Fuglsang wins Tour de Romandie queen stage

Roglic keeps overall lead with one stage remaining

Image 1 of 39

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb

Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin)

Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin)

Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Bernal tried to shake Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie

Bernal tried to shake Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

Thomas De Gendt on the move during stage 4 on Romandie

Thomas De Gendt on the move during stage 4 on Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 4 in Romandie

The peloton in action during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie

Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Rui Costa and Jakob Fuglsang in action during stage 4 in Romandie

Rui Costa and Jakob Fuglsang in action during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie

Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie

Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie

Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

Roglic beats Bernal into second during stage 4 at Romandie

Roglic beats Bernal into second during stage 4 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

The rest of the best finish stage 4 at Romandie

The rest of the best finish stage 4 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 4 at Romandie

Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 4 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Roglic in the lead after stage 4 at Romandie

Roglic in the lead after stage 4 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) and Jon Izagirre Insausti (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway at Romandie

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) and Jon Izagirre Insausti (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb

Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

The breakaway in action during stage 4 in Romandie

The breakaway in action during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

Riders pour on the pace during stage 4 in Romandie

Riders pour on the pace during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) gets service during stage 4 in Romandie

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) gets service during stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Thomas De Gendt in the breakaway again during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Thomas De Gendt in the breakaway again during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

LottoNL-Jumbo on the front during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

LottoNL-Jumbo on the front during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Geraint Thomas during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Geraint Thomas during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Richie Porte in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Richie Porte in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb

Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Thomas de Gendt in green suring stage 4 at Romandie

Thomas de Gendt in green suring stage 4 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Primoz Roglic in yellow during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic in yellow during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Team Sky on the front during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Team Sky on the front during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

Bernal in white after stage 4 in Romandie

Bernal in white after stage 4 in Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took victory on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie after attacking solo on the final descent. The Dane’s win is the second of the race for the Astana team, which took stage 1 with Omar Fraile.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) beat Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in the sprint for second place, some 47 seconds behind Fuglsang, to extend his lead over the Colombian in the general classification. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) followed them across the line to take fourth and fifth, respectively, with Porte giving away two seconds plus bonus seconds to Roglic and Bernal in the GC battle.

Fuglsang looked intent on securing himself his first win of the season, following an earlier attack by Costa on the final climb. The pair was eventually brought back when Bernal launched a flurry of attacks towards the top of the ascent, taking the race leader Roglic with them. Another attack by Bernal dropped all but Roglic, and the two leading contenders in the overall classification were the first to crest the Basse-Nendaz.

Costa and then Porte quickly bridged the gap at the start of the descent, but it took Fuglsang a little longer to make contact, using his notable descending skills to do the business. The Dane sat near the back of the group for much of the first part of the descent, biding his time to jump again as the road briefly headed upwards again with 15 kilometres remaining.

The road soon dipped down again and that is where Fuglsang did the most damage. He quickly extended his lead to almost 40 seconds, helped by a level of apathy from the riders behind. Costa appeared eager to bring Fuglsang back, but he was getting no help from the top three in the overall classification. Thanks to doing so much work in the chase, Costa was easily passed by Roglic and Bernal in the battle for bonus seconds, allowing Fuglsang to relieve him of his fourth place in the GC, having started the day 15th overall.

How it happened

It was another unusually sunny day at the Tour de Romandie as the riders sought out the shade while they waited for the start of the queen stage in Sion. After a tough mountain time trial, the organisers had mapped out a challenging route through the mountains for stage 4. Five climbs littered the route, with the first of them coming almost immediately after the start.

Attacks came right from the off, but LottoNL-Jumbo were cautious of letting anything go. Unsurprisingly, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was among those that went away early on, taking Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) with him. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) then bridged the gap to make it a five-man break.

LottoNL-Jumbo remained cautious, and the five leaders had only a slim advantage on the peloton behind. Frank and Kangert were eventually distanced with Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) taking their place up front. The gap was never large and never breached the three-minute mark throughout the stage.

With the peloton fully in control behind, the main battle of the day was for the king of the mountains points. Carthy took the first three climbs but De Gendt followed him in for second on each occasion, and given that he started the day with 13 points to his name, he took the lead in the competition ahead of the Brit. De Gendt took the penultimate climb as well as both intermediate sprints to cement his position at the top of both competitions with one day remaining.

The first flurries of action from the peloton came on the penultimate climb, with Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) going clear before Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) made it a trio. The gap to the leaders had fallen to just over a minute at that point and the three chasers quickly moved to within 30 seconds of the five up front. Pernsteinter soon sat up to lend his teammate a hand and they joined up with what was left of the original breakaway – De Gendt lost contact after the second intermediate sprint – soon after the start of the final climb.

The advantage over the peloton still held at a minute when the junction was made, but a surge in pace from Team Sky soon put paid to that. With three riders, and Bernal, still remaining, they took turns to burn riders out of the back. Castroviejo peeled off with just over 30 kilometres remaining, Bernal launched the first of his many attacks.

Bernal got rid of most of his GC rivals, including Porte, but could not shake Roglic, who appeared to be superglued to his rear wheel. The pair quickly brought back the remnants of the breakaway as the rest of the general classification riders scrambled to regain contact. Bernal continued to lay down punch after punch, but Roglic was more than capable of dealing with the accelerations.

The pair led over the top of the final climb, after bringing back Fuglsang and Costa, who had gone with 30 kilometres remaining. Costa, Porte and then Fuglsang made contact with the two leaders on the descent before Fuglsang made his move with 15 kilometres remaining. With the general classification riders concerned with each other rather than the Astana rider, he quickly built up a sufficient enough lead to take stage win. Roglic won the sprint for second to increase his overall lead to eight seconds ahead of Bernal.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4:14:48
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:12
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
18Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
22Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
25Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
26David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
28Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
31Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
32Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:31
35Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
38Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:40
41Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
42Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:09:03
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:50
44Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
47Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
50Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:36
51Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
57Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
58Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
60Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
65David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:16:18
66Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:22
67Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:30
68Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
69Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
70Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:39
71Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:34
72Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
73Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:59
74Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
76Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
78Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
79Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
80Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
81Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
82Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
83Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
84Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
85James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
86William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
87Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
93Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:30
94Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:43
95Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
97Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
98Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
99Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
100Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
102Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
104Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:48
105Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:50
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNSSvein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNSChristopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team50pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo30
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky20
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
8Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team10
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data7
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
12Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida4
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida4
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8pts
2Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida6
3Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky24pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo16
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates12
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky4:19:36
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:21
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:24
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
7Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:43
8Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:48
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
11Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
13Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:17:42
14Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:46
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:11
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
19Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:27:55
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
22Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
DNSChristopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:00:48
2UAE Team Emirates13:01:36
3Bahrain-Merida13:02:57
4Team Sky13:04:55
5Movistar Team13:06:16
6Mitchelton-Scott13:06:19
7Team EF Education First-Drapac
8AG2R La Mondiale13:09:25
9BMC Racing Team13:09:37
10Groupama-FdDJ13:13:24
11Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo13:17:54
12Wanty-roupe Gobert13:19:52
13Lotto Soudal13:23:45
14Team Dimension Data13:25:44
15Team Katusha-Alpecin13:27:07
16Bora-Hansgrohe13:33:46
17Trek-Segafredo13:33:49
18Team Sunweb13:42:05

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo12:59:09
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:08
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:23
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:32
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:09
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:03:12
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:22
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:34
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:03:37
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:05
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:04:06
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:07
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:11
18Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:18
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:36
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:37
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:47
23Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:04:54
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:20
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:21
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:53
28Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:04
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:06
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:48
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:53
32Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:21
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:22
34Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:43
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:51
36Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:03
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:14
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:11:15
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:47
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:57
41Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:12:33
42Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:56
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:07
44Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:26
45Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:18
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:24
47Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:39
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:46
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:32
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:39
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:42
53Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:17:17
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:06
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:08
57Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:38
58Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:23
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:23:33
60Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:36
61David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:24:08
62Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:30
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:24:50
64Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:06
65Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:46
66José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:13
67Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:17
68Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:39
69Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:44
70Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:48
71Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:28:47
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:41
73James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:31:09
74Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:56
75Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:32:23
76Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:13
77Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:55
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:01
79Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:55
80Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:44
81Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:40:14
82Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:40:33
83Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:46
84Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:07
85William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:35
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:04
87Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:44:19
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:24
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:29
90Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:05
91Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:47:45
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:06
93Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:57
94Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:54:26
95Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:55:07
96Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:51
97Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:57:24
98Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:59:34
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:01:49
101Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:15
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:07:28
103Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:37
105Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:08:40

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal112pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo81
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky80
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida60
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale56
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates55
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team54
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team51
9William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale43
10Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team38
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team26
12Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team25
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
14Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida23
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo19
18Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data18
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
22Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
23Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors16
24Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team13
25Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates11
26Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida11
27José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin10
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert10
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
31Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
34Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
35Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
36Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
37Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky5
39Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
40Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
42Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates2
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal43pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky36
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale33
4Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert30
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo27
6Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott21
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates14
10Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida14
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
13Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
14Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
16Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
17William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12:59:17
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:26
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:28
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:13
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:56
6Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:13
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:35
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:31
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:31
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:17:09
11Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:38
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:31
13Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:36
14James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:31:01
15Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:05
16Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:37:47
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:38
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:49
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:43
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:57:16
21Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:59:26
22Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:29
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:08:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates39:06:06
2Astana Pro Team0:01:17
3Team Sky0:02:12
4Bahrain-Merida0:03:31
5Team Ef Education First-Drapac0:06:17
6BMC Racing Team0:06:20
7Mitchelton-Scott0:07:23
8Movistar Team0:07:25
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:26
10Groupama-FDJ0:18:54
11Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo0:19:05
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:23:52
13Team Katusha Alpecin0:26:13
14Lotto Soudal0:30:25
15Trek-Segafredo0:38:18
16Team Dimension Data0:43:55
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:54
18Team Sunweb0:59:16

