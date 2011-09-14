Image 1 of 13 Two teammates round a bend (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 2 of 13 Racers go through a small village (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 3 of 13 Many came out to cheer (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 4 of 13 Two teammates on a climb (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 5 of 13 The race went along the beach (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 6 of 13 Two teammates by the ocean (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 7 of 13 Round the bend and time for another climb (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 8 of 13 This rider tries to get away from the rest (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 9 of 13 Sometimes it is just easier to walk. (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 10 of 13 Many racers had to walk this climb (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 11 of 13 Fans en route (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 12 of 13 A rider climbs during stage 3 of the Tour de Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 13 of 13 Two riders walk up a big climb (Image credit: Tour de Timor)

Luke Fetch and Paul van der Ploeg extended their lead during the third stage of the Tour de Timor. Van der Ploeg took out the stage in 2:33:34 alongside teammate Fetch. Adrian Jackson, Tinker Juarez and Ben Mather were third to fifth respectively, with Jackson 2:27 behind van der Ploeg.

"It was a pretty good stage for us. The Search 2 Retain team was just controlling the bunch for the first 45km along the flat roads," said yellow jersey holder van der Ploeg. "The hard packed section along the beach was awesome. Then when we got into the hills, it was loose and rocky and it was every man for himself."

Jackson was again just off the top position and now is further behind on the yellow jersey "Luke and Paul broke away at the bottom of the last steep climb, I was struggling in the rough stuff. My light frame bounces off all of the rocks, the other bigger guys just power through them."

"At the moment they're looking pretty strong, I'm third place overall so definitely will try to hold that, but you never know what happens still three days to go," said Jackson.

Juarez again showed his strength with another solid ride bringing him into fourth place. "Scenery was awesome, it definitely made me want to just pull over to the side, it was amazing to see so much beach with no one there," he said. "This stage is so far my favourite one".

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of Malaysia came in 13th in 2:45:41, after going down on the first decent. "I fell down because there were just too many loose rocks on the way down. From my team's point of view, we're still targeting the top three, we're going to go for second place because I think first place is just too far for our team to catch. There are three more stages, I'll at least try to win one stage if I can." Shahrin came in five minutes later in 16th.

Nelson da Silva was amongst the top again. The Portuguese trainer of the Timorese national team arrived in 15th with a time of 2:47:56.

Orlando da Costa again came in as the first Timorese rider in 25th, with a time of 2:56:55 "It was good because the uphill was the difficult part," said the climbing specialist. "I tried to keep up with the Australian riders. At the uphill I was able to break away. I am happy with today's result as it is an improvement on the past two stages." Jacinto da Costa came in 33rd with a time of 3:04:05 and Antonio martins was 38th with 3:10:13.

Amongst the women, team "Nothing Good Can Come of This" came out on top with Naomi Hansen, Katherine O'Shea and Peta Mullens arriving in the top three positions. Hansen came in 2:58:34. "Our team tactic today was pretty much hang with the front bunch as long as we could. We were kinda fortunate that all three of us were there at the bottom of the first climb," said Hansen, "I consider myself to be quite a good technical rider, but I think a lot of people will find it hard because it is loose."

Ahmed Yani was the first Indonesian in, coming in at 31st with a time of 3:00:11. "Today was really hard, the route was very rocky and it was hard for me to ride because my hands were hurting from just trying to hold onto the bike. I'm feeling pain all over actually. Yesterday I fell down and injured my left knee, so I just wanted to finish today."

"Timor-Leste is really beautiful to ride in and the people are beautiful too, just like in Indonesia, I'm definitely going to come back next year if I can get sponsors." Yani's teammate Sugianto Binjai was not too far behind with a time of 3:11:39 in 43rd position. The 69km stage was a largely coastal route winding inland at time to pass by crops of rice and corn. Riders were treated to a near constant supply of villages and inhabitants cheering them on for the first 45km before the route took an inland turn onto a rough, loose road winding its way through forest, over river and eventually up an ascent into Iliomar."

Iliomar is the capital of the sub-district, also named Iliomar, in the district of Lautem. Iliomar's population at the 2004 census was approximately 7000. There has been some level of development since 2004, but the town has retained its charming village atmosphere. Word from riders is that Iliomar's children have given the loudest welcome to finishers yet.

The videos below show post-race interviews with the top riders, the start and some action during the race.

Full Results (* indicates female riders)

Stage 3 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul van der Ploeg 2:33:34 2 Luke Fetch 0:00:01 3 Adrian Jackson 0:01:28 4 Tinker Juarez 0:02:54 5 Ben Mather 0:03:10 6 Rohin Adams 0:06:46 7 Scott Liston 0:07:43 8 Christopher Hanson 0:09:25 9 Alex Denham 0:09:28 10 Matt King 0:09:34 11 Kel Boers 0:09:47 12 Ashley Hayat 0:09:57 13 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 0:12:07 14 Andrew Bell 0:13:51 15 Nelson Silva 0:14:22 16 Shahrin Amir 0:17:01 17 Craig Peacock 0:17:15 18 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 0:17:17 19 Brett Kellett 0:17:24 20 Phillip Orr 0:17:36 21 Samuel McGregor 0:20:01 22 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 0:20:17 23 Carl Maroney 0:21:07 24 Duncan Murray 0:22:02 25 Orlando Da Costa 0:23:21 26 Jeremy Doolan 0:23:40 27 Silas Everett 0:24:18 28 Naomi Hansen* 0:25:00 29 Katherine O’Shea* 0:25:28 30 Peta Mullens* 0:25:34 31 Ahmad Yani 0:26:37 32 Mark Mcinnes 0:29:16 33 Jacinto Da Costa 0:30:31 34 Sean Hurley 0:33:52 35 Tim Retchford 0:33:53 36 Jeremy Soawyer 0:36:17 37 Greg Murison 0:36:35 38 Antonio Martins 0:36:39 39 Phil Mawbey 0:36:51 40 Kelly Bartlett* 0:36:57 41 Neil van der Ploeg 0:37:03 42 Mark Norden 0:37:32 43 Sugianto Binjai 0:38:05 44 Phillip Brownscombe 0:39:06 45 Stuart Gee 0:39:43 46 Ray Giddins 0:39:48 47 Bill Murphy 0:40:02 48 Melinda Jackson* 0:40:26 49 Austin O’Hearn 0:40:27 50 Andrew Packer 0:41:20 51 Shane Cody 0:41:29 52 Meg Carrigan* 0:41:53 53 Jason Finlay 0:42:33 54 Matthew Turner 0:43:05 55 Eleanor Patterson* 0:43:28 56 Amity McSwan* 0:44:42 57 Evan Acheson 0:45:25 58 Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo 0:45:42 59 Jeremy Winfield 0:45:48 60 Adam Taylor 0:47:31 61 Johny Dobe 0:48:30 62 Nick Westwood 0:49:36 63 Christopher Loynes 0:50:12 64 Greg Newton 0:53:38 65 Guy Falla 0:54:50 66 Stephen Harries 0:55:38 67 David Dennis 0:55:39 68 Ryan Hawson 0:57:28 69 Ivan Kallaur 0:57:45 70 Andrew Barcroft 0:58:31 71 Pedro Lopes 0:59:44 72 Nick Cooke 0:59:58 73 Toby Lanzer 1:00:40 74 Arthur Gatt 1:01:04 75 Abe Yoga 1:01:08 76 Tome Soares 1:01:36 77 Hideyuki Takeuchi 1:01:53 78 Roger Decurtins 1:02:20 79 Ben Psaila 1:02:23 80 Craig Junor 1:02:35 81 James Sloan 1:02:37 82 Amir Mahmud 1:03:56 83 Jo Williams* 1:04:18 84 Adam Humphryson 1:06:01 85 John Oliveri 1:06:03 86 Jason Honrado 1:06:06 87 Simao Fernandes 1:06:09 88 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 1:06:57 89 Joel Hossack 1:07:57 90 Kim Kwee Ng 1:08:18 91 Tim Ferres 1:08:30 92 Michael Smith 1:08:51 93 Mark Lackenby 1:10:02 94 Karri Golding 1:10:04 95 Turi Berg* 1:10:06 96 Bonifacio Martins 1:10:19 97 Jorge Silva 1:10:38 98 Kea Mumford* 1:10:43 99 Murray Thornton 1:13:11 100 Charlie Stephenson 1:13:23 101 Afriano Lopo 1:13:55 102 Peter Jeffery 1:14:05 103 David Lyons 1:14:57 104 Peter Talbot 1:17:53 105 Abel Martins 1:18:03 106 Cameron McDougall 1:18:17 107 Hugh Williams 1:18:31 108 Dylan Reilly 1:18:33 109 Laurence Guttmann 1:18:34 110 John Parncutt 1:19:03 111 Mark Jensen 1:19:15 112 Kieran Laughton 1:20:26 113 Bathsheba Turton* 1:20:36 114 