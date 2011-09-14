Paul Van der Ploeg takes stage ahead of Fetch
Jackson in third place
Stage 3: Beacu - Iliomar
Luke Fetch and Paul van der Ploeg extended their lead during the third stage of the Tour de Timor. Van der Ploeg took out the stage in 2:33:34 alongside teammate Fetch. Adrian Jackson, Tinker Juarez and Ben Mather were third to fifth respectively, with Jackson 2:27 behind van der Ploeg.
"It was a pretty good stage for us. The Search 2 Retain team was just controlling the bunch for the first 45km along the flat roads," said yellow jersey holder van der Ploeg. "The hard packed section along the beach was awesome. Then when we got into the hills, it was loose and rocky and it was every man for himself."
Jackson was again just off the top position and now is further behind on the yellow jersey "Luke and Paul broke away at the bottom of the last steep climb, I was struggling in the rough stuff. My light frame bounces off all of the rocks, the other bigger guys just power through them."
"At the moment they're looking pretty strong, I'm third place overall so definitely will try to hold that, but you never know what happens still three days to go," said Jackson.
Juarez again showed his strength with another solid ride bringing him into fourth place. "Scenery was awesome, it definitely made me want to just pull over to the side, it was amazing to see so much beach with no one there," he said. "This stage is so far my favourite one".
Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of Malaysia came in 13th in 2:45:41, after going down on the first decent. "I fell down because there were just too many loose rocks on the way down. From my team's point of view, we're still targeting the top three, we're going to go for second place because I think first place is just too far for our team to catch. There are three more stages, I'll at least try to win one stage if I can." Shahrin came in five minutes later in 16th.
Nelson da Silva was amongst the top again. The Portuguese trainer of the Timorese national team arrived in 15th with a time of 2:47:56.
Orlando da Costa again came in as the first Timorese rider in 25th, with a time of 2:56:55 "It was good because the uphill was the difficult part," said the climbing specialist. "I tried to keep up with the Australian riders. At the uphill I was able to break away. I am happy with today's result as it is an improvement on the past two stages." Jacinto da Costa came in 33rd with a time of 3:04:05 and Antonio martins was 38th with 3:10:13.
Amongst the women, team "Nothing Good Can Come of This" came out on top with Naomi Hansen, Katherine O'Shea and Peta Mullens arriving in the top three positions. Hansen came in 2:58:34. "Our team tactic today was pretty much hang with the front bunch as long as we could. We were kinda fortunate that all three of us were there at the bottom of the first climb," said Hansen, "I consider myself to be quite a good technical rider, but I think a lot of people will find it hard because it is loose."
Ahmed Yani was the first Indonesian in, coming in at 31st with a time of 3:00:11. "Today was really hard, the route was very rocky and it was hard for me to ride because my hands were hurting from just trying to hold onto the bike. I'm feeling pain all over actually. Yesterday I fell down and injured my left knee, so I just wanted to finish today."
"Timor-Leste is really beautiful to ride in and the people are beautiful too, just like in Indonesia, I'm definitely going to come back next year if I can get sponsors." Yani's teammate Sugianto Binjai was not too far behind with a time of 3:11:39 in 43rd position. The 69km stage was a largely coastal route winding inland at time to pass by crops of rice and corn. Riders were treated to a near constant supply of villages and inhabitants cheering them on for the first 45km before the route took an inland turn onto a rough, loose road winding its way through forest, over river and eventually up an ascent into Iliomar."
Iliomar is the capital of the sub-district, also named Iliomar, in the district of Lautem. Iliomar's population at the 2004 census was approximately 7000. There has been some level of development since 2004, but the town has retained its charming village atmosphere. Word from riders is that Iliomar's children have given the loudest welcome to finishers yet.
The videos below show post-race interviews with the top riders, the start and some action during the race.
Full Results (* indicates female riders)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul van der Ploeg
|2:33:34
|2
|Luke Fetch
|0:00:01
|3
|Adrian Jackson
|0:01:28
|4
|Tinker Juarez
|0:02:54
|5
|Ben Mather
|0:03:10
|6
|Rohin Adams
|0:06:46
|7
|Scott Liston
|0:07:43
|8
|Christopher Hanson
|0:09:25
|9
|Alex Denham
|0:09:28
|10
|Matt King
|0:09:34
|11
|Kel Boers
|0:09:47
|12
|Ashley Hayat
|0:09:57
|13
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|0:12:07
|14
|Andrew Bell
|0:13:51
|15
|Nelson Silva
|0:14:22
|16
|Shahrin Amir
|0:17:01
|17
|Craig Peacock
|0:17:15
|18
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|0:17:17
|19
|Brett Kellett
|0:17:24
|20
|Phillip Orr
|0:17:36
|21
|Samuel McGregor
|0:20:01
|22
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|0:20:17
|23
|Carl Maroney
|0:21:07
|24
|Duncan Murray
|0:22:02
|25
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:23:21
|26
|Jeremy Doolan
|0:23:40
|27
|Silas Everett
|0:24:18
|28
|Naomi Hansen*
|0:25:00
|29
|Katherine O’Shea*
|0:25:28
|30
|Peta Mullens*
|0:25:34
|31
|Ahmad Yani
|0:26:37
|32
|Mark Mcinnes
|0:29:16
|33
|Jacinto Da Costa
|0:30:31
|34
|Sean Hurley
|0:33:52
|35
|Tim Retchford
|0:33:53
|36
|Jeremy Soawyer
|0:36:17
|37
|Greg Murison
|0:36:35
|38
|Antonio Martins
|0:36:39
|39
|Phil Mawbey
|0:36:51
|40
|Kelly Bartlett*
|0:36:57
|41
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:37:03
|42
|Mark Norden
|0:37:32
|43
|Sugianto Binjai
|0:38:05
|44
|Phillip Brownscombe
|0:39:06
|45
|Stuart Gee
|0:39:43
|46
|Ray Giddins
|0:39:48
|47
|Bill Murphy
|0:40:02
|48
|Melinda Jackson*
|0:40:26
|49
|Austin O’Hearn
|0:40:27
|50
|Andrew Packer
|0:41:20
|51
|Shane Cody
|0:41:29
|52
|Meg Carrigan*
|0:41:53
|53
|Jason Finlay
|0:42:33
|54
|Matthew Turner
|0:43:05
|55
|Eleanor Patterson*
|0:43:28
|56
|Amity McSwan*
|0:44:42
|57
|Evan Acheson
|0:45:25
|58
|Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo
|0:45:42
|59
|Jeremy Winfield
|0:45:48
|60
|Adam Taylor
|0:47:31
|61
|Johny Dobe
|0:48:30
|62
|Nick Westwood
|0:49:36
|63
|Christopher Loynes
|0:50:12
|64
|Greg Newton
|0:53:38
|65
|Guy Falla
|0:54:50
|66
|Stephen Harries
|0:55:38
|67
|David Dennis
|0:55:39
|68
|Ryan Hawson
|0:57:28
|69
|Ivan Kallaur
|0:57:45
|70
|Andrew Barcroft
|0:58:31
|71
|Pedro Lopes
|0:59:44
|72
|Nick Cooke
|0:59:58
|73
|Toby Lanzer
|1:00:40
|74
|Arthur Gatt
|1:01:04
|75
|Abe Yoga
|1:01:08
|76
|Tome Soares
|1:01:36
|77
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|1:01:53
|78
|Roger Decurtins
|1:02:20
|79
|Ben Psaila
|1:02:23
|80
|Craig Junor
|1:02:35
|81
|James Sloan
|1:02:37
|82
|Amir Mahmud
|1:03:56
|83
|Jo Williams*
|1:04:18
|84
|Adam Humphryson
|1:06:01
|85
|John Oliveri
|1:06:03
|86
|Jason Honrado
|1:06:06
|87
|Simao Fernandes
|1:06:09
|88
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|1:06:57
|89
|Joel Hossack
|1:07:57
|90
|Kim Kwee Ng
|1:08:18
|91
|Tim Ferres
|1:08:30
|92
|Michael Smith
|1:08:51
|93
|Mark Lackenby
|1:10:02
|94
|Karri Golding
|1:10:04
|95
|Turi Berg*
|1:10:06
|96
|Bonifacio Martins
|1:10:19
|97
|Jorge Silva
|1:10:38
|98
|Kea Mumford*
|1:10:43
|99
|Murray Thornton
|1:13:11
|100
|Charlie Stephenson
|1:13:23
|101
|Afriano Lopo
|1:13:55
|102
|Peter Jeffery
|1:14:05
|103
|David Lyons
|1:14:57
|104
|Peter Talbot
|1:17:53
|105
|Abel Martins
|1:18:03
|106
|Cameron McDougall
|1:18:17
|107
|Hugh Williams
|1:18:31
|108
|Dylan Reilly
|1:18:33
|109
|Laurence Guttmann
|1:18:34
|110
|John Parncutt
|1:19:03
|111
|Mark Jensen
|1:19:15
|112
|Kieran Laughton
|1:20:26
|113
|Bathsheba Turton*
|1:20:36
|114
|Daniel Gilfillan
|1:21:52
|115
|Gareth Scott
|1:22:14
|116
|Carlos Godinho
|1:22:17
|117
|Joao Matos
|1:23:25
|118
|Phil Blum
|1:24:17
|119
|Aaron Caden
|1:24:19
|120
|Sirko Schroeder
|1:24:23
|121
|Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo
|1:26:29
|122
|Lauretta Howarth*
|1:26:32
|123
|Lesley Sutton*
|1:26:35
|124
|Christian Patouraux
|1:27:28
|125
|Carlos Lopes
|1:28:40
|126
|Scott Davis
|1:29:15
|127
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|1:29:20
|128
|John Roy
|1:29:43
|129
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|1:29:46
|130
|Colin MacInnes
|1:29:50
|131
|Julito Marques
|1:29:58
|132
|Gene Till
|1:29:59
|133
|Januari Fernandes
|1:30:03
|134
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|1:32:09
|135
|Andrew Duff
|1:32:47
|136
|Chris Clarke
|1:33:07
|137
|Jessica Huston*
|1:33:28
|138
|Brenton Jenke
|1:33:29
|139
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|1:33:42
|140
|Paulo Pereira
|1:33:53
|141
|Rob Rutherford
|1:34:16
|142
|Timothy Stats
|1:34:49
|143
|Shane McCarthy
|1:34:52
|144
|Kersten Jauer
|1:35:32
|145
|Patrick Giddings
|1:35:51
|146
|Tito Carvalho
|1:35:53
|147
|Francelina Cabral*
|1:36:10
|148
|Antonio Magno
|1:36:22
|149
|Domingos Pereira
|1:36:41
|150
|Paulo Grilo
|1:38:03
|151
|Richard Vernon
|1:38:45
|152
|Gill Fowler*
|1:38:47
|153
|Marcelino Fernandes
|1:39:31
|154
|Nathan Dalton
|1:41:46
|155
|Cameron Dalton
|1:43:08
|156
|Adam Fletcher
|1:43:28
|157
|David Sheley
|1:44:05
|158
|Martinho Pinto
|1:44:14
|159
|Nuno Cardoso
|1:44:26
|160
|Agustinho Guterres
|1:46:43
|161
|Januari M. Da Costa
|1:47:10
|162
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|1:47:19
|163
|Xavier Caximoro
|1:47:35
|164
|Warren Matulick
|1:47:40
|165
|Marco Bottari
|1:48:23
|166
|Karen Wilson*
|1:48:35
|167
|Chris Bray
|1:49:15
|168
|Jade Forsyth*
|1:49:31
|169
|Philippa Featherston*
|1:49:47
|170
|Mark Mathews
|1:50:06
|171
|Stephen Malloch
|1:50:35
|172
|Joanico Lopes
|1:50:46
|173
|Toni Spinks*
|1:51:08
|174
|Michael Stone
|1:52:50
|175
|Stephen Draper
|1:52:52
|176
|Tony Marker
|1:53:33
|177
|Julian Edwards
|1:53:41
|178
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|1:53:48
|179
|Evan Armstrong
|1:54:14
|180
|Manuel Guterres
|1:54:56
|181
|Annette Outtrim*
|1:54:59
|182
|Phil Wilson
|1:55:30
|183
|Ramang Kristian
|1:56:07
|184
|Camilio Colo
|1:56:44
|185
|Steven Peterson
|1:57:14
|186
|Feliciano Araujo
|1:58:31
|187
|Jaquel Da Silva
|1:58:45
|188
|Delfin De Orlaens
|1:58:47
|189
|Filomena Araujo*
|1:58:49
|190
|Fernando Pereira
|1:59:16
|191
|Angelo Barros
|1:59:46
|192
|Daniel Moriarty
|2:02:16
|193
|Freya Bennett*
|2:02:17
