Trending

Tour de Romandie: Matthews wins prologue

Bohli second and Roglic third

Image 1 of 75

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins Tour de Romandie prologue

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 75

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the prologue at Tour de Romandie and takes the early lead

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the prologue at Tour de Romandie and takes the early lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 75

Danilo Wyss of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team

Danilo Wyss of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 75

Matteo Fabbro of Italy and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Matteo Fabbro of Italy and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 75

Rudy Molard of France and Team Groupama-FDJ

Rudy Molard of France and Team Groupama-FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 75

Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team Sunwe

Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team Sunwe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 75

James Knox of Great Britain and Team Quick-Step Floors

James Knox of Great Britain and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 75

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) at Tour de Romandie prologue

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) at Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 75

Johann Van Zyl of South Africa and Team Dimension Data

Johann Van Zyl of South Africa and Team Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 75

Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 75

Daniel Martínez of Colombia and Team EF Education First-Drapac

Daniel Martínez of Colombia and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 75

Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo

Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 75

Diego Rosa of Italy and Team Sky

Diego Rosa of Italy and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 75

Diego Rosa of Italy and Team Sky

Diego Rosa of Italy and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 75

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Alexis Gougeard of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 75

Omar Fraile Matarranza of Spain and Astana Pro Team

Omar Fraile Matarranza of Spain and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 75

Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal European Champion Jersey

Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal European Champion Jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 75

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team

Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 75

Peter Kennaugh of Great Britain and Team Bora-Hansgrohe

Peter Kennaugh of Great Britain and Team Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 75

Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors

Michael Morkov of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 75

Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team

Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 75

Thomas Degand of Belgium and Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Thomas Degand of Belgium and Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 75

Nicholas Dougall of South Africa and Team Dimension Data

Nicholas Dougall of South Africa and Team Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 75

Pavel Kochetkov of Rusia and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Pavel Kochetkov of Rusia and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 75

Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama-FDJ

Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama-FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 75

Kristijan Durasek of Croatia and UAE Team Emirates

Kristijan Durasek of Croatia and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 75

Laurens ten Dam of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb

Laurens ten Dam of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 75

Nathan Brown of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Nathan Brown of The United States and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 75

Boy van Poppel of The Netherlands and Team Trek-Segafredo

Boy van Poppel of The Netherlands and Team Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 75

Pavel Sivakov of Rusia and Team Sky

Pavel Sivakov of Rusia and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 75

Dario Cataldo of Italy and Astana Pro Team

Dario Cataldo of Italy and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 75

Axel Domont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Axel Domont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 75

Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal

Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 75

Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Bahrain-Merida

Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 75

Winner Anacona Gomez of Colombia and Movistar Team

Winner Anacona Gomez of Colombia and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 75

Pawel Poljanski of Poland and Team Bora-Hansgrohe

Pawel Poljanski of Poland and Team Bora-Hansgrohe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 75

Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 75

Davide Martinelli of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors

Davide Martinelli of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 75

Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 75

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 75

Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Movistar Team

Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 75

Fabio Sabatini of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors

Fabio Sabatini of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 75

Svein Tuft of Canada and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Svein Tuft of Canada and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 75

Tom Bohli (BMC Racing Team) at the Tour de Romandie prologue

Tom Bohli (BMC Racing Team) at the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 75

Jose Goncalves of Portugal and Team Katusha-Alpecin

Jose Goncalves of Portugal and Team Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 75

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team Dimension Data

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 75

Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Groupama-FDJ

Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Groupama-FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 75

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 75

Brendan Canty of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac

Brendan Canty of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 75

Gregory Daniel of The United States and Team Trek-Segafredo

Gregory Daniel of The United States and Team Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 75

Luke Rowe of Great Britain and Team Sky

Luke Rowe of Great Britain and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 75

Samuel Dumoulin of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Samuel Dumoulin of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 75

Enzo Wouters of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal

Enzo Wouters of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 75

Hugo Houle of Canada and Astana Pro Team

Hugo Houle of Canada and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 75

Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania and Team Bahrain-Merida

Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania and Team Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 75

Robert Power of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott

Robert Power of Australia and Team Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 75

Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain-Merida

Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 75

Andriy Grivko of Ukraine and and Astana Pro Team

Andriy Grivko of Ukraine and and Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 75

Anass Ait El Abdia of Morocco and UAE Team Emirates

Anass Ait El Abdia of Morocco and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 75

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 75

Remy Mertz (Team Lotto Soudal)

Remy Mertz (Team Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 75

Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 75

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 75

Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Marco Minnaard (Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 75

Jacobus Venter of South Africa and Team Dimension Data

Jacobus Venter of South Africa and Team Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 75

Leo Vincent of France and Team Groupama-FDJ

Leo Vincent of France and Team Groupama-FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 75

Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 75

Tom Stamsnijder of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb

Tom Stamsnijder of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 75

Floris De Tier of Belgium and Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Floris De Tier of Belgium and Team LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 75

William Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

William Clarke of Australia and Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 75

Fumiyuki Beppu of Japan and Team Trek-Segafredo

Fumiyuki Beppu of Japan and Team Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 75

David Lopez Garcia of Spain and Team Sky

David Lopez Garcia of Spain and Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 75

Nico Denz of Germany and Team AG2R La Mondiale

Nico Denz of Germany and Team AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 75

Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal

Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 75

Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Movistar Team

Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Movistar Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie after pipping Tom Bohli (BMC Racing) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the testing 4km time trial in Fribourg.

Related Articles

Geraint Thomas: Romandie uphill TT will be decisive

Matthews: Romandie win has kick-started my season

Brandle ruled out of Giro d'Italia after Romandie collarbone break

The surprising Bohli spent much of the afternoon in the hot seat after setting the quickest mark early on, and his closest challenger was his teammate Rohan Dennis, who finished just fractions of a second outside his time, good enough for fourth place come the end of the day.

Bohli was ultimately denied the biggest win of his career by Matthews, who delivered a perfectly-timed effort on the stiff climb to the finish to come home a second inside the Swiss rider’s mark.

“It was a little bit of a surprise because I didn’t have such a good day in Liege on Sunday,” said Matthews. “I had one easy day yesterday and then straight back into it today. I didn’t know how my legs were going to feel but I just gave it my best and it was enough to win.”

It was Matthews’ maiden victory of a 2018 campaign that began on a trying note when he fractured his shoulder in his first race, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The Australian returned in time to place seventh at Milan-San Remo and battle in the cobbled Classics, but he endured further ill fortune when a late puncture ended his challenge at Amstel Gold Race.

A fine fifth place at Flèche Wallonne last week suggested that Matthews had hit something approaching top form, although he was some nine minutes off the pace in the finale of a tough Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

Tuesday’s time trial, however, was short, technical and punchy, and thus well-suited to Matthews’ characteristics, who opted for a regular time trial machine rather than a road bike for the test. He mastered the early twists and turns, and had enough in reserve to power up the final climb and claim the win.

“It was a really beautiful course,” Matthews said. “In the recon I thought it was maybe a little bit sketchy but when you were coming at high speed it was fine and I actually had a lot of fun out there today.

“I’ve always watched this race. I started in 2013 and got sick after first time trial so this is pretty much my first time in the Tour of Romandie and I’m stoked to get the win on the first stage.”

The 24-year-old Bohli has demonstrated an aptitude for short time trials during his career to date and was inspired by racing on home roads, but he admitted to surprise at clocking such a fast time ahead of such notable names.

“It’s pretty unbelievable. It was my first chrono for the entire year. I was really nervous, I had stomach ache and so I can’t explain why it went well. Perhaps the nervousness helped me to get into the flow," Bohli told Eurosport.

GC battle

Matthews was among the final tranche of starters, and when Roglic, the next man over the line, was unable to better his mark, the Australian must have realised that he was within touching distance of his first victory of 2018.

Of the later starters, only Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) threatened Matthews’ time, but the Welshman had to settle for sixth, five seconds behind the Sunweb rider. Thomas was satisfied with a performance that positions him well for to challenge for the general classification later in the week.

“There was a lot to think about and that was a hard last final 800m,” Thomas said. “I think that I rode it okay, and got it all out, but looking back you always think that there were a few corners that you could have taken quicker. I needed Liege in my legs really because it’s been a while since racing. It was a tough course. Explosive and bang once you’re out there it’s done. It was like a track effort really.”

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) was the last man down the start ramp, but the defending champion never looked like threatening the leaderboard. He rolled home 14 seconds down in 18th place, and thus remains a threat in the battle for final overall victory.

Other notable performers included the Team Sky pairing of Diego Rosa (eighth at six seconds) and Egan Bernal (11th at 11 seconds), as well as Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac), who limited his losses to just 11 seconds.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) each conceded 19 seconds, perennial podium challenger Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) lost 20 seconds, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) placed 39th at 22 seconds, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), on Classics duty last week, had to settle for 60th at 25 seconds.

Matthews will carry the yellow jersey and an advantage of one-second into Wednesday’s stage 1 from Fribourg to Delémont, though he was coy about his prospects of defending his lead or even adding another stage victory.

“I’ll think I’ll just enjoy this win for now, it’s my first win of the season. It takes a bit of the pressure off for the next days,” Matthews said. “Everything’s been getting better since the start of the year, and I’m just happy to get the win today.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:33
2Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:06
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:11
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
13Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
20José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:16
24Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:17
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
29Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:19
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
34Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
40Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
41Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
46Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:23
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
52Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
55José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
57Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:25
58Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
59Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
61Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
62Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
66David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
70James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
74Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
75Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
76Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
80Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
81David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
82Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
83Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:31
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
88Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
89Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
94Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
99Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
100Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
101Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
102Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
105Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:37
106James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
107Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
110Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
111Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
112Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:41
113Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
114Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:42
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
116Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
117Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
119Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
119Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
121Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
122Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:47
123Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
126Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
127Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:49
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
129Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
131Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
132Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:33
2Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:05
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:06
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:09
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:11
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
13Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
18Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
20José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
21Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
22Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
23Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:16
24Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:17
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
29Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:19
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
34Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:21
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
40Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
41Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
46Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:23
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
48Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
49Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
51Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
52Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
55José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
56Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
57Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:25
58Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
59Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
60Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
61Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:26
62Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
66David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
68Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
70James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
74Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
75Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
76Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
80Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
81David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
82Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
83Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:31
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
88Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
89Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
90Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
91Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
94Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:34
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
99Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
100Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
101Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
102Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:36
105Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:37
106James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
107Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
109Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
110Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
111Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
112Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:41
113Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
114Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:42
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
116Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
117Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
118Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
119Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
119Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
121Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
122Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:47
123Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
125Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
126Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:48
127Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:49
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:55
129Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
131Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
132Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb30pts
2Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team25
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo22
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
7William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky11
9Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky6
12Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky5
13Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:34
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:15
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:16
6Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:22
9Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
10Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
11Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:26
13Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
14James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
16Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
17Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
18Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:33
19Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
22James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
23Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
24Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:41
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
26Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
27Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:48
28Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:16:55
2Team Sky0:00:06
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
4EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Team Sunweb0:00:21
6Lotto Soudal0:00:26
7LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:28
8Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
9Katusha-Alpecin0:00:36
10Astana Pro Team0:00:38
11Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
12Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
13Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
14Groupama-FDJ
15Movistar Team0:00:49
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:50
17Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:59
18Dimension Data0:01:00
19UAE Team Emirates0:01:03

Latest on Cyclingnews