Tour de Romandie: Tratnik wins prologue
Roglic just off the mark in Neuchâtel
Prologue: Neuchâtel - Neuchâtel (ITT)
Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) claimed victory in the prologue of the Tour de Romandie, beating his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) into second place in the 3.8km time trial in Neuchâtel.
Just a second separated the top three riders in the technical time trial, with Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) placing third, but the day belonged to the surprising Tratnik, who is national champion in the discipline.
The 29-year-old Tratnik is in only his second season at WorldTour level. He raced for QuickStep in 2011 but spent the following years on Continental and Pro Continental teams before returning to the top flight with Bahrain-Merida this year. Victory on the opening day of the Tour de Romandie is the most prestigious of the Ljubljana native’s career to date, and he admitted surprise at beating his friend and compatriot Roglic into second place.
"For sure I have surprised myself but I still believed on that sort of parcours like today I can do a really good result. I just focused on the road and tried to do everything at 100 percent and here, today, I have won the prologue so it is nice," Tratnik said.
"It's my first WorldTour win so for sure it's a really special win. Normally every time Primoz beats me. We're really good friends but today I beat him so it's a nice feeling."
The defending champion Roglic is back at the Tour de Romandie to fine-tune his form for the Giro d'Italia. The Slovenian arrived at the race after a lengthy stint of altitude training, but he showed no signs of fatigue as he produced a composed performance in the explosive time trial. His was the provisional best time until Tratnik knocked him off top spot and he gained an early advantage on his rivals for final overall victory.
Roglic was not the only impressive performer from Jumbo-Visma. Although the course was shorter and hillier than he would have liked, Tony Martin spent a chunk of the afternoon in the hot seat before ultimately settling for 4th place on the stage, 4 seconds down on Tratnik.
It was an encouraging afternoon, too, for Geraint Thomas (Ineos), who recorded his best result of the year to date by placing 5th on the stage, just behind Martin. The Welshman has had a subdued campaign to this point and the Tour de Romandie marks a pivotal race in his build-up to the defence of his Tour de France title.
Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) has been a consistent performer at the Tour de Romandie over the years and the former world champion began his overall challenge on a solid note here with 10th place, 5 seconds down on Tratnik.
Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) had to settle for 21st place, 8 seconds off the pace, while 2015 overall winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) conceded some 17 seconds after placing 77th on the stage.
Tour of Turkey winner Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed 13th on the stage, 6 seconds down, while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), fresh from an aggressive showing at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, limited his losses on the day to 9 seconds.
After setting a new Hour Record earlier this month, Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) returned to the road in Neuchâtel but his hopes of stage victory were dashed by a crash. The European time trial champion picked himself back up to finish the stage, but was last on the day, over a minute down on Tratnik.
Wednesday's opening road stage of the Tour de Romandie brings the peloton to Le Chaux-de-Fonds, and the 170km leg features some 3400 metres of total climbing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:06
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:04
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:05
|8
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:06
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|16
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:00:08
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:09
|24
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|33
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:10
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:11
|38
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|43
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|44
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|47
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|51
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|52
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|55
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|56
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:15
|60
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|61
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|62
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|63
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|64
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|66
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|68
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|72
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|73
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|76
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|83
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|86
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|87
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|88
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|91
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|93
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|96
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:21
|98
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|100
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:22
|106
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|109
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:23
|110
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:24
|113
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|114
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|115
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|116
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|118
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|119
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|120
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|121
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|122
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|123
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|125
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|128
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|131
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|132
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|135
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|136
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:34
|137
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|138
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|DNS
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|8
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|13
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:12
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:01
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|7
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:07
|8
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:09
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|12
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|13
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:14
|17
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:15
|18
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|20
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:19
|23
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|24
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|25
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:31
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:02
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:07
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:11
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:12
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:13
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|CCC Team
|0:00:16
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|15
|EF Education First
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|19
|Swiss National Team
|0:00:42
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
