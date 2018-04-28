Fuglsang wins Tour de Romandie queen stage
Roglic keeps overall lead with one stage remaining
Stage 4: Sion - Sion
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took victory on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie after attacking solo on the final descent. The Dane’s win is the second of the race for the Astana team, which took stage 1 with Omar Fraile.
Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) beat Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in the sprint for second place, some 47 seconds behind Fuglsang, to extend his lead over the Colombian in the general classification. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) followed them across the line to take fourth and fifth, respectively, with Porte giving away two seconds plus bonus seconds to Roglic and Bernal in the GC battle.
Fuglsang looked intent on securing himself his first win of the season, following an earlier attack by Costa on the final climb. The pair was eventually brought back when Bernal launched a flurry of attacks towards the top of the ascent, taking the race leader Roglic with them. Another attack by Bernal dropped all but Roglic, and the two leading contenders in the overall classification were the first to crest the Basse-Nendaz.
Costa and then Porte quickly bridged the gap at the start of the descent, but it took Fuglsang a little longer to make contact, using his notable descending skills to do the business. The Dane sat near the back of the group for much of the first part of the descent, biding his time to jump again as the road briefly headed upwards again with 15 kilometres remaining.
The road soon dipped down again and that is where Fuglsang did the most damage. He quickly extended his lead to almost 40 seconds, helped by a level of apathy from the riders behind. Costa appeared eager to bring Fuglsang back, but he was getting no help from the top three in the overall classification. Thanks to doing so much work in the chase, Costa was easily passed by Roglic and Bernal in the battle for bonus seconds, allowing Fuglsang to relieve him of his fourth place in the GC, having started the day 15th overall.
How it happened
It was another unusually sunny day at the Tour de Romandie as the riders sought out the shade while they waited for the start of the queen stage in Sion. After a tough mountain time trial, the organisers had mapped out a challenging route through the mountains for stage 4. Five climbs littered the route, with the first of them coming almost immediately after the start.
Attacks came right from the off, but LottoNL-Jumbo were cautious of letting anything go. Unsurprisingly, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was among those that went away early on, taking Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) with him. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) then bridged the gap to make it a five-man break.
LottoNL-Jumbo remained cautious, and the five leaders had only a slim advantage on the peloton behind. Frank and Kangert were eventually distanced with Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) taking their place up front. The gap was never large and never breached the three-minute mark throughout the stage.
With the peloton fully in control behind, the main battle of the day was for the king of the mountains points. Carthy took the first three climbs but De Gendt followed him in for second on each occasion, and given that he started the day with 13 points to his name, he took the lead in the competition ahead of the Brit. De Gendt took the penultimate climb as well as both intermediate sprints to cement his position at the top of both competitions with one day remaining.
The first flurries of action from the peloton came on the penultimate climb, with Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) going clear before Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) made it a trio. The gap to the leaders had fallen to just over a minute at that point and the three chasers quickly moved to within 30 seconds of the five up front. Pernsteinter soon sat up to lend his teammate a hand and they joined up with what was left of the original breakaway – De Gendt lost contact after the second intermediate sprint – soon after the start of the final climb.
The advantage over the peloton still held at a minute when the junction was made, but a surge in pace from Team Sky soon put paid to that. With three riders, and Bernal, still remaining, they took turns to burn riders out of the back. Castroviejo peeled off with just over 30 kilometres remaining, Bernal launched the first of his many attacks.
Bernal got rid of most of his GC rivals, including Porte, but could not shake Roglic, who appeared to be superglued to his rear wheel. The pair quickly brought back the remnants of the breakaway as the rest of the general classification riders scrambled to regain contact. Bernal continued to lay down punch after punch, but Roglic was more than capable of dealing with the accelerations.
The pair led over the top of the final climb, after bringing back Fuglsang and Costa, who had gone with 30 kilometres remaining. Costa, Porte and then Fuglsang made contact with the two leaders on the descent before Fuglsang made his move with 15 kilometres remaining. With the general classification riders concerned with each other rather than the Astana rider, he quickly built up a sufficient enough lead to take stage win. Roglic won the sprint for second to increase his overall lead to eight seconds ahead of Bernal.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4:14:48
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:12
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|28
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:31
|35
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:40
|41
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|42
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:50
|44
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:36
|51
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|57
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|58
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|60
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|65
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:18
|66
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:22
|67
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:30
|68
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|69
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:39
|71
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:34
|72
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|73
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:59
|74
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|76
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|87
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:30
|94
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:28:43
|95
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|97
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|98
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|99
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|104
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:48
|105
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:50
|DNF
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNS
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|pts
|2
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|3
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|24
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4:19:36
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:24
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:43
|8
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:48
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|11
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:17:42
|14
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:46
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:24:11
|16
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:27:55
|21
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:00:48
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:01:36
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|13:02:57
|4
|Team Sky
|13:04:55
|5
|Movistar Team
|13:06:16
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:06:19
|7
|Team EF Education First-Drapac
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:09:25
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|13:09:37
|10
|Groupama-FdDJ
|13:13:24
|11
|Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
|13:17:54
|12
|Wanty-roupe Gobert
|13:19:52
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|13:23:45
|14
|Team Dimension Data
|13:25:44
|15
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|13:27:07
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:33:46
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|13:33:49
|18
|Team Sunweb
|13:42:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:59:09
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:23
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:32
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:09
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:22
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:34
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:05
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:06
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:07
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:11
|18
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:18
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:36
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:47
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:54
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:20
|26
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:21
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:53
|28
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:04
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:06
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:48
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:53
|32
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:21
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:22
|34
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:43
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:51
|36
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:03
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:14
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:15
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:47
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:57
|41
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:33
|42
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:56
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:07
|44
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:26
|45
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:18
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:24
|47
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:39
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:46
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:32
|50
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:39
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:42
|53
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:06
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:08
|57
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:38
|58
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:23
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:23:33
|60
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:36
|61
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:24:08
|62
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:30
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:50
|64
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:06
|65
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:46
|66
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:13
|67
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:17
|68
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:39
|69
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:44
|70
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:48
|71
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:28:47
|72
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:41
|73
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:09
|74
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:56
|75
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:23
|76
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:13
|77
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:55
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:01
|79
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:55
|80
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:44
|81
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:14
|82
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:33
|83
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:46
|84
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:07
|85
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:35
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:04
|87
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:44:19
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:24
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:29
|90
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:05
|91
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:45
|92
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:06
|93
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:57
|94
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:26
|95
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:55:07
|96
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:51
|97
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:57:24
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:59:34
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:01:49
|101
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:15
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:07:28
|103
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:37
|105
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|80
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|54
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|9
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|12
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|18
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|23
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|24
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|26
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|27
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|10
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|34
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|35
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|36
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|37
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|39
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|40
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|42
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|36
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|4
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|6
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|7
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|10
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|13
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|17
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12:59:17
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:26
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:28
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:56
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:13
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:35
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:31
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:31
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:17:09
|11
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:38
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:31
|13
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:36
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:01
|15
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:05
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:37:47
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:38
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:49
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:43
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:57:16
|21
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:59:26
|22
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:29
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|39:06:06
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:12
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:31
|5
|Team Ef Education First-Drapac
|0:06:17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:23
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:25
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:26
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:54
|11
|Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
|0:19:05
|12
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:23:52
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:26:13
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:25
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:18
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|0:43:55
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:54
|18
|Team Sunweb
|0:59:16
