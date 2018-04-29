Trending

Roglic wins Tour de Romandie

Ackermann takes final stage victory

Image 1 of 31

Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Egan Bernal leads Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic

Egan Bernal leads Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

The final podium of the 2018 Tour de Romandie

The final podium of the 2018 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

Primoz Roglic wins the 2018 Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic wins the 2018 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

Alexis Gougeard took the combativity prize for stage 5

Alexis Gougeard took the combativity prize for stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Thomas De Gendt took the overall combativity prize

Thomas De Gendt took the overall combativity prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Egan Bernal finished second overall and won the youth classification

Egan Bernal finished second overall and won the youth classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

The multi-coloured greatness of the mountains jersey as worn by Thomas De Gendt

The multi-coloured greatness of the mountains jersey as worn by Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Pascal Ackermann wins the final stage of the Tour de Romandie

Pascal Ackermann wins the final stage of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Thomas De Gendt wins the mountains classification

Thomas De Gendt wins the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Primoz Roglic on stage after the Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic on stage after the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Pascal Ackermann walks onto stage

Pascal Ackermann walks onto stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Pascal Ackermann celebrates his stage 5 win

Pascal Ackermann celebrates his stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

Carlos Verona leads the breakaway

Carlos Verona leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

Enrico Gasparotto sits second wheel

Enrico Gasparotto sits second wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

The peloton passes by the rapeseed fields

The peloton passes by the rapeseed fields
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Bora-Hansgrohe chase down the breakaway

Bora-Hansgrohe chase down the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Andreas Schillinger (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

Luke Rowe near the front of the peloton

Luke Rowe near the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Bram Tankink sets the pace for Primoz Roglic

Bram Tankink sets the pace for Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Movistar amasses near the front

Movistar amasses near the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Jaime Roson has enjoyed a solid Tour de Romandie

Jaime Roson has enjoyed a solid Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

After days of sunshine it was a bit cloudy on the final day

After days of sunshine it was a bit cloudy on the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

Michael Storer got into the breakaway

Michael Storer got into the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

The peloton spreads across the road

The peloton spreads across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) has won the overall classification at the Tour de Romandie, beating Team Sky’s Egan Bernal to take the title. Meanwhile, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took victory ahead of Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors) in a sprint finish in Geneva on the final day of racing.

Roglic had all but sealed his overall success on Saturday’s queen stage when he eked out a couple of extra seconds over Bernal by beating him in the sprint to the line. The final stage did not have the terrain to really test the general classification riders, but the LottoNL-Jumbo rider still had to keep an eye on his rival, particularly in the final when it looked like Bernal might try something before moving off in the final kilometre. As the sprinters battled it out for victory, Roglic eased over the line to take the title by eight seconds over Bernal.

“I think we are all really happy with this win. With the whole team I think that we showed we are really strong, we have really strong guys and it was a pleasure to work with them and to win in the end,” said Roglic.

“Every day was a really hard day. I think that the prologue helped to decide things and then the next day was hard, and of course, the mountain time trial and yesterday completed the racing here in the Tour of Romandie. “I was optimistic before [the time trial]. I was really strong before and it was nice to see that I could do a good job.”

Ackermann had been relatively anonymous throughout the Tour de Romandie as he battled to hang on in the mountains. With many sprinters heading home after missing the time cut in Friday’s time trial, the German was one of the major favourites for success on the last day of racing. He was given an inch-perfect lead-out by Rudiger Selig and backed that up with a powerful sprint to take his first win of the season.

“I never will forget it. Two weeks ago after the Amstel Gold Race, I said to my team manager that I will win one stage in Romandie. I’m so happy. It’s amazing,” Ackermann said after the finish. “The team made an amazing job not only today but on the other days because they had to carry me all over the mountains and it was not just about today.

“After yesterday, when we finished the stage we said now we win tomorrow. I had the best lead-out man in the race and he did an amazing job and the rest of the team did an amazing job. It was perfect. It was horrible the last days, I was dying every day but my team said we have to go and we made it to the finish.”

How it happened

After a relentless mountain stage on the penultimate day of action, the organisers allowed for a stage for the sprinters to close out the race. It wasn’t a straightforward day for the fast men, with three categorised climbs and undulating roads right until the finish.

Roglic started the day with the yellow jersey still on his back after withstanding multiple attacks from Bernal on stage 4. There’s never an easy day out at the Tour de Romandie but all the Slovenian had to do was finish to be crowned the 2018 champion. His team marshalled the start before eventually allowing five riders to form a breakaway. Pavel Sivakov (Team Sky), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Michael Storer (Team Sunweb) moved clear after 10 kilometres of racing.

They were allowed to build an advantage of just over 3:30 before the peloton brought it back down to a more manageable 2:45 for the large part of the day. With the three categorised climbs dispatched within the first half of the stage, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida took over the pace-setting from LottoNL-Jumbo for the remainder of the day.

With 30 kilometres remaining, the gap was hovering at just over a minute before Bahrain-Merida eased up and allowed it to grow out once again. Despite their best efforts, the break was eventually brought back with 11 kilometres to go. The sprint finish seemed inevitable, but EF Education First-Drapac had other thoughts and William Clarke launched a short-lived move with eight kilometres to go.

Once Clarke was back in the fold, the teams shuffled into colour order before the fast sprint into Geneva. Bahrain-Merida did a big turn to position Sonny Colbrelli but the Italian found himself out of position when the other sprinters kicked out. Ackermann had no such bad luck after a great effort from his own team to deliver him into the perfect position. All he had to do was charge for the line and he did that, beating second-placed Morkov by a long way.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:09:51
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
12Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
15José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
18Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
20Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
25Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
29Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
30Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
34Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
38Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
39Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
41Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
53Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
54James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
55Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
56Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
58Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
59Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
60Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
61Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
62Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
63Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
65Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
66Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
69Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
70Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
71Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
73Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
75Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
76Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
77Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
82Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
83Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
84Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
85Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
86Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
87William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
88Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
89Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
90Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
92Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
93Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:22
100Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
101Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
102Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:38
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNSMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb15pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky15pts
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb10
3Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6

Finsih Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe50pts
2Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors30
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert18
5Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott8
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ6
12Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
15José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky5pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb2
4Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky5pts
2Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team3
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
4Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky5pts
2Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team3
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:09:51
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
6Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
7David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
12James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
13Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
14Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
21Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
23Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:24

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama-FDJ12:29:33
2Bora-Hansgrohe
3Team Katusha Alpecin
4Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5BMC Racing Team
6Lotto Soudal
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8UAE Team Emirates
9Team Dimension Data
10Mitchelton-Scott
11Team EF Education First-Drapac
12Astana Pro Team
13Movistar Team
14Bahrain-Merida
15Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
16Team Sky
17Trek-Segafredo
18Team Sunweb12:30:35

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo17:09:00
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:08
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
5Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:23
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:32
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
8Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:09
10Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:03:12
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:22
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:34
13Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:03:37
14Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:05
15Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:04:06
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:07
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:04:11
18Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:15
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:18
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:36
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:37
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:47
23Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo0:04:54
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:20
26Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:21
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:53
28Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:04
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:06
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:48
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:53
32Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:21
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:07:22
34Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:43
35Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:07:51
36Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:03
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:11:14
38Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:11:15
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:47
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:57
41Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates0:12:33
42Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:56
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:07
44Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:26
45Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:18
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:24
47Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:39
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:46
49Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:32
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:15:39
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:42
53Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:17:17
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:06
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:08
57Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:38
58Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:21:23
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:23:33
60Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:36
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:30
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:24:50
63Stef Clement (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:06
64Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:46
65José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:13
66Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:17
67Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:39
68Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:44
69Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:48
70Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:41
71James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:31:09
72Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:56
73Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:32:23
74Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:13
75Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:55
76Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:39
77Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:38:19
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:44
79Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:40:08
80Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:46
81Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:41:02
82Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:07
83William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:35
84Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:43:04
85Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:44:19
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:29
87Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:45:48
88Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:23
89Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:47:45
90Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:06
91Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:57
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:54:26
93Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:55:07
94Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:51
95Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:57:24
96Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:59:34
97Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:01:45
99Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:15
100Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:27
101Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:28
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:07:50
103Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:08:40

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal112pts
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo81
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky80
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida74
5Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale56
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates55
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team54
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team51
9Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe50
10Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors46
11William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale43
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team38
13Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team30
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team26
16Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb25
17Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert24
18Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida23
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ23
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
21Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates20
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo19
23Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data18
24Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ18
25Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert18
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe17
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky17
28Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
29Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16
31Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky15
32Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team13
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
34José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin12
35Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates11
36Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida11
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott8
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
42Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
43Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
44Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott6
45Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
46Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
47Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky5
48Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
49Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
50Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
52Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
53Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal43pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky36
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale33
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo27
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott21
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ17
7Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky15
9Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates14
11Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida14
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo10
13Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
14Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale8
15Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team7
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
17Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott4
18Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
20William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky17:09:08
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:26
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:28
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:13
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:56
6Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:13
7Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:35
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:31
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:31
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:17:09
11Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:38
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:31
13Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:36
14James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:31:01
15Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:05
16Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:38:11
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:38
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:49
19Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:55:43
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:57:16
21Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:59:26
22Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:07:19
23Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:08:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates51:35:39
2Astana Pro Team0:01:17
3Team Sky0:02:12
4Bahrain-Merida0:03:31
5Team EF Education First-Drapac0:06:17
6BMCRacing Team0:06:20
7Mitchelton-Scott0:07:23
8Movistar Team0:07:25
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:26
10Groupama-FDJ0:18:54
11Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo0:19:05
12Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:23:52
13Team Katusha Alpecin0:26:13
14Lotto Soudal0:30:25
15Trek-Segafredo0:38:18
16Team Dimension Data0:43:55
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:58:54
18Team Sunweb1:00:18

