After flatting twice, Paul van der Ploeg lost the yellow jersey to teammate Luke Fetch. The fourth stage of the Tour de Timor was won by Ben Mather in 2:31:48. Fetch, from Search 2 Retain, was second in 2:35:53 while Alex Denham of Fitzroy Revolution Orbea took third in 2:35:54.

Ben Mather rode hard from the outset and his tactics paid off. "I went away on the first hill and then I thought I'd just keep going and see how I'd fare." Concerning the overall victory, Mather said, "I'm riding with AJ, last year's winner and unfortunately, we had a bit of bad luck on the second stage, so we're sort of out of the running for the overall. We've decided to consolidate third place for AJ and allow me to take off and have a crack at some stage wins."

"I came here to work for AJ to try to win the Tour again. Bad luck has prevented us from doing that, so we'll just take what we can from it now." Jackson himself came in fourth today with a time of 2:35:55. Jackson was part of the lead group behind Mather's breakaway.

Van der Ploeg placed ninth, 10:06 behind Mather. "I got two flat tyres, Rohin Adams threw me my second tube, and it went flat pretty much immediately." The upshot of all this was explained by van der Ploeg. "Luke will go into yellow, then I'll be in second, it's not all bad if my teammate goes into yellow, and I slide into second".

Tinker Juarez came in fifth with a time of 2:36:35 "The stage was a good stage. For myself I just had another one of my bad days, my legs were really heavy." Juarez was characteristically upbeat about the race, "I tell you one thing, whenever things are feeling bad in yourself, you always look around and there are positive things around you too. It's definitely always a beautiful scene when you see all of these beautiful kids out there."

Among the female contingent, Katherine O'Shea again took out the stage with a time of 3:10:40. "I settled into a good group with five girls to start with, did a lot of the work on the front, most of the boys were sitting on, don't know if it was because they didn't want to get involved in the boys' race or were just taking it easy." Melinda Jackson came in a close second, making sure the women's competition will stay tight.

Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi of Malaysia came in seventh in 2:38:09, continuing his run of strong form. "Today's stage was really challenging, I got left behind at the start but eventually managed to catch up with the leading pack. I kept up with them until the last 10 kilometres. I had targeted to win this stage, but my inexperience on this course I think has cost me. The next two stages will be good for us as they are mostly road-based. Hopefully we can win a stage".

Indonesian, Sugianto Banji came in 25th with a time of 3:02:05. The first-timer in Timor-Leste continued to be impressed by the scenery and roads. "I was riding on my own, I didn't have to think about any teammates or anyone, I knew the competition was really good so I just raced for myself today."

Francelina "Anche" Cabral came in again as top Timorese female and ninth woman overall with a time of 3:48:34. "It is good to finish, yesterday I was feeling pretty unwell, but am great today" she said. Speaking about her home town, Anche said "Los Palos has been fantastic because there is really good crowd support, it helps me keep going and gives me strength."

Amongst the Timorese men, it was another victory for Orlando da Costa with 23rd in 2:57:37. Meanwhile, his brother Jacinto da Costa again fell behind as his run of bad luck continued. On day one Jacinto came off his bike and injuring his knee. On day two Jacinto was without his shoes. On day three his front brake had problems that continued into day four. Meanwhile their coach Nelson Silva came in sixth for his best stage result yet with 2:37:21.

The ride today was another easier stage as compared to days one and two. The day wasn't without drama however, as many riders came off on the steep descents towards the North Coast. Fortunately there weren't any critical injuries; unfortunately, there has been one hospital case, determined as non-critical, at the time of writing.

Riders arrived on the North Coast of Timor at the picturesque village of Com. Com is best known for the Com Beach Resort, a beautiful destination for many expats living in Timor, as well as increasingly foreign tourists coming especially for the Eastern tip of the island. The Resort will be the setting off point for the Com Fishing Festival from November 7-12 this year.

The videos below include post-stage interviews with many of the top finishers as well as footage from the start and finish of the stage.

