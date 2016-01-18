Trending

Tour de San Luis: Etixx-Quickstep wins opening team time trial

Richeze in the race lead

Image 1 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 66

The Italian team waits to start stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.

The Italian team waits to start stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 66

Andrew Talansky crosses the line during stage 1 at the Tour de san Luis.

Andrew Talansky crosses the line during stage 1 at the Tour de san Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 66

Astana roll out of the start line during stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.

Astana roll out of the start line during stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 66

Peter sagan gets ready for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.

Peter sagan gets ready for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 66

UnitedHealthcare rode to fifth place during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

UnitedHealthcare rode to fifth place during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 66

The Italian team on course during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

The Italian team on course during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 66

Androni-Sidermec on course during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

Androni-Sidermec on course during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 66

Etixx-Quickstep on the way to winning the opening team time trial at the Tour de San Luis.

Etixx-Quickstep on the way to winning the opening team time trial at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 66

Movistar push the pace at the Tour de San Luis.

Movistar push the pace at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 66

Movistar push the pace at the Tour de San Luis.

Movistar push the pace at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 66

Winners are grinners, Etixx-QuickStep on the podium

Winners are grinners, Etixx-QuickStep on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali leads Astana during stage 1 in San Luis.

Vincenzo Nibali leads Astana during stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 15 of 66

Cannondale lined up during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.

Cannondale lined up during stage 1 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 66

Nippo Vini Fantini

Nippo Vini Fantini
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 66

Androni-Sidermec

Androni-Sidermec
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 66

UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 66

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 66

AG2R during stage 1 in San Luis.

AG2R during stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 66

AG2R on the road during stage 1 in San Luis.

AG2R on the road during stage 1 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 66

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 66

Cannondale

Cannondale
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 66

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 66

Nairo Quintana throws his prize to the crowd

Nairo Quintana throws his prize to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 66

Astana during the TTT

Astana during the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 66

Movistar placed third on the stage

Movistar placed third on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali thows his prize to the crowd

Vincenzo Nibali thows his prize to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 66

The rear of Astana

The rear of Astana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 66

Dani Moreno leading Movistar

Dani Moreno leading Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 66

The back of the Movistar team

The back of the Movistar team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 66

Etixx-Quick Step riding to victory

Etixx-Quick Step riding to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 66

Fernando Gaviria with Etixx-Quick Step

Fernando Gaviria with Etixx-Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 66

Team Movistar on the podium

Team Movistar on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

Team Movistar

Team Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 66

Dani Moreno making his Movistar debut

Dani Moreno making his Movistar debut
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 66

Astana team

Astana team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 66

Astana were third today

Astana were third today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 66

Movistar crosses the line in second place during stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.

Movistar crosses the line in second place during stage 1 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 66

Celebrating 10 years of the Tour de San Luis

Celebrating 10 years of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 66

AG2R-La Mondiale focused on doing a good TTT

AG2R-La Mondiale focused on doing a good TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 66

AG2R-La Mondiale

AG2R-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 66

AG2R-La Mondiale in the TTT

AG2R-La Mondiale in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 66

AG2R-La Mondiale would finish sixth

AG2R-La Mondiale would finish sixth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 66

The rear of the AG2R-La Mondiale team

The rear of the AG2R-La Mondiale team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 66

Peter Sagan and Tinkoff during the TTT

Peter Sagan and Tinkoff during the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 66

Peter Sagan drives the Tinkoff train to fourth place

Peter Sagan drives the Tinkoff train to fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 66

Astana during the TTT with Vincenzo Nibali on the front

Astana during the TTT with Vincenzo Nibali on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 66

Vincenzo Nibali drives the Astana train to third place

Vincenzo Nibali drives the Astana train to third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 66

Astana during the TTT

Astana during the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 66

Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx - Quick-Step) on the podium

Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx - Quick-Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 66

Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 66

Etixx-QuickStep start the season with a TTT victory

Etixx-QuickStep start the season with a TTT victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 66

Etixx-QuickStep on the podium

Etixx-QuickStep on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 66

The winning Etixx-QuickStep team on the podium

The winning Etixx-QuickStep team on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 66

The Etixx-QuickStep team riding to win

The Etixx-QuickStep team riding to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 66

Etixx-QuickStep in formation

Etixx-QuickStep in formation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 66

Etixx-QuickStep riding to victory

Etixx-QuickStep riding to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 66

Etixx-QuickStep powering to the stage win

Etixx-QuickStep powering to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) is the first leader of the race

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) is the first leader of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the race

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) in the green jersey

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 66

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Etixx-QuickStep threw down the gauntlet on the Tour de San Luis on Monday, winning the opening team time trial by eight seconds over the Movistar team of Nairo Quintana. The team was led across the line by Argentinean Max Richeze, who will don the first leader's jersey of the 2016 edition.

Astana were the third fastest, 17 seconds behind the Belgian team.

UnitedHealthcare led the way from the early starters, with Colombian Carlos Alzate leading the team across the line with a solid 24:47. The time was strong enough to fend off the first WorldTour team across the line, AG2R La Mondiale, who fell two seconds shy of unseating the North American squad.

The Italian Lampre-Merida team had an even harder time matching the leaders, coming in 21 seconds behind UnitedHealthcare's mark.

Tinkoff Team set a new fast time at the intermediate check, going fractions of a second quicker than AG2R, but were better able to hold the pace, and crushed UHC's time - setting a new fast mark of 24:16.

Meanwhile, out on course, Etixx-QuickStep were going even faster, coming 12 seconds quicker at the intermediate check. The former world champions in the discipline kept up their furiuos pace, and blasted across the line as the first team to crack the 24-minute mark with a 23:53.

Four teams stood a chance at breaking that mark, with Movistar the last off the ramp.

The continental team Holowesko-Citadel slotted into the top ten, not threatening Etixx-QuickStep, but behind them, Astana trailed by a single second behind Etixx at the intermediate check.

However, by the time Vincenzo Nibali pulled them across the line, they had ceded 17 seconds to the Belgian team.

Cannondale left Rigoberto Uran with a lot of work to do in the coming stages, giving up almost a minute on the stage leaders.

Movistar, the last team through with favourite Quintana, limited their losses to just eight seconds, coming second on the stage ahead of Astana.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:53
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3Astana0:00:18
4Tinkoff Team0:00:24
5UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:54
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:58
8Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:59
9Cannondale
10Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:00
11Holowesko-Citadel0:01:05
12Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:08
13SEP San Juan0:01:13
14Costa Rica0:01:15
15Lampre-Merida0:01:16
16Strongman-Campagnolo0:01:20
17Jamis0:01:22
18San Luis Team0:01:23
19Italy0:01:25
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:30
21Uruguay0:01:44
22Mexico0:01:50
23Argentina0:01:57
24Chile0:02:00
25Brazil0:02:20
26Los Matanceros0:02:33
27Inteja - MMR0:03:10

General Classification after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:53
2Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:23
17Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
21Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:39
22Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:54
23Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
27Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:58
33Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:00:59
37Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
39Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli
40Andrew Talansky (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
41Phillip Gaimon (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
42Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) CannondalePro Cycling
43Lawson Craddock (USA) CannondalePro Cycling
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:00
47Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
48Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
49Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel0:01:04
51John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
52Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
53Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel
54Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:07
55Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
57Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Travis Mccabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel0:01:08
59Gaston Emiliano Javier (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan0:01:13
60Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
61Ignacio Perez (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
62Mauricio Muller (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
63Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Josué González (CRc) Costa Rica0:01:15
65Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (CRc) Costa Rica
66Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica
67Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica
68Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica
69Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
71Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
72Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
73Gonzalo Joaquin Najar (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
74Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo0:01:20
75Jaime Suaza Lopez (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
76Stiven Calderon Porras (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
77Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo
78Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman-Campagnolo
79Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo
80Eric Marcotte (USA) Jamis0:01:22
81Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis
82Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Jamis
83Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Jamis
84Kyle Murphy (USA) Jamis
85Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team0:01:23
86Sergio Daniel Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team
87Alfredo Orlando Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team
88Enzo Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team
89Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy0:01:25
90Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
91Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
92Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
93Emmanuel Domingo Guevara Arguello (Arg) San Luis Team
94Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:30
95Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
98Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:32
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy0:01:34
100Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:38
101Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay0:01:44
102Richard Mascaranas (Uru) Uruguay
103Ramiro Cabrera Gonzalez (Uru) Uruguay
104Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay
105Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
106Matias Pérez (Uru) Uruguay
107Andres Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team
108Juan Pablo Magallanes Aranda (Mex) Mexico0:01:49
109Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
110Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Mexico
111Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) Mexico
112Miguel Luis Álvarez (Mex) Mexico
113Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Cesar Rojas Villegas (CRc) Costa Rica0:01:55
115Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Arg) Argentina0:01:57
116Rubén Ramos (Arg) Argentina
117Nicolas Navaro (Arg) Argentina
118Alejandro Antonio Duran (Arg) Argentina
119German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Argentina
120Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:02:00
121Francisco Moreno Cornejo (Chi) Chile
122Elias Tello Bolvaran (Chi) Chile
123Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
124Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile
125Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:13
126Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:02:15
127Jan Carlos Arias Perez (Cub) Cuba
128José Mogica (Cub) Cuba
129Pedro Portuondo Torres (Cub) Cuba
130Endrigo Da Rosa Pereira (Bra) Brazil0:02:20
131Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra) Brazil
132Rodrigo Dos Santos Quirino (Bra) Brazil
133Antonio Fernando Prestes Garnero (Bra) Brazil
134Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Brazil
135Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil
136Julian Paulo Gaday Orozco (Arg) Los Matanceros0:02:33
137Walter Gaston Trillini (Arg) Los Matanceros
138Sebastian Jose Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros
139Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros
140Rene Corella (Mex) Mexico0:02:38
141Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:45
142François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
143Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis0:03:03
144Nathan Brown (USA) CannondalePro Cycling0:03:05
145Leandro Marcos Viqueiro (Cub) Cuba0:03:09
146Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:10
147Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
148Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
149Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
150Joel García (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
151Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:13
152Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:30
153Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff team0:03:45
154Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:47
155Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel0:04:09
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:25
157Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Los Matanceros0:04:52
158Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Argentina0:04:56
159Alex Howes (USA) CannondalePro Cycling0:05:05
160Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:09
161Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:05:16
162Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:35
163Yasmany Viamonte (Cub) Cuba0:06:17
164Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy0:06:30
165Emiliano Contreras (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan0:06:47
166Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:03

Latest on Cyclingnews