Verschaeve wins stage 2 in Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc

By

Mannion moves into third with second place on stage

Stage 2: Moûtiers - Valfréjus

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 2:51:19
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:15
3Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept P / B Ktm
5Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
6Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:21
7Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
8Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Velo Club Villefranche Beaujolais
9Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:23
10Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Groupama - Fdj Continental

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 5:45:54
2Joab Scheiter (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:01:14
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:55
4Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:59
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept P / B Ktm 0:03:06
6Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:03:12
7Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:03:14
8Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:03:26
9Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:03:29
10Daniel Munoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

