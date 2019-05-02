Image 1 of 5 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) upset the sprinters on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, attacking from the breakaway and holding off the peloton in the final 20 kilometres to claim his third career victory at the Swiss race.

The 174.4-kilometre stage from Le Locle to Morges contained a second-category climb at the mid-point and a third-category climb in the final 40km, but was widely expected to culminate in a bunch sprint.

However, in wet conditions, the sprinters’ teams, notably Elia Viviani’s Deceuninck-QuickStep, Sam Bennett’s Bora-Hansgrohe, and Sonny Colbrelli’s Bahrain-Merida failed to mount a successful chase.

Kung, the Swiss time trial champion, steadily reduced the six-rider breakaway with a string of accelerations, first halving it on the third-category climb before going solo on an uncategorised rise with 19km to go.

At that point, he had 1:20 in hand and, arms folded over his handlebars, he held it all the way to the shores of Lake Geneva. He had time in the final kilometre to sit up and savour his success, this being his third stage win at Romandie after similar breakaway successes in 2015 and 2017.

A minute later, Bennett sprinted to second place, with Colbrelli third, as a dejected peloton crossed the line. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was safely ensconced in there and retained the yellow jersey, with no changes towards the top of the general classification.

“I had a look at the stage profiles and realised this was a good day for me,” Kung said. “I knew that if I had a minute with 20km to go, then I’d have a chance. Of course, you’ve got to get in the right break and then to be able to drop the other guys, have the legs and hold off the peloton, so it’s complicated. But I pulled it off and it’s a great win for me.

“I really like the Tour de Romandie - it’s a home race in Switzerland and have enjoyed some beautiful moments in the past.”

How it unfolded

The roads were already wet as the riders set off towards Geneva, and there was barely reason to remove the rain capes all day. Kung was part of a six-rider breakaway that formed inside 10 kilometres and built a lead of five minutes as they descended the Col de la Tourne – stage 1’s final climb – down to the shores of the Lac de Neuchatel.

Joining Kung in the break were Geminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Gobert), Nathan Brown (EF) and Claudio Imhof (Swiss Team). The gap started to fall ahead of the second-category climb of the Col du Mollendruz but they hardly ceded ground on the 14.6km climb itself, taking 3:15 onto the descent and towards the finish town of Morges.

Once through the finish line for the first time with 40km to go, they went to tackle the Reverolle climb, and it was on those 8.5 per cent gradients that Kung made the first selection from the break. Only Bagdonas and Backaert could follow, and they entered the final 30km with a lead of just under two minutes.

Kung went again on an uncategorised incline with 19 kilometres to go, accelerating at the end of a tired turn from Bagdonas, who was dropped like a stone. Backaert managed to follow at first but was soon dispatched as well as Kung sustained his acceleration.

With 18km to go and a gap of 1:15, it was still in the peloton’s hands. However, Kung’s time trialling abilities, the wet weather – it was bucketing down by this point – and the gently downhill curving roads all combined to take it away from them. Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe) led for much of the way but Bennett didn’t use many other teammates and Viviani’s men only appeared at the front with just over 10km to go.

By that point, Kung still had 1:25 and the ball was very much in his court. Pacing his effort perfectly, he lost none of his advantage – in fact it only increased as the peloton became resigned to its fate. The draining of urgency was clear when Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) was able to launch a brief late attack.

Kung’s lead was cut to a minute by the finish line, but that’s only because he was already celebrating with several hundred metres to go, and he had every reason to. From the planning to the execution, it was a success straight out of the breakaway textbook, and it landed a victory that was his third at Romandie, his second for his new team, and his team’s first at WorldTour-level in 2019.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4:10:59 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 11 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 14 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 16 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 23 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 24 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 28 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 30 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 32 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 35 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 39 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 40 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 41 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 42 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 43 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 44 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 45 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 47 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 53 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 54 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 58 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 64 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 65 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 68 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 69 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 71 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 73 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 74 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 75 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 79 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 81 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 83 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 84 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 85 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 86 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 90 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 91 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 93 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 94 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 95 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 100 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19 102 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 103 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:29 104 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 105 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:31 108 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:58 109 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:24 110 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 111 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:42 113 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 117 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:00 118 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 119 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 120 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 121 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:42 123 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 124 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 125 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 126 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 127 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 128 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 129 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:25 130 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 131 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida DNS Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint - JouezSport, 118.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 15 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 10 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 6

Sprint JouezSport, 158.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15 pts 2 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 10 3 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6

Finish - Morges, 174.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 pts 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20 4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 14 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 12 8 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 8 10 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 7 11 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 4 14 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 3 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 2

Mountain - Col du Mollendruz, 99.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 3 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 2 5 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 1

Mountain - Reverolle, 143.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 5 pts 2 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 2 4 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:11:58 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 5 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 6 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 7 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 8 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 13 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:20 16 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:02:30 17 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:59 19 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:43 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:01 21 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:43 23 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:51 24 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:26

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 12:34:55 2 Movistar Team 0:00:59 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 UAE Team Emirates 5 Team Sunweb 6 Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 7 Swiss National Team 8 Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Mitchelton-Scott 10 CCC Team 11 Team Jumbo-Visma 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 EF Education First 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 Team Ineos 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Lotto Soudal 18 Dimension Data 19 AG2R La Mondiale 20 Bahrain-Merida

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 8:32:13 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:10 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:12 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:13 5 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:14 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:17 8 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:23 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 15 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 18 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:01:04 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:01:07 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:10 23 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:12 24 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 0:01:14 25 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 26 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 27 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:20 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 30 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:01:33 31 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 32 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 34 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 35 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42 36 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:44 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:48 38 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 0:03:40 39 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:42 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:13 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:04:52 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:54 43 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:04:55 44 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:00 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:05:01 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 47 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:02 48 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 50 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:04 51 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 52 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 53 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:06 55 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 56 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:07 57 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:05:08 58 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:09 59 Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:05:11 60 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:15 61 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:17 62 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:05:19 64 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:06:09 65 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:18 66 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:44 67 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:07:23 68 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:41 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:49 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:50 71 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:08:52 72 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 73 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:08:56 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 75 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 0:08:59 76 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:12 77 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:11:25 78 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos 0:11:28 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:32 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:03 81 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:13:24 82 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:25 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:13:27 84 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:13:29 85 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:31 86 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:13:33 87 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:35 88 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 89 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:36 90 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:40 92 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:13:41 93 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 0:13:44 94 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:22 95 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:34 96 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:51 97 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:14:55 98 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:09 99 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:09 100 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:15 101 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:15 102 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:19:19 103 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:21 104 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:31 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:38 106 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:41 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:07 108 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:19 109 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:47 110 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:48 111 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 113 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:49 114 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 115 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:55 116 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:00 117 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:06 118 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:09 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 120 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:14 121 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:57 122 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:47 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:54 124 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:32 125 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:36 126 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:44 127 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:52 128 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:34:56 129 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:17 130 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:25 131 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:34

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 88 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 75 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 4 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 30 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 9 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 11 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 20 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 19 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 18 14 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 18 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 17 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 18 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 16 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 20 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 15 21 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 14 22 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 23 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 12 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 12 25 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 26 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 27 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 10 28 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 9 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 8 30 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 7 31 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 32 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 6 33 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 34 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 6 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 5 36 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 5 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 38 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 39 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 30 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 22 3 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team 16 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 5 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 6 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 7 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 6 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 4 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 3 13 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 3 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 15 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8:32:25 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:01:00 4 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:30 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 7 Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team 0:04:53 8 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 9 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:06 10 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos 0:07:11 11 Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:08:44 12 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:13 13 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:13:21 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:23 15 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:24 16 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:39 18 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:57 19 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:57 20 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:29 21 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:45 22 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:32 23 Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:34:44 24 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:22