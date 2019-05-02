Tour de Romandie: Kung wins stage 2
Bennett second and Colbrelli third, Roglic stays in the lead
Stage 2: Le Locle - Morges
Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) upset the sprinters on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, attacking from the breakaway and holding off the peloton in the final 20 kilometres to claim his third career victory at the Swiss race.
The 174.4-kilometre stage from Le Locle to Morges contained a second-category climb at the mid-point and a third-category climb in the final 40km, but was widely expected to culminate in a bunch sprint.
However, in wet conditions, the sprinters’ teams, notably Elia Viviani’s Deceuninck-QuickStep, Sam Bennett’s Bora-Hansgrohe, and Sonny Colbrelli’s Bahrain-Merida failed to mount a successful chase.
Kung, the Swiss time trial champion, steadily reduced the six-rider breakaway with a string of accelerations, first halving it on the third-category climb before going solo on an uncategorised rise with 19km to go.
At that point, he had 1:20 in hand and, arms folded over his handlebars, he held it all the way to the shores of Lake Geneva. He had time in the final kilometre to sit up and savour his success, this being his third stage win at Romandie after similar breakaway successes in 2015 and 2017.
A minute later, Bennett sprinted to second place, with Colbrelli third, as a dejected peloton crossed the line. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was safely ensconced in there and retained the yellow jersey, with no changes towards the top of the general classification.
“I had a look at the stage profiles and realised this was a good day for me,” Kung said. “I knew that if I had a minute with 20km to go, then I’d have a chance. Of course, you’ve got to get in the right break and then to be able to drop the other guys, have the legs and hold off the peloton, so it’s complicated. But I pulled it off and it’s a great win for me.
“I really like the Tour de Romandie - it’s a home race in Switzerland and have enjoyed some beautiful moments in the past.”
How it unfolded
The roads were already wet as the riders set off towards Geneva, and there was barely reason to remove the rain capes all day. Kung was part of a six-rider breakaway that formed inside 10 kilometres and built a lead of five minutes as they descended the Col de la Tourne – stage 1’s final climb – down to the shores of the Lac de Neuchatel.
Joining Kung in the break were Geminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Gobert), Nathan Brown (EF) and Claudio Imhof (Swiss Team). The gap started to fall ahead of the second-category climb of the Col du Mollendruz but they hardly ceded ground on the 14.6km climb itself, taking 3:15 onto the descent and towards the finish town of Morges.
Once through the finish line for the first time with 40km to go, they went to tackle the Reverolle climb, and it was on those 8.5 per cent gradients that Kung made the first selection from the break. Only Bagdonas and Backaert could follow, and they entered the final 30km with a lead of just under two minutes.
Kung went again on an uncategorised incline with 19 kilometres to go, accelerating at the end of a tired turn from Bagdonas, who was dropped like a stone. Backaert managed to follow at first but was soon dispatched as well as Kung sustained his acceleration.
With 18km to go and a gap of 1:15, it was still in the peloton’s hands. However, Kung’s time trialling abilities, the wet weather – it was bucketing down by this point – and the gently downhill curving roads all combined to take it away from them. Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe) led for much of the way but Bennett didn’t use many other teammates and Viviani’s men only appeared at the front with just over 10km to go.
By that point, Kung still had 1:25 and the ball was very much in his court. Pacing his effort perfectly, he lost none of his advantage – in fact it only increased as the peloton became resigned to its fate. The draining of urgency was clear when Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) was able to launch a brief late attack.
Kung’s lead was cut to a minute by the finish line, but that’s only because he was already celebrating with several hundred metres to go, and he had every reason to. From the planning to the execution, it was a success straight out of the breakaway textbook, and it landed a victory that was his third at Romandie, his second for his new team, and his team’s first at WorldTour-level in 2019.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4:10:59
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:59
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|11
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|24
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|30
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|32
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|35
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|39
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|41
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|42
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|43
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|44
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|58
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|64
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|65
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|68
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|69
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|71
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|73
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|74
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|75
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|79
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|81
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|83
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|85
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|86
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|90
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|91
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|93
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|94
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:19
|102
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|103
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:29
|104
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|105
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:31
|108
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:58
|109
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:24
|110
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:42
|113
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|117
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:00
|118
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|121
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:42
|123
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|128
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:50
|129
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:25
|130
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|131
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|DNS
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|3
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|pts
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|4
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|14
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|8
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|10
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|11
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|14
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|3
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|2
|5
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|2
|4
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:11:58
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|7
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|8
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|13
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:20
|16
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:02:30
|17
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:59
|19
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:43
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:01
|21
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:43
|23
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:51
|24
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|12:34:55
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|7
|Swiss National Team
|8
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|CCC Team
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|EF Education First
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Team Ineos
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:32:13
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:12
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:13
|5
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:17
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|15
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|18
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:01:04
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:01:07
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|23
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:12
|24
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|0:01:14
|25
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|26
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|27
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:20
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|30
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:01:33
|31
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|34
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|35
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:42
|36
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:44
|37
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:48
|38
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|0:03:40
|39
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:42
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:13
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:54
|43
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:04:55
|44
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:00
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:05:01
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|47
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:02
|48
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|50
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:04
|51
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|52
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|53
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:06
|55
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|56
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:07
|57
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:05:08
|58
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:09
|59
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:05:11
|60
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:15
|61
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:17
|62
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:05:19
|64
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:09
|65
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:18
|66
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:44
|67
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:07:23
|68
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:41
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:49
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:50
|71
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:08:52
|72
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|73
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:08:56
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|75
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|0:08:59
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:12
|77
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:11:25
|78
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
|0:11:28
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:32
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:03
|81
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:13:24
|82
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:25
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:13:27
|84
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:13:29
|85
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:31
|86
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:13:33
|87
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:35
|88
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:36
|90
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:40
|92
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:13:41
|93
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|0:13:44
|94
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:22
|95
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:34
|96
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:51
|97
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:14:55
|98
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:09
|99
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:09
|100
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:15
|101
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:15
|102
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:19:19
|103
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:21
|104
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:31
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:19:38
|106
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:41
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:07
|108
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:19
|109
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:47
|110
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:48
|111
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:49
|114
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|115
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:55
|116
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:00
|117
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:06
|118
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:09
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|120
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:14
|121
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:57
|122
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:47
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:54
|124
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:32
|125
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:36
|126
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:44
|127
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:52
|128
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:56
|129
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:17
|130
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:25
|131
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|75
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|4
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|11
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|20
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|14
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|18
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|17
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|18
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|16
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|20
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|15
|21
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|14
|22
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|12
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|25
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|27
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|10
|28
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|9
|29
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|7
|31
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|6
|32
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|6
|33
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|34
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|36
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|39
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|22
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
|16
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|5
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|6
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|10
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|4
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|13
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|3
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|15
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8:32:25
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:01:00
|4
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:30
|6
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|7
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
|0:04:53
|8
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|9
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:06
|10
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:07:11
|11
|Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:08:44
|12
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:13
|13
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:13:21
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:13:23
|15
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:24
|16
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:39
|18
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:57
|19
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:57
|20
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:29
|21
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:28:45
|22
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:32
|23
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:44
|24
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|25:37:32
|2
|EF Education First
|0:01:50
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|4
|CCC Team
|0:02:33
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:32
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:24
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:39
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:05:23
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:14
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:03
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:13
|13
|Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|14
|Swiss National Team
|0:10:33
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:08
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:17
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|18
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:10
|19
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:13
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:30:40
