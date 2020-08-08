Trending

Pierre Rolland wins Tour De Savoie Mont Blanc

Gavin Mannion wins final stage mountain time trial

ALOR SETAR MALAYSIA FEBRUARY 13 Start Pierre Rolland of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept pb KTM during the 25th Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 Stage 7 a 1304km stage from Bagan to Alor Setar PETRONASLTdL2020 on February 13 2020 in Alor Setar Malaysia Photo by Phil WalterGetty Images
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:54:48
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM 0:01:03
3Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:32
4Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 0:01:44
5Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:02:15
6Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:18
7Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 0:02:29
8Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:38
9Adria Moreno (Spa) VC Villefranche Beaujolais 0:02:47
10Stefan Bennett (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux 0:03:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM 11:58:46
2Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:02:31
3Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:02:32
4Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 0:04:28
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:29
6Adria Moreno (Spa) VC Villefranche Beaujolais 0:04:30
7Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 0:05:17
8Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Equipe Continentale Groupama-FDJ 0:05:53
9Daniel Munoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:06
10Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:51

