Image 1 of 9 Spectators await the race in Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 2 of 9 Stage 5 winner Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Malaysia) (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 3 of 9 The community really got into the 2011 Tour de Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 4 of 9 Specators en route (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 5 of 9 The finish of stage 5 (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 6 of 9 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi wins stage 5 of the Tour de Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 7 of 9 Racers went by so fast they were a blur (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 8 of 9 Passing racers are cheered on (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 9 of 9 Young cycling fans in Timor (Image credit: Tour de Timor)

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of team Malaysia arrived in Manatuto for the stage win in 4:11:23. Matt King of Skytrans came in second in 4:12:47 as part of a three-man chase group with Ashley Hayat of Fitzroy Revolution in 4:12:50 and Ben Mather of Rapid Cycling in 4:12:54.

"I'm really tired, this is the furthest stage yet," said Fauzan. "Today I thought it was good to put some pressure on the other riders, I felt good."

"At the first KOM they were just pushing themselves hard, I just followed them, stayed with the pack. At the second KOM, I decided to break away from everyone and I had to go alone because all of my other teammates were tired".

"My target today was to win a stage, so I'm glad I did it". Fauzan himself is new to mountain biking, being more of a road racer. "I knew I had an advantage on this stage because there was a lot more road racing." "I will probably try to win tomorrow's stage, my other teammates would like to do that as well".

Runner-up King was full of admiration for Fauzan, "Today, the Malaysian dude was just so strong, going up the last KOM he rode away from us and we didn't give him much of a gap but he just held us the whole way. It was absolutely gutsy ride from him, it was well deserved, very well deserved."

Third placed rider Hayat said, "I was donated a third. So the Malaysian guy had won and we had three in the bunch chasing, I was pretty wrecked, Ben (Mather) was really strong but he'd already had a win so he offered me the podium place, it was very generous of him." Hayat has had a better day today, and is looking forward to the final stage. "Tomorrow will be nice, cruise back to Dili, lots of noise, lots of screaming fans"

Tinker Juarez was again amongst the top in a time of 4:16:12 as part of the first major group approximately five and a half minutes behind the winner. "The roads were about the best you could ask for in this kind of racing, it was so smooth, the whole day gave us some rest," said Juarez.

"My strategy was to just stay with the peloton, we were trying to catch the breakaways, but at one point they caught us off guard, we got as close as about a minute, by the time we got our water and did everything they were gone so we really blew our chances, the other group was already long gone so we shut it off and just rode a group together."

"I think I blew my chances in the king of the mountains, there are three strong guys just blazing up the hill like it's a downhill. I'm thinking now I just want to have a good day tomorrow so I can be happy."

Orlando da Costa was again first of the Timorese males with a time of 4:30:49 in 30th place. He was closely followed by brother Jacinto da Costa and team mate Antonio Martins.

Ahmad Yani of team Merpati Indonesia came in top Indonesian and in 20th place overall in the second major group arriving 11 minutes after the breakaway. "I'm getting more tired with each stage, and with 140 kilometres, plus the heat and strong winds, I just stayed with the pack. I just kept my energy by keeping with the pack."

On Timor, Yani continued to be impressed with the country. "This stage is different to the others, I thought the beaches were really nice. I was surprised to see how nice people were even though they knew I was Indonesian."

Melinda Jackson from the team Trailmix was the first of the women with at time of 4:37:49. "The first 70km we were with a bunch of about 60 men, and it was pretty easy riding. And then the KOM started, and it all just blew apart, like we knew it would then, so from then on it was just Kath and I up the hill and we hurt ourselves a lot."

"Earlier Peta flatted, it was really unlucky, as we were climbing the KOM, Naomi had a derailleur off her bike and was changing her hanger".

The ride today was the longest in Tour de Timor history at 142km. The road was mostly good, sealed bitumen, including the 10km hill climb through Baucau before it headed back down to the coast to stop over in Manatuto.

Manatuto is capital of the sub-district and district, also named Manatuto. It is known for its pottery, salt production and the amazing diving along the coast line back towards Dili. Riders will tomorrow be retracing their voyage from the first day of the Tour when they head back along the same stretch of coast before a special tour of Dili's bairos.

Full Results

Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 4:11:23 2 Matt King 0:01:24 3 Ashley Hayat 0:01:27 4 Ben Mather 0:01:31 5 Paul van der Ploeg 0:05:23 6 Alex Denham 0:05:24 7 Adrian Jackson 0:05:26 8 Luke Fetch 0:05:27 9 Christopher Hanson 0:05:28 10 Rohin Adams 0:05:29 11 Scott Liston 0:05:30 12 Tinker Juarez 0:05:31 13 Neil van der Ploeg 0:11:07 14 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 0:11:09 15 Nelson Silva 0:11:10 16 Shahrin Amir 0:11:11 17 Kel Boers 0:11:12 18 Duncan Murray 0:11:13 19 Ahmad Yani 0:11:14 20 Sugianto Binjai 0:16:28 21 Phillip Orr 0:17:07 22 Andrew Bell 0:17:08 23 Brett Kellett 0:17:09 24 Craig Peacock 0:17:10 25 Sean Hurley 0:17:17 26 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 0:17:59 27 Jeremy Doolan 0:18:00 28 Mark Mcinnes 0:19:22 29 Orlando Da Costa 0:19:26 30 Jacinto Da Costa 0:23:33 31 Antonio Martins 0:25:45 32 Silas Everett 0:30:28 33 Ivan Kallaur 0:32:16 34 Phil Mawbey 0:34:41 35 Christopher Loynes 0:34:43 36 Phillip Brownscombe 37 Nuno Cardoso 38 Andrew Barcroft 0:34:44 39 Matthew Turner 40 Andrew Packer 0:34:48 41 Bill Murphy 0:34:50 42 Greg Murison 0:34:51 43 Tim Retchford 0:34:52 44 Ryan Hawson 0:34:57 45 Jason Finlay 0:38:15 46 Jeremy Soawyer 0:39:32 47 John Groves 0:40:49 48 Samuel McGregor 0:40:58 49 Greg Newton 50 Stephen Harries 51 Hideyuki Takeuchi 52 Amir Mahmud 53 Pedro Lopes 54 Joel Hossack 55 Stuart Gee 0:40:59 56 Guy Falla 0:43:37 57 Abe Yoga 0:47:22 58 Evan Acheson 0:47:25 59 Arthur Gatt 0:47:55 60 Nick Westwood 0:48:15 61 Johny Dobe 0:48:22 62 Kersten Jauer 0:50:58 63 Peter Talbot 0:52:10 64 Jeremy Winfield 0:52:21 65 Sirko Schroeder 0:54:32 66 Phil Blum 0:54:33 67 James Sloan 0:54:34 68 Aaron Caden 69 Jorge Silva 0:55:46 70 Craig Junor 0:56:03 71 Leandro Soares 0:56:08 72 David Dennis 1:00:53 73 Ray Giddins 1:02:07 74 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 75 Charlie Stephenson 1:02:59 76 Murray Thornton 1:05:08 77 Joao Matos 1:06:21 78 Januari Fernandes 1:07:41 79 Cameron Dalton 1:08:49 80 Nick Cooke 1:10:01 81 Adam Humphryson 1:10:02 82 Roger Decurtins 83 Tome Soares 84 Hugh Williams 85 Laurence Guttmann 86 Karri Golding 1:10:13 87 Carl Maroney 1:10:14 88 Paulo Pereira 1:11:47 89 Tim Ferres 1:12:08 90 John Oliveri 1:13:18 91 Alberto Da Costa 1:14:41 92 Mark Lackenby 1:14:42 93 Januari M. Da Costa 94 Toby Lanzer 1:14:51 95 Shane Cody 1:15:18 96 Cameron McDougall 97 Nathan Dalton 1:21:16 98 Carlos Godinho 1:21:35 99 Mark Norden 1:23:24 100 Timothy Stats 1:23:36 101 Bonifacio Martins 1:24:15 102 David Lyons 1:27:12 103 Colin MacInnes 1:32:02 104 Afriano Lopo 1:32:51 105 Jason Honrado 1:32:54 106 Martinho Pinto 1:35:12 107 Jeff Prime 1:35:24 108 Evaristo Varela 1:36:04 109 James Hardman 1:36:09 110 Joe Young 1:36:19 111 John Roy 1:36:28 112 Mark Mathews 1:36:33 113 Scott Davis 1:36:41 114 Agustinho Guterres 1:40:00 115 Domingos Pereira 1:40:12 116 Michael Smith 1:40:58 117 Matthew Fitzgerald 1:41:40 118 Tony Marker 1:42:09 119 Christian Patouraux 1:42:17 120 Mark Jensen 1:42:51 121 Daniel Gilfillan 1:42:52 122 Carlos Lopes 1:42:53 123 Shane McCarthy 1:42:56 124 Gareth Scott 1:42:58 125 Steven Peterson 1:43:00 126 Fernando Pereira 1:43:44 127 Abel Martins 1:46:17 128 Kieran Laughton 1:46:44 129 Manuel Guterres 1:49:01 130 Rob Rutherford 1:51:24 131 David Sheley 132 Feliciano Mendonca 1:51:28 133 Carlos Silva 1:52:29 134 Januario Mota 1:56:41 135 Patrick Giddings 1:57:29 136 Charlie Van Der Lit 1:58:15 137 Henrique Santos 1:59:19 138 Gene Till 1:59:31 139 Darren Francis 1:59:32 140 John Parncutt 2:00:28 141 Joao Pereira 2:01:39 142 Dylan Reilly 2:01:50 143 Stephen Malloch 2:02:01 144 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 2:02:42 145 Kim Kwee Ng 2:02:43 146 Chris Clarke 2:04:59 147 Ivan Lay 2:05:36 148 Colin Smith 2:05:37 149 Jan Hiemstra 2:05:43 150 Gary Perkins 2:06:21 151 Xavier Caximoro 2:07:13 152 Warren Matulick 2:07:22 153 Bruno Samuel Efido 2:08:53 154 Kurt Proctor-Parker 2:09:00 155 Julian Edwards 2:09:01 156 Agusto Soares 2:09:02 157 Zeferino Belo 2:10:28 158 Jacinto Soares 2:11:08 159 Gregorio B. Correia 2:11:10 160 Ian Kruger 2:12:20 161 Marco Bottari 2:12:38 162 Phil Wilson 2:12:42 163 Mario Belo 2:14:56 164 Andrew Duff 2:15:03 165 Kiang Chen Tan 2:16:03 166 Tito Carvalho 2:16:46 167 Daniel Moriarty 2:16:47 168 Marcelino Fernandes 2:16:54 169 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 2:19:00 170 Peter Svara 2:19:40 171 Camilio Colo 2:20:10 172 Jack Fisher 2:23:03 173 Nick Corrie 2:23:05 174 Hiroshi Yoshimura 2:23:29 175 Alcino Baptista 2:24:34 176 Zitu Baptista da Costa 2:25:12 177 Brendan Gibson 2:26:19 178 Carlos Colo 2:27:16 179 Feliciano Araujo 2:27:43 180 Julito Marques 2:27:47 181 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 2:27:48 182 Antonio Magno 2:27:50 183 Andrew Carter 2:30:34 184 Florindo Moreira 2:34:39 185 Ramang Kristian 2:35:02 186 Rosito Jesus 2:37:16 187 James Scott 2:38:20 188 Daniel Walker 2:38:22 189 Evan Armstrong 2:38:25 190 Daniel O’Brien 2:39:09 191 Jaquel Da Silva 2:41:33 192 Marcus Peters 2:42:18 193 Helge Suhr 2:42:20 194 Joanico Lopes 2:45:02 195 Richard Vernon 2:46:16 196 Marcos Martins Cachola 2:47:16 197 Torben Sko 2:48:09 198 Michael Stone 2:51:06 199 Julio Da Costa 2:51:08 200 Stephen Draper 2:51:09 201 Adam Fletcher 2:51:10 202 David Craven 2:51:19 203 Matt Schmidt 2:52:53 204 Cristian Da Costa 2:53:45 205 Chris Bray 2:54:07 206 Victor Borges 2:54:30 207 Brenden Koh 2:54:48 208 Guilhermino Orleans 3:00:41 209 Marcelino Manu 3:00:49 210 Bryan Baker 3:01:25 211 Sean Tisdale 3:01:26 212 Bryce Stuart Paterson 3:01:39 213 Brenton Jenke 3:04:46 214 Domingos Bras 3:06:47 215 Domingos Oliveira 3:07:53 216 Ian Donnelly 3:10:44 217 Jon Stagg 3:10:48 218 Michael Laing 3:11:08 219 Manuel Barreto 3:11:10 220 Simao Fernandes 3:12:21 221 Ben Psaila 3:12:23 222 Angelo Barros 3:12:24 223 Michael Loufman 3:14:11 224 Matthew Perrett 3:14:34 225 Austin O’Hearn 3:16:17 226 Manfred Greitschus 3:19:09 227 Peter Murphy 3:19:11 228 Remy Christian Izendooren 3:19:50 229 Martin Hanssen 3:20:43 230 Carlos Savio 3:22:51 231 Ezaquiel Paulino 3:22:56 232 Timothy Wallace 3:24:48 233 Jean Francois Bijoux 3:24:52 234 Greg Hinds 3:24:54 235 Orlando Gomes 3:25:04 236 Pete Wallis 3:25:15 237 Andrew James 3:25:31 238 Mark Korsten 3:27:40 239 Mike Sweeney 3:29:32 240 Tim Greenwell 3:29:34 241 Antonio Soares 3:29:37 242 Mukhtar Assis 3:31:06 243 Pat Jonklaas 3:32:12 244 Grant Knisely 3:37:28 245 Peter Pearse 3:37:45 246 Ananias De Araujo 3:38:38 247 Carlos Pereira 3:41:47 248 Barry Collins 3:42:17 249 Keith Reynolds 3:44:01 250 Will Strong 3:44:02 251 Dan Gosling 3:45:24 252 Tim Ogden 3:47:02 253 Mervin Jumawan 3:47:18 254 Jarrick Lay 3:47:19 255 Liam Sibly 3:47:21 256 Derek Chua 3:47:22 257 Jimmy Lim 3:48:06 258 Daniel Spasojevic 3:49:55 259 Jason Pyne 3:50:51 260 Michael O’Dea 3:52:25 261 Rob Williams 3:54:56 262 David Natoli 3:58:19 263 Robert Spittle 4:00:54 264 Jun Hao Foo 4:04:05 265 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 4:04:40 266 Lin Fong Neu 4:07:51 267 George Paterson 4:09:33 268 Paulo Grilo 5:09:33 269 Andrew Thompson 270 John Gosling 271 Constantino Noronha 272 Alfred Lay 273 Roy Mackay 274 Joao da Conceicao 275 Brian Mathew 276 Peter Wallace 277 Kevin Soh

Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melinda Jackson 4:37:49 2 Katherine O’Shea 0:00:04 3 Kelly Bartlett 0:08:28 4 Naomi Hansen 0:13:05 5 Peta Mullens 0:13:24 6 Kea Mumford 0:14:32 7 Amity McSwan 0:21:52 8 Eleanor Patterson 0:28:09 9 Meg Carrigan 0:29:48 10 Jo Williams 0:40:27 11 Turi Berg 0:43:45 12 Bathsheba Turton 0:49:16 13 Francelina Cabral 1:00:09 14 Toni Spinks 1:10:08 15 Philippa Featherston 1:11:40 16 Lauretta Howarth 1:11:41 17 Lesley Sutton 1:11:43 18 Annette Outtrim 1:17:30 19 Gill Fowler 1:19:36 20 Karen Wilson 1:39:12 21 Meredith Hiemstra 1:39:16 22 Libby Reardon 1:48:38 23 Filomena Araujo 2:01:23 24 Jade Forsyth 2:04:28 25 Ana Patricia Ferreira 2:08:21 26 Freya Bennett 2:27:33 27 Jessica Huston 2:38:27 28 Rose Donnelly 2:44:17 29 Anne Tosky 2:44:40 30 Amanda Wallis 2:58:51 31 Merle Weber 2:59:03 32 Liz Drummond 2:59:06 33 Kate Gibson 2:59:52 34 Maria Esmeralda 3:04:39 35 Penny Davis 3:20:37 36 Nicola Wunderlich 3:21:58 37 Lisa Perrett 3:22:00 38 Christine Quigley 3:22:01 39 Stephanie Sleen 3:23:28 40 Barbara Maria Rohmann 3:24:26 41 Kylie Gaffel 3:26:01 42 Catharina Williams-Van Klinken 3:28:32 43 Julie Souness 3:31:51 44 Helen Spittle 3:34:20 45 Imaculada Remedios 4:34:20 46 Robyn Fried 47 Juvita da Silva 48 Tami Oginuma 49 Marcelina Barreto 50 Vera Lucia Mendonca

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch 17:57:05 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:04:45 3 Adrian Jackson 0:09:25 4 Tinker Juarez 0:15:44 5 Scott Liston 0:33:47 6 Rohin Adams 0:42:34 7 Alex Denham 0:44:58 8 Ben Mather 0:54:44 9 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 0:56:40 10 Christopher Hanson 1:06:08 11 Nelson Silva 1:10:07 12 Shahrin Amir 1:20:40 13 Ashley Hayat 1:21:24 14 Kel Boers 1:23:05 15 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 1:31:04 16 Phillip Orr 1:34:57 17 Andrew Bell 1:39:58 18 Duncan Murray 1:40:47 19 Matt King 1:46:47 20 Sean Hurley 2:10:22 21 Samuel McGregor 2:21:21 22 Brett Kellett 2:30:47 23 Mark Mcinnes 2:33:21 24 Jeremy Doolan 2:38:38 25 Orlando Da Costa 2:39:34 26 Craig Peacock 2:42:38 27 Sugianto Binjai 2:54:13 28 John Groves 3:05:33 29 Neil van der Ploeg 3:06:37 30 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 3:06:39 31 Jacinto Da Costa 3:17:54 32 Silas Everett 3:26:51 33 Antonio Martins 3:27:28 34 Ahmad Yani 3:32:07 35 Greg Murison 3:41:48 36 Tim Retchford 3:50:45 37 Jeremy Soawyer 3:50:52 38 Christopher Loynes 4:01:29 39 Ivan Kallaur 4:12:02 40 Phillip Brownscombe 4:17:20 41 Carl Maroney 4:20:33 42 Phil Mawbey 4:21:43 43 Bill Murphy 4:27:42 44 Ray Giddins 4:29:21 45 Jason Finlay 4:36:13 46 Stuart Gee 4:43:55 47 Andrew Barcroft 4:45:36 48 Mark Norden 4:55:03 49 Nuno Cardoso 5:00:18 50 Matthew Turner 5:04:50 51 Greg Newton 5:15:14 52 Evan Acheson 5:18:30 53 Shane Cody 5:28:52 54 Ryan Hawson 5:29:03 55 Jeremy Winfield 5:29:13 56 Guy Falla 5:33:51 57 Nick Westwood 5:37:36 58 Stephen Harries 5:50:20 59 Arthur Gatt 5:57:40 60 Abe Yoga 5:57:48 61 Peter Talbot 5:59:13 62 Tim Ferres 5:59:52 63 David Dennis 6:11:28 64 Hideyuki Takeuchi 6:14:33 65 James Sloan 6:18:45 66 Toby Lanzer 6:31:31 67 Adam Humphryson 6:32:07 68 Charlie Stephenson 6:39:30 69 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 6:42:01 70 Alberto Da Costa 6:45:11 71 Roger Decurtins 6:45:27 72 Murray Thornton 6:45:33 73 Aaron Caden 6:46:57 74 John Oliveri 7:01:05 75 Joao Matos 7:01:56 76 Johny Dobe 7:06:21 77 Phil Blum 7:08:12 78 Pedro Lopes 7:11:29 79 Amir Mahmud 7:16:02 80 Nick Cooke 7:16:15 81 Karri Golding 7:26:30 82 Mark Lackenby 7:28:25 83 Michael Smith 7:36:12 84 Tome Soares 7:40:17 85 Hugh Williams 7:43:03 86 Kersten Jauer 7:52:28 87 Laurence Guttmann 7:52:31 88 Cameron McDougall 7:54:07 89 Sirko Schroeder 7:59:20 90 Simao Fernandes 8:14:52 91 Paulo Pereira 8:15:59 92 Bonifacio Martins 8:20:21 93 Joel Hossack 8:34:09 94 John Roy 8:34:51 95 Carlos Godinho 8:38:07 96 Kim Kwee Ng 8:44:17 97 Dylan Reilly 8:45:26 98 David Lyons 8:45:45 99 Craig Junor 8:55:19 100 Christian Patouraux 9:09:10 101 Cameron Dalton 9:21:11 102 Ben Psaila 9:26:26 103 Daniel Gilfillan 9:27:49 104 Martinho Pinto 9:39:38 105 Kieran Laughton 9:39:56 106 Nathan Dalton 9:45:57 107 Warren Matulick 9:49:01 108 Januari Fernandes 9:57:52 109 Andrew Packer 9:57:56 110 Afriano Lopo 9:58:34 111 Januari M. Da Costa 10:07:53 112 John Parncutt 10:11:47 113 Abel Martins 10:18:43 114 Domingos Pereira 10:39:32 115 Scott Davis 10:42:37 116 Mark Jensen 10:43:39 117 Gene Till 10:45:59 118 Evaristo Varela 10:46:10 119 Patrick Giddings 10:49:59 120 Rob Rutherford 10:53:03 121 Andrew Duff 11:02:21 122 Jorge Silva 11:05:53 123 Chris Clarke 11:07:02 124 Stephen Malloch 11:12:47 125 Kurt Proctor-Parker 11:17:56 126 Carlos Lopes 11:18:53 127 Gareth Scott 11:19:53 128 Leandro Soares 11:24:13 129 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 11:24:50 130 Mark Mathews 11:26:05 131 Tony Marker 11:27:54 132 Fernando Pereira 11:36:23 133 Marco Bottari 11:37:35 134 Feliciano Mendonca 11:42:58 135 Marcelino Fernandes 11:54:07 136 Antonio Magno 11:59:13 137 Shane McCarthy 11:59:51 138 Joao Pereira 12:06:02 139 Tito Carvalho 12:06:30 140 Adam Fletcher 12:08:53 141 Phil Wilson 12:12:24 142 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 12:14:50 143 Timothy Stats 12:17:45 144 Jason Honrado 12:18:58 145 Angelo Barros 12:24:47 146 Julian Edwards 12:34:19 147 Steven Peterson 12:35:37 148 Colin MacInnes 12:35:46 149 Michael Stone 12:37:09 150 Stephen Draper 12:37:18 151 Camilio Colo 12:37:37 152 Richard Vernon 12:40:51 153 Carlos Silva 13:00:35 154 James Hardman 13:01:45 155 Feliciano Araujo 13:12:15 156 Henrique Santos 13:12:47 157 Xavier Caximoro 13:14:27 158 Jeff Prime 13:25:00 159 Paulo Grilo 13:25:12 160 Gregorio B. Correia 13:26:14 161 Remy Christian Izendooren 13:32:30 162 Peter Svara 13:33:57 163 Julito Marques 13:48:35 164 Chris Bray 13:48:52 165 Helge Suhr 13:49:29 166 Mario Belo 13:53:38 167 David Sheley 13:55:56 168 Jacinto Soares 13:56:52 169 Charlie Van Der Lit 14:02:08 170 Brenden Koh 14:03:38 171 Gary Perkins 14:06:38 172 Andrew Carter 14:11:19 173 Agustinho Guterres 14:14:42 174 Jan Hiemstra 14:15:29 175 Hiroshi Yoshimura 14:15:47 176 Marcus Peters 14:20:27 177 Ian Kruger 14:21:40 178 Evan Armstrong 14:42:50 179 Timothy Wallace 14:45:52 180 Daniel Moriarty 14:46:40 181 Alcino Baptista 14:53:42 182 James Scott 14:56:11 183 Cristian Da Costa 15:06:56 184 Florindo Moreira 15:13:08 185 Jack Fisher 15:14:15 186 Joe Young 15:16:55 187 Jon Stagg 15:17:44 188 Pete Wallis 15:18:04 189 Colin Smith 15:27:23 190 Nick Corrie 15:29:00 191 Zeferino Belo 15:29:18 192 Matthew Fitzgerald 15:29:19 193 Brendan Gibson 15:34:15 194 Jean Francois Bijoux 15:37:24 195 Daniel O’Brien 15:41:20 196 Daniel Walker 15:41:32 197 Ramang Kristian 15:48:26 198 Liam Sibly 16:04:57 199 Ivan Lay 16:05:11 200 Carlos Savio 16:12:54 201 Sean Tisdale 16:16:30 202 Andrew James 16:18:56 203 Michael Laing 16:26:55 204 David Craven 16:28:01 205 Joanico Lopes 16:33:33 206 Carlos Colo 16:39:49 207 Darren Francis 16:40:38 208 Bruno Samuel Efido 16:41:02 209 Peter Pearse 16:44:26 210 Marcelino Manu 16:45:05 211 Manuel Guterres 16:47:09 212 Ananias De Araujo 16:51:22 213 Peter Murphy 16:58:37 214 Brenton Jenke 17:04:24 215 Torben Sko 17:08:09 216 Mike Sweeney 17:09:07 217 Bryan Baker 17:10:35 218 Ian Donnelly 17:10:58 219 Januario Mota 17:22:37 220 Agusto Soares 17:26:15 221 Kiang Chen Tan 17:26:22 222 Guilhermino Orleans 17:33:08 223 Victor Borges 17:42:17 224 Marcos Martins Cachola 17:53:30 225 Barry Collins 17:57:05 226 Rosito Jesus 18:06:08 227 Zitu Baptista da Costa 18:07:00 228 David Natoli 18:08:51 229 Manfred Greitschus 18:09:15 230 Matthew Perrett 18:15:46 231 Mukhtar Assis 18:20:21 232 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 18:22:03 233 Derek Chua 18:22:09 234 Carlos Pereira 18:30:15 235 Bryce Stuart Paterson 18:31:08 236 Michael O’Dea 18:41:49 237 Manuel Barreto 18:45:50 238 Mark Korsten 18:51:05 239 Greg Hinds 19:18:53 240 Tim Greenwell 19:20:04 241 Jason Pyne 19:28:40 242 Austin O’Hearn 19:35:42 243 Andrew Thompson 19:36:28 244 Matt Schmidt 19:40:55 245 Will Strong 19:45:12 246 Dan Gosling 19:54:00 247 Martin Hanssen 20:13:07 248 Domingos Bras 20:14:24 249 Domingos Oliveira 20:15:03 250 Keith Reynolds 20:15:09 251 Pat Jonklaas 20:19:25 252 Robert Spittle 20:33:30 253 Julio Da Costa 20:33:46 254 Jaquel Da Silva 20:51:02 255 Jimmy Lim 20:56:23 256 Tim Ogden 21:08:08 257 Ezaquiel Paulino 21:30:55 258 Rob Williams 21:44:28 259 Michael Loufman 21:50:20 260 Orlando Gomes 22:15:01 261 Jun Hao Foo 22:21:28 262 Antonio Soares 22:38:52 263 Mervin Jumawan 22:48:41 264 Grant Knisely 23:00:32 265 George Paterson 23:07:03 266 Daniel Spasojevic 23:20:15 267 John Gosling 23:38:03 268 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 24:32:13 269 Alfred Lay 25:15:59 270 Constantino Noronha 25:22:45 271 Roy Mackay 25:33:03 272 Jarrick Lay 25:39:49 273 Brian Mathew 26:31:50 274 Joao da Conceicao 26:36:17 275 Lin Fong Neu 26:59:12 276 Peter Wallace 27:17:45 277 Kevin Soh 28:04:51