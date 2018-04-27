Tour de Romandie: Bernal wins stage 3 time trial
Roglic second on the day, stays in the overall lead
Stage 3: Ollon - Villars
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) won stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie after he mastered the mountain time trial at Villars, while Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) produced a storming performance in the final kilometres to place second on the stage and retain the yellow jersey of overall leader.
Roglic recouped ground in the finale to limit his losses on Bernal to 4 seconds, and thus carries a lead of 6 seconds over the Colombian into the final two days of racing, while Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) now lies third overall, 27 seconds down.
Friday's 9.9km test was a difficult one to gauge, but Bernal seemed to pace his ride perfectly on the road from Ollon. Porte had the quickest time at the 4.5km mark, and when Bernal came through the same point some 9 seconds down, it looked as though the Australian was set for the stage victory.
Bernal took flight on the upper slopes, however, and he would recoup considerable ground by the summit. He rose repeatedly from the saddle in the closing kilometres and hit the finish line some 18 seconds quicker than Porte to depose the Australian from the hot seat. Bernal explained afterwards that he had raced according to his power-meter, and was not influenced by the time checks he heard out on the course.
"My coach told me you need to do your own numbers. It doesn't matter about the times of any other riders," Bernal said. "I just tried to do my numbers and I won, and I am so happy for that."
Even with six riders left to finish, it was already clear that only Roglic could deny Bernal the stage win. The race leader reached the checkpoint some 18 seconds behind Porte and nine behind Bernal, but he dosed his effort well over the closing kilometres. Although he was unable to prevent Bernal from winning the stage, Roglic did enough to retain his yellow jersey and maintain his hopes of final overall victory.
The GC battle at this Tour de Romandie now appears to have been reduced to a three-way tussle between Roglic and the only two riders within a minute of him, Bernal and Porte. While most riders opted for the lightest possible road bike, Porte added a pair of tri bars to his machine and spent much of the race seated in an aerodynamic tuck. It helped to carry him to the best time at the midway point, but he had to give best to the flying Bernal over the closing kilometres.
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode strongly to take 4th on the stage, 48 seconds down on Bernal, though even after setting the provisional best time, he was mindful of the quality of riders still to follow. "It's hard to pace an uphill TT because you have to have something left for the finish," Kruijswijk said. "My time is quite good but there's still a lot of good riders coming."
Despite the quality of riders that followed, Kruijswijk's time proved a tough out, and he moves up to 4th place overall, 1:02 behind his teammate Roglic, putting LottoNL-Jumbo in a solid position ahead of the final weekend.
Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) produced a consistent ride to take fifth on the stage, 1:06 behind Bernal, and the former world champion occupies the same position in the general classification.
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) quietly underlined his pre-Giro form with seventh place on a time trial course ill-suited to his characteristics, and the final weekend of racing should provide some interesting indications ahead of the corsa rosa.
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) had a short stint in the hot seat earlier in the afternoon after producing a very rapid finish to his time trial effort, and though he slipped to eighth by day's end, it might augur well for what is still to come in this race.
It was a rather more trying afternoon for Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), who never found his rhythm on the short but explosive test, and the Welshman lost all hope of overall victory as he came home some 2:33 behind his teammate Bernal.
The time gaps on the short test proved rather more substantial than one might have anticipated. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), for instance, looked relatively pleased when he crossed the line with the provisional best time early in the afternoon, but he ended the day in 13th place, 1:48 down on Bernal and seemingly out of the hunt for the yellow jersey.
Saturday's stage 4 will provide a robust test of Roglic's hold on the garment, as the Tour de Romandie peloton faces no fewer than five mountain passes on a leg that starts and finishes in Sion. The summit of the category 1 Les Collons comes 27km from the line, before the rapid drop to the finish in Sion.
"Tomorrow is a very hard stage," Bernal said. "For sure we will try, but it will be a little difficult."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:25:10
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:28
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:43
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:45
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:55
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:01
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:05
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:07
|19
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:10
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:18
|22
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:19
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|24
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:23
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:24
|26
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:27
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|31
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|32
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|33
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:47
|34
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:49
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:00
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|38
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:02
|39
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:04
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:06
|41
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|42
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:13
|43
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:19
|45
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:22
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|49
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:27
|50
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|51
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:03:30
|52
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:36
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:39
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:44
|55
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:46
|56
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:47
|57
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:53
|58
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|59
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|60
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:58
|61
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:59
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:12
|63
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|64
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:17
|66
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:18
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:19
|68
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:20
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:21
|70
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:24
|71
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:26
|72
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:44
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:50
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:54
|75
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:01
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:03
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:05
|78
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:07
|79
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:09
|80
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:10
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:20
|82
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:25
|83
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:26
|84
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:29
|85
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:30
|86
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:33
|87
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:38
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:41
|89
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:46
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:49
|93
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:06
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:12
|95
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:13
|96
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:14
|97
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:17
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:18
|99
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:19
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:20
|101
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:24
|102
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:28
|103
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:29
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:31
|105
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:32
|106
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:39
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:51
|108
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:52
|110
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|111
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:06:59
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:00
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:03
|115
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:25
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:33
|117
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:36
|OTL
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:38
|OTL
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:59
|OTL
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:05
|OTL
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:12
|OTL
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:21
|OTL
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:28
|OTL
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:59
|OTL
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:00
|OTL
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:55
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:25:10
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:53
|3
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:19
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:33
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:44
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:06
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|10
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:19
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:27
|13
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:03:30
|14
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:46
|15
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:47
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|17
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:18
|18
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:44
|19
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:26
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:41
|21
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:13
|22
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:28
|23
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:39
|24
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:52
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|1:19:21
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|5
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|6
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:58
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:08
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:17
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:37
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:30
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|14
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:18
|15
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:24
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:50
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:45
|18
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:14
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:09:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8:39:39
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:02
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:17
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:55
|11
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|13
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:04
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:02:19
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|18
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:32
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|20
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:35
|21
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:36
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:37
|23
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|24
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:45
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|27
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|29
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:06
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|31
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:16
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:17
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:20
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:22
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:24
|36
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:35
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:36
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|40
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:45
|41
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:50
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:54
|44
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|45
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:08
|46
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|47
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:23
|48
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:30
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:34
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:36
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:38
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:48
|54
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:52
|55
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:05:23
|56
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:24
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:26
|58
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:45
|59
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|60
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:13
|61
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:19
|62
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:25
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:48
|64
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:52
|65
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:58
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|67
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:18
|68
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:44
|69
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:06
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:32
|71
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:56
|72
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:09:02
|73
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:33
|74
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:34
|75
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:45
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:42
|77
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:51
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:44
|79
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:56
|80
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:52
|81
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:03
|82
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:16
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:19
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:22
|85
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:50
|86
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:54
|87
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:15:57
|88
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:16
|89
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:29
|90
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:18
|91
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:57
|92
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:02
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:07
|94
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:07
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:12
|96
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:48
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:28
|98
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:01
|99
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:49
|100
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:26
|101
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:06
|102
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:50
|103
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:05
|104
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:09
|105
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:06
|106
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:27
|107
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:33
|108
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:33:07
|109
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:48
|110
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:14
|111
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:27
|112
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:36
|114
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:39
|115
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:42:31
|116
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:02
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:48:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|60
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|50
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|12
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|23
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|22
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|25
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|26
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|31
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|33
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|34
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|37
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|38
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|39
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|40
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|pts
|2
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|7
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|8
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|8:39:45
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:58
|3
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:26
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:39
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:00
|6
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|7
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:39
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:48
|9
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:02
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:28
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:05:17
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:07
|13
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:46
|14
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:50
|15
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:46
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:44
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:23
|18
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:19:51
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:20:01
|20
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:44
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:59
|22
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:27
|23
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:33:01
|24
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:30
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|26:02:49
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:34
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:41
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:23
|5
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:15
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:46
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:51
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:21
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:04:26
|10
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:28
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|12
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:17
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:46
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:47
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:57
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:35
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:28
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:21:28
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy