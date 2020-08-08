Pierre Rolland wins Tour De Savoie Mont Blanc
By Cyclingnews
Gavin Mannion wins final stage mountain time trial
Stage 5: Aix-les-Bains - Le Revard (ITT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:54:48
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:01:03
|3
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:32
|4
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:01:44
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:02:15
|6
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:18
|7
|Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:02:29
|8
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:38
|9
|Adria Moreno (Spa) VC Villefranche Beaujolais
|0:02:47
|10
|Stefan Bennett (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux
|0:03:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM
|11:58:46
|2
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:02:31
|3
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:02:32
|4
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:04:28
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:29
|6
|Adria Moreno (Spa) VC Villefranche Beaujolais
|0:04:30
|7
|Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:05:17
|8
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Equipe Continentale Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:53
|9
|Daniel Munoz (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:06
|10
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Pierre Rolland wins Tour De Savoie Mont BlancGavin Mannion wins final stage mountain time trial
-
Matthews wins sprint for third at Milan-San Remo despite scraping Poggio wallTeam Sunweb leader left blooded but beat Sagan and Nizzolo on Via Roma
-
Mixed feelings for Julian Alaphilippe after Milan-San Remo defeatDeceuninck-QuickStep teammate Sam Bennett suffers puncture after cracking on the Poggio
-
Tour de Pologne stage 4: Remco Evenepoel in a league of his ownYoung Belgian turns the tables with a bold 51-kilometre charge
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.