Stage 4 results (* indicates females) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather 2:31:48 2 Luke Fetch 0:04:05 3 Alex Denham 0:04:06 4 Adrian Jackson 0:04:07 5 Tinker Juarez 0:04:28 6 Nelson Silva 0:05:33 7 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 0:06:21 8 Rohin Adams 0:06:23 9 Paul van der Ploeg 0:10:06 10 Scott Liston 0:10:45 11 Ashley Hayat 0:12:37 12 Samuel McGregor 0:12:38 13 Duncan Murray 0:14:08 14 Kel Boers 0:14:16 15 Shahrin Amir 0:14:21 16 Christopher Hanson 0:14:30 17 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 0:14:42 18 Phillip Orr 0:19:05 19 Andrew Bell 0:19:21 20 Sean Hurley 0:19:48 21 Mark Mcinnes 0:25:24 22 Brett Kellett 0:25:34 23 Orlando Da Costa 0:25:49 24 Jeremy Doolan 0:29:31 25 Sugianto Binjai 0:30:17 26 Antonio Martins 0:34:41 27 Jeremy Soawyer 0:35:58 28 Aaron Caden 0:37:58 29 Ivan Kallaur 0:38:38 30 Jacinto Da Costa 0:38:44 31 Katherine O’Shea* 0:38:52 32 Melinda Jackson* 0:38:56 33 Craig Peacock 0:39:11 34 Kelly Bartlett* 0:39:31 35 Ahmad Yani 0:39:39 36 Mark Norden 0:39:53 37 Ryan Hawson 0:39:59 38 Neil van der Ploeg 0:40:02 39 Peta Mullens* 40 Naomi Hansen* 0:40:03 41 Phil Mawbey 0:44:15 42 Greg Murison 0:44:30 43 Shane Cody 0:44:36 44 Stuart Gee 0:44:41 45 Evan Acheson 0:44:56 46 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 0:45:21 47 Meg Carrigan* 0:46:28 48 Nick Westwood 0:47:36 49 Carl Maroney 0:47:38 50 Phillip Brownscombe 0:47:53 51 Andrew Packer 0:48:03 52 Jason Finlay 0:48:11 53 Christopher Loynes 0:48:12 54 Nuno Cardoso 0:48:14 55 Ray Giddins 0:48:21 56 Matt King 0:48:26 57 Bill Murphy 0:48:28 58 Joao Pereira 0:48:41 59 Tim Ferres 0:49:02 60 Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo 0:49:17 61 Arthur Gatt 0:50:14 62 Kersten Jauer 0:50:19 63 Martinho Pinto 0:50:36 64 Amity McSwan* 0:50:45 65 Pedro Lopes 0:51:07 66 Guy Falla 0:51:36 67 Abe Yoga 0:52:10 68 Andrew Barcroft 0:52:18 69 Carlos Godinho 0:52:57 70 Greg Newton 0:53:27 71 Matthew Turner 0:53:32 72 Bonifacio Martins 0:55:19 73 Stephen Harries 0:56:03 74 Hideyuki Takeuchi 0:56:05 75 Charlie Stephenson 0:57:50 76 Tome Soares 0:59:14 77 James Sloan 0:59:17 78 Phil Blum 0:59:18 79 Domingos Pereira 0:59:49 80 Michael Smith 0:59:59 81 Tim Retchford 1:00:38 82 Peter Talbot 1:01:02 83 Leandro Soares 1:01:20 84 Laurence Guttmann 1:01:39 85 Simao Fernandes 1:02:24 86 Jo Williams* 1:02:25 87 Eleanor Patterson* 1:02:54 88 Craig Junor 1:03:08 89 Toby Lanzer 1:05:41 90 Silas Everett 1:07:18 91 Kim Kwee Ng 1:07:20 92 Adam Humphryson 1:07:24 93 Jorge Silva 1:07:39 94 Kea Mumford* 1:08:58 95 Gene Till 1:09:08 96 Amir Mahmud 1:10:01 97 John Parncutt 1:10:02 98 Joao Matos 1:10:38 99 Joe Young 1:10:41 100 Jeremy Winfield 1:12:26 101 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 1:13:07 102 John Oliveri 1:13:19 103 Cameron Dalton 1:13:35 104 Dylan Reilly 1:13:38 105 Abel Martins 1:14:25 106 David Sheley 1:15:41 107 Daniel Gilfillan 1:15:54 108 Bathsheba Turton* 1:15:57 109 Mark Jensen 1:16:08 110 Johny Dobe 1:16:09 111 Francelina Cabral* 1:16:46 112 Roger Decurtins 1:16:56 113 Agustinho Guterres 1:18:09 114 Januari Fernandes 1:18:20 115 Ben Psaila 1:20:07 116 Adam Fletcher 1:20:12 117 Michael Stone 118 Stephen Draper 1:20:13 119 Murray Thornton 1:20:33 120 Mark Lackenby 1:21:00 121 Cameron McDougall 1:21:47 122 Pete Wallis 1:21:51 123 Nathan Dalton 1:21:58 124 Scott Davis 1:22:45 125 Peter Jeffery 1:22:47 126 Afriano Lopo 1:23:07 127 Andrew Duff 1:23:45 128 Turi Berg* 1:24:47 129 Karri Golding 1:24:49 130 Nick Cooke 1:24:50 131 Hugh Williams 1:24:51 132 Christian Patouraux 133 David Dennis 1:25:30 134 Tony Marker 1:27:21 135 Fernando Pereira 1:27:29 136 Patrick Giddings 1:27:30 137 Kieran Laughton 1:27:46 138 Paulo Pereira 1:27:56 139 Gill Fowler* 1:28:16 140 Januari M. Da Costa 1:28:52 141 Kurt Proctor-Parker 1:29:40 142 Lauretta Howarth* 1:30:03 143 Lesley Sutton* 1:30:04 144 John Roy 1:30:58 145 David Lyons 1:31:15 146 Xavier Caximoro 1:31:20 147 Henrique Santos 1:32:36 148 James Hardman 1:33:02 149 Jan Hiemstra 1:33:41 150 Karen Wilson* 1:34:12 151 Warren Matulick 1:35:03 152 Cristian Da Costa 1:36:24 153 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 1:36:26 154 Gregorio B. Correia 1:36:31 155 Marcelino Fernandes 1:36:53 156 Feliciano Mendonca 1:37:36 157 Angelo Barros 1:38:58 158 Stephen Malloch 1:39:09 159 Phil Wilson 1:39:16 160 Marco Bottari 1:42:47 161 Carlos Lopes 1:43:08 162 Alcino Baptista 1:43:30 163 Camilio Colo 1:43:32 164 Timothy Wallace 1:44:04 165 Zitu Baptista da Costa 1:44:21 166 Rob Rutherford 1:44:31 167 Joel Hossack 1:45:36 168 Jean Francois Bijoux 1:45:43 169 Remy Christian Izendooren 1:47:03 170 Richard Vernon 1:47:13 171 Januario Mota 1:47:30 172 Jacinto Soares 1:47:36 173 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 1:48:15 174 Meredith Hiemstra* 1:48:25 175 Orlando Gomes 1:49:30 176 Annette Outtrim* 1:49:34 177 Agusto Soares 1:50:01 178 Sirko Schroeder 1:50:17 179 Guilhermino Orleans 1:51:53 180 Toni Spinks* 1:52:18 181 Carlos Savio 1:52:47 182 Paulo Grilo 1:53:18 183 Jack Fisher 1:53:23 184 Ramang Kristian 1:53:42 185 Steven Peterson 1:56:04 186 Philippa Featherston* 1:56:09 187 Carlos Silva 1:56:51 188 Feliciano Araujo 1:57:40 189 Antonio Magno 1:57:49 190 Filomena Araujo* 1:57:52 191 Mike Sweeney 1:58:02 192 Julian Edwards 1:58:59 193 Jeff Prime 1:59:02 194 Tito Carvalho 1:59:08 195 Joanico Lopes 2:00:25 196 Peter Svara 2:00:27 197 Gary Perkins 2:00:28 198 Brenton Jenke 2:00:50 199 Jessica Huston* 2:00:52 200 Brendan Gibson 2:02:02 201 Jon Stagg 2:03:05 202 Shane McCarthy 2:03:08 203 Andrew Carter 2:03:24 204 Helge Suhr 2:04:26 205 James Scott 2:05:07 206 Florindo Moreira 2:05:10 207 Gareth Scott 2:05:36 208 Manuel Guterres 2:09:03 209 Freya Bennett* 2:09:16 210 Daniel Moriarty 2:09:17 211 Liam Sibly 2:09:20 212 Hiroshi Yoshimura 2:10:52 213 Ivan Lay 2:10:53 214 Mark Mathews 2:11:38 215 Mario Belo 2:12:23 216 Marcelino Manu 2:12:30 217 Manuel Teixeira 2:13:17 218 Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo 2:13:52 219 Zeferino Belo 2:14:49 220 Brenden Koh 2:15:50 221 Antonio Soares 2:15:54 222 Ananias De Araujo 2:16:15 223 Scott Campbell 2:16:27 224 Ian Kruger 2:17:13 225 Dan Gosling 2:17:21 226 Jade Forsyth* 2:17:25 227 Adam Taylor 2:17:58 228 Domingos Oliveira 2:18:30 229 Domingos Bras 2:18:53 230 Charlie Van Der Lit 2:19:35 231 Victor Borges 2:19:36 232 Carlos Colo 2:20:20 233 Marcus Peters 2:21:40 234 Daniel Walker 2:21:43 235 Evan Armstrong 2:21:46 236 Greg Hinds 2:21:48 237 Nick Corrie 2:21:58 238 Anne Tosky* 2:21:59 239 Jason Honrado 2:24:16 240 Colin Smith 2:24:51 241 Ana Patricia Ferreira* 2:26:13 242 Marcos Martins Cachola 2:28:43 243 Peter Pearse 2:30:22 244 Merle Weber* 2:30:31 245 Andrew James 2:30:32 246 Daniel O’Brien 2:37:17 247 Michael Loufman 2:41:50 248 Julio Da Costa 2:42:08 249 Carlos Pereira 2:44:07 250 Kiang Chen Tan 2:44:11 251 Rosito Jesus 2:46:00 252 Darren Francis 2:50:34 253 Matt Schmidt 2:50:35 254 Geoff Rowe 2:50:43 255 Sean Tisdale 2:50:47 256 Kylie Gaffel* 2:51:27 257 Matthew Fitzgerald 2:51:38 258 Chris Bray 2:51:44 259 Chris Clarke 2:52:04 260 Torben Sko 2:54:03 261 Kate Gibson* 2:54:07 262 Manuel Barreto 2:54:19 263 Derek Chua 2:54:42 264 David Craven 2:55:09 265 Amanda Wallis* 2:56:37 266 Bryan Baker 2:57:16 267 Ezaquiel Paulino 2:58:01 268 Liz Drummond* 2:58:19 269 Mukhtar Assis 2:59:19 270 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 2:59:21 271 Maria Esmeralda* 2:59:26 272 Barry Collins 2:59:32 273 Austin O’Hearn 3:02:00 274 Rose Donnelly* 3:02:02 275 Ian Donnelly 3:02:06 276 Adelino Nolasco 3:02:11 277 Domingas Guterres* 3:02:25 278 Will Strong 3:06:49 279 Colin MacInnes 3:08:06 280 Barbara Maria Rohmann* 3:09:09 281 Jason Pyne 3:09:10 282 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 3:10:08 283 Robert Schmucker 3:11:20 284 Bruno Samuel Efido 3:11:43 285 Bryce Stuart Paterson 3:13:33 286 Libby Reardon* 3:14:05 287 Matthew Perrett 3:16:19 288 Mark Korsten 3:17:07 289 Pat Jonklaas 3:17:59 290 Nicola Wunderlich* 3:18:44 291 Peter Wallace 3:19:06 292 Manfred Greitschus 3:19:37 293 Jimmy Lim 3:20:21 294 Peter Murphy 3:20:25 295 Andrew Thompson 3:20:49 296 Keith Reynolds 3:22:01 297 Martin Hanssen 3:23:40 298 Helen Spittle* 3:23:41 299 Robert Spittle 3:23:42 300 Christine Quigley* 3:24:08 301 Lisa Perrett* 3:25:27 302 Robyn Fried* 3:30:01 303 Roy Mackay 3:30:09 304 Michael O’Dea 3:30:10 305 Justin Heath 3:33:02 306 Tim Ogden 3:37:50 307 Tim Greenwell 3:37:51 308 Penny Davis* 3:38:03 309 George Paterson 3:39:15 310 Constantino Noronha 3:39:42 311 Michael Laing 3:40:05 312 Timothy Stats 3:40:06 313 Imaculada Remedios* 3:40:14 314 Jun Hao Foo 3:43:13 315 Alfred Lay 3:44:04 316 David Natoli 3:44:57 317 Julie Souness* 3:48:27 318 Brian Mathew 3:51:43 319 Daniel Spasojevic 3:52:19 320 Stephanie Sleen* 3:52:21 321 Joao da Conceicao 3:56:37 322 Rob Williams 4:03:30 323 Catharina Williams-Van Klinken* 4:03:31 324 Marcelina Barreto* 4:03:59 325 Gary Stone 4:06:09 326 John Gosling 4:06:12 327 Tami Oginuma* 4:08:04 DNF Julito Marques 5:06:12 DNF Delfin De Orlaens DNF Jaquel Da Silva DNF Mervin Jumawan DNF Grant Knisely DNF Sam Buchanan DNF Jarrick Lay DNF Lin Fong Neu DNF Kevin Soh DNF Alice Leppitt* 5:08:04 DNF Juvita da Silva* DNF Vera Lucia Mendonca*

