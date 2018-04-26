Tour de Romandie: De Gendt wins in Yverdon-les-Bains
Roglic stays in the overall lead
Stage 2: Delémont - Yverdon-les-Bains
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) added to his portfolio of breakaway wins on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, going clear in the opening kilometres with four others before dropping them all in turn to celebrate a solo victory in Yverdon-les-Bains.
Related Articles
Sonny Colbrelli, whose Bahrain-Merida teammates had led a panicked chase, took second place from the bunch, which came in just over two minutes down, while Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third.
De Gendt, one of a dying breed of breakaway specialists, once again showed himself to be adroit in picking out the right days and moves. Thursday's 174km trip from Delémont to Yverdon-les-Bains was, on paper, the only real chance for the sprinters at the Tour de Romandie, but an upset was on the cards when the Belgian went clear on the early climb of the Col des Rangiers with Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Andrey Grivko (Astana), and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha), and - crucially - his own teammate Victor Campenaerts.
As the roads undulated over the subsequent 80 kilometres, the gap back to the peloton yawned out to nearly eight minutes, and once up and over the second-category Col des Etroits - where Grivko was dislodged - they took to the undulating 35km finishing circuit with a lead of five minutes. For reference, De Gendt had predicted at the start of the day that two minutes might suffice at that point.
After burying himself for his teammate, Campenaerts was soon dropped, while De Gendt made use of the second of three uncategorised climbs to drop Brown with 25km remaining.
From there, with the gap still at well over four minutes, victory was pretty much a formality, though it remained to be seen if the leader’s jersey would change hands. De Gendt had started the day just over three minutes down on Primoz Roglic’s (LottoNL-Jumbo) overall lead and the GC teams committed riders to the cause in the latter stages, though the greater threat was probably Brown, who'd started the day just 26 seconds down. In the end, the American was caught in the final kilometre.
Roglic, therefore, retains the yellow jersey ahead of Friday’s stage 3 time trial, with little change at the top of the standings. Rohan Dennis (BMC) is tied for time with the Slovenian, with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) third at four seconds. The only change to the top 10 saw Sky’s Jonathan Castroviejo drop out, and Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Richie Porte (BMC), and Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) all move one spot up.
How it unfolded
With so little on offer for the sprinters at this Tour de Romandie, it was thought they wouldn't want to let this opportunity slip through their fingers, despite the constantly undulating roads and accumulated elevation gain. A five-rider breakaway might not seem so dangerous on a 174km stage but any move with De Gendt in is by definition a dangerous one.
The Belgian rider used the third-category Col des Rangiers, which began almost from the gun, to forge clear with Grivko, Brown, and Fabbro, while time trial specialist Campenaerts would prove a vital resource, despite the limited slipstream benefits of his compact frame.
By the top of Les Rangiers the quartet had 2:38 over the peloton and that would only continue to grow and grow, even without the help of Fabbro, who lost contact after a mechanical. The remaining four hit the base of the Col des Etroits, with 75km to go, with a lead of 7:40, and it was soon down to a trio as Grivko was quickly dropped.
The problem for the chasers was that while they needed to use the climb to reduce the gap - with a long descent to follow - they also needed to manage their effort so as not to put their sprinters in difficulty. Perhaps Elia Viviani was suffering, because Quick-Step Floors contributed virtually nothing all day, leaving Bahrain-Merida pretty much alone in pursuit.
The peloton crested the climb just under six minutes down, and Bahrain’s onslaught continued on the descent, causing brief splits in the bunch, but almost no time was clawed back on the 15 downhill kilometres.
With De Gendt, Brown, and Campenaerts five minutes clear as they passed the finish line and took the bell, with 35km remaining, it was clear they had the upper hand, and only a committed, multi-party chase - and a furious one at that - would bring the race back together. Unfortunately for Bahrain, no one else seemed interested in the sprint, though LottoNL, Sky, AG2R, and BMC did all commit a couple of riders to make sure that neither Brown or De Gendt gained the kind of advantage that would make them a threat for the overall victory.
Campenaerts emptied the tank ahead of the trio of uncategorised climbs and it wasn't long after he'd stepped aside that De Gendt went it alone, resoundingly dropping Brown on the second short ascent, leaving the American in the wind, his dreams of the yellow jersey quickly evaporating.
De Gendt lost ground all the way to the line but had so much in hand he could enjoy a modicum of comfort - enjoyment even. That turned to elation in the final kilometre as De Gendt basked in his latest heist - the 13th of his career and the second of this season after his triumph at the Volta a Catalunya earlier this month.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:03:05
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:04
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|23
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|34
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|46
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|49
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|70
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|72
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|73
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|74
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|76
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:21
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:23
|87
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:30
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:31
|90
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|91
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:42
|92
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:55
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:33
|94
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:20
|95
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:05
|98
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:26
|100
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:09
|104
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|105
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:27
|109
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|121
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|122
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|123
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:36
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|3
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|18
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|6
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|7
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|11
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|4
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|pts
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|4
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:05:09
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|20
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|21
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:22
|22
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:09:05
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:23
|24
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Soudal
|12:13:23
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|3
|Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Team Sunweb
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:23
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8:14:25
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|11
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:15
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:16
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:19
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|32
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:24
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|40
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|43
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|44
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|48
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|50
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|51
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|52
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|53
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|54
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|57
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|58
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:55
|59
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|64
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|67
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:17
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:19
|70
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:50
|71
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:13
|72
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:21
|73
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:36
|74
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:41
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:57
|76
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:06:19
|77
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|78
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:37
|80
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:40
|81
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:43
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:48
|83
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:07
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:50
|85
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:55
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:02
|87
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:05
|88
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:17
|89
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:25
|90
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:51
|91
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:44
|92
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:34
|93
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:41
|94
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:54
|95
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:22
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:35
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:14
|98
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:55
|99
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:09
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:12
|101
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:37
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:27
|103
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:12
|104
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:19:45
|105
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:43
|106
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:57
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:27
|108
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:31
|109
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:41
|110
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:45
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:19
|112
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:30
|113
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:43
|114
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:27
|115
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:32:58
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:59
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:01
|119
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:04
|120
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:07
|121
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:10
|122
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:12
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:33:20
|124
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:22
|125
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:06
|126
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:16
|127
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:34
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:41:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|48
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|30
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|10
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|23
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|21
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|22
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|23
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|32
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|34
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|8
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8:14:35
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:06
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|14
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:31
|15
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|16
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:55
|17
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:24
|18
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:44
|19
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:45
|20
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:27
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:33
|22
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:47
|23
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:35
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:20
|25
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:51
|26
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:00
|27
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|24:43:28
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:17
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:44
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:59
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:22
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:07
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:21
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:12:09
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:58
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy