Rolland claims stage 3 in Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc

By

B&B Hotels Vital Concept rider takes race lead

Stage 3: Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne - Valmeinier

ALOR SETAR MALAYSIA FEBRUARY 13 Start Pierre Rolland of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept pb KTM during the 25th Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 Stage 7 a 1304km stage from Bagan to Alor Setar PETRONASLTdL2020 on February 13 2020 in Alor Setar Malaysia Photo by Phil WalterGetty Images
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels Vital Concept) at the Tour de Langkawi in February (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1:19:06
2Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Velo Club VilleFranche Beaujolais 0:00:24
3Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:00:30
4Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:00:43
5Adria Sala (Spa) Velo Club Villefanche Beaujolais
6Stefan Bennett (Fra) VCCA Team 0:00:45
7Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:48
8Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:00:51
9Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:53
10Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 7:08:00
2Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:58
3Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:07
4Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:01:13
5Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23 0:01:17
6Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Velo Club VilleFranche Beaujolais 0:01:30
7Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 0:01:35
8Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Velo Club VilleFranche Beaujolais 0:01:36
9Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme 0:02:03
10Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:30

