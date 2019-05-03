Image 1 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 12 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 12 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 12 David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 12 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie. A day after Stefan Küng soloed to the stage 2 win, Gaudu showed off his rapidly improving climbing talents by beating Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the steep finish to Chateau de Romont.

Michael Woods (EF Education First) was fourth after tangling with Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) but Gaudu stole the limelight, struggling to understand how he had beaten some of the best Grand Tour riders in the peloton.

The 22-year-old Breton timed his acceleration perfectly, avoiding a late crash and poor positioning before dancing on the pedals to won by several bike lengths as his bigger-name rivals could only chase him and fight for the remaining time bonuses.

Gaudu won the 2016 Tour de L'Avenir, indicating his stage race talents. He took his first professional victory at the Tour de l'Ain in 2017 but this is his first WorldTour victory. He made his Tour de France debut in 2018, finishing 34th overall and fourth in the best young rider classification.

"I felt really good all day," Gaudu explained.

"In the final, the guys did a great job to position me over the last couple of climbs. When we brought Thomas De Gendt back and I felt I still had some power in the legs. At the foot of the final climb I was up in the front positions and as we went up I was feeling pretty strong.

"Coming out of the final bend I knew I had to go for it but I didn't overly believe I could do it. I said to myself: 'all the way to the line,' but thought that it wasn't possible, that'd I'd finish second, but in the end, it smiled on me."

Thanks to a ten-second time bonus, Gaudu is now second overall, six seconds behind Roglic, with Costa third overall at eight seconds. The Tour de Romandie will be decided over the weekend with the mountain stage on Saturday and then a 16.8km time trial around Geneve on Sunday. Gaudu is not great in time trials but was upbeat about a day in the mountains.

"Tomorrow is going to be hard and the weather won't be great either. The climb is pretty good and so we'll see what happens. I think I've got a couple of bullets left to fire. We'll see."

How it unfolded

The 160km stage covered three different out and back loops from Romont, with a shark's tooth profile making for a day of suffering before the kick up to the finish.

Sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of the first to attack but then surprisingly quit the race. The early break formed after 25km with Kenny Elissonde (Team Ineos), Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) soon gaining a minute. The break shuffled, with Amador dropping back and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) came across but Jumbo-Visma rode to protect Roglic's yellow jersey and the gap never grew past 1:40.

Behind the sprinters and their teammates slipped off the back on the climbs but chased to close the gap as they enjoyed some final climbing training for the Giro d'Italia.

With 35km to go and three nasty climbs remaining, the EF Education First took over the pace setting from Jumbo-Visma, keen to shake out the peloton and set up Woods for the steep finish. Hugh Carthy caused some damage on a climb, and then Tanel Kangert took over before Joe Dombrowski also hit the front. Their efforts brought the break to heel with 17km to go and spat out a number of sprinters.

EF Education First stayed in control until 6.5km to go when Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) tried a solo attack. He is always a threat but was soon chased down as all the overall contenders fought for position near the front. They knew it was vital to be in the top ten if they were fighting for the stage victory and the important time bonuses.

Thomas was dragged up front with a kilometre to go and Costa was well placed. However others were fighting for position and a touch of wheels in a turn sparked a crash, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) taking down Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Their chances were over.

In sight of the line, Thomas also almost rode into Woods and lost his chance. However, Gaudu was up front and away from the fighting. He saw the finish approach, danced on the pedals, and soon opened a gap on his rivals, winning with his arms open and huge smile on his face.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:50:53 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 5 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:03 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:00:06 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 20 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:12 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 26 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 27 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 29 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:20 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 31 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 32 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 35 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 36 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 37 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 38 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 39 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 40 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:46 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:52 44 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:00:55 45 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 46 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 47 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 48 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 51 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:01:17 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:21 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 54 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:51 55 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 56 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 59 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:02 60 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:04:00 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:27 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 63 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 65 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 66 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 67 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 68 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 69 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 70 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 72 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 73 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 74 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 77 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 78 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 81 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 82 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 83 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 84 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:11 85 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 86 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:16 87 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 93 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 95 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 97 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 100 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 101 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 104 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 105 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 106 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 107 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 108 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 109 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:08:27 111 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:08:32 112 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:38 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 116 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 117 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 119 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 120 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 122 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 123 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 124 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:11:46 126 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:01 127 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:18:30 DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb DNF Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNS Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1, km. 92.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 pts 2 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 6

Sprint 2, km. 153.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 30 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 18 5 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 14 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 4 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 3 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 2

Mountain 1 - Sorens, km. 11.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 4 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Vuisternens-en-Ogoz, km. 40.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 5 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 3 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 3 - Vauderens, km. 96.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 5 pts 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 2 4 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Villars-Bramard, km. 147.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 8 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 4 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 5 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:50:53 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:13 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 4 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:33 5 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:51 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:02 8 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:27 9 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:08:16 15 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 16 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 18 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 19 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:08:32 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:11:38 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:18:30 24 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:32:54 2 EF Education First 10 3 UAE Team Emirates 18 4 Astana Pro Team 21 5 Groupama-FDJ 27 6 AG2R La Mondiale 34 7 Switzerland 1080:00:00 8 Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 9 CCC Team 0:01:07 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 11 Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:27 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:44 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:15 14 Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:35 15 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:01 16 Dimension Data 0:06:11 17 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:41 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:06:46 19 Team Ineos 0:07:06 20 Team Sunweb 0:10:59

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 12:23:02 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:08 4 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:20 6 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:21 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:27 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:00:28 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:33 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 16 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 19 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:23 21 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:01:24 22 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:29 23 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 24 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:38 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 26 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:01:57 27 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:02:04 28 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:05 31 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 32 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:34 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:50 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:05:16 36 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:24 37 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 38 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:26 39 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:28 40 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:05:30 41 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:05:35 42 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:38 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:05:51 45 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:05:52 46 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:55 47 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:57 48 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:06:07 49 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:06:26 50 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:51 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:57 52 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:18 54 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:12 55 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:13 56 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:13 57 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:45 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:09:56 59 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:10:26 60 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:31 61 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:32 62 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:10:33 63 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48 64 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:14 65 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 66 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 67 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:14:30 68 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:40 69 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:14:41 70 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:15:59 71 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:31 72 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:16:56 73 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:03 74 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:17:09 75 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:10 76 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:17:12 77 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:15 78 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:17:16 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:32 80 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:17:43 81 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:34 82 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:19:00 83 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:02 84 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:07 85 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:15 86 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:55 87 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:23 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:38 89 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:40 90 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:36 91 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:40 92 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:21:44 93 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:46 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:21:47 95 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:21:53 96 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:56 97 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:42 98 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:23:15 99 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:26 100 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:46 101 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:17 102 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:16 103 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:33 104 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:39 105 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:41 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:27 107 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:39 108 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:29:19 109 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:37 110 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:40 111 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:13 112 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 113 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:20 114 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:24 115 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:29 116 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:30 117 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:19 118 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:38:07 119 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:12 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:41:36 121 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:14 122 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:18 123 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:26 124 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:37 125 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:54 126 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:07 127 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:53:30

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 95 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 88 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 80 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 67 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 36 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 7 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 22 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 22 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 20 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 19 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 23 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 15 24 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 12 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 12 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 10 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 29 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 30 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 32 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 33 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 34 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 8 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 7 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 38 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 39 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 6 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 6 41 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 5 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 44 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 45 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 2 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 46 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 22 3 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 16 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 5 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 10 6 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 7 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 8 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 6 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 5 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 4 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 16 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 4 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 18 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 19 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 21 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 3 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 23 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 24 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2 25 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 26 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12:23:08 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:49 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:23 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:02 5 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:12 6 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:06 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:08:07 8 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:42 9 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:13:19 10 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:15:53 11 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:25 12 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:17:10 13 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:01 14 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:34 15 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:30 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:34 17 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:21:47 18 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:50 19 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:25:11 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:27 21 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:20 22 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:48 23 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:53:24