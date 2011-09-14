Trending

Mather wins stage 4

Fetch, Mullens lead overall classification

Image 1 of 12

A rider during stage 4 of the Tour de Timor

A rider during stage 4 of the Tour de Timor
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 2 of 12

Youngsters cheer on a passing rider

Youngsters cheer on a passing rider
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 3 of 12

There was more climbing on day 4

There was more climbing on day 4
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 4 of 12

A racer whizzes past

A racer whizzes past
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 5 of 12

Schoolchildren came out to cheer

Schoolchildren came out to cheer
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 6 of 12

Some showed their support for the Tour de Timor race

Some showed their support for the Tour de Timor race
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 7 of 12

Three teammates roll in to the finish on day 4

Three teammates roll in to the finish on day 4
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 8 of 12

A rider nears the end of stage 4

A rider nears the end of stage 4
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 9 of 12

It was another long day in the saddle

It was another long day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 10 of 12

Luke Fetch, Alex Denham and Adrian Jackson come in together in the dash for second place

Luke Fetch, Alex Denham and Adrian Jackson come in together in the dash for second place
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 11 of 12

Ben Mather wins stage 4 of the Tour de Timor

Ben Mather wins stage 4 of the Tour de Timor
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)
Image 12 of 12

The Tour de Timor 2011

The Tour de Timor 2011
(Image credit: Tour de Timor)

After flatting twice, Paul van der Ploeg lost the yellow jersey to teammate Luke Fetch. The fourth stage of the Tour de Timor was won by Ben Mather in 2:31:48. Fetch, from Search 2 Retain, was second in 2:35:53 while Alex Denham of Fitzroy Revolution Orbea took third in 2:35:54.

Ben Mather rode hard from the outset and his tactics paid off. "I went away on the first hill and then I thought I'd just keep going and see how I'd fare." Concerning the overall victory, Mather said, "I'm riding with AJ, last year's winner and unfortunately, we had a bit of bad luck on the second stage, so we're sort of out of the running for the overall. We've decided to consolidate third place for AJ and allow me to take off and have a crack at some stage wins."

"I came here to work for AJ to try to win the Tour again. Bad luck has prevented us from doing that, so we'll just take what we can from it now." Jackson himself came in fourth today with a time of 2:35:55. Jackson was part of the lead group behind Mather's breakaway.

Van der Ploeg placed ninth, 10:06 behind Mather. "I got two flat tyres, Rohin Adams threw me my second tube, and it went flat pretty much immediately." The upshot of all this was explained by van der Ploeg. "Luke will go into yellow, then I'll be in second, it's not all bad if my teammate goes into yellow, and I slide into second".

Tinker Juarez came in fifth with a time of 2:36:35 "The stage was a good stage. For myself I just had another one of my bad days, my legs were really heavy." Juarez was characteristically upbeat about the race, "I tell you one thing, whenever things are feeling bad in yourself, you always look around and there are positive things around you too. It's definitely always a beautiful scene when you see all of these beautiful kids out there."

Among the female contingent, Katherine O'Shea again took out the stage with a time of 3:10:40. "I settled into a good group with five girls to start with, did a lot of the work on the front, most of the boys were sitting on, don't know if it was because they didn't want to get involved in the boys' race or were just taking it easy." Melinda Jackson came in a close second, making sure the women's competition will stay tight.

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of Malaysia came in seventh in 2:38:09, continuing his run of strong form. "Today's stage was really challenging, I got left behind at the start but eventually managed to catch up with the leading pack. I kept up with them until the last 10 kilometres. I had targeted to win this stage, but my inexperience on this course I think has cost me. The next two stages will be good for us as they are mostly road-based. Hopefully we can win a stage".

Indonesian, Sugianto Banji came in 25th with a time of 3:02:05. The first-timer in Timor-Leste continued to be impressed by the scenery and roads. "I was riding on my own, I didn't have to think about any teammates or anyone, I knew the competition was really good so I just raced for myself today."

Francelina "Anche" Cabral came in again as top Timorese female and ninth woman overall with a time of 3:48:34. "It is good to finish, yesterday I was feeling pretty unwell, but am great today" she said. Speaking about her home town, Anche said "Los Palos has been fantastic because there is really good crowd support, it helps me keep going and gives me strength."

Amongst the Timorese men, it was another victory for Orlando da Costa with 23rd in 2:57:37. Meanwhile, his brother Jacinto da Costa again fell behind as his run of bad luck continued. On day one Jacinto came off his bike and injuring his knee. On day two Jacinto was without his shoes. On day three his front brake had problems that continued into day four. Meanwhile their coach Nelson Silva came in sixth for his best stage result yet with 2:37:21.

The ride today was another easier stage as compared to days one and two. The day wasn't without drama however, as many riders came off on the steep descents towards the North Coast. Fortunately there weren't any critical injuries; unfortunately, there has been one hospital case, determined as non-critical, at the time of writing.

Riders arrived on the North Coast of Timor at the picturesque village of Com. Com is best known for the Com Beach Resort, a beautiful destination for many expats living in Timor, as well as increasingly foreign tourists coming especially for the Eastern tip of the island. The Resort will be the setting off point for the Com Fishing Festival from November 7-12 this year.

The videos below include post-stage interviews with many of the top finishers as well as footage from the start and finish of the stage.

Full Results

Stage 4 results (* indicates females)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Mather2:31:48
2Luke Fetch0:04:05
3Alex Denham0:04:06
4Adrian Jackson0:04:07
5Tinker Juarez0:04:28
6Nelson Silva0:05:33
7Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi0:06:21
8Rohin Adams0:06:23
9Paul van der Ploeg0:10:06
10Scott Liston0:10:45
11Ashley Hayat0:12:37
12Samuel McGregor0:12:38
13Duncan Murray0:14:08
14Kel Boers0:14:16
15Shahrin Amir0:14:21
16Christopher Hanson0:14:30
17Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh0:14:42
18Phillip Orr0:19:05
19Andrew Bell0:19:21
20Sean Hurley0:19:48
21Mark Mcinnes0:25:24
22Brett Kellett0:25:34
23Orlando Da Costa0:25:49
24Jeremy Doolan0:29:31
25Sugianto Binjai0:30:17
26Antonio Martins0:34:41
27Jeremy Soawyer0:35:58
28Aaron Caden0:37:58
29Ivan Kallaur0:38:38
30Jacinto Da Costa0:38:44
31Katherine O’Shea*0:38:52
32Melinda Jackson*0:38:56
33Craig Peacock0:39:11
34Kelly Bartlett*0:39:31
35Ahmad Yani0:39:39
36Mark Norden0:39:53
37Ryan Hawson0:39:59
38Neil van der Ploeg0:40:02
39Peta Mullens*
40Naomi Hansen*0:40:03
41Phil Mawbey0:44:15
42Greg Murison0:44:30
43Shane Cody0:44:36
44Stuart Gee0:44:41
45Evan Acheson0:44:56
46Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed0:45:21
47Meg Carrigan*0:46:28
48Nick Westwood0:47:36
49Carl Maroney0:47:38
50Phillip Brownscombe0:47:53
51Andrew Packer0:48:03
52Jason Finlay0:48:11
53Christopher Loynes0:48:12
54Nuno Cardoso0:48:14
55Ray Giddins0:48:21
56Matt King0:48:26
57Bill Murphy0:48:28
58Joao Pereira0:48:41
59Tim Ferres0:49:02
60Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo0:49:17
61Arthur Gatt0:50:14
62Kersten Jauer0:50:19
63Martinho Pinto0:50:36
64Amity McSwan*0:50:45
65Pedro Lopes0:51:07
66Guy Falla0:51:36
67Abe Yoga0:52:10
68Andrew Barcroft0:52:18
69Carlos Godinho0:52:57
70Greg Newton0:53:27
71Matthew Turner0:53:32
72Bonifacio Martins0:55:19
73Stephen Harries0:56:03
74Hideyuki Takeuchi0:56:05
75Charlie Stephenson0:57:50
76Tome Soares0:59:14
77James Sloan0:59:17
78Phil Blum0:59:18
79Domingos Pereira0:59:49
80Michael Smith0:59:59
81Tim Retchford1:00:38
82Peter Talbot1:01:02
83Leandro Soares1:01:20
84Laurence Guttmann1:01:39
85Simao Fernandes1:02:24
86Jo Williams*1:02:25
87Eleanor Patterson*1:02:54
88Craig Junor1:03:08
89Toby Lanzer1:05:41
90Silas Everett1:07:18
91Kim Kwee Ng1:07:20
92Adam Humphryson1:07:24
93Jorge Silva1:07:39
94Kea Mumford*1:08:58
95Gene Till1:09:08
96Amir Mahmud1:10:01
97John Parncutt1:10:02
98Joao Matos1:10:38
99Joe Young1:10:41
100Jeremy Winfield1:12:26
101Azhari Yusuf Lubis1:13:07
102John Oliveri1:13:19
103Cameron Dalton1:13:35
104Dylan Reilly1:13:38
105Abel Martins1:14:25
106David Sheley1:15:41
107Daniel Gilfillan1:15:54
108Bathsheba Turton*1:15:57
109Mark Jensen1:16:08
110Johny Dobe1:16:09
111Francelina Cabral*1:16:46
112Roger Decurtins1:16:56
113Agustinho Guterres1:18:09
114Januari Fernandes1:18:20
115Ben Psaila1:20:07
116Adam Fletcher1:20:12
117Michael Stone
118Stephen Draper1:20:13
119Murray Thornton1:20:33
120Mark Lackenby1:21:00
121Cameron McDougall1:21:47
122Pete Wallis1:21:51
123Nathan Dalton1:21:58
124Scott Davis1:22:45
125Peter Jeffery1:22:47
126Afriano Lopo1:23:07
127Andrew Duff1:23:45
128Turi Berg*1:24:47
129Karri Golding1:24:49
130Nick Cooke1:24:50
131Hugh Williams1:24:51
132Christian Patouraux
133David Dennis1:25:30
134Tony Marker1:27:21
135Fernando Pereira1:27:29
136Patrick Giddings1:27:30
137Kieran Laughton1:27:46
138Paulo Pereira1:27:56
139Gill Fowler*1:28:16
140Januari M. Da Costa1:28:52
141Kurt Proctor-Parker1:29:40
142Lauretta Howarth*1:30:03
143Lesley Sutton*1:30:04
144John Roy1:30:58
145David Lyons1:31:15
146Xavier Caximoro1:31:20
147Henrique Santos1:32:36
148James Hardman1:33:02
149Jan Hiemstra1:33:41
150Karen Wilson*1:34:12
151Warren Matulick1:35:03
152Cristian Da Costa1:36:24
153Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura1:36:26
154Gregorio B. Correia1:36:31
155Marcelino Fernandes1:36:53
156Feliciano Mendonca1:37:36
157Angelo Barros1:38:58
158Stephen Malloch1:39:09
159Phil Wilson1:39:16
160Marco Bottari1:42:47
161Carlos Lopes1:43:08
162Alcino Baptista1:43:30
163Camilio Colo1:43:32
164Timothy Wallace1:44:04
165Zitu Baptista da Costa1:44:21
166Rob Rutherford1:44:31
167Joel Hossack1:45:36
168Jean Francois Bijoux1:45:43
169Remy Christian Izendooren1:47:03
170Richard Vernon1:47:13
171Januario Mota1:47:30
172Jacinto Soares1:47:36
173Pheng Khoon Benny Goh1:48:15
174Meredith Hiemstra*1:48:25
175Orlando Gomes1:49:30
176Annette Outtrim*1:49:34
177Agusto Soares1:50:01
178Sirko Schroeder1:50:17
179Guilhermino Orleans1:51:53
180Toni Spinks*1:52:18
181Carlos Savio1:52:47
182Paulo Grilo1:53:18
183Jack Fisher1:53:23
184Ramang Kristian1:53:42
185Steven Peterson1:56:04
186Philippa Featherston*1:56:09
187Carlos Silva1:56:51
188Feliciano Araujo1:57:40
189Antonio Magno1:57:49
190Filomena Araujo*1:57:52
191Mike Sweeney1:58:02
192Julian Edwards1:58:59
193Jeff Prime1:59:02
194Tito Carvalho1:59:08
195Joanico Lopes2:00:25
196Peter Svara2:00:27
197Gary Perkins2:00:28
198Brenton Jenke2:00:50
199Jessica Huston*2:00:52
200Brendan Gibson2:02:02
201Jon Stagg2:03:05
202Shane McCarthy2:03:08
203Andrew Carter2:03:24
204Helge Suhr2:04:26
205James Scott2:05:07
206Florindo Moreira2:05:10
207Gareth Scott2:05:36
208Manuel Guterres2:09:03
209Freya Bennett*2:09:16
210Daniel Moriarty2:09:17
211Liam Sibly2:09:20
212Hiroshi Yoshimura2:10:52
213Ivan Lay2:10:53
214Mark Mathews2:11:38
215Mario Belo2:12:23
216Marcelino Manu2:12:30
217Manuel Teixeira2:13:17
218Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo2:13:52
219Zeferino Belo2:14:49
220Brenden Koh2:15:50
221Antonio Soares2:15:54
222Ananias De Araujo2:16:15
223Scott Campbell2:16:27
224Ian Kruger2:17:13
225Dan Gosling2:17:21
226Jade Forsyth*2:17:25
227Adam Taylor2:17:58
228Domingos Oliveira2:18:30
229Domingos Bras2:18:53
230Charlie Van Der Lit2:19:35
231Victor Borges2:19:36
232Carlos Colo2:20:20
233Marcus Peters2:21:40
234Daniel Walker2:21:43
235Evan Armstrong2:21:46
236Greg Hinds2:21:48
237Nick Corrie2:21:58
238Anne Tosky*2:21:59
239Jason Honrado2:24:16
240Colin Smith2:24:51
241Ana Patricia Ferreira*2:26:13
242Marcos Martins Cachola2:28:43
243Peter Pearse2:30:22
244Merle Weber*2:30:31
245Andrew James2:30:32
246Daniel O’Brien2:37:17
247Michael Loufman2:41:50
248Julio Da Costa2:42:08
249Carlos Pereira2:44:07
250Kiang Chen Tan2:44:11
251Rosito Jesus2:46:00
252Darren Francis2:50:34
253Matt Schmidt2:50:35
254Geoff Rowe2:50:43
255Sean Tisdale2:50:47
256Kylie Gaffel*2:51:27
257Matthew Fitzgerald2:51:38
258Chris Bray2:51:44
259Chris Clarke2:52:04
260Torben Sko2:54:03
261Kate Gibson*2:54:07
262Manuel Barreto2:54:19
263Derek Chua2:54:42
264David Craven2:55:09
265Amanda Wallis*2:56:37
266Bryan Baker2:57:16
267Ezaquiel Paulino2:58:01
268Liz Drummond*2:58:19
269Mukhtar Assis2:59:19
270Franscisco Marques da Conceicao2:59:21
271Maria Esmeralda*2:59:26
272Barry Collins2:59:32
273Austin O’Hearn3:02:00
274Rose Donnelly*3:02:02
275Ian Donnelly3:02:06
276Adelino Nolasco3:02:11
277Domingas Guterres*3:02:25
278Will Strong3:06:49
279Colin MacInnes3:08:06
280Barbara Maria Rohmann*3:09:09
281Jason Pyne3:09:10
282Sze Hiong Terrence Tan3:10:08
283Robert Schmucker3:11:20
284Bruno Samuel Efido3:11:43
285Bryce Stuart Paterson3:13:33
286Libby Reardon*3:14:05
287Matthew Perrett3:16:19
288Mark Korsten3:17:07
289Pat Jonklaas3:17:59
290Nicola Wunderlich*3:18:44
291Peter Wallace3:19:06
292Manfred Greitschus3:19:37
293Jimmy Lim3:20:21
294Peter Murphy3:20:25
295Andrew Thompson3:20:49
296Keith Reynolds3:22:01
297Martin Hanssen3:23:40
298Helen Spittle*3:23:41
299Robert Spittle3:23:42
300Christine Quigley*3:24:08
301Lisa Perrett*3:25:27
302Robyn Fried*3:30:01
303Roy Mackay3:30:09
304Michael O’Dea3:30:10
305Justin Heath3:33:02
306Tim Ogden3:37:50
307Tim Greenwell3:37:51
308Penny Davis*3:38:03
309George Paterson3:39:15
310Constantino Noronha3:39:42
311Michael Laing3:40:05
312Timothy Stats3:40:06
313Imaculada Remedios*3:40:14
314Jun Hao Foo3:43:13
315Alfred Lay3:44:04
316David Natoli3:44:57
317Julie Souness*3:48:27
318Brian Mathew3:51:43
319Daniel Spasojevic3:52:19
320Stephanie Sleen*3:52:21
321Joao da Conceicao3:56:37
322Rob Williams4:03:30
323Catharina Williams-Van Klinken*4:03:31
324Marcelina Barreto*4:03:59
325Gary Stone4:06:09
326John Gosling4:06:12
327Tami Oginuma*4:08:04
DNFJulito Marques5:06:12
DNFDelfin De Orlaens
DNFJaquel Da Silva
DNFMervin Jumawan
DNFGrant Knisely
DNFSam Buchanan
DNFJarrick Lay
DNFLin Fong Neu
DNFKevin Soh
DNFAlice Leppitt*5:08:04
DNFJuvita da Silva*
DNFVera Lucia Mendonca*

General classification after stage 4

Men GC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch13:40:15
2Paul van der Ploeg0:04:49
3Adrian Jackson0:09:26
4Tinker Juarez0:15:40
5Scott Liston0:33:44
6Rohin Adams0:42:32
7Alex Denham0:45:01
8Ben Mather0:58:40
9Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi1:02:07
10Nelson Silva1:04:24
11Christopher Hanson1:06:07
12Shahrin Amir1:14:56
13Kel Boers1:17:20
14Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh1:18:32
15Phillip Orr1:23:17
16Ashley Hayat1:25:24
17Andrew Bell1:28:17
18Duncan Murray1:35:01
19Samuel McGregor1:45:50
20Matt King1:50:50
21Sean Hurley1:58:32
22Brett Kellett2:19:05
23Mark Mcinnes2:19:26
24Orlando Da Costa2:25:35
25Jeremy Doolan2:26:05
26Craig Peacock2:30:55
27Sugianto Binjai2:43:12
28Jacinto Da Costa2:59:48
29Neil van der Ploeg3:00:57
30Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed
31Silas Everett3:01:50
32Antonio Martins3:07:10
33Greg Murison3:12:24
34Carl Maroney3:15:46
35Jeremy Soawyer3:16:47
36Tim Retchford3:21:20
37Ahmad Yani3:26:20
38Christopher Loynes3:32:13
39Ray Giddins3:32:41
40Mark Norden3:37:06
41Ivan Kallaur3:45:13
42Phillip Brownscombe3:48:04
43Phil Mawbey3:52:29
44Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo3:56:36
45Bill Murphy3:58:19
46Jason Finlay4:03:25
47Stuart Gee4:08:23
48Andrew Barcroft4:16:19
49Shane Cody4:19:01
50Nuno Cardoso4:31:02
51Matthew Turner4:35:33
52Evan Acheson4:36:32
53Greg Newton4:39:43
54Jeremy Winfield4:42:19
55Tim Ferres4:53:11
56Nick Westwood4:54:48
57Guy Falla4:55:41
58Ryan Hawson4:59:33
59Simao Fernandes5:07:58
60Peter Talbot5:12:30
61Stephen Harries5:14:49
62Arthur Gatt5:15:12
63Abe Yoga5:15:53
64David Dennis5:16:02
65Toby Lanzer5:22:07
66Adam Humphryson5:27:32
67James Sloan5:29:38
68Hideyuki Takeuchi5:39:02
69Roger Decurtins5:40:52
70Charlie Stephenson5:41:58
71Azhari Yusuf Lubis5:45:21
72Murray Thornton5:45:52
73John Oliveri5:53:14
74Aaron Caden5:57:50
75Michael Smith6:00:41
76Joao Matos6:01:02
77Nick Cooke6:11:41
78Phil Blum6:19:06
79Mark Lackenby6:19:10
80Ben Psaila6:19:30
81Karri Golding6:21:44
82Johny Dobe6:23:26
83Tome Soares6:35:42
84Pedro Lopes6:35:58
85Hugh Williams6:38:28
86Amir Mahmud6:40:31
87Cameron McDougall6:44:16
88Kim Kwee Ng6:47:01
89Laurence Guttmann6:47:56
90Dylan Reilly6:49:03
91Bonifacio Martins7:01:33
92John Roy7:03:50
93Kersten Jauer7:06:57
94Paulo Pereira7:09:39
95Sirko Schroeder7:10:15
96Peter Jeffery7:13:01
97Carlos Godinho7:21:59
98David Lyons7:24:00
99Christian Patouraux7:32:20
100Warren Matulick7:47:06
101Daniel Gilfillan7:50:24
102Joel Hossack7:58:38
103Kieran Laughton7:58:39
104Craig Junor8:04:43
105Martinho Pinto8:09:53
106John Parncutt8:16:46
107Cameron Dalton8:17:49
108Paulo Grilo8:23:06
109Nathan Dalton8:30:08
110Afriano Lopo8:31:10
111Abel Martins8:37:53
112Gene Till8:51:55
113Andrew Duff8:52:45
114Januari Fernandes8:55:38
115Patrick Giddings8:57:57
116Januari M. Da Costa8:58:38
117Domingos Pereira9:04:47
118Mark Jensen9:06:15
119Rob Rutherford9:07:06
120Chris Clarke9:07:30
121Scott Davis9:11:23
122Kurt Proctor-Parker9:14:23
123Stephen Malloch9:16:13
124Angelo Barros9:17:50
125Adam Fletcher9:23:10
126Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura9:27:35
127Andrew Packer9:28:35
128Marco Bottari9:30:24
129Antonio Magno9:36:50
130Carlos Lopes9:41:27
131Gareth Scott9:42:22
132Marcelino Fernandes9:42:40
133Tony Marker9:51:12
134Michael Stone9:51:30
135Stephen Draper9:51:36
136Mark Mathews9:54:59
137Tito Carvalho9:55:11
138Feliciano Mendonca9:56:57
139Fernando Pereira9:58:06
140Richard Vernon10:00:02
141Pheng Khoon Benny Goh10:01:17
142Phil Wilson10:05:09
143Joao Pereira10:09:50
144Jorge Silva10:15:34
145Remy Christian Izendooren10:18:07
146Shane McCarthy10:22:22
147Camilio Colo10:22:54
148Julian Edwards10:30:45
149Leandro Soares10:33:32
150Feliciano Araujo10:49:59
151Jason Honrado10:51:31
152Steven Peterson10:58:04
153Timothy Stats10:59:36
154Chris Bray11:00:12
155Colin MacInnes11:09:11
156Helge Suhr11:12:36
157Xavier Caximoro11:12:41
158Carlos Silva11:13:33
159Brenden Koh11:14:17
160Henrique Santos11:18:55
161Peter Svara11:19:44
162Gregorio B. Correia11:20:31
163Manuel Teixeira11:21:46
164Julito Marques11:26:15
165Timothy Wallace11:26:31
166James Hardman11:31:03
167Adam Taylor11:38:56
168Marcus Peters11:43:36
169Mario Belo11:44:09
170Andrew Carter11:46:12
171Jacinto Soares11:51:11
172Jeff Prime11:55:03
173Hiroshi Yoshimura11:57:45
174Pete Wallis11:58:16
175Gary Perkins12:05:44
176Charlie Van Der Lit12:09:20
177Evan Armstrong12:09:52
178David Sheley12:09:59
179Jon Stagg12:12:23
180Ian Kruger12:14:47
181Jan Hiemstra12:15:13
182Jean Francois Bijoux12:17:59
183Cristian Da Costa12:18:38
184Liam Sibly12:23:03
185James Scott12:23:18
186Alcino Baptista12:34:35
187Daniel Moriarty12:35:20
188Agustinho Guterres12:40:09
189Florindo Moreira12:43:56
190Scott Campbell12:45:16
191Carlos Savio12:55:30
192Jack Fisher12:56:39
193Andrew James12:58:52
194Daniel O’Brien13:07:38
195Daniel Walker13:08:37
196Nick Corrie13:11:22
197Peter Pearse13:12:08
198Brendan Gibson13:13:23
199Ananias De Araujo13:18:11
200Ramang Kristian13:18:51
201Sean Tisdale13:20:31
202Michael Laing13:21:14
203Zeferino Belo13:24:17
204Colin Smith13:27:13
205David Craven13:42:09
206Peter Murphy13:44:53
207Mike Sweeney13:45:02
208Joe Young13:46:03
209Marcelino Manu13:49:43
210Matthew Fitzgerald13:53:06
211Joanico Lopes13:53:58
212Ivan Lay14:05:02
213Brenton Jenke14:05:05
214Ian Donnelly14:05:41
215Bryan Baker14:14:37
216David Natoli14:15:59
217Carlos Colo14:18:00
218Barry Collins14:20:15
219Torben Sko14:25:27
220Andrew Thompson14:32:22
221Bruno Samuel Efido14:37:36
222Guilhermino Orleans14:37:54
223Delfin De Orlaens14:39:55
224Derek Chua14:40:14
225Darren Francis14:46:33
226Victor Borges14:53:14
227Carlos Pereira14:53:55
228Mukhtar Assis14:54:42
229Michael O’Dea14:54:51
230Manfred Greitschus14:55:33
231Manuel Guterres15:03:35
232Matthew Perrett15:06:39
233Marcos Martins Cachola15:11:41
234Kiang Chen Tan15:15:46
235Agusto Soares15:22:40
236Geoff Rowe15:26:06
237Mark Korsten15:28:52
238Januario Mota15:31:23
239Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo15:34:02
240Rosito Jesus15:34:19
241Bryce Stuart Paterson15:34:56
242Manuel Barreto15:40:07
243Jason Pyne15:43:16
244Zitu Baptista da Costa15:47:15
245Tim Greenwell15:55:57
246Greg Hinds15:59:26
247Franscisco Marques da Conceicao15:59:42
248Justin Heath16:01:58
249Will Strong16:06:37
250Dan Gosling16:14:03
251Adelino Nolasco16:17:36
252Austin O’Hearn16:24:52
253Keith Reynolds16:36:35
254Robert Spittle16:38:03
255Pat Jonklaas16:52:40
256Matt Schmidt16:53:29
257Martin Hanssen16:57:51
258Domingos Oliveira17:12:37
259Domingos Bras17:13:04
260Jimmy Lim17:13:44
261Tim Ogden17:26:33
262Julio Da Costa17:48:05
263Rob Williams17:54:59
264Ezaquiel Paulino18:13:26
265Jaquel Da Silva18:14:56
266Jun Hao Foo18:22:50
267John Gosling18:33:57
268Michael Loufman18:41:36
269Orlando Gomes18:55:24
270George Paterson19:02:57
271Mervin Jumawan19:06:50
272Antonio Soares19:14:42
273Robert Schmucker19:19:58
274Grant Knisely19:28:31
275Daniel Spasojevic19:35:47
276Alfred Lay20:11:53
277Constantino Noronha20:18:39
278Roy Mackay20:28:57
279Sze Hiong Terrence Tan20:33:00
280Brian Mathew21:27:44
281Joao da Conceicao21:32:11
282Sam Buchanan21:47:20
283Jarrick Lay21:57:57
284Peter Wallace22:13:39
285Lin Fong Neu22:56:48
286Gary Stone23:00:42
287Kevin Soh23:00:45

Women GC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens16:02:53
2Katherine O’Shea0:16:58
3Naomi Hansen0:19:00
4Melinda Jackson0:35:14
5Kelly Bartlett0:57:59
6Amity McSwan1:41:07
7Meg Carrigan1:54:56
8Eleanor Patterson2:00:59
9Jo Williams2:51:45
10Kea Mumford3:13:16
11Turi Berg4:00:42
12Bathsheba Turton4:43:44
13Lauretta Howarth5:18:02
14Lesley Sutton5:18:09
15Francelina Cabral5:21:53
16Gill Fowler6:09:24
17Annette Outtrim6:55:05
18Jade Forsyth7:26:16
19Karen Wilson8:01:44
20Philippa Featherston8:27:12
21Filomena Araujo8:27:58
22Toni Spinks8:31:42
23Jessica Huston8:45:08
24Merle Weber9:49:03
25Meredith Hiemstra10:07:26
26Freya Bennett10:12:45
27Alice Leppitt10:13:06
28Ana Patricia Ferreira10:25:04
29Amanda Wallis11:10:23
30Liz Drummond11:11:46
31Rose Donnelly11:43:05
32Kylie Gaffel12:26:12
33Maria Esmeralda12:32:02
34Anne Tosky13:21:44
35Helen Spittle14:15:04
36Barbara Maria Rohmann15:00:15
37Libby Reardon15:42:36
38Lisa Perrett15:53:01
39Julie Souness17:06:00
40Penny Davis17:10:06
41Domingas Guterres17:21:24
42Imaculada Remedios17:23:05
43Catharina Williams-Van Klinken17:33:49
44Christine Quigley17:35:10
45Nicola Wunderlich17:48:16
46Kate Gibson17:50:25
47Stephanie Sleen18:00:23
48Robyn Fried18:21:02
49Tami Oginuma18:41:25
50Juvita da Silva19:28:31
51Vera Lucia Mendonca19:58:36
52Marcelina Barreto20:00:17

 

Latest on Cyclingnews