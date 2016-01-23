Trending

Tour de San Luis: Lopez wins final mountain stage

Dayer Quintana takes race lead

Image 1 of 60

Riders make their way through a wet patch during stage 6.

Riders make their way through a wet patch during stage 6.
(Image credit: bettinie)
Image 2 of 60

Bananas for Etixx-QuickStep

Bananas for Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 60

The AG2R riders after the final stage

The AG2R riders after the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 60

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step)

Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 60

François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 60

François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale)

François Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 60

Riders under the sun

Riders under the sun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 60

Ilia Koshevoy leads the breakaway

Ilia Koshevoy leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 60

The three man breakaway

The three man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 60

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) couldn't hold onto his overall lead

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) couldn't hold onto his overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 60

The Quintana brother and Miguel Angel Lopez on the final climb of stage 6.

The Quintana brother and Miguel Angel Lopez on the final climb of stage 6.
(Image credit: bettinie)
Image 17 of 60

Riders make their way through a wet patch during stage 6.

Riders make their way through a wet patch during stage 6.
(Image credit: bettinie)
Image 18 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final climb of stage 6

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final climb of stage 6
(Image credit: bettinie)
Image 19 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the final climb of stage 6 in San Luis.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the final climb of stage 6 in San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 60

Riders make their way through a wet patch on the stage 6 route

Riders make their way through a wet patch on the stage 6 route
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 60

PierPaolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

PierPaolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 60

Dayer Quintana celebrates taking over the race lead at the Tour de San Luis.

Dayer Quintana celebrates taking over the race lead at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 60

Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Sidermec)

Rodolfo Torres (Androni-Sidermec)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 60

Riders make their way through a wet patch on the stage 6 route

Riders make their way through a wet patch on the stage 6 route
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 60

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 60

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 60

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 60

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 60

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis

Miguel A. Lopez crosses the finish line to win stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 60

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Lopez and Dayer Quintana.

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Lopez and Dayer Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez approaches the finish line during stage 6.

Miguel Angel Lopez approaches the finish line during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his win during stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis.

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates his win during stage 6 at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 60

Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez

Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez and Rafal Majka

Miguel Angel Lopez and Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 60

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda, Dayer Quintana and Ilia Koshevoy.

Eduardo Sepulveda, Dayer Quintana and Ilia Koshevoy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda, Dayer Quintana and Ilia Koshevoy.

Eduardo Sepulveda, Dayer Quintana and Ilia Koshevoy.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda lost thge race leader's jersey during stage 6.

Eduardo Sepulveda lost thge race leader's jersey during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 60

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana.

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 60

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana.

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 60

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda lost the race leader's jersey during stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a San Juan

Eduardo Sepulveda lost the race leader's jersey during stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a San Juan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez approaches the finish line during stage 6.

Miguel Angel Lopez approaches the finish line during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 60

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) sprints for the line

Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo Vital Concept) sprints for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 60

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 60

Riders make their way through a wet spot on the course during stage 6.

Riders make their way through a wet spot on the course during stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 60

Nairo Quintana, Dayer Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez

Nairo Quintana, Dayer Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali finished 9th during stage 6 at San Luis.

Vincenzo Nibali finished 9th during stage 6 at San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 51 of 60

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Angel Lopez and Dayer Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 52 of 60

Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis.

Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 6 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 53 of 60

Filippo Pozzato riding for Italy.

Filippo Pozzato riding for Italy.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 54 of 60

Rafal Majka.

Rafal Majka.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 55 of 60

Vincenzo Nibali on the final climb of stage 6.

Vincenzo Nibali on the final climb of stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 56 of 60

Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez

Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 57 of 60

Miguel Angel Lopez solo on the final climb

Miguel Angel Lopez solo on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 58 of 60

A rider slides through a wet patch during stage 6.

A rider slides through a wet patch during stage 6.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 59 of 60

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida)

Ilia Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 60 of 60

Cannondale's Nate Brown

Cannondale's Nate Brown
(Image credit: Bettini)

Astana's Miguel Lopez claimed the queen stage of the Tour de San Luis, out-sprinting brothers Nairo and Dayer Quintana of Movistar atop the Filo de la Sierra de Comechingones.

Overnight race leader Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) lost contact on the 7.5km final ascent, and conceded the overall lead to Dayer Quintana by 20 seconds, but kept second place over Nairo Quintana, who is 15 seconds further behind.

The Tour de San Luis heated up on stage 6, a 159.7km dash from La Toma to the summit of Filo Sierras Comechingones - the last chance for the overall contenders to shake the grasp of Sepulveda on that leader's jersey.

The soaring temperatures in the valley did not stop the peloton from hitting out hard, with multiple attacks peppering the first hour of racing. Eventually three riders escaped the grip of the bunch, with Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Lampre-Merida), Romanian Eduard Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Juan Magallanes (Mexico) making up the lucky trio.

As the peloton settled in for the stage, the trio set about building up a rather large lead that neared six minutes at the midpoint of the stage. With 70km to go the gap had ballooned to seven minutes, but a gradual ascent in the final 40km put the advantage back in the peloton's hands, bringing the lead back to five minutes.

The peloton had clawed the leaders back to three minutes when they reached the base of the Mirador del Sol, and began the 10km ascent that preceded the 7.5km climb to the Comechingones.

As the peloton approached the climb, the trio's lead was down to just two minutes, and it became clear their time out front would not last much longer.

At the head of the peloton, the local San Luis team led the way into the climb to the thrill of the fans. The effort paid off, bringing the gap to the leaders down to a minute with 10km to go.

Alfredo Lucero (San Luis Team) launched an attack with Cesar Rojas (Costa Rica) and Richard Carapaz (Strongman -Campagniolo), catching the breakaway at the final climb, with only Grosu able to maintain their pace.

The overall contenders now had four leaders to catch, with Lucero the best placed amongst them, and starting the stage 6:33 down, he was little threat to Sepulveda, but there was pride at stake.

It was not long before the peloton brought the four riders back, although it was a much reduced bunch that now led the race.

Astana and Movistar were among the main drivers of the pace as they crested the Mirador del Sol, with the Quintana brothers up against Miguel Lopez and, of course, Vincenzo Nibali. Race leader Sepúlveda, Torres, Androni Giocattoli's Rodolfo Torres and last year's race winner Dani Díaz were all present at the front.

A stiff headwind discouraged any early attacks on the final ascent of the day. The first one to break the stalemate was Torres, who began the stage 1:37 down on GC. The Colombian opened up a gap, and he was joined by Josua Gonzales (Costa Rica - 21st at 3:46) in his quest to crack open the champagne for stage and overall winner.

But the Quintana brothers and Lopez were having none of it. They caught and attacked the leaders, leaving Torres chasing behind with Sepulveda and Lampre's Ilia Koshevoy, who took fourth on the stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4:35:49
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:02
3Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:04
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:00:23
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept
6Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:41
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:58
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica0:01:38
10Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale0:01:45
12Ignacio Perez (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:01:56
13Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale0:01:57
14Steven Calderon (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
16Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:02:16
17Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo
18Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica0:02:18
19Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexico0:02:34
20Matias Perez (Uru) Uruguay
21Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:02:41
23Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:48
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:59
26Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:03:01
27Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy0:03:03
28Walter Gaston (Arg) Los Matanceros0:03:06
29Juan Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica0:03:17
30Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel0:03:20
31Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:24
32Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel0:03:40
33Oscar Sanchez (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo0:04:06
34Elias Tello (Chi) Chile0:04:29
35Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team0:04:31
36Javier Gaston (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:04:43
37Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare0:04:51
38Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo Vini Fantini0:04:56
39Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:05:01
40Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo0:05:25
41François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
42Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:05:57
43Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:06:02
44Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team0:06:08
45Hathan Brown (USA) Cannondale0:06:58
46Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Unitedhealthcare
47Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
48Cesar Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica
49Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:07:45
50Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay
51Bakhtiyar Kozhatatev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:01
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
54Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja - MMR
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-step
56Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko-Marseille-KTM
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept
59Jose Mojica (Cub) Cuba
60Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
61Chris A. Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo Vital Concept
62Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil
65Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:24
66Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja - MMR
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:59
68Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:10:08
69Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team0:10:10
70Josue Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team
71Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja - MMR
72Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:10:13
73Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros0:10:17
74Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo0:10:43
75Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:11:11
76Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica0:11:17
77Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica0:11:27
78Marcos Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:11:39
79Jans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:11:52
80Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:12:30
81Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:53
82Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:14:00
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy0:16:18
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-step
85Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-step
86Ulises Castillo (Mex) Mexico
87René Corella (Mex) Mexico
88Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico
89Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan
90Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Roderick Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay
92Nicolas Navarro (Arg) Argentina
93Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
94Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale
95Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida
96Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil
97Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
98Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare
99Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:22
100Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
101Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:29
102Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:17:37
103Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba
104Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team0:18:13
105Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
106Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:18:16
107Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:18:32
108Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:18:55
109Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:18:57
110Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Inteja - MMR
111Carlos Alzate (Col) Unitedhealthcare
112Jaime Suaza (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo0:21:14
113Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:35
114Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:21:51
115Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini
116Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
117Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
118Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:11
119Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:22:17
120German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:23:05
121Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:23:13
122Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:35
123Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo Vital Concept0:25:55
125Cristian Cornejo (Chi) Chile0:26:05
126Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:26:07
127Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy0:26:15
128Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy0:26:16
129Mauro A. Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team0:26:36
130Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:26:46
131Sebatian Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros
132Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:26:59
133Julian Gaday (Arg) Los Matanceros0:27:31
134Phil Gaimon (USA) Cannondale0:27:39
135Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:04
136Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy0:28:07
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-step
138Francesco Chicchi (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
139Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
143Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
145Joel Garcia (Dom) Inteja - MMR0:29:03
146Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko Citadel0:29:04
147Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel
148Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
149Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil0:31:49
150Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:34:59
151Juan Cueto (Dom) Inteja - MMR0:37:45
152Yasmani Viamontes (Cub) Cuba
153Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept0:37:57
DNFGuido Palma (Arg) Los Matanceros
DNFEndrigo Da Rosa (Bra) Brazil
DNFRodrigo Dos Santos (Bra) Brazil
DNFAntonio Prestes (Bra) Brazil
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo Vital Concept
DNFJonathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko Citadel
DNSRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-step
DNSFernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-step

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3)-Balneario El Rincon, km. 146.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini3pts
2Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1)-Mirador Del Sol, km.152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica8
3Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica6
4Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis4
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
6Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) -Filo Sierra Comechingones, km. 159.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8
3Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida4
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept2
6Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint 1-Naschel, km. 47
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini3pts
2Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 2 -Carpinteria, km. 136.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini3pts
2Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:50:32
2Costa Rica0:04:08
3Mexico0:04:46
4Strongman -Campagniolo0:05:14
5Astana Pro Team0:06:54
6Cannondale0:07:35
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:28
8Uruguay0:10:38
9Delko-Marseille-KTM0:13:18
10AG2R La Mondiale0:13:44
11Lampre-Merida0:13:59
12Fortuneo Vital Concept0:15:20
13S.E.P. San Juan0:16:04
14Team Jamis0:16:35
15San Luis Team0:17:44
16Unitedhealthcare0:18:57
17Androni Giocattoli0:23:57
18Argentina0:24:16
19Inteja - MMR0:25:30
20Cuba0:28:59
21Nippo Vini Fantini0:30:40
22Chile
23Holowesko Citadel0:32:59
24Drapac0:34:33
25Los Matanceros0:37:04
26Etixx Quickstep0:38:32
27Italia0:42:31
28Brazil0:54:03

