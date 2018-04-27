Trending

Tour de Romandie: Bernal wins stage 3 time trial

Roglic second on the day, stays in the overall lead

Image 1 of 57

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Team Sky) won the time trial at Tour de Romandie, wears the White Best Young Rider Jersey

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Team Sky) won the time trial at Tour de Romandie, wears the White Best Young Rider Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 57

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) stays in the overall lead after placing second in the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) stays in the overall lead after placing second in the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) stays in the overall lead after placing second in the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) stays in the overall lead after placing second in the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Thomas De Gendt (Team Lotto Soudal) wears the points jersey at Tour de Romandie

Thomas De Gendt (Team Lotto Soudal) wears the points jersey at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) wins the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie, and is the best young rider

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) wins the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie, and is the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) wins the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) wins the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Bahrain-Merida

Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Daniel Martínez of Colombia and Team EF Education First-Drapac

Daniel Martínez of Colombia and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

Jose Goncalves of Portugal and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Jose Goncalves of Portugal and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) during the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie

Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) during the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Pierre Rolland of France and Team EF Education First-Drapac

Pierre Rolland of France and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Pierre Rolland of France and Team EF Education First-Drapac

Pierre Rolland of France and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Pierre Latour of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Pierre Latour of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Pierre Latour of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Pierre Latour of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Diego Rosa of Italy and Team Sky

Diego Rosa of Italy and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky

Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Rui Alberto Faria da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates

Rui Alberto Faria da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team Bora-Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchmann of Germany and Team Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez of Colombia and Movistar Team

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez of Colombia and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Xandro Meurisse of Belgium and Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Xandro Meurisse of Belgium and Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

Joe Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac

Joe Dombrowski of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Astana Pro Team

Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Damien Howson of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Damien Howson of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Dario Cataldo of Italy and Astana Pro Team

Dario Cataldo of Italy and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Daniel Martin of Ireland and UAE Team Emirates

Daniel Martin of Ireland and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Movistar Team

Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Steven Kruijswijk of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Steven Kruijswijk of The Netherlands and Team LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Rohan Dennis of Australia and BMC Racing Team

Rohan Dennis of Australia and BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) was second in the stage 3 time trial and stays in the lead at Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) was second in the stage 3 time trial and stays in the lead at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) was second in the stage 3 time trial and stays in the lead at Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) was second in the stage 3 time trial and stays in the lead at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Simon Spilak of Slovenia and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Simon Spilak of Slovenia and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Team Sky) won the time trial at Tour de Romandie, wears the White Best Young Rider Jersey

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Team Sky) won the time trial at Tour de Romandie, wears the White Best Young Rider Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

Danilo Wyss of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team

Danilo Wyss of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Nico Denz of Germany and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Nico Denz of Germany and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

James Knox of Great Britain and Team Quick-Step Floors

James Knox of Great Britain and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

Tsgabu Grmay of Ethiopia and Team Trek-Segafredo

Tsgabu Grmay of Ethiopia and Team Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Eros Capecchi of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors

Eros Capecchi of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

Omar Fraile Matarranza of Spain and Astana

Omar Fraile Matarranza of Spain and Astana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

Marco Minnaard of The Netherlands and Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert Black Mountain jersey

Marco Minnaard of The Netherlands and Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert Black Mountain jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 57

Kristijan Durasek of Croatia and UAE Team Emirates

Kristijan Durasek of Croatia and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 57

Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 57

Enrico Gasparotto of Italy and Team Bahrain-Merida

Enrico Gasparotto of Italy and Team Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 57

William Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac

William Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 57

Darwin Atapuma of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates

Darwin Atapuma of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 57

Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal European Champion Jersey

Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal European Champion Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 57

Joey Rosskopf of The United States and BMC Racing Team

Joey Rosskopf of The United States and BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 57

Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal

Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 57

Laurens ten Dam of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb

Laurens ten Dam of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 57

Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden and Team Groupama-FDJ

Tobias Ludvigsson of Sweden and Team Groupama-FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 57

Andriy Grivko of Ukraine and and Astana Pro Team

Andriy Grivko of Ukraine and and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 57

Alex Dowsett of Great Britain and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Alex Dowsett of Great Britain and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 57

Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 57

Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Green Sprint Jersey

Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Green Sprint Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) won stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie after he mastered the mountain time trial at Villars, while Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) produced a storming performance in the final kilometres to place second on the stage and retain the yellow jersey of overall leader.

Roglic recouped ground in the finale to limit his losses on Bernal to 4 seconds, and thus carries a lead of 6 seconds over the Colombian into the final two days of racing, while Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) now lies third overall, 27 seconds down.

Friday's 9.9km test was a difficult one to gauge, but Bernal seemed to pace his ride perfectly on the road from Ollon. Porte had the quickest time at the 4.5km mark, and when Bernal came through the same point some 9 seconds down, it looked as though the Australian was set for the stage victory.

Bernal took flight on the upper slopes, however, and he would recoup considerable ground by the summit. He rose repeatedly from the saddle in the closing kilometres and hit the finish line some 18 seconds quicker than Porte to depose the Australian from the hot seat. Bernal explained afterwards that he had raced according to his power-meter, and was not influenced by the time checks he heard out on the course.

"My coach told me you need to do your own numbers. It doesn't matter about the times of any other riders," Bernal said. "I just tried to do my numbers and I won, and I am so happy for that."

Even with six riders left to finish, it was already clear that only Roglic could deny Bernal the stage win. The race leader reached the checkpoint some 18 seconds behind Porte and nine behind Bernal, but he dosed his effort well over the closing kilometres. Although he was unable to prevent Bernal from winning the stage, Roglic did enough to retain his yellow jersey and maintain his hopes of final overall victory.

The GC battle at this Tour de Romandie now appears to have been reduced to a three-way tussle between Roglic and the only two riders within a minute of him, Bernal and Porte. While most riders opted for the lightest possible road bike, Porte added a pair of tri bars to his machine and spent much of the race seated in an aerodynamic tuck. It helped to carry him to the best time at the midway point, but he had to give best to the flying Bernal over the closing kilometres.

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) rode strongly to take 4th on the stage, 48 seconds down on Bernal, though even after setting the provisional best time, he was mindful of the quality of riders still to follow. "It's hard to pace an uphill TT because you have to have something left for the finish," Kruijswijk said. "My time is quite good but there's still a lot of good riders coming."

Despite the quality of riders that followed, Kruijswijk's time proved a tough out, and he moves up to 4th place overall, 1:02 behind his teammate Roglic, putting LottoNL-Jumbo in a solid position ahead of the final weekend.

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) produced a consistent ride to take fifth on the stage, 1:06 behind Bernal, and the former world champion occupies the same position in the general classification.

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) quietly underlined his pre-Giro form with seventh place on a time trial course ill-suited to his characteristics, and the final weekend of racing should provide some interesting indications ahead of the corsa rosa.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) had a short stint in the hot seat earlier in the afternoon after producing a very rapid finish to his time trial effort, and though he slipped to eighth by day's end, it might augur well for what is still to come in this race.

It was a rather more trying afternoon for Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), who never found his rhythm on the short but explosive test, and the Welshman lost all hope of overall victory as he came home some 2:33 behind his teammate Bernal.

The time gaps on the short test proved rather more substantial than one might have anticipated. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), for instance, looked relatively pleased when he crossed the line with the provisional best time early in the afternoon, but he ended the day in 13th place, 1:48 down on Bernal and seemingly out of the hunt for the yellow jersey.

Saturday's stage 4 will provide a robust test of Roglic's hold on the garment, as the Tour de Romandie peloton faces no fewer than five mountain passes on a leg that starts and finishes in Sion. The summit of the category 1 Les Collons comes 27km from the line, before the rapid drop to the finish in Sion.

"Tomorrow is a very hard stage," Bernal said. "For sure we will try, but it will be a little difficult."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:25:10
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:04
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:28
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:30
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:43
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:45
12José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:47
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:01:55
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:02:01
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:05
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:07
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:08
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:10
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:02:18
22Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:19
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:23
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:24
26Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:27
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:33
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:34
31Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:02:37
32David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
33Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:47
34Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:49
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:00
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
38Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:03:02
39Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:04
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:06
41Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:11
42Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:13
43Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
44Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:19
45Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:22
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:24
49Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:27
50Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
51Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:30
52Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:36
53Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:39
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:44
55James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:03:46
56Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:47
57Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:53
58Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:56
59Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
60Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:03:58
61Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:59
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:04:12
63Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
64Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
65Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:17
66Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:18
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:19
68Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:04:20
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:21
70Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:24
71Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:26
72James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:44
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:50
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:54
75Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:01
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:03
77Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:05
78Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:07
79Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:09
80Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:10
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:20
82Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:25
83Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:26
84Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:29
85Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:30
86Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:33
87Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:38
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:41
89Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
90Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:05:46
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:49
93Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:06:06
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:06:12
95Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:13
96Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:14
97David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:06:17
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:06:18
99Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:19
100Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:20
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:24
102Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:28
103Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:29
104William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:31
105Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:32
106Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:39
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:51
108Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
109Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:52
110Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:56
111Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:06:59
112Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:00
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
114Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:03
115Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:25
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:33
117Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
OTLElia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:36
OTLFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:07:38
OTLEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:59
OTLNicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:05
OTLFernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:08:12
OTLDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:08:21
OTLRobert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:28
OTLVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:59
OTLRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:09:00
OTLBoy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:09:55
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky30pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo25
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo19
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates17
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates11
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
12José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin5
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
14Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:25:10
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:53
3Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:08
4Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:19
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:33
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:34
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:44
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:06
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:11
10Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:19
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:27
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:30
14James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:03:46
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:47
16Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
17Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:18
18James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:44
19Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:26
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:41
21Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:13
22Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:28
23Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:39
24Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:52
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team1:19:21
2Team Sky0:00:28
3UAE Team Emirates0:00:38
4Katusha-Alpecin0:01:47
5LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:06
6EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:58
7Astana Pro Team0:03:08
8Bahrain-Merida0:03:17
9Mitchelton-Scott0:03:37
10Movistar Team
11Team Sunweb0:04:30
12AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
13Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:18
15Groupama-FDJ0:06:24
16Lotto Soudal0:06:50
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:45
18Quick-Step Floors0:09:14
19Dimension Data0:09:19

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo8:39:39
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:06
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:02
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:17
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:42
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:55
11José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:56
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
13Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:04
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:02:07
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:02:19
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
18Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:32
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:33
20Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:35
21Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:02:36
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:37
23Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:02:41
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:45
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
27Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:02
29David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:06
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
31Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:16
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:17
33Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:22
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:03:24
36Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:35
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:36
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
40Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:45
41Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:50
43Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:54
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
45James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:04:08
46Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:04:17
47Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:23
48Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:30
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:34
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:36
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:38
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:48
54Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:04:52
55Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:05:23
56Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:24
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:26
58Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:05:45
59Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
60Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:13
61Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:06:19
62Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:25
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:48
64James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:06:52
65Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:58
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
67Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:18
68Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:07:44
69Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:08:06
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:08:32
71Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:56
72Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:09:02
73Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:33
74Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:34
75Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:09:45
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:42
77Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:51
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:44
79Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:12:56
80Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:52
81Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:03
82Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:16
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:19
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:22
85Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:50
86Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:15:54
87Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:15:57
88Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:16:16
89Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:29
90William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:18
91Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:57
92Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:02
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:07
94Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:07
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:12
96Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:48
97Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:28
98Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:01
99Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:49
100Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:26
101Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:06
102Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:50
103Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:05
104Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:30:09
105Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:06
106Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:31:27
107Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:33
108Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:33:07
109Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:48
110Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:14
111Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:27
112Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:36
114Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:40:39
115Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:42:31
116Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:02
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:48:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal82pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky60
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida60
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo51
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team50
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
7William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale43
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates37
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team37
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team25
12Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky23
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida23
15Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo19
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
21Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
22Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors16
23Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates11
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data11
25José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin10
26Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
32Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
33Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
34Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky5
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
37Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
38Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
39Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
40Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team3
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates2
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert30pts
2Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
6Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
8Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
9William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo2
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky8:39:45
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:58
3Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:26
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:39
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:00
6Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
7Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:39
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:48
9James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:04:02
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:28
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:05:17
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:07
13James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:06:46
14Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:50
15Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:46
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:44
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:16:23
18Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:19:51
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:20:01
20Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:44
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:59
22Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:27
23Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:33:01
24Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:30
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:40:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team26:02:49
2Team Sky0:00:34
3UAE Team Emirates0:01:41
4Katusha-Alpecin0:02:23
5EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:15
6Astana Pro Team0:03:46
7Bahrain-Merida0:03:51
8Mitchelton-Scott0:04:21
9Movistar Team0:04:26
10LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:28
11AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:17
13Trek-Segafredo0:07:46
14Groupama-FDJ0:08:47
15Lotto Soudal0:09:57
16Quick-Step Floors0:19:35
17Team Sunweb0:20:28
18Dimension Data0:21:28
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:25

 

