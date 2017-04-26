Image 1 of 45 Orica-Scott's Michael Albasini wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Tejay van Garderen goes on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 45 Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) gets the KOM jersey on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Michael Albasini on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) claimed a cold, soggy stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie to Champéry on Wednesday, out-sprinting Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesús Herrada (Movistar) in a chaotic push to the line.

Chris Froome (Sky) showed his mettle and his intentions for the GC by mixing it up in the sprint, coming fifth behind Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data).

The category 1 ascent to the line failed to dislodge prologue winner Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), who finished in the front group to keep his overall race lead. Michael Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) moved into second overall at eight seconds, with Herrada netting enough in time bonuses to take third on the same time.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) is the best of the overall contenders at nine seconds

How it happened

A cold rain kept the riders bundled beneath winter jackets on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie from Aigle, with 172.1km of misery ahead of the peloton en route to Champéry. With five categorised climbs on tap, the Trek-Segafredo team took a back seat rather than work too hard to defend the jersey of race leader Fabio Felline.

When Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacked out of the gates and were joined by Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin), Oliveiro Troia (UAE Team Emirates) and Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data), the peloton let them form the day's breakaway.

While the six out front rode hard to stay warm, the peloton huddled together against the elements, letting the breakaway get a lead of seven minutes by the first climb, though Troia was distanced on the category 3 Chamoson. Armee claimed the mountain points on this and the next category 3 to Ollon in an attempt to repeat his mountains classification win from the previous year in Romandie.

The next ascent to Vex – an 8.9km long category 1 climb – spelled the end of Burghardt's time out front. Debesay took the maximum points over Armée, as the breakaway maintained its seven minute lead.

With 50 kilometres to go, LottoNL-Jumbo finally kicked into gear to begin to chip away at the quartet's lead, knocking two minutes off it over the course of the next 10 kilometres.

That precipitous drop continued ahead of the penultimate climb, the category 3 La Rasse that came with 28.7 kilometres remaining, which the leaders reached with 3:05 on the bunch, now with Team Sky and BMC joining the Dutch squad in pursuit.

Just ahead of the crest, Armée attacked the breakaway to take maximum mountain points as the peloton pulled within two minutes of them, but on the descent his three companions rejoined him and forged on to the final category 1 ascent to Champéry. Behind, Bob Jungels suffered a front puncture and stopped to change wheels with a teammate.

The rain began falling harder as the leaders made their way through the valley, and it renewed their interest in hard riding – the quartet gained 20 seconds as the BMC team took control of the pacemaking in the pack.

However, the chasers had the results of their earlier test, and knew they could catch the leaders with ease. They halved the breakaway's advantage by the time they reached the final climb, a stair-step affair over the course of the final 15 kilometres with a 1.5km drop to the line.

Debesay was the first to attack, putting first Mamykin and then Minnard into trouble – although the latter was able to fight his way back after the initial acceleration, he soon lost contact for good. But Mamykin had a sudden revival and rejoined Armée and Debesay to make it three again with 11.5 kilometres to go.

Armee attacked again with 10 kilometres to go after Mamykin took a weak pull, and distanced the Katusha-Alpecin rider for good. But their effort was for nought as the BMC-led bunch closed in to just one large switchback behind.

The yellow jersey holder Felline finally showed himself at the front with seven kilometres to go as the duo ahead were about to be caught. Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) put the nail in the coffin of the breakaway, and was followed on a slight attack by Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson, Damien Gaudu and Pierre Latour, but that move was quickly neutralised by David De La Cruz (Quick-Step).

Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott) countered, forcing Gesink to continue his effort behind to narrow the gap. The Czech champion dangled just ahead, blowing Gesink up. Howson saw the struggles in the bunch and attacked to go across to his teammate sparking a reaction from Tejay van Garderen (BMC). He and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) joined Howson, along with a handful of others and reeled Kreuziger in, but the peloton was hot on their heels, catching them just after the three-kilometres-to-go banner.

Roglic kept the pressure on, jumping with the top of the climb 500 metres away, but was marked by Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Richie Porte (BMC).

The peloton was still unusually large and Felline still present as they crested the climb and rode into the clouds toward the finish in Champéry. The run-in was chaotic, with rain, spray and fog obscuring the riders as they sprinted to the finish, but it was Albasini who flashed through the line, arms raised, for the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 4:33:10 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 12 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 16 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 19 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 29 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 32 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 33 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 39 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 45 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 52 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 55 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 56 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 57 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 58 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 59 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:13 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:32 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:44 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 67 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:31 69 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 70 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 71 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31 73 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 76 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 77 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 78 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:34 80 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:39 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:47 82 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 83 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:03:57 88 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:39 89 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:57 90 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:35 93 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:13 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:44 97 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:08:46 100 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:00 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 103 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 107 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 108 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 109 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 111 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 113 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 115 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 117 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 118 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 120 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:37 122 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:36 123 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 124 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 126 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 128 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 129 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 130 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 134 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 136 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:27 139 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 142 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:13:44 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:43 144 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 145 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 146 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 147 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 149 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 151 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:03 152 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:05

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 30 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 22 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 19 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 10 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3 15 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 2

Sprint 1 - Saxon, km 125.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 pts 2 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 10 3 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6

Sprint 2 - St-Maurice, km 150.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 pts 2 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 10 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Chamoson, km. 41.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Ollon, km. 65 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 2 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Vex, km. 93.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 8 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 4 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) La Rasse, km. 146.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 3 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Champéry, km. 172.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 3 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 5 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 10 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:31 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:34 16 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:57 17 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:13 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:44 20 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:00 21 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 23 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 24 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:36 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 27 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 28 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 31 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:43 32 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:39:30 2 Orica-Scott 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Quick-Step Floors 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Team Sunweb 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Team Sky 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Cannondale-Drapac 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:13 14 BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 15 Lotto Soudal 0:01:15 16 Dimension Data 0:01:31 17 FDJ 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:03

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:39:07 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:08 3 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:09 5 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:13 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 0:00:14 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 15 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:00:18 17 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:19 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 25 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:24 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 32 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 0:00:26 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 36 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 38 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 40 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 41 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:30 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 45 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 47 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 49 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 50 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 51 Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:36 54 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 55 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 58 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 59 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 60 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:02 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:04 64 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:09 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:25 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:01:37 67 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 68 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42 69 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:00 71 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:03 73 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:04 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:07 77 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:14 78 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:19 79 André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 80 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:02:32 81 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:57 82 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 84 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:38 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:39 86 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:05 87 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:04:34 88 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:04:59 89 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:19 90 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:24 91 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:04 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:09 93 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:46 94 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:26 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:34 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:09 97 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:09:11 98 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:13 99 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:17 100 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:19 101 Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:09:23 102 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:09:25 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:26 104 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:28 105 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:29 106 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 107 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:31 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:32 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 111 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 112 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:34 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:35 114 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:36 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:38 117 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:09:44 119 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:54 120 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:56 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:59 122 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:43 123 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:44 124 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:52 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:12:57 127 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:58 128 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:01 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:03 130 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:04 131 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:13:11 133 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:13 134 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:14 135 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:13:15 136 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:13:23 137 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:38 138 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:49 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:02 140 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:10 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:24 142 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:14:59 143 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:54 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:07 145 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:08 146 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:12 147 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:13 148 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:15 149 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:23 150 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:30 151 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:46 152 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 30 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 25 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 25 7 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 22 8 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 9 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 20 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 19 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 12 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 17 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 14 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 13 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 19 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 9 21 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 22 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 25 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 26 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 27 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 28 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 5 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 4 30 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 2 31 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 24 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 4 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 13 5 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 8 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4:39:15 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:08 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:11 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:12 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:13 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:20 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:22 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 12 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 13 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:45 14 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:55 15 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:01:56 16 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:56 17 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:38 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:09 20 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:11 21 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 0:09:17 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:20 23 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:21 24 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:35 25 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 26 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:44 27 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:53 28 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:55 29 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:06 30 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:13:07 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:46 32 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:00 33 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:04 34 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:07