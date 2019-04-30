Trending

Tour de Romandie: Tratnik wins prologue

Roglic just off the mark in Neuchâtel

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida)

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)

Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma)

Hour record holder Victor Campenaerts had a crash in the prologue

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Patrick Bevin (CCC)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida)

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) set the fast early time

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Merida)

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) claimed victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie, beating his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) into second place in the 3.8km time trial in Neuchâtel.

Just a second separated the top three riders in the technical time trial, with Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) placing third, but the day belonged to the surprising Tratnik, who is national champion in the discipline.

The 29-year-old Tratnik is in only his second season at WorldTour level. He raced for QuickStep in 2011 but spent the following years on Continental and Pro Continental teams before returning to the top flight with Bahrain-Merida this year. Victory on the opening day of the Tour de Romandie is the most prestigious of the Ljubljana native’s career to date, and he admitted surprise at beating his friend and compatriot Roglic into second place.

"For sure I have surprised myself but I still believed on that sort of parcours like today I can do a really good result. I just focused on the road and tried to do everything at 100 percent and here, today, I have won the prologue so it is nice," Tratnik said.

"It's my first WorldTour win so for sure it's a really special win. Normally every time Primoz beats me. We're really good friends but today I beat him so it's a nice feeling."

The defending champion Roglic is back at the Tour de Romandie to fine-tune his form for the Giro d'Italia. The Slovenian arrived at the race after a lengthy stint of altitude training, but he showed no signs of fatigue as he produced a composed performance in the explosive time trial. His was the provisional best time until Tratnik knocked him off top spot and he gained an early advantage on his rivals for final overall victory.

Roglic was not the only impressive performer from Jumbo-Visma. Although the course was shorter and hillier than he would have liked, Tony Martin spent a chunk of the afternoon in the hot seat before ultimately settling for 4th place on the stage, 4 seconds down on Tratnik.

It was an encouraging afternoon, too, for Geraint Thomas (Ineos), who recorded his best result of the year to date by placing 5th on the stage, just behind Martin. The Welshman has had a subdued campaign to this point and the Tour de Romandie marks a pivotal race in his build-up to the defence of his Tour de France title.

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has been a consistent performer at the Tour de Romandie over the years and the former world champion began his overall challenge on a solid note here with 10th place, 5 seconds down on Tratnik.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) had to settle for 21st place, 8 seconds off the pace, while 2015 overall winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) conceded some 17 seconds after placing 77th on the stage.

Tour of Turkey winner Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed 13th on the stage, 6 seconds down, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), fresh from an aggressive showing at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, limited his losses on the day to 9 seconds.

After setting a new Hour Record earlier this month, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) returned to the road in Neuchâtel but his hopes of stage victory were dashed by a crash. The European time trial champion picked himself back up to finish the stage, but was last on the day, over a minute down on Tratnik.

Wednesday's opening road stage of the Tour de Romandie brings the peloton to Le Chaux-de-Fonds, and the 170km leg features some 3400 metres of total climbing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:06
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:01
3Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:04
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
7Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:05
8Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
16Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:07
17Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:00:08
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
19Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:09
24Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
29Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
33Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:00:10
34Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
35Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:11
38Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
40Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
41Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
43Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:12
44Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
45Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
46Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
49Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
50Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
51Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:14
52Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
53Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
55Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
56Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
57Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:15
60Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
61Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
62Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
63Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
64Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
66Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
67Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:00:16
68Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
72Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
73Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
74Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
75Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
76Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
78Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
81William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
83Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
86Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
87Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
88Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
89Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
90Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
91Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
92Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
93Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
96Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:21
98Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
100Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
102Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
103Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
105Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:00:22
106Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
107Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
108Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
109Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
110Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
111Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
112Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
113Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:25
114Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
115Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
116Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
117Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
118Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
119Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
120Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:27
121Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
122Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
123Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
124Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:29
125Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
126Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
127Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:30
128Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
131Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
132Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:32
135Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:33
136Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:00:34
137Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
138Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
139Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
DNSSam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida30pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma25
3Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates22
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma19
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15
7Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ13
8Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team11
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe9
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates7
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team6
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
13Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:12
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:01
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
7Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:07
8Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:00:08
9Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:09
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:10
12Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:11
13Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team0:00:13
15Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
16Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:14
17Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:15
18Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
19Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
20Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:17
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
23Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:00:21
24Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:00:23
25Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:31
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:02
3Groupama-FDJ0:00:07
4Team Sky0:00:09
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:11
6Team Sunweb
7Mitchelton-Scott0:00:12
8Bahrain-Merida
9Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:13
10Movistar Team
11CCC Team0:00:16
12Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
14AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
15EF Education First
16Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
17Lotto Soudal0:00:34
18Dimension Data0:00:36
19Swiss National Team0:00:42
20Astana Pro Team0:00:46

 

