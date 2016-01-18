Tour de San Luis: Etixx-Quickstep wins opening team time trial
Richeze in the race lead
Stage 1: El Durazno - El Durazno
Etixx-QuickStep threw down the gauntlet on the Tour de San Luis on Monday, winning the opening team time trial by eight seconds over the Movistar team of Nairo Quintana. The team was led across the line by Argentinean Max Richeze, who will don the first leader's jersey of the 2016 edition.
Related Articles
Astana were the third fastest, 17 seconds behind the Belgian team.
UnitedHealthcare led the way from the early starters, with Colombian Carlos Alzate leading the team across the line with a solid 24:47. The time was strong enough to fend off the first WorldTour team across the line, AG2R La Mondiale, who fell two seconds shy of unseating the North American squad.
The Italian Lampre-Merida team had an even harder time matching the leaders, coming in 21 seconds behind UnitedHealthcare's mark.
Tinkoff Team set a new fast time at the intermediate check, going fractions of a second quicker than AG2R, but were better able to hold the pace, and crushed UHC's time - setting a new fast mark of 24:16.
Meanwhile, out on course, Etixx-QuickStep were going even faster, coming 12 seconds quicker at the intermediate check. The former world champions in the discipline kept up their furiuos pace, and blasted across the line as the first team to crack the 24-minute mark with a 23:53.
Four teams stood a chance at breaking that mark, with Movistar the last off the ramp.
The continental team Holowesko-Citadel slotted into the top ten, not threatening Etixx-QuickStep, but behind them, Astana trailed by a single second behind Etixx at the intermediate check.
However, by the time Vincenzo Nibali pulled them across the line, they had ceded 17 seconds to the Belgian team.
Cannondale left Rigoberto Uran with a lot of work to do in the coming stages, giving up almost a minute on the stage leaders.
Movistar, the last team through with favourite Quintana, limited their losses to just eight seconds, coming second on the stage ahead of Astana.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:53
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Astana
|0:00:18
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:24
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:58
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:59
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:00
|11
|Holowesko-Citadel
|0:01:05
|12
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:08
|13
|SEP San Juan
|0:01:13
|14
|Costa Rica
|0:01:15
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:16
|16
|Strongman-Campagnolo
|0:01:20
|17
|Jamis
|0:01:22
|18
|San Luis Team
|0:01:23
|19
|Italy
|0:01:25
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:30
|21
|Uruguay
|0:01:44
|22
|Mexico
|0:01:50
|23
|Argentina
|0:01:57
|24
|Chile
|0:02:00
|25
|Brazil
|0:02:20
|26
|Los Matanceros
|0:02:33
|27
|Inteja - MMR
|0:03:10
General Classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:53
|2
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:23
|17
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|21
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:39
|22
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:58
|33
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:59
|37
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
|41
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
|42
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) CannondalePro Cycling
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:00
|47
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|48
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|49
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
|0:01:04
|51
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
|52
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
|53
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
|54
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:07
|55
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|57
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
|0:01:08
|59
|Gaston Emiliano Javier (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|0:01:13
|60
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|61
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|62
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|63
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Josué González (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:01:15
|65
|Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (CRc) Costa Rica
|66
|Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica
|67
|Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica
|68
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica
|69
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Gonzalo Joaquin Najar (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|74
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
|0:01:20
|75
|Jaime Suaza Lopez (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
|76
|Stiven Calderon Porras (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
|77
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo
|78
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
|79
|Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo
|80
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Jamis
|0:01:22
|81
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis
|82
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis
|83
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Jamis
|84
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Jamis
|85
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:01:23
|86
|Sergio Daniel Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team
|87
|Alfredo Orlando Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team
|88
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team
|89
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|0:01:25
|90
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|91
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|92
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
|93
|Emmanuel Domingo Guevara Arguello (Arg) San Luis Team
|94
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:30
|95
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|98
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:32
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy
|0:01:34
|100
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:38
|101
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:44
|102
|Richard Mascaranas (Uru) Uruguay
|103
|Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
|104
|Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay
|105
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|106
|Matias Pérez (Uru) Uruguay
|107
|Andres Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team
|108
|Juan Pablo Magallanes Aranda (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:49
|109
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|110
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Mexico
|111
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) Mexico
|112
|Miguel Luis Álvarez (Mex) Mexico
|113
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Cesar Rojas Villegas (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:01:55
|115
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:57
|116
|Rubén Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|117
|Nicolas Navaro (Arg) Argentina
|118
|Alejandro Antonio Duran (Arg) Argentina
|119
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Argentina
|120
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:02:00
|121
|Francisco Moreno Cornejo (Chi) Chile
|122
|Elias Tello Bolvaran (Chi) Chile
|123
|Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|124
|Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|125
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|126
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:15
|127
|Jan Carlos Arias Perez (Cub) Cuba
|128
|José Mogica (Cub) Cuba
|129
|Pedro Portuondo Torres (Cub) Cuba
|130
|Endrigo Da Rosa Pereira (Bra) Brazil
|0:02:20
|131
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|132
|Rodrigo Dos Santos Quirino (Bra) Brazil
|133
|Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Brazil
|134
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil
|135
|Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil
|136
|Julian Paulo Gaday Orozco (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:02:33
|137
|Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Los Matanceros
|138
|Sebastian Jose Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros
|139
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros
|140
|Rene Corella (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:38
|141
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:45
|142
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|143
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis
|0:03:03
|144
|Nathan Brown (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
|0:03:05
|145
|Leandro Marcos Viqueiro (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:09
|146
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|147
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|148
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|149
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|150
|Joel García (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|151
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|152
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:30
|153
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff team
|0:03:45
|154
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:47
|155
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
|0:04:09
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:25
|157
|Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:04:52
|158
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:56
|159
|Alex Howes (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
|0:05:05
|160
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:09
|161
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:05:16
|162
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:35
|163
|Yasmany Viamonte (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:17
|164
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|0:06:30
|165
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|0:06:47
|166
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:07:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy