Trending

Albasini wins Tour de Romandie stage to Champéry

Felline retains race lead

Image 1 of 45

Orica-Scott's Michael Albasini wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour de Romandie

Orica-Scott's Michael Albasini wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Tejay van Garderen goes on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Tejay van Garderen goes on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data)

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) puts on the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) gets the KOM jersey on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Romandie

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) gets the KOM jersey on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Michael Albasini on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Romandie

Michael Albasini on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Simon Yates in the mountains jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Simon Yates in the mountains jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Maximilian Schachmann in the white jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Maximilian Schachmann in the white jersey after stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Roman Kreuziger on the attack for Orica-Scott during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Roman Kreuziger on the attack for Orica-Scott during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Roman Kreuziger on the attack for Orica-Scott during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Roman Kreuziger on the attack for Orica-Scott during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Damien Howson makes a move during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Damien Howson makes a move during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 45

Tejay van Garderen goes on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Tejay van Garderen goes on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 45

Mekseb Debesay and Sander Armee in the break during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Mekseb Debesay and Sander Armee in the break during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Mekseb Debesay and Sander Armee in the break during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Mekseb Debesay and Sander Armee in the break during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Fabio Felline in the leader's jersey during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Fabio Felline in the leader's jersey during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Damien Howson rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Damien Howson rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Damien Howson on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Damien Howson on the attack during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

David de la Cruz during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

David de la Cruz during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

The peloton approaches the finish of stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

The peloton approaches the finish of stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Matvey Mamykin and Mekseb Debesay

Matvey Mamykin and Mekseb Debesay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Orica-Scott's Michael Albasini wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour de Romandie

Orica-Scott's Michael Albasini wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Katusha use foldable fenders to keep riders dry

Katusha use foldable fenders to keep riders dry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot

Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Ilnur Zakarin during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Jarlinson Pantano bides his itme in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Jarlinson Pantano bides his itme in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Stefan Kung rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Stefan Kung rides in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Mathias Frank in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Mathias Frank in the bunch during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Matvey Mamykin rides in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tourr de romandie

Matvey Mamykin rides in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tourr de romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Matvey Mamykin rides in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Matvey Mamykin rides in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Sander Armee rides in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Sander Armee rides in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Orica-Scott's Rob Power gets out of the saddle

Orica-Scott's Rob Power gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Marco Minnaard and Sander Armee ride in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie

Marco Minnaard and Sander Armee ride in the breakaway during stage 1 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Ian Bosell (Team Sky)

Ian Bosell (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Matvey Mamykin (Katusha)

Matvey Mamykin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Stefan Küng (BMC)

Stefan Küng (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale)

Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Race leader Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

Race leader Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)

David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) claimed a cold, soggy stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie to Champéry on Wednesday, out-sprinting Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesús Herrada (Movistar) in a chaotic push to the line. 

Related Articles

Van den Broeck: Injuries meant I could either quit or find a new role

Porte predicts 'big fight' in Romandie as van Garderen bounces back

Trek-Segafredo and Team Sky clash over Tour de Romandie tactics

Like clockwork – Albasini wins in Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome (Sky) showed his mettle and his intentions for the GC by mixing it up in the sprint, coming fifth behind Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data).

The category 1 ascent to the line failed to dislodge prologue winner Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), who finished in the front group to keep his overall race lead. Michael Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) moved into second overall at eight seconds, with Herrada netting enough in time bonuses to take third on the same time.

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) is the best of the overall contenders at nine seconds

How it happened

A cold rain kept the riders bundled beneath winter jackets on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie from Aigle, with 172.1km of misery ahead of the peloton en route to Champéry. With five categorised climbs on tap, the Trek-Segafredo team took a back seat rather than work too hard to defend the jersey of race leader Fabio Felline.

When Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) and Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) attacked out of the gates and were joined by Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha-Alpecin), Oliveiro Troia (UAE Team Emirates) and Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data), the peloton let them form the day's breakaway.

While the six out front rode hard to stay warm, the peloton huddled together against the elements, letting the breakaway get a lead of seven minutes by the first climb, though Troia was distanced on the category 3 Chamoson. Armee claimed the mountain points on this and the next category 3 to Ollon in an attempt to repeat his mountains classification win from the previous year in Romandie.

The next ascent to Vex – an 8.9km long category 1 climb – spelled the end of Burghardt's time out front. Debesay took the maximum points over Armée, as the breakaway maintained its seven minute lead.

With 50 kilometres to go, LottoNL-Jumbo finally kicked into gear to begin to chip away at the quartet's lead, knocking two minutes off it over the course of the next 10 kilometres.

That precipitous drop continued ahead of the penultimate climb, the category 3 La Rasse that came with 28.7 kilometres remaining, which the leaders reached with 3:05 on the bunch, now with Team Sky and BMC joining the Dutch squad in pursuit.

Just ahead of the crest, Armée attacked the breakaway to take maximum mountain points as the peloton pulled within two minutes of them, but on the descent his three companions rejoined him and forged on to the final category 1 ascent to Champéry. Behind, Bob Jungels suffered a front puncture and stopped to change wheels with a teammate.

The rain began falling harder as the leaders made their way through the valley, and it renewed their interest in hard riding – the quartet gained 20 seconds as the BMC team took control of the pacemaking in the pack.

However, the chasers had the results of their earlier test, and knew they could catch the leaders with ease. They halved the breakaway's advantage by the time they reached the final climb, a stair-step affair over the course of the final 15 kilometres with a 1.5km drop to the line.

Debesay was the first to attack, putting first Mamykin and then Minnard into trouble – although the latter was able to fight his way back after the initial acceleration, he soon lost contact for good. But Mamykin had a sudden revival and rejoined Armée and Debesay to make it three again with 11.5 kilometres to go.

Armee attacked again with 10 kilometres to go after Mamykin took a weak pull, and distanced the Katusha-Alpecin rider for good. But their effort was for nought as the BMC-led bunch closed in to just one large switchback behind.

The yellow jersey holder Felline finally showed himself at the front with seven kilometres to go as the duo ahead were about to be caught. Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) put the nail in the coffin of the breakaway, and was followed on a slight attack by Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson, Damien Gaudu and Pierre Latour, but that move was quickly neutralised by David De La Cruz (Quick-Step).

Roman Kreuziger (Orica-Scott) countered, forcing Gesink to continue his effort behind to narrow the gap. The Czech champion dangled just ahead, blowing Gesink up. Howson saw the struggles in the bunch and attacked to go across to his teammate sparking a reaction from Tejay van Garderen (BMC). He and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) joined Howson, along with a handful of others and reeled Kreuziger in, but the peloton was hot on their heels, catching them just after the three-kilometres-to-go banner.

Roglic kept the pressure on, jumping with the top of the climb 500 metres away, but was marked by Simon Spilak (Katusha) and Richie Porte (BMC).

The peloton was still unusually large and Felline still present as they crested the climb and rode into the clouds toward the finish in Champéry. The run-in was chaotic, with rain, spray and fog obscuring the riders as they sprinted to the finish, but it was Albasini who flashed through the line, arms raised, for the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott4:33:10
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
12David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
15Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
16Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
17Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
19Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
25Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
29Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
32Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
33Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
41Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
43Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
44Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
45Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
46Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
47Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
48Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
52Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
55David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
56Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
57Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
59Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:32
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:44
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:01:06
67James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
69Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
70Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
71Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:31
73Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
74André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
77Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
78Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:34
80Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:39
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:47
82Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:15
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
88Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:39
89Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:57
90Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:35
93Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:13
94Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:44
97Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
98Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:08:46
100Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:00
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
103Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
104Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
105Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
107Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
108Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
109Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
110Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
111Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
113Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
115Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
117Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
118Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
120Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:37
122Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:36
123Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
124Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
126Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
128Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
129Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
130Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
134Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
136Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:27
139Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
142Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:13:44
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:16:43
144Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
146Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
147Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
149Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
150Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
151Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:03
152William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:05

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott30pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team22
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data19
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb13
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors11
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team9
10Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
12David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ5
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3
15Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates2

Sprint 1 - Saxon, km 125.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15pts
2Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data10
3Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6

Sprint 2 - St-Maurice, km 150.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15pts
2Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data10
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Chamoson, km. 41.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Ollon, km. 65
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data2
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Vex, km. 93.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data8pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
4Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) La Rasse, km. 146.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data3
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Champéry, km. 172.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott24pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
3David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ12
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
5Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
10Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:31
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
15Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:34
16Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
17Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:13
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
19Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:44
20Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:00
21Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
23Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
24Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:12:36
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
27Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
28Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
31Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:43
32Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
34Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:39:30
2Orica-Scott
3UAE Team Emirates
4Quick-Step Floors
5Astana Pro Team
6Team Sunweb
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Team Sky
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Trek-Segafredo
11Cannondale-Drapac
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
14BMC Racing Team0:00:20
15Lotto Soudal0:01:15
16Dimension Data0:01:31
17FDJ
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:03

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:39:07
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:08
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:09
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
7José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:13
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:14
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
13Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:18
17Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:19
18Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
20Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
25Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky0:00:24
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
32Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:26
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
36Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
38Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
40Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
41David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:30
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
45Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
47Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
48Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
49Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
50Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
51Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
52Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:36
54Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
58Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
59Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
60Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:02
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
64Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:01:37
67James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:42
69Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:00
71Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:03
73Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
75Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:04
76Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:07
77Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:14
78Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:19
79André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:02:21
80Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:02:32
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:02:57
82Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
84Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:38
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:39
86Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:34
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:04:59
89Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:19
90Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:24
91Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:04
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:09
93Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:46
94Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:26
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:34
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:09
97Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:09:11
98Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:13
99Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:17
100Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:19
101Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:09:23
102Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:09:25
103Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:26
104Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:28
105Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:29
106Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
107Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:31
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:32
109Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:33
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
111Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
112Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:09:34
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:35
114Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:36
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:38
117Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:09:44
119Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:09:54
120Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:56
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:59
122Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:43
123Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:44
124Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
125Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:52
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:12:57
127Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:58
128Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:13:01
129Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:03
130Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:04
131Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:13:11
133Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:13
134Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:14
135Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:13:15
136Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:13:23
137Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:38
138Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:13:49
139Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:02
140Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:10
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:24
142Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:14:59
143Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:54
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:17:07
145Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:08
146Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:17:12
147Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:17:13
148Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:15
149Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:17:23
150William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:30
151Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:17:46
152Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo34pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott30
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert30
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team25
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team25
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors22
8Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott22
9Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data20
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data19
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
12Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo17
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
14Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team15
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb13
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky13
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors11
18Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
19Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team9
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ9
21Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
23Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
25Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
26Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
27Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida5
28David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ5
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors4
30Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates2
31Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott24pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal21
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
4Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data13
5David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ12
6Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb8
8Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin6
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:39:15
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:08
3Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:11
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:12
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:13
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:20
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:22
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Annas Ait el Abdia (Mor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
12James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
13Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:45
14Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:55
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:01:56
16Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:56
17Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:38
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:18
19Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:09
20Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:09:11
21Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ0:09:17
22Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:20
23Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:21
24Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:35
25Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
26Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:44
27Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:12:53
28Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:55
29Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:06
30Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:13:07
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:46
32Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:00
33Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:17:04
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:57:48
2Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:01
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
4Quick-Step Floors0:00:09
5Orica-Scott0:00:13
6Team Sky0:00:23
7Team Sunweb0:00:30
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
9BMC Racing Team0:00:40
10Katusha-Alpecin0:00:41
11UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
12Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
13Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
14Astana Pro Team0:00:56
15Lotto Soudal0:02:06
16FDJ0:02:08
17Dimension Data0:02:15
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:20
19Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:31

Latest on Cyclingnews