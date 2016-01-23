Image 1 of 60 Riders make their way through a wet patch during stage 6. (Image credit: bettinie) Image 2 of 60 Bananas for Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 The AG2R riders after the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 60 François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 60 Riders under the sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 60 Ilia Koshevoy leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 60 The three man breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 60 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) couldn't hold onto his overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 60 The Quintana brother and Miguel Angel Lopez on the final climb of stage 6. (Image credit: bettinie) Image 17 of 60 Riders make their way through a wet patch during stage 6. (Image credit: bettinie) Image 18 of 60 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final climb of stage 6 (Image credit: bettinie) Image 19 of 60 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the final climb of stage 6 in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 60 Riders make their way through a wet patch on the stage 6 route (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 60 PierPaolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 60 Dayer Quintana celebrates taking over the race lead at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 60 Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Sidermec) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 60 Riders make their way through a wet patch on the stage 6 route (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 60 Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 60 Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 60 Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 60 Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 60 Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 60 Nairo Quintana, Miguel Lopez and Dayer Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez approaches the finish line during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his win during stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 60 Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez and Rafal Majka (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 60 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda, Dayer Quintana and Ilia Koshevoy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda, Dayer Quintana and Ilia Koshevoy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda lost thge race leader's jersey during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 60 Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 60 Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 60 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda lost the race leader's jersey during stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez approaches the finish line during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 60 Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) sprints for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 60 Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 60 Riders make their way through a wet spot on the course during stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 49 of 60 Nairo Quintana, Dayer Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Bettini) Image 50 of 60 Vincenzo Nibali finished 9th during stage 6 at San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 51 of 60 Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana (Image credit: Bettini) Image 52 of 60 Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 53 of 60 Filippo Pozzato riding for Italy. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 54 of 60 Rafal Majka. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 55 of 60 Vincenzo Nibali on the final climb of stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 56 of 60 Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Bettini) Image 57 of 60 Miguel Angel Lopez solo on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini) Image 58 of 60 A rider slides through a wet patch during stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 59 of 60 Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 60 of 60 Cannondale's Nate Brown (Image credit: Bettini)

Astana's Miguel Lopez claimed the queen stage of the Tour de San Luis, out-sprinting brothers Nairo and Dayer Quintana of Movistar atop the Filo de la Sierra de Comechingones.

Overnight race leader Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) lost contact on the 7.5km final ascent, and conceded the overall lead to Dayer Quintana by 20 seconds, but kept second place over Nairo Quintana, who is 15 seconds further behind.

The Tour de San Luis heated up on stage 6, a 159.7km dash from La Toma to the summit of Filo Sierras Comechingones - the last chance for the overall contenders to shake the grasp of Sepulveda on that leader's jersey.

The soaring temperatures in the valley did not stop the peloton from hitting out hard, with multiple attacks peppering the first hour of racing. Eventually three riders escaped the grip of the bunch, with Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), Romanian Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Juan Magallanes (Mexico) making up the lucky trio.

As the peloton settled in for the stage, the trio set about building up a rather large lead that neared six minutes at the midpoint of the stage. With 70km to go the gap had ballooned to seven minutes, but a gradual ascent in the final 40km put the advantage back in the peloton's hands, bringing the lead back to five minutes.

The peloton had clawed the leaders back to three minutes when they reached the base of the Mirador del Sol, and began the 10km ascent that preceded the 7.5km climb to the Comechingones.

As the peloton approached the climb, the trio's lead was down to just two minutes, and it became clear their time out front would not last much longer.

At the head of the peloton, the local San Luis team led the way into the climb to the thrill of the fans. The effort paid off, bringing the gap to the leaders down to a minute with 10km to go.

Alfredo Lucero (San Luis Team) launched an attack with Cesar Rojas (Costa Rica) and Richard Carapaz (Strongman -Campagniolo), catching the breakaway at the final climb, with only Grosu able to maintain their pace.

The overall contenders now had four leaders to catch, with Lucero the best placed amongst them, and starting the stage 6:33 down, he was little threat to Sepulveda, but there was pride at stake.

It was not long before the peloton brought the four riders back, although it was a much reduced bunch that now led the race.

Astana and Movistar were among the main drivers of the pace as they crested the Mirador del Sol, with the Quintana brothers up against Miguel Lopez and, of course, Vincenzo Nibali. Race leader Sepúlveda, Torres, Androni Giocattoli's Rodolfo Torres and last year's race winner Dani Díaz were all present at the front.

A stiff headwind discouraged any early attacks on the final ascent of the day. The first one to break the stalemate was Torres, who began the stage 1:37 down on GC. The Colombian opened up a gap, and he was joined by Josua Gonzales (Costa Rica - 21st at 3:46) in his quest to crack open the champagne for stage and overall winner.

