Malaysian Fauzan dominates stage 5
Jackson wins stage in the women's category
Stage 5: Com - Manatuto
Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of team Malaysia arrived in Manatuto for the stage win in 4:11:23. Matt King of Skytrans came in second in 4:12:47 as part of a three-man chase group with Ashley Hayat of Fitzroy Revolution in 4:12:50 and Ben Mather of Rapid Cycling in 4:12:54.
"I'm really tired, this is the furthest stage yet," said Fauzan. "Today I thought it was good to put some pressure on the other riders, I felt good."
"At the first KOM they were just pushing themselves hard, I just followed them, stayed with the pack. At the second KOM, I decided to break away from everyone and I had to go alone because all of my other teammates were tired".
"My target today was to win a stage, so I'm glad I did it". Fauzan himself is new to mountain biking, being more of a road racer. "I knew I had an advantage on this stage because there was a lot more road racing." "I will probably try to win tomorrow's stage, my other teammates would like to do that as well".
Runner-up King was full of admiration for Fauzan, "Today, the Malaysian dude was just so strong, going up the last KOM he rode away from us and we didn't give him much of a gap but he just held us the whole way. It was absolutely gutsy ride from him, it was well deserved, very well deserved."
Third placed rider Hayat said, "I was donated a third. So the Malaysian guy had won and we had three in the bunch chasing, I was pretty wrecked, Ben (Mather) was really strong but he'd already had a win so he offered me the podium place, it was very generous of him." Hayat has had a better day today, and is looking forward to the final stage. "Tomorrow will be nice, cruise back to Dili, lots of noise, lots of screaming fans"
Tinker Juarez was again amongst the top in a time of 4:16:12 as part of the first major group approximately five and a half minutes behind the winner. "The roads were about the best you could ask for in this kind of racing, it was so smooth, the whole day gave us some rest," said Juarez.
"My strategy was to just stay with the peloton, we were trying to catch the breakaways, but at one point they caught us off guard, we got as close as about a minute, by the time we got our water and did everything they were gone so we really blew our chances, the other group was already long gone so we shut it off and just rode a group together."
"I think I blew my chances in the king of the mountains, there are three strong guys just blazing up the hill like it's a downhill. I'm thinking now I just want to have a good day tomorrow so I can be happy."
Orlando da Costa was again first of the Timorese males with a time of 4:30:49 in 30th place. He was closely followed by brother Jacinto da Costa and team mate Antonio Martins.
Ahmad Yani of team Merpati Indonesia came in top Indonesian and in 20th place overall in the second major group arriving 11 minutes after the breakaway. "I'm getting more tired with each stage, and with 140 kilometres, plus the heat and strong winds, I just stayed with the pack. I just kept my energy by keeping with the pack."
On Timor, Yani continued to be impressed with the country. "This stage is different to the others, I thought the beaches were really nice. I was surprised to see how nice people were even though they knew I was Indonesian."
Melinda Jackson from the team Trailmix was the first of the women with at time of 4:37:49. "The first 70km we were with a bunch of about 60 men, and it was pretty easy riding. And then the KOM started, and it all just blew apart, like we knew it would then, so from then on it was just Kath and I up the hill and we hurt ourselves a lot."
"Earlier Peta flatted, it was really unlucky, as we were climbing the KOM, Naomi had a derailleur off her bike and was changing her hanger".
The ride today was the longest in Tour de Timor history at 142km. The road was mostly good, sealed bitumen, including the 10km hill climb through Baucau before it headed back down to the coast to stop over in Manatuto.
