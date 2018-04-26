Tour de Romandie: De Gendt triumphs, sprinters stall, TT preview - Podcast
Listen in as we hear from Thomas De Gendt, Michael Matthews, Dan Martin and Philippa York
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Cicilismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.
Related Articles
In our latest episode, we hear from Thomas De Gendt, Michael Matthews, and Dan Martin. We look back at stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie before making some predictions ahead of Friday’s all-important stage 3 time trial. Joining us once again, Phillippa York, who provides her in-depth view on Friday’s time trial.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy