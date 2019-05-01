Image 1 of 3 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) takes the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After missing out by less than a second in Tuesday’s prologue, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory and the overall lead on the opening road stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.

The defending champion won a sprint from a select group of around 20 riders after the peloton had been reduced over the five categorised climbs – and a few uncategorised ones – on the 168.4km route from Neuchatel to La Chaux-de-Fonds.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) sprinted to second place after an aggressive display in the final 15 kilometres, while Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) took the final spot on the podium. Roglic takes the leader’s jersey from his compatriot Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), who won the prologue but was dropped on the final climb of the Col de la Tourne with just over 25km to go.

In the overall standings, Roglic leads Costa by 10 seconds, with Gaudu third at 12 seconds and Thomas fourth at 13 seconds.

“It was a really hard day for me and it wasn’t easy with a lot of climbs but, in the end, I managed to get the stage from a small group,” Roglic said. “It was nice to win a sprint because I’ve lost quite a lot of times in sprints so it’s a nice feeling now I’ve finally won.”

In the end, a select group of general classification contenders emerged to contest the finish, but the parcours, with five second-category climbs, left the door ajar to the breakaway hopefuls and the more versatile sprinters.

After an intense start and battle to make the break, 13 riders went clear ahead of the first climb after 25km. In there were: Chad Haga (Team Sunweb), Diego Rosa (Team Ineos), Eros Capecchi (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data), William Bonnet (Groupama-FDJ), Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Pellaud (Switzerland), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Patrick Schelling (Switzerland), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates).

Pellaud led the way over three of the climbs to take the mountains jersey, and was one of the last men standing as the ascents reduced the breakaway group before he, Gougeard, and Owsian were caught by the peloton on the final climb of the Col de la Tourne.

As for the sprinters, Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was struggling on the first climb and was dropped on the third, the Haut-de-la-Côte, after 90 kilometres, while Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the rest suffered the same fate when the race ignited on the Tourne. The only true fast finisher left in contention at the top of the final climb was Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), though the Italian was himself dispatched when Thomas attacked on a short uncategorised climb with 12km to go.

At that point, Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was alone out front, having attacked on the false flat just after the summit of the Tourne. The German held the reduced peloton – led almost exclusively by Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) – at 30 seconds until Thomas accelerated, bringing Gaudu and Michael Woods (EF Education First) across with him. They linked up with Buchmann with 6km to go, on another uncategorised uphill drag, though by that point the vastly reduced main group, led by Roglic’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk, was almost upon them.

Attack and counter-attack came and went from that group of 20 on the run-in, with Gaudu trying his luck again, and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) making repeated efforts. When the Russian went with 1.8km to go, Thomas responded, flying past him under the flamme rouge, though he was shut down by Carlos Betancur (Movistar) before the rest of the group came rushing through for the sprint. Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) led the way but Roglic soon came around to win by a clear margin.

The Slovenian has foregone the defending champion’s customary number 1 dossard, arguing he was unsure of his form after a lengthy spell away from racing, but this was further proof that he is a true contender for the title this week, and indeed for the Giro d’Italia, which begins in 10 days.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:15:18 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 8 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 15 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:50 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 25 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 28 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 30 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 31 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 32 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 35 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 38 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:02 42 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:37 43 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 44 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 46 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 48 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 51 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 52 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 53 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 55 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 56 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 57 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 60 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 61 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 62 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 63 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 64 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 66 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 67 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:32 69 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 70 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 72 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 76 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 77 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 79 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:03 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:05 82 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:50 84 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 85 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:10 86 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 87 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 90 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 91 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 93 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 95 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 96 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 98 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 103 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 104 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:30 110 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 114 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 115 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 116 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 119 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 123 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 124 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 126 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 127 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 133 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 134 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:23:35 DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal DNF Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data DNS Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data

Sprint 1- JouezSport, 47.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 3 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 6

Sprint 2 - JouezSport, 148.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 3 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6

Finish - La Chaux-de-Fonds, 168.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 50 pts 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 18 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 6 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 14 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 12 8 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 7 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 14 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 3 15 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2

Mountian 1 - Fontanezier, 29.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 8 pts 2 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 6 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Mauborget, 36.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 8 pts 2 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 6 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 4 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Le Haut-de-la-Côte, 89.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 8 pts 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 6 3 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 4 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Vue des Alpes, 122.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 8 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 6 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 5 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Tourne, 143.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 4 4 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:20:27 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:50 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:10 5 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:04:37 8 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 11 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:08:32 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:03 14 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:10 15 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:30 22 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 24 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:23:35

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:45:54 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 3 EF Education First 4 CCC Team 0:02:30 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:04:27 6 Groupama-FDJ 0:04:37 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Team Ineos 0:05:27 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 10 Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:32 11 UAE Team Emirates 0:09:14 12 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 13 Mitchelton-Scott 14 Swiss National Team 0:10:04 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:10 16 Team Sunweb 0:15:19 17 Lotto Soudal 0:15:20 18 Bahrain-Merida 0:17:11 19 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:13 20 Dimension Data 0:30:17

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:20:15 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:14 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:17 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:23 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 21 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:01:04 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:07 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:10 24 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 25 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:12 26 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:14 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 28 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 30 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:20 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 33 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:01:33 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 35 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 36 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 37 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 38 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42 39 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:44 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:48 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:17 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:51 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:04:52 44 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:53 45 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:54 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:55 47 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:58 48 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 49 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:01 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:02 52 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 53 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 54 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:04 55 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 56 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 57 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:06 59 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 60 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:07 61 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:05:08 62 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:09 63 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:05:11 64 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:15 65 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:17 66 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:05:19 68 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:41 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:49 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:50 71 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 72 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:52 73 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 74 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:08:56 75 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 76 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:59 77 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:02 78 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:09 79 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:12 80 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:26 81 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:25 82 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:28 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:03 84 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:20 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:24 86 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:25 88 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:13:27 89 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:13:29 90 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:30 91 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:31 92 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:32 93 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:13:33 94 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:13:35 95 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:36 98 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 99 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 100 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 101 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:37 102 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:39 103 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:40 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:13:41 106 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:43 107 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:44 108 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:22 109 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:47 110 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:48 111 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 113 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:49 114 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 115 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:50 116 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:51 117 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:52 118 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:53 119 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:55 120 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:58 122 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:59 123 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:00 124 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:01 125 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:02 126 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:04 127 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:24:05 128 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:06 129 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:08 130 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:09 131 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:11 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 6 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 7 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 18 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 12 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 14 13 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 14 14 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 15 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 16 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 12 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 18 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 7 20 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 21 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 22 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 6 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 25 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 26 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 30 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 22 3 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 16 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 4 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 10 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2 11 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:20:27 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:00 4 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 7 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:41 8 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:46 9 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:04:53 10 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:38 12 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:08:44 13 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:14 14 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:13 15 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:13:21 16 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:23 17 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:24 18 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:27 20 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:28 21 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:46 22 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:49 23 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:23:53 24 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:56