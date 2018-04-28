Image 1 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Matteo Fabbro (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Bernal tried to shake Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Thomas De Gendt on the move during stage 4 on Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Rui Costa and Jakob Fuglsang in action during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Roglic beats Bernal into second during stage 4 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 The rest of the best finish stage 4 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Fuglsang on the podium after winning stage 4 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Roglic in the lead after stage 4 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) and Jon Izagirre Insausti (Bahrain-Merida) in the breakaway at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 The breakaway in action during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Riders pour on the pace during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) gets service during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Thomas De Gendt in the breakaway again during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 LottoNL-Jumbo on the front during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Geraint Thomas during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Richie Porte in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Team Sky set a hard past for Bernal on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Thomas de Gendt in green suring stage 4 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Primoz Roglic in yellow during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Team Sky on the front during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Bernal in white after stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Jakob Fuglsang wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took victory on the queen stage of the Tour de Romandie after attacking solo on the final descent. The Dane’s win is the second of the race for the Astana team, which took stage 1 with Omar Fraile.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) beat Egan Bernal (Team Sky) in the sprint for second place, some 47 seconds behind Fuglsang, to extend his lead over the Colombian in the general classification. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) followed them across the line to take fourth and fifth, respectively, with Porte giving away two seconds plus bonus seconds to Roglic and Bernal in the GC battle.

Fuglsang looked intent on securing himself his first win of the season, following an earlier attack by Costa on the final climb. The pair was eventually brought back when Bernal launched a flurry of attacks towards the top of the ascent, taking the race leader Roglic with them. Another attack by Bernal dropped all but Roglic, and the two leading contenders in the overall classification were the first to crest the Basse-Nendaz.

Costa and then Porte quickly bridged the gap at the start of the descent, but it took Fuglsang a little longer to make contact, using his notable descending skills to do the business. The Dane sat near the back of the group for much of the first part of the descent, biding his time to jump again as the road briefly headed upwards again with 15 kilometres remaining.

The road soon dipped down again and that is where Fuglsang did the most damage. He quickly extended his lead to almost 40 seconds, helped by a level of apathy from the riders behind. Costa appeared eager to bring Fuglsang back, but he was getting no help from the top three in the overall classification. Thanks to doing so much work in the chase, Costa was easily passed by Roglic and Bernal in the battle for bonus seconds, allowing Fuglsang to relieve him of his fourth place in the GC, having started the day 15th overall.

How it happened

It was another unusually sunny day at the Tour de Romandie as the riders sought out the shade while they waited for the start of the queen stage in Sion. After a tough mountain time trial, the organisers had mapped out a challenging route through the mountains for stage 4. Five climbs littered the route, with the first of them coming almost immediately after the start.

Attacks came right from the off, but LottoNL-Jumbo were cautious of letting anything go. Unsurprisingly, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was among those that went away early on, taking Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) with him. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) then bridged the gap to make it a five-man break.

LottoNL-Jumbo remained cautious, and the five leaders had only a slim advantage on the peloton behind. Frank and Kangert were eventually distanced with Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) taking their place up front. The gap was never large and never breached the three-minute mark throughout the stage.

With the peloton fully in control behind, the main battle of the day was for the king of the mountains points. Carthy took the first three climbs but De Gendt followed him in for second on each occasion, and given that he started the day with 13 points to his name, he took the lead in the competition ahead of the Brit. De Gendt took the penultimate climb as well as both intermediate sprints to cement his position at the top of both competitions with one day remaining.

The first flurries of action from the peloton came on the penultimate climb, with Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) going clear before Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) made it a trio. The gap to the leaders had fallen to just over a minute at that point and the three chasers quickly moved to within 30 seconds of the five up front. Pernsteinter soon sat up to lend his teammate a hand and they joined up with what was left of the original breakaway – De Gendt lost contact after the second intermediate sprint – soon after the start of the final climb.

The advantage over the peloton still held at a minute when the junction was made, but a surge in pace from Team Sky soon put paid to that. With three riders, and Bernal, still remaining, they took turns to burn riders out of the back. Castroviejo peeled off with just over 30 kilometres remaining, Bernal launched the first of his many attacks.

Bernal got rid of most of his GC rivals, including Porte, but could not shake Roglic, who appeared to be superglued to his rear wheel. The pair quickly brought back the remnants of the breakaway as the rest of the general classification riders scrambled to regain contact. Bernal continued to lay down punch after punch, but Roglic was more than capable of dealing with the accelerations.

The pair led over the top of the final climb, after bringing back Fuglsang and Costa, who had gone with 30 kilometres remaining. Costa, Porte and then Fuglsang made contact with the two leaders on the descent before Fuglsang made his move with 15 kilometres remaining. With the general classification riders concerned with each other rather than the Astana rider, he quickly built up a sufficient enough lead to take stage win. Roglic won the sprint for second to increase his overall lead to eight seconds ahead of Bernal.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:14:48 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:12 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 25 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 31 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 32 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:31 35 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 37 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:40 41 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 42 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:09:03 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:50 44 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 47 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 50 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:36 51 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 57 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 58 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 60 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 65 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:18 66 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:22 67 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:30 68 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 69 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 70 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:39 71 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:34 72 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 73 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:59 74 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 76 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 78 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 80 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 81 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 82 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 83 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 85 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 86 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 87 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:30 94 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:28:43 95 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 97 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 98 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 100 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 102 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 104 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:48 105 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:50 DNF James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors DNF Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team DNF Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo DNF Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb DNS Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott DNS Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNS Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 10 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 12 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 12 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 4 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 pts 2 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 6 3 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4:19:36 2 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:21 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:24 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 7 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:43 8 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:48 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 11 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:17:42 14 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:46 15 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:11 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 19 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:27:55 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 22 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors DNS Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:00:48 2 UAE Team Emirates 13:01:36 3 Bahrain-Merida 13:02:57 4 Team Sky 13:04:55 5 Movistar Team 13:06:16 6 Mitchelton-Scott 13:06:19 7 Team EF Education First-Drapac 8 AG2R La Mondiale 13:09:25 9 BMC Racing Team 13:09:37 10 Groupama-FdDJ 13:13:24 11 Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo 13:17:54 12 Wanty-roupe Gobert 13:19:52 13 Lotto Soudal 13:23:45 14 Team Dimension Data 13:25:44 15 Team Katusha-Alpecin 13:27:07 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 13:33:46 17 Trek-Segafredo 13:33:49 18 Team Sunweb 13:42:05

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 12:59:09 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:32 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:09 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:22 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:34 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:37 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:06 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:07 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:11 18 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:18 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:36 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:37 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:47 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:54 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:20 26 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:21 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:53 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:04 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:06 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:48 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:53 32 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:21 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:22 34 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:43 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:51 36 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:03 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:14 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:47 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:57 41 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:33 42 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:56 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:07 44 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:26 45 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:18 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:24 47 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:39 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:46 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:32 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:39 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:42 53 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:17:17 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:06 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:08 57 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:38 58 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:23 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:33 60 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:36 61 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:08 62 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:30 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:50 64 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:06 65 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:46 66 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:13 67 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:17 68 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:39 69 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:44 70 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:48 71 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:28:47 72 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:41 73 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:31:09 74 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:56 75 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:23 76 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:13 77 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:55 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:01 79 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:55 80 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:44 81 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:40:14 82 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:33 83 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:46 84 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:07 85 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:41:35 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:04 87 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:44:19 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:24 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:29 90 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:05 91 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:45 92 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:06 93 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:57 94 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:26 95 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:55:07 96 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:51 97 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:57:24 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:59:34 99 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:01:49 101 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:15 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:28 103 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:37 105 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:08:40

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 80 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 6 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 55 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 9 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 10 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 26 12 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 14 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 18 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 18 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17 22 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 23 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 16 24 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 13 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 11 26 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 27 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 10 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 31 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 34 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 35 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 36 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 37 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 5 39 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 42 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 2 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 36 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 4 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 6 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 21 7 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 14 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 13 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 14 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 16 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 17 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12:59:17 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:26 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:28 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:13 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:56 6 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:13 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:35 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:31 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:31 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:17:09 11 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:38 12 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:31 13 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:36 14 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01 15 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:05 16 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:37:47 17 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:38 18 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:49 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:43 20 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:57:16 21 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:59:26 22 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:29 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:08:32