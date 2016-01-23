Tour de San Luis: Lopez wins final mountain stage
Dayer Quintana takes race lead
Stage 6: La Toma - Filo de la Sierra de Comechingones
Astana's Miguel Lopez claimed the queen stage of the Tour de San Luis, out-sprinting brothers Nairo and Dayer Quintana of Movistar atop the Filo de la Sierra de Comechingones.
Overnight race leader Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) lost contact on the 7.5km final ascent, and conceded the overall lead to Dayer Quintana by 20 seconds, but kept second place over Nairo Quintana, who is 15 seconds further behind.
The Tour de San Luis heated up on stage 6, a 159.7km dash from La Toma to the summit of Filo Sierras Comechingones - the last chance for the overall contenders to shake the grasp of Sepulveda on that leader's jersey.
The soaring temperatures in the valley did not stop the peloton from hitting out hard, with multiple attacks peppering the first hour of racing. Eventually three riders escaped the grip of the bunch, with Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), Romanian Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Juan Magallanes (Mexico) making up the lucky trio.
As the peloton settled in for the stage, the trio set about building up a rather large lead that neared six minutes at the midpoint of the stage. With 70km to go the gap had ballooned to seven minutes, but a gradual ascent in the final 40km put the advantage back in the peloton's hands, bringing the lead back to five minutes.
The peloton had clawed the leaders back to three minutes when they reached the base of the Mirador del Sol, and began the 10km ascent that preceded the 7.5km climb to the Comechingones.
As the peloton approached the climb, the trio's lead was down to just two minutes, and it became clear their time out front would not last much longer.
At the head of the peloton, the local San Luis team led the way into the climb to the thrill of the fans. The effort paid off, bringing the gap to the leaders down to a minute with 10km to go.
Alfredo Lucero (San Luis Team) launched an attack with Cesar Rojas (Costa Rica) and Richard Carapaz (Strongman -Campagniolo), catching the breakaway at the final climb, with only Grosu able to maintain their pace.
The overall contenders now had four leaders to catch, with Lucero the best placed amongst them, and starting the stage 6:33 down, he was little threat to Sepulveda, but there was pride at stake.
It was not long before the peloton brought the four riders back, although it was a much reduced bunch that now led the race.
Astana and Movistar were among the main drivers of the pace as they crested the Mirador del Sol, with the Quintana brothers up against Miguel Lopez and, of course, Vincenzo Nibali. Race leader Sepúlveda, Torres, Androni Giocattoli's Rodolfo Torres and last year's race winner Dani Díaz were all present at the front.
A stiff headwind discouraged any early attacks on the final ascent of the day. The first one to break the stalemate was Torres, who began the stage 1:37 down on GC. The Colombian opened up a gap, and he was joined by Josua Gonzales (Costa Rica - 21st at 3:46) in his quest to crack open the champagne for stage and overall winner.
But the Quintana brothers and Lopez were having none of it. They caught and attacked the leaders, leaving Torres chasing behind with Sepulveda and Lampre's Ilia Koshevoy, who took fourth on the stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:35:49
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:23
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|6
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:41
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:58
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:01:38
|10
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale
|0:01:45
|12
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:01:56
|13
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale
|0:01:57
|14
|Steven Calderon (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|16
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:16
|17
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|18
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:02:18
|19
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexico
|0:02:34
|20
|Matias Perez (Uru) Uruguay
|21
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:02:41
|23
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|26
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:03:01
|27
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
|0:03:03
|28
|Walter Gaston (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:03:06
|29
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:03:17
|30
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|0:03:20
|31
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:24
|32
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|0:03:40
|33
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:04:06
|34
|Elias Tello (Chi) Chile
|0:04:29
|35
|Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:04:31
|36
|Javier Gaston (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:04:43
|37
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:51
|38
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:04:56
|39
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:01
|40
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:05:25
|41
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|42
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:05:57
|43
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:02
|44
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:06:08
|45
|Hathan Brown (USA) Cannondale
|0:06:58
|46
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Unitedhealthcare
|47
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|48
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica
|49
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:07:45
|50
|Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay
|51
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatatev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:01
|52
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|54
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja - MMR
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-step
|56
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|59
|Jose Mojica (Cub) Cuba
|60
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|61
|Chris A. Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|62
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil
|65
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:24
|66
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja - MMR
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:59
|68
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:10:08
|69
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:10:10
|70
|Josue Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team
|71
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja - MMR
|72
|Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:10:13
|73
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:10:17
|74
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:10:43
|75
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:11:11
|76
|Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:11:17
|77
|Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:11:27
|78
|Marcos Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:11:39
|79
|Jans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:11:52
|80
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:12:30
|81
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:53
|82
|Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:14:00
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy
|0:16:18
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-step
|85
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-step
|86
|Ulises Castillo (Mex) Mexico
|87
|René Corella (Mex) Mexico
|88
|Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
|89
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|90
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Roderick Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay
|92
|Nicolas Navarro (Arg) Argentina
|93
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale
|95
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|97
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|98
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|99
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:22
|100
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|101
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:29
|102
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:17:37
|103
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|104
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:18:13
|105
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|106
|Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:18:16
|107
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:18:32
|108
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:18:55
|109
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:57
|110
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Inteja - MMR
|111
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Unitedhealthcare
|112
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:21:14
|113
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:35
|114
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:21:51
|115
|Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|116
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|117
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|118
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:11
|119
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:22:17
|120
|German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:23:05
|121
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:23:13
|122
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:35
|123
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:25:55
|125
|Cristian Cornejo (Chi) Chile
|0:26:05
|126
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:07
|127
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|0:26:15
|128
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|0:26:16
|129
|Mauro A. Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:26:36
|130
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:26:46
|131
|Sebatian Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros
|132
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:26:59
|133
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:27:31
|134
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Cannondale
|0:27:39
|135
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:04
|136
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|0:28:07
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-step
|138
|Francesco Chicchi (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|139
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|143
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|145
|Joel Garcia (Dom) Inteja - MMR
|0:29:03
|146
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|0:29:04
|147
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|148
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil
|0:31:49
|150
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:34:59
|151
|Juan Cueto (Dom) Inteja - MMR
|0:37:45
|152
|Yasmani Viamontes (Cub) Cuba
|153
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:37:57
|DNF
|Guido Palma (Arg) Los Matanceros
|DNF
|Endrigo Da Rosa (Bra) Brazil
|DNF
|Rodrigo Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
|DNF
|Antonio Prestes (Bra) Brazil
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|DNS
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-step
|DNS
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica
|8
|3
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica
|6
|4
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|4
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|2
|6
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|3
|pts
|2
|Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:50:32
|2
|Costa Rica
|0:04:08
|3
|Mexico
|0:04:46
|4
|Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:05:14
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:54
|6
|Cannondale
|0:07:35
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:28
|8
|Uruguay
|0:10:38
|9
|Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:13:18
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:44
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:13:59
|12
|Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:15:20
|13
|S.E.P. San Juan
|0:16:04
|14
|Team Jamis
|0:16:35
|15
|San Luis Team
|0:17:44
|16
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:18:57
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:57
|18
|Argentina
|0:24:16
|19
|Inteja - MMR
|0:25:30
|20
|Cuba
|0:28:59
|21
|Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:30:40
|22
|Chile
|23
|Holowesko Citadel
|0:32:59
|24
|Drapac
|0:34:33
|25
|Los Matanceros
|0:37:04
|26
|Etixx Quickstep
|0:38:32
|27
|Italia
|0:42:31
|28
|Brazil
|0:54:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20:15:21
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:00:20
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|6
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:15
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:31
|8
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:02:41
|9
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:02:44
|10
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale
|0:03:31
|11
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:04:09
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|13
|Steven Calderon (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:04:38
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:50
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:13
|16
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|0:05:34
|17
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:47
|18
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:06:01
|19
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:06:05
|20
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:06:07
|21
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:10
|22
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico
|0:07:15
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:10
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:40
|25
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:08:55
|26
|Javier Gaston (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:09:31
|27
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:09:40
|28
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:10:59
|29
|Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:11:10
|30
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:11:11
|31
|Walter Gaston (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:11:37
|32
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Unitedhealthcare
|0:11:46
|33
|Elias Tello (Chi) Chile
|0:12:08
|34
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:12:19
|35
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:30
|36
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:12:38
|37
|Matias Perez (Uru) Uruguay
|0:12:42
|38
|Josue Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:12:49
|39
|Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:03
|40
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:14:42
|41
|Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina
|0:15:43
|42
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:16:29
|43
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:55
|44
|Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:16:56
|45
|Jose Mojica (Cub) Cuba
|0:17:44
|46
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:17:52
|47
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|0:19:04
|48
|Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina
|0:20:09
|49
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil
|0:20:31
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:21:05
|51
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:21:26
|52
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:22:02
|53
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja - MMR
|0:22:09
|54
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
|0:22:24
|55
|Marcos Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:22:41
|56
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:50
|57
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:23:16
