Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) claimed victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie, beating his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) into second place in the 3.8km time trial in Neuchâtel.

Just a second separated the top three riders in the technical time trial, with Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) placing third, but the day belonged to the surprising Tratnik, who is national champion in the discipline.

The 29-year-old Tratnik is in only his second season at WorldTour level. He raced for QuickStep in 2011 but spent the following years on Continental and Pro Continental teams before returning to the top flight with Bahrain-Merida this year. Victory on the opening day of the Tour de Romandie is the most prestigious of the Ljubljana native’s career to date, and he admitted surprise at beating his friend and compatriot Roglic into second place.

"For sure I have surprised myself but I still believed on that sort of parcours like today I can do a really good result. I just focused on the road and tried to do everything at 100 percent and here, today, I have won the prologue so it is nice," Tratnik said.

"It's my first WorldTour win so for sure it's a really special win. Normally every time Primoz beats me. We're really good friends but today I beat him so it's a nice feeling."

The defending champion Roglic is back at the Tour de Romandie to fine-tune his form for the Giro d'Italia. The Slovenian arrived at the race after a lengthy stint of altitude training, but he showed no signs of fatigue as he produced a composed performance in the explosive time trial. His was the provisional best time until Tratnik knocked him off top spot and he gained an early advantage on his rivals for final overall victory.

Roglic was not the only impressive performer from Jumbo-Visma. Although the course was shorter and hillier than he would have liked, Tony Martin spent a chunk of the afternoon in the hot seat before ultimately settling for 4th place on the stage, 4 seconds down on Tratnik.

It was an encouraging afternoon, too, for Geraint Thomas (Ineos), who recorded his best result of the year to date by placing 5th on the stage, just behind Martin. The Welshman has had a subdued campaign to this point and the Tour de Romandie marks a pivotal race in his build-up to the defence of his Tour de France title.

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has been a consistent performer at the Tour de Romandie over the years and the former world champion began his overall challenge on a solid note here with 10th place, 5 seconds down on Tratnik.

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) had to settle for 21st place, 8 seconds off the pace, while 2015 overall winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) conceded some 17 seconds after placing 77th on the stage.

Tour of Turkey winner Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed 13th on the stage, 6 seconds down, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), fresh from an aggressive showing at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, limited his losses on the day to 9 seconds.

After setting a new Hour Record earlier this month, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) returned to the road in Neuchâtel but his hopes of stage victory were dashed by a crash. The European time trial champion picked himself back up to finish the stage, but was last on the day, over a minute down on Tratnik.

Wednesday's opening road stage of the Tour de Romandie brings the peloton to Le Chaux-de-Fonds, and the 170km leg features some 3400 metres of total climbing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:06 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:05 8 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:06 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 16 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:07 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:00:08 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:09 24 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 30 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 33 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:10 34 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 35 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:00:11 38 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 41 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 43 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12 44 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 46 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 51 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:14 52 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 53 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 55 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 56 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:15 60 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 61 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 62 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 63 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 64 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 66 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 67 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:00:16 68 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 70 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 71 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 72 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 73 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 75 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 76 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 81 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 83 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 86 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 87 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 88 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 89 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 90 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 91 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 92 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 93 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 96 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:21 98 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 100 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 102 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:00:22 106 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 109 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 110 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 111 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 113 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:25 114 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 115 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 116 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 117 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 118 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 119 Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 120 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:27 121 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 122 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 123 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 124 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:29 125 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 126 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 127 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:30 128 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 131 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 132 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:32 135 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:33 136 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:34 137 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 138 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 139 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 DNS Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 8 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 11 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 6 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 13 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 14 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:12 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:01 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 7 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:07 8 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:00:08 9 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:09 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 12 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11 13 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:00:13 15 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 16 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:14 17 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:15 18 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 19 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 20 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 23 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:21 24 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23 25 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25