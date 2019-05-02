Trending

Tour de Romandie: Kung wins stage 2

Bennett second and Colbrelli third, Roglic stays in the lead

Image 1 of 5

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in Strade Bianche

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) upset the sprinters on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, attacking from the breakaway and holding off the peloton in the final 20 kilometres to claim his third career victory at the Swiss race.

The 174.4-kilometre stage from Le Locle to Morges contained a second-category climb at the mid-point and a third-category climb in the final 40km, but was widely expected to culminate in a bunch sprint.

However, in wet conditions, the sprinters’ teams, notably Elia Viviani’s Deceuninck-QuickStep, Sam Bennett’s Bora-Hansgrohe, and Sonny Colbrelli’s Bahrain-Merida failed to mount a successful chase.
Kung, the Swiss time trial champion, steadily reduced the six-rider breakaway with a string of accelerations, first halving it on the third-category climb before going solo on an uncategorised rise with 19km to go.

At that point, he had 1:20 in hand and, arms folded over his handlebars, he held it all the way to the shores of Lake Geneva. He had time in the final kilometre to sit up and savour his success, this being his third stage win at Romandie after similar breakaway successes in 2015 and 2017.

A minute later, Bennett sprinted to second place, with Colbrelli third, as a dejected peloton crossed the line. Overall leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was safely ensconced in there and retained the yellow jersey, with no changes towards the top of the general classification.

“I had a look at the stage profiles and realised this was a good day for me,” Kung said. “I knew that if I had a minute with 20km to go, then I’d have a chance. Of course, you’ve got to get in the right break and then to be able to drop the other guys, have the legs and hold off the peloton, so it’s complicated. But I pulled it off and it’s a great win for me.

“I really like the Tour de Romandie - it’s a home race in Switzerland and have enjoyed some beautiful moments in the past.”

How it unfolded

The roads were already wet as the riders set off towards Geneva, and there was barely reason to remove the rain capes all day. Kung was part of a six-rider breakaway that formed inside 10 kilometres and built a lead of five minutes as they descended the Col de la Tourne – stage 1’s final climb – down to the shores of the Lac de Neuchatel.

Joining Kung in the break were Geminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Jorge Arcas (Movistar), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Gobert), Nathan Brown (EF) and Claudio Imhof (Swiss Team). The gap started to fall ahead of the second-category climb of the Col du Mollendruz but they hardly ceded ground on the 14.6km climb itself, taking 3:15 onto the descent and towards the finish town of Morges.

Once through the finish line for the first time with 40km to go, they went to tackle the Reverolle climb, and it was on those 8.5 per cent gradients that Kung made the first selection from the break. Only Bagdonas and Backaert could follow, and they entered the final 30km with a lead of just under two minutes.

Kung went again on an uncategorised incline with 19 kilometres to go, accelerating at the end of a tired turn from Bagdonas, who was dropped like a stone. Backaert managed to follow at first but was soon dispatched as well as Kung sustained his acceleration.

With 18km to go and a gap of 1:15, it was still in the peloton’s hands. However, Kung’s time trialling abilities, the wet weather – it was bucketing down by this point – and the gently downhill curving roads all combined to take it away from them. Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe) led for much of the way but Bennett didn’t use many other teammates and Viviani’s men only appeared at the front with just over 10km to go.

By that point, Kung still had 1:25 and the ball was very much in his court. Pacing his effort perfectly, he lost none of his advantage – in fact it only increased as the peloton became resigned to its fate. The draining of urgency was clear when Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) was able to launch a brief late attack.

Kung’s lead was cut to a minute by the finish line, but that’s only because he was already celebrating with several hundred metres to go, and he had every reason to. From the planning to the execution, it was a success straight out of the breakaway textbook, and it landed a victory that was his third at Romandie, his second for his new team, and his team’s first at WorldTour-level in 2019.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4:10:59
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:59
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
8Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
11Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
14Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
17Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
18Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
19Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
24Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
25Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
28Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
30Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
31Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
32Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
35Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
39Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
40Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
41James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
42Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
43Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
44Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
45Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
47Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
50Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
53Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
54Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
57Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
58Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
59Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
63Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
64Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
65Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
68Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
71Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
72Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
73Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team
74Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
75Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
76Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
77Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
79Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
80Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
81Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
83Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
84Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
85Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
86Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
89Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team
90Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
91Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
93Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos
94Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
95Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
99Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:19
102Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
103Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:29
104Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
105Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
107Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:31
108Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:58
109Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:24
110Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
111Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:42
113Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
114William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
117Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:00
118Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
119Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
120Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
121Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:42
123Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
124Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
125Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
126Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
127Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
128Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:11:50
129Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:14:25
130Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
131Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNSDion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint - JouezSport, 118.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team15pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ10
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert6

Sprint JouezSport, 158.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ15pts
2Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert10
3Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6

Finish - Morges, 174.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ50pts
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe30
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida20
4Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates18
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team14
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott12
8Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data8
10Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert7
11Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team4
14Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team3
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert2

Mountain - Col du Mollendruz, 99.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
3Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team2
5Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert1

Mountain - Reverolle, 143.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ5pts
2Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert2
4Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:11:58
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
3James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
5Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
6Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
7Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
8Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
10Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
11Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:20
16Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:02:30
17Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:59
19Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:43
20Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:01
21Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:43
23Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:10:51
24Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:13:26

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ12:34:55
2Movistar Team0:00:59
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4UAE Team Emirates
5Team Sunweb
6Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
7Swiss National Team
8Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Mitchelton-Scott
10CCC Team
11Team Jumbo-Visma
12Trek-Segafredo
13EF Education First
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Team Ineos
16Astana Pro Team
17Lotto Soudal
18Dimension Data
19AG2R La Mondiale
20Bahrain-Merida

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma8:32:13
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:12
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:13
5Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:14
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:17
8James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
9Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
12Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
13Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:23
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
15Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
18Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
20Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:01:04
21Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:01:07
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:10
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:12
24Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team0:01:14
25Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
26Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
27Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:20
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
30Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Swiss National Team0:01:33
31Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
34Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
35Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:42
36Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:44
37Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:48
38Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos0:03:40
39Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:42
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:13
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:04:52
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:54
43Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:04:55
44Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:00
45Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:05:01
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
47Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:02
48Roland Thalmann (Swi) Swiss National Team
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
50Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:04
51Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
52Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team
53Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:06
55Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
56Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:07
57Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:05:08
58Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:05:09
59Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team0:05:11
60Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:15
61Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:17
62Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:05:19
64Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:06:09
65Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:18
66Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:44
67Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:07:23
68Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:08:41
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:49
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:50
71Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos0:08:52
72Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:55
73Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:08:56
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
75Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert0:08:59
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:12
77Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:11:25
78Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Ineos0:11:28
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:32
80Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:03
81Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team0:13:24
82Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:25
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:13:27
84Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:13:29
85Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:13:31
86Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:13:33
87Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:35
88Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
89Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:36
90Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:40
92Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team0:13:41
93Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert0:13:44
94Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:22
95Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:34
96Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:51
97Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:14:55
98Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:09
99Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:09
100Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:15
101Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:15
102William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:19:19
103Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:19:21
104Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:31
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:38
106Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:41
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:07
108Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:20:19
109Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:23:47
110Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:48
111Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:49
114Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
115Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:55
116Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:00
117Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:06
118Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:09
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
120Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:14
121Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:28:57
122Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:47
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:54
124Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:30:32
125Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:30:36
126Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:44
127Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:30:52
128Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:34:56
129Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:17
130Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:25
131Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:37:34

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ88pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma75
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates37
4Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida30
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ30
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe30
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe24
9Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates22
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe21
11Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team20
12Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma19
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team18
14Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First18
15Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates18
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos17
17Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
18Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert16
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
20Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team15
21Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal14
22Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team12
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott12
25Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
26Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
27Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team10
28Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert9
29Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data8
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert7
31Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
32Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team6
33Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
34Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale6
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5
36Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin5
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team5
38James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
39Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team30pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos22
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) Swiss National Team16
4Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
6Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team8
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale7
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos6
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First4
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
13Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team3
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
15Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2
16Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8:32:25
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:06
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:01:00
4Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:29
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:30
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
7Patrick Müller (Swi) Swiss National Team0:04:53
8Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:05
9Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:06
10Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:07:11
11Florian Storck (Swi) Team Sunweb0:08:44
12Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:13
13Will Barta (USA) CCC Team0:13:21
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:13:23
15Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:24
16Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
17Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:39
18Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:14:57
19Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:57
20Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:29
21Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain-Merida0:28:45
22Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:32
23Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal0:34:44
24Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:37:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team25:37:32
2EF Education First0:01:50
3Astana Pro Team0:02:13
4CCC Team0:02:33
5Groupama-FDJ0:03:32
6Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:24
7Trek-Segafredo0:04:39
8Team Ineos0:05:23
9AG2R La Mondiale0:06:14
10Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38
11UAE Team Emirates0:09:03
12Mitchelton-Scott0:09:13
13Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:09:20
14Swiss National Team0:10:33
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:08
16Team Sunweb0:15:17
17Lotto Soudal0:15:41
18Bahrain-Merida0:17:10
19Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:13
20Dimension Data0:30:40

Latest on Cyclingnews