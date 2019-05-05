Roglic wins Tour de Romandie
Slovenian claims final time trial to seal overall victory
Stage 5: Geneva - Geneva (ITT)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) secured final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie after he delivered a dominant display to win the concluding time trial in Geneva. It was the Slovenian’s third stage race victory of the season after triumphs at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico, and the win further underscored his credentials ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which gets underway next Saturday.
The last man down the start ramp in Geneva, Roglic racked up his third stage win of the Tour de Romandie with an assured and smooth performance on the 16.8km course, beating European time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) by 13 seconds.
Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) delivered a solid display to take 7th on the stage, a performance that sufficed for him to retain second place overall, 49 seconds down on Roglic. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) availed of the final time trial to move up to third place overall, though the Welshman, like Rui Costa, never looked like threatening Roglic’s yellow jersey, and was instead put to the pin of his collar to hold off a strong Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe).
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) began the day in third place overall, but the French climber knew that his podium berth was under threat during the final time trial, and so it proved. He battled gamely, however, and did enough to place 5th overall, one place ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).
The day – and the week – belonged to Kruijswijk’s teammate Roglic, who maintained his remarkable 100 percent record in stage races this season. Indeed, Roglic’s consistency since making the step up to WorldTour level in 2016 has been striking.
Last year, Roglic won the Tour of the Basque Country, Tour de Romandie and Tour of Slovenia before placing 4th overall at the Tour de France. This time around, he will arrive at the Giro buoyed by a similar hat-trick and set out with his sights set considerably higher.
“I hadn’t raced since Tirreno-Adriatico, I’m very happy,” Roglic said afterwards. “I love this race, I like riding here. I’m ready for the Giro.”
Time trial
The 16.8km time trial around Geneva was a race of two halves, with the course climbing gently to the intermediate check point after 8.2km before descending rapidly to the finish on Quai Gustave-Ador.
Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the day’s early pace-setter, but the leaderboard took on a rather different guise when Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) hurtled around the course at an average speed in excess of 50kph. The pursuit world champion was barely settled in the hot seat, however, when Campenaerts stopped the clock with a time two seconds quicker than his.
When Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) came home 3 seconds down on Campenaerts shortly afterwards, it was evident that the Belgian’s time would endure for most of the afternoon, and it later became apparent that only Roglic himself would be able to mount a real challenge.
Even so, there were some notable performers before the final tranche of starters, including Paddy Bevin (EF Education First), who would take 4th on the stage, and neo-professional Will Barta (CCC), who took 8th on the day.
Although the time gaps were relatively tight atop the GC coming into the stage, Roglic’s quality against the watch meant that the battle for the yellow jersey was largely devoid of suspense. Only Geraint Thomas, who began the day 26 seconds off the pace, was deemed a possible challenger, but come the check point, it was apparent that the Welshman was not going to trouble Roglic.
Roglic cruised to the 8.2km mark some 14 seconds up on Campenaerts and thus more than half a minute up on Thomas, who was instead locked in a battle with Großschartner to claim the third step of the podium. Thomas summoned up the strength to claw back his deficit to Großschartner in the final 5 miles of the course and pipped the Austrian to third place by just one second.
The day belonged to Roglic, however. With overall victory effectively assured by the midway point of the time trial, the Slovenian might have been forgiven had he eased off on the sweep down to the finish, but instead he held his speed and came home to claim a resounding win, 13 seconds clear of Campenaerts.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:58
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:22
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|8
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:44
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|11
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:47
|13
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:48
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:00:52
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:53
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:00
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:01
|23
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:03
|24
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|26
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:06
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:01:07
|28
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:01:08
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:13
|31
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|34
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:16
|36
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:23
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|41
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:24
|42
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:25
|47
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:33
|48
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|49
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:36
|50
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:01:38
|51
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:01:40
|52
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:42
|53
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|57
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:48
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:49
|60
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|61
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:52
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|64
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|66
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:54
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:56
|69
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|71
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:03
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:04
|73
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|74
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:06
|76
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|78
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:08
|80
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:09
|81
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:10
|82
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:02:11
|83
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|85
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|86
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:16
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:17
|88
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|90
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|92
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|93
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|94
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:25
|95
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:02:28
|96
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:31
|97
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:34
|98
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:02:36
|99
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:37
|103
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:02:44
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:45
|105
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:46
|106
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:02:47
|107
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:53
|108
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:58
|110
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:03:12
|112
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:29
|DNS
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-Quick Step
|DNS
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quick Step
|DNS
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick Step
|DNS
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Stage points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|3
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|19
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|8
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|11
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|11
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|12
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|5
|13
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|3
|15
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
Stage youth classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:13
|2
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:38
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:46
|5
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:48
|6
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:50
|8
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|9
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:09
|11
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:21
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:27
|13
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|14
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:38
|15
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|16
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|17
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:19
|18
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:21
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|20
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:31
Stage team classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:06
|2
|CCC Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:00:45
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:14
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:16
|6
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:01:21
|7
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:09
|8
|EF Education First
|0:02:10
|9
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|0:02:36
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:37
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:05
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:20
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:37
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:38
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:03
|18
|Swiss Cycling National Team
|0:04:14
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:04:42
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:25:11
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|4
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:17
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:33
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:35
|8
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|0:02:18
|11
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|14
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:34
|15
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:35
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|0:03:07
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:03:12
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:18
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:32
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|21
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:57
|22
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:04:01
|23
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|24
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:19
|25
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:05:24
|26
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:21
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:45
|28
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:06:46
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:57
|30
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:25
|31
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:07:36
|32
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:08:16
|33
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:25
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:37
|35
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:07
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:09:10
|37
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:09:14
|38
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:41
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:22
|40
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:13
|41
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:11:21
|42
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:45
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:11:54
|44
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|45
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:12:21
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:26
|47
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:13:56
|48
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:14:16
|49
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:53
|50
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:15:26
|51
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:48
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:25
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:18:43
|54
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:18:46
|55
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:07
|56
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:18
|57
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:20:29
|58
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:20:55
|59
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:54
|60
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:58
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:11
|62
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:15
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:36
|64
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:22:58
|65
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:23:23
|66
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:25:53
|67
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:27:17
|68
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:42
|69
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:28:09
|70
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:19
|71
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:38
|72
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28:56
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:29:06
|74
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:29:38
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:50
|76
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:51
|77
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:04
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:14
|79
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:27
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:33
|81
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:31:45
|82
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:32:06
|83
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:25
|84
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:33:47
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:06
|86
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:34:41
|87
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:20
|88
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:23
|89
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:37:05
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:39:41
|91
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:51
|92
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:40:11
|93
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:26
|94
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:18
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:29
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:44:12
|97
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:30
|98
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:44
|99
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:01
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:08
|101
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:33
|102
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:32
|103
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:55:25
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:07
|105
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:53
|106
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:58
|107
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:50
|108
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:19
|109
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:40
|110
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:05:02
|111
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:09:55
|112
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:44
Final points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|155
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|55
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|7
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|50
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|39
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|12
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|14
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|25
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|16
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|17
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|23
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|20
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|21
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|22
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|20
|23
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|26
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|12
|29
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|12
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|31
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|11
|32
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|33
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|36
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|37
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|39
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|41
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|6
|44
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|45
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|46
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|47
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|48
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|3
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|2
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|51
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
Final mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|51
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|5
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|9
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|10
|11
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|12
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|5
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|19
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|4
|20
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|23
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|3
|24
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|25
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|1
|28
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|1
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
Final youth classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:26:28
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:17
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:04:07
|4
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:08
|5
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:36
|6
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:31
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:50
|8
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:26:00
|9
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:02
|10
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:39
|11
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:34
|12
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:47
|13
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:30:49
|14
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:32:30
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:33:24
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:35:03
|17
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:54
|18
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:41
|19
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:23
|20
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:27
Final team classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|46:23:17
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|3
|CCC Team
|0:04:38
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:14
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:52
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:13
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:57
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:12
|9
|Team Ineos
|0:11:54
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:45
|11
|Swiss Cycling National Team
|0:15:36
|12
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:52
|13
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:19:21
|14
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:25
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:07
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:24
|17
|Deceuninck-Quick Step
|0:40:06
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:41:59
|19
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:49:00
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:56:35
