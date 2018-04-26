Trending

Tour de Romandie: De Gendt wins in Yverdon-les-Bains

Roglic stays in the overall lead

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt in green after stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) loads up with bottles in the feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luke Rowe (Team Sky) arrives at the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sonny Colbrelli takes the field sprint during stage 2 at the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) arrives at the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) arrives at the finish of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas de Gendt rides alone to victory during stage 2 at tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas de Gendt rides alone to victory during stage 2 at tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt rides to victory during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt rides to victory during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas De Gendt rides to victory during stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinter Fernando Gaviria was on bottle duty

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway gets established on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tejay van Garderen gets some help with his radio

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
LottoNl-Jumbo were in charge of the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
LottoNl-Jumbo lead the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stef Clement (LottoNl-Jumbo) chases the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky took a back seat on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) drives the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie was given a large lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) added to his portfolio of breakaway wins on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie, going clear in the opening kilometres with four others before dropping them all in turn to celebrate a solo victory in Yverdon-les-Bains.

Sonny Colbrelli, whose Bahrain-Merida teammates had led a panicked chase, took second place from the bunch, which came in just over two minutes down, while Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) finished third.

De Gendt, one of a dying breed of breakaway specialists, once again showed himself to be adroit in picking out the right days and moves. Thursday's 174km trip from Delémont to Yverdon-les-Bains was, on paper, the only real chance for the sprinters at the Tour de Romandie, but an upset was on the cards when the Belgian went clear on the early climb of the Col des Rangiers with Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Andrey Grivko (Astana), and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha), and - crucially - his own teammate Victor Campenaerts.

As the roads undulated over the subsequent 80 kilometres, the gap back to the peloton yawned out to nearly eight minutes, and once up and over the second-category Col des Etroits - where Grivko was dislodged - they took to the undulating 35km finishing circuit with a lead of five minutes. For reference, De Gendt had predicted at the start of the day that two minutes might suffice at that point.

After burying himself for his teammate, Campenaerts was soon dropped, while De Gendt made use of the second of three uncategorised climbs to drop Brown with 25km remaining.

From there, with the gap still at well over four minutes, victory was pretty much a formality, though it remained to be seen if the leader’s jersey would change hands. De Gendt had started the day just over three minutes down on Primoz Roglic’s (LottoNL-Jumbo) overall lead and the GC teams committed riders to the cause in the latter stages, though the greater threat was probably Brown, who'd started the day just 26 seconds down. In the end, the American was caught in the final kilometre.

Roglic, therefore, retains the yellow jersey ahead of Friday’s stage 3 time trial, with little change at the top of the standings. Rohan Dennis (BMC) is tied for time with the Slovenian, with Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) third at four seconds. The only change to the top 10 saw Sky’s Jonathan Castroviejo drop out, and Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Richie Porte (BMC), and Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) all move one spot up.

How it unfolded

With so little on offer for the sprinters at this Tour de Romandie, it was thought they wouldn't want to let this opportunity slip through their fingers, despite the constantly undulating roads and accumulated elevation gain. A five-rider breakaway might not seem so dangerous on a 174km stage but any move with De Gendt in is by definition a dangerous one.

The Belgian rider used the third-category Col des Rangiers, which began almost from the gun, to forge clear with Grivko, Brown, and Fabbro, while time trial specialist Campenaerts would prove a vital resource, despite the limited slipstream benefits of his compact frame.
By the top of Les Rangiers the quartet had 2:38 over the peloton and that would only continue to grow and grow, even without the help of Fabbro, who lost contact after a mechanical. The remaining four hit the base of the Col des Etroits, with 75km to go, with a lead of 7:40, and it was soon down to a trio as Grivko was quickly dropped.

The problem for the chasers was that while they needed to use the climb to reduce the gap - with a long descent to follow - they also needed to manage their effort so as not to put their sprinters in difficulty. Perhaps Elia Viviani was suffering, because Quick-Step Floors contributed virtually nothing all day, leaving Bahrain-Merida pretty much alone in pursuit.

The peloton crested the climb just under six minutes down, and Bahrain’s onslaught continued on the descent, causing brief splits in the bunch, but almost no time was clawed back on the 15 downhill kilometres.

With De Gendt, Brown, and Campenaerts five minutes clear as they passed the finish line and took the bell, with 35km remaining, it was clear they had the upper hand, and only a committed, multi-party chase - and a furious one at that - would bring the race back together. Unfortunately for Bahrain, no one else seemed interested in the sprint, though LottoNL, Sky, AG2R, and BMC did all commit a couple of riders to make sure that neither Brown or De Gendt gained the kind of advantage that would make them a threat for the overall victory.

Campenaerts emptied the tank ahead of the trio of uncategorised climbs and it wasn't long after he'd stepped aside that De Gendt went it alone, resoundingly dropping Brown on the second short ascent, leaving the American in the wind, his dreams of the yellow jersey quickly evaporating.

De Gendt lost ground all the way to the line but had so much in hand he could enjoy a modicum of comfort - enjoyment even. That turned to elation in the final kilometre as De Gendt basked in his latest heist - the 13th of his career and the second of this season after his triumph at the Volta a Catalunya earlier this month.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:03:05
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:04
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
11Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
18Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
24Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
25Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
28James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
29Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
31Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
34Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
38Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
46Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
49Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
51Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
54Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
55Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
56Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
57Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
60Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
62Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
66Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
69Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
70Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
72James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
73Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
74Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
75Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
77Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
78Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
82Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
83Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
84Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:21
86Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:23
87Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:30
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:31
90David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:02:40
91Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:42
92Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:55
93Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:33
94Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:20
95Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:05
98Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:26
100Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
101Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
103Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:09
104Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
105Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
107William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
108Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:27
109Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
111Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
119Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
121Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
122Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
123Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
126Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:36
127Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
128Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Brot-Dessus, km. 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
3Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6

Sprint 2 - Cuarny, km. 149.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb18
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors16
6Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14
7Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky12
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky10
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ7
11Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
12José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
18Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col des Rangiers, km. 11.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
4Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col des Etroits, km. 111
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
4Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
5Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:05:09
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
4James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
15James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
16Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
17Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:38
20Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
21Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:22
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:09:05
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:23
24Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto Soudal12:13:23
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:04
3Groupama-FDJ
4Team Sky
5AG2R La Mondiale
6UAE Team Emirates
7Bahrain-Merida
8Dimension Data
9Astana Pro Team
10Katusha-Alpecin
11BMC Racing Team
12Mitchelton-Scott
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
14Movistar Team
15Team Sunweb
16Quick-Step Floors
17Trek-Segafredo
18LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:23
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:20

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo8:14:25
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:05
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
11José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:15
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:16
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
22Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:19
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
31Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
32Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
36Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
38David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
40James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:28
43Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
44Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:31
48Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
49Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
50Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
51Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
52Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:41
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
54Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
57Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:41
58Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:55
59Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:57
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
62Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:59
63Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
64Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:05
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
67James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
68Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:17
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:02:19
70Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:03:50
71Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:13
72Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:21
73Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:36
74Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:41
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:57
76Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:06:19
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
78Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:37
80Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:40
81Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:43
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:48
83Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:09:07
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:50
85Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:09:55
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:02
87Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:05
88Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:17
89Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:25
90William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:51
91Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:44
92Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:34
93Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:41
94Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:54
95Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:22
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:35
97Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:14
98Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:55
99Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:09
100Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:12
101Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:37
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:27
103Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:12
104Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:19:45
105Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:43
106Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:57
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:27
108Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:24:31
109Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:41
110Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:45
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:26:19
112Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:30
113Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:28:43
114Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:27
115Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:32:58
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:59
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
118Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:01
119Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:04
120Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:07
121Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:33:10
122Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:33:12
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:33:20
124Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:22
125Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:06
126Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:16
127Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:34
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:41:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal82pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida60
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team50
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb48
5William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale43
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky30
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo26
10Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team25
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
12Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky23
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida23
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates20
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
20Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
21Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors16
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data11
23Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
29Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky5
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin5
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
32Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
34Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert30pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
6Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
8Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
9William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8:14:35
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:05
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:06
5Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
7James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:21
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:47
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:49
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
14Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:31
15Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:33
16Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:55
17Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:24
18Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:44
19Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:45
20Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:27
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:33
22Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:47
23Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:35
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:20
25Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:51
26Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:33:00
27Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team24:43:28
2Team Sky0:00:06
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:17
4Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
7Astana Pro Team0:00:38
8Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
9Movistar Team0:00:49
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:59
11UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:22
14Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
15Lotto Soudal0:03:07
16Quick-Step Floors0:10:21
17Dimension Data0:12:09
18Team Sunweb0:15:58
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:40

 

