Tour de Romandie: Gaudu claims victory on stage 3
Roglic keeps race lead
Stage 3: Romont - Romont
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie. A day after Stefan Küng soloed to the stage 2 win, Gaudu showed off his rapidly improving climbing talents by beating Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the steep finish to Chateau de Romont.
Michael Woods (EF Education First) was fourth after tangling with Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) but Gaudu stole the limelight, struggling to understand how he had beaten some of the best Grand Tour riders in the peloton.
The 22-year-old Breton timed his acceleration perfectly, avoiding a late crash and poor positioning before dancing on the pedals to won by several bike lengths as his bigger-name rivals could only chase him and fight for the remaining time bonuses.
Gaudu won the 2016 Tour de L'Avenir, indicating his stage race talents. He took his first professional victory at the Tour de l'Ain in 2017 but this is his first WorldTour victory. He made his Tour de France debut in 2018, finishing 34th overall and fourth in the best young rider classification.
"I felt really good all day," Gaudu explained.
"In the final, the guys did a great job to position me over the last couple of climbs. When we brought Thomas De Gendt back and I felt I still had some power in the legs. At the foot of the final climb I was up in the front positions and as we went up I was feeling pretty strong.
"Coming out of the final bend I knew I had to go for it but I didn't overly believe I could do it. I said to myself: 'all the way to the line,' but thought that it wasn't possible, that'd I'd finish second, but in the end, it smiled on me."
Thanks to a ten-second time bonus, Gaudu is now second overall, six seconds behind Roglic, with Costa third overall at eight seconds. The Tour de Romandie will be decided over the weekend with the mountain stage on Saturday and then a 16.8km time trial around Geneve on Sunday. Gaudu is not great in time trials but was upbeat about a day in the mountains.
"Tomorrow is going to be hard and the weather won't be great either. The climb is pretty good and so we'll see what happens. I think I've got a couple of bullets left to fire. We'll see."
How it unfolded
The 160km stage covered three different out and back loops from Romont, with a shark's tooth profile making for a day of suffering before the kick up to the finish.
Sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of the first to attack but then surprisingly quit the race. The early break formed after 25km with Kenny Elissonde (Team Ineos), Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) soon gaining a minute. The break shuffled, with Amador dropping back and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) came across but Jumbo-Visma rode to protect Roglic's yellow jersey and the gap never grew past 1:40.
Behind the sprinters and their teammates slipped off the back on the climbs but chased to close the gap as they enjoyed some final climbing training for the Giro d'Italia.
With 35km to go and three nasty climbs remaining, the EF Education First took over the pace setting from Jumbo-Visma, keen to shake out the peloton and set up Woods for the steep finish. Hugh Carthy caused some damage on a climb, and then Tanel Kangert took over before Joe Dombrowski also hit the front. Their efforts brought the break to heel with 17km to go and spat out a number of sprinters.
EF Education First stayed in control until 6.5km to go when Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) tried a solo attack. He is always a threat but was soon chased down as all the overall contenders fought for position near the front. They knew it was vital to be in the top ten if they were fighting for the stage victory and the important time bonuses.
Thomas was dragged up front with a kilometre to go and Costa was well placed. However others were fighting for position and a touch of wheels in a turn sparked a crash, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) taking down Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Their chances were over.
In sight of the line, Thomas also almost rode into Woods and lost his chance. However, Gaudu was up front and away from the fighting. He saw the finish approach, danced on the pedals, and soon opened a gap on his rivals, winning with his arms open and huge smile on his face.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:50:53
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|5
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:03
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:00:06
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:00:12
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|24
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:20
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|31
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|32
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|36
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|39
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|40
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:46
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:52
|44
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:55
|45
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:56
|46
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|47
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|48
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|51
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:01:17
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|54
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:51
|55
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|56
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|59
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:02
|60
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:04:00
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:27
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|63
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|66
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|67
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|69
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|70
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|74
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|77
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|78
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|81
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|82
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:11
|85
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|86
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:16
|87
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|92
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|93
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|95
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|100
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|104
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|105
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|106
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|109
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:27
|111
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:08:32
|112
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:38
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|117
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|119
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|122
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:11:46
|126
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:01
|127
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:30
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|18
|5
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|3
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|3
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|2
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|4
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|2
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:50:53
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:13
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:20
|4
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:33
|5
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:56
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:51
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:02
|8
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:08:16
|15
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|18
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|19
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:08:32
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:38
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:30
|24
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:32:54
|2
|EF Education First
|10
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|18
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|27
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|7
|Switzerland
|1080:00:00
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|9
|CCC Team
|0:01:07
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:27
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:44
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:15
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:35
|15
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:06:11
|17
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:41
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:46
|19
|Team Ineos
|0:07:06
|20
|Team Sunweb
|0:10:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:23:02
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:08
|4
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:20
|6
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:25
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:27
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:00:28
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|19
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:55
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:23
|21
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:24
|22
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:29
|23
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|24
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:38
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|26
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:01:57
|27
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:02:04
|28
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:05
|31
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|32
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:34
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:50
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:05:16
|36
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:24
|37
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:26
|39
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:28
|40
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:30
|41
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:35
|42
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:38
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:05:51
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:52
|46
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:55
|47
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:57
|48
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:06:07
|49
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:06:26
|50
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:51
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:57
|52
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:18
|54
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:12
|55
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:13
|56
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:13
|57
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:45
|58
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:09:56
|59
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:26
|60
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:31
|61
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:10:32
|62
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:10:33
|63
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|64
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:14
|65
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|66
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|67
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:14:30
|68
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:40
|69
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:14:41
|70
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:15:59
|71
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:31
|72
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:16:56
|73
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:03
|74
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:17:09
|75
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:10
|76
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:17:12
|77
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:15
|78
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:17:16
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:32
|80
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:17:43
|81
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:34
|82
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:19:00
|83
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:02
|84
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:07
|85
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:15
|86
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:55
|87
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:23
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:38
|89
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:40
|90
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:36
|91
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:40
|92
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:21:44
|93
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:46
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:21:47
|95
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:21:53
|96
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:56
|97
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:42
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:23:15
|99
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:26
|100
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:46
|101
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:17
|102
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:16
|103
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:33
|104
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:39
|105
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:41
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:27
|107
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:39
|108
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:29:19
|109
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:37
|110
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:40
|111
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:13
|112
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|113
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:20
|114
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:24
|115
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:29
|116
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:30
|117
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:19
|118
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:38:07
|119
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:12
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:41:36
|121
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:14
|122
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:18
|123
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:26
|124
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:37
|125
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:54
|126
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:07
|127
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|95
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|36
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|7
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|22
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|20
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|19
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|23
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15
|24
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|12
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|29
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|30
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|32
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|33
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|34
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|38
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|6
|41
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|44
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|45
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|2
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|46
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|22
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|5
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|10
|6
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|7
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|5
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|4
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|21
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|3
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|23
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|26
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12:23:08
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:49
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:23
|4
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:02
|5
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:12
|6
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:06
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:08:07
|8
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:42
|9
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:13:19
|10
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:15:53
|11
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:25
|12
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:17:10
|13
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:01
|14
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:34
|15
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:30
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:34
|17
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:21:47
|18
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:50
|19
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:25:11
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:27
|21
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:20
|22
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:48
|23
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|37:10:26
|2
|EF Education First
|0:02:00
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|4
|CCC Team
|0:03:40
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:59
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:06
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:48
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:23
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:21
|10
|Switzerlad
|0:11:18
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:40
|12
|Team Ineos
|0:12:29
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:13
|14
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:45
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:23
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:56
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:26:16
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:54
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:36:51
