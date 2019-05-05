Trending

Roglic wins Tour de Romandie

Slovenian claims final time trial to seal overall victory

Image 1 of 15

Roglic wins the Tour de Romandie

Roglic wins the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Roglic wins the points jersey

Roglic wins the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Felix Großschartner midway through the stage

Felix Großschartner midway through the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Emanuel Buchmann during the final time trial

Emanuel Buchmann during the final time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Rui Costa zooms along

Rui Costa zooms along
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

David Gaudu is the best young rider

David Gaudu is the best young rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Gaudu won the mountain classification

Gaudu won the mountain classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Roglic speeding along in yellow

Roglic speeding along in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

David Gaudu out on course

David Gaudu out on course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Costa out on course

Costa out on course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Roglic out on course

Roglic out on course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

The final podium – Costa, Roglic, Thomas (L-R)

The final podium – Costa, Roglic, Thomas (L-R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Geraint Thomas on the way to second overall

Geraint Thomas on the way to second overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Rui Costa crossing the line to take third overall

Rui Costa crossing the line to take third overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Roglic crossing the line to take the overall win

Roglic crossing the line to take the overall win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) secured final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie after he delivered a dominant display to win the concluding time trial in Geneva. It was the Slovenian’s third stage race victory of the season after triumphs at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico, and the win further underscored his credentials ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which gets underway next Saturday.

The last man down the start ramp in Geneva, Roglic racked up his third stage win of the Tour de Romandie with an assured and smooth performance on the 16.8km course, beating European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by 13 seconds.

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) delivered a solid display to take 7th on the stage, a performance that sufficed for him to retain second place overall, 49 seconds down on Roglic. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) availed of the final time trial to move up to third place overall, though the Welshman, like Rui Costa, never looked like threatening Roglic’s yellow jersey, and was instead put to the pin of his collar to hold off a strong Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe).

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) began the day in third place overall, but the French climber knew that his podium berth was under threat during the final time trial, and so it proved. He battled gamely, however, and did enough to place 5th overall, one place ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).

The day – and the week – belonged to Kruijswijk’s teammate Roglic, who maintained his remarkable 100 percent record in stage races this season. Indeed, Roglic’s consistency since making the step up to WorldTour level in 2016 has been striking.

Last year, Roglic won the Tour of the Basque Country, Tour de Romandie and Tour of Slovenia before placing 4th overall at the Tour de France. This time around, he will arrive at the Giro buoyed by a similar hat-trick and set out with his sights set considerably higher.

“I hadn’t raced since Tirreno-Adriatico, I’m very happy,” Roglic said afterwards. “I love this race, I like riding here. I’m ready for the Giro.”

Time trial

The 16.8km time trial around Geneva was a race of two halves, with the course climbing gently to the intermediate check point after 8.2km before descending rapidly to the finish on Quai Gustave-Ador.

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the day’s early pace-setter, but the leaderboard took on a rather different guise when Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) hurtled around the course at an average speed in excess of 50kph. The pursuit world champion was barely settled in the hot seat, however, when Campenaerts stopped the clock with a time two seconds quicker than his.

When Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) came home 3 seconds down on Campenaerts shortly afterwards, it was evident that the Belgian’s time would endure for most of the afternoon, and it later became apparent that only Roglic himself would be able to mount a real challenge.

Even so, there were some notable performers before the final tranche of starters, including Paddy Bevin (EF Education First), who would take 4th on the stage, and neo-professional Will Barta (CCC), who took 8th on the day.

Although the time gaps were relatively tight atop the GC coming into the stage, Roglic’s quality against the watch meant that the battle for the yellow jersey was largely devoid of suspense. Only Geraint Thomas, who began the day 26 seconds off the pace, was deemed a possible challenger, but come the check point, it was apparent that the Welshman was not going to trouble Roglic.

Roglic cruised to the 8.2km mark some 14 seconds up on Campenaerts and thus more than half a minute up on Thomas, who was instead locked in a battle with Großschartner to claim the third step of the podium. Thomas summoned up the strength to claw back his deficit to Großschartner in the final 5 miles of the course and pipped the Austrian to third place by just one second.

The day belonged to Roglic, however. With overall victory effectively assured by the midway point of the time trial, the Slovenian might have been forgiven had he eased off on the sweep down to the finish, but instead he held his speed and came home to claim a resounding win, 13 seconds clear of Campenaerts.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:58
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:15
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:16
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:22
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
8Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:00:43
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
11Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team0:00:47
13Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:48
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:00:52
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:53
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:01
23James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:03
24Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
26Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:06
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:01:07
28Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:01:08
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
30Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:13
31Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
32Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:14
34Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:16
36Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:18
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:23
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
41Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:24
42Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
43Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
44Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
45Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:25
47Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:33
48Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
49Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:36
50Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:01:38
51Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:01:40
52Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:01:42
53Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
54Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
55Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
57Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:47
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:48
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:49
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
61Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:52
63Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
64Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:53
66Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:54
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:56
69Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
71Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:02:03
72William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:04
73Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:05
74Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
75Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:02:06
76Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
77Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:07
78Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
79Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:08
80Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:02:09
81Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:10
82Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:02:11
83Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
84Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:14
85Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:02:15
86Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:16
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:17
88Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
90Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:20
92Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:02:22
93Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:23
94Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:25
95Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team0:02:28
96Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:02:31
97Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:34
98Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team0:02:36
99Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
102Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:37
103Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:02:44
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:45
105Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:46
106Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:02:47
107Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:53
108Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
109Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:58
110Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:03:12
112Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:29
DNSJos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSEros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-Quick Step
DNSFabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quick Step
DNSFlorian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick Step
DNSJan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
DNSDavide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Stage points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
3Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky22
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team19
5Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma17
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates13
8Will Barta (USA) CCC Team11
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky7
11Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe6
12Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team5
13Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team3
15Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2

Stage youth classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:20:13
2Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:00:28
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:38
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:46
5James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:48
6Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:50
8Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:01
10Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:09
11Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:21
12Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:27
13Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
14Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:38
15Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
16Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:08
17Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:19
18Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:02:21
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
20Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:31

Stage team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma1:01:06
2CCC Team0:00:39
3Team Ineos0:00:45
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:14
5Groupama-FDJ0:01:16
6Lotto-Soudal0:01:21
7Team Katusha-Alpecin0:02:09
8EF Education First0:02:10
9Deceuninck-Quick Step0:02:36
10Mitchelton-Scott0:02:37
11AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
12Movistar Team0:02:49
13UAE Team Emirates0:03:05
14Team Sunweb0:03:20
15Trek-Segafredo0:03:37
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:38
17Bahrain-Merida0:04:03
18Swiss Cycling National Team0:04:14
19Astana Pro Team0:04:40
20Team Dimension Data0:04:42

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma15:25:11
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:12
4Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:17
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:33
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:35
8Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:00
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:08
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First0:02:18
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:21
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:32
14James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:34
15Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:02:35
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team0:03:07
17Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:03:12
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:03:18
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:32
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:37
21Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:57
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:04:01
23Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:19
25Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:05:24
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:45
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:06:46
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:57
30Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:07:25
31Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:07:36
32Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:08:16
33Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:08:25
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:37
35Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:09:07
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:09:10
37Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:09:14
38Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:41
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:10:22
40Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:13
41Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team0:11:21
42Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:45
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:11:54
44Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:19
45Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:12:21
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:26
47Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team0:13:56
48Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:14:16
49Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:53
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:15:26
51Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:16:48
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:25
53Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:18:43
54Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:18:46
55Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:07
56Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:20:18
57Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:29
58Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:20:55
59Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:21:54
60Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:21:58
61Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:22:11
62Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:15
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:36
64Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:22:58
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:23:23
66Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:25:53
67Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:27:17
68Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:42
69Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team0:28:09
70Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:28:19
71Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:38
72Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:28:56
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:29:06
74Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:29:38
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:50
76Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:51
77Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:04
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:14
79Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:27
80Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:31:33
81Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:31:45
82Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:32:06
83Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:25
84Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:33:47
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:06
86Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:34:41
87Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:20
88Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:36:23
89Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:37:05
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:39:41
91Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:39:51
92Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:40:11
93William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:26
94Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:18
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:43:29
96Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:44:12
97Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:44:30
98Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:45:44
99Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:01
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:08
101Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:33
102Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:32
103Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:55:25
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:57:07
105Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:57:53
106Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:57:58
107Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:58:50
108Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1:01:19
109Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:03:40
110Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:02
111Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:09:55
112Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal1:13:44

Final points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma155pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates105
3Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ103
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ97
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First55
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe52
7Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team50
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky49
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe44
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team39
11Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma36
12Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida34
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe30
14Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal25
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
16Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
17Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team24
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert23
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott23
20Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky22
21Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates22
22Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team20
23Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates18
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert16
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
26Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb15
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team12
29Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First12
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott12
31Will Barta (USA) CCC Team11
32Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team10
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma9
36Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
37James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin7
39Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert7
40Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
41Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team6
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team6
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
44Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
45Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5
47Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
48Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team3
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team2
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2
51Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep2

Final mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team51pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky22
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16
5Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team16
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky14
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma12
8Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
9Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
10Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First10
11Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team10
12Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team8
13Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky5
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
18Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
19Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
20Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4
21Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
23Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team3
24Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
25Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First2
26Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb1
28Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team1
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Final youth classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15:26:28
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:17
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:04:07
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:06:08
5Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:36
6Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:31
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:50
8Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:26:00
9Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:02
10Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:39
11Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:34
12Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:47
13Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:30:49
14Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:32:30
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:33:24
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:03
17Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:54
18Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:56:41
19Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:02:23
20Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal1:12:27

Final team classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First46:23:17
2Movistar Team0:00:43
3CCC Team0:04:38
4Groupama-FDJ0:06:14
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:52
6Astana Pro Team0:08:13
7AG2R La Mondiale0:08:57
8Trek-Segafredo0:10:12
9Team Ineos0:11:54
10UAE Team Emirates0:12:45
11Swiss Cycling National Team0:15:36
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:52
13Lotto-Soudal0:19:21
14Team Katusha-Alpecin0:20:25
15Mitchelton-Scott0:24:07
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:24
17Deceuninck-Quick Step0:40:06
18Team Sunweb0:41:59
19Bahrain-Merida0:49:00
20Team Dimension Data0:56:35