General classification after stage 4

Men GC # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch 13:40:15 2 Paul van der Ploeg 0:04:49 3 Adrian Jackson 0:09:26 4 Tinker Juarez 0:15:40 5 Scott Liston 0:33:44 6 Rohin Adams 0:42:32 7 Alex Denham 0:45:01 8 Ben Mather 0:58:40 9 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi 1:02:07 10 Nelson Silva 1:04:24 11 Christopher Hanson 1:06:07 12 Shahrin Amir 1:14:56 13 Kel Boers 1:17:20 14 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh 1:18:32 15 Phillip Orr 1:23:17 16 Ashley Hayat 1:25:24 17 Andrew Bell 1:28:17 18 Duncan Murray 1:35:01 19 Samuel McGregor 1:45:50 20 Matt King 1:50:50 21 Sean Hurley 1:58:32 22 Brett Kellett 2:19:05 23 Mark Mcinnes 2:19:26 24 Orlando Da Costa 2:25:35 25 Jeremy Doolan 2:26:05 26 Craig Peacock 2:30:55 27 Sugianto Binjai 2:43:12 28 Jacinto Da Costa 2:59:48 29 Neil van der Ploeg 3:00:57 30 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed 31 Silas Everett 3:01:50 32 Antonio Martins 3:07:10 33 Greg Murison 3:12:24 34 Carl Maroney 3:15:46 35 Jeremy Soawyer 3:16:47 36 Tim Retchford 3:21:20 37 Ahmad Yani 3:26:20 38 Christopher Loynes 3:32:13 39 Ray Giddins 3:32:41 40 Mark Norden 3:37:06 41 Ivan Kallaur 3:45:13 42 Phillip Brownscombe 3:48:04 43 Phil Mawbey 3:52:29 44 Pedro Miguel Pinto Carvalho de Figueiredo 3:56:36 45 Bill Murphy 3:58:19 46 Jason Finlay 4:03:25 47 Stuart Gee 4:08:23 48 Andrew Barcroft 4:16:19 49 Shane Cody 4:19:01 50 Nuno Cardoso 4:31:02 51 Matthew Turner 4:35:33 52 Evan Acheson 4:36:32 53 Greg Newton 4:39:43 54 Jeremy Winfield 4:42:19 55 Tim Ferres 4:53:11 56 Nick Westwood 4:54:48 57 Guy Falla 4:55:41 58 Ryan Hawson 4:59:33 59 Simao Fernandes 5:07:58 60 Peter Talbot 5:12:30 61 Stephen Harries 5:14:49 62 Arthur Gatt 5:15:12 63 Abe Yoga 5:15:53 64 David Dennis 5:16:02 65 Toby Lanzer 5:22:07 66 Adam Humphryson 5:27:32 67 James Sloan 5:29:38 68 Hideyuki Takeuchi 5:39:02 69 Roger Decurtins 5:40:52 70 Charlie Stephenson 5:41:58 71 Azhari Yusuf Lubis 5:45:21 72 Murray Thornton 5:45:52 73 John Oliveri 5:53:14 74 Aaron Caden 5:57:50 75 Michael Smith 6:00:41 76 Joao Matos 6:01:02 77 Nick Cooke 6:11:41 78 Phil Blum 6:19:06 79 Mark Lackenby 6:19:10 80 Ben Psaila 6:19:30 81 Karri Golding 6:21:44 82 Johny Dobe 6:23:26 83 Tome Soares 6:35:42 84 Pedro Lopes 6:35:58 85 Hugh Williams 6:38:28 86 Amir Mahmud 6:40:31 87 Cameron McDougall 6:44:16 88 Kim Kwee Ng 6:47:01 89 Laurence Guttmann 6:47:56 90 Dylan Reilly 6:49:03 91 Bonifacio Martins 7:01:33 92 John Roy 7:03:50 93 Kersten Jauer 7:06:57 94 Paulo Pereira 7:09:39 95 Sirko Schroeder 7:10:15 96 Peter Jeffery 7:13:01 97 Carlos Godinho 7:21:59 98 David Lyons 7:24:00 99 Christian Patouraux 7:32:20 100 Warren Matulick 7:47:06 101 Daniel Gilfillan 7:50:24 102 Joel Hossack 7:58:38 103 Kieran Laughton 7:58:39 104 Craig Junor 8:04:43 105 Martinho Pinto 8:09:53 106 John Parncutt 8:16:46 107 Cameron Dalton 8:17:49 108 Paulo Grilo 8:23:06 109 Nathan Dalton 8:30:08 110 Afriano Lopo 8:31:10 111 Abel Martins 8:37:53 112 Gene Till 8:51:55 113 Andrew Duff 8:52:45 114 Januari Fernandes 8:55:38 115 Patrick Giddings 8:57:57 116 Januari M. Da Costa 8:58:38 117 Domingos Pereira 9:04:47 118 Mark Jensen 9:06:15 119 Rob Rutherford 9:07:06 120 Chris Clarke 9:07:30 121 Scott Davis 9:11:23 122 Kurt Proctor-Parker 9:14:23 123 Stephen Malloch 9:16:13 124 Angelo Barros 9:17:50 125 Adam Fletcher 9:23:10 126 Rabilas Aniceto Jr Tabangcura 9:27:35 127 Andrew Packer 9:28:35 128 Marco Bottari 9:30:24 129 Antonio Magno 9:36:50 130 Carlos Lopes 9:41:27 131 Gareth Scott 9:42:22 132 Marcelino Fernandes 9:42:40 133 Tony Marker 9:51:12 134 Michael Stone 9:51:30 135 Stephen Draper 9:51:36 136 Mark Mathews 9:54:59 137 Tito Carvalho 9:55:11 138 Feliciano Mendonca 9:56:57 139 Fernando Pereira 9:58:06 140 Richard Vernon 10:00:02 141 Pheng Khoon Benny Goh 10:01:17 142 Phil Wilson 10:05:09 143 Joao Pereira 10:09:50 144 Jorge Silva 10:15:34 145 Remy Christian Izendooren 10:18:07 146 Shane McCarthy 10:22:22 147 Camilio Colo 10:22:54 148 Julian Edwards 10:30:45 149 Leandro Soares 10:33:32 150 Feliciano Araujo 10:49:59 151 Jason Honrado 10:51:31 152 Steven Peterson 10:58:04 153 Timothy Stats 10:59:36 154 Chris Bray 11:00:12 155 Colin MacInnes 11:09:11 156 Helge Suhr 11:12:36 157 Xavier Caximoro 11:12:41 158 Carlos Silva 11:13:33 159 Brenden Koh 11:14:17 160 Henrique Santos 11:18:55 161 Peter Svara 11:19:44 162 Gregorio B. Correia 11:20:31 163 Manuel Teixeira 11:21:46 164 Julito Marques 11:26:15 165 Timothy Wallace 11:26:31 166 James Hardman 11:31:03 167 Adam Taylor 11:38:56 168 Marcus Peters 11:43:36 169 Mario Belo 11:44:09 170 Andrew Carter 11:46:12 171 Jacinto Soares 11:51:11 172 Jeff Prime 11:55:03 173 Hiroshi Yoshimura 11:57:45 174 Pete Wallis 11:58:16 175 Gary Perkins 12:05:44 176 Charlie Van Der Lit 12:09:20 177 Evan Armstrong 12:09:52 178 David Sheley 12:09:59 179 Jon Stagg 12:12:23 180 Ian Kruger 12:14:47 181 Jan Hiemstra 12:15:13 182 Jean Francois Bijoux 12:17:59 183 Cristian Da Costa 12:18:38 184 Liam Sibly 12:23:03 185 James Scott 12:23:18 186 Alcino Baptista 12:34:35 187 Daniel Moriarty 12:35:20 188 Agustinho Guterres 12:40:09 189 Florindo Moreira 12:43:56 190 Scott Campbell 12:45:16 191 Carlos Savio 12:55:30 192 Jack Fisher 12:56:39 193 Andrew James 12:58:52 194 Daniel O’Brien 13:07:38 195 Daniel Walker 13:08:37 196 Nick Corrie 13:11:22 197 Peter Pearse 13:12:08 198 Brendan Gibson 13:13:23 199 Ananias De Araujo 13:18:11 200 Ramang Kristian 13:18:51 201 Sean Tisdale 13:20:31 202 Michael Laing 13:21:14 203 Zeferino Belo 13:24:17 204 Colin Smith 13:27:13 205 David Craven 13:42:09 206 Peter Murphy 13:44:53 207 Mike Sweeney 13:45:02 208 Joe Young 13:46:03 209 Marcelino Manu 13:49:43 210 Matthew Fitzgerald 13:53:06 211 Joanico Lopes 13:53:58 212 Ivan Lay 14:05:02 213 Brenton Jenke 14:05:05 214 Ian Donnelly 14:05:41 215 Bryan Baker 14:14:37 216 David Natoli 14:15:59 217 Carlos Colo 14:18:00 218 Barry Collins 14:20:15 219 Torben Sko 14:25:27 220 Andrew Thompson 14:32:22 221 Bruno Samuel Efido 14:37:36 222 Guilhermino Orleans 14:37:54 223 Delfin De Orlaens 14:39:55 224 Derek Chua 14:40:14 225 Darren Francis 14:46:33 226 Victor Borges 14:53:14 227 Carlos Pereira 14:53:55 228 Mukhtar Assis 14:54:42 229 Michael O’Dea 14:54:51 230 Manfred Greitschus 14:55:33 231 Manuel Guterres 15:03:35 232 Matthew Perrett 15:06:39 233 Marcos Martins Cachola 15:11:41 234 Kiang Chen Tan 15:15:46 235 Agusto Soares 15:22:40 236 Geoff Rowe 15:26:06 237 Mark Korsten 15:28:52 238 Januario Mota 15:31:23 239 Muhamad Zien Maryono Belo 15:34:02 240 Rosito Jesus 15:34:19 241 Bryce Stuart Paterson 15:34:56 242 Manuel Barreto 15:40:07 243 Jason Pyne 15:43:16 244 Zitu Baptista da Costa 15:47:15 245 Tim Greenwell 15:55:57 246 Greg Hinds 15:59:26 247 Franscisco Marques da Conceicao 15:59:42 248 Justin Heath 16:01:58 249 Will Strong 16:06:37 250 Dan Gosling 16:14:03 251 Adelino Nolasco 16:17:36 252 Austin O’Hearn 16:24:52 253 Keith Reynolds 16:36:35 254 Robert Spittle 16:38:03 255 Pat Jonklaas 16:52:40 256 Matt Schmidt 16:53:29 257 Martin Hanssen 16:57:51 258 Domingos Oliveira 17:12:37 259 Domingos Bras 17:13:04 260 Jimmy Lim 17:13:44 261 Tim Ogden 17:26:33 262 Julio Da Costa 17:48:05 263 Rob Williams 17:54:59 264 Ezaquiel Paulino 18:13:26 265 Jaquel Da Silva 18:14:56 266 Jun Hao Foo 18:22:50 267 John Gosling 18:33:57 268 Michael Loufman 18:41:36 269 Orlando Gomes 18:55:24 270 George Paterson 19:02:57 271 Mervin Jumawan 19:06:50 272 Antonio Soares 19:14:42 273 Robert Schmucker 19:19:58 274 Grant Knisely 19:28:31 275 Daniel Spasojevic 19:35:47 276 Alfred Lay 20:11:53 277 Constantino Noronha 20:18:39 278 Roy Mackay 20:28:57 279 Sze Hiong Terrence Tan 20:33:00 280 Brian Mathew 21:27:44 281 Joao da Conceicao 21:32:11 282 Sam Buchanan 21:47:20 283 Jarrick Lay 21:57:57 284 Peter Wallace 22:13:39 285 Lin Fong Neu 22:56:48 286 Gary Stone 23:00:42 287 Kevin Soh 23:00:45