Tour de Romandie: Fraile wins in Delémont
Roglic moves into overall lead
Stage 1: Fribourg - Delémont
Omar Fraile took Astana’s 14th victory of the 2018 season after he beat beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) on stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie. Fraile went long on the run-in to the line Delémont and held off the Italian with Rui Costa taking third.
Astana have enjoyed a strong start to the season and dominated last week's Tour of the Alps. The Kazakh team looked determined to do something today and Dario Cataldo launched a brief attack near the top of the final climb with 11 kilometres remaining.
They had a second bite of the cherry after bringing back a number of late attackers in the final two kilometres with Fraile opting to kick out as they rounded the final corner. The Spaniard's surge of pace caught Colbrelli by surprise, who might have assumed he was the fastest rider remaining in the dramatically reduced peloton, and he quickly nudged in front of the Bahrain-Merida rider.
"I am so happy with this win," Fraile said. "After the Classics I did not feel great, but today everything went well and I managed to do a good stage. In general, our team was super today, we did a strong race. After all these climbs we still had many riders in the leading group and my teammates did a big job for me."
Colbrelli did his utmost to overhaul Fraile, but the frenetic finish had taken its toll and he had to settle for second place. He fared better than race leader Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), who was distanced on the final climb, leaving Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in perfect position to take control of the general classification. He is equal on time with Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) while Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) sits in third place at four seconds.
"In the final part of the stage I realized our group can come to the finish for a sprint, so Dario Cataldo and Jakob Fuglsang worked hard to chase all attacks and to bring me in front," Fraile explained. "I knew Sonny Colbrelli was my biggest rival today since he is a very fast guy. So, I followed his wheel and started my sprint with around 300 meters to go.
"It was a good decision, since at the last 100 meters there was a small uphill. Anyway, this victory brings me and, I think, the whole team a good motivation before the next stages. As I saw, Jakob is in a good form and we will try to help him to reach a high result here."
How it happened
After a short and technical prologue, the peloton settled into the racing proper with a 173.9-kilometre stage 1 from Fribourg to Delémont. Matthews was the rider in yellow on the start line after an impressive showing in the time trial to beat BMC Racing's Tom Bohli by a second and the day two would be a chance for the Australian to take another win.
Before the racing got underway, there was a sombre moment as the riders paused for a minute's silence for the late BMC Racing owner Andy Rihs. The Swiss businessman died last week at the age of 75 from leukaemia. His team, led by Richie Porte and Rohan Dennis at Romandie, wore black armbands in his honour.
The riders rolled out of Delémont just after 1pm local time with the flag dropping 15 minutes later, signalling the beginning of racing. A light headwind made advancement a tad harder but that didn't deter the five riders that broke clear to form the day's main escape. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal), Will Clarke (EF Education First-Drapac), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) and Marco Minnaard were the quintet that surged up the road and they quickly built a three-minute advantage over the bunch.
Matthews' Sunweb teammates took up their responsibilities at the front of the peloton, allowing the breakaway to amass an advantage of just over six minutes as they entered the final circuits over the second category Le Sommet with 60 kilometres to go.
Confident that their sprinter is in good form, Sunweb set a damaging pace on the ascent, putting pre-stage favourites Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) in trouble. Matthews, however, was comfortably sat at the back of his team's train. The efforts of the German-registered squad quickly cut down the advantage of the leaders and as they approached the second loop it stood at little more than three minutes.
The second running of Le Sommet sparked much more interest from other teams with UAE Team Emirates and LottoNL-Jumbo helping to push the pace on the front and take another minute from the five men out front. After a tough day out, Mertz was the first of the escapees to lose touch and others were quick to follow with Clarke and Duchesne taking the trap door exit in quick succession, leaving Gougeard and Minnaard the last men standing.
With Mertz no longer up front, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) jumped off the front with Mitchelton-Scott rider Lucas Hamilton and Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky). They were brought back into the fold but pace quickly whittled away the peloton from the other end. Having looked comfortable on the first time up Le Sommet, Matthews found himself out the back as Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) set the pace for Roglic.
As the gap was reduced to just 10 seconds with 11 kilometres to go, Astana sought to put the cat among the pigeons with a short-lived attack. No sooner had it been brought back together, Dan Martin launched a move up the left-hand side of the road and quickly bridged across to the leaders just over the top of the climb. The speed of the descent meant that Martin was unable to stay away long and several riders streamed past him on the long downhill run.
As the rest were swallowed up Gougeard escaped the clutches of the chasing peloton but with the road flattening out, he had just nine seconds on a determined pack behind. The Frenchman had been out all day and, in the end, he didn't have the energy to go all the way to the line. Meanwhile, the fast descent allowed a number of dropped riders to regain contact with the bunch, which now consisted of around 50 riders.
A flurry of attacks followed but the win would come down to a reduced bunch sprint to the line. Colbrelli led the pack towards the final corner but Fraile put in an acceleration to move past the Italian. It was a slim advantage but it proved enough for Fraile to claim his second win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:03:42
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|22
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|33
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|34
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|53
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|55
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|60
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|61
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:41
|72
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:11
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|75
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:56
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:00
|77
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:08
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:09
|79
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:14
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:03
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:09
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:31
|88
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:34
|89
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|92
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|94
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|96
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|100
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:07
|105
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:18
|108
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|109
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:03
|112
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|124
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|129
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:26:39
|130
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|3
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|6
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|14
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|5
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:03:42
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:30
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|11
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|12
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|15
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:08
|16
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:09
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:34
|18
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:07
|21
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:18
|22
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:03
|24
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:11:06
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|13
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:35
|14
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:45
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:34
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:11:09
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:34
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:09:16
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|4
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|11
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:15
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:16
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:20
|26
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|33
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:24
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|36
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|38
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|44
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|48
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|51
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|52
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:45
|55
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|57
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|58
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|61
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|62
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:46
|63
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:57
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|67
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|68
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:05
|69
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|71
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:23
|73
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:50
|74
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:12
|75
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:13
|76
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:21
|77
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:28
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:30
|79
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:36
|80
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:41
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:26
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:28
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:30
|85
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:37
|86
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:43
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:48
|88
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:34
|89
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:47
|90
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:50
|91
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:55
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:59
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:00
|94
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:02
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:04
|96
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:05
|97
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:06
|98
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:07
|99
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:08
|100
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:13
|101
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:18
|102
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:20
|103
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:22
|104
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:20
|105
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:41
|106
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:54
|107
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:55
|108
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:59
|109
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:04
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:12
|111
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:25
|112
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:27
|113
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:29
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:31
|115
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:34
|116
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:35
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:36
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|119
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:38
|120
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:41
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:44
|122
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:47
|124
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:49
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:57
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:59
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:02
|129
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:26:57
|130
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:23
|131
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:27:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|30
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|6
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|9
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|15
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|16
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|17
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|18
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|19
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|25
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|27
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|29
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|4
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|5
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:09:26
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:05
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:06
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:07
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:21
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:47
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:02
|14
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|15
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:31
|16
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:33
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|18
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:55
|19
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:12
|20
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:44
|21
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:45
|22
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:49
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:18:15
|24
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:17
|25
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:19
|26
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:28
|27
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:37
|28
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:28:01
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:17
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:36
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:44
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:59
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|13
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:11
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:21
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:12:09
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:24
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:15:58
