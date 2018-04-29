Image 1 of 31 Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Egan Bernal leads Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 The final podium of the 2018 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Primoz Roglic wins the 2018 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Alexis Gougeard took the combativity prize for stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Thomas De Gendt took the overall combativity prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Egan Bernal finished second overall and won the youth classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 The multi-coloured greatness of the mountains jersey as worn by Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Pascal Ackermann wins the final stage of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Thomas De Gendt wins the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Primoz Roglic on stage after the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Pascal Ackermann walks onto stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 Pascal Ackermann celebrates his stage 5 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Carlos Verona leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Enrico Gasparotto sits second wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 The peloton passes by the rapeseed fields (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Bora-Hansgrohe chase down the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Luke Rowe near the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Bram Tankink sets the pace for Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 Movistar amasses near the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Jaime Roson has enjoyed a solid Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 After days of sunshine it was a bit cloudy on the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Michael Storer got into the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 The peloton spreads across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) has won the overall classification at the Tour de Romandie, beating Team Sky’s Egan Bernal to take the title. Meanwhile, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory ahead of Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) in a sprint finish in Geneva on the final day of racing.

Roglic had all but sealed his overall success on Saturday’s queen stage when he eked out a couple of extra seconds over Bernal by beating him in the sprint to the line. The final stage did not have the terrain to really test the general classification riders, but the LottoNL-Jumbo rider still had to keep an eye on his rival, particularly in the final when it looked like Bernal might try something before moving off in the final kilometre. As the sprinters battled it out for victory, Roglic eased over the line to take the title by eight seconds over Bernal.

“I think we are all really happy with this win. With the whole team I think that we showed we are really strong, we have really strong guys and it was a pleasure to work with them and to win in the end,” said Roglic.

“Every day was a really hard day. I think that the prologue helped to decide things and then the next day was hard, and of course, the mountain time trial and yesterday completed the racing here in the Tour of Romandie. “I was optimistic before [the time trial]. I was really strong before and it was nice to see that I could do a good job.”

Ackermann had been relatively anonymous throughout the Tour de Romandie as he battled to hang on in the mountains. With many sprinters heading home after missing the time cut in Friday’s time trial, the German was one of the major favourites for success on the last day of racing. He was given an inch-perfect lead-out by Rudiger Selig and backed that up with a powerful sprint to take his first win of the season.

“I never will forget it. Two weeks ago after the Amstel Gold Race, I said to my team manager that I will win one stage in Romandie. I’m so happy. It’s amazing,” Ackermann said after the finish. “The team made an amazing job not only today but on the other days because they had to carry me all over the mountains and it was not just about today.

“After yesterday, when we finished the stage we said now we win tomorrow. I had the best lead-out man in the race and he did an amazing job and the rest of the team did an amazing job. It was perfect. It was horrible the last days, I was dying every day but my team said we have to go and we made it to the finish.”

How it happened

After a relentless mountain stage on the penultimate day of action, the organisers allowed for a stage for the sprinters to close out the race. It wasn’t a straightforward day for the fast men, with three categorised climbs and undulating roads right until the finish.

Roglic started the day with the yellow jersey still on his back after withstanding multiple attacks from Bernal on stage 4. There’s never an easy day out at the Tour de Romandie but all the Slovenian had to do was finish to be crowned the 2018 champion. His team marshalled the start before eventually allowing five riders to form a breakaway. Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) moved clear after 10 kilometres of racing.

They were allowed to build an advantage of just over 3:30 before the peloton brought it back down to a more manageable 2:45 for the large part of the day. With the three categorised climbs dispatched within the first half of the stage, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida took over the pace-setting from LottoNL-Jumbo for the remainder of the day.

With 30 kilometres remaining, the gap was hovering at just over a minute before Bahrain-Merida eased up and allowed it to grow out once again. Despite their best efforts, the break was eventually brought back with 11 kilometres to go. The sprint finish seemed inevitable, but EF Education First-Drapac had other thoughts and William Clarke launched a short-lived move with eight kilometres to go.

Once Clarke was back in the fold, the teams shuffled into colour order before the fast sprint into Geneva. Bahrain-Merida did a big turn to position Sonny Colbrelli but the Italian found himself out of position when the other sprinters kicked out. Ackermann had no such bad luck after a great effort from his own team to deliver him into the perfect position. All he had to do was charge for the line and he did that, beating second-placed Morkov by a long way.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:09:51 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 12 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 25 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 30 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 35 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 39 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 51 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 53 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 55 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 58 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 60 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 61 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 62 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 63 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 65 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 69 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 70 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 71 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 72 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 76 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 77 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 85 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 87 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 88 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 89 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 90 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 92 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 93 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 98 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:22 100 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 101 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 102 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky DNS Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 3 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6

Finsih Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 pts 2 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 30 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 5 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 8 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 6 12 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 4 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 3 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 4 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 3 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 4 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:09:51 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 16 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 21 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:24

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 12:29:33 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Team Katusha Alpecin 4 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 Team Dimension Data 10 Mitchelton-Scott 11 Team EF Education First-Drapac 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Movistar Team 14 Bahrain-Merida 15 Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo 16 Team Sky 17 Trek-Segafredo 18 Team Sunweb 12:30:35

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 17:09:00 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 5 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:32 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 8 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:09 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:12 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:22 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:34 13 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:37 14 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05 15 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:06 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:07 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:04:11 18 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:15 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:18 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:36 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:37 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:47 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:54 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:20 26 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:21 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:53 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:04 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:06 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:48 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:53 32 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:21 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:22 34 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:43 35 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:51 36 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:03 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:11:14 38 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:15 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:47 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:57 41 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:33 42 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:56 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:07 44 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:26 45 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:18 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:24 47 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:39 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:46 49 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:32 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:15:39 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:42 53 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:17:17 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:06 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:08 57 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:38 58 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:21:23 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:33 60 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:36 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:30 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:50 63 Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:06 64 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:46 65 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:13 66 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:17 67 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:39 68 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:44 69 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:48 70 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:41 71 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:31:09 72 Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:56 73 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:23 74 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:13 75 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:55 76 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:37:39 77 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:38:19 78 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:44 79 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:40:08 80 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:46 81 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:41:02 82 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:07 83 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:41:35 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:43:04 85 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:44:19 86 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:45:29 87 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:48 88 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:23 89 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:47:45 90 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:06 91 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:57 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:54:26 93 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:55:07 94 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:51 95 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:57:24 96 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:59:34 97 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:01:45 99 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:15 100 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:27 101 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:28 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:07:50 103 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:08:40

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 pts 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 80 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 74 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 6 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 55 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 51 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 10 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 46 11 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38 13 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 26 16 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 17 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 18 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 23 19 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 23 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 21 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19 23 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 18 24 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 25 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 18 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 17 28 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 16 29 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 30 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 31 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 15 32 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 13 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 34 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 12 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 11 36 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 8 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 42 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 43 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 44 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 6 45 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 46 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 5 48 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 49 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 50 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 52 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 53 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 36 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 21 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 17 7 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 15 9 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 11 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 14 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 13 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 14 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 8 15 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 7 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 17 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 4 18 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 20 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 17:09:08 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:26 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:28 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:13 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:56 6 Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:13 7 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:35 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:31 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:31 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:17:09 11 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:38 12 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:31 13 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:36 14 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:31:01 15 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:05 16 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:38:11 17 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:38 18 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:49 19 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:55:43 20 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:57:16 21 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 0:59:26 22 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:07:19 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:08:32