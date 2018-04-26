Image 1 of 32 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Thomas De Gendt in green after stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) loads up with bottles in the feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Thomas De Gendt wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) arrives at the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Sonny Colbrelli takes the field sprint during stage 2 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) arrives at the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) arrives at the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Thomas de Gendt rides alone to victory during stage 2 at tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 Thomas de Gendt rides alone to victory during stage 2 at tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Thomas De Gendt rides to victory during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Thomas De Gendt rides to victory during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Thomas De Gendt rides to victory during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Sprinter Fernando Gaviria was on bottle duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 The breakaway gets established on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Tejay van Garderen gets some help with his radio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 LottoNl-Jumbo were in charge of the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Race leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 LottoNl-Jumbo lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Stef Clement (LottoNl-Jumbo) chases the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Team Sky took a back seat on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 The breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie was given a large lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) added to his portfolio of breakaway wins on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, going clear in the opening kilometres with four others before dropping them all in turn to celebrate a solo victory in Yverdon-les-Bains.

Sonny Colbrelli, whose Bahrain-Merida teammates had led a panicked chase, took second place from the bunch, which came in just over two minutes down, while Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third.

De Gendt, one of a dying breed of breakaway specialists, once again showed himself to be adroit in picking out the right days and moves. Thursday's 174km trip from Delémont to Yverdon-les-Bains was, on paper, the only real chance for the sprinters at the Tour de Romandie, but an upset was on the cards when the Belgian went clear on the early climb of the Col des Rangiers with Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Andrey Grivko (Astana), and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha), and - crucially - his own teammate Victor Campenaerts.

As the roads undulated over the subsequent 80 kilometres, the gap back to the peloton yawned out to nearly eight minutes, and once up and over the second-category Col des Etroits - where Grivko was dislodged - they took to the undulating 35km finishing circuit with a lead of five minutes. For reference, De Gendt had predicted at the start of the day that two minutes might suffice at that point.

After burying himself for his teammate, Campenaerts was soon dropped, while De Gendt made use of the second of three uncategorised climbs to drop Brown with 25km remaining.

From there, with the gap still at well over four minutes, victory was pretty much a formality, though it remained to be seen if the leader’s jersey would change hands. De Gendt had started the day just over three minutes down on Primoz Roglic’s (LottoNL-Jumbo) overall lead and the GC teams committed riders to the cause in the latter stages, though the greater threat was probably Brown, who'd started the day just 26 seconds down. In the end, the American was caught in the final kilometre.

Roglic, therefore, retains the yellow jersey ahead of Friday’s stage 3 time trial, with little change at the top of the standings. Rohan Dennis (BMC) is tied for time with the Slovenian, with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) third at four seconds. The only change to the top 10 saw Sky’s Jonathan Castroviejo drop out, and Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Richie Porte (BMC), and Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) all move one spot up.

How it unfolded

With so little on offer for the sprinters at this Tour de Romandie, it was thought they wouldn't want to let this opportunity slip through their fingers, despite the constantly undulating roads and accumulated elevation gain. A five-rider breakaway might not seem so dangerous on a 174km stage but any move with De Gendt in is by definition a dangerous one.

The Belgian rider used the third-category Col des Rangiers, which began almost from the gun, to forge clear with Grivko, Brown, and Fabbro, while time trial specialist Campenaerts would prove a vital resource, despite the limited slipstream benefits of his compact frame.

By the top of Les Rangiers the quartet had 2:38 over the peloton and that would only continue to grow and grow, even without the help of Fabbro, who lost contact after a mechanical. The remaining four hit the base of the Col des Etroits, with 75km to go, with a lead of 7:40, and it was soon down to a trio as Grivko was quickly dropped.

The problem for the chasers was that while they needed to use the climb to reduce the gap - with a long descent to follow - they also needed to manage their effort so as not to put their sprinters in difficulty. Perhaps Elia Viviani was suffering, because Quick-Step Floors contributed virtually nothing all day, leaving Bahrain-Merida pretty much alone in pursuit.

