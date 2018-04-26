Trending

Tour de Romandie: De Gendt triumphs, sprinters stall, TT preview - Podcast

Listen in as we hear from Thomas De Gendt, Michael Matthews, Dan Martin and Philippa York

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Cicilismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

In our latest episode, we hear from Thomas De Gendt, Michael Matthews, and Dan Martin. We look back at stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie before making some predictions ahead of Friday’s all-important stage 3 time trial. Joining us once again, Phillippa York, who provides her in-depth view on Friday’s time trial.