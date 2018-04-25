Image 1 of 31 Omar Fraile (Astana) on the podium as stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) in the white jersey for best young rider after stage 1 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in yellow after stage 1 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Gorka Izagirre Insausti leads the chase for Bahrain-Merida during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in green during stage 1 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 breakaway at romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 breakaway at romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 LottoNl-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Chris Hamilton (Sunweb) had a job to do on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie in summer-like conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Will Clarke (EF Drapac) follows Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Will Clarke (EF Drapac) leads Remy Merz (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie: Marco MInnard, Remy Merz, Will Clarke, Alexis Gougeard and Antoine Duchesne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Michael Matthews in the race lead after winning the Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Team Sunweb leads Michael Matthews (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Tom Bohli and Pascal Ackermann have a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Omar Fraile took Astana’s 14th victory of the 2018 season after he beat beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie. Fraile went long on the run-in to the line Delémont and held off the Italian with Rui Costa taking third.

Astana have enjoyed a strong start to the season and dominated last week's Tour of the Alps. The Kazakh team looked determined to do something today and Dario Cataldo launched a brief attack near the top of the final climb with 11 kilometres remaining.

They had a second bite of the cherry after bringing back a number of late attackers in the final two kilometres with Fraile opting to kick out as they rounded the final corner. The Spaniard's surge of pace caught Colbrelli by surprise, who might have assumed he was the fastest rider remaining in the dramatically reduced peloton, and he quickly nudged in front of the Bahrain-Merida rider.

"I am so happy with this win," Fraile said. "After the Classics I did not feel great, but today everything went well and I managed to do a good stage. In general, our team was super today, we did a strong race. After all these climbs we still had many riders in the leading group and my teammates did a big job for me."

Colbrelli did his utmost to overhaul Fraile, but the frenetic finish had taken its toll and he had to settle for second place. He fared better than race leader Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who was distanced on the final climb, leaving Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in perfect position to take control of the general classification. He is equal on time with Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) while Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sits in third place at four seconds.

"In the final part of the stage I realized our group can come to the finish for a sprint, so Dario Cataldo and Jakob Fuglsang worked hard to chase all attacks and to bring me in front," Fraile explained. "I knew Sonny Colbrelli was my biggest rival today since he is a very fast guy. So, I followed his wheel and started my sprint with around 300 meters to go.

"It was a good decision, since at the last 100 meters there was a small uphill. Anyway, this victory brings me and, I think, the whole team a good motivation before the next stages. As I saw, Jakob is in a good form and we will try to help him to reach a high result here."

How it happened

After a short and technical prologue, the peloton settled into the racing proper with a 173.9-kilometre stage 1 from Fribourg to Delémont. Matthews was the rider in yellow on the start line after an impressive showing in the time trial to beat BMC Racing's Tom Bohli by a second and the day two would be a chance for the Australian to take another win.

Before the racing got underway, there was a sombre moment as the riders paused for a minute's silence for the late BMC Racing owner Andy Rihs. The Swiss businessman died last week at the age of 75 from leukaemia. His team, led by Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis at Romandie, wore black armbands in his honour.

The riders rolled out of Delémont just after 1pm local time with the flag dropping 15 minutes later, signalling the beginning of racing. A light headwind made advancement a tad harder but that didn't deter the five riders that broke clear to form the day's main escape. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal), Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Marco Minnaard were the quintet that surged up the road and they quickly built a three-minute advantage over the bunch.

Matthews' Sunweb teammates took up their responsibilities at the front of the peloton, allowing the breakaway to amass an advantage of just over six minutes as they entered the final circuits over the second category Le Sommet with 60 kilometres to go.

Confident that their sprinter is in good form, Sunweb set a damaging pace on the ascent, putting pre-stage favourites Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) in trouble. Matthews, however, was comfortably sat at the back of his team's train. The efforts of the German-registered squad quickly cut down the advantage of the leaders and as they approached the second loop it stood at little more than three minutes.

The second running of Le Sommet sparked much more interest from other teams with UAE Team Emirates and LottoNL-Jumbo helping to push the pace on the front and take another minute from the five men out front. After a tough day out, Mertz was the first of the escapees to lose touch and others were quick to follow with Clarke and Duchesne taking the trap door exit in quick succession, leaving Gougeard and Minnaard the last men standing.

With Mertz no longer up front, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) jumped off the front with Mitchelton-Scott rider Lucas Hamilton and Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky). They were brought back into the fold but pace quickly whittled away the peloton from the other end. Having looked comfortable on the first time up Le Sommet, Matthews found himself out the back as Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) set the pace for Roglic.

As the gap was reduced to just 10 seconds with 11 kilometres to go, Astana sought to put the cat among the pigeons with a short-lived attack. No sooner had it been brought back together, Dan Martin launched a move up the left-hand side of the road and quickly bridged across to the leaders just over the top of the climb. The speed of the descent meant that Martin was unable to stay away long and several riders streamed past him on the long downhill run.

As the rest were swallowed up Gougeard escaped the clutches of the chasing peloton but with the road flattening out, he had just nine seconds on a determined pack behind. The Frenchman had been out all day and, in the end, he didn't have the energy to go all the way to the line. Meanwhile, the fast descent allowed a number of dropped riders to regain contact with the bunch, which now consisted of around 50 riders.

A flurry of attacks followed but the win would come down to a reduced bunch sprint to the line. Colbrelli led the pack towards the final corner but Fraile put in an acceleration to move past the Italian. It was a slim advantage but it proved enough for Fraile to claim his second win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:03:42 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 22 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 31 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 33 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 34 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 41 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 47 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 48 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 53 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 54 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 55 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 59 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 60 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:35 61 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 63 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 65 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 68 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 69 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:41 72 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:11 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 75 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:56 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:00 77 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:08 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:09 79 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:14 80 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 81 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:03 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 86 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:09 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:31 88 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:34 89 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 90 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 91 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 92 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 94 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 95 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 96 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 100 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 103 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:07 105 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 107 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:18 108 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 109 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:03 112 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 113 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 116 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 121 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 122 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 124 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 129 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:26:39 130 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNS José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Reconvilier, km. 79 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 pts 2 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 3 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Sprint 2 - Develier, km. 141.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 10 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 6 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 14 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Lignières, km. 40.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col Pierre Pertuis, km. 74.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Le Sommet, km. 118.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 6 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 5 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Le Sommet, km. 148.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 4 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:03:42 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:30 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:35 12 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 13 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 14 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 15 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:08 16 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:09 17 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:34 18 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:07 21 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:18 22 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:03 24 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 26 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 28 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 12:11:06 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 Movistar Team 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Mitchelton-Scott 8 Katusha-Alpecin 9 BMC Racing Team 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 12 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 13 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:35 14 LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Lotto Soudal 0:04:45 16 Quick-Step Floors 0:09:34 17 Dimension Data 0:11:09 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:34 19 Team Sunweb 0:15:37

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:09:16 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:04 4 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:05 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 7 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 11 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:14 13 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:15 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:16 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 26 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 33 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:24 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 35 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:25 36 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 38 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 44 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 46 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 47 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 48 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 52 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:40 53 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:41 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:45 55 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 58 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:41 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:43 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 61 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 62 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:46 63 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:57 64 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:58 65 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 66 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:59 67 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 68 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:05 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 71 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:23 73 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:50 74 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:12 75 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:13 76 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:21 77 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:28 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:30 79 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:36 80 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:41 81 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:26 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:28 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:30 85 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:37 86 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:43 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:48 88 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:34 89 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:47 90 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:50 91 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:55 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:59 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:00 94 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:02 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:04 96 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:05 97 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:06 98 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:07 99 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:08 100 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:13 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:18 102 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:10:20 103 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:22 104 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:20 105 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:41 106 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:54 107 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:55 108 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:59 109 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:04 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:12 111 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:25 112 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:27 113 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:29 114 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:31 115 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:34 116 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:35 117 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:36 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 119 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:38 120 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:41 121 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:44 122 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:47 124 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:49 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:57 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 127 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:59 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:02 129 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:26:57 130 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:23 131 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:27:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 6 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 15 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 11 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 17 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 18 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 10 19 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 5 25 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 27 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 3 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 29 pts 2 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 4 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 5 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 2 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:09:26 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:05 3 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:06 5 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:07 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 7 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:21 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:31 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:47 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:49 13 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:02 14 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 15 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:31 16 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:33 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 18 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:55 19 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:12 20 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:44 21 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:45 22 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:49 23 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:18:15 24 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:17 25 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:19 26 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:28 27 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:37 28 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:49