Roglic wins Tour de Romandie
Ackermann takes final stage victory
Stage 5: Mont-sur-Rolle - Genève
Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) has won the overall classification at the Tour de Romandie, beating Team Sky’s Egan Bernal to take the title. Meanwhile, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory ahead of Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) in a sprint finish in Geneva on the final day of racing.
Roglic had all but sealed his overall success on Saturday’s queen stage when he eked out a couple of extra seconds over Bernal by beating him in the sprint to the line. The final stage did not have the terrain to really test the general classification riders, but the LottoNL-Jumbo rider still had to keep an eye on his rival, particularly in the final when it looked like Bernal might try something before moving off in the final kilometre. As the sprinters battled it out for victory, Roglic eased over the line to take the title by eight seconds over Bernal.
“I think we are all really happy with this win. With the whole team I think that we showed we are really strong, we have really strong guys and it was a pleasure to work with them and to win in the end,” said Roglic.
“Every day was a really hard day. I think that the prologue helped to decide things and then the next day was hard, and of course, the mountain time trial and yesterday completed the racing here in the Tour of Romandie. “I was optimistic before [the time trial]. I was really strong before and it was nice to see that I could do a good job.”
Ackermann had been relatively anonymous throughout the Tour de Romandie as he battled to hang on in the mountains. With many sprinters heading home after missing the time cut in Friday’s time trial, the German was one of the major favourites for success on the last day of racing. He was given an inch-perfect lead-out by Rudiger Selig and backed that up with a powerful sprint to take his first win of the season.
“I never will forget it. Two weeks ago after the Amstel Gold Race, I said to my team manager that I will win one stage in Romandie. I’m so happy. It’s amazing,” Ackermann said after the finish. “The team made an amazing job not only today but on the other days because they had to carry me all over the mountains and it was not just about today.
“After yesterday, when we finished the stage we said now we win tomorrow. I had the best lead-out man in the race and he did an amazing job and the rest of the team did an amazing job. It was perfect. It was horrible the last days, I was dying every day but my team said we have to go and we made it to the finish.”
How it happened
After a relentless mountain stage on the penultimate day of action, the organisers allowed for a stage for the sprinters to close out the race. It wasn’t a straightforward day for the fast men, with three categorised climbs and undulating roads right until the finish.
Roglic started the day with the yellow jersey still on his back after withstanding multiple attacks from Bernal on stage 4. There’s never an easy day out at the Tour de Romandie but all the Slovenian had to do was finish to be crowned the 2018 champion. His team marshalled the start before eventually allowing five riders to form a breakaway. Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) moved clear after 10 kilometres of racing.
They were allowed to build an advantage of just over 3:30 before the peloton brought it back down to a more manageable 2:45 for the large part of the day. With the three categorised climbs dispatched within the first half of the stage, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida took over the pace-setting from LottoNL-Jumbo for the remainder of the day.
With 30 kilometres remaining, the gap was hovering at just over a minute before Bahrain-Merida eased up and allowed it to grow out once again. Despite their best efforts, the break was eventually brought back with 11 kilometres to go. The sprint finish seemed inevitable, but EF Education First-Drapac had other thoughts and William Clarke launched a short-lived move with eight kilometres to go.
Once Clarke was back in the fold, the teams shuffled into colour order before the fast sprint into Geneva. Bahrain-Merida did a big turn to position Sonny Colbrelli but the Italian found himself out of position when the other sprinters kicked out. Ackermann had no such bad luck after a great effort from his own team to deliver him into the perfect position. All he had to do was charge for the line and he did that, beating second-placed Morkov by a long way.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:09:51
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|17
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|30
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|38
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|39
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|51
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|53
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|54
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|65
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|70
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|72
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|84
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|85
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|88
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|90
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|93
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|99
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:22
|100
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|101
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|102
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|103
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNS
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|3
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|pts
|2
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|30
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|5
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|12
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|4
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:09:51
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|12:29:33
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Team EF Education First-Drapac
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
|16
|Team Sky
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Team Sunweb
|12:30:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17:09:00
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:23
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:32
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|8
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:09
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:12
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:22
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:34
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:05
|15
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:06
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:07
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:04:11
|18
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:15
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:18
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:36
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:47
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:54
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:20
|26
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:21
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:53
|28
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:04
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:06
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:48
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:53
|32
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:21
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:22
|34
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:43
|35
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:51
|36
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:11:03
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:11:14
|38
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:15
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:47
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:57
|41
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:33
|42
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:56
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:07
|44
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:26
|45
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:18
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:24
|47
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:39
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:46
|49
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:32
|50
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:15:39
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:42
|53
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:06
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:08
|57
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:38
|58
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:23
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:23:33
|60
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:36
|61
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:30
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:50
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:06
|64
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:46
|65
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:13
|66
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:17
|67
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:39
|68
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:44
|69
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:48
|70
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:41
|71
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:09
|72
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:56
|73
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:23
|74
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:13
|75
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:55
|76
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:39
|77
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:38:19
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:44
|79
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:08
|80
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:46
|81
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:41:02
|82
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:07
|83
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:35
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:43:04
|85
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:44:19
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:29
|87
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:48
|88
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:23
|89
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:45
|90
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:06
|91
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:57
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:54:26
|93
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:55:07
|94
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:51
|95
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:57:24
|96
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:59:34
|97
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:01:45
|99
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:15
|100
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:27
|101
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:28
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:07:50
|103
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|pts
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|80
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|55
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|54
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|51
|9
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|10
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38
|13
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|17
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|23
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|21
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|23
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|24
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|25
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|18
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|28
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|29
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|30
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|31
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|15
|32
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|34
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|36
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|43
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|44
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|45
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|46
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|48
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|49
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|50
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|52
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|53
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|36
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|7
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|15
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|11
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|13
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|14
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|8
|15
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|18
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|20
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|17:09:08
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:26
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:28
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:56
|6
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:13
|7
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:35
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:31
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:31
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:17:09
|11
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:38
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:31
|13
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:36
|14
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:01
|15
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:05
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:38:11
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:38
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:49
|19
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:43
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:57:16
|21
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:59:26
|22
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:07:19
|23
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|51:35:39
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:12
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:31
|5
|Team EF Education First-Drapac
|0:06:17
|6
|BMCRacing Team
|0:06:20
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:23
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:25
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:26
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:54
|11
|Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
|0:19:05
|12
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:23:52
|13
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:26:13
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:25
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:18
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|0:43:55
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:54
|18
|Team Sunweb
|1:00:18
