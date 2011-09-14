Mather wins stage 4
Fetch, Mullens lead overall classification
Stage 4: Iliomar - Com
After flatting twice, Paul van der Ploeg lost the yellow jersey to teammate Luke Fetch. The fourth stage of the Tour de Timor was won by Ben Mather in 2:31:48. Fetch, from Search 2 Retain, was second in 2:35:53 while Alex Denham of Fitzroy Revolution Orbea took third in 2:35:54.
Ben Mather rode hard from the outset and his tactics paid off. "I went away on the first hill and then I thought I'd just keep going and see how I'd fare." Concerning the overall victory, Mather said, "I'm riding with AJ, last year's winner and unfortunately, we had a bit of bad luck on the second stage, so we're sort of out of the running for the overall. We've decided to consolidate third place for AJ and allow me to take off and have a crack at some stage wins."
"I came here to work for AJ to try to win the Tour again. Bad luck has prevented us from doing that, so we'll just take what we can from it now." Jackson himself came in fourth today with a time of 2:35:55. Jackson was part of the lead group behind Mather's breakaway.
Van der Ploeg placed ninth, 10:06 behind Mather. "I got two flat tyres, Rohin Adams threw me my second tube, and it went flat pretty much immediately." The upshot of all this was explained by van der Ploeg. "Luke will go into yellow, then I'll be in second, it's not all bad if my teammate goes into yellow, and I slide into second".
Tinker Juarez came in fifth with a time of 2:36:35 "The stage was a good stage. For myself I just had another one of my bad days, my legs were really heavy." Juarez was characteristically upbeat about the race, "I tell you one thing, whenever things are feeling bad in yourself, you always look around and there are positive things around you too. It's definitely always a beautiful scene when you see all of these beautiful kids out there."
Among the female contingent, Katherine O'Shea again took out the stage with a time of 3:10:40. "I settled into a good group with five girls to start with, did a lot of the work on the front, most of the boys were sitting on, don't know if it was because they didn't want to get involved in the boys' race or were just taking it easy." Melinda Jackson came in a close second, making sure the women's competition will stay tight.
Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of Malaysia came in seventh in 2:38:09, continuing his run of strong form. "Today's stage was really challenging, I got left behind at the start but eventually managed to catch up with the leading pack. I kept up with them until the last 10 kilometres. I had targeted to win this stage, but my inexperience on this course I think has cost me. The next two stages will be good for us as they are mostly road-based. Hopefully we can win a stage".
Indonesian, Sugianto Banji came in 25th with a time of 3:02:05. The first-timer in Timor-Leste continued to be impressed by the scenery and roads. "I was riding on my own, I didn't have to think about any teammates or anyone, I knew the competition was really good so I just raced for myself today."
Francelina "Anche" Cabral came in again as top Timorese female and ninth woman overall with a time of 3:48:34. "It is good to finish, yesterday I was feeling pretty unwell, but am great today" she said. Speaking about her home town, Anche said "Los Palos has been fantastic because there is really good crowd support, it helps me keep going and gives me strength."
Amongst the Timorese men, it was another victory for Orlando da Costa with 23rd in 2:57:37. Meanwhile, his brother Jacinto da Costa again fell behind as his run of bad luck continued. On day one Jacinto came off his bike and injuring his knee. On day two Jacinto was without his shoes. On day three his front brake had problems that continued into day four. Meanwhile their coach Nelson Silva came in sixth for his best stage result yet with 2:37:21.
The ride today was another easier stage as compared to days one and two. The day wasn't without drama however, as many riders came off on the steep descents towards the North Coast. Fortunately there weren't any critical injuries; unfortunately, there has been one hospital case, determined as non-critical, at the time of writing.
Riders arrived on the North Coast of Timor at the picturesque village of Com. Com is best known for the Com Beach Resort, a beautiful destination for many expats living in Timor, as well as increasingly foreign tourists coming especially for the Eastern tip of the island. The Resort will be the setting off point for the Com Fishing Festival from November 7-12 this year.
The videos below include post-stage interviews with many of the top finishers as well as footage from the start and finish of the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Mather
|2:31:48
|2
|Luke Fetch
|0:04:05
|3
|Alex Denham
|0:04:06
|4
|Adrian Jackson
|0:04:07
|5
|Tinker Juarez
|0:04:28
|6
|Nelson Silva
|0:05:33
|7
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|0:06:21
|8
|Rohin Adams
|0:06:23
|9
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:10:06
|10
|Scott Liston
|0:10:45
|11
|Ashley Hayat
|0:12:37
|12
|Samuel McGregor
|0:12:38
|13
|Duncan Murray
|0:14:08
|14
|Kel Boers
|0:14:16
|15
|Shahrin Amir
|0:14:21
|16
|Christopher Hanson
|0:14:30
|17
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|0:14:42
|18
|Phillip Orr
|0:19:05
|19
|Andrew Bell
|0:19:21
|20
|Sean Hurley
|0:19:48
|21
|Mark Mcinnes
|0:25:24
|22
|Brett Kellett
|0:25:34
|23
|Orlando Da Costa
|0:25:49
|24
|Jeremy Doolan
|0:29:31
|25
|Sugianto Binjai
|0:30:17
|26
|Antonio Martins
|0:34:41
|27
|Jeremy Soawyer
|0:35:58
|28
|Aaron Caden
|0:37:58
|29
|Ivan Kallaur
|0:38:38
|30
|Jacinto Da Costa
|0:38:44
|31
|Katherine O’Shea*
|0:38:52
|32
|Melinda Jackson*
|0:38:56
|33
|Craig Peacock
|0:39:11
|34
|Kelly Bartlett*
|0:39:31
|35
|Ahmad Yani
|0:39:39
|36
|Mark Norden
|0:39:53
|37
|Ryan Hawson
|0:39:59
|38
|Neil van der Ploeg
|0:40:02
|39
|Peta Mullens*
|40
|Naomi Hansen*
|0:40:03
|41
|Phil Mawbey
|0:44:15
|42
|Greg Murison
|0:44:30
|43
|Shane Cody
|0:44:36
|44
|Stuart Gee
|0:44:41
|45
|Evan Acheson
|0:44:56
|46
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|0:45:21
|47
|Meg Carrigan*
|0:46:28
|48
|Nick Westwood
|0:47:36
|49
|Carl Maroney
|0:47:38
|50
|Phillip Brownscombe
|0:47:53
|51
|Andrew Packer
|0:48:03
|52
|Jason Finlay
|0:48:11
|53
|Christopher Loynes
|0:48:12
|54
|Nuno Cardoso
|0:48:14
|55
|Ray Giddins
|0:48:21
|56
|Matt King
|0:48:26
|57
|Bill Murphy
|0:48:28
|58
|Joao Pereira
|0:48:41
|59
|Tim Ferres
|0:49:02
|60
|Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo
|0:49:17
|61
|Arthur Gatt
|0:50:14
|62
|Kersten Jauer
|0:50:19
|63
|Martinho Pinto
|0:50:36
|64
|Amity McSwan*
|0:50:45
|65
|Pedro Lopes
|0:51:07
|66
|Guy Falla
|0:51:36
|67
|Abe Yoga
|0:52:10
|68
|Andrew Barcroft
|0:52:18
|69
|Carlos Godinho
|0:52:57
|70
|Greg Newton
|0:53:27
|71
|Matthew Turner
|0:53:32
|72
|Bonifacio Martins
|0:55:19
|73
|Stephen Harries
|0:56:03
|74
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|0:56:05
|75
|Charlie Stephenson
|0:57:50
|76
|Tome Soares
|0:59:14
|77
|James Sloan
|0:59:17
|78
|Phil Blum
|0:59:18
|79
|Domingos Pereira
|0:59:49
|80
|Michael Smith
|0:59:59
|81
|Tim Retchford
|1:00:38
|82
|Peter Talbot
|1:01:02
|83
|Leandro Soares
|1:01:20
|84
|Laurence Guttmann
|1:01:39
|85
|Simao Fernandes
|1:02:24
|86
|Jo Williams*
|1:02:25
|87
|Eleanor Patterson*
|1:02:54
|88
|Craig Junor
|1:03:08
|89
|Toby Lanzer
|1:05:41
|90
|Silas Everett
|1:07:18
|91
|Kim Kwee Ng
|1:07:20
|92
|Adam Humphryson
|1:07:24
|93
|Jorge Silva
|1:07:39
|94
|Kea Mumford*
|1:08:58
|95
|Gene Till
|1:09:08
|96
|Amir Mahmud
|1:10:01
|97
|John Parncutt
|1:10:02
|98
|Joao Matos
|1:10:38
|99
|Joe Young
|1:10:41
|100
|Jeremy Winfield
|1:12:26
|101
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|1:13:07
|102
|John Oliveri
|1:13:19
|103
|Cameron Dalton
|1:13:35
|104
|Dylan Reilly
|1:13:38
|105
|Abel Martins
|1:14:25
|106
|David Sheley
|1:15:41
|107
|Daniel Gilfillan
|1:15:54
|108
|Bathsheba Turton*
|1:15:57
|109
|Mark Jensen
|1:16:08
|110
|Johny Dobe
|1:16:09
|111
|Francelina Cabral*
|1:16:46
|112
|Roger Decurtins
|1:16:56
|113
|Agustinho Guterres
|1:18:09
|114
|Januari Fernandes
|1:18:20
|115
|Ben Psaila
|1:20:07
|116
|Adam Fletcher
|1:20:12
|117
|Michael Stone
|118
|Stephen Draper
|1:20:13
|119
|Murray Thornton
|1:20:33
|120
|Mark Lackenby
|1:21:00
|121
|Cameron McDougall
|1:21:47
|122
|Pete Wallis
|1:21:51
|123
|Nathan Dalton
|1:21:58
|124
|Scott Davis
|1:22:45
|125
|Peter Jeffery
|1:22:47
|126
|Afriano Lopo
|1:23:07
|127
|Andrew Duff
|1:23:45
|128
|Turi Berg*
|1:24:47
|129
|Karri Golding
|1:24:49
|130
|Nick Cooke
|1:24:50
|131
|Hugh Williams
|1:24:51
|132
|Christian Patouraux
|133
|David Dennis
|1:25:30
|134
|Tony Marker
|1:27:21
|135
|Fernando Pereira
|1:27:29
|136
|Patrick Giddings
|1:27:30
|137
|Kieran Laughton
|1:27:46
|138
|Paulo Pereira
|1:27:56
|139
|Gill Fowler*
|1:28:16
|140
|Januari M. Da Costa
|1:28:52
|141
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|1:29:40
|142
|Lauretta Howarth*
|1:30:03
|143
|Lesley Sutton*
|1:30:04
|144
|John Roy
|1:30:58
|145
|David Lyons
|1:31:15
|146
|Xavier Caximoro
|1:31:20
|147
|Henrique Santos
|1:32:36
|148
|James Hardman
|1:33:02
|149
|Jan Hiemstra
|1:33:41
|150
|Karen Wilson*
|1:34:12
|151
|Warren Matulick
|1:35:03
|152
|Cristian Da Costa
|1:36:24
|153
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|1:36:26
|154
|Gregorio B. Correia
|1:36:31
|155
|Marcelino Fernandes
|1:36:53
|156
|Feliciano Mendonca
|1:37:36
|157
|Angelo Barros
|1:38:58
|158
|Stephen Malloch
|1:39:09
|159
|Phil Wilson
|1:39:16
|160
|Marco Bottari
|1:42:47
|161
|Carlos Lopes
|1:43:08
|162
|Alcino Baptista
|1:43:30
|163
|Camilio Colo
|1:43:32
|164
|Timothy Wallace
|1:44:04
|165
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|1:44:21
|166
|Rob Rutherford
|1:44:31
|167
|Joel Hossack
|1:45:36
|168
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|1:45:43
|169
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|1:47:03
|170
|Richard Vernon
|1:47:13
|171
|Januario Mota
|1:47:30
|172
|Jacinto Soares
|1:47:36
|173
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|1:48:15
|174
|Meredith Hiemstra*
|1:48:25
|175
|Orlando Gomes
|1:49:30
|176
|Annette Outtrim*
|1:49:34
|177
|Agusto Soares
|1:50:01
|178
|Sirko Schroeder
|1:50:17
|179
|Guilhermino Orleans
|1:51:53
|180
|Toni Spinks*
|1:52:18
|181
|Carlos Savio
|1:52:47
|182
|Paulo Grilo
|1:53:18
|183
|Jack Fisher
|1:53:23
|184
|Ramang Kristian
|1:53:42
|185
|Steven Peterson
|1:56:04
|186
|Philippa Featherston*
|1:56:09
|187
|Carlos Silva
|1:56:51
|188
|Feliciano Araujo
|1:57:40
|189
|Antonio Magno
|1:57:49
|190
|Filomena Araujo*
|1:57:52
|191
|Mike Sweeney
|1:58:02
|192
|Julian Edwards
|1:58:59
|193
|Jeff Prime
|1:59:02
|194
|Tito Carvalho
|1:59:08
|195
|Joanico Lopes
|2:00:25
|196
|Peter Svara
|2:00:27
|197
|Gary Perkins
|2:00:28
|198
|Brenton Jenke
|2:00:50
|199
|Jessica Huston*
|2:00:52
|200
|Brendan Gibson
|2:02:02
|201
|Jon Stagg
|2:03:05
|202
|Shane McCarthy
|2:03:08
|203
|Andrew Carter
|2:03:24
|204
|Helge Suhr
|2:04:26
|205
|James Scott
|2:05:07
|206
|Florindo Moreira
|2:05:10
|207
|Gareth Scott
|2:05:36
|208
|Manuel Guterres
|2:09:03
|209
|Freya Bennett*
|2:09:16
|210
|Daniel Moriarty
|2:09:17
|211
|Liam Sibly
|2:09:20
|212
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|2:10:52
|213
|Ivan Lay
|2:10:53
|214
|Mark Mathews
|2:11:38
|215
|Mario Belo
|2:12:23
|216
|Marcelino Manu
|2:12:30
|217
|Manuel Teixeira
|2:13:17
|218
|Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo
|2:13:52
|219
|Zeferino Belo
|2:14:49
|220
|Brenden Koh
|2:15:50
|221
|Antonio Soares
|2:15:54
|222
|Ananias De Araujo
|2:16:15
|223
|Scott Campbell
|2:16:27
|224
|Ian Kruger
|2:17:13
|225
|Dan Gosling
|2:17:21
|226
|Jade Forsyth*
|2:17:25
|227
|Adam Taylor
|2:17:58
|228
|Domingos Oliveira
|2:18:30
|229
|Domingos Bras
|2:18:53
|230
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|2:19:35
|231
|Victor Borges
|2:19:36
|232
|Carlos Colo
|2:20:20
|233
|Marcus Peters
|2:21:40
|234
|Daniel Walker
|2:21:43
|235
|Evan Armstrong
|2:21:46
|236
|Greg Hinds
|2:21:48
|237
|Nick Corrie
|2:21:58
|238
|Anne Tosky*
|2:21:59
|239
|Jason Honrado
|2:24:16
|240
|Colin Smith
|2:24:51
|241
|Ana Patricia Ferreira*
|2:26:13
|242
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|2:28:43
|243
|Peter Pearse
|2:30:22
|244
|Merle Weber*
|2:30:31
|245
|Andrew James
|2:30:32
|246
|Daniel O’Brien
|2:37:17
|247
|Michael Loufman
|2:41:50
|248
|Julio Da Costa
|2:42:08
|249
|Carlos Pereira
|2:44:07
|250
|Kiang Chen Tan
|2:44:11
|251
|Rosito Jesus
|2:46:00
|252
|Darren Francis
|2:50:34
|253
|Matt Schmidt
|2:50:35
|254
|Geoff Rowe
|2:50:43
|255
|Sean Tisdale
|2:50:47
|256
|Kylie Gaffel*
|2:51:27
|257
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|2:51:38
|258
|Chris Bray
|2:51:44
|259
|Chris Clarke
|2:52:04
|260
|Torben Sko
|2:54:03
|261
|Kate Gibson*
|2:54:07
|262
|Manuel Barreto
|2:54:19
|263
|Derek Chua
|2:54:42
|264
|David Craven
|2:55:09
|265
|Amanda Wallis*
|2:56:37
|266
|Bryan Baker
|2:57:16
|267
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|2:58:01
|268
|Liz Drummond*
|2:58:19
|269
|Mukhtar Assis
|2:59:19
|270
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|2:59:21
|271
|Maria Esmeralda*
|2:59:26
|272
|Barry Collins
|2:59:32
|273
|Austin O’Hearn
|3:02:00
|274
|Rose Donnelly*
|3:02:02
|275
|Ian Donnelly
|3:02:06
|276
|Adelino Nolasco
|3:02:11
|277
|Domingas Guterres*
|3:02:25
|278
|Will Strong
|3:06:49
|279
|Colin MacInnes
|3:08:06
|280
|Barbara Maria Rohmann*
|3:09:09
|281
|Jason Pyne
|3:09:10
|282
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|3:10:08
|283
|Robert Schmucker
|3:11:20
|284
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|3:11:43
|285
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|3:13:33
|286
|Libby Reardon*
|3:14:05
|287
|Matthew Perrett
|3:16:19
|288
|Mark Korsten
|3:17:07
|289
|Pat Jonklaas
|3:17:59
|290
|Nicola Wunderlich*
|3:18:44
|291
|Peter Wallace
|3:19:06
|292
|Manfred Greitschus
|3:19:37
|293
|Jimmy Lim
|3:20:21
|294
|Peter Murphy
|3:20:25
|295
|Andrew Thompson
|3:20:49
|296
|Keith Reynolds
|3:22:01
|297
|Martin Hanssen
|3:23:40
|298
|Helen Spittle*
|3:23:41
|299
|Robert Spittle
|3:23:42
|300
|Christine Quigley*
|3:24:08
|301
|Lisa Perrett*
|3:25:27
|302
|Robyn Fried*
|3:30:01
|303
|Roy Mackay
|3:30:09
|304
|Michael O’Dea
|3:30:10
|305
|Justin Heath
|3:33:02
|306
|Tim Ogden
|3:37:50
|307
|Tim Greenwell
|3:37:51
|308
|Penny Davis*
|3:38:03
|309
|George Paterson
|3:39:15
|310
|Constantino Noronha
|3:39:42
|311
|Michael Laing
|3:40:05
|312
|Timothy Stats
|3:40:06
|313
|Imaculada Remedios*
|3:40:14
|314
|Jun Hao Foo
|3:43:13
|315
|Alfred Lay
|3:44:04
|316
|David Natoli
|3:44:57
|317
|Julie Souness*
|3:48:27
|318
|Brian Mathew
|3:51:43
|319
|Daniel Spasojevic
|3:52:19
|320
|Stephanie Sleen*
|3:52:21
|321
|Joao da Conceicao
|3:56:37
|322
|Rob Williams
|4:03:30
|323
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken*
|4:03:31
|324
|Marcelina Barreto*
|4:03:59
|325
|Gary Stone
|4:06:09
|326
|John Gosling
|4:06:12
|327
|Tami Oginuma*
|4:08:04
|DNF
|Julito Marques
|5:06:12
|DNF
|Delfin De Orlaens
|DNF
|Jaquel Da Silva
|DNF
|Mervin Jumawan
|DNF
|Grant Knisely
|DNF
|Sam Buchanan
|DNF
|Jarrick Lay
|DNF
|Lin Fong Neu
|DNF
|Kevin Soh
|DNF
|Alice Leppitt*
|5:08:04
|DNF
|Juvita da Silva*
|DNF
|Vera Lucia Mendonca*
General classification after stage 4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch
|13:40:15
|2
|Paul van der Ploeg
|0:04:49
|3
|Adrian Jackson
|0:09:26
|4
|Tinker Juarez
|0:15:40
|5
|Scott Liston
|0:33:44
|6
|Rohin Adams
|0:42:32
|7
|Alex Denham
|0:45:01
|8
|Ben Mather
|0:58:40
|9
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi
|1:02:07
|10
|Nelson Silva
|1:04:24
|11
|Christopher Hanson
|1:06:07
|12
|Shahrin Amir
|1:14:56
|13
|Kel Boers
|1:17:20
|14
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh
|1:18:32
|15
|Phillip Orr
|1:23:17
|16
|Ashley Hayat
|1:25:24
|17
|Andrew Bell
|1:28:17
|18
|Duncan Murray
|1:35:01
|19
|Samuel McGregor
|1:45:50
|20
|Matt King
|1:50:50
|21
|Sean Hurley
|1:58:32
|22
|Brett Kellett
|2:19:05
|23
|Mark Mcinnes
|2:19:26
|24
|Orlando Da Costa
|2:25:35
|25
|Jeremy Doolan
|2:26:05
|26
|Craig Peacock
|2:30:55
|27
|Sugianto Binjai
|2:43:12
|28
|Jacinto Da Costa
|2:59:48
|29
|Neil van der Ploeg
|3:00:57
|30
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
|31
|Silas Everett
|3:01:50
|32
|Antonio Martins
|3:07:10
|33
|Greg Murison
|3:12:24
|34
|Carl Maroney
|3:15:46
|35
|Jeremy Soawyer
|3:16:47
|36
|Tim Retchford
|3:21:20
|37
|Ahmad Yani
|3:26:20
|38
|Christopher Loynes
|3:32:13
|39
|Ray Giddins
|3:32:41
|40
|Mark Norden
|3:37:06
|41
|Ivan Kallaur
|3:45:13
|42
|Phillip Brownscombe
|3:48:04
|43
|Phil Mawbey
|3:52:29
|44
|Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo
|3:56:36
|45
|Bill Murphy
|3:58:19
|46
|Jason Finlay
|4:03:25
|47
|Stuart Gee
|4:08:23
|48
|Andrew Barcroft
|4:16:19
|49
|Shane Cody
|4:19:01
|50
|Nuno Cardoso
|4:31:02
|51
|Matthew Turner
|4:35:33
|52
|Evan Acheson
|4:36:32
|53
|Greg Newton
|4:39:43
|54
|Jeremy Winfield
|4:42:19
|55
|Tim Ferres
|4:53:11
|56
|Nick Westwood
|4:54:48
|57
|Guy Falla
|4:55:41
|58
|Ryan Hawson
|4:59:33
|59
|Simao Fernandes
|5:07:58
|60
|Peter Talbot
|5:12:30
|61
|Stephen Harries
|5:14:49
|62
|Arthur Gatt
|5:15:12
|63
|Abe Yoga
|5:15:53
|64
|David Dennis
|5:16:02
|65
|Toby Lanzer
|5:22:07
|66
|Adam Humphryson
|5:27:32
|67
|James Sloan
|5:29:38
|68
|Hideyuki Takeuchi
|5:39:02
|69
|Roger Decurtins
|5:40:52
|70
|Charlie Stephenson
|5:41:58
|71
|Azhari Yusuf Lubis
|5:45:21
|72
|Murray Thornton
|5:45:52
|73
|John Oliveri
|5:53:14
|74
|Aaron Caden
|5:57:50
|75
|Michael Smith
|6:00:41
|76
|Joao Matos
|6:01:02
|77
|Nick Cooke
|6:11:41
|78
|Phil Blum
|6:19:06
|79
|Mark Lackenby
|6:19:10
|80
|Ben Psaila
|6:19:30
|81
|Karri Golding
|6:21:44
|82
|Johny Dobe
|6:23:26
|83
|Tome Soares
|6:35:42
|84
|Pedro Lopes
|6:35:58
|85
|Hugh Williams
|6:38:28
|86
|Amir Mahmud
|6:40:31
|87
|Cameron McDougall
|6:44:16
|88
|Kim Kwee Ng
|6:47:01
|89
|Laurence Guttmann
|6:47:56
|90
|Dylan Reilly
|6:49:03
|91
|Bonifacio Martins
|7:01:33
|92
|John Roy
|7:03:50
|93
|Kersten Jauer
|7:06:57
|94
|Paulo Pereira
|7:09:39
|95
|Sirko Schroeder
|7:10:15
|96
|Peter Jeffery
|7:13:01
|97
|Carlos Godinho
|7:21:59
|98
|David Lyons
|7:24:00
|99
|Christian Patouraux
|7:32:20
|100
|Warren Matulick
|7:47:06
|101
|Daniel Gilfillan
|7:50:24
|102
|Joel Hossack
|7:58:38
|103
|Kieran Laughton
|7:58:39
|104
|Craig Junor
|8:04:43
|105
|Martinho Pinto
|8:09:53
|106
|John Parncutt
|8:16:46
|107
|Cameron Dalton
|8:17:49
|108
|Paulo Grilo
|8:23:06
|109
|Nathan Dalton
|8:30:08
|110
|Afriano Lopo
|8:31:10
|111
|Abel Martins
|8:37:53
|112
|Gene Till
|8:51:55
|113
|Andrew Duff
|8:52:45
|114
|Januari Fernandes
|8:55:38
|115
|Patrick Giddings
|8:57:57
|116
|Januari M. Da Costa
|8:58:38
|117
|Domingos Pereira
|9:04:47
|118
|Mark Jensen
|9:06:15
|119
|Rob Rutherford
|9:07:06
|120
|Chris Clarke
|9:07:30
|121
|Scott Davis
|9:11:23
|122
|Kurt Proctor-Parker
|9:14:23
|123
|Stephen Malloch
|9:16:13
|124
|Angelo Barros
|9:17:50
|125
|Adam Fletcher
|9:23:10
|126
|Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura
|9:27:35
|127
|Andrew Packer
|9:28:35
|128
|Marco Bottari
|9:30:24
|129
|Antonio Magno
|9:36:50
|130
|Carlos Lopes
|9:41:27
|131
|Gareth Scott
|9:42:22
|132
|Marcelino Fernandes
|9:42:40
|133
|Tony Marker
|9:51:12
|134
|Michael Stone
|9:51:30
|135
|Stephen Draper
|9:51:36
|136
|Mark Mathews
|9:54:59
|137
|Tito Carvalho
|9:55:11
|138
|Feliciano Mendonca
|9:56:57
|139
|Fernando Pereira
|9:58:06
|140
|Richard Vernon
|10:00:02
|141
|Pheng Khoon Benny Goh
|10:01:17
|142
|Phil Wilson
|10:05:09
|143
|Joao Pereira
|10:09:50
|144
|Jorge Silva
|10:15:34
|145
|Remy Christian Izendooren
|10:18:07
|146
|Shane McCarthy
|10:22:22
|147
|Camilio Colo
|10:22:54
|148
|Julian Edwards
|10:30:45
|149
|Leandro Soares
|10:33:32
|150
|Feliciano Araujo
|10:49:59
|151
|Jason Honrado
|10:51:31
|152
|Steven Peterson
|10:58:04
|153
|Timothy Stats
|10:59:36
|154
|Chris Bray
|11:00:12
|155
|Colin MacInnes
|11:09:11
|156
|Helge Suhr
|11:12:36
|157
|Xavier Caximoro
|11:12:41
|158
|Carlos Silva
|11:13:33
|159
|Brenden Koh
|11:14:17
|160
|Henrique Santos
|11:18:55
|161
|Peter Svara
|11:19:44
|162
|Gregorio B. Correia
|11:20:31
|163
|Manuel Teixeira
|11:21:46
|164
|Julito Marques
|11:26:15
|165
|Timothy Wallace
|11:26:31
|166
|James Hardman
|11:31:03
|167
|Adam Taylor
|11:38:56
|168
|Marcus Peters
|11:43:36
|169
|Mario Belo
|11:44:09
|170
|Andrew Carter
|11:46:12
|171
|Jacinto Soares
|11:51:11
|172
|Jeff Prime
|11:55:03
|173
|Hiroshi Yoshimura
|11:57:45
|174
|Pete Wallis
|11:58:16
|175
|Gary Perkins
|12:05:44
|176
|Charlie Van Der Lit
|12:09:20
|177
|Evan Armstrong
|12:09:52
|178
|David Sheley
|12:09:59
|179
|Jon Stagg
|12:12:23
|180
|Ian Kruger
|12:14:47
|181
|Jan Hiemstra
|12:15:13
|182
|Jean Francois Bijoux
|12:17:59
|183
|Cristian Da Costa
|12:18:38
|184
|Liam Sibly
|12:23:03
|185
|James Scott
|12:23:18
|186
|Alcino Baptista
|12:34:35
|187
|Daniel Moriarty
|12:35:20
|188
|Agustinho Guterres
|12:40:09
|189
|Florindo Moreira
|12:43:56
|190
|Scott Campbell
|12:45:16
|191
|Carlos Savio
|12:55:30
|192
|Jack Fisher
|12:56:39
|193
|Andrew James
|12:58:52
|194
|Daniel O’Brien
|13:07:38
|195
|Daniel Walker
|13:08:37
|196
|Nick Corrie
|13:11:22
|197
|Peter Pearse
|13:12:08
|198
|Brendan Gibson
|13:13:23
|199
|Ananias De Araujo
|13:18:11
|200
|Ramang Kristian
|13:18:51
|201
|Sean Tisdale
|13:20:31
|202
|Michael Laing
|13:21:14
|203
|Zeferino Belo
|13:24:17
|204
|Colin Smith
|13:27:13
|205
|David Craven
|13:42:09
|206
|Peter Murphy
|13:44:53
|207
|Mike Sweeney
|13:45:02
|208
|Joe Young
|13:46:03
|209
|Marcelino Manu
|13:49:43
|210
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|13:53:06
|211
|Joanico Lopes
|13:53:58
|212
|Ivan Lay
|14:05:02
|213
|Brenton Jenke
|14:05:05
|214
|Ian Donnelly
|14:05:41
|215
|Bryan Baker
|14:14:37
|216
|David Natoli
|14:15:59
|217
|Carlos Colo
|14:18:00
|218
|Barry Collins
|14:20:15
|219
|Torben Sko
|14:25:27
|220
|Andrew Thompson
|14:32:22
|221
|Bruno Samuel Efido
|14:37:36
|222
|Guilhermino Orleans
|14:37:54
|223
|Delfin De Orlaens
|14:39:55
|224
|Derek Chua
|14:40:14
|225
|Darren Francis
|14:46:33
|226
|Victor Borges
|14:53:14
|227
|Carlos Pereira
|14:53:55
|228
|Mukhtar Assis
|14:54:42
|229
|Michael O’Dea
|14:54:51
|230
|Manfred Greitschus
|14:55:33
|231
|Manuel Guterres
|15:03:35
|232
|Matthew Perrett
|15:06:39
|233
|Marcos Martins Cachola
|15:11:41
|234
|Kiang Chen Tan
|15:15:46
|235
|Agusto Soares
|15:22:40
|236
|Geoff Rowe
|15:26:06
|237
|Mark Korsten
|15:28:52
|238
|Januario Mota
|15:31:23
|239
|Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo
|15:34:02
|240
|Rosito Jesus
|15:34:19
|241
|Bryce Stuart Paterson
|15:34:56
|242
|Manuel Barreto
|15:40:07
|243
|Jason Pyne
|15:43:16
|244
|Zitu Baptista da Costa
|15:47:15
|245
|Tim Greenwell
|15:55:57
|246
|Greg Hinds
|15:59:26
|247
|Franscisco Marques da Conceicao
|15:59:42
|248
|Justin Heath
|16:01:58
|249
|Will Strong
|16:06:37
|250
|Dan Gosling
|16:14:03
|251
|Adelino Nolasco
|16:17:36
|252
|Austin O’Hearn
|16:24:52
|253
|Keith Reynolds
|16:36:35
|254
|Robert Spittle
|16:38:03
|255
|Pat Jonklaas
|16:52:40
|256
|Matt Schmidt
|16:53:29
|257
|Martin Hanssen
|16:57:51
|258
|Domingos Oliveira
|17:12:37
|259
|Domingos Bras
|17:13:04
|260
|Jimmy Lim
|17:13:44
|261
|Tim Ogden
|17:26:33
|262
|Julio Da Costa
|17:48:05
|263
|Rob Williams
|17:54:59
|264
|Ezaquiel Paulino
|18:13:26
|265
|Jaquel Da Silva
|18:14:56
|266
|Jun Hao Foo
|18:22:50
|267
|John Gosling
|18:33:57
|268
|Michael Loufman
|18:41:36
|269
|Orlando Gomes
|18:55:24
|270
|George Paterson
|19:02:57
|271
|Mervin Jumawan
|19:06:50
|272
|Antonio Soares
|19:14:42
|273
|Robert Schmucker
|19:19:58
|274
|Grant Knisely
|19:28:31
|275
|Daniel Spasojevic
|19:35:47
|276
|Alfred Lay
|20:11:53
|277
|Constantino Noronha
|20:18:39
|278
|Roy Mackay
|20:28:57
|279
|Sze Hiong Terrence Tan
|20:33:00
|280
|Brian Mathew
|21:27:44
|281
|Joao da Conceicao
|21:32:11
|282
|Sam Buchanan
|21:47:20
|283
|Jarrick Lay
|21:57:57
|284
|Peter Wallace
|22:13:39
|285
|Lin Fong Neu
|22:56:48
|286
|Gary Stone
|23:00:42
|287
|Kevin Soh
|23:00:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens
|16:02:53
|2
|Katherine O’Shea
|0:16:58
|3
|Naomi Hansen
|0:19:00
|4
|Melinda Jackson
|0:35:14
|5
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:57:59
|6
|Amity McSwan
|1:41:07
|7
|Meg Carrigan
|1:54:56
|8
|Eleanor Patterson
|2:00:59
|9
|Jo Williams
|2:51:45
|10
|Kea Mumford
|3:13:16
|11
|Turi Berg
|4:00:42
|12
|Bathsheba Turton
|4:43:44
|13
|Lauretta Howarth
|5:18:02
|14
|Lesley Sutton
|5:18:09
|15
|Francelina Cabral
|5:21:53
|16
|Gill Fowler
|6:09:24
|17
|Annette Outtrim
|6:55:05
|18
|Jade Forsyth
|7:26:16
|19
|Karen Wilson
|8:01:44
|20
|Philippa Featherston
|8:27:12
|21
|Filomena Araujo
|8:27:58
|22
|Toni Spinks
|8:31:42
|23
|Jessica Huston
|8:45:08
|24
|Merle Weber
|9:49:03
|25
|Meredith Hiemstra
|10:07:26
|26
|Freya Bennett
|10:12:45
|27
|Alice Leppitt
|10:13:06
|28
|Ana Patricia Ferreira
|10:25:04
|29
|Amanda Wallis
|11:10:23
|30
|Liz Drummond
|11:11:46
|31
|Rose Donnelly
|11:43:05
|32
|Kylie Gaffel
|12:26:12
|33
|Maria Esmeralda
|12:32:02
|34
|Anne Tosky
|13:21:44
|35
|Helen Spittle
|14:15:04
|36
|Barbara Maria Rohmann
|15:00:15
|37
|Libby Reardon
|15:42:36
|38
|Lisa Perrett
|15:53:01
|39
|Julie Souness
|17:06:00
|40
|Penny Davis
|17:10:06
|41
|Domingas Guterres
|17:21:24
|42
|Imaculada Remedios
|17:23:05
|43
|Catharina Williams-Van Klinken
|17:33:49
|44
|Christine Quigley
|17:35:10
|45
|Nicola Wunderlich
|17:48:16
|46
|Kate Gibson
|17:50:25
|47
|Stephanie Sleen
|18:00:23
|48
|Robyn Fried
|18:21:02
|49
|Tami Oginuma
|18:41:25
|50
|Juvita da Silva
|19:28:31
|51
|Vera Lucia Mendonca
|19:58:36
|52
|Marcelina Barreto
|20:00:17