Manatuto is capital of the sub-district and district, also named Manatuto. It is known for its pottery, salt production and the amazing diving along the coast line back towards Dili. Riders will tomorrow be retracing their voyage from the first day of the Tour when they head back along the same stretch of coast before a special tour of Dili's bairos.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|4:11:23
|2
|Matt King
|0:01:24
|3
|Ashley Hayat
|0:01:27
|4
|Ben Mather
|0:01:31
|5
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:05:23
|6
|Alex Denham
|0:05:24
|7
|Adrian Jackson
|0:05:26
|8
|Luke Fetch
|0:05:27
|9
|Christopher Hanson
|0:05:28
|10
|Rohin Adams
|0:05:29
|11
|Scott Liston
|0:05:30
|12
|Tinker Juarez
|0:05:31
|13
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:11:07
|14
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|0:11:09
|15
|Nelson Silva
|0:11:10
|16
|Shahrin Amir
|0:11:11
|17
|Kel Boers
|0:11:12
|18
|Duncan Murray
|0:11:13
|19
|Ahmad Yani
|0:11:14
|20
|Sugianto Binjai
|0:16:28
|21
|Phillip Orr
|0:17:07
|22
|Andrew Bell
|0:17:08
|23
|Brett Kellett
|0:17:09
|24
|Craig Peacock
|0:17:10
|25
|Sean Hurley
|0:17:17
|26
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|0:17:59
|27
|Jeremy Doolan
|0:18:00
|28
|Mark Mcinnes
|0:19:22
|29
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:19:26
|30
|Jacinto Da Costa
|0:23:33
|31
|Antonio Martins
|0:25:45
|32
|Silas Everett
|0:30:28
|33
|Ivan Kallaur
|0:32:16
|34
|Phil Mawbey
|0:34:41
|35
|Christopher Loynes
|0:34:43
|36
|Phillip Brownscombe
|37
|Nuno Cardoso
|38
|Andrew Barcroft
|0:34:44
|39
|Matthew Turner
|40
|Andrew Packer
|0:34:48
|41
|Bill Murphy
|0:34:50
|42
|Greg Murison
|0:34:51
|43
|Tim Retchford
|0:34:52
|44
|Ryan Hawson
|0:34:57
|45
|Jason Finlay
|0:38:15
|46
|Jeremy Soawyer
|0:39:32
|47
|John Groves
|0:40:49
|48
|Samuel McGregor
|0:40:58
|49
|Greg Newton
|50
|Stephen Harries
|51
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|52
|Amir Mahmud
|53
|Pedro Lopes
|54
|Joel Hossack
|55
|Stuart Gee
|0:40:59
|56
|Guy Falla
|0:43:37
|57
|Abe Yoga
|0:47:22
|58
|Evan Acheson
|0:47:25
|59
|Arthur Gatt
|0:47:55
|60
|Nick Westwood
|0:48:15
|61
|Johny Dobe
|0:48:22
|62
|Kersten Jauer
|0:50:58
|63
|Peter Talbot
|0:52:10
|64
|Jeremy Winfield
|0:52:21
|65
|Sirko Schroeder
|0:54:32
|66
|Phil Blum
|0:54:33
|67
|James Sloan
|0:54:34
|68
|Aaron Caden
|69
|Jorge Silva
|0:55:46
|70
|Craig Junor
|0:56:03
|71
|Leandro Soares
|0:56:08
|72
|David Dennis
|1:00:53
|73
|Ray Giddins
|1:02:07
|74
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|75
|Charlie Stephenson
|1:02:59
|76
|Murray Thornton
|1:05:08
|77
|Joao Matos
|1:06:21
|78
|Januari Fernandes
|1:07:41
|79
|Cameron Dalton
|1:08:49
|80
|Nick Cooke
|1:10:01
|81
|Adam Humphryson
|1:10:02
|82
|Roger Decurtins
|83
|Tome Soares
|84
|Hugh Williams
|85
|Laurence Guttmann
|86
|Karri Golding
|1:10:13
|87
|Carl Maroney
|1:10:14
|88
|Paulo Pereira
|1:11:47
|89
|Tim Ferres
|1:12:08
|90
|John Oliveri
|1:13:18
|91
|Alberto Da Costa
|1:14:41
|92
|Mark Lackenby
|1:14:42
|93
|Januari M. Da Costa
|94
|Toby Lanzer
|1:14:51
|95
|Shane Cody
|1:15:18
|96
|Cameron McDougall
|97
|Nathan Dalton
|1:21:16
|98
|Carlos Godinho
|1:21:35
|99
|Mark Norden
|1:23:24
|100
|Timothy Stats
|1:23:36
|101
|Bonifacio Martins
|1:24:15
|102
|David Lyons
|1:27:12
|103
|Colin MacInnes
|1:32:02
|104
|Afriano Lopo
|1:32:51
|105
|Jason Honrado
|1:32:54
|106
|Martinho Pinto
|1:35:12
|107
|Jeff Prime
|1:35:24
|108
|Evaristo Varela
|1:36:04
|109
|James Hardman
|1:36:09
|110
|Joe Young
|1:36:19
|111
|John Roy
|1:36:28
|112
|Mark Mathews
|1:36:33
|113
|Scott Davis
|1:36:41
|114
|Agustinho Guterres
|1:40:00
|115
|Domingos Pereira
|1:40:12
|116
|Michael Smith
|1:40:58
|117
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|1:41:40
|118
|Tony Marker
|1:42:09
|119
|Christian Patouraux
|1:42:17
|120
|Mark Jensen
|1:42:51
|121
|Daniel Gilfillan
|1:42:52
|122
|Carlos Lopes
|1:42:53
|123
|Shane McCarthy
|1:42:56
|124
|Gareth Scott
|1:42:58
|125
|Steven Peterson
|1:43:00
|126
|Fernando Pereira
|1:43:44
|127
|Abel Martins
|1:46:17
|128
|Kieran Laughton
|1:46:44
|129
|Manuel Guterres
|1:49:01
|130
|Rob Rutherford
|1:51:24
|131
|David Sheley
|132
|Feliciano Mendonca
|1:51:28
|133
|Carlos Silva
|1:52:29
|134
|Januario Mota
|1:56:41
|135
|Patrick Giddings
|1:57:29
|136
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|1:58:15
|137
|Henrique Santos
|1:59:19
|138
|Gene Till
|1:59:31
|139
|Darren Francis
|1:59:32
|140
|John Parncutt
|2:00:28
|141
|Joao Pereira
|2:01:39
|142
|Dylan Reilly
|2:01:50
|143
|Stephen Malloch
|2:02:01
|144
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|2:02:42
|145
|Kim Kwee Ng
|2:02:43
|146
|Chris Clarke
|2:04:59
|147
|Ivan Lay
|2:05:36
|148
|Colin Smith
|2:05:37
|149
|Jan Hiemstra
|2:05:43
|150
|Gary Perkins
|2:06:21
|151
|Xavier Caximoro
|2:07:13
|152
|Warren Matulick
|2:07:22
|153
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|2:08:53
|154
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|2:09:00
|155
|Julian Edwards
|2:09:01
|156
|Agusto Soares
|2:09:02
|157
|Zeferino Belo
|2:10:28
|158
|Jacinto Soares
|2:11:08
|159
|Gregorio B. Correia
|2:11:10
|160
|Ian Kruger
|2:12:20
|161
|Marco Bottari
|2:12:38
|162
|Phil Wilson
|2:12:42
|163
|Mario Belo
|2:14:56
|164
|Andrew Duff
|2:15:03
|165
|Kiang Chen Tan
|2:16:03
|166
|Tito Carvalho
|2:16:46
|167
|Daniel Moriarty
|2:16:47
|168
|Marcelino Fernandes
|2:16:54
|169
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|2:19:00
|170
|Peter Svara
|2:19:40
|171
|Camilio Colo
|2:20:10
|172
|Jack Fisher
|2:23:03
|173
|Nick Corrie
|2:23:05
|174
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|2:23:29
|175
|Alcino Baptista
|2:24:34
|176
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|2:25:12
|177
|Brendan Gibson
|2:26:19
|178
|Carlos Colo
|2:27:16
|179
|Feliciano Araujo
|2:27:43
|180
|Julito Marques
|2:27:47
|181
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|2:27:48
|182
|Antonio Magno
|2:27:50
|183
|Andrew Carter
|2:30:34
|184
|Florindo Moreira
|2:34:39
|185
|Ramang Kristian
|2:35:02
|186
|Rosito Jesus
|2:37:16
|187
|James Scott
|2:38:20
|188
|Daniel Walker
|2:38:22
|189
|Evan Armstrong
|2:38:25
|190
|Daniel O’Brien
|2:39:09
|191
|Jaquel Da Silva
|2:41:33
|192
|Marcus Peters
|2:42:18
|193
|Helge Suhr
|2:42:20
|194
|Joanico Lopes
|2:45:02
|195
|Richard Vernon
|2:46:16
|196
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|2:47:16
|197
|Torben Sko
|2:48:09
|198
|Michael Stone
|2:51:06
|199
|Julio Da Costa
|2:51:08
|200
|Stephen Draper
|2:51:09
|201
|Adam Fletcher
|2:51:10
|202
|David Craven
|2:51:19
|203
|Matt Schmidt
|2:52:53
|204
|Cristian Da Costa
|2:53:45
|205
|Chris Bray
|2:54:07
|206
|Victor Borges
|2:54:30
|207
|Brenden Koh
|2:54:48
|208
|Guilhermino Orleans
|3:00:41
|209
|Marcelino Manu
|3:00:49
|210
|Bryan Baker
|3:01:25
|211
|Sean Tisdale
|3:01:26
|212
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|3:01:39
|213
|Brenton Jenke
|3:04:46
|214
|Domingos Bras
|3:06:47
|215
|Domingos Oliveira
|3:07:53
|216
|Ian Donnelly
|3:10:44
|217
|Jon Stagg
|3:10:48
|218
|Michael Laing
|3:11:08
|219
|Manuel Barreto
|3:11:10
|220
|Simao Fernandes
|3:12:21
|221
|Ben Psaila
|3:12:23
|222
|Angelo Barros
|3:12:24
|223
|Michael Loufman
|3:14:11
|224
|Matthew Perrett
|3:14:34
|225
|Austin O’Hearn
|3:16:17
|226
|Manfred Greitschus
|3:19:09
|227
|Peter Murphy
|3:19:11
|228
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|3:19:50
|229
|Martin Hanssen
|3:20:43
|230
|Carlos Savio
|3:22:51
|231
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|3:22:56
|232
|Timothy Wallace
|3:24:48
|233
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|3:24:52
|234
|Greg Hinds
|3:24:54
|235
|Orlando Gomes
|3:25:04
|236
|Pete Wallis
|3:25:15
|237
|Andrew James
|3:25:31
|238
|Mark Korsten
|3:27:40
|239
|Mike Sweeney
|3:29:32
|240
|Tim Greenwell
|3:29:34
|241
|Antonio Soares
|3:29:37
|242
|Mukhtar Assis
|3:31:06
|243
|Pat Jonklaas
|3:32:12
|244
|Grant Knisely
|3:37:28
|245
|Peter Pearse
|3:37:45
|246
|Ananias De Araujo
|3:38:38
|247
|Carlos Pereira
|3:41:47
|248
|Barry Collins
|3:42:17
|249
|Keith Reynolds
|3:44:01
|250
|Will Strong
|3:44:02
|251
|Dan Gosling
|3:45:24
|252
|Tim Ogden
|3:47:02
|253
|Mervin Jumawan
|3:47:18
|254
|Jarrick Lay
|3:47:19
|255
|Liam Sibly
|3:47:21
|256
|Derek Chua
|3:47:22
|257
|Jimmy Lim
|3:48:06
|258
|Daniel Spasojevic
|3:49:55
|259
|Jason Pyne
|3:50:51
|260
|Michael O’Dea
|3:52:25
|261
|Rob Williams
|3:54:56
|262
|David Natoli
|3:58:19
|263
|Robert Spittle
|4:00:54
|264
|Jun Hao Foo
|4:04:05
|265
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|4:04:40
|266
|Lin Fong Neu
|4:07:51
|267
|George Paterson
|4:09:33
|268
|Paulo Grilo
|5:09:33
|269
|Andrew Thompson
|270
|John Gosling
|271
|Constantino Noronha
|272
|Alfred Lay
|273
|Roy Mackay
|274
|Joao da Conceicao
|275
|Brian Mathew
|276
|Peter Wallace
|277
|Kevin Soh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melinda Jackson
|4:37:49
|2
|Katherine O’Shea
|0:00:04
|3
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:08:28
|4
|Naomi Hansen
|0:13:05
|5
|Peta Mullens
|0:13:24
|6
|Kea Mumford
|0:14:32
|7
|Amity McSwan
|0:21:52
|8
|Eleanor Patterson
|0:28:09
|9
|Meg Carrigan
|0:29:48
|10
|Jo Williams
|0:40:27
|11
|Turi Berg
|0:43:45
|12
|Bathsheba Turton
|0:49:16
|13
|Francelina Cabral
|1:00:09
|14
|Toni Spinks
|1:10:08
|15
|Philippa Featherston
|1:11:40
|16
|Lauretta Howarth
|1:11:41
|17
|Lesley Sutton
|1:11:43
|18
|Annette Outtrim
|1:17:30
|19
|Gill Fowler
|1:19:36
|20
|Karen Wilson
|1:39:12
|21
|Meredith Hiemstra
|1:39:16
|22
|Libby Reardon
|1:48:38
|23
|Filomena Araujo
|2:01:23
|24
|Jade Forsyth
|2:04:28
|25
|Ana Patricia Ferreira
|2:08:21
|26
|Freya Bennett
|2:27:33
|27
|Jessica Huston
|2:38:27
|28
|Rose Donnelly
|2:44:17
|29
|Anne Tosky
|2:44:40
|30
|Amanda Wallis
|2:58:51
|31
|Merle Weber
|2:59:03
|32
|Liz Drummond
|2:59:06
|33
|Kate Gibson
|2:59:52
|34
|Maria Esmeralda
|3:04:39
|35
|Penny Davis
|3:20:37
|36
|Nicola Wunderlich
|3:21:58
|37
|Lisa Perrett
|3:22:00
|38
|Christine Quigley
|3:22:01
|39
|Stephanie Sleen
|3:23:28
|40
|Barbara Maria Rohmann
|3:24:26
|41
|Kylie Gaffel
|3:26:01
|42
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken
|3:28:32
|43
|Julie Souness
|3:31:51
|44
|Helen Spittle
|3:34:20
|45
|Imaculada Remedios
|4:34:20
|46
|Robyn Fried
|47
|Juvita da Silva
|48
|Tami Oginuma
|49
|Marcelina Barreto
|50
|Vera Lucia Mendonca
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch
|17:57:05
|2
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:04:45
|3
|Adrian Jackson
|0:09:25
|4
|Tinker Juarez
|0:15:44
|5
|Scott Liston
|0:33:47
|6
|Rohin Adams
|0:42:34
|7
|Alex Denham
|0:44:58
|8
|Ben Mather
|0:54:44
|9
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|0:56:40
|10
|Christopher Hanson
|1:06:08
|11
|Nelson Silva
|1:10:07
|12
|Shahrin Amir
|1:20:40
|13
|Ashley Hayat
|1:21:24
|14
|Kel Boers
|1:23:05
|15
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|1:31:04
|16
|Phillip Orr
|1:34:57
|17
|Andrew Bell
|1:39:58
|18
|Duncan Murray
|1:40:47
|19
|Matt King
|1:46:47
|20
|Sean Hurley
|2:10:22
|21
|Samuel McGregor
|2:21:21
|22
|Brett Kellett
|2:30:47
|23
|Mark Mcinnes
|2:33:21
|24
|Jeremy Doolan
|2:38:38
|25
|Orlando Da Costa
|2:39:34
|26
|Craig Peacock
|2:42:38
|27
|Sugianto Binjai
|2:54:13
|28
|John Groves
|3:05:33
|29
|Neil van der Ploeg
|3:06:37
|30
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|3:06:39
|31
|Jacinto Da Costa
|3:17:54
|32
|Silas Everett
|3:26:51
|33
|Antonio Martins
|3:27:28
|34
|Ahmad Yani
|3:32:07
|35
|Greg Murison
|3:41:48
|36
|Tim Retchford
|3:50:45
|37
|Jeremy Soawyer
|3:50:52
|38
|Christopher Loynes
|4:01:29
|39
|Ivan Kallaur
|4:12:02
|40
|Phillip Brownscombe
|4:17:20
|41
|Carl Maroney
|4:20:33
|42
|Phil Mawbey
|4:21:43
|43
|Bill Murphy
|4:27:42
|44
|Ray Giddins
|4:29:21
|45
|Jason Finlay
|4:36:13
|46
|Stuart Gee
|4:43:55
|47
|Andrew Barcroft
|4:45:36
|48
|Mark Norden
|4:55:03
|49
|Nuno Cardoso
|5:00:18
|50
|Matthew Turner
|5:04:50
|51
|Greg Newton
|5:15:14
|52
|Evan Acheson
|5:18:30
|53
|Shane Cody
|5:28:52
|54
|Ryan Hawson
|5:29:03
|55
|Jeremy Winfield
|5:29:13
|56
|Guy Falla
|5:33:51
|57
|Nick Westwood
|5:37:36
|58
|Stephen Harries
|5:50:20
|59
|Arthur Gatt
|5:57:40
|60
|Abe Yoga
|5:57:48
|61
|Peter Talbot
|5:59:13
|62
|Tim Ferres
|5:59:52
|63
|David Dennis
|6:11:28
|64
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|6:14:33
|65
|James Sloan
|6:18:45
|66
|Toby Lanzer
|6:31:31
|67
|Adam Humphryson
|6:32:07
|68
|Charlie Stephenson
|6:39:30
|69
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|6:42:01
|70
|Alberto Da Costa
|6:45:11
|71
|Roger Decurtins
|6:45:27
|72
|Murray Thornton
|6:45:33
|73
|Aaron Caden
|6:46:57
|74
|John Oliveri
|7:01:05
|75
|Joao Matos
|7:01:56
|76
|Johny Dobe
|7:06:21
|77
|Phil Blum
|7:08:12
|78
|Pedro Lopes
|7:11:29
|79
|Amir Mahmud
|7:16:02
|80
|Nick Cooke
|7:16:15
|81
|Karri Golding
|7:26:30
|82
|Mark Lackenby
|7:28:25
|83
|Michael Smith
|7:36:12
|84
|Tome Soares
|7:40:17
|85
|Hugh Williams
|7:43:03
|86
|Kersten Jauer
|7:52:28
|87
|Laurence Guttmann
|7:52:31
|88
|Cameron McDougall
|7:54:07
|89
|Sirko Schroeder
|7:59:20
|90
|Simao Fernandes
|8:14:52
|91
|Paulo Pereira
|8:15:59
|92
|Bonifacio Martins
|8:20:21
|93
|Joel Hossack
|8:34:09
|94
|John Roy
|8:34:51
|95
|Carlos Godinho
|8:38:07
|96
|Kim Kwee Ng
|8:44:17
|97
|Dylan Reilly
|8:45:26
|98
|David Lyons
|8:45:45
|99
|Craig Junor
|8:55:19
|100
|Christian Patouraux
|9:09:10
|101
|Cameron Dalton
|9:21:11
|102
|Ben Psaila
|9:26:26
|103
|Daniel Gilfillan
|9:27:49
|104
|Martinho Pinto
|9:39:38
|105
|Kieran Laughton
|9:39:56
|106
|Nathan Dalton
|9:45:57
|107
|Warren Matulick
|9:49:01
|108
|Januari Fernandes
|9:57:52
|109
|Andrew Packer
|9:57:56
|110
|Afriano Lopo
|9:58:34
|111
|Januari M. Da Costa
|10:07:53
|112
|John Parncutt
|10:11:47
|113
|Abel Martins
|10:18:43
|114
|Domingos Pereira
|10:39:32
|115
|Scott Davis
|10:42:37
|116
|Mark Jensen
|10:43:39
|117
|Gene Till
|10:45:59
|118
|Evaristo Varela
|10:46:10
|119
|Patrick Giddings
|10:49:59
|120
|Rob Rutherford
|10:53:03
|121
|Andrew Duff
|11:02:21
|122
|Jorge Silva
|11:05:53
|123
|Chris Clarke
|11:07:02
|124
|Stephen Malloch
|11:12:47
|125
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|11:17:56
|126
|Carlos Lopes
|11:18:53
|127
|Gareth Scott
|11:19:53
|128
|Leandro Soares
|11:24:13
|129
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|11:24:50
|130
|Mark Mathews
|11:26:05
|131
|Tony Marker
|11:27:54
|132
|Fernando Pereira
|11:36:23
|133
|Marco Bottari
|11:37:35
|134
|Feliciano Mendonca
|11:42:58
|135
|Marcelino Fernandes
|11:54:07
|136
|Antonio Magno
|11:59:13
|137
|Shane McCarthy
|11:59:51
|138
|Joao Pereira
|12:06:02
|139
|Tito Carvalho
|12:06:30
|140
|Adam Fletcher
|12:08:53
|141
|Phil Wilson
|12:12:24
|142
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|12:14:50
|143
|Timothy Stats
|12:17:45
|144
|Jason Honrado
|12:18:58
|145
|Angelo Barros
|12:24:47
|146
|Julian Edwards
|12:34:19
|147
|Steven Peterson
|12:35:37
|148
|Colin MacInnes
|12:35:46
|149
|Michael Stone
|12:37:09
|150
|Stephen Draper
|12:37:18
|151
|Camilio Colo
|12:37:37
|152
|Richard Vernon
|12:40:51
|153
|Carlos Silva
|13:00:35
|154
|James Hardman
|13:01:45
|155
|Feliciano Araujo
|13:12:15
|156
|Henrique Santos
|13:12:47
|157
|Xavier Caximoro
|13:14:27
|158
|Jeff Prime
|13:25:00
|159
|Paulo Grilo
|13:25:12
|160
|Gregorio B. Correia
|13:26:14
|161
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|13:32:30
|162
|Peter Svara
|13:33:57
|163
|Julito Marques
|13:48:35
|164
|Chris Bray
|13:48:52
|165
|Helge Suhr
|13:49:29
|166
|Mario Belo
|13:53:38
|167
|David Sheley
|13:55:56
|168
|Jacinto Soares
|13:56:52
|169
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|14:02:08
|170
|Brenden Koh
|14:03:38
|171
|Gary Perkins
|14:06:38
|172
|Andrew Carter
|14:11:19
|173
|Agustinho Guterres
|14:14:42
|174
|Jan Hiemstra
|14:15:29
|175
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|14:15:47
|176
|Marcus Peters
|14:20:27
|177
|Ian Kruger
|14:21:40
|178
|Evan Armstrong
|14:42:50
|179
|Timothy Wallace
|14:45:52
|180
|Daniel Moriarty
|14:46:40
|181
|Alcino Baptista
|14:53:42
|182
|James Scott
|14:56:11
|183
|Cristian Da Costa
|15:06:56
|184
|Florindo Moreira
|15:13:08
|185
|Jack Fisher
|15:14:15
|186
|Joe Young
|15:16:55
|187
|Jon Stagg
|15:17:44
|188
|Pete Wallis
|15:18:04
|189
|Colin Smith
|15:27:23
|190
|Nick Corrie
|15:29:00
|191
|Zeferino Belo
|15:29:18
|192
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|15:29:19
|193
|Brendan Gibson
|15:34:15
|194
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|15:37:24
|195
|Daniel O’Brien
|15:41:20
|196
|Daniel Walker
|15:41:32
|197
|Ramang Kristian
|15:48:26
|198
|Liam Sibly
|16:04:57
|199
|Ivan Lay
|16:05:11
|200
|Carlos Savio
|16:12:54
|201
|Sean Tisdale
|16:16:30
|202
|Andrew James
|16:18:56
|203
|Michael Laing
|16:26:55
|204
|David Craven
|16:28:01
|205
|Joanico Lopes
|16:33:33
|206
|Carlos Colo
|16:39:49
|207
|Darren Francis
|16:40:38
|208
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|16:41:02
|209
|Peter Pearse
|16:44:26
|210
|Marcelino Manu
|16:45:05
|211
|Manuel Guterres
|16:47:09
|212
|Ananias De Araujo
|16:51:22
|213
|Peter Murphy
|16:58:37
|214
|Brenton Jenke
|17:04:24
|215
|Torben Sko
|17:08:09
|216
|Mike Sweeney
|17:09:07
|217
|Bryan Baker
|17:10:35
|218
|Ian Donnelly
|17:10:58
|219
|Januario Mota
|17:22:37
|220
|Agusto Soares
|17:26:15
|221
|Kiang Chen Tan
|17:26:22
|222
|Guilhermino Orleans
|17:33:08
|223
|Victor Borges
|17:42:17
|224
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|17:53:30
|225
|Barry Collins
|17:57:05
|226
|Rosito Jesus
|18:06:08
|227
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|18:07:00
|228
|David Natoli
|18:08:51
|229
|Manfred Greitschus
|18:09:15
|230
|Matthew Perrett
|18:15:46
|231
|Mukhtar Assis
|18:20:21
|232
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|18:22:03
|233
|Derek Chua
|18:22:09
|234
|Carlos Pereira
|18:30:15
|235
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|18:31:08
|236
|Michael O’Dea
|18:41:49
|237
|Manuel Barreto
|18:45:50
|238
|Mark Korsten
|18:51:05
|239
|Greg Hinds
|19:18:53
|240
|Tim Greenwell
|19:20:04
|241
|Jason Pyne
|19:28:40
|242
|Austin O’Hearn
|19:35:42
|243
|Andrew Thompson
|19:36:28
|244
|Matt Schmidt
|19:40:55
|245
|Will Strong
|19:45:12
|246
|Dan Gosling
|19:54:00
|247
|Martin Hanssen
|20:13:07
|248
|Domingos Bras
|20:14:24
|249
|Domingos Oliveira
|20:15:03
|250
|Keith Reynolds
|20:15:09
|251
|Pat Jonklaas
|20:19:25
|252
|Robert Spittle
|20:33:30
|253
|Julio Da Costa
|20:33:46
|254
|Jaquel Da Silva
|20:51:02
|255
|Jimmy Lim
|20:56:23
|256
|Tim Ogden
|21:08:08
|257
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|21:30:55
|258
|Rob Williams
|21:44:28
|259
|Michael Loufman
|21:50:20
|260
|Orlando Gomes
|22:15:01
|261
|Jun Hao Foo
|22:21:28
|262
|Antonio Soares
|22:38:52
|263
|Mervin Jumawan
|22:48:41
|264
|Grant Knisely
|23:00:32
|265
|George Paterson
|23:07:03
|266
|Daniel Spasojevic
|23:20:15
|267
|John Gosling
|23:38:03
|268
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|24:32:13
|269
|Alfred Lay
|25:15:59
|270
|Constantino Noronha
|25:22:45
|271
|Roy Mackay
|25:33:03
|272
|Jarrick Lay
|25:39:49
|273
|Brian Mathew
|26:31:50
|274
|Joao da Conceicao
|26:36:17
|275
|Lin Fong Neu
|26:59:12
|276
|Peter Wallace
|27:17:45
|277
|Kevin Soh
|28:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens
|20:54:06
|2
|Katherine O’Shea
|0:03:38
|3
|Naomi Hansen
|0:18:41
|4
|Melinda Jackson
|0:21:50
|5
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:53:03
|6
|Amity McSwan
|1:49:35
|7
|Meg Carrigan
|2:11:20
|8
|Eleanor Patterson
|2:15:44
|9
|Kea Mumford
|3:14:24
|10
|Jo Williams
|3:18:48
|11
|Turi Berg
|4:31:03
|12
|Bathsheba Turton
|5:19:36
|13
|Francelina Cabral
|6:08:38
|14
|Lauretta Howarth
|6:16:19
|15
|Lesley Sutton
|6:16:28
|16
|Gill Fowler
|7:15:36
|17
|Annette Outtrim
|7:59:11
|18
|Jade Forsyth
|9:17:20
|19
|Philippa Featherston
|9:25:28
|20
|Karen Wilson
|9:27:32
|21
|Toni Spinks
|9:28:26
|22
|Filomena Araujo
|10:15:57
|23
|Jessica Huston
|11:10:11
|24
|Meredith Hiemstra
|11:33:18
|25
|Ana Patricia Ferreira
|12:20:01
|26
|Freya Bennett
|12:26:54
|27
|Merle Weber
|12:34:42
|28
|Amanda Wallis
|13:55:50
|29
|Liz Drummond
|13:57:28
|30
|Rose Donnelly
|14:13:58
|31
|Maria Esmeralda
|15:23:17
|32
|Kylie Gaffel
|15:38:49
|33
|Anne Tosky
|15:53:00
|34
|Libby Reardon
|17:17:50
|35
|Helen Spittle
|17:36:00
|36
|Barbara Maria Rohmann
|18:11:17
|37
|Lisa Perrett
|19:42:45
|38
|Penny Davis
|20:17:19
|39
|Julie Souness
|20:24:27
|40
|Kate Gibson
|20:36:53
|41
|Christine Quigley
|20:43:47
|42
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken
|20:48:57
|43
|Nicola Wunderlich
|20:56:50
|44
|Stephanie Sleen
|21:10:27
|45
|Imaculada Remedios
|21:44:01
|46
|Robyn Fried
|22:41:58
|47
|Tami Oginuma
|23:02:21
|48
|Juvita da Silva
|23:49:27
|49
|Vera Lucia Mendonca
|24:19:32
|50
|Marcelina Barreto
|24:21:13
