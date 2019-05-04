Image 1 of 16 Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 16 Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in full flight at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 16 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 16 Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) after stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claims his second stage win at the 2019 Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is in fine form as the Giro d'Italia approaches. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the Tour de Romandie podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) kicks for home. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 16 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) wins at Torgon on the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 16 Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) on the attack at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Bettini)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cemented his overall lead at the Tour de Romandie after he sprinted to victory on the mountaintop finish at Torgon on stage 4. Just a week out from the Giro d’Italia, the Slovenian offered another indication of his form as he proved the strongest of the reduced group that contested the honours amid dismal conditions.

Roglic had the strength to shut down a late attack from Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) in the final kilometre and the confidence to lead out the sprint from distance. His powerful effort saw him rip clear of his rivals to claim stage honours ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates).

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) placed third ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Woods (EF Education First), but, like Costa the Welshman never looked like overhauling the flying Roglic, who claimed his second stage win of the race.

Plummeting temperatures, wind and the threat of snow on the Col des Mosses saw the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie shortened by some 70 kilometres, but the final ascent to Torgon remained in place.

Roglic never looked troubled by the pace-making of Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), nor was he perturbed by the accelerations of Gaudu and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the final three kilometres.

Indeed, Roglic eventually responded with a rasping attack of his own with a little under two kilometres to go. The Slovenian was joined on the offensive by Thomas and that duo carried a small lead over the reduced front group into the final kilometre.

A wholehearted pursuit by Woods saw them brought back just beneath the flamme rouge, but Roglic summoned up the the wherewithal to kick once again in a breathless finale. The yellow jersey coolly shut down Carthy’s attack and the unsheathed a sharp sprint to take the stage and the time bonus.

In the overall standings, Roglic carries a lead of 12 seconds over Rui Costa into Sunday’s concluding time trial in Geneva, while Gaudu lies a further 4 seconds back in third. Thomas is 4th at 26 seconds, but the defending champion Roglic is firmly in the box seat to retain his crown in the 16.9km test.

Already winner of the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico this season, Roglic has a 100 percent record in stage races in 2019. The Slovenian will be favoured to continue that run on Sunday afternoon but the Giro is the centrepiece of his campaign. “I’m not in my best shape here yet,” Roglic said.

How it unfolded

On Friday evening, Tour de Romandie organisation had already put continency plans in place to re-route stage 4 and following consultation between the commissaires, the CPA and the teams, it was decided on Saturday morning to shorten the stage by 70km and avoid the worst of the weather conditions in the Prealps.

Temperatures of 2°C on the Col des Mosses, not to mention high winds and the threat of snow, prompted the decision, which significantly reduced the total climbing on the stage, though the summit finish at Torgon remained in place, as did the start from Lucens.

A break of eight riders forged clear in the opening kilometres, with Dani Martinez (EF Education First) the obvious dangerman, given that he started the day just 1:29 off the yellow jersey. The Colombian was joined on the offensive by Simon Pellaud, Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Jonas Gregaard (Astana), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The leaders had a lead of 1:50 come the top of the category 3 Prévonloup, where Pellaud claimed the mountains points, but the presence of Martinez in the break meant that Jumbo-Visma were reluctant to allow the gap to drift out too far beyond that the two-minute mark.

After the race descended to Montreux and the shores of Lake Geneva, the pace began to ratchet upwards in the peloton, with Groupama-FDJ and Ineos both helping to reduce the break’s lead to 1:30 as they came through Aigle and approached the 10.5km climb towards the finish at Torgon.

Martinez went on the offensive almost as soon as the climb began, with only Gougeard able to match his pace, while Evenepoel et al were swept up by the peloton. Pellaud gamely chased alone for much of the climb and was eventually joined by his Swiss teammate Roland Thalmann and Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), but this trio never succeeded in catching Martinez and Gougeard.

The rain fell ever more heavily as the road climbed in inexorably upwards. Back in the yellow jersey group, Ineos had taken over the pace-making, with Rosa riding strongly to whittle down their numbers. The Italian was still on the front when Martinez and Gougeard were caught with 5km to go before swinging over to allow Dylan van Baarle take up the reins.

The first real attack on Roglic’s jersey came when first Guillaume Martin and then David Gaudu accelerated with 3km to go, but neither man could force a gap before they reached the official summit of the climb with 2km remaining. The road continued to snake upwards, thereafter, however, and Roglic showcased his strength when he punched clear with Thomas. It wasn’t the day’s decisive attack, but it was a portent of what was to come.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:42:21 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:06 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:19 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 15 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 16 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 24 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:45 25 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:21 26 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 27 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:35 28 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:01:44 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 32 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:47 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:52 37 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 42 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 43 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:02:42 44 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:03:05 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:14 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 52 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:03:52 53 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:03:57 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 55 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 57 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:44 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 60 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 61 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:05:28 63 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 64 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:06:02 65 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:44 66 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 67 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:15 68 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:07:58 69 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:08 71 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:26 72 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:20 73 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 74 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 75 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 76 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 77 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 78 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 83 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:34 84 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:33 86 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:53 89 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:33 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 92 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:25 93 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:02 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 95 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 98 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 99 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:29 102 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 104 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:15 106 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:23 107 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 108 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 109 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 110 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:28 111 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:45 114 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:53 116 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:18:18 117 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb DNF Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team DNS Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team DNS Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar DNS Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First DNS Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Dimension Data

Intermediate sprint 1 - 59.3km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 15 pts 2 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Intermediate sprint 2 - 91.5km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 15 pts 2 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 6

Finish sprint - 107.6km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 19 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 7 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 11 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 14 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Prevonloup - 27.1km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 5 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2 4 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Torgon - 105.3km

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 8 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4

Stage young rider classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:42:21 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:44 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:02:42 5 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:39 6 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:44 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:28 8 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:07:58 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:08 11 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:20 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 13 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:34 15 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:33 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:53 17 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:29 18 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:23 19 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:17:28 20 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:18 DNF Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team DNS Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Stage team classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First 8:07:35 2 Movistar Team 0:02:04 3 Team Ineos 0:02:50 4 Trek - Segafredo 0:03:22 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:03 7 Swiss Cycling National Team 0:04:14 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:29 9 CCC Team 10 Team Jumbo - Visma 0:04:56 11 Groupama - FDJ 0:05:09 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Lotto - Soudal 0:05:25 14 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:13 15 Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:12:46 16 Mitchelton - Scott 0:14:00 17 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:15:57 18 Team Sunweb 0:16:33 19 Team Dimension Data 0:19:12 20 Bahrain - Merida 0:25:11

General classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 15:05:13 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:26 5 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:37 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:00:38 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 9 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:57 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:09 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 15 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:31 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:59 18 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 0:02:00 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:19 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:23 21 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:32 22 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 23 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:03:09 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:01 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:04:03 26 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:04:21 27 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:04:24 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:26 29 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:02 30 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:05:40 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:29 33 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:06:43 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:57 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:07:18 36 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:07:20 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:25 38 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:19 39 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:08:45 40 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:48 41 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:08:58 42 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 43 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:09:37 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:09:58 45 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:02 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:21 47 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:11:28 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:45 49 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:12:38 50 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:06 51 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:13:20 52 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:37 53 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:50 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:08 55 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:16:35 56 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:17:20 57 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:43 58 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:19:06 59 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:19:24 60 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:29 61 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:39 62 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:56 63 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:01 64 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:02 65 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:04 66 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:22 67 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:21:50 68 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:23:22 69 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:25:24 70 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:25:25 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:32 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:08 73 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:33 74 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:14 75 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 76 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:27:22 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:50 78 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:26 79 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:28:30 80 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:37 81 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:51 82 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:58 83 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:29:25 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:31:17 85 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:31:23 86 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:12 87 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:22 88 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:33:25 89 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:33:32 90 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:43 91 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:35:16 92 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:35:35 93 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:58 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:05 95 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:22 96 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:35 97 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:22 98 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:25 99 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:54 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:42:20 101 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:54 102 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:20 103 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:50 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:22 105 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:49:41 106 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:58 107 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:03 108 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:53:19 109 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:54:22 110 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:24 111 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:24 112 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:26 113 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:57 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:01 115 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:54 116 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:10 117 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:02 118 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:11:08

Points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 125 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 92 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 88 5 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 55 6 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 45 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 42 10 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 11 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 25 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 24 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 23 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 23 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 19 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 20 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 20 21 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 22 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 25 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 15 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 12 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 12 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 12 30 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 31 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 32 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 33 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 35 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 36 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 7 38 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 7 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 40 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 6 41 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 6 42 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 6 43 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 44 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 5 46 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 2 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 51 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 22 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 5 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 16 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 14 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 8 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 9 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 10 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 10 11 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 12 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 13 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 5 17 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 4 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 19 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 4 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 22 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 23 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 24 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 3 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 26 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 1 29 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 1 30 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:05:29 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:15 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:04:05 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:46 5 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:50 6 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:14:21 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:27 8 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:25:08 9 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:58 10 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:35 12 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:42 13 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:31:07 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:33:09 15 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:33:16 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:27 17 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:19 18 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:08 19 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:38 20 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:10:52

Team classification