But the Quintana brothers and Lopez were having none of it. They caught and attacked the leaders, leaving Torres chasing behind with Sepulveda and Lampre's Ilia Koshevoy, who took fourth on the stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:35:49 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:04 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:00:23 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept 6 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:41 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:58 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica 0:01:38 10 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale 0:01:45 12 Ignacio Perez (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:01:56 13 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale 0:01:57 14 Steven Calderon (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 16 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:02:16 17 Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 18 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica 0:02:18 19 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexico 0:02:34 20 Matias Perez (Uru) Uruguay 21 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:02:41 23 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:48 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 25 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:59 26 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:03:01 27 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy 0:03:03 28 Walter Gaston (Arg) Los Matanceros 0:03:06 29 Juan Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica 0:03:17 30 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel 0:03:20 31 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:24 32 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel 0:03:40 33 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:04:06 34 Elias Tello (Chi) Chile 0:04:29 35 Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team 0:04:31 36 Javier Gaston (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:04:43 37 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:51 38 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:04:56 39 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:05:01 40 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:05:25 41 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:37 42 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:05:57 43 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:06:02 44 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team 0:06:08 45 Hathan Brown (USA) Cannondale 0:06:58 46 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Unitedhealthcare 47 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 48 Cesar Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica 49 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:07:45 50 Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay 51 Bakhtiyar Kozhatatev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:01 52 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 54 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja - MMR 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-step 56 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko-Marseille-KTM 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept 59 Jose Mojica (Cub) Cuba 60 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 61 Chris A. Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo Vital Concept 62 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale 63 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil 65 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:24 66 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja - MMR 67 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:59 68 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:10:08 69 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team 0:10:10 70 Josue Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team 71 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja - MMR 72 Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:10:13 73 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros 0:10:17 74 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:10:43 75 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:11:11 76 Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica 0:11:17 77 Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica 0:11:27 78 Marcos Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:11:39 79 Jans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:11:52 80 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:12:30 81 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:53 82 Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:14:00 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy 0:16:18 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-step 85 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-step 86 Ulises Castillo (Mex) Mexico 87 René Corella (Mex) Mexico 88 Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico 89 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 90 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Roderick Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay 92 Nicolas Navarro (Arg) Argentina 93 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale 95 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida 96 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil 97 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 98 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare 99 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:22 100 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 101 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:29 102 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:17:37 103 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 104 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team 0:18:13 105 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 106 Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:18:16 107 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:18:32 108 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:18:55 109 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:57 110 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Inteja - MMR 111 Carlos Alzate (Col) Unitedhealthcare 112 Jaime Suaza (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:21:14 113 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:35 114 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:21:51 115 Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 116 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 117 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 118 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:11 119 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:22:17 120 German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:23:05 121 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:23:13 122 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:35 123 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo Vital Concept 0:25:55 125 Cristian Cornejo (Chi) Chile 0:26:05 126 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:07 127 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy 0:26:15 128 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy 0:26:16 129 Mauro A. Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team 0:26:36 130 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:26:46 131 Sebatian Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros 132 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:26:59 133 Julian Gaday (Arg) Los Matanceros 0:27:31 134 Phil Gaimon (USA) Cannondale 0:27:39 135 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:04 136 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 0:28:07 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-step 138 Francesco Chicchi (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 139 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 143 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 145 Joel Garcia (Dom) Inteja - MMR 0:29:03 146 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko Citadel 0:29:04 147 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel 148 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil 0:31:49 150 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:34:59 151 Juan Cueto (Dom) Inteja - MMR 0:37:45 152 Yasmani Viamontes (Cub) Cuba 153 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept 0:37:57 DNF Guido Palma (Arg) Los Matanceros DNF Endrigo Da Rosa (Bra) Brazil DNF Rodrigo Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil DNF Antonio Prestes (Bra) Brazil DNF Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo Vital Concept DNF Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel DNS Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-step DNS Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-step

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3)-Balneario El Rincon, km. 146.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1)-Mirador Del Sol, km.152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica 8 3 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica 6 4 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 4 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) -Filo Sierra Comechingones, km. 159.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 3 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 4 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept 2 6 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint 1-Naschel, km. 47 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 2 -Carpinteria, km. 136.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 3 pts 2 Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:50:32 2 Costa Rica 0:04:08 3 Mexico 0:04:46 4 Strongman -Campagniolo 0:05:14 5 Astana Pro Team 0:06:54 6 Cannondale 0:07:35 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:28 8 Uruguay 0:10:38 9 Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:13:18 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:44 11 Lampre-Merida 0:13:59 12 Fortuneo Vital Concept 0:15:20 13 S.E.P. San Juan 0:16:04 14 Team Jamis 0:16:35 15 San Luis Team 0:17:44 16 Unitedhealthcare 0:18:57 17 Androni Giocattoli 0:23:57 18 Argentina 0:24:16 19 Inteja - MMR 0:25:30 20 Cuba 0:28:59 21 Nippo Vini Fantini 0:30:40 22 Chile 23 Holowesko Citadel 0:32:59 24 Drapac 0:34:33 25 Los Matanceros 0:37:04 26 Etixx Quickstep 0:38:32 27 Italia 0:42:31 28 Brazil 0:54:03

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20:15:21 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept 0:00:20 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 4 Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida 0:01:42 6 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:15 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:31 8 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica 0:02:41 9 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:02:44 10 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale 0:03:31 11 Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:04:09 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 13 Steven Calderon (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:04:38 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale 0:04:50 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:13 16 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel 0:05:34 17 Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexico 0:05:47 18 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica 0:06:01 19 Ignacio Perez (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:06:05 20 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:06:07 21 Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico 0:06:10 22 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico 0:07:15 23 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:10 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:08:40 25 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:08:55 26 Javier Gaston (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:09:31 27 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:09:40 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:10:59 29 Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team 0:11:10 30 Juan Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica 0:11:11 31 Walter Gaston (Arg) Los Matanceros 0:11:37 32 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Unitedhealthcare 0:11:46 33 Elias Tello (Chi) Chile 0:12:08 34 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:12:19 35 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:30 36 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team 0:12:38 37 Matias Perez (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:42 38 Josue Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team 0:12:49 39 Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay 0:14:03 40 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept 0:14:42 41 Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina 0:15:43 42 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:16:29 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:55 44 Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica 0:16:56 45 Jose Mojica (Cub) Cuba 0:17:44 46 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:17:52 47 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel 0:19:04 48 Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina 0:20:09 49 Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil 0:20:31 50 Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:21:05 51 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:21:26 52 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:22:02 53 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja - MMR 0:22:09 54 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy 0:22:24 55 Marcos Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:22:41 56 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:22:50 57 Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team 0:23:16 58 Hathan Brown (USA) Cannondale 0:23:38 59 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:23:55 60 Bakhtiyar Kozhatatev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:24:15 62 Chris A. Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo Vital Concept 0:25:57 63 Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja - MMR 0:26:35 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:48 65 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:27:39 66 Jans Arias (Cub) Cuba 0:27:56 67 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:28:08 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare 0:28:32 69 Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico 0:29:10 70 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:13 71 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:29 72 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 73 Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja - MMR 0:32:39 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy 0:33:31 75 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:33:41 76 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:34:23 77 Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:34:45 78 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:34:58 79 Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica 0:35:06 80 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:35:19 81 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo 82 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:45 83 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:08 84 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:36:19 85 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:14 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-step 0:37:43 87 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:36 88 German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina 0:38:55 89 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 0:39:11 90 Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:39:56 91 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-step 0:41:05 92 Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:41:10 93 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team 0:41:13 94 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:27 95 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale 0:41:59 96 René Corella (Mex) Mexico 0:42:22 97 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:28 98 Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Inteja - MMR 0:43:18 99 Nicolas Navarro (Arg) Argentina 0:43:44 100 Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil 0:44:01 101 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros 0:44:04 102 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:21 103 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:44:25 104 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:44:38 105 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:45:14 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:46:14 107 Roderick Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay 0:46:16 108 Cesar Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica 0:46:36 109 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-step 0:46:49 110 Mauro A. Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team 0:47:22 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:48:03 112 Ulises Castillo (Mex) Mexico 0:48:38 113 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:48:48 114 Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:48:52 115 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:49:13 116 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-step 0:49:22 117 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale 0:50:16 118 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:52:26 119 Jaime Suaza (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo 0:52:44 120 Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba 0:53:06 121 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy 0:53:56 122 Cristian Cornejo (Chi) Chile 0:54:16 123 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:54:57 124 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel 0:54:58 125 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:13 126 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM 0:55:40 127 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:53 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:57:08 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:06 130 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:58:13 131 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:58:17 132 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:58:18 133 Carlos Alzate (Col) Unitedhealthcare 0:58:21 134 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:09 135 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:59:29 136 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:34 137 Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina 0:59:42 138 Julian Gaday (Arg) Los Matanceros 1:00:54 139 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1:01:43 140 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy 1:02:27 141 Francesco Chicchi (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1:03:35 142 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko Citadel 1:03:47 143 Joel Garcia (Dom) Inteja - MMR 1:03:54 144 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy 1:04:02 145 Phil Gaimon (USA) Cannondale 1:07:09 146 Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil 1:08:29 147 Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 1:09:03 148 Sebatian Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros 1:09:10 149 Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo Vital Concept 1:09:42 150 Juan Cueto (Dom) Inteja - MMR 1:11:33 151 Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile 1:13:23 152 Yasmani Viamontes (Cub) Cuba 1:28:36 153 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept 1:38:18

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica 14 pts 2 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept 12 3 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli 12 4 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 12 5 Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 8 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica 8

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team 9 pts 2 German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina 6 3 Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini 6 4 Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina 6 5 Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 6 6 Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan 5 7 Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico 4 8 Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros 4

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20:15:59 2 Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:09:02 3 Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team 0:10:32 4 Elias Tello (Chi) Chile 0:11:30 5 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:17:14 6 Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil 0:19:53 7 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy 0:21:46 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:22:12