|194
|Mario Belo
|2:05:56
|195
|Jacinto Soares
|2:06:17
|196
|Colin Smith
|2:07:12
|197
|Alice Leppitt*
|2:08:30
|198
|Jack Fisher
|2:08:46
|199
|Andrew Carter
|2:09:53
|200
|Cristian Da Costa
|2:10:54
|201
|Henrique Santos
|2:13:11
|202
|Feliciano Mendonca
|2:13:42
|203
|Marcelino Manu
|2:15:45
|204
|James Scott
|2:15:49
|205
|Ana Patricia Ferreira*
|2:16:05
|206
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|2:16:30
|207
|Timothy Wallace
|2:16:57
|208
|Daniel Walker
|2:17:25
|209
|Alcino Baptista
|2:18:20
|210
|Agusto Soares
|2:18:27
|211
|Florindo Moreira
|2:18:51
|212
|Carlos Silva
|2:18:55
|213
|Greg Hinds
|2:19:15
|214
|Marcus Peters
|2:19:34
|215
|Helge Suhr
|2:19:35
|216
|Ivan Lay
|2:21:12
|217
|Peter Pearse
|2:21:47
|218
|Brenden Koh
|2:22:24
|219
|Ian Kruger
|2:24:05
|220
|Peter Svara
|2:25:42
|221
|Gary Perkins
|2:25:43
|222
|Robert Schmucker
|2:26:11
|223
|Michael Laing
|2:26:13
|224
|Sean Tisdale
|2:26:30
|225
|Andrew Thompson
|2:30:02
|226
|Carlos Savio
|2:30:06
|227
|Daniel O’Brien
|2:30:57
|228
|James Hardman
|2:31:01
|229
|Jeff Prime
|2:31:05
|230
|Carlos Colo
|2:31:12
|231
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|2:31:25
|232
|Grant Knisely
|2:32:34
|233
|Michael O’Dea
|2:33:33
|234
|Meredith Hiemstra*
|2:33:51
|235
|Jan Hiemstra
|2:33:52
|236
|Adelino Nolasco
|2:35:29
|237
|Brendan Gibson
|2:37:41
|238
|Bryan Baker
|2:38:44
|239
|Mark Korsten
|2:39:34
|240
|Liam Sibly
|2:39:42
|241
|David Craven
|2:40:37
|242
|Maria Esmeralda*
|2:40:40
|243
|Mukhtar Assis
|2:40:44
|244
|Andrew James
|2:40:49
|245
|Jon Stagg
|2:41:33
|246
|Ian Donnelly
|2:41:34
|247
|Rose Donnelly*
|2:41:36
|248
|Merle Weber*
|2:42:41
|249
|Anne Tosky*
|2:42:47
|250
|John Gosling
|2:43:12
|251
|Dan Gosling
|2:45:42
|252
|Manuel Barreto
|2:45:49
|253
|Kiang Chen Tan
|2:46:47
|254
|Barry Collins
|2:47:09
|255
|Januario Mota
|2:48:52
|256
|Mike Sweeney
|2:50:33
|257
|Tim Greenwell
|2:51:14
|258
|Ananias De Araujo
|2:51:40
|259
|Keith Reynolds
|2:51:56
|260
|Nick Corrie
|2:52:05
|261
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|2:52:55
|262
|Manuel Teixeira
|2:53:14
|263
|Amanda Wallis*
|2:53:59
|264
|Liz Drummond*
|265
|Pete Wallis
|2:54:00
|266
|Zeferino Belo
|2:54:38
|267
|David Natoli
|2:54:46
|268
|George Paterson
|2:56:22
|269
|Constantino Noronha
|2:56:30
|270
|Peter Murphy
|2:57:03
|271
|Matt Schmidt
|2:57:23
|272
|Torben Sko
|2:57:33
|273
|Imaculada Remedios*
|2:58:04
|274
|Joe Young
|2:58:06
|275
|Geoff Rowe
|2:58:08
|276
|Darren Francis
|2:58:11
|277
|Sam Buchanan
|2:58:41
|278
|Will Strong
|2:59:49
|279
|Julio Da Costa
|2:59:54
|280
|Scott Campbell
|3:00:36
|281
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|3:00:54
|282
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|3:05:25
|283
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|3:05:52
|284
|Pat Jonklaas
|3:07:29
|285
|Libby Reardon*
|3:07:50
|286
|Domingos Oliveira
|3:11:05
|287
|Rosito Jesus
|3:11:07
|288
|Domingos Bras
|3:11:08
|289
|Victor Borges
|3:12:08
|290
|Justin Heath
|3:12:39
|291
|Manfred Greitschus
|3:15:14
|292
|Roy Mackay
|3:16:21
|293
|Carlos Pereira
|3:20:15
|294
|Kylie Gaffel*
|3:22:49
|295
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|3:22:51
|296
|Stephanie Sleen*
|3:23:15
|297
|Jimmy Lim
|3:23:22
|298
|Orlando Gomes
|3:23:27
|299
|Christine Quigley*
|3:26:15
|300
|Lisa Perrett*
|3:26:25
|301
|Daniel Spasojevic
|3:26:30
|302
|Jason Pyne
|3:31:03
|303
|Barbara Maria Rohmann*
|3:31:04
|304
|Martin Hanssen
|3:31:07
|305
|Helen Spittle*
|3:31:11
|306
|Robert Spittle
|3:31:22
|307
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|3:32:32
|308
|Derek Chua
|3:32:43
|309
|Juvita da Silva*
|3:35:40
|310
|Mervin Jumawan
|3:35:54
|311
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|3:40:25
|312
|Matthew Perrett
|3:45:32
|313
|Tim Ogden
|3:47:15
|314
|Penny Davis*
|3:47:16
|315
|Tami Oginuma*
|3:48:34
|316
|Julie Souness*
|3:49:16
|317
|Joao da Conceicao
|3:53:07
|318
|Michael Loufman
|3:53:24
|319
|Brian Mathew
|3:53:34
|320
|Alfred Lay
|4:04:12
|321
|Vera Lucia Mendonca*
|4:05:45
|322
|Robyn Fried*
|4:06:14
|323
|Rob Williams
|4:07:46
|324
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken*
|4:07:47
|325
|Jun Hao Foo
|4:07:56
|326
|Lin Fong Neu
|4:08:09
|327
|Jarrick Lay
|4:09:18
|328
|Kevin Soh
|4:12:06
|DNF
|Domingas Guterres*
|DNF
|Nicola Wunderlich*
|DNF
|Kate Gibson*
|DNF
|Marcelina Barreto*
|DNF
|Joao Pereira
|DNF
|Leandro Soares
|DNF
|Gregorio B. Correia
|DNF
|Guilhermino Orleans
|DNF
|Antonio Soares
|DNF
|Peter Wallace
|DNF
|Gary Stone
General classification after stage 3 (* indicates female riders)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul van der Ploeg
|11:03:10
|2
|Luke Fetch
|0:01:12
|3
|Adrian Jackson
|0:10:36
|4
|Tinker Juarez
|0:16:29
|5
|Scott Liston
|0:28:16
|6
|Rohin Adams
|0:41:26
|7
|Alex Denham
|0:46:12
|8
|Christopher Hanson
|0:56:54
|9
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|1:01:03
|10
|Ben Mather
|1:03:57
|11
|Nelson Silva
|1:04:08
|12
|Shahrin Amir
|1:05:52
|13
|Matt King
|1:07:41
|14
|Kel Boers
|1:08:21
|15
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|1:09:07
|16
|Phillip Orr
|1:09:29
|17
|Andrew Bell
|1:14:13
|18
|Ashley Hayat
|1:18:04
|19
|Duncan Murray
|1:26:10
|20
|Samuel McGregor
|1:38:29
|21
|Sean Hurley
|1:44:01
|22
|Peta Mullens*
|1:47:53
|23
|Craig Peacock
|1:57:01
|24
|Brett Kellett
|1:58:48
|25
|Mark Mcinnes
|1:59:19
|26
|Silas Everett
|1:59:49
|27
|Jeremy Doolan
|2:01:51
|28
|Orlando Da Costa
|2:05:03
|29
|Katherine O’Shea*
|2:06:01
|30
|Naomi Hansen*
|2:06:52
|31
|Sugianto Binjai
|2:18:12
|32
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|2:20:53
|33
|Melinda Jackson*
|2:24:13
|34
|Tim Retchford
|2:25:59
|35
|Neil van der Ploeg
|2:26:12
|36
|Jacinto Da Costa
|2:26:21
|37
|Greg Murison
|2:33:11
|38
|Carl Maroney
|2:33:25
|39
|Antonio Martins
|2:37:46
|40
|Jeremy Soawyer
|2:46:06
|41
|Kelly Bartlett*
|2:46:23
|42
|Christopher Loynes
|2:49:18
|43
|Ray Giddins
|2:49:37
|44
|Ahmad Yani
|2:51:58
|45
|Mark Norden
|3:02:30
|46
|Phillip Brownscombe
|3:05:28
|47
|Ivan Kallaur
|3:11:52
|48
|Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo
|3:12:36
|49
|Phil Mawbey
|3:13:31
|50
|Bill Murphy
|3:15:08
|51
|Amity McSwan*
|3:18:17
|52
|Jason Finlay
|3:20:31
|53
|Eleanor Patterson*
|3:26:00
|54
|Stuart Gee
|3:28:59
|55
|Andrew Barcroft
|3:29:18
|56
|Jeremy Winfield
|3:35:10
|57
|Meg Carrigan*
|3:36:23
|58
|Shane Cody
|3:39:42
|59
|Matthew Turner
|3:47:18
|60
|Nuno Cardoso
|3:48:05
|61
|Greg Newton
|3:51:33
|62
|David Dennis
|3:55:49
|63
|Evan Acheson
|3:56:53
|64
|Guy Falla
|4:09:22
|65
|Tim Ferres
|4:09:26
|66
|Simao Fernandes
|4:10:51
|67
|Nick Westwood
|4:12:29
|68
|Peter Talbot
|4:16:45
|69
|Jo Williams*
|4:17:15
|70
|Toby Lanzer
|4:21:43
|71
|Stephen Harries
|4:24:03
|72
|Ryan Hawson
|4:24:51
|73
|Adam Humphryson
|4:25:25
|74
|Abe Yoga
|4:29:00
|75
|Roger Decurtins
|4:29:13
|76
|Arthur Gatt
|4:30:15
|77
|Murray Thornton
|4:30:36
|78
|Kea Mumford*
|4:32:13
|79
|James Sloan
|4:35:38
|80
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|4:37:31
|81
|John Oliveri
|4:45:12
|82
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|4:48:14
|83
|Charlie Stephenson
|4:49:25
|84
|Nick Cooke
|4:52:08
|85
|Joao Matos
|4:55:41
|86
|Karri Golding
|5:02:12
|87
|Mark Lackenby
|5:03:27
|88
|Turi Berg*
|5:03:50
|89
|Ben Psaila
|5:04:40
|90
|Michael Smith
|5:05:59
|91
|Johny Dobe
|5:12:34
|92
|Hugh Williams
|5:18:54
|93
|Phil Blum
|5:25:05
|94
|Aaron Caden
|5:25:09
|95
|Sirko Schroeder
|5:25:15
|96
|Cameron McDougall
|5:27:46
|97
|Amir Mahmud
|5:35:47
|98
|John Roy
|5:38:09
|99
|Dylan Reilly
|5:40:42
|100
|Tome Soares
|5:41:45
|101
|Kim Kwee Ng
|5:44:58
|102
|Paulo Pereira
|5:47:00
|103
|Pedro Lopes
|5:50:08
|104
|Laurence Guttmann
|5:51:34
|105
|Peter Jeffery
|5:55:31
|106
|Bathsheba Turton*
|5:55:42
|107
|David Lyons
|5:58:02
|108
|Bonifacio Martins
|6:11:31
|109
|Christian Patouraux
|6:12:46
|110
|Lauretta Howarth*
|6:15:54
|111
|Lesley Sutton*
|6:16:00
|112
|Warren Matulick
|6:17:20
|113
|Joel Hossack
|6:18:19
|114
|Chris Clarke
|6:20:43
|115
|Kersten Jauer
|6:21:55
|116
|Julito Marques
|6:25:20
|117
|Francelina Cabral*
|6:33:02
|118
|Carlos Godinho
|6:34:19
|119
|Paulo Grilo
|6:35:05
|120
|Kieran Laughton
|6:36:10
|121
|Daniel Gilfillan
|6:39:47
|122
|Craig Junor
|7:06:52
|123
|Gill Fowler*
|7:09:03
|124
|Cameron Dalton
|7:09:31
|125
|John Parncutt
|7:12:01
|126
|Afriano Lopo
|7:13:20
|127
|Nathan Dalton
|7:13:27
|128
|Martinho Pinto
|7:24:34
|129
|Timothy Stats
|7:24:47
|130
|Rob Rutherford
|7:27:52
|131
|Abel Martins
|7:28:45
|132
|Alice Leppitt*
|7:32:57
|133
|Annette Outtrim*
|7:33:26
|134
|Andrew Duff
|7:34:17
|135
|Januari M. Da Costa
|7:35:03
|136
|Patrick Giddings
|7:35:44
|137
|Jade Forsyth*
|7:36:46
|138
|Gareth Scott
|7:42:03
|139
|Stephen Malloch
|7:42:21
|140
|Januari Fernandes
|7:42:35
|141
|Angelo Barros
|7:44:09
|142
|Antonio Magno
|7:44:18
|143
|Gene Till
|7:48:04
|144
|Mark Mathews
|7:48:38
|145
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|7:50:00
|146
|Marco Bottari
|7:52:54
|147
|Scott Davis
|7:53:55
|148
|Mark Jensen
|7:55:24
|149
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|7:56:26
|150
|Tito Carvalho
|8:01:20
|151
|Carlos Lopes
|8:03:36
|152
|Colin MacInnes
|8:06:22
|153
|Adam Fletcher
|8:08:15
|154
|Domingos Pereira
|8:10:15
|155
|Marcelino Fernandes
|8:11:04
|156
|Chris Bray
|8:13:45
|157
|Richard Vernon
|8:18:06
|158
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|8:18:19
|159
|Shane McCarthy
|8:24:31
|160
|Feliciano Mendonca
|8:24:38
|161
|Tony Marker
|8:29:08
|162
|Phil Wilson
|8:31:10
|163
|Jason Honrado
|8:32:32
|164
|Fernando Pereira
|8:35:54
|165
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|8:36:21
|166
|Michael Stone
|8:36:35
|167
|Stephen Draper
|8:36:40
|168
|Julian Edwards
|8:37:03
|169
|Camilio Colo
|8:44:39
|170
|Andrew Packer
|8:45:49
|171
|Karen Wilson*
|8:55:27
|172
|Feliciano Araujo
|8:57:36
|173
|Filomena Araujo*
|8:58:01
|174
|Philippa Featherston*
|8:58:58
|175
|Brenden Koh
|9:03:44
|176
|Steven Peterson
|9:07:17
|177
|Toni Spinks*
|9:07:19
|178
|Jessica Huston*
|9:12:11
|179
|Jorge Silva
|9:13:12
|180
|Helge Suhr
|9:13:27
|181
|Manuel Teixeira
|9:13:46
|182
|Carlos Silva
|9:21:59
|183
|Peter Svara
|9:24:34
|184
|Adam Taylor
|9:26:15
|185
|Joao Pereira
|9:26:26
|186
|Marcus Peters
|9:27:13
|187
|Mario Belo
|9:37:03
|188
|Leandro Soares
|9:37:29
|189
|Delfin De Orlaens
|9:39:00
|190
|Michael Laing
|9:46:26
|191
|Merle Weber*
|9:46:27
|192
|Xavier Caximoro
|9:46:38
|193
|Timothy Wallace
|9:47:44
|194
|Andrew Carter
|9:48:05
|195
|Gregorio B. Correia
|9:49:17
|196
|Henrique Santos
|9:51:36
|197
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|9:52:10
|198
|Evan Armstrong
|9:53:23
|199
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|9:55:02
|200
|Jeff Prime
|10:01:18
|201
|Ian Kruger
|10:02:51
|202
|James Hardman
|10:03:18
|203
|Jacinto Soares
|10:08:52
|204
|Gary Perkins
|10:10:33
|205
|Jon Stagg
|10:14:35
|206
|Liam Sibly
|10:19:00
|207
|James Scott
|10:23:28
|208
|Ana Patricia Ferreira*
|10:26:46
|209
|Peter Murphy
|10:29:45
|210
|Daniel Moriarty
|10:31:20
|211
|Freya Bennett*
|10:31:24
|212
|Andrew James
|10:33:37
|213
|Scott Campbell
|10:34:06
|214
|Sean Tisdale
|10:35:01
|215
|Daniel O’Brien
|10:35:38
|216
|David Natoli
|10:36:19
|217
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|10:37:33
|218
|Liz Drummond*
|10:41:22
|219
|Amanda Wallis*
|10:41:41
|220
|Pete Wallis
|10:41:42
|221
|Florindo Moreira
|10:44:03
|222
|Jan Hiemstra
|10:46:49
|223
|Meredith Hiemstra*
|10:46:56
|224
|Peter Pearse
|10:47:03
|225
|Cristian Da Costa
|10:47:31
|226
|Daniel Walker
|10:52:11
|227
|David Craven
|10:52:17
|228
|Nick Corrie
|10:54:41
|229
|Alcino Baptista
|10:56:22
|230
|David Sheley
|10:59:35
|231
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|11:06:45
|232
|Ananias De Araujo
|11:07:13
|233
|Colin Smith
|11:07:39
|234
|Carlos Savio
|11:08:00
|235
|Jack Fisher
|11:08:33
|236
|Ian Donnelly
|11:08:52
|237
|Rose Donnelly*
|11:08:58
|238
|Zeferino Belo
|11:14:45
|239
|Brendan Gibson
|11:16:38
|240
|Andrew Thompson
|11:16:50
|241
|Bryan Baker
|11:22:38
|242
|Barry Collins
|11:26:00
|243
|Agustinho Guterres
|11:27:17
|244
|Michael O’Dea
|11:29:58
|245
|Ramang Kristian
|11:30:26
|246
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|11:31:10
|247
|Torben Sko
|11:36:41
|248
|Manfred Greitschus
|11:41:13
|249
|Marcelino Manu
|11:42:30
|250
|Derek Chua
|11:50:49
|251
|Mike Sweeney
|11:52:17
|252
|Matthew Perrett
|11:55:37
|253
|Joanico Lopes
|11:58:50
|254
|Ivan Lay
|11:59:26
|255
|Maria Esmeralda*
|12:00:31
|256
|Mukhtar Assis
|12:00:40
|257
|Darren Francis
|12:01:16
|258
|Kylie Gaffel*
|12:02:40
|259
|Carlos Colo
|12:02:57
|260
|Brenton Jenke
|12:09:32
|261
|Carlos Pereira
|12:15:05
|262
|Mark Korsten
|12:17:02
|263
|Tim Greenwell
|12:23:23
|264
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|12:26:40
|265
|Justin Heath
|12:34:13
|266
|Kiang Chen Tan
|12:36:52
|267
|Victor Borges
|12:38:55
|268
|Jason Pyne
|12:39:23
|269
|Joe Young
|12:40:39
|270
|Geoff Rowe
|12:40:40
|271
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|12:48:15
|272
|Manuel Barreto
|12:51:05
|273
|Guilhermino Orleans
|12:51:18
|274
|Rosito Jesus
|12:53:36
|275
|Manuel Guterres
|12:59:49
|276
|Will Strong
|13:05:05
|277
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|13:05:38
|278
|Jaquel Da Silva
|13:14:01
|279
|Helen Spittle*
|13:19:18
|280
|Robert Spittle
|13:19:38
|281
|Keith Reynolds
|13:19:51
|282
|Adelino Nolasco
|13:20:42
|283
|Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo
|13:25:27
|284
|Anne Tosky*
|13:27:40
|285
|Austin O’Hearn
|13:28:09
|286
|Agusto Soares
|13:37:56
|287
|Martin Hanssen
|13:39:28
|288
|Pat Jonklaas
|13:39:58
|289
|Greg Hinds
|13:42:55
|290
|Januario Mota
|13:49:10
|291
|Tim Ogden
|13:54:00
|292
|Rob Williams
|13:56:46
|293
|Jimmy Lim
|13:58:40
|294
|Dan Gosling
|14:01:59
|295
|Mervin Jumawan
|14:05:55
|296
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|14:08:11
|297
|Matt Schmidt
|298
|Barbara Maria Rohmann*
|14:19:01
|299
|Grant Knisely
|14:27:36
|300
|John Gosling
|14:33:02
|301
|Jun Hao Foo
|14:44:54
|302
|Lisa Perrett*
|14:55:29
|303
|Libby Reardon*
|14:56:26
|304
|Domingos Oliveira
|14:59:24
|305
|Domingos Bras
|14:59:28
|306
|Julio Da Costa
|15:11:14
|307
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|15:20:42
|308
|George Paterson
|15:28:59
|309
|Julie Souness*
|15:45:28
|310
|Daniel Spasojevic
|15:48:45
|311
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken*
|15:58:13
|312
|Penny Davis*
|15:59:58
|313
|Michael Loufman
|16:05:03
|314
|Imaculada Remedios*
|16:10:46
|315
|Robert Schmucker
|16:13:55
|316
|Alfred Lay
|16:33:06
|317
|Stephanie Sleen*
|16:35:57
|318
|Christine Quigley*
|16:38:57
|319
|Constantino Noronha
|16:44:14
|320
|Sam Buchanan
|16:46:25
|321
|Domingas Guterres*
|16:46:54
|322
|Juvita da Silva*
|16:48:22
|323
|Jarrick Lay
|16:57:02
|324
|Nicola Wunderlich*
|16:57:27
|325
|Tami Oginuma*
|17:01:16
|326
|Antonio Soares
|17:04:05
|327
|Roy Mackay
|328
|Orlando Gomes
|17:11:11
|329
|Vera Lucia Mendonca*
|17:18:27
|330
|Robyn Fried*
|17:18:56
|331
|Kate Gibson*
|17:24:13
|332
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|17:28:09
|333
|Joao da Conceicao
|17:40:51
|334
|Brian Mathew
|17:41:18
|335
|Lin Fong Neu
|17:55:53
|336
|Kevin Soh
|17:59:50
|337
|Marcelina Barreto*
|18:24:13
|338
|Peter Wallace
|18:59:50
|339
|Gary Stone
