Schneiter takes early lead in Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc
By Cyclingnews
Stage 1: Annemasse - Praz-sur-Arly
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|2
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|3
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Akros - Excelsior - Thömus
|4
|Florent Castellarnau (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux
|5
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux
|6
|Maël Guégan (Fra) Rally Cycling
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ
