8:03:36
152Colin MacInnes8:06:22
153Adam Fletcher8:08:15
154Domingos Pereira8:10:15
155Marcelino Fernandes8:11:04
156Chris Bray8:13:45
157Richard Vernon8:18:06
158Pheng Khoon Benny Goh8:18:19
159Shane McCarthy8:24:31
160Feliciano Mendonca8:24:38
161Tony Marker8:29:08
162Phil Wilson8:31:10
163Jason Honrado8:32:32
164Fernando Pereira8:35:54
165Remy Christian Izendooren8:36:21
166Michael Stone8:36:35
167Stephen Draper8:36:40
168Julian Edwards8:37:03
169Camilio Colo8:44:39
170Andrew Packer8:45:49
171Karen Wilson*8:55:27
172Feliciano Araujo8:57:36
173Filomena Araujo*8:58:01
174Philippa Featherston*8:58:58
175Brenden Koh9:03:44
176Steven Peterson9:07:17
177Toni Spinks*9:07:19
178Jessica Huston*9:12:11
179Jorge Silva9:13:12
180Helge Suhr9:13:27
181Manuel Teixeira9:13:46
182Carlos Silva9:21:59
183Peter Svara9:24:34
184Adam Taylor9:26:15
185Joao Pereira9:26:26
186Marcus Peters9:27:13
187Mario Belo9:37:03
188Leandro Soares9:37:29
189Delfin De Orlaens9:39:00
190Michael Laing9:46:26
191Merle Weber*9:46:27
192Xavier Caximoro9:46:38
193Timothy Wallace9:47:44
194Andrew Carter9:48:05
195Gregorio B. Correia9:49:17
196Henrique Santos9:51:36
197Hiroshi Yoshimura9:52:10
198Evan Armstrong9:53:23
199Charlie Van Der Lit9:55:02
200Jeff Prime10:01:18
201Ian Kruger10:02:51
202James Hardman10:03:18
203Jacinto Soares10:08:52
204Gary Perkins10:10:33
205Jon Stagg10:14:35
206Liam Sibly10:19:00
207James Scott10:23:28
208Ana Patricia Ferreira*10:26:46
209Peter Murphy10:29:45
210Daniel Moriarty10:31:20
211Freya Bennett*10:31:24
212Andrew James10:33:37
213Scott Campbell10:34:06
214Sean Tisdale10:35:01
215Daniel O’Brien10:35:38
216David Natoli10:36:19
217Jean Francois Bijoux10:37:33
218Liz Drummond*10:41:22
219Amanda Wallis*10:41:41
220Pete Wallis10:41:42
221Florindo Moreira10:44:03
222Jan Hiemstra10:46:49
223Meredith Hiemstra*10:46:56
224Peter Pearse10:47:03
225Cristian Da Costa10:47:31
226Daniel Walker10:52:11
227David Craven10:52:17
228Nick Corrie10:54:41
229Alcino Baptista10:56:22
230David Sheley10:59:35
231Matthew Fitzgerald11:06:45
232Ananias De Araujo11:07:13
233Colin Smith11:07:39
234Carlos Savio11:08:00
235Jack Fisher11:08:33
236Ian Donnelly11:08:52
237Rose Donnelly*11:08:58
238Zeferino Belo11:14:45
239Brendan Gibson11:16:38
240Andrew Thompson11:16:50
241Bryan Baker11:22:38
242Barry Collins11:26:00
243Agustinho Guterres11:27:17
244Michael O’Dea11:29:58
245Ramang Kristian11:30:26
246Bruno Samuel Efido11:31:10
247Torben Sko11:36:41
248Manfred Greitschus11:41:13
249Marcelino Manu11:42:30
250Derek Chua11:50:49
251Mike Sweeney11:52:17
252Matthew Perrett11:55:37
253Joanico Lopes11:58:50
254Ivan Lay11:59:26
255Maria Esmeralda*12:00:31
256Mukhtar Assis12:00:40
257Darren Francis12:01:16
258Kylie Gaffel*12:02:40
259Carlos Colo12:02:57
260Brenton Jenke12:09:32
261Carlos Pereira12:15:05
262Mark Korsten12:17:02
263Tim Greenwell12:23:23
264Bryce Stuart Paterson12:26:40
265Justin Heath12:34:13
266Kiang Chen Tan12:36:52
267Victor Borges12:38:55
268Jason Pyne12:39:23
269Joe Young12:40:39
270Geoff Rowe12:40:40
271Marcos Martins Cachola12:48:15
272Manuel Barreto12:51:05
273Guilhermino Orleans12:51:18
274Rosito Jesus12:53:36
275Manuel Guterres12:59:49
276Will Strong13:05:05
277Franscisco Marques da Conceicao13:05:38
278Jaquel Da Silva13:14:01
279Helen Spittle*13:19:18
280Robert Spittle13:19:38
281Keith Reynolds13:19:51
282Adelino Nolasco13:20:42
283Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo13:25:27
284Anne Tosky*13:27:40
285Austin O’Hearn13:28:09
286Agusto Soares13:37:56
287Martin Hanssen13:39:28
288Pat Jonklaas13:39:58
289Greg Hinds13:42:55
290Januario Mota13:49:10
291Tim Ogden13:54:00
292Rob Williams13:56:46
293Jimmy Lim13:58:40
294Dan Gosling14:01:59
295Mervin Jumawan14:05:55
296Zitu Baptista da Costa14:08:11
297Matt Schmidt
298Barbara Maria Rohmann*14:19:01
299Grant Knisely14:27:36
300John Gosling14:33:02
301Jun Hao Foo14:44:54
302Lisa Perrett*14:55:29
303Libby Reardon*14:56:26
304Domingos Oliveira14:59:24
305Domingos Bras14:59:28
306Julio Da Costa15:11:14
307Ezaquiel Paulino15:20:42
308George Paterson15:28:59
309Julie Souness*15:45:28
310Daniel Spasojevic15:48:45
311Catharina Williams-Van Klinken*15:58:13
312Penny Davis*15:59:58
313Michael Loufman16:05:03
314Imaculada Remedios*16:10:46
315Robert Schmucker16:13:55
316Alfred Lay16:33:06
317Stephanie Sleen*16:35:57
318Christine Quigley*16:38:57
319Constantino Noronha16:44:14
320Sam Buchanan16:46:25
321Domingas Guterres*16:46:54
322Juvita da Silva*16:48:22
323Jarrick Lay16:57:02
324Nicola Wunderlich*16:57:27
325Tami Oginuma*17:01:16
326Antonio Soares17:04:05
327Roy Mackay
328Orlando Gomes17:11:11
329Vera Lucia Mendonca*17:18:27
330Robyn Fried*17:18:56
331Kate Gibson*17:24:13
332Sze Hiong Terrence Tan17:28:09
333Joao da Conceicao17:40:51
334Brian Mathew17:41:18
335Lin Fong Neu17:55:53
336Kevin Soh17:59:50
337Marcelina Barreto*18:24:13
338Peter Wallace18:59:50
339Gary Stone

 