The peloton crested the climb just under six minutes down, and Bahrain’s onslaught continued on the descent, causing brief splits in the bunch, but almost no time was clawed back on the 15 downhill kilometres.

With De Gendt, Brown, and Campenaerts five minutes clear as they passed the finish line and took the bell, with 35km remaining, it was clear they had the upper hand, and only a committed, multi-party chase - and a furious one at that - would bring the race back together. Unfortunately for Bahrain, no one else seemed interested in the sprint, though LottoNL, Sky, AG2R, and BMC did all commit a couple of riders to make sure that neither Brown or De Gendt gained the kind of advantage that would make them a threat for the overall victory.

Campenaerts emptied the tank ahead of the trio of uncategorised climbs and it wasn't long after he'd stepped aside that De Gendt went it alone, resoundingly dropping Brown on the second short ascent, leaving the American in the wind, his dreams of the yellow jersey quickly evaporating.

De Gendt lost ground all the way to the line but had so much in hand he could enjoy a modicum of comfort - enjoyment even. That turned to elation in the final kilometre as De Gendt basked in his latest heist - the 13th of his career and the second of this season after his triumph at the Volta a Catalunya earlier this month.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:03:05 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:04 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 11 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 18 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 22 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 24 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 28 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 29 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 31 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 34 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 38 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 46 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 48 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 49 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 51 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 54 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 55 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 56 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 57 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 60 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 69 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 70 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 72 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 73 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 74 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 75 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 76 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 77 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 84 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:21 86 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:23 87 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:30 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:31 90 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:40 91 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:42 92 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:55 93 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:33 94 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:20 95 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:05 98 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:26 100 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 101 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:09 104 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 105 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 107 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:27 109 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 111 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 119 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 121 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 122 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 123 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 126 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:36 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Brot-Dessus, km. 84 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 3 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6

Sprint 2 - Cuarny, km. 149.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 18 5 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 16 6 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 7 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 12 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 7 11 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5 13 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 18 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col des Rangiers, km. 11.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 4 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Etroits, km. 111 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 4 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:05:09 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 4 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 15 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 16 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 20 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 21 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:22 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:09:05 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:23 24 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto Soudal 12:13:23 2 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:04 3 Groupama-FDJ 4 Team Sky 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Bahrain-Merida 8 Dimension Data 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Katusha-Alpecin 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Mitchelton-Scott 13 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 14 Movistar Team 15 Team Sunweb 16 Quick-Step Floors 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:23 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:20

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 8:14:25 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:05 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 11 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:14 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:15 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:16 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 32 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 36 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 38 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 40 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 43 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 46 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 48 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 50 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 51 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 52 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:41 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 54 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 57 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:41 58 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:55 59 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:57 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 62 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:59 63 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 64 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 67 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 68 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:17 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:19 70 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:50 71 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:13 72 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:21 73 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:36 74 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:57 76 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:06:19 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 78 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:37 80 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:40 81 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:43 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:48 83 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:09:07 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:50 85 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:55 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:02 87 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:05 88 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:17 89 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:25 90 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:51 91 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:44 92 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:34 93 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:41 94 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:54 95 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:22 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:35 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:14 98 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:55 99 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:09 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:12 101 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:37 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:27 103 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:12 104 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:19:45 105 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:43 106 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:57 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:27 108 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:31 109 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:41 110 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:45 111 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:19 112 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:30 113 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:43 114 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:27 115 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:58 116 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:59 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 118 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:01 119 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:04 120 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:07 121 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:10 122 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:12 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:33:20 124 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:22 125 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:06 126 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:16 127 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:34 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:41:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 48 5 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 30 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 10 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 12 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 23 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 17 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17 20 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 21 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 16 22 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 11 23 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 28 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 5 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 5 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 32 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 34 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 6 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 8 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 9 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 8:14:35 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:05 3 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:06 5 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 7 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:21 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:47 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:49 13 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 14 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:31 15 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 16 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:55 17 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:24 18 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:44 19 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:45 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:27 21 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:33 22 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:47 23 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:35 24 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:20 25 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:51 26 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:00 27 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:12