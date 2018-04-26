Tour de Romandie: De Gendt triumphs, sprinters stall, TT preview - Podcast

Thomas De Gendt wins stage 2 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Cicilismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.

In our latest episode, we hear from Thomas De Gendt, Michael Matthews, and Dan Martin. We look back at stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie before making some predictions ahead of Friday’s all-important stage 3 time trial. Joining us once again, Phillippa York, who provides her in-depth view on Friday’s time trial.