Daniel Gilfillan 1:21:52 115 Gareth Scott 1:22:14 116 Carlos Godinho 1:22:17 117 Joao Matos 1:23:25 118 Phil Blum 1:24:17 119 Aaron Caden 1:24:19 120 Sirko Schroeder 1:24:23 121 Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo 1:26:29 122 Lauretta Howarth* 1:26:32 123 Lesley Sutton* 1:26:35 124 Christian Patouraux 1:27:28 125 Carlos Lopes 1:28:40 126 Scott Davis 1:29:15 127 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 1:29:20 128 John Roy 1:29:43 129 Remy Christian Izendooren 1:29:46 130 Colin MacInnes 1:29:50 131 Julito Marques 1:29:58 132 Gene Till 1:29:59 133 Januari Fernandes 1:30:03 134 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 1:32:09 135 Andrew Duff 1:32:47 136 Chris Clarke 1:33:07 137 Jessica Huston* 1:33:28 138 Brenton Jenke 1:33:29 139 Kurt Proctor-Parker 1:33:42 140 Paulo Pereira 1:33:53 141 Rob Rutherford 1:34:16 142 Timothy Stats 1:34:49 143 Shane McCarthy 1:34:52 144 Kersten Jauer 1:35:32 145 Patrick Giddings 1:35:51 146 Tito Carvalho 1:35:53 147 Francelina Cabral* 1:36:10 148 Antonio Magno 1:36:22 149 Domingos Pereira 1:36:41 150 Paulo Grilo 1:38:03 151 Richard Vernon 1:38:45 152 Gill Fowler* 1:38:47 153 Marcelino Fernandes 1:39:31 154 Nathan Dalton 1:41:46 155 Cameron Dalton 1:43:08 156 Adam Fletcher 1:43:28 157 David Sheley 1:44:05 158 Martinho Pinto 1:44:14 159 Nuno Cardoso 1:44:26 160 Agustinho Guterres 1:46:43 161 Januari M. Da Costa 1:47:10 162 Jean Francois Bijoux 1:47:19 163 Xavier Caximoro 1:47:35 164 Warren Matulick 1:47:40 165 Marco Bottari 1:48:23 166 Karen Wilson* 1:48:35 167 Chris Bray 1:49:15 168 Jade Forsyth* 1:49:31 169 Philippa Featherston* 1:49:47 170 Mark Mathews 1:50:06 171 Stephen Malloch 1:50:35 172 Joanico Lopes 1:50:46 173 Toni Spinks* 1:51:08 174 Michael Stone 1:52:50 175 Stephen Draper 1:52:52 176 Tony Marker 1:53:33 177 Julian Edwards 1:53:41 178 Charlie Van Der Lit 1:53:48 179 Evan Armstrong 1:54:14 180 Manuel Guterres 1:54:56 181 Annette Outtrim* 1:54:59 182 Phil Wilson 1:55:30 183 Ramang Kristian 1:56:07 184 Camilio Colo 1:56:44 185 Steven Peterson 1:57:14 186 Feliciano Araujo 1:58:31 187 Jaquel Da Silva 1:58:45 188 Delfin De Orlaens 1:58:47 189 Filomena Araujo* 1:58:49 190 Fernando Pereira 1:59:16 191 Angelo Barros 1:59:46 192 Daniel Moriarty 2:02:16 193 Freya Bennett* 2:02:17 194 Mario Belo 2:05:56 195 Jacinto Soares 2:06:17 196 Colin Smith 2:07:12 197 Alice Leppitt* 2:08:30 198 Jack Fisher 2:08:46 199 Andrew Carter 2:09:53 200 Cristian Da Costa 2:10:54 201 Henrique Santos 2:13:11 202 Feliciano Mendonca 2:13:42 203 Marcelino Manu 2:15:45 204 James Scott 2:15:49 205 Ana Patricia Ferreira* 2:16:05 206 Bryce Stuart Paterson 2:16:30 207 Timothy Wallace 2:16:57 208 Daniel Walker 2:17:25 209 Alcino Baptista 2:18:20 210 Agusto Soares 2:18:27 211 Florindo Moreira 2:18:51 212 Carlos Silva 2:18:55 213 Greg Hinds 2:19:15 214 Marcus Peters 2:19:34 215 Helge Suhr 2:19:35 216 Ivan Lay 2:21:12 217 Peter Pearse 2:21:47 218 Brenden Koh 2:22:24 219 Ian Kruger 2:24:05 220 Peter Svara 2:25:42 221 Gary Perkins 2:25:43 222 Robert Schmucker 2:26:11 223 Michael Laing 2:26:13 224 Sean Tisdale 2:26:30 225 Andrew Thompson 2:30:02 226 Carlos Savio 2:30:06 227 Daniel O’Brien 2:30:57 228 James Hardman 2:31:01 229 Jeff Prime 2:31:05 230 Carlos Colo 2:31:12 231 Hiroshi Yoshimura 2:31:25 232 Grant Knisely 2:32:34 233 Michael O’Dea 2:33:33 234 Meredith Hiemstra* 2:33:51 235 Jan Hiemstra 2:33:52 236 Adelino Nolasco 2:35:29 237 Brendan Gibson 2:37:41 238 Bryan Baker 2:38:44 239 Mark Korsten 2:39:34 240 Liam Sibly 2:39:42 241 David Craven 2:40:37 242 Maria Esmeralda* 2:40:40 243 Mukhtar Assis 2:40:44 244 Andrew James 2:40:49 245 Jon Stagg 2:41:33 246 Ian Donnelly 2:41:34 247 Rose Donnelly* 2:41:36 248 Merle Weber* 2:42:41 249 Anne Tosky* 2:42:47 250 John Gosling 2:43:12 251 Dan Gosling 2:45:42 252 Manuel Barreto 2:45:49 253 Kiang Chen Tan 2:46:47 254 Barry Collins 2:47:09 255 Januario Mota 2:48:52 256 Mike Sweeney 2:50:33 257 Tim Greenwell 2:51:14 258 Ananias De Araujo 2:51:40 259 Keith Reynolds 2:51:56 260 Nick Corrie 2:52:05 261 Zitu Baptista da Costa 2:52:55 262 Manuel Teixeira 2:53:14 263 Amanda Wallis* 2:53:59 264 Liz Drummond* 265 Pete Wallis 2:54:00 266 Zeferino Belo 2:54:38 267 David Natoli 2:54:46 268 George Paterson 2:56:22 269 Constantino Noronha 2:56:30 270 Peter Murphy 2:57:03 271 Matt Schmidt 2:57:23 272 Torben Sko 2:57:33 273 Imaculada Remedios* 2:58:04 274 Joe Young 2:58:06 275 Geoff Rowe 2:58:08 276 Darren Francis 2:58:11 277 Sam Buchanan 2:58:41 278 Will Strong 2:59:49 279 Julio Da Costa 2:59:54 280 Scott Campbell 3:00:36 281 Matthew Fitzgerald 3:00:54 282 Marcos Martins Cachola 3:05:25 283 Bruno Samuel Efido 3:05:52 284 Pat Jonklaas 3:07:29 285 Libby Reardon* 3:07:50 286 Domingos Oliveira 3:11:05 287 Rosito Jesus 3:11:07 288 Domingos Bras 3:11:08 289 Victor Borges 3:12:08 290 Justin Heath 3:12:39 291 Manfred Greitschus 3:15:14 292 Roy Mackay 3:16:21 293 Carlos Pereira 3:20:15 294 Kylie Gaffel* 3:22:49 295 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 3:22:51 296 Stephanie Sleen* 3:23:15 297 Jimmy Lim 3:23:22 298 Orlando Gomes 3:23:27 299 Christine Quigley* 3:26:15 300 Lisa Perrett* 3:26:25 301 Daniel Spasojevic 3:26:30 302 Jason Pyne 3:31:03 303 Barbara Maria Rohmann* 3:31:04 304 Martin Hanssen 3:31:07 305 Helen Spittle* 3:31:11 306 Robert Spittle 3:31:22 307 Ezaquiel Paulino 3:32:32 308 Derek Chua 3:32:43 309 Juvita da Silva* 3:35:40 310 Mervin Jumawan 3:35:54 311 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 3:40:25 312 Matthew Perrett 3:45:32 313 Tim Ogden 3:47:15 314 Penny Davis* 3:47:16 315 Tami Oginuma* 3:48:34 316 Julie Souness* 3:49:16 317 Joao da Conceicao 3:53:07 318 Michael Loufman 3:53:24 319 Brian Mathew 3:53:34 320 Alfred Lay 4:04:12 321 Vera Lucia Mendonca* 4:05:45 322 Robyn Fried* 4:06:14 323 Rob Williams 4:07:46 324 Catharina Williams-Van Klinken* 4:07:47 325 Jun Hao Foo 4:07:56 326 Lin Fong Neu 4:08:09 327 Jarrick Lay 4:09:18 328 Kevin Soh 4:12:06 DNF Domingas Guterres* DNF Nicola Wunderlich* DNF Kate Gibson* DNF Marcelina Barreto* DNF Joao Pereira DNF Leandro Soares DNF Gregorio B. Correia DNF Guilhermino Orleans DNF Antonio Soares DNF Peter Wallace DNF Gary Stone

General classification after stage 3 (* indicates female riders)