Trending

Tour de Romandie: Roglic wins stage 1

Jumbo-Visma rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 3

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) takes the stage win

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates the race lead

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After missing out by less than a second in Tuesday’s prologue, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory and the overall lead on the opening road stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.

The defending champion won a sprint from a select group of around 20 riders after the peloton had been reduced over the five categorised climbs – and a few uncategorised ones – on the 168.4km route from Neuchatel to La Chaux-de-Fonds.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to second place after an aggressive display in the final 15 kilometres, while Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) took the final spot on the podium. Roglic takes the leader’s jersey from his compatriot Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), who won the prologue but was dropped on the final climb of the Col de la Tourne with just over 25km to go.

In the overall standings, Roglic leads Costa by 10 seconds, with Gaudu third at 12 seconds and Thomas fourth at 13 seconds.

“It was a really hard day for me and it wasn’t easy with a lot of climbs but, in the end, I managed to get the stage from a small group,” Roglic said. “It was nice to win a sprint because I’ve lost quite a lot of times in sprints so it’s a nice feeling now I’ve finally won.”

In the end, a select group of general classification contenders emerged to contest the finish, but the parcours, with five second-category climbs, left the door ajar to the breakaway hopefuls and the more versatile sprinters.

After an intense start and battle to make the break, 13 riders went clear ahead of the first climb after 25km. In there were: Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data), William Bonnet (Groupama-FDJ), Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Pellaud (Switzerland), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Patrick Schelling (Switzerland), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates).

Pellaud led the way over three of the climbs to take the mountains jersey, and was one of the last men standing as the ascents reduced the breakaway group before he, Gougeard, and Owsian were caught by the peloton on the final climb of the Col de la Tourne.

As for the sprinters, Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was struggling on the first climb and was dropped on the third, the Haut-de-la-Côte, after 90 kilometres, while Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the rest suffered the same fate when the race ignited on the Tourne. The only true fast finisher left in contention at the top of the final climb was Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), though the Italian was himself dispatched when Thomas attacked on a short uncategorised climb with 12km to go.

At that point, Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was alone out front, having attacked on the false flat just after the summit of the Tourne. The German held the reduced peloton – led almost exclusively by Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) – at 30 seconds until Thomas accelerated, bringing Gaudu and Michael Woods (EF Education First) across with him. They linked up with Buchmann with 6km to go, on another uncategorised uphill drag, though by that point the vastly reduced main group, led by Roglic’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk, was almost upon them.

Attack and counter-attack came and went from that group of 20 on the run-in, with Gaudu trying his luck again, and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) making repeated efforts. When the Russian went with 1.8km to go, Thomas responded, flying past him under the flamme rouge, though he was shut down by Carlos Betancur (Movistar) before the rest of the group came rushing through for the sprint. Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) led the way but Roglic soon came around to win by a clear margin.

The Slovenian has foregone the defending champion’s customary number 1 dossard, arguing he was unsure of his form after a lengthy spell away from racing, but this was further proof that he is a true contender for the title this week, and indeed for the Giro d’Italia, which begins in 10 days.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4:15:18
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
8Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
14Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
15Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:50
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
25Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
28Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
29Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
30Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
31Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
32Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:27
35Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:10
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
38Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:02
42Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:37
43Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
44Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
46Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
48Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
51Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
52Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
53Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
54Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
56Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
57Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
61Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
62Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
64Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
66Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
67Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
68Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:32
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
70Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
72Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
73Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
76Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
77Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
78Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
79Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:03
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:11:05
82Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
83Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:50
84Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
85Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:10
86Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
87William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
90Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
91Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
93Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
95Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
96Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
97Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
99Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
102Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
103Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
104Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:30
110Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
114Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
115Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
116Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
117Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
118Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
119Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
123Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
124Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
126Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
127Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
128Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
133Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
134Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:23:35
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSJacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNSGino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data

Sprint 1- JouezSport, 47.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team10
3Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team6

Sprint 2 - JouezSport, 148.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates10
3Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6

Finish - La Chaux-de-Fonds, 168.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma50pts
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ30
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates20
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First18
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
6Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal14
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team12
8Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
9Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert7
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin5
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
14Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team3
15Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2

Mountian 1 - Fontanezier, 29.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team8pts
2Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team6
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Mauborget, 36.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team8pts
2Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team6
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
4Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Le Haut-de-la-Côte, 89.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky8pts
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team6
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team4
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Vue des Alpes, 122.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team8pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky6
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
5Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Tourne, 143.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
4Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:20:27
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:50
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:10
5Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team0:04:37
8Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
11Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:08:32
12Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:03
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:10
15Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
17Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
18Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
19Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
20Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
21Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:23:30
22Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
24Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:23:35

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:45:54
2Astana Pro Team0:01:40
3EF Education First
4CCC Team0:02:30
5Trek-Segafredo0:04:27
6Groupama-FDJ0:04:37
7Team Jumbo-Visma
8Team Ineos0:05:27
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
10Katusha-Alpecin0:08:32
11UAE Team Emirates0:09:14
12Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
13Mitchelton-Scott
14Swiss National Team0:10:04
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:10
16Team Sunweb0:15:19
17Lotto Soudal0:15:20
18Bahrain-Merida0:17:11
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:13
20Dimension Data0:30:17

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4:20:15
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:12
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
5Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:14
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:17
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
9Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:23
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
20Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
21Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:01:04
22Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:07
23Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:01:10
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
25Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:12
26Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:14
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
28Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
29Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
30Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:20
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
32Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
33Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:01:33
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
35Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
36Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
37Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
38Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:42
39Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:44
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:48
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:17
42Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:51
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:04:52
44Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:04:53
45Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:54
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:55
47Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:58
48Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
49Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:05:01
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
51Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:02
52Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
53Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
54Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:04
55Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
56Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
57Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:06
59Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
60Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:07
61Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:05:08
62Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:05:09
63Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:11
64Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:15
65Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:17
66Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:05:19
68Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:41
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:49
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:50
71Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
72Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:08:52
73Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:55
74Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:08:56
75Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
76Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:08:59
77Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:02
78Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:09
79Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:12
80Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:26
81Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:11:25
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:11:28
83Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:03
84Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:13:20
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:24
86Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:25
88Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:13:27
89Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:13:29
90Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:30
91Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:13:31
92Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:32
93Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:13:33
94Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:13:35
95Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
96Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:36
98Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
99Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
100William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:13:37
102Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:39
103Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:40
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
105Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:13:41
106Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:13:43
107Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:13:44
108Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:22
109Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:47
110Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:48
111Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
113Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:23:49
114Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
115Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:50
116Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:51
117Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:52
118Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:23:53
119Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:55
120Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
121Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:23:58
122Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:59
123Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:00
124Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:01
125Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:24:02
126Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:04
127Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:24:05
128Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:06
129Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:24:08
130Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:09
131Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:11
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma75pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates37
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida30
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ30
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe24
6Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates22
7Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe21
8Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma19
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First18
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
11Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
12Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team14
13Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal14
14Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ13
15Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team12
17Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
18Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team10
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert7
20Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team6
21Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team6
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin5
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
25James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team30pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky22
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team16
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky6
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
10Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2
11Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:20:27
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:00
4Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:29
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:30
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
7Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:04:41
8Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:46
9Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team0:04:53
10Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:05
11Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:38
12Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:08:44
13Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:14
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:13
15Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:13:21
16Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:23
17Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:24
18Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:27
20Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:28
21Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:23:46
22Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:49
23Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:23:53
24Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:23:56

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:01:38
2EF Education First0:01:50
3Astana Pro Team0:02:13
4CCC Team0:02:33
5Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:24
6Groupama-FDJ0:04:31
7Trek-Segafredo0:04:39
8Team Ineos0:05:23
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:14
10Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38
11UAE Team Emirates0:09:03
12Mitchelton-Scott0:09:13
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:20
14Swiss National Team0:10:33
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:08
16Team Sunweb0:15:17
17Lotto Soudal0:15:41
18Bahrain-Merida0:17:10
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:13
20Dimension Data0:30:40

Latest on Cyclingnews