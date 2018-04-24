Image 1 of 75 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 75 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) wins the prologue at Tour de Romandie and takes the early lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 75 Danilo Wyss of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 75 Matteo Fabbro of Italy and Team Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 75 Rudy Molard of France and Team Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 75 Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team Sunwe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 75 James Knox of Great Britain and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 75 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) at Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie after pipping Tom Bohli (BMC Racing) and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) in the testing 4km time trial in Fribourg.

The surprising Bohli spent much of the afternoon in the hot seat after setting the quickest mark early on, and his closest challenger was his teammate Rohan Dennis, who finished just fractions of a second outside his time, good enough for fourth place come the end of the day.

Bohli was ultimately denied the biggest win of his career by Matthews, who delivered a perfectly-timed effort on the stiff climb to the finish to come home a second inside the Swiss rider’s mark.

“It was a little bit of a surprise because I didn’t have such a good day in Liege on Sunday,” said Matthews. “I had one easy day yesterday and then straight back into it today. I didn’t know how my legs were going to feel but I just gave it my best and it was enough to win.”

It was Matthews’ maiden victory of a 2018 campaign that began on a trying note when he fractured his shoulder in his first race, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The Australian returned in time to place seventh at Milan-San Remo and battle in the cobbled Classics, but he endured further ill fortune when a late puncture ended his challenge at Amstel Gold Race.

A fine fifth place at Flèche Wallonne last week suggested that Matthews had hit something approaching top form, although he was some nine minutes off the pace in the finale of a tough Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

Tuesday’s time trial, however, was short, technical and punchy, and thus well-suited to Matthews’ characteristics, who opted for a regular time trial machine rather than a road bike for the test. He mastered the early twists and turns, and had enough in reserve to power up the final climb and claim the win.

“It was a really beautiful course,” Matthews said. “In the recon I thought it was maybe a little bit sketchy but when you were coming at high speed it was fine and I actually had a lot of fun out there today.

“I’ve always watched this race. I started in 2013 and got sick after first time trial so this is pretty much my first time in the Tour of Romandie and I’m stoked to get the win on the first stage.”

The 24-year-old Bohli has demonstrated an aptitude for short time trials during his career to date and was inspired by racing on home roads, but he admitted to surprise at clocking such a fast time ahead of such notable names.

“It’s pretty unbelievable. It was my first chrono for the entire year. I was really nervous, I had stomach ache and so I can’t explain why it went well. Perhaps the nervousness helped me to get into the flow," Bohli told Eurosport.

GC battle

Matthews was among the final tranche of starters, and when Roglic, the next man over the line, was unable to better his mark, the Australian must have realised that he was within touching distance of his first victory of 2018.

Of the later starters, only Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) threatened Matthews’ time, but the Welshman had to settle for sixth, five seconds behind the Sunweb rider. Thomas was satisfied with a performance that positions him well for to challenge for the general classification later in the week.

“There was a lot to think about and that was a hard last final 800m,” Thomas said. “I think that I rode it okay, and got it all out, but looking back you always think that there were a few corners that you could have taken quicker. I needed Liege in my legs really because it’s been a while since racing. It was a tough course. Explosive and bang once you’re out there it’s done. It was like a track effort really.”

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) was the last man down the start ramp, but the defending champion never looked like threatening the leaderboard. He rolled home 14 seconds down in 18th place, and thus remains a threat in the battle for final overall victory.

Other notable performers included the Team Sky pairing of Diego Rosa (eighth at six seconds) and Egan Bernal (11th at 11 seconds), as well as Pierre Rolland (EF Education First-Drapac), who limited his losses to just 11 seconds.

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) each conceded 19 seconds, perennial podium challenger Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) lost 20 seconds, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) placed 39th at 22 seconds, and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), on Classics duty last week, had to settle for 60th at 25 seconds.

Matthews will carry the yellow jersey and an advantage of one-second into Wednesday’s stage 1 from Fribourg to Delémont, though he was coy about his prospects of defending his lead or even adding another stage victory.

“I’ll think I’ll just enjoy this win for now, it’s my first win of the season. It takes a bit of the pressure off for the next days,” Matthews said. “Everything’s been getting better since the start of the year, and I’m just happy to get the win today.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:33 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:05 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:06 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:09 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:11 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 13 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 18 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 20 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:15 22 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 23 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:16 24 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:17 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:18 29 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:19 31 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 32 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 34 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 37 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:21 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 40 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 41 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 45 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 46 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:23 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 48 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 49 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 52 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 57 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25 58 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 60 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 61 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26 62 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 66 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 70 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 74 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 76 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 80 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 81 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 82 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 83 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 88 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 91 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 93 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 94 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:34 95 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 99 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 102 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:36 105 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:37 106 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 107 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 109 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 110 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:41 113 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 114 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 117 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 119 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 121 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 122 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:47 123 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 125 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 126 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:48 127 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:49 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:55 129 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 131 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 132 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 pts 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 22 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 7 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 11 9 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 11 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 12 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 5 13 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:34 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:15 4 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:16 6 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:22 9 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 10 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:26 13 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27 16 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 17 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 18 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:33 19 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 22 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 26 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:47 27 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:48 28 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56