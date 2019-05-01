Tour de Romandie: Roglic wins stage 1
Jumbo-Visma rider takes race lead
Stage 1: Neuchâtel - La Chaux-de-Fonds
After missing out by less than a second in Tuesday’s prologue, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory and the overall lead on the opening road stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.
The defending champion won a sprint from a select group of around 20 riders after the peloton had been reduced over the five categorised climbs – and a few uncategorised ones – on the 168.4km route from Neuchatel to La Chaux-de-Fonds.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to second place after an aggressive display in the final 15 kilometres, while Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) took the final spot on the podium. Roglic takes the leader’s jersey from his compatriot Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), who won the prologue but was dropped on the final climb of the Col de la Tourne with just over 25km to go.
In the overall standings, Roglic leads Costa by 10 seconds, with Gaudu third at 12 seconds and Thomas fourth at 13 seconds.
“It was a really hard day for me and it wasn’t easy with a lot of climbs but, in the end, I managed to get the stage from a small group,” Roglic said. “It was nice to win a sprint because I’ve lost quite a lot of times in sprints so it’s a nice feeling now I’ve finally won.”
In the end, a select group of general classification contenders emerged to contest the finish, but the parcours, with five second-category climbs, left the door ajar to the breakaway hopefuls and the more versatile sprinters.
After an intense start and battle to make the break, 13 riders went clear ahead of the first climb after 25km. In there were: Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data), William Bonnet (Groupama-FDJ), Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Pellaud (Switzerland), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Patrick Schelling (Switzerland), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates).
Pellaud led the way over three of the climbs to take the mountains jersey, and was one of the last men standing as the ascents reduced the breakaway group before he, Gougeard, and Owsian were caught by the peloton on the final climb of the Col de la Tourne.
As for the sprinters, Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was struggling on the first climb and was dropped on the third, the Haut-de-la-Côte, after 90 kilometres, while Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the rest suffered the same fate when the race ignited on the Tourne. The only true fast finisher left in contention at the top of the final climb was Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), though the Italian was himself dispatched when Thomas attacked on a short uncategorised climb with 12km to go.
At that point, Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was alone out front, having attacked on the false flat just after the summit of the Tourne. The German held the reduced peloton – led almost exclusively by Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) – at 30 seconds until Thomas accelerated, bringing Gaudu and Michael Woods (EF Education First) across with him. They linked up with Buchmann with 6km to go, on another uncategorised uphill drag, though by that point the vastly reduced main group, led by Roglic’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk, was almost upon them.
Attack and counter-attack came and went from that group of 20 on the run-in, with Gaudu trying his luck again, and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) making repeated efforts. When the Russian went with 1.8km to go, Thomas responded, flying past him under the flamme rouge, though he was shut down by Carlos Betancur (Movistar) before the rest of the group came rushing through for the sprint. Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) led the way but Roglic soon came around to win by a clear margin.
The Slovenian has foregone the defending champion’s customary number 1 dossard, arguing he was unsure of his form after a lengthy spell away from racing, but this was further proof that he is a true contender for the title this week, and indeed for the Giro d’Italia, which begins in 10 days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:15:18
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|8
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:50
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|25
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|28
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|30
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|31
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|32
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:27
|35
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:02
|42
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:37
|43
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|44
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|48
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|51
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|56
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|60
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|61
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|63
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|64
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|66
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|67
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:32
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|70
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|72
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|76
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|77
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|79
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:03
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:11:05
|82
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:50
|84
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|85
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:10
|86
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|87
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|90
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|91
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|93
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|95
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|96
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|104
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:30
|110
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|114
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|119
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|124
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|133
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:35
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|3
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|3
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|pts
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|18
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|6
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|14
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|12
|8
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|14
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|pts
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|6
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|4
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:20:27
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:50
|4
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:10
|5
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:04:37
|8
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:08:32
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:03
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:10
|15
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:30
|22
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:45:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|3
|EF Education First
|4
|CCC Team
|0:02:30
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:27
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:37
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:05:27
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:32
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:14
|12
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Swiss National Team
|0:10:04
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:10
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:19
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:20
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:11
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:13
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:30:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:20:15
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:12
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:17
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|21
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:01:04
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:07
|23
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|24
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|25
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:12
|26
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:14
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|28
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|30
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:20
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|33
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:01:33
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|35
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|37
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|38
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:42
|39
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:44
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:48
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:17
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:51
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|44
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:53
|45
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:54
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:55
|47
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:58
|48
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|49
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:01
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:02
|52
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|53
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:04
|55
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|56
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|57
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:06
|59
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|60
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:07
|61
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:05:08
|62
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:09
|63
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:11
|64
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:15
|65
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:17
|66
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:05:19
|68
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:41
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:49
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:50
|71
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:52
|73
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|74
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:08:56
|75
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|76
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:59
|77
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:02
|78
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:09
|79
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:12
|80
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:26
|81
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:25
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:11:28
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:03
|84
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:20
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:24
|86
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:25
|88
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:13:27
|89
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:13:29
|90
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:30
|91
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:31
|92
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:32
|93
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:13:33
|94
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:13:35
|95
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:36
|98
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|99
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:37
|102
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:39
|103
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:40
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:13:41
|106
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:43
|107
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:44
|108
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:22
|109
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:47
|110
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:48
|111
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|113
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:49
|114
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|115
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:50
|116
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:51
|117
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:52
|118
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:53
|119
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:55
|120
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:58
|122
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:59
|123
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:00
|124
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:01
|125
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:02
|126
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:04
|127
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:05
|128
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:06
|129
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:08
|130
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:09
|131
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:11
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|6
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|18
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|12
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|13
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|14
|14
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|15
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|12
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|18
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|19
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|20
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|21
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|22
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|25
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2
|11
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:20:27
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:00
|4
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:30
|6
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:41
|8
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:46
|9
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:04:53
|10
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:38
|12
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:08:44
|13
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:14
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:13
|15
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:13:21
|16
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:23
|17
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:24
|18
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:27
|20
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:28
|21
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:46
|22
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:49
|23
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:53
|24
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:01:38
|2
|EF Education First
|0:01:50
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|4
|CCC Team
|0:02:33
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:24
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:31
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:39
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:05:23
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:03
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:13
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|14
|Swiss National Team
|0:10:33
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:08
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:17
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:10
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:13
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:30:40
