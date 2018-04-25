Trending

Tour de Romandie: Fraile wins in Delémont

Roglic moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 31

Omar Fraile (Astana) on the podium as stage winner

Omar Fraile (Astana) on the podium as stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) in the white jersey for best young rider after stage 1 in Romandie

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) in the white jersey for best young rider after stage 1 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in yellow after stage 1 at Romandie

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in yellow after stage 1 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

Gorka Izagirre Insausti leads the chase for Bahrain-Merida during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Gorka Izagirre Insausti leads the chase for Bahrain-Merida during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour de Romandie

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at the 2018 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Sky

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb)

Louis Vervaeke (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in green during stage 1 at Romandie

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in green during stage 1 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 breakaway at romandie

Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 breakaway at romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 breakaway at romandie

Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 breakaway at romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

LottoNl-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic

LottoNl-Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

Chris Hamilton (Sunweb) had a job to do on stage 1

Chris Hamilton (Sunweb) had a job to do on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie in summer-like conditions

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie in summer-like conditions
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Will Clarke (EF Drapac) follows Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

Will Clarke (EF Drapac) follows Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Will Clarke (EF Drapac) leads Remy Merz (Lotto Soudal)

Will Clarke (EF Drapac) leads Remy Merz (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie: Marco MInnard, Remy Merz, Will Clarke, Alexis Gougeard and Antoine Duchesne

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie: Marco MInnard, Remy Merz, Will Clarke, Alexis Gougeard and Antoine Duchesne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Michael Matthews in the race lead after winning the Tour de Romandie prologue

Michael Matthews in the race lead after winning the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Team Sunweb leads Michael Matthews

Team Sunweb leads Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie

Stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

Tom Bohli and Pascal Ackermann have a chat

Tom Bohli and Pascal Ackermann have a chat
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Omar Fraile took Astana’s 14th victory of the 2018 season after he beat beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie. Fraile went long on the run-in to the line Delémont and held off the Italian with Rui Costa taking third.

Astana have enjoyed a strong start to the season and dominated last week's Tour of the Alps. The Kazakh team looked determined to do something today and Dario Cataldo launched a brief attack near the top of the final climb with 11 kilometres remaining.

They had a second bite of the cherry after bringing back a number of late attackers in the final two kilometres with Fraile opting to kick out as they rounded the final corner. The Spaniard's surge of pace caught Colbrelli by surprise, who might have assumed he was the fastest rider remaining in the dramatically reduced peloton, and he quickly nudged in front of the Bahrain-Merida rider.

"I am so happy with this win," Fraile said. "After the Classics I did not feel great, but today everything went well and I managed to do a good stage. In general, our team was super today, we did a strong race. After all these climbs we still had many riders in the leading group and my teammates did a big job for me."

Colbrelli did his utmost to overhaul Fraile, but the frenetic finish had taken its toll and he had to settle for second place. He fared better than race leader Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who was distanced on the final climb, leaving Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in perfect position to take control of the general classification. He is equal on time with Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) while Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sits in third place at four seconds.

"In the final part of the stage I realized our group can come to the finish for a sprint, so Dario Cataldo and Jakob Fuglsang worked hard to chase all attacks and to bring me in front," Fraile explained. "I knew Sonny Colbrelli was my biggest rival today since he is a very fast guy. So, I followed his wheel and started my sprint with around 300 meters to go.

"It was a good decision, since at the last 100 meters there was a small uphill. Anyway, this victory brings me and, I think, the whole team a good motivation before the next stages. As I saw, Jakob is in a good form and we will try to help him to reach a high result here."

How it happened

After a short and technical prologue, the peloton settled into the racing proper with a 173.9-kilometre stage 1 from Fribourg to Delémont. Matthews was the rider in yellow on the start line after an impressive showing in the time trial to beat BMC Racing's Tom Bohli by a second and the day two would be a chance for the Australian to take another win.

Before the racing got underway, there was a sombre moment as the riders paused for a minute's silence for the late BMC Racing owner Andy Rihs. The Swiss businessman died last week at the age of 75 from leukaemia. His team, led by Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis at Romandie, wore black armbands in his honour.

The riders rolled out of Delémont just after 1pm local time with the flag dropping 15 minutes later, signalling the beginning of racing. A light headwind made advancement a tad harder but that didn't deter the five riders that broke clear to form the day's main escape. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal), Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Marco Minnaard were the quintet that surged up the road and they quickly built a three-minute advantage over the bunch.

Matthews' Sunweb teammates took up their responsibilities at the front of the peloton, allowing the breakaway to amass an advantage of just over six minutes as they entered the final circuits over the second category Le Sommet with 60 kilometres to go.

Confident that their sprinter is in good form, Sunweb set a damaging pace on the ascent, putting pre-stage favourites Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) in trouble. Matthews, however, was comfortably sat at the back of his team's train. The efforts of the German-registered squad quickly cut down the advantage of the leaders and as they approached the second loop it stood at little more than three minutes.

The second running of Le Sommet sparked much more interest from other teams with UAE Team Emirates and LottoNL-Jumbo helping to push the pace on the front and take another minute from the five men out front. After a tough day out, Mertz was the first of the escapees to lose touch and others were quick to follow with Clarke and Duchesne taking the trap door exit in quick succession, leaving Gougeard and Minnaard the last men standing.

With Mertz no longer up front, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) jumped off the front with Mitchelton-Scott rider Lucas Hamilton and Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky). They were brought back into the fold but pace quickly whittled away the peloton from the other end. Having looked comfortable on the first time up Le Sommet, Matthews found himself out the back as Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) set the pace for Roglic.

As the gap was reduced to just 10 seconds with 11 kilometres to go, Astana sought to put the cat among the pigeons with a short-lived attack. No sooner had it been brought back together, Dan Martin launched a move up the left-hand side of the road and quickly bridged across to the leaders just over the top of the climb. The speed of the descent meant that Martin was unable to stay away long and several riders streamed past him on the long downhill run.

As the rest were swallowed up Gougeard escaped the clutches of the chasing peloton but with the road flattening out, he had just nine seconds on a determined pack behind. The Frenchman had been out all day and, in the end, he didn't have the energy to go all the way to the line. Meanwhile, the fast descent allowed a number of dropped riders to regain contact with the bunch, which now consisted of around 50 riders.

A flurry of attacks followed but the win would come down to a reduced bunch sprint to the line. Colbrelli led the pack towards the final corner but Fraile put in an acceleration to move past the Italian. It was a slim advantage but it proved enough for Fraile to claim his second win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:03:42
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
19Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
22Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
23Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
26José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
27Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
28Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
29Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
30Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
31Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
34Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
38Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
41Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
47Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
48Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
51Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
53James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
54Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
55Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:30
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
59Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
60Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:35
61Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
63Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
65Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
68Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
69James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
72Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:03:11
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
75Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:04:56
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:00
77Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:08
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:09
79Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:14
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:03
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
84Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
86Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:09
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:31
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:34
89Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
90Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
91Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
92Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
94Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
95Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
96Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
97Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
98Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
100Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
102Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
103Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:14:07
105Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
106Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
107Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:18
108Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
109Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
110Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:03
112Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
113Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
116Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
120Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
121Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
122Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
124Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
125Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
126Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
129Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:26:39
130Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNSJosé Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Reconvilier, km. 79
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15pts
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
3Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Sprint 2 - Develier, km. 141.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ10
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team50pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates20
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
6Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky14
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data8
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4
14Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Lignières, km. 40.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8pts
2Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ4
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col Pierre Pertuis, km. 74.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert5pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ3
3Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Le Sommet, km. 118.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ6
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
5Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Le Sommet, km. 148.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ4
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:03:42
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:30
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
11Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:35
12Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
14Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
15Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:08
16Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:09
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:34
18Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:07
21Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:18
22Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:03
24Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
26Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
28Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:11:06
2Bahrain-Merida
3Movistar Team
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5UAE Team Emirates
6Astana Pro Team
7Mitchelton-Scott
8Katusha-Alpecin
9BMC Racing Team
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
12Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
13Groupama-FDJ0:01:35
14LottoNl-Jumbo
15Lotto Soudal0:04:45
16Quick-Step Floors0:09:34
17Dimension Data0:11:09
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:34
19Team Sunweb0:15:37

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo4:09:16
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:04
4Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:05
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
11José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:15
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:16
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
21Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
23Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
26Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
33Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:24
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:25
36Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
38David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
41James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
43Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:28
44Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
47Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
48Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:31
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
52Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:40
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:41
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:45
55Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
57Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
58Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:41
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:43
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
61Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
62William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:46
63Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:57
64Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:58
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
66Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:59
67Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
68Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:05
69Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
71James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:23
73Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:03:50
74Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:12
75Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:13
76Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:21
77Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:28
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:30
79Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:36
80Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:41
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:26
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:28
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:30
85Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:37
86Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:43
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:08:48
88Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:34
89Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:47
90Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:50
91Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:09:55
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:59
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:00
94Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:02
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:04
96Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:05
97Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:06
98Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:07
99Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:10:08
100Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:13
101Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:18
102Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:20
103Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:22
104Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:14:20
105Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:41
106Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:54
107Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:55
108Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:59
109Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:04
110Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:12
111Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:25
112Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:27
113Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:29
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:31
115Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:34
116Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:18:35
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:36
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
119Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:38
120Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:41
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:44
122Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
123Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:18:47
124Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:18:49
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:57
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
127Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:59
128Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:02
129Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:26:57
130Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:27:23
131Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:27:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team50pts
2William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale43
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb30
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida30
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo26
6Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team25
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team24
8Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida23
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky20
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates20
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
15Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky11
16Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
17Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
18Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ10
19Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data8
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky5
25Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
27Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert29pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
4Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
5William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:09:26
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:05
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:06
5Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:07
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
7James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:21
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:47
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:49
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:02
14Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
15Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:31
16Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:33
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:24
18Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:55
19Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:12
20Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:14:44
21Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:45
22Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:49
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:18:15
24Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:17
25Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:19
26Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:28
27Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:18:37
28Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:28:01
2Team Sky0:00:06
3EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:17
4Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
7Astana Pro Team0:00:38
8Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
9Movistar Team0:00:49
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:59
11UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
12Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
13LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:03
14Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
15Lotto Soudal0:05:11
16Quick-Step Floors0:10:21
17Dimension Data0:12:09
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:24
19Team Sunweb0:15:58

 