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20:15:21
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept0:00:20
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
4Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida0:01:42
6Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:15
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:31
8Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica0:02:41
9Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:02:44
10Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale0:03:31
11Jonathan Millan (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo0:04:09
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
13Steven Calderon (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo0:04:38
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale0:04:50
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:13
16Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko Citadel0:05:34
17Eder Frayre (Mex) Mexico0:05:47
18Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica0:06:01
19Ignacio Perez (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:06:05
20Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:06:07
21Miguel Alvarez (Mex) Mexico0:06:10
22Flavio De Luna (Mex) Mexico0:07:15
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:10
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:08:40
25Oscar Sanchez (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo0:08:55
26Javier Gaston (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:09:31
27Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:09:40
28Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo Vini Fantini0:10:59
29Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team0:11:10
30Juan Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica0:11:11
31Walter Gaston (Arg) Los Matanceros0:11:37
32Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Unitedhealthcare0:11:46
33Elias Tello (Chi) Chile0:12:08
34Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:12:19
35Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:30
36Alfredo Lucero (Arg) San Luis Team0:12:38
37Matias Perez (Uru) Uruguay0:12:42
38Josue Moyano (Arg) San Luis Team0:12:49
39Jorge Bravo (Uru) Uruguay0:14:03
40Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept0:14:42
41Alejandro Duran (Arg) Argentina0:15:43
42Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:16:29
43Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:55
44Pablo Mudarra (CRc) Costa Rica0:16:56
45Jose Mojica (Cub) Cuba0:17:44
46Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:17:52
47Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko Citadel0:19:04
48Ruben Ramos (Arg) Argentina0:20:09
49Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil0:20:31
50Matthew Busche (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:21:05
51Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:21:26
52Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:22:02
53Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja - MMR0:22:09
54Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy0:22:24
55Marcos Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:22:41
56Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:22:50
57Sergio Godoy (Arg) San Luis Team0:23:16
58Hathan Brown (USA) Cannondale0:23:38
59Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:23:55
60Bakhtiyar Kozhatatev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo0:24:15
62Chris A. Sorensen (Den) Fortuneo Vital Concept0:25:57
63Diego Milan (Dom) Inteja - MMR0:26:35
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:48
65Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:27:39
66Jans Arias (Cub) Cuba0:27:56
67Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:28:08
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Unitedhealthcare0:28:32
69Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico0:29:10
70Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:13
71Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:29
72François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
73Israel Nuño (Spa) Inteja - MMR0:32:39
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Italy0:33:31
75Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:33:41
76Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:34:23
77Mauricio Muller (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:34:45
78Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:34:58
79Paul Betancourt (CRc) Costa Rica0:35:06
80Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:35:19
81Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Strongman -Campagniolo
82Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:45
83Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:08
84Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:36:19
85Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:14
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-step0:37:43
87Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:36
88German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina0:38:55
89Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan0:39:11
90Matias Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:39:56
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-step0:41:05
92Marco Canola (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:41:10
93Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team0:41:13
94Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:41:27
95Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale0:41:59
96René Corella (Mex) Mexico0:42:22
97Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:28
98Ignacio Sarabia (Mex) Inteja - MMR0:43:18
99Nicolas Navarro (Arg) Argentina0:43:44
100Andre Gohr (Bra) Brazil0:44:01
101Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros0:44:04
102Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:21
103Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:44:25
104Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:44:38
105Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:45:14
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:46:14
107Roderick Asconeguy (Uru) Uruguay0:46:16
108Cesar Rojas (CRc) Costa Rica0:46:36
109Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-step0:46:49
110Mauro A. Richeze (Arg) San Luis Team0:47:22
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:48:03
112Ulises Castillo (Mex) Mexico0:48:38
113Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:48:48
114Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini0:48:52
115Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:49:13
116Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-step0:49:22
117Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale0:50:16
118Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:52:26
119Jaime Suaza (Col) Strongman -Campagniolo0:52:44
120Felix Nodarse (Cub) Cuba0:53:06
121Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy0:53:56
122Cristian Cornejo (Chi) Chile0:54:16
123Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy0:54:57
124Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko Citadel0:54:58
125Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:13
126Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko-Marseille-KTM0:55:40
127Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:53
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:57:08
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:06
130Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:58:13
131Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:58:17
132Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:58:18
133Carlos Alzate (Col) Unitedhealthcare0:58:21
134Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:09
135Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:59:29
136Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:34
137Lucas Gaday (Arg) Argentina0:59:42
138Julian Gaday (Arg) Los Matanceros1:00:54
139Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1:01:43
140Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy1:02:27
141Francesco Chicchi (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1:03:35
142Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko Citadel1:03:47
143Joel Garcia (Dom) Inteja - MMR1:03:54
144Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Italy1:04:02
145Phil Gaimon (USA) Cannondale1:07:09
146Lucas Motta (Bra) Brazil1:08:29
147Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina1:09:03
148Sebatian Tolosa (Arg) Los Matanceros1:09:10
149Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo Vital Concept1:09:42
150Juan Cueto (Dom) Inteja - MMR1:11:33
151Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Chile1:13:23
152Yasmani Viamontes (Cub) Cuba1:28:36
153Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo Vital Concept1:38:18

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Villalobos (CRc) Costa Rica14pts
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo Vital Concept12
3Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli12
4Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis12
5Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team11
6Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
8Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Costa Rica8

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Guevara (Arg) San Luis Team9pts
2German N. Tivani (Arg) Argentina6
3Eduard M. Grosu (Rom) Nippo Vini Fantini6
4Juan I Curuchet (Arg) Argentina6
5Emiliano Ibarra (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan6
6Gonzalo Najar (Arg) S.E.P. San Juan5
7Juan Magallanes (Mex) Mexico4
8Ariel Sivori (Arg) Los Matanceros4

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel A. Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team20:15:59
2Anderson Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:09:02
3Giuliano Mini (Arg) San Luis Team0:10:32
4Elias Tello (Chi) Chile0:11:30
5Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:17:14
6Caio Godoy (Bra) Brazil0:19:53
7Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy0:21:46
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:22:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team60:50:40
2Costa Rica0:10:05
3Strongman -Campagniolo0:12:50
4Mexico0:14:35
5Astana Pro Team0:18:20
6Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:47
7Cannondale0:21:35
8Uruguay0:25:47
9Lampre-Merida0:26:12
10Delko-Marseille-KTM0:27:21
11San Luis Team0:29:09
12S.E.P. San Juan0:29:50
13AG2R La Mondiale0:31:36
14Team Jamis0:36:26
15Fortuneo Vital Concept0:36:32
16Unitedhealthcare0:49:42
17Holowesko Citadel0:56:27
18Argentina1:00:03
19Androni Giocattoli1:00:36
20Chile1:06:50
21Inteja - MMR1:08:21
22Nippo Vini Fantini1:12:10
23Cuba1:12:12
24Etixx Quickstep1:12:51
25Drapac1:35:40
26Italia1:38:16
27Los Matanceros1:45:42
28Brazil1:51:44

