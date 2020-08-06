Verschaeve wins stage 2 in Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc
By Cyclingnews
Mannion moves into third with second place on stage
Stage 2: Moûtiers - Valfréjus
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|2:51:19
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept P / B Ktm
|5
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:21
|7
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Velo Club Villefranche Beaujolais
|9
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:23
|10
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Groupama - Fdj Continental
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|5:45:54
|2
|Joab Scheiter (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:01:14
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:55
|4
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:59
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept P / B Ktm
|0:03:06
|6
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:03:12
|7
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:03:14
|8
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:03:26
|9
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:29
|10
|Daniel Munoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
