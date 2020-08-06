Rolland claims stage 3 in Tour de Savoie Mont Blanc
By Cyclingnews
B&B Hotels Vital Concept rider takes race lead
Stage 3: Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne - Valmeinier
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1:19:06
|2
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Velo Club VilleFranche Beaujolais
|0:00:24
|3
|Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:00:30
|4
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:00:43
|5
|Adria Sala (Spa) Velo Club Villefanche Beaujolais
|6
|Stefan Bennett (Fra) VCCA Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:48
|8
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:00:51
|9
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:53
|10
|Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|7:08:00
|2
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:58
|3
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:07
|4
|Maxim van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:01:13
|5
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal U23
|0:01:17
|6
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Velo Club VilleFranche Beaujolais
|0:01:30
|7
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:01:35
|8
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa) Velo Club VilleFranche Beaujolais
|0:01:36
|9
|Stuart Balfour (GBr) Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:02:03
|10
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:30
