Tour de Romandie: Gaudu claims victory on stage 3

Roglic keeps race lead

David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Gaudu gave Groupama-FDJ its second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de Romandie. A day after Stefan Küng soloed to the stage 2 win, Gaudu showed off his rapidly improving climbing talents by beating Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the steep finish to Chateau de Romont. 

Michael Woods (EF Education First) was fourth after tangling with Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) but Gaudu stole the limelight, struggling to understand how he had beaten some of the best Grand Tour riders in the peloton.

The 22-year-old Breton timed his acceleration perfectly, avoiding a late crash and poor positioning before dancing on the pedals to won by several bike lengths as his bigger-name rivals could only chase him and fight for the remaining time bonuses.

Gaudu won the 2016 Tour de L'Avenir, indicating his stage race talents. He took his first professional victory at the Tour de l'Ain in 2017 but this is his first WorldTour victory. He made his Tour de France debut in 2018, finishing 34th overall and fourth in the best young rider classification.

"I felt really good all day," Gaudu explained.

"In the final, the guys did a great job to position me over the last couple of climbs. When we brought Thomas De Gendt back and I felt I still had some power in the legs. At the foot of the final climb I was up in the front positions and as we went up I was feeling pretty strong.

"Coming out of the final bend I knew I had to go for it but I didn't overly believe I could do it. I said to myself: 'all the way to the line,' but thought that it wasn't possible, that'd I'd finish second, but in the end, it smiled on me."

Thanks to a ten-second time bonus, Gaudu is now second overall, six seconds behind Roglic, with Costa third overall at eight seconds. The Tour de Romandie will be decided over the weekend with the mountain stage on Saturday and then a 16.8km time trial around Geneve on Sunday. Gaudu is not great in time trials but was upbeat about a day in the mountains.

"Tomorrow is going to be hard and the weather won't be great either. The climb is pretty good and so we'll see what happens. I think I've got a couple of bullets left to fire. We'll see."

How it unfolded

The 160km stage covered three different out and back loops from Romont, with a shark's tooth profile making for a day of suffering before the kick up to the finish.

Sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was one of the first to attack but then surprisingly quit the race. The early break formed after 25km with Kenny Elissonde (Team Ineos), Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb), Michael Storer (Team Sunweb), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) soon gaining a minute. The break shuffled, with Amador dropping back and Nikita Stalnov (Astana) came across but Jumbo-Visma rode to protect Roglic's yellow jersey and the gap never grew past 1:40.

Behind the sprinters and their teammates slipped off the back on the climbs but chased to close the gap as they enjoyed some final climbing training for the Giro d'Italia.

With 35km to go and three nasty climbs remaining, the EF Education First took over the pace setting from Jumbo-Visma, keen to shake out the peloton and set up Woods for the steep finish. Hugh Carthy caused some damage on a climb, and then Tanel Kangert took over before Joe Dombrowski also hit the front. Their efforts brought the break to heel with 17km to go and spat out a number of sprinters.

EF Education First stayed in control until 6.5km to go when Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) tried a solo attack. He is always a threat but was soon chased down as all the overall contenders fought for position near the front. They knew it was vital to be in the top ten if they were fighting for the stage victory and the important time bonuses.

Thomas was dragged up front with a kilometre to go and Costa was well placed. However others were fighting for position and a touch of wheels in a turn sparked a crash, with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) taking down Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida). Their chances were over.

In sight of the line, Thomas also almost rode into Woods and lost his chance. However, Gaudu was up front and away from the fighting. He saw the finish approach, danced on the pedals, and soon opened a gap on his rivals, winning with his arms open and huge smile on his face.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:50:53
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
5Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:00:03
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
10Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:00:06
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
20Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
21Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:00:12
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
24Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
25Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
26Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
28Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
29Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:00:20
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
31Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
32Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
35Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
36Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
37Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
38James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
39Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
40Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:46
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:52
44Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:00:55
45Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:56
46Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
47Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
48Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
51Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:01:17
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
54Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:51
55Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
56Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
58Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
59Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:02
60Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:04:00
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:05:27
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
63Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
64Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
66Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
67Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
69Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
70Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
71Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
73Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
74Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
76Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
77Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
78Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
80Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
81Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
82Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
83Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:11
85Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
86Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:16
87Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
89Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
93Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
94Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
95Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
96Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
97Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
99Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
100Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
101Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
103Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
104Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
105Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
106William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
107Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
108Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
109Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:08:27
111Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:08:32
112Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:38
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
115Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
116Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
117Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
119Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
120Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
121Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
122Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
123Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
124Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:11:46
126Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:01
127Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:18:30
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNSStephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida

Sprint 1, km. 92.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb15pts
2Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos6

Sprint 2, km. 153.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ50pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates30
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma20
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First18
5Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert14
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
8Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
9Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal8
10Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team4
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos3
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team2

Mountain 1 - Sorens, km. 11.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
4Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 2 - Vuisternens-en-Ogoz, km. 40.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team5pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos3
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 3 - Vauderens, km. 96.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team5pts
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb3
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos2
4Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 4 - Villars-Bramard, km. 147.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team8pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:50:53
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:13
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
4James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:33
5Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:56
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:51
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:02
8Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:27
9Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
14Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team0:08:16
15Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
16Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
18Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
19Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:08:32
20Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:38
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:18:30
24Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:32:54
2EF Education First10
3UAE Team Emirates18
4Astana Pro Team21
5Groupama-FDJ27
6AG2R La Mondiale34
7Switzerland1080:00:00
8Lotto Soudal0:01:04
9CCC Team0:01:07
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:42
11Mitchelton-Scott0:02:27
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:44
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:15
14Katusha-Alpecin0:05:35
15Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:06:01
16Dimension Data0:06:11
17Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:41
18Bahrain-Merida0:06:46
19Team Ineos0:07:06
20Team Sunweb0:10:59

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma12:23:02
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:08
4Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:20
6Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:21
7Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:25
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:27
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:00:28
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:33
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
16Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:38
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
19James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:55
20Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:23
21Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:24
22Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:29
23Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
24Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:38
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
26Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:01:57
27Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:02:04
28Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:05
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
32Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:34
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:50
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:05:16
36Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:24
37Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
38Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:05:26
39Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:28
40Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:30
41Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:35
42Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:38
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:05:51
45Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:52
46Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:55
47Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:57
48Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:06:07
49Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:06:26
50Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:51
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:57
52Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:18
54Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:12
55Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:08:13
56Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:09:13
57Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:45
58Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:09:56
59Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:10:26
60Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:31
61Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:10:32
62Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team0:10:33
63Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:48
64Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:14
65Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
66Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
67Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:14:30
68Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:14:40
69Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:14:41
70Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:15:59
71Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:31
72Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:16:56
73Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:03
74Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:17:09
75Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:10
76Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:17:12
77Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:15
78Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:17:16
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:32
80Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:17:43
81Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:34
82Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:19:00
83Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:19:02
84Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:07
85Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:19:15
86Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:55
87Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:20:23
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:38
89Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:40
90Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:36
91Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:40
92Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team0:21:44
93Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:21:46
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:21:47
95Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:21:53
96Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:56
97Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:42
98Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:23:15
99Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:26
100Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:46
101Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:17
102Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:16
103Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:33
104William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:39
105Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:27:41
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:27
107Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:28:39
108Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:29:19
109Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:37
110Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:29:40
111Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:13
112Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
113Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:20
114Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:32:24
115Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:29
116Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:35:30
117Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:19
118Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:38:07
119Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:39:12
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:41:36
121Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:42:14
122Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:42:18
123Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:42:26
124Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:45:37
125Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:45:54
126Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:07
127Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:53:30

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma95pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ88
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ80
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates67
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First36
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe33
7Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida30
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe28
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe24
11Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert23
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team22
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal22
15Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates22
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos20
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team20
18Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma19
19Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates18
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert16
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
23Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team15
24Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb15
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team12
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott12
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin10
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
29Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
30Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
31Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
32Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team10
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
34Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data8
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert7
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
38Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team6
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos6
41Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
42Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
44James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
45Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team2
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team46pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos22
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team16
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First10
6Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
7Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team8
8Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos6
11Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos5
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
16Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
21Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team3
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
23Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2
25Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12:23:08
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:49
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:23
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:03:02
5Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:12
6Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:06
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:08:07
8Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:42
9Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team0:13:19
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:15:53
11Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:25
12Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:17:10
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:01
14Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:34
15Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:30
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:34
17Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:21:47
18Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:50
19Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:25:11
20Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:27
21Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:42:20
22Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:45:48
23Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:53:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team37:10:26
2EF Education First0:02:00
3Astana Pro Team0:02:34
4CCC Team0:03:40
5Groupama-FDJ0:03:59
6Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:06
7AG2R La Mondiale0:06:48
8Trek-Segafredo0:07:23
9UAE Team Emirates0:09:21
10Switzerlad0:11:18
11Mitchelton-Scott0:11:40
12Team Ineos0:12:29
13Katusha-Alpecin0:14:13
14Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:15:21
15Lotto Soudal0:16:45
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:23
17Bahrain-Merida0:23:56
18Team Sunweb0:26:16
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:54
20Dimension Data0:36:51

 

