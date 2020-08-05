Trending

Schneiter takes early lead in Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc

Stage 1: Annemasse - Praz-sur-Arly

Joab Schneiter (Swiss National Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
2Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme
3Antoine Debons (Swi) Akros - Excelsior - Thömus
4Florent Castellarnau (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux
5Maxime Urruty (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux
6Maël Guégan (Fra) Rally Cycling
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
8Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkéa Samsic
10Lars van den Berg (Ned) Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ

