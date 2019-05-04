Tour de Romandie: Roglic wins stage 4
Costa, Thomas round out podium as Slovenian extends race lead
Stage 4: Lucens - Torgon
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cemented his overall lead at the Tour de Romandie after he sprinted to victory on the mountaintop finish at Torgon on stage 4. Just a week out from the Giro d’Italia, the Slovenian offered another indication of his form as he proved the strongest of the reduced group that contested the honours amid dismal conditions.
Roglic had the strength to shut down a late attack from Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) in the final kilometre and the confidence to lead out the sprint from distance. His powerful effort saw him rip clear of his rivals to claim stage honours ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates).
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) placed third ahead of David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Michael Woods (EF Education First), but, like Costa the Welshman never looked like overhauling the flying Roglic, who claimed his second stage win of the race.
Plummeting temperatures, wind and the threat of snow on the Col des Mosses saw the penultimate stage of the Tour de Romandie shortened by some 70 kilometres, but the final ascent to Torgon remained in place.
Roglic never looked troubled by the pace-making of Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), nor was he perturbed by the accelerations of Gaudu and Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the final three kilometres.
Indeed, Roglic eventually responded with a rasping attack of his own with a little under two kilometres to go. The Slovenian was joined on the offensive by Thomas and that duo carried a small lead over the reduced front group into the final kilometre.
A wholehearted pursuit by Woods saw them brought back just beneath the flamme rouge, but Roglic summoned up the the wherewithal to kick once again in a breathless finale. The yellow jersey coolly shut down Carthy’s attack and the unsheathed a sharp sprint to take the stage and the time bonus.
In the overall standings, Roglic carries a lead of 12 seconds over Rui Costa into Sunday’s concluding time trial in Geneva, while Gaudu lies a further 4 seconds back in third. Thomas is 4th at 26 seconds, but the defending champion Roglic is firmly in the box seat to retain his crown in the 16.9km test.
Already winner of the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico this season, Roglic has a 100 percent record in stage races in 2019. The Slovenian will be favoured to continue that run on Sunday afternoon but the Giro is the centrepiece of his campaign. “I’m not in my best shape here yet,” Roglic said.
How it unfolded
On Friday evening, Tour de Romandie organisation had already put continency plans in place to re-route stage 4 and following consultation between the commissaires, the CPA and the teams, it was decided on Saturday morning to shorten the stage by 70km and avoid the worst of the weather conditions in the Prealps.
Temperatures of 2°C on the Col des Mosses, not to mention high winds and the threat of snow, prompted the decision, which significantly reduced the total climbing on the stage, though the summit finish at Torgon remained in place, as did the start from Lucens.
A break of eight riders forged clear in the opening kilometres, with Dani Martinez (EF Education First) the obvious dangerman, given that he started the day just 1:29 off the yellow jersey. The Colombian was joined on the offensive by Simon Pellaud, Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Jonas Gregaard (Astana), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
The leaders had a lead of 1:50 come the top of the category 3 Prévonloup, where Pellaud claimed the mountains points, but the presence of Martinez in the break meant that Jumbo-Visma were reluctant to allow the gap to drift out too far beyond that the two-minute mark.
After the race descended to Montreux and the shores of Lake Geneva, the pace began to ratchet upwards in the peloton, with Groupama-FDJ and Ineos both helping to reduce the break’s lead to 1:30 as they came through Aigle and approached the 10.5km climb towards the finish at Torgon.
Martinez went on the offensive almost as soon as the climb began, with only Gougeard able to match his pace, while Evenepoel et al were swept up by the peloton. Pellaud gamely chased alone for much of the climb and was eventually joined by his Swiss teammate Roland Thalmann and Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin), but this trio never succeeded in catching Martinez and Gougeard.
The rain fell ever more heavily as the road climbed in inexorably upwards. Back in the yellow jersey group, Ineos had taken over the pace-making, with Rosa riding strongly to whittle down their numbers. The Italian was still on the front when Martinez and Gougeard were caught with 5km to go before swinging over to allow Dylan van Baarle take up the reins.
The first real attack on Roglic’s jersey came when first Guillaume Martin and then David Gaudu accelerated with 3km to go, but neither man could force a gap before they reached the official summit of the climb with 2km remaining. The road continued to snake upwards, thereafter, however, and Roglic showcased his strength when he punched clear with Thomas. It wasn’t the day’s decisive attack, but it was a portent of what was to come.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:42:21
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:06
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:45
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:21
|26
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:35
|28
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:01:44
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|35
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:52
|37
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:17
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|43
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:42
|44
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:03:05
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:14
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|52
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:03:52
|53
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:57
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|55
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|61
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:28
|63
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:06:02
|65
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:06:44
|66
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:15
|68
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:07:58
|69
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:08
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:26
|72
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:20
|73
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|76
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|77
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|78
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:34
|84
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:33
|86
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:53
|89
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:33
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:25
|93
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:02
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:29
|102
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|104
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:15
|106
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:23
|107
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|108
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|109
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|110
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:28
|111
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:45
|114
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:53
|116
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:18
|117
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|DNS
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNS
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|DNS
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|DNS
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Dimension Data
Intermediate sprint 1 - 59.3km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
Intermediate sprint 2 - 91.5km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
Finish sprint - 107.6km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|19
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|2
Mountain 1 - Prevonloup - 27.1km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2
|4
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
Mountain 2 - Torgon - 105.3km
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
Stage young rider classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:42:21
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:44
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:02:42
|5
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|6
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:28
|8
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:07:58
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:08
|11
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:20
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|13
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|14
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:34
|15
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:33
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:53
|17
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:29
|18
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:23
|19
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:28
|20
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:18
|DNF
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|DNS
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Stage team classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|8:07:35
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:02:50
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:22
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:03
|7
|Swiss Cycling National Team
|0:04:14
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:29
|9
|CCC Team
|10
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:04:56
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05:09
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:05:25
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:08:13
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:12:46
|16
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:14:00
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:15:57
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:33
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:19:12
|20
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:25:11
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:05:13
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|5
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:37
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:00:38
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|9
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:31
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:59
|18
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:02:00
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:19
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:32
|22
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|23
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:03:09
|24
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:03
|26
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:04:21
|27
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:04:24
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:26
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:02
|30
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:05:40
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:29
|33
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:06:43
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:57
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:07:18
|36
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:07:20
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:25
|38
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:19
|39
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:08:45
|40
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:48
|41
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:08:58
|42
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:21
|43
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:09:37
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:09:58
|45
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:02
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:21
|47
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:11:28
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:45
|49
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:12:38
|50
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:06
|51
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:13:20
|52
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:37
|53
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:50
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:08
|55
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:16:35
|56
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:17:20
|57
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:43
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:19:06
|59
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:19:24
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:29
|61
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:39
|62
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:56
|63
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:01
|64
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:02
|65
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:04
|66
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:22
|67
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:21:50
|68
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:23:22
|69
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:25:24
|70
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:25
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:32
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:08
|73
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:33
|74
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:14
|75
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:27:22
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:50
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:26
|79
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:28:30
|80
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:37
|81
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:51
|82
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:58
|83
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:25
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:17
|85
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:31:23
|86
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:12
|87
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:22
|88
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:33:25
|89
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:33:32
|90
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:43
|91
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:35:16
|92
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:35:35
|93
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:58
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:05
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:22
|96
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:35
|97
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:22
|98
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:25
|99
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:54
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:42:20
|101
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:54
|102
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:20
|103
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:50
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:22
|105
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49:41
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:58
|107
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:53:03
|108
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:53:19
|109
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:22
|110
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:24
|111
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:24
|112
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:26
|113
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:57
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:01
|115
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:54
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:03:10
|117
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:02
|118
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:08
Points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|125
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|55
|6
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|45
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|11
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|25
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|14
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|23
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|20
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|22
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|25
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|12
|28
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|12
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|30
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|31
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|32
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|33
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|35
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|36
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|38
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|40
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
|41
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|42
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|6
|43
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|44
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|2
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
Mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|5
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|10
|11
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|12
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|19
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|4
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|22
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|24
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|3
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|26
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|29
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|30
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
Young rider classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:05:29
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:15
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:04:05
|4
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:46
|5
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:50
|6
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:21
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:27
|8
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:25:08
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:58
|10
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:35
|12
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:42
|13
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:31:07
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:33:09
|15
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:33:16
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:27
|17
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:19
|18
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:08
|19
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:38
|20
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:52
Team classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|45:20:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:43
|4
|CCC Team
|0:06:09
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:07:08
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:22
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08:45
|8
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:09:02
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:50
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:13:19
|11
|Swiss Cycling National Team
|0:13:32
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:24
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:20:10
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:20:26
|15
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:23:40
|16
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:32:20
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:39:40
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:40:49
|19
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:47:07
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:54:03