|58
|Hathan Brown (USA) Cannondale
|0:23:38
|59
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:23:55
|60
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatatev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:24:15
|62
|Chris A. Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:25:57
|63
|Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja - MMR
|0:26:35
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:48
|65
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:27:39
|66
|Jans Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:27:56
|67
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:28:08
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare
|0:28:32
|69
|Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
|0:29:10
|70
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:13
|71
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:29
|72
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|73
|Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja - MMR
|0:32:39
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy
|0:33:31
|75
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:33:41
|76
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:34:23
|77
|Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:34:45
|78
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:34:58
|79
|Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:35:06
|80
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:35:19
|81
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo
|82
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:45
|83
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:08
|84
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:36:19
|85
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:14
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-step
|0:37:43
|87
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:36
|88
|German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|0:38:55
|89
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|0:39:11
|90
|Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:39:56
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-step
|0:41:05
|92
|Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:41:10
|93
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:41:13
|94
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:27
|95
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale
|0:41:59
|96
|René Corella (Mex) Mexico
|0:42:22
|97
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:28
|98
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Inteja - MMR
|0:43:18
|99
|Nicolas Navarro (Arg) Argentina
|0:43:44
|100
|Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
|0:44:01
|101
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros
|0:44:04
|102
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:21
|103
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:44:25
|104
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|0:44:38
|105
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:45:14
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:46:14
|107
|Roderick Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay
|0:46:16
|108
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:46:36
|109
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-step
|0:46:49
|110
|Mauro A. Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:47:22
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:48:03
|112
|Ulises Castillo (Mex) Mexico
|0:48:38
|113
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:48:48
|114
|Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:48:52
|115
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:49:13
|116
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-step
|0:49:22
|117
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale
|0:50:16
|118
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:52:26
|119
|Jaime Suaza (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:52:44
|120
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
|0:53:06
|121
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|0:53:56
|122
|Cristian Cornejo (Chi) Chile
|0:54:16
|123
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:54:57
|124
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|0:54:58
|125
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:13
|126
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:55:40
|127
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:53
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:57:08
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:06
|130
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:13
|131
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:58:17
|132
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:58:18
|133
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Unitedhealthcare
|0:58:21
|134
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:09
|135
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:59:29
|136
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:34
|137
|Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
|0:59:42
|138
|Julian Gaday (Arg) Los Matanceros
|1:00:54
|139
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|1:01:43
|140
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|1:02:27
|141
|Francesco Chicchi (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1:03:35
|142
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko Citadel
|1:03:47
|143
|Joel Garcia (Dom) Inteja - MMR
|1:03:54
|144
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy
|1:04:02
|145
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Cannondale
|1:07:09
|146
|Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil
|1:08:29
|147
|Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|1:09:03
|148
|Sebatian Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros
|1:09:10
|149
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|1:09:42
|150
|Juan Cueto (Dom) Inteja - MMR
|1:11:33
|151
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|1:13:23
|152
|Yasmani Viamontes (Cub) Cuba
|1:28:36
|153
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|1:38:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica
|14
|pts
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept
|12
|3
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|4
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|12
|5
|Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team
|9
|pts
|2
|German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina
|6
|3
|Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
|6
|4
|Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
|6
|5
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|6
|6
|Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
|5
|7
|Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
|4
|8
|Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20:15:59
|2
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:09:02
|3
|Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team
|0:10:32
|4
|Elias Tello (Chi) Chile
|0:11:30
|5
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:17:14
|6
|Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil
|0:19:53
|7
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
|0:21:46
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|60:50:40
|2
|Costa Rica
|0:10:05
|3
|Strongman -Campagniolo
|0:12:50
|4
|Mexico
|0:14:35
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:20
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:47
|7
|Cannondale
|0:21:35
|8
|Uruguay
|0:25:47
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:26:12
|10
|Delko-Marseille-KTM
|0:27:21
|11
|San Luis Team
|0:29:09
|12
|S.E.P. San Juan
|0:29:50
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:36
|14
|Team Jamis
|0:36:26
|15
|Fortuneo Vital Concept
|0:36:32
|16
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:49:42
|17
|Holowesko Citadel
|0:56:27
|18
|Argentina
|1:00:03
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:00:36
|20
|Chile
|1:06:50
|21
|Inteja - MMR
|1:08:21
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini
|1:12:10
|23
|Cuba
|1:12:12
|24
|Etixx Quickstep
|1:12:51
|25
|Drapac
|1:35:40
|26
|Italia
|1:38:16
|27
|Los Matanceros
|1:45:42
|28
|Brazil
|1:51:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy