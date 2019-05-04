Trending

Tour de Romandie: Roglic wins stage 4

Costa, Thomas round out podium as Slovenian extends race lead

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in full flight at the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claims his second stage win at the 2019 Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is in fine form as the Giro d'Italia approaches.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the Tour de Romandie podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) kicks for home.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins at Torgon on the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) on the attack at the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Bettini)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cemented his overall lead at the Tour de Romandie after he sprinted to victory on the mountaintop finish at Torgon on stage 4. Just a week out from the Giro d’Italia, the Slovenian offered another indication of his form as he proved the strongest of the reduced group that contested the honours amid dismal conditions.

Roglic had the strength to shut down a late attack from Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) in the final kilometre and the confidence to lead out the sprint from distance. His powerful effort saw him rip clear of his rivals to claim stage honours ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates).

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) placed third ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Woods (EF Education First), but, like Costa the Welshman never looked like overhauling the flying Roglic, who claimed his second stage win of the race.

Plummeting temperatures, wind and the threat of snow on the Col des Mosses saw the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie shortened by some 70 kilometres, but the final ascent to Torgon remained in place.

Roglic never looked troubled by the pace-making of Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), nor was he perturbed by the accelerations of Gaudu and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the final three kilometres.

Indeed, Roglic eventually responded with a rasping attack of his own with a little under two kilometres to go. The Slovenian was joined on the offensive by Thomas and that duo carried a small lead over the reduced front group into the final kilometre.

A wholehearted pursuit by Woods saw them brought back just beneath the flamme rouge, but Roglic summoned up the the wherewithal to kick once again in a breathless finale. The yellow jersey coolly shut down Carthy’s attack and the unsheathed a sharp sprint to take the stage and the time bonus.

In the overall standings, Roglic carries a lead of 12 seconds over Rui Costa into Sunday’s concluding time trial in Geneva, while Gaudu lies a further 4 seconds back in third. Thomas is 4th at 26 seconds, but the defending champion Roglic is firmly in the box seat to retain his crown in the 16.9km test.

Already winner of the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico this season, Roglic has a 100 percent record in stage races in 2019. The Slovenian will be favoured to continue that run on Sunday afternoon but the Giro is the centrepiece of his campaign. “I’m not in my best shape here yet,” Roglic said.

How it unfolded

On Friday evening, Tour de Romandie organisation had already put continency plans in place to re-route stage 4 and following consultation between the commissaires, the CPA and the teams, it was decided on Saturday morning to shorten the stage by 70km and avoid the worst of the weather conditions in the Prealps.

Temperatures of 2°C on the Col des Mosses, not to mention high winds and the threat of snow, prompted the decision, which significantly reduced the total climbing on the stage, though the summit finish at Torgon remained in place, as did the start from Lucens.

A break of eight riders forged clear in the opening kilometres, with Dani Martinez (EF Education First) the obvious dangerman, given that he started the day just 1:29 off the yellow jersey. The Colombian was joined on the offensive by Simon Pellaud, Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Jonas Gregaard (Astana), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The leaders had a lead of 1:50 come the top of the category 3 Prévonloup, where Pellaud claimed the mountains points, but the presence of Martinez in the break meant that Jumbo-Visma were reluctant to allow the gap to drift out too far beyond that the two-minute mark.

After the race descended to Montreux and the shores of Lake Geneva, the pace began to ratchet upwards in the peloton, with Groupama-FDJ and Ineos both helping to reduce the break’s lead to 1:30 as they came through Aigle and approached the 10.5km climb towards the finish at Torgon.

Martinez went on the offensive almost as soon as the climb began, with only Gougeard able to match his pace, while Evenepoel et al were swept up by the peloton. Pellaud gamely chased alone for much of the climb and was eventually joined by his Swiss teammate Roland Thalmann and Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), but this trio never succeeded in catching Martinez and Gougeard.

The rain fell ever more heavily as the road climbed in inexorably upwards. Back in the yellow jersey group, Ineos had taken over the pace-making, with Rosa riding strongly to whittle down their numbers. The Italian was still on the front when Martinez and Gougeard were caught with 5km to go before swinging over to allow Dylan van Baarle take up the reins.

The first real attack on Roglic’s jersey came when first Guillaume Martin and then David Gaudu accelerated with 3km to go, but neither man could force a gap before they reached the official summit of the climb with 2km remaining. The road continued to snake upwards, thereafter, however, and Roglic showcased his strength when he punched clear with Thomas. It wasn’t the day’s decisive attack, but it was a portent of what was to come.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma2:42:21
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:06
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
15Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
16Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
18Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
19Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
24Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team0:00:45
25Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:21
26Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
27Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:01:35
28Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:01:44
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
32Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:47
35Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:52
37Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:17
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
42Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
43Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:02:42
44Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team0:03:05
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:14
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
49Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:39
52Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:03:52
53Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:03:57
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
55Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
57Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:44
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
60Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
61Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:28
63Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
64Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:06:02
65Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:06:44
66Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:07:15
68Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:07:58
69Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:08
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:26
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:20
73Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
74Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
75Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
76Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
77Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
78Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
80Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
81Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
83Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:34
84Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
85Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:10:33
86Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:53
89Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:33
90Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
92Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:25
93Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:02
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
95Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
96Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
97Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
98Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
99Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
101Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:16:29
102Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
103Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
104Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:17:15
106Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:17:23
107Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
108Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
109Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
110Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:28
111Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:45
114Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:53
116Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:18:18
117Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNeilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFPatrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
DNSElia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSRodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNSAndrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
DNSNathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
DNSGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 1 - 59.3km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team15pts
2Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team10
3Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Intermediate sprint 2 - 91.5km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team15pts
2Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team10
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team6

Finish sprint - 107.6km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates25
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First19
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe15
7Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team13
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe11
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma9
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin5
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal3
15Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Prevonloup - 27.1km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team5pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First2
4Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Torgon - 105.3km

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma12
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky8
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4

Stage young rider classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:42:21
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:44
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:02:42
5Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:39
6Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:44
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:28
8Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:07:58
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:08
11Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:09:20
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
13Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
14Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:34
15Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:33
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:53
17Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:29
18Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:17:23
19Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:17:28
20Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:18
DNFNeilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFPatrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
DNSLéo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Stage team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First8:07:35
2Movistar Team0:02:04
3Team Ineos0:02:50
4Trek - Segafredo0:03:22
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:03
7Swiss Cycling National Team0:04:14
8UAE Team Emirates0:04:29
9CCC Team
10Team Jumbo - Visma0:04:56
11Groupama - FDJ0:05:09
12Astana Pro Team
13Lotto - Soudal0:05:25
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:08:13
15Deceuninck - Quick Step0:12:46
16Mitchelton - Scott0:14:00
17Bora - Hansgrohe0:15:57
18Team Sunweb0:16:33
19Team Dimension Data0:19:12
20Bahrain - Merida0:25:11

General classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma15:05:13
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:12
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:26
5Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:37
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:00:38
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
9Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:57
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:01:09
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
15Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:31
17Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:59
18Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:02:00
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:19
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:23
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:32
22Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
23Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:03:09
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:04:01
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:04:03
26Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:04:21
27Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:04:24
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:26
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:02
30Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:05:40
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:29
33Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:06:43
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:06:57
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:07:18
36Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:07:20
37Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:25
38Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:08:19
39Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team0:08:45
40Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:08:48
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:08:58
42Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
43Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:09:37
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:09:58
45Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:10:02
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:21
47Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team0:11:28
48Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:45
49Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:12:38
50Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:06
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:13:20
52Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:37
53Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:14:50
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:08
55Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:16:35
56Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:17:20
57Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:43
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:19:06
59Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:19:24
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:29
61Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:19:39
62Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:19:56
63Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:01
64Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:20:02
65Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:21:04
66Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:22
67Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:21:50
68Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:23:22
69Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:25:24
70Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:25:25
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:32
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:08
73Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:33
74Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:14
75Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
76Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team0:27:22
77Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:50
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:26
79Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:28:30
80Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:37
81Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:51
82Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:58
83Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:25
84Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:17
85Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:31:23
86Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:12
87Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:22
88Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:33:25
89Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:33:32
90Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:43
91Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:35:16
92Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:35:35
93Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:58
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:05
95William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:38:22
96Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:35
97Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:41:22
98Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:25
99Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:54
100Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:42:20
101Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:54
102Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:44:20
103Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:50
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:22
105Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:49:41
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:58
107Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:53:03
108Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:53:19
109Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:22
110Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:54:24
111Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:55:24
112Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:57:26
113Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:58:57
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:59:01
115Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:00:54
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:03:10
117Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:02
118Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal1:11:08

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma125pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ97
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates92
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ88
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First55
6Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team45
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
8Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe43
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky42
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida30
11Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal25
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe24
14Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team24
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert23
16Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
17Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team23
18Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates22
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team20
20Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team20
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma19
22Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates18
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert16
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
25Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb15
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team12
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First12
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott12
30Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
31Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
32Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team10
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma9
35Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
36James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
38Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert7
39Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
40Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team6
41Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team6
42Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
43Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
44Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team2
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2

Mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team51pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky22
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
5Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team16
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma12
8Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First10
11Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
12Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team8
13Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky5
17Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
19Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4
22Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
23Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
24Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team3
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
26Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First2
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
29Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1
30Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:05:29
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:15
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:04:05
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:04:46
5Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:50
6Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:21
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:27
8Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:25:08
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:58
10Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:35
12Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:42
13Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:31:07
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:33:09
15Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:33:16
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:27
17Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:19
18Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:55:08
19Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:00:38
20Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal1:10:52

Team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First45:20:01
2Movistar Team0:00:04
3Astana Pro Team0:05:43
4CCC Team0:06:09
5Groupama - FDJ0:07:08
6AG2R La Mondiale0:08:22
7Trek - Segafredo0:08:45
8Team Jumbo - Visma0:09:02
9UAE Team Emirates0:11:50
10Team Ineos0:13:19
11Swiss Cycling National Team0:13:32
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:24
13Lotto - Soudal0:20:10
14Team Katusha Alpecin0:20:26
15Mitchelton - Scott0:23:40
16Bora - Hansgrohe0:32:20
17Deceuninck - Quick Step0:39:40
18Team Sunweb0:40:49
19Bahrain - Merida0:47:07
20Team Dimension Data0:54:03

