Albasini wins Tour de Romandie stage to Champéry
Felline retains race lead
Stage 1: Aigle - Champéry
Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) claimed a cold, soggy stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie to Champéry on Wednesday, out-sprinting Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesús Herrada (Movistar) in a chaotic push to the line.
Chris Froome (Sky) showed his mettle and his intentions for the GC by mixing it up in the sprint, coming fifth behind Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data).
The category 1 ascent to the line failed to dislodge prologue winner Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), who finished in the front group to keep his overall race lead. Michael Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) moved into second overall at eight seconds, with Herrada netting enough in time bonuses to take third on the same time.
Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) is the best of the overall contenders at nine seconds
How it happened
A cold rain kept the riders bundled beneath winter jackets on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie from Aigle, with 172.1km of misery ahead of the peloton en route to Champéry. With five categorised climbs on tap, the Trek-Segafredo team took a back seat rather than work too hard to defend the jersey of race leader Fabio Felline.
When Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacked out of the gates and were joined by Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin), Oliveiro Troia (UAE Team Emirates) and Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data), the peloton let them form the day's breakaway.
While the six out front rode hard to stay warm, the peloton huddled together against the elements, letting the breakaway get a lead of seven minutes by the first climb, though Troia was distanced on the category 3 Chamoson. Armee claimed the mountain points on this and the next category 3 to Ollon in an attempt to repeat his mountains classification win from the previous year in Romandie.
The next ascent to Vex – an 8.9km long category 1 climb – spelled the end of Burghardt's time out front. Debesay took the maximum points over Armée, as the breakaway maintained its seven minute lead.
With 50 kilometres to go, LottoNL-Jumbo finally kicked into gear to begin to chip away at the quartet's lead, knocking two minutes off it over the course of the next 10 kilometres.
That precipitous drop continued ahead of the penultimate climb, the category 3 La Rasse that came with 28.7 kilometres remaining, which the leaders reached with 3:05 on the bunch, now with Team Sky and BMC joining the Dutch squad in pursuit.
Just ahead of the crest, Armée attacked the breakaway to take maximum mountain points as the peloton pulled within two minutes of them, but on the descent his three companions rejoined him and forged on to the final category 1 ascent to Champéry. Behind, Bob Jungels suffered a front puncture and stopped to change wheels with a teammate.
The rain began falling harder as the leaders made their way through the valley, and it renewed their interest in hard riding – the quartet gained 20 seconds as the BMC team took control of the pacemaking in the pack.
However, the chasers had the results of their earlier test, and knew they could catch the leaders with ease. They halved the breakaway's advantage by the time they reached the final climb, a stair-step affair over the course of the final 15 kilometres with a 1.5km drop to the line.
Debesay was the first to attack, putting first Mamykin and then Minnard into trouble – although the latter was able to fight his way back after the initial acceleration, he soon lost contact for good. But Mamykin had a sudden revival and rejoined Armée and Debesay to make it three again with 11.5 kilometres to go.
Armee attacked again with 10 kilometres to go after Mamykin took a weak pull, and distanced the Katusha-Alpecin rider for good. But their effort was for nought as the BMC-led bunch closed in to just one large switchback behind.
The yellow jersey holder Felline finally showed himself at the front with seven kilometres to go as the duo ahead were about to be caught. Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) put the nail in the coffin of the breakaway, and was followed on a slight attack by Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson, Damien Gaudu and Pierre Latour, but that move was quickly neutralised by David De La Cruz (Quick-Step).
Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott) countered, forcing Gesink to continue his effort behind to narrow the gap. The Czech champion dangled just ahead, blowing Gesink up. Howson saw the struggles in the bunch and attacked to go across to his teammate sparking a reaction from Tejay van Garderen (BMC). He and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) joined Howson, along with a handful of others and reeled Kreuziger in, but the peloton was hot on their heels, catching them just after the three-kilometres-to-go banner.
Roglic kept the pressure on, jumping with the top of the climb 500 metres away, but was marked by Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Richie Porte (BMC).
The peloton was still unusually large and Felline still present as they crested the climb and rode into the clouds toward the finish in Champéry. The run-in was chaotic, with rain, spray and fog obscuring the riders as they sprinted to the finish, but it was Albasini who flashed through the line, arms raised, for the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|4:33:10
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|29
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|33
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|43
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|45
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|59
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|65
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:01:06
|67
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|69
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|70
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:31
|73
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|77
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:34
|80
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:47
|82
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|83
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:57
|88
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:39
|89
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:57
|90
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:35
|93
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:13
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:44
|97
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:46
|100
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:00
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|109
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|110
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|111
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|113
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|122
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:36
|123
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|124
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|126
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|128
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|129
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|136
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|138
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:27
|139
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:44
|143
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:43
|144
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|145
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|149
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|151
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:03
|152
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|30
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|15
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|pts
|2
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|3
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|pts
|2
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|4
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|12
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:31
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:34
|16
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|17
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:13
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|19
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:44
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:00
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:36
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|27
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:43
|32
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:39:30
|2
|Orica-Scott
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:39:07
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:08
|3
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:09
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:13
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:14
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|15
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:18
|17
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:19
|18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|25
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|32
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:26
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|36
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|38
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|40
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:30
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|45
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|47
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|51
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|54
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|58
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|59
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|60
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|64
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|65
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:01:37
|67
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|68
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:42
|69
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:00
|71
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:03
|73
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:04
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:07
|77
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|78
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:19
|79
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|80
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:02:32
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:35
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|84
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|85
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:39
|86
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:05
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:34
|88
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|89
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:19
|90
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:24
|91
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:04
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:09
|93
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:46
|94
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:34
|96
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:09
|97
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:11
|98
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:13
|99
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:17
|100
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:19
|101
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:23
|102
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:25
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:26
|104
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:28
|105
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:29
|106
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:31
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:32
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:33
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:34
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:35
|114
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:36
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:38
|117
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:44
|119
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:54
|120
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:56
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:59
|122
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:43
|123
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:44
|124
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|125
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:52
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:12:57
|127
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:58
|128
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:01
|129
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:03
|130
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:04
|131
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:11
|133
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:13
|134
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:14
|135
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:15
|136
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:13:23
|137
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:38
|138
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:49
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:02
|140
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:10
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:24
|142
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:14:59
|143
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:54
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:07
|145
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:08
|146
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:12
|147
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:13
|148
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:15
|149
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:23
|150
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:30
|151
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:46
|152
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|30
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|25
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|8
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|22
|9
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|19
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|12
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|14
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|13
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|19
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|20
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|9
|21
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|25
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|26
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|27
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|28
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|5
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|30
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|4
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|8
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4:39:15
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:08
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:11
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:12
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|12
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|13
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:45
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:55
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:56
|16
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:56
|17
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:38
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:18
|19
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:09
|20
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:11
|21
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:17
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:20
|23
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:21
|24
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:12:35
|25
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:38
|26
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:44
|27
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:53
|28
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:55
|29
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:06
|30
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:07
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:46
|32
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:00
|33
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:04
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:57:48
|2
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:01
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|4
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:09
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:23
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:08
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:20
|19
